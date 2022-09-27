2022 FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy to Portugal

The 2022 edition of the FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy (EVT) is set to fire into life later this week when more than two hundred riders descend on Santiago Do Cacem in southern Portugal for the four-day festival of classic enduro racing.

With competitors coming from across Europe as well as the USA and Canada, in total fifteen nations will be represented as the event reunites old friends and celebrates the very best enduro motorcycles from the early 1970s through to the early 1990s.

The 2022 FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy will be organised by Clube Motor Sport de Vila Nova de Santo André, in collaboration with Município de Santiago do Cacém and Freguesia de Vila Nova de Santo André, and with the support of both the FIM and the FMP (Federação Portuguesa de Motociclismo).

On Friday and Saturday competitors will be put through their paces in no uncertain terms as they first face two laps of a sixty-five-kilometre course on Friday before taking on two laps of a seventy kilometre course on Saturday.

With each full day of racing featuring three different special tests per lap, those set on topping the time sheets will have numerous opportunities to do themselves and their nation proud.

The FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy features two main classes – the Vintage Veterans Trophy for national teams of three riders all above the age of fifty, and the Vintage Silver Vase Club category for three riders all above the age of forty. Individual participants are also permitted.

Motorcycles competing in the FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy are split into five main categories – Classic 75, Classic 79, Classic 83, Open 1986, and Open 1991.

With eight countries entered in the Vintage Veterans Trophy class at the 2022 FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy, on paper at least it looks like Team Italy’s trio of riders – Enrico Tortoli (KTM), Giorgio Grasso (KTM), and Tullio Pellegrinelli (Puch) – will be hard to beat.

But with Germany, France, Spain and many other nations all taking to the start line hoping to challenge for success, the 2022 edition of the FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy looks set to be one of the most competitive yet.

2022 FIM Enduro Vintage trophy schedule

28/09 (Wednesday): Administrative/Technical Control and Opening Ceremony

29/09 (Thursday): Administrative/Technical Control and Acceleration Test (Santo André)

30/10 (Friday): 2 laps with 65 km (3 special test/lap)

01/10 (Saturday): 2 laps with 70 km (3 special test/lap)

02/10 (Sunday): Final MX and Prize Giving Ceremony

2023 FIM Enduro World Championships & World Cups Calendar

The provisional calendar for the 2023 FIM Enduro World Championships and World Cups has been released with eight rounds revealed, with one location in July to be confirmed.

FIM Enduro World Championships & FIM Enduro World Cups 2023 Provisional Calendars DATE VENUE COUNTRY FMNR EGP EJ EY EW EO 31 March-2 April San Remo Italy FMI X X X X X 5-7 May Lalin Spain RFME X X X X 1-3 June Skövde Sweden SVEMO X X X X X 9-11 June Heinola Finland SML X X X X X 30 June-2 July TBA TBA TBA X X X X 7-9 July Gelnica Slovakia SMF X X X X 29 September-1 October Valpaços Portugal FMP X X X X 6-8 October St Andre Portugal FMP X X X X X

2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship & Junior World Cup Calendar

We’ve also has provisional calendars for the 2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship and Junior World Cup released, here’s how they look so far:

Date Event Country FMNR World Champ. Junior Champ. 14-15 April Minus 400 Israel IMSF X 17-20 May Xross Serbia AMSS X X 8-11 June Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Austria AMF X X 7-9 July Red Bull Abestone Italy FMI X X 25-29 July Red Bull Romaniacs Romania FRM X 12-13 August Red Bull TKO United States AMA X 26-27 August Red Bull Outliers Canada CMA X TBA Hixpania Hard Enduro Spain RFME X X TBA Roof of Africa Lesotho MSA X 3-4 November Getzen Rodeo Germany DMSB X

Max Fricke out with broken sternum

Max Fricke has revealed the extent of his injuries which will see him sit out the remainder of the season, in a post shared on his social media.

Max Fricke

“Thank you everyone for your messages. I suffered a broken sternum, bruised lungs, sprained shoulder, cracked shoulder blade and concussion as a result of my crash in the meeting yesterday. This requires an extensive time to recover but we’ll be back to 100% before next season. I am sorry to the fans and everyone at Zielona Gora – this was not the result we wanted. Unfortunately I will be missing the final GP in Toruń next weekend and the playoffs for Belle Vue. But the team has my full support from the side lines. Thank you everyone for your support throughout this season.”





