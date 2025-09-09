Moto News Weekly Wrap

September 9, 2025

What’s New:

Cooper Antone contesting SGP4

Australian Enduro Championship returns this weekend

Charli Cannon ready for MXGP of Darwin

KTM Australia return as AUSX Major Partner

Christian Craig completes QuadLock Honda 450 line-up

Deacon Denno joins Triumph Racing America

KTM Racing’s AUSX line-up revealed

Historic third-consecutive win for USA in Women’s Trophy

Janis Reisulis crowned EMX250 Champion

FIM Long Track Challenge at Morizès

Dunlop Buckwheat 100 GNCC Report

Full 2025 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations Pre-Entry list

2025 SMX Play Off One – Report & Rider Quotes

2025 Abestone Hard Enduro Recap

2025 MXGP of Turkiye – Round 18 Report

2025 Racing Calendars

SGP4 hitting Vojens

The line-up for the FIM SGP4 World Championship at Denmark’s Vojens Speedway Center this Saturday has been released, with riders aged 11-13 from 11 different countries and four different continents set to battle it out on the 190 cc SGP4 bikes, designed by six-time FIM Speedway world champion Tony Rickardsson.

Australia’s Cooper Antone bids to make it third time lucky in his quest for gold after winning silver in the 2023 and 2024 SGP4 events in Malilla, Sweden. He’s joined in returning from the 2024 line-up by Denmark’s Tino Stjerngaard Olsen, who was eighth last year and flies the home flag alongside newcomers Simon Jul Vindum and Harry Moller.

Argentina’s Augusto Camoriano makes the long return trip to Scandinavia after finishing 10th in 2024. Germany will be represented by Johannes Ebel and Will Nico, while Sweden also has two entrants – Theo Trofast and Ludvig Lundgren. Great Britain’s Fraser Buckle, who trains at Oxford, makes his SGP4 debut, alongside USA shooting star Riley Rearick. They are joined by Slovakia’s Ondrej Trnik, Netherlands’ Ravi Nijenhuis, Norway’s Odd Leo Vigre, Latvia’s Valters Buss and one final entrant to be confirmed.

For the first time since the SGP4 class was launched in 2023, the competition has been granted full world-championship status by the FIM, meaning three world champions will be celebrated at Vojens’ epic Weekend of Champions.

Tony Rickardsson

“It’s fantastic to see SGP4 enter this new era, with the winner being recognised as a world champion for the first time – with all the prestige that brings, including a trip to the FIM Awards to stand alongside champions from all of the FIM’s other championships from MotoGP to Speedway GP. I’m sure everyone will be going for gold on the track, but SGP4 is all about having fun and spending time with the other riders and their families from around the world. That’s the most important thing at this age. It’s great to be bringing SGP4 to Vojens – a club that holds special memories for me after I sealed a couple of world titles there. With three world champions being crowned this weekend, this is definitely an event not to miss. Make sure you get there in time for SGP4 at 11:00 on Saturday morning.”

The FIM Speedway Under-21 World Championship will be decided this weekend, when the Deluxe Homeart FIM SGP2 of Denmark – Vojens takes place on Friday evening (19:00 CEST), with Poland’s Wiktor Przyjemski (36 points) holding a four-point lead over Ukraine’s Nazar Parnitskyi (32) in the race for gold, with Denmark’s William Drejer (26) also chasing in third.

Following Saturday’s SGP4 racing on the Vojens mini track, attention switches to the main circuit as Poland’s Bartosz Zmarzlik and Australia’s Brady Kurtz battle it out for gold at 19:00 CEST.

Five-time Speedway GP world champion Zmarzlik holds a three-point advantage as he bids to join Rickardsson and New Zealand great Ivan Mauger in the elite club of six-time world champions, as well as chasing an unprecedented fourth straight gold medal.

Meanwhile, Kurtz in second hopes to become the first rider to win the Speedway GP World Championship in their debut season since the series was launched in 1995. He is also one win away from becoming the first Speedway GP rider ever to win five rounds on the bounce, adding to his victories in Gorzow, Malilla, Riga and Wroclaw.

