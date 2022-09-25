2022 Trials des Nations
Spain has doubled up at the 2022 FIM Trial Des Nations (TdN), claiming victory in both the premier men’s and women’s classes at Monza in northern Italy over the weekend.
For the World Championship winning trio of Jaime Busto (Vertigo), Adam Raga (TRRS) and Toni Bou (Montesa) it was a relatively straightforward day in the office, but Berta Abellan (Scorpa), Sandra Gomez (TRRS) and Alba Villegas (Beta) had to work hard for the win, eventually taking it on a tie-break in the Women’s class.
The Czech Republic topped the International Trophy, ahead of Germany and Austria, with Australia fifth.
In the mixed TdN Challenge class, Italy took top honours ahead of Norway and Germany.
World Championship
The sections were plotted over an imposing series of man-made hazards comprising rocks and logs but Mother Nature also played her part with super-steep bankings providing an additional challenge.
Overnight rain made for slippery conditions on the opening lap of 15 sections but Spain, with Busto starting first followed by Raga and then Bou, breezed through the first seven sections without loss.
The rock steps of section eight provided a much more severe challenge and, with a team’s best two scores to count through each hazard, Spain emerged from here on a total of six. Italy, Great Britain and Norway all picked up 10 with only the French trio of Benoit Bincaz (GASGAS), Hugo Dufrese (Vertigo) and Gael Chatagno (Electric Motion) escaping on less than a maximum.
At the halfway mark Spain was firmly in the driving seat on a total of eight with the Italian team of Matteo Grattarola (Beta), Luca Petrella (GASGAS) and Lorenzo Gandola (Beta) 15 behind but still 10 clear of Great Britain.
Great Britain was the last nation to taste TDN victory before Spain began its domination of the event in 2004 and, after missing the podium last year in Portugal, the 2022 team of Jack Peace (Sherco), Billy Green (Scorpa) and Toby Martyn (TRRS) were determined to get back on the box and led France by four at the end of the first lap.
With the sections drying out, clean rides were easier to come by – even on the formidable eighth where a new line along a log that had been too slippery earlier in the day came into play which allowed a more direct approach to the steps on the exit.
Italy and Great Britain went clean here at the second attempt while Spain incurred the trio’s only mark of lap two and France added an additional four but the Norwegian team of Sondre Haga (Beta), Mats Nilsen (TRRS) and Jarand Vold Gunvaldsen (TRRS) picked up another maximum.
Turning the rest of the lap into a trial masterclass, Spain breezed to the win on a total of nine with Italy improving a place on last year to finish second on 31 which was 21 clear of third-placed Great Britain before a big gap to France and Norway.
Toni Bou – Spain
“In the Trial des Nations competition, we have a mega Spanish team and, as always, the three of us have had a great time competing together. I wish to thank the Spanish Federation for having me for another year and I’m very happy to pick up another world title for the team. It’s always good to finish the outdoor season with a title and now we look forward to the final X-Trial in Andorra to be able to compete pressure-free and celebrate what has been a very good year for me and for Repsol Honda.”
2022 TdN World Championship Results
|Pos
|Nat/Riders
|Points
|1
|SPAIN
|9
|1 BOU Toni-Montesa
|2 BUSTO Jaime-Vertigo
|3 RAGA Adam-TRRS
|2
|ITALY
|31
|7 GRATTAROLA Matteo-Beta
|8 PETRELLA Luca-GASGAS
|9 GANDOLA Lorenzo-Beta
|3
|GREAT BRITAIN
|52
|10 PEACE Jack-Sherco
|11 GREEN Billy-Scorpa
|12 MARTYN Toby-TRRS
|4
|FRANCE
|70
|4 BINCAZ Benoit-GASGAS
|5 DUFRESE Hugo-Vertigo
|6 CHATAGNO Gael-Electric Motion
|5
|NORWAY
|116
|16 HAGA Sondre-Beta
|17 NILSEN Mats-TRRS
|18 VOLD GUNVALDSEN Jarand-matias-TRRS
Women’s
At the start of the day the fight for glory in the women’s class was, on paper at least, between defending champions Spain and Great Britain and that is exactly how it turned out.