Roczen joins Honda Genuine Honda Racing for 2022 WSX

Ken Roczen has been confirmed as part of the Honda Genuine Honda Racing team for the WSX series, which gets underway with the British Grand Prix on Saturday 8 October in Cardiff, Wales.

The German will compete in the WSX (450cc) class aboard a CRF450R built and prepared by the HGA squad and equipped with Showa suspension, thanks to support from Factory Connection, meaning he will be competing aboard machinery that he is comfortable on, which will aid him in his quest for the WSX title.

Ken Roczen

“Yarrive [Konsky, Honda Genuine Honda Racing team owner] and his team are experienced, and they have achieved creditable results across the globe. I want to race this off season, and the Honda Genuine Honda Racing team is working with me and my personal sponsors,” said Roczen. “I am looking forward to seeing parts of Europe that I have not experienced as an adult, and I am really looking forward to travelling to Australia too. I have friends and fans there and can’t wait to enjoy some off season racing and great people. Ken is one of the fastest and most experienced racers in the world. I believe that experience is going to help the team,” Yarrive Konsky added. “Additionally, his popularity will only help the sport grow globally as he races in new countries. It is a rare opportunity for me to learn and for fans of supercross around the world to see him in action. We are happy to play a small part in that.”

Roczen last raced in front of the British fans in the August of 2011 – he won the FIM Motocross World Championship round that was run on that day and took the MX2 world title in that same year.

Yarrive Konsky – Honda Genuine Honda Racing Team Owner

“Ken is one of the fastest and most experienced racers in the world. I believe that experience is going to help the team. Additionally, his popularity will only help the sport grow globally as he races in new countries. It is a rare opportunity for me to learn and for fans of supercross around the world to see him in action. We are happy to play a small part in that.”

Rick Ware Racing reveals WSX line-up

Rick Ware Racing (RWR), the NASCAR mainstay boasting more than 1,000 starts in multiple premier auto racing series, has announced its return to supercross as one of ten exclusively licensed teams for the inaugural FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX).

RWR’s entry into the WSX series is part of the team’s broader initiative to expand into a global Motorsports presence.

Rick Ware – Rick Ware Racing

“Joining the FIM World Supercross Championship has been a thrilling addition to our existing Motorsport programs. Not only does this give our organization an opportunity to cultivate partnerships globally; it also allows us to reach new fans all around the world. I returned to supercross for one reason – to compete for a world championship, and I have every intention of winning. These four riders know exactly what it takes to win at the highest level and each of them bring the skill, experience, and competitive drive we need to accomplish this goal. I couldn’t be more motivated and optimistic about our chances.”

RWR’s World Supercross effort for the 2022 season will comprise of Joey Savatgy and Ryan Breece in the 450cc (WSX) class and Shane McElrath and Colt Nichols in the 250cc (SX2) class.

Savatgy, a Georgia native hailing from Thomasville, has an established history in supercross and motocross dating back to 2013. His accomplishments include (10) career 250-class wins across the Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Motocross series, along with earning 450SX Rookie of the Year honors in 2019.

He brings a wealth of experience, know-how and an overall winning pedigree to RWR that will play a critical role in the team’s efforts for the FIM-sanctioned World Supercross Championship.

Joey Savatgy

“I’m grateful to Rick for having the confidence and belief in me to represent RWR for this inaugural pilot season for WSX, and I could not be more pumped about this chance to compete in new countries for an FIM-sanctioned World Championship. There is enormous opportunity to expand our sport on a global level, and I’m proud to be a part of that in the WSX series.”

RWR added Coeur d’Alene, Idaho-native Ryan Breece, who brings just under a decade of professional experience. Launching into his AMA Pro career in 2015, Breece has stacked up two career Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship 450SX Top 10’s and 27 career Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship 450SX Top 20’s.

Ryan Breece

“I am happy to announce I will be racing the FIM World Supercross Championship series for Rick Ware Racing in the WSX Class. I’m looking forward to competing in this new series, with competitors from all over the world. Can’t wait to see you on the gate!”