FIM SGP4 World Championship Line-Up

Ondrej Trnik (Slovakia)

Theo Trofast (Sweden)

Johannes Ebel (Germany)

Ludvig Lundgren (Sweden)

Rider TBC

Ravi Nijenhuis (The Netherlands)

Odd Leo Vigre (Norway)

Tino Stjernegaard Olsen (Denmark)

Cooper Antone (Australia)

Simon Jul Vindum (Denmark)

Riley Rearick (United States)

Valters Buss (Latvia)

Will Nico (Germany)

Fraser Buckle (Great Britain)

Harry Moller (Denmark)

Augusto Camoriano (Argentina)

Australian Enduro Championship returns this weekend

It seems like an age ago since the Australian Enduro Championship has been in action, as the AEC has been in a holding pattern in the middle of the year to cater for riders doing desert events like Finke or Hattah. and those representing Australia at the ISDE.

But it’s all hands back on deck this weekend at Kyogle in Northern New South Wales, as it hosts rounds 9 and 10 of the championship. Kyogle is the backyard of ShopYamaha Off Road’s Will Dennett.

Dennett knows the dirt and terrain intimately and went with a couple of seconds of winning last year, so there is no doubt he is motivated to get that elusive round win.

The AEC format and conditions will also be a welcome return for Wil Ruprecht. Ruprecht is back in his preferred environment, so expect him to be right back up the front and making waves in the Pro Enduro class.

Yamaha has strong representation in the E1 class with Cooper Sheidow, Fraser Higlett and Jett Yarnold. All three have been on the podium multiple times this year and will be determined to continue that streak.

Jess Gardiner returns after another medal-winning performance in the ISDE. How she continues to stay so fast after 13 years of racing at the highest level is a mystery, but another championship is on offer for her in 2025.

Charli Cannon ready for MXGP of Darwin

The stage is set for history as the MXGP of Darwin brings the Women’s Motocross World Championship to Australia for the first time ever, and Quad Lock Honda’s Charli Cannon is ready to take on the world’s best on home soil with backing from SCT Logistics.

Cannon, already a four-time Australian Motocross Champion, has continued to grow as both a competitor and an athlete, overcoming injury setbacks and the challenges of a completed season in America, where she finished an impressive runner-up in the highly competitive AMA Women’s Motocross Championship.

Charli Cannon

“It’s been a year of lessons, racing injured, winning and losing races, and learning from it all,” said Cannon. “I’m grateful for the people around me. Quad Lock, SCT Logistics, FLY, Honda, and all of my supporters have stood by me. Without them, I wouldn’t be racing in Darwin or in America. I’ve never been on the podium or won a WMX World Championship race, but that’s the goal,” Cannon continued. “I’m still not 100% after surgery, but I’ve been training harder than ever at MTF with Colleen Millsaps in America. It’s a process, the improvements don’t come overnight, but I already feel stronger and more prepared than ever.”

The MXGP of Darwin is more than just another race. It’s the final stop of the championship, the first MXGP ever staged in Darwin, and the return of the MXGP to Australia after more than twenty years.

Yarrive Konsky – Director of Honda Racing Australia

“Australia is fortunate to host a round of the MXGP, providing our riders with the opportunity to compete against the very best in the world. Charli has overcome significant challenges this season and still delivered outstanding results. I truly believe she has what it takes to achieve her goals in Darwin. None of this would be possible without the support of Honda Australia, Quad Lock, SCT Logistics, FLY, Berry Sweet, Polyflor, North Star Pastoral and our valued partners, for which we are extremely grateful.”

KTM Australia return as AUSX Major Partner

The Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship has announced the return of KTM Australia as a Major Partner for the 2025 season, continuing a long-standing partnership. KTM will remain front and centre across all five rounds of the championship — both through their factory team presence and their investment in the next generation of riders.

In 2025, KTM returns as the Naming Rights Partner of the 85cc Class, officially titled the KTM SX85 Futures. This category will see Australia’s most talented young riders go bar-to-bar on the same tracks as the pros, providing a crucial stepping stone on the Supercross pathway.

Justin Maxwell – Managing Director at KTM Australia

“KTM lives and breathes Supercross — from the factory team to the next wave of Aussie stars in the KTM SX85 Futures. We’re proud to be back as a Major Partner for 2025 and can’t wait to see another season of incredible racing, progression, and fan connection. The future of the sport is bright, and we’re right behind it.”

The 2025 Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship kicks off this October, with KTM powering both the top-tier battles and the next generation of champions.

Craig completes QuadLock Honda 450 line-up

Honda’s three-time World Supercross Championship-winning team, led by Team Manager Martin Davalos, have announced the signing of Christian Craig to complete its 2025 line-up.