Led by newly crowned TrialGP Women champion Emma Bristow (Sherco) with support from Alicia Robinson (Beta) and Kaytlyn Adshead (TRRS), Team GB led after the opening lap on a total of three that put them two ahead of Spain with Italy third on 12.
Lap two was super-tense but the Spanish, who boasted two of the most experienced riders in the field in Abellan and Gomez, stayed calm and added just a single mark to finish on six to match Great Britain’s total and claim a third consecutive victory following a tie-break.
The Italian trio of Andrea Sofia Rabino (Beta), Martina Gallieni (TRRS) and Sara Trentini (Vertigo) put together two laps of 12 to finish third ahead of Norway and Germany.
Australia’s Jenna Lupo and Kaitlyn Cummins finished in 10th.
2022 TdN Women’s Championship Results
|Pos
|Team/Rider
|Total
|1
|SPAIN
|6
|101 ABELLAN Berta-Scorpa
|102 GOMEZ Sandra-TRRS
|103 VILLEGAS Alba-Sherco
|2
|GREAT BRITAIN
|6
|104 BRISTOW Emma-Sherco
|105 ROBINSON Alicia-Beta
|106 ADSHEAD Kaytlyn-TRRS
|3
|ITALY
|24
|110 RABINO Andrea Sofia-Beta
|111 GALLIENI Martina-TRRS
|112 TRENTINI Sara-Vertigo
|4
|NORWAY
|35
|107 MELCHIOR Erika-GASGAS
|108 BARKVED Huldeborg-GASGAS
|109 HAKONSEN Ingveig-TRRS
|5
|GERMANY
|38
|128 BAUML Theresa-Vertigo
|129 STEINERT Jule-TRRS
|130 WACHS Vivien-TRRS
|6
|CZECH REPUBLIC
|52
|116 PECHACKOVA Denisa-Beta
|117 BUDINOVA Petra-Sherco
|7
|UNITED STATES
|76
|119 HOOVER Maddie-GASGAS
|120 SWEETEN Kylee-TRRS
|121 ALLISON Courtney-Sherco
|8
|PORTUGAL
|171
|122 MOREIRA Leonor-GASGAS
|124 VIEIRA Rita-TRRS
|9
|DENMARK
|177
|131 BRUNSVIG Olivia-GASGAS
|132 JENSEN Regitze Toft-Vertigo
|10
|AUSTRALIA
|187
|125 LUPO Jenna-TRRS
|126 CUMMINS Kaitlyn-Sherco
|11
|SWITZERLAND
|221
|134 MINDER Maude-Beta
|135 SCHNYDER Christy-TRRS
|136 SUARD Charlotte-Sherco
International Trophy
With the Norwegian men promoted to the main class following their 2021 win, the only guarantee in the International category was that there would be a new winner and the Czech Republic’s Martin Kroustek (TRRS), Martin Matejicek (GASGAS) and David Fabian (Beta) stepped up to the plate.
Just two marks ahead of the German trio of Franz Kadlec (TRRS), Joschka Kraft (TRRS) and Paul Reumschussel (TRRS) at the halfway stage, the Czechs posted a faultless second lap to win on a total of seven, three ahead of Germany.
The podium was completed by Austria’s Marco Mempor (GASGAS), Fabio Schollar (GASGAS) and Philipp Wimmer (TRRS) on a total of 17.