Hailing from Canton, North Carolina, Shane McElrath has been a professional rider and fierce 250cc competitor for nearly a decade, compiling eight wins in 250cc across the Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championships. He is a two-time 250SX West runner up in Monster Energy Supercross.

Shane McElrath

“I’m thrilled to take on this totally new and unique challenge with Rick and the team in the WSX series, fully motivated to put an FIM-sanctioned World Championship on my resume. The notion of building on the incredible success of supercross in the US and bringing our sport to new fans around the world is truly exciting and something I’m proud to be involved in.”

Rounding out the quartet of riders is Muskogee, Oklahoma’s, Colt Nichols. Nichols career in the AMA Pro category also began in 2015, where he’s collected four career wins and is the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship 250SX East Champion.

Colt Nichols

“I’m excited for the opportunity to compete in the SX2 class and try to chase a Championship. This year I haven’t had the opportunity to compete due to my injuries in January, so I’m thankful for Rick and the team for allowing me to get back on the bike. The global nature of this series, and the future plans for 2023, adds an opportunity to take our sport and expose it to new fans and I can’t wait to be a part of its growth.”





Beach & Robinson the victors at Cedar Lake ST

Images by Tim Lester

Sunday’s inaugural Drag Specialties Cedar Lake Short Track at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin, received plenty of advance billing as a monumentally important round in determining this year’s Progressive American Flat Track championships. It certainly lived up to the hype.

With all eyes focused on the four primary Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle title contenders, fifth-ranked Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) stole the spotlight early with a heroic performance in the first of the day’s two premier-class tilts.

Despite starting from pole, Robinson was immediately swallowed up by both JD Beach (No. 95 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) and Briar Bauman (No. 3 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) as they rushed into the race’s opening corner.

However, a couple short minutes later, Robinson saw a path for the lead presented when Bauman pushed up the inside of Beach and both riders went high. Things got even dicier after Jared Mees (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) shot for the same gap, nudging into Robinson, who then pinballed into Bauman in turn.

Everyone escaped the fray relatively unscathed – save Robinson – who found himself with no brakes following the contact. Unexpectedly, that seeming misfortune only further unlocked the Mission Roof System’s rider’s form, who transformed the potential pitfall into an unstoppable pace.

Brandon Robinson

“When Briar made the aggressive pass on JD and the door kind of opened, I got a little shove from behind from Mees into Briar, and I broke my brake pedal right off. I had no brakes from like lap 3. I was just rolling. I was scared to death for the first few laps, but after I figured it out I realized I could carry some good corner speed… That was the most insane race I’ve ever done in my entire life. Awesome!”

Mees and Beach later worked past Bauman to round out the podium behind Robinson. Behind, Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) overcame the respective challenges of Jeffrey Carver Jr. (No. 23 Dodge Brothers Racing/Happy Trails Racing Harley-Davidson XR750) and Jarod Vanderkooi (No. 20 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) to complete the top five.

As thrilling as the first Mission SuperTwins Main Event may have been, the real fireworks were reserved for the second. The same names resumed their fight for the lead and things were racy from the green light.

Bauman made quick work of Beach to claim the lead. Mees pushed Beach up the track in his attempt to keep pace with Bauman, which then opened the door for Robinson to power past both.

Mees later pulled the same move on Robinson, which allowed Beach to glide back past both and back into second – albeit temporarily as Mees quickly reclaimed the position.

A red flag bunched the pack back up and set the stage for the day’s biggest drama. First, Mees went around the outside of Bauman to steal away the lead off the start. Bauman attempted to counter with an inside strike. In doing so, he made contact with Mees, sending the reigning champion into the dirt, which brought out a second red flag.

Both riders were assessed to have caused the stoppage and were therefore forced to start from the back. Beach took maximum advantage of the situation, edging Robinson for the win.

Daniels, meanwhile, also capitalized in a major way by coming home in third just ahead of Vanderkooi and fifth-place finisher Bronson Bauman (No. 37 Latus Motors Racing Harley-Davidson XG750R).

Mees managed to claw his way up from 14th to eighth, while Bauman faded from his charge and ended up out of the race and credited with 16th.