Craig, the 2022 250 West AMA Supercross Champion, brings with him more than twenty podium finishes and seven career wins, and he won his first supercross aboard a Honda. Christian has already experienced success with the brand and now joins a team that has proven itself on the world stage.

Christian Craig

“This is an amazing moment for me. I’ve had great success with Honda, and I know what this team is capable of. They’ve beaten the factory teams, Kenny won with them, Anstie won with them, McElrath and Savatgy have won and been on the box in respective championships. Their bikes, their staff, their processes, all of it is at the highest level. That’s why I’m confident I can achieve success here too. The team has one clear goal: winning. I’m grateful for this chance and excited to get to work.”

Honda’s 450 rider roster is now set with Craig and Joey Savatgy, both AMA Supercross race winners, both hungry to claim their first 450 World Supercross Championship title.

The team’s 250 line-up will feature two-time World Supercross Champion Shane McElrath alongside two-time Australian Champion Brodie Connolly, a balance of proven success and rising talent.

Martin Davalos

“This year will be tough, and that’s exactly how it should be. The challenge pushes all of us teams, riders, and the sport itself, to raise the bar. We’re focused, motivated, and ready. With our line-up and our machinery, I believe we can deliver wins, podiums, and chase championships.”

Deacon Denno joins Triumph Racing America

Triumph Racing America have signed rising talent Deacon Denno to a three-year contract. For 2026, the young racer from Texas will continue competing at the amateur level before stepping up to the professional ranks with Triumph Factory Racing in 2027.

In August this year, Denno enjoyed a very successful week of racing at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. During the prestigious event, the 17-year-old picked up the 250 B and Schoolboy 2 titles, in addition to claiming the Oakley Fastest Lap of the Week award. These accolades saw Denno crowned AMA Amateur Rider of the Year for 2025.

Denno’s first competitive outings aboard the proven TF 250-X will take place at the upcoming SMX Next World All-Stars playoff races in Charlotte, North Carolina, and St. Louis, Missouri. Following these two events, Deacon will continue to compete at all major amateur events through to the end of 2026, before joining Triumph Factory Racing for 2027 and 2028.

Deacon Denno – Triumph Racing America

“I’m really excited for this new chapter with Triumph Racing America. Having a three-year contract that takes me into pro-level racing gives me a lot of confidence. What the team has achieved over the last two years is amazing, and I’m excited to be a part of it. I’m grateful for this opportunity and pumped on having the whole team behind me. I can’t wait to get started with the next step of my career with Triumph.”

Jeremy Coker – General Manager, Triumph Racing America

“I am beyond excited to welcome Deacon to the brand as he has done nothing but impress me both on and off the bike. His Loretta Lynn’s performance this year was just the icing on the cake for me, and it underlined his speed and ability. To be able to sign the AMA Amateur Rider of the Year is always a great thing. I look forward to the journey with Deacon. He will continue to race at an amateur level before turning pro with Triumph Factory Racing for 2027. His potential is massive, and we will do our best as a team to go out and win multiple championships with him.”

KTM Racing’s AUSX line-up

A Ready to Race rider line-up will form the KTM Racing Team when the gates drop on the 2025 AUSX Supercross Championship. Leading the charge on the racing front will be former SX2 series runner-up Nathan Crawford, with the Queenslander to be equipped with the KTM 450 SX-F and carrying the momentum of a breakout ProMX season, which saw him take the MX1 title down to the final moto.

Crawford will be joined by AMA Supercross regular Walsh aboard KTM 450 SX-F machinery for this year’s AUSX season, with the rider originating out of the United Kingdom adding firepower to the orange squad for 2025.

ProMX chargers Ferguson and Dennis will pilot the team’s two official KTM 250 SX-F entries throughout the five-round series, with the former having shown race-winning potential last year after capturing the opening round victory, alongside a strong P3 finish to his motocross campaign already in 2025.

For Dennis, the highly-rated teenager will embark on his second professional AUSX Supercross season, with the ambition to continue to develop his skillset off the back of a top-five performance in this year’s ProMX MX2 standings.

KTM Racing Team-supported Jackson Fuller will compete in the SX3 development category in 2025, equipped with his KTM 250 SX-F and eyeing championship success in the class.