2022 TdN International Trophy Overall Results
|Pos
|Team/Rider
|Total
|1
|CZECH REPUBLIC
|7
|204 KROUSTEK Martin-TRRS
|205 MATEJICEK Martin-GASGAS
|206 FABIAN David-Beta
|2
|GERMANY
|10
|246 KADLEC Franz Xaver-TRRS
|247 KRAFT Joschka-TRRS
|248 REUMSCHUSSEL Paul-TRRS
|3
|AUSTRIA
|17
|213 MEMPOR Marco-GASGAS
|214 SCHOLLAR Fabio-GASGAS
|215 WIMMER Philipp-TRRS
|4
|SWEDEN
|18
|219 ALMTHEN Limus-Beta
|220 JOHANSSON Fredrik-Beta
|221 SUNDBERG Max-Beta
|5
|AUSTRALIA
|22
|240 MIDDLETON Kyle-TRRS
|241 BAYLES Christopher-TRRS
|242 HOGAN Connor-GASGAS
|6
|UNITED STATES
|24
|210 BLANC-GONNET Daniel-GASGAS
|211 ROPER Josh-GASGAS
|212 MYERS Alex-Scorpa
|7
|BELGIUM
|24
|216 DEFOURNY Nicolas-Beta
|217 MATTEEUWS Emile-Vertigo
|218 MATHY Maxime-GASGAS
|8
|POLAND
|34
|222 ZYZNOWSKI Milosz-GASGAS
|223 RYNCARZ Pawel-GASGAS
|224 SOCKO Jakub-Vertigo
|9
|IRELAND
|39
|252 DOYLE Sean-Scorpa
|253 HANLON Josh-Beta
|254 MCCLURG Stuart-TRRS
|10
|ANDORRA
|43
|207 LESTANG Jordi-Montesa
|208 VALL Gaudi-Sherco
|209 GABRIEL Jan-Beta
|11
|FINLAND
|44
|255 HAAPANEN Jussi-Honda
|256 MYOHANEN Timo-Honda
|257 NURMIO Niko-Honda
|12
|DENMARK
|66
|261 ANDERSEN Morten-TRRS
|262 BRADE Mikkel-TRRS
|263 OVERBY Alex-Beta
|13
|SWITZERLAND
|70
|228 LEUBA Louis-TRRS
|229 PRETTALLI Noe-GASGAS
|230 SCHNYER Christian-TRRS
|14
|CANADA
|131
|237 KING Sam-Beta
|238 CORDY Kevin-Vertigo
|239 WALTON Alex-TRRS
|15
|LATVIA
|149
|234 EINASS Kristers-TRRS
|235 ALKSNIS Niks-Montesa
|236 KILIS Kristaps-Scorpa
|16
|SLOVAKIA
|155
|264 KOLLAR Adam-GASGAS
|265 SORDYL Simon-GASGAS
|17
|LUXEMBOURG
|167
|249 DALEIDEN Christian-GASGAS
|250 GOERGEN Leo-GASGAS
|251 MOUSEL Sven-TRRS
|18
|GREECE
|255
|258 PAGONIS Angelos ioannis-Vertigo
|259 DIAMANTIDIS Georgios-GASGAS
|260 KARETSOS Eleftherios-Montesa
TDN Challenge
New for 2022 was the TDN Challenge where mixed gender teams of two fought it out and it was Italy’s Mirko Pedretti (Beta) and Alessia Bacchetta (GASGAS) who topped the proceedings.
Their total of 16 earned them a clear-cut victory over Norway’s Andreas Jorgensen (Beta) and Seline Meling (Beta) who ended the day on 34 to take second by five marks from the German pairing of Johannes Heidel (TRRS) and Pia Emonts (Beta).
2022 TdN Challenge Results
|Pos
|Team/Riders
|Total
|1
|ITALY
|16
|330 PEDRETTI Mirko-Beta
|331 BACCHETTA Alessia-GASGAS
|2
|NORWAY
|34
|340 JORGENSEN Andreas-Beta
|341 MELING Seline-Beta
|3
|GERMANY
|39
|324 HEIDEL Johannes-TRRS
|325 EMONTS Pia-Beta
|4
|ESTONIA
|106
|354 LEIS Karl-GASGAS
|355 MEIER Keity-TRRS
|5
|IRELAND
|117
|328 PIPER Jay-Beta
|329 CALLAGHAN Kate-Beta
|6
|BELGIUM
|172
|316 MOHRING Florent eric-Electric Motion
|317 RAHIR Eloise-Vertigo
|7
|ANDORRA
|186
|310 GARCIA PEREGRINA Joan miquel-Vertigo
|311 LLADO Alexia-Sherco