Mees will now head to the season-ending doubleheader with a 16-point lead over Daniels (261-245). Beach moves up to third, another two points back (243), while Bauman has dropped all the way from second to fourth, some 22 points out of first. Robinson remains mathematically alive as well following his big day, as he sits 49 points back of Mees in fifth (212).

JD Beach

“It’s getting close to the end of the season, and I know everyone wants to race hard… It was definitely a tough race, and we definitely made up some points, but I hate for it to happen like that. We’ve still got two more rounds to go and our bike just seems like it keeps getting better and better. We picked up another win, and we’ll just keep working.”

SuperTwins Result – Cedar Lake ST 2022

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 JD Beach Yamaha MT-07 31 Laps 2 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 +0.41 3 Dallas Daniels Yamaha MT-07 +2.298 4 Jarod Vanderkooi Indian FTR750 +2.95 5 Bronson Bauman Harley-Davidson XG750R +5.165 6 Brandon Price Yamaha MT-07 +5.299 7 Jeffrey Carver Jr. Harley-Davidson XR750 +5.523 8 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 +5.751 9 Cory Texter Yamaha MT-07 +7.891 10 Ben Lowe Indian FTR750 +8.23 11 Robert Pearson Indian FTR750 +8.552 12 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 +10.181 13 Dan Bromley Yamaha MT-07 +10.836 14 Jesse Janisch Harley-Davidson XG750R +11.719 15 Shayna Texter-Bauman Indian FTR750 +15.338 16 Briar Bauman Indian FTR750 26 Laps 17 Cameron Smith Yamaha MT-07 16 Laps

SuperTwins Standings after Cedar Lake ST 2022

Pos Rider Total 1 Jared Mees 261 2 Dallas Daniels 245 3 JD Beach 243 4 Briar Bauman 239 5 Brandon Robinson 212 6 Jarod Vanderkooi 189 7 Bronson Bauman 161 8 Davis Fisher 155 9 Jesse Janisch 128 10 Ben Lowe 81 11 Robert Pearson 81 12 Shayna Texter-Bauman 77 13 Brandon Price 76 14 Dan Bromley 46 15 Cory Texter 40 16 Jeffrey Carver Jr. 34 17 Sammy Halbert 30 18 James Rispoli 26 19 Cameron Smith 24 20 Nick Armstrong 22

Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines

Defending Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines champion Cory Texter (No. 1 G&G Racing/Yamaha Racing Yamaha MT-07) came through in the clutch to secure his fourth win of the season while breathing new life into his once fading title defence hopes.

Riding with an edge, Texter made a pair of slick passes early on to fight past Cameron Smith (No. 34 Thee Cathy Gray/Al Barker Yamaha MT-07) and points leader Jesse Janisch (No. 33 Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson XG750R).

The two title rivals then battled at the head of a six-rider lead pack before a red flag momentarily stopped the intense action with just over a minute remaining.

Janisch made an outside challenge on Texter off the staggered restart. But after his bid fell short, he found himself overtaken by both Dan Bromley (No. 62 Memphis Shades/Corbin Seats/Vinson Construction Yamaha MT-07) and Smith.

Janisch managed to recover in time to earn himself a spot on the podium behind Texter and Bromley. However, his third-place finish was exactly what Texter needed as the two-time class champion once again has control over his own destiny.

Texter closed back to within nine points of Janisch (284-275), setting up a potential winner-take-all doubleheader at Volusia Speedway Park.

Cory Texter

“What a dicey Main Event!” Texter said. “I just wanted to give this a go. When they added a second round at Volusia, it was an opportunity for me. We’ll take it, but Jesse is riding so good that even when he’s off, he finds a way to lead laps and get in the mix. We’ve got two more… I’m just going to enjoy it. These wins are hard to come by. I’m super thankful it’s coming down to these last two races. Win or lose, racing is what I do, it’s not who I am, so at the end of the day, it’s a good day.”

Smith finished fourth with Bromley’s teammate, Cole Zabala (No. 51 Memphis Shades/Corbin Seats/Vinson Construction Yamaha MT-07), rounding out the top five.