The KTM Australia-backed five-round championship will begin with a double-header in Redcliffe, Queensland, at Kayo Stadium for Rounds 1 and 2 (October 11-12), before Round 3 takes place at Cronulla’s Sharks Stadium (October 25) in New South Wales.

Round 4 will coincide with the blockbuster AUSX Open inside Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium (November 22), before concluding alongside the Supercars Grand Final in Adelaide on November 30.

Kyle Blunden – KTM Group Australia Motorsport Manager

“We’re incredibly excited about what’s ahead for the KTM Racing Team in 2025. Bringing Dylan Walsh into our SX1 program alongside Nathan Crawford enhances our world-class presence and the opportunity to showcase KTM at the very highest level of supercross in Australia. Our younger riders – Noah, Byron, and Jackson – are all stepping up with confidence and determination, and we believe they’ll surprise a lot of people this season. At the same time, KTM Australia’s new role as a major partner of the AUSX series underlines our commitment to the sport here at home. We’re thrilled to back not only the series but also the next generation of supercross racers with the KTM SX85 Futures. Supercross in Australia is on an exciting trajectory, and with our riders, our partners, and our fans, we’re Ready To Race.”

Historic third-consecutive win for USA in Women’s Trophy

For the third-consecutive year, the American women ascended to the top of the podium at the 99th running of the FIM International Six-Days Enduro, in Bergamo, Italy.

The AMA congratulated Brandy Richards, Rachel Gutish and Korie Steede for their outstanding efforts in bringing home another Women’s World Trophy in dominant fashion, in which the trio led second-place Australia by over 35 minutes entering the final day of racing.

This is the United States’ sixth overall Women’s World Trophy victory, tying the record with Australia. The U.S. has had outstanding success in the 2020s, claiming four of the last five championships.

For the third-straight year, Richards claimed the individual title, while Steede locked down second place and Gutish earned fourth place. With yet another outstanding performance in Italy, Gutish emphasised the pride she felt after winning her fourth ISDE championship.

Rachel Gutish

“I couldn’t be prouder of my teammates and myself for this winning result,” Gutish said in an FIM press release. “We gave it everything we had all week, and to win the race by the margin that we did shows how much effort we put in.”

On the Club Side, Team Rabaconda — an American club team made up of Joseph Cunningham, Cole Whitmer and Thorn Devlin — landed on the podium with a second-place finish, slotting in behind Italian club MC Italia A.

The 2026 ISDE will be the 100th running of the event.

Janis Reisulis – 2025 EMX250 European Champion

VHR VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team’s Janis Reisulis has been crowned 2025 EMX250 European Champion after finishing as runner-up in Race One at the final round in Turkiye.

The victory marks a second major career milestone for Reisulis, who won the EMX125 European Championship back in 2023, with both titles achieved aboard Yamaha machinery.

The talented Latvian was undoubtedly the class of the field this season. Leading the series since the third round in Italy, the now two-time EMX Champion has picked up five overall victories prior to claiming the title, and also claimed the Manufacturers Championship title for Yamaha, marking the brand’s sixth success in the prestigious series, and the fourth in the last five years.

Toni Bou closes out 2025 TrialGP season on top

Spaniard Toni Bou (Montesa) clinched his 19th consecutive TrialGP title and home hero Harry Hemingway (Beta) claimed his first Trial2 crown on day one of the TrialGP of Great Britain – the seventh and final round of the 2025 Hertz FIM Trial World Championship – as Berta Abellan (Scorpa) moved another step closer to striking gold in TrialGP Women.

Toni Bou

“We had a perfect weekend. Yesterday we clinched the title and today we won both races plus the Power Section, so there’s no better way to end the season. We’ve achieved everything we could, and I don’t think we could ask for more. The consistency and all the hard work we’ve done throughout the season has been noticeable. It’s been a very good year, with no injuries, and I’ve been able to be consistent and competitive from start to finish. It’s one of the best seasons I’ve had. I want to thank the team, Honda, and HRC.”

That was then followed up on the concluding day, where Spain’s Berta Abellan (Scorpa) became the new FIM Women’s Trial World Champion, as rising American star Ryon Land (Sherco) ended his debut season in the series as FIM Trial3 World Champion and Sara Trentini (TRRS) from Italy clinched the FIM Women’s Trial2 World Cup.

In the premier TrialGP class, having secured his title on Saturday, Toni Bou (Montesa) signed off on top with hard-fought victories in both races, but home rider Harry Hemingway (Beta) – who claimed the Trial2 title yesterday – could only manage fourth overall as Arnau Farré (Sherco) completed a dynamic double weekend win.