Production Twins Results – Cedar Lake ST 2022

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Cory Texter Yamaha MT-07 23 Laps 2 Dan Bromley Yamaha MT-07 +2.551 3 Jesse Janisch Harley-Davidson XG750R +3.03 4 Cameron Smith Yamaha MT-07 +3.375 5 Cole Zabala Yamaha MT-07 +4.011 6 Kolby Carlile Harley-Davidson XG750R +5.974 7 Cody Johncox Yamaha MT-07 +7.601 8 Mitch Harvat Kawasaki Ninja 650 +8.311 9 Shelby Miller KTM 790 Duke +8.987 10 Jeffery Lowery Yamaha MT-07 +11.425 11 Billy Ross Kawasaki Ninja 650 16 Laps 12 Kasey Sciscoe Harley-Davidson XG750R +17.465 13 Nick Armstrong Yamaha MT-07 DNS 14 Michael Hill Kawasaki Ninja 650 DNS

Production Twins Standings after Cedar Lake ST 2022

Pos Rider Total 1 Jesse Janisch 284 2 Cory Texter 275 3 Nick Armstrong 179 4 Billy Ross 156 5 Cameron Smith 137 6 Cole Zabala 134 7 Johnny Lewis 133 8 Dan Bromley 114 9 Michael Rush 110 10 Ben Lowe 109 11 Cody Johncox 105 12 James Rispoli 82 13 Kasey Sciscoe 73 14 Michael Hill 72 15 Ryan Varnes 70 16 Kolby Carlile 66 17 Shelby Miller 62 18 Ryan Wells 55 19 Jeremiah Duffy 51 20 Jordan Harris 43

Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER

While both twin-cylinder classes saw major developments in their ongoing title fights, neither could match the Sunday accomplishment of Kody Kopp (No. 12 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE), who locked up the 2022 Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER championship to secure the first crown of his young professional racing career.

While Kopp demonstrated race-winning speed all day, he merely did what he needed to in the Main Event in to clinch the title. The KTM ace followed directly in the wheel tracks of rival Trevor Brunner (No. 21 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) to finish fourth while brushing away the advances of eventual fifth-place finisher Dalton Gauthier (No. 79 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R).

As a result, Kopp now boasts an unassailable 51-point advantage over third-place finisher (and newly second-ranked) Brunner with just two races remaining on the season slate.

Kody Kopp

“I’ve been dreaming of this ever since I started racing,” the new champ said. “It’s pretty surreal. I can’t even believe it. I didn’t want to force the deal, but I wanted to get it done today. It’s just been a picture-perfect season. I want to give it up to my team and my family. I’m speechless… This is awesome.”

Just as satisfied was race winner Chad Cose (No. 49 1st Impressions Race Team/Voodoo Ranger Honda CRF450R), who overcame the determined efforts of Trent Lowe (No. 48 Mission Foods/Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda CRF450R) to become the first rider representing an independent team to win at Parts Unlimited AFT Singles Main Event this season.

Chad Cose

“It’s just a whole team effort,” Cose said. “It’s not easy competing with all these guys and all these teams who have all this money, but we have a lot of heart. (1st Impressions Race Team owner) Eric Hoyt believed in me when a lot of people didn’t. This one is super emotional. To win this is no small feat. I’m really going to cherish this one a lot.”

Max Whale finished seventh and is holding down fifth place in the points standings.

Singles Results – Cedar Lake ST 2022

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Chad Cose Honda CRF450R 24 Laps 2 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R +0.118 3 Trevor Brunner Yamaha YZ450F +4.62 4 Kody Kopp KTM 450 SX-F +5.142 5 Dalton Gauthier Honda CRF450R +5.616 6 Chase Saathoff Honda CRF450R +5.669 7 Max Whale KTM 450 SX-F +7.73 8 Morgen Mischler Honda CRF450R +11.675 9 James Ott KTM 450 SX-F +11.788 10 Aidan RoosEvans Honda CRF450R +15.164 11 Jacob Lehmann Honda CRF450R +15.571 12 Hunter Bauer KTM 450 SX-F +15.656 13 Brandon Kitchen Husqvarna FC450 +17.265 14 Tyler Raggio Honda CRF450R +17.476 15 Tarren Santero Kawasaki KX450F 23 Laps 16 Jared Lowe Honda CRF450R +3.121 17 Kevin Stollings Honda CRF450R +5.127

Singles Standings after Cedar Lake ST 2022

Pos Rider Total 1 Kody Kopp 273 2 Trevor Brunner 222 3 Morgen Mischler 221 4 Dalton Gauthier 213 5 Max Whale 206 6 Trent Lowe 189 7 Chase Saathoff 161 8 James Ott 111 9 Aidan RoosEvans 99 10 Hunter Bauer 91 11 Chad Cose 88 12 Brandon Kitchen 86 13 Gage Smith 67 14 Travis Petton IV 65 15 Ferran Cardus 61 16 Kevin Stollings 61 17 Michael Inderbitzin 58 18 Tyler Raggio 46 19 Jared Lowe 44 20 Ryan Wells 41

2022 Burr Oak GNCC Report

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, concluded its eleventh round of racing on Sunday, September 25 with the Kanati Tires Burr Oak GNCC in Millfield, Ohio. A morning rain shower made for somewhat slick conditions, which soon tacked up into almost perfect conditions for the afternoon pro race.

Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn jumped off the line to grab the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Open Pro Holeshot Award and would continue first into the woods. Ashburn would lead majority of the race, with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong working his way through the pack to make a pass on Ashburn as with two laps remaining.

Ashburn would put his head down during the last lap and make the pass back on DeLong to take his second win of the season. This win would also secure him the 2022 GNCC Overall National Championship. DeLong would come through to take second on the day and move into second in the championship standings.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thad Duvall had to work his way up through from a sixth place start to earn his second-straight third place finish and podium finish of the season.

Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell had a good start to the day as he ran second on the opening lap, but a crash on lap two would put him back to seventh. Russell would continue to push and worked his way up to fourth overall on the day.

Coming through fifth was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Joshua Toth. After a decent start to the day Toth would battle up front for majority of the race, even after a mid-race encounter with another rider left him back in the pack for one lap. Toth regained his composure and made his way back up to a top five finish on the day.

Rev Motorsports/GASGAS Racing’s Grant Baylor started his day out in third on the opening lap but would find himself finishing the day out sixth overall. AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor would ultimately finish seventh in the XC1 class after having to return to his pits early.

XC1 Pro Event Results:

Jordan Ashburn (HQV) Craig DeLong (HQV) Thad Duvall (HQV) Ricky Russell (GAS) Joshua Toth (KTM) Grant Baylor (GAS) Steward Baylor (YAM)

*Overall National Championship Standings:

Jordan Ashburn (242) Craig DeLong (181) Benjamin Kelley (180) Trevor Bollinger (148) Ricky Russell (139) Grant Baylor (133) Johsua Toth (122) Lyndon Snodgrass (122) Ruy Barbosa (105) Ryder Lafferty (93)

XC2

In the XC2 250 Pro class it was once again Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jonathan Girroir earning his third-straight win. Tely Energy Racing/KTM’s Liam Draper started out the day ninth, but he would put his head down and push to move into a podium position on lap two.

Draper would then make the move to second and hold onto that until the checkered flag flew. Coming to earn his first podium finish of the season was Liqui Moly Beta Racing’s Jonathan Johnson. As he came through on the opening lap Johnson was back in fifth, but he would steadily make his way into third and hold that for the remainder of the race.

XC2 250 Pro Event Results:

Jonathan Girroir (GAS) Liam Draper (KTM) Jonathan Johnson (BET) Ruy Barbosa (HON) Evan Smith (BET) Angus Riordan (KTM) Cody Barnes (HON) Benjamin Herrera (KAW) Simon Johnson (KTM) Jesse Ansley (KTM)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings:

Lyndon Snodgrass (231) Ryder Lafferty (193) Ruy Barbosa (192) Michael Witkowski (190) Cody Barnes (175) Angus Riordan (160) Benjamin Herrera (156) Liam Draper (145) Jonathan Johnson (136) Evan Smith (123)

FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am

In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Brody Johnson earned his eighth win of the season and has taken over the points lead with two rounds of racing remaining. Liqui Moly Beta Racing’s Jason Lipscomb held onto that second place position for the duration of the race, while Solid Performance/GASGAS/Fly Racing’s Max Fernandez worked his way back up to third after a sixth place start to his day.

Team Green Kawasaki’s Joseph Cunningham would earn the Top Amateur honors as he came through 11th overall and earning the 250 A class win. Grant Davis came through second on the Top Amateur podium, and in the 250 A class with his 12th place overall finish.

Nathaniel Tasha earned thirAmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer earned her fifth WXC class win of the season, while also taking the points lead over the rest of the competition. Rockstar Husqvarna/Surge Off-Road Coaching Team’s Tayla Jones came back to earn second in the race after suffering a DNF at the previous round of racing.

Jones currently sits third in the points standings. Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Korie Steede battled at the front of the pack for the entire race, but she would be unable to make the pass back on Jones. She would come through third in WXC, while now sitting seven points behind Archer in the championship standings.

In the youth race it was Nick DeFeo coming through to earn his 11th overall and YXc1 Super Mini Sr. class win of the season. DeFeo was also crowned the Youth Motorcycle Overall Champion as he has been undefeated this season. Sawyer Carratura finished second overall and in the YXC1 class while Ryan Amancio came from the second row in YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class to earn third overall on the day and earn his class win in the 250 A class and atop the Top Amateur podium with his 18th overall finish.

Rivers Morris rounded out the YXC1 class top three finishers on the day, while Jiggs Fustini and Brody Amos came through to earn the YXC2 second and third place finishing positions. In the 85 (12-13) class it was Levi Wilkins earning the win, and Ryder Sigety taking the 85 Big Wheel (12-15) class win.

The 85 (7-11) class win was earned by Colton McQuarrie, while the 65 (10-11) win was taken by Travis Lentz and the 65 (7-8) was earned by Jace Mitchell. In the 65 (9) class it was Deegan Caplinger earning the win. The Girls Sr (12-15) class saw Madison Kazmir take the win, while Paisley Harris earned the Girls Jr (8-11) class win. In the Trail Rider (7-15) class itw as Landon Bauman earning the win.

The AMSOIL Moto Hero was awarded to Corey Benton AKA The Pickle Man. Even though Corey could not be with us in person at the GNCC, he was watching online on RacerTV.com. Corey was in the United States Marine Corps from 1997 until 2002.

He was aboard the first Marine ship that docked in New York City on 9/11. He started at Boot Camp at Parris Island, South Carolina, and would then be stationed over in Pensacola, Florida and then Camp Pendleton, California before returning to South Carolina.Corey absolutely fell in love with the off-road racing series, and recently raced in a couple GNCC events – Tiger Run & Camp Coker finishing 15 and 13 in Trail Rider.

2022 FIM Motocross of Nations Wrap

Team USA’s Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper and Chase Sexton ended the nation’s 11-year wait with a win at the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations on home soil overnight in RedBud, Michigan.

While Saturday’s qualifying day presented the perfect weather conditions, today was a different story, with an overnight downpour and continued rain throughout the day creating some challenging conditions which tested not only man but also machine – but did not hinder the spirits of the thousands of fans who showed their support!

The atmosphere around the venue was next to none, with incredible support from start to finish by the huge crowd of fans that turned out in their most patriotic outfits and made plenty of sound throughout the day.

It was a big victory for the hosting nation, as Tomac, Cooper and Sexton made history by putting the American flag back on the top step for the first time since Saint Jean d’Angely in 2011.

Joining the winners on the podium was Team France with Maxime Renaux, Marvin Musquin and Dylan Ferrandis who finished with 23 points, 7 behind Team USA.

Rounding out the podium was Team Australia’s Mitch Evans, Hunter Lawrence and Jett Lawrence with 26 points.

Jett Lawrence

“It was really good. That second one I felt not too bad—not the greatest start, and had a little trouble with my goggles near the end, which was a bit of a bummer as my pace would’ve been faster. I’m happy to be on the box for my first year and happy I got the overall win in Open. I can’t wait for next year; I feel like we [Team Australia] have a really good team, and you’ll be seeing a lot of us in the next few years. Hopefully we do better and better each year.”

Hunter Lawrence

“It’s awesome—everyone rode awesome! We left it all out on the track, and no one gave up regardless of what happened. We’ve got some good years to come, and this is a great year to kick off the first time we’re on the team together. I’m looking forward to it; it’s going to be a good few years ahead of us.”

Team France’s Maxime Renaux was the overall winner in the MXGP category, while in the MX2 class it was Justin Cooper.

See the full review here:

USA top MXoN ahead of France and Australia

2022 Trials des Nations Wrap

Spain has doubled up at the 2022 FIM Trial Des Nations (TdN), claiming victory in both the premier men’s and women’s classes at Monza in northern Italy over the weekend.

For the World Championship winning trio of Jaime Busto (Vertigo), Adam Raga (TRRS) and Toni Bou (Montesa) it was a relatively straightforward day in the office, but Berta Abellan (Scorpa), Sandra Gomez (TRRS) and Alba Villegas (Beta) had to work hard for the win, eventually taking it on a tie-break in the Women’s class.

The Czech Republic topped the International Trophy, ahead of Germany and Austria, with Australia fifth.

In the mixed TdN Challenge class, Italy took top honours ahead of Norway and Germany.

World Championship

The sections were plotted over an imposing series of man-made hazards comprising rocks and logs but Mother Nature also played her part with super-steep bankings providing an additional challenge.

Overnight rain made for slippery conditions on the opening lap of 15 sections but Spain, with Busto starting first followed by Raga and then Bou, breezed through the first seven sections without loss.

The rock steps of section eight provided a much more severe challenge and, with a team’s best two scores to count through each hazard, Spain emerged from here on a total of six. Italy, Great Britain and Norway all picked up 10 with only the French trio of Benoit Bincaz (GASGAS), Hugo Dufrese (Vertigo) and Gael Chatagno (Electric Motion) escaping on less than a maximum.

At the halfway mark Spain was firmly in the driving seat on a total of eight with the Italian team of Matteo Grattarola (Beta), Luca Petrella (GASGAS) and Lorenzo Gandola (Beta) 15 behind but still 10 clear of Great Britain.

Great Britain was the last nation to taste TDN victory before Spain began its domination of the event in 2004 and, after missing the podium last year in Portugal, the 2022 team of Jack Peace (Sherco), Billy Green (Scorpa) and Toby Martyn (TRRS) were determined to get back on the box and led France by four at the end of the first lap.

With the sections drying out, clean rides were easier to come by – even on the formidable eighth where a new line along a log that had been too slippery earlier in the day came into play which allowed a more direct approach to the steps on the exit.

Italy and Great Britain went clean here at the second attempt while Spain incurred the trio’s only mark of lap two and France added an additional four but the Norwegian team of Sondre Haga (Beta), Mats Nilsen (TRRS) and Jarand Vold Gunvaldsen (TRRS) picked up another maximum.

Turning the rest of the lap into a trial masterclass, Spain breezed to the win on a total of nine with Italy improving a place on last year to finish second on 31 which was 21 clear of third-placed Great Britain before a big gap to France and Norway.

Toni Bou – Spain

“In the Trial des Nations competition, we have a mega Spanish team and, as always, the three of us have had a great time competing together. I wish to thank the Spanish Federation for having me for another year and I’m very happy to pick up another world title for the team. It’s always good to finish the outdoor season with a title and now we look forward to the final X-Trial in Andorra to be able to compete pressure-free and celebrate what has been a very good year for me and for Repsol Honda.”

2022 TdN World Championship Results

Pos Nat/Riders Points 1 SPAIN 9 1 BOU Toni-Montesa 2 BUSTO Jaime-Vertigo 3 RAGA Adam-TRRS 2 ITALY 31 7 GRATTAROLA Matteo-Beta 8 PETRELLA Luca-GASGAS 9 GANDOLA Lorenzo-Beta 3 GREAT BRITAIN 52 10 PEACE Jack-Sherco 11 GREEN Billy-Scorpa 12 MARTYN Toby-TRRS 4 FRANCE 70 4 BINCAZ Benoit-GASGAS 5 DUFRESE Hugo-Vertigo 6 CHATAGNO Gael-Electric Motion 5 NORWAY 116 16 HAGA Sondre-Beta 17 NILSEN Mats-TRRS 18 VOLD GUNVALDSEN Jarand-matias-TRRS

For the full results and run-down see:

Spain the victor at 2022 Trials des Nations