Abellan, a five-time vice-champion, was overjoyed to finally strike gold this season and, fittingly, the twenty-five-year-old ended her campaign on top after taking the overall decision on a tie-break with her main rival Andrea Sofia Rabino (Beta) from Italy following two close and competitive races that saw the pair exchange wins and second-placed finishes.

Berta Abellan

“Finally, my dream has come true,” said Abellan. “I’m very grateful for all the support I have had from my team, my supporters and my sponsors and I am so, so happy.”

With the 2025 Hertz FIM Trial World Championship now concluded, focus shifts to Tolmezzo in Italy on 20-21 September for the FIM Trial des Nations.

Mathias Trésarrieu wins FIM Long Track Challenge at Morizès

Home favourites Mathias Trésarrieu and Jordan Dubernard completed a hugely popular one-two at the FIM Long Track Challenge at Morizès on Saturday night and the fast Frenchmen were joined in the top five by Patrick Kruse, Romano Hummel and Tero Aarnio who all secured permanent places in the 2026 FIM Long Track World Championship.

Contested by a mix of ambitious young hopefuls and riders with more experience in the Long Track top-flight who were all hoping to fast-track their places behind the tapes in next season’s elite, the FIM Long Track Challenge has a reputation for fast-paced, no-holds-barred racing and this year’s edition was no exception.

Trésarrieu, who currently lies seventh in the 2025 FIM Long Track World Championship, got his night off to the best possible start with victory in the opening Heat from Dave Meijerink from the Netherlands, but Danish seventeen-year-old Kruse immediately found himself on the back foot when he was forced to retire.

Fast Finn Aarnio then continued his recent run of good form with victory ahead of his compatriot Henri Ahlbom and Hummel and Dubernard also opened their accounts with wins.

The second block saw Czech racer Hynek Stichauer take his first win of the programme ahead of Meijerink before British veteran Andrew Appleton – who had followed Dubernard home in his first Heat – defeated Trésarrieu. Norway’s Glenn Moi then won from Aarnio as Hummel led home Kruse and Dubernard to establish an early lead.

Dubernard bounced straight back to win his third Heat from Aarnio as Hummel – the 2021 FIM Long Track World Champion who has not contested this year’s series – continued to make his presence felt with his third straight victory, this time at the expense of Kruse, before Meijerink led home Appleton and Trésarrieu won from Dutch racer Mika Meijer.

With three Heats down and two to go, Hummel led on a maximum twelve points, but he was only one ahead of Trésarrieu who in turn was just one clear of a four-way tie between Dubernard, Aarnio, Appleton and Meijerink as the field fought for a place in the all-important top ten that would earn them a start in the Semi Finals.

Hummel’s first disappointment of the night came in his fourth Heat when he failed to score as Trésarrieu won from Aarnio and Meijerink before Meijer and Stichauer then took vital victories and Kruse defeated Dubernard to claim his first win of the programme.

With everything resting on the deciding block of Heats, Frenchman Tino Bouin finally found his form to win ahead of Dubernard, although it came too late to drag himself back into contention. Meijerink then won the battle of the Dutchmen from Meijer and Trésarrieu beat Hummel as Kruse held his nerve to lead home a dramatic final Heat ahead of Aarnio.

With tensions rising, Trésarrieu raced to victory in the first Semi Final ahead of Hummel and Aarnio at the expense of Meijer and Stichauer before Dubernard took care of business in the second Semi Final from Kruse as Appleton, Meijerink and Moi were eliminated.

By this point the five riders qualifying for next year’s series were already decided, but a Grand Final was needed to determine the podium positions and Trésarrieu had the passionate home fans on their feet as he led home Dubernard with Kruse completing a famous comeback in third ahead of Hummel and Aarnio.

With the Challenge event completed for another year, focus now shifts to the fourth and concluding Final of the 2025 FIM Long Track World Championship powered by Anlas, Kineo and HKC Koopmann that will be held at Roden in the Netherlands on 21 September.

Dunlop Buckwheat 100 GNCC Report

Round 10 of the GNCC Series, the Dunlop Buckwheat 100, concluded on Sunday under sunny skies and warm late-summer conditions. The scenic West Virginia terrain set the stage for an intense day of racing, as the world’s fastest off-road racers battled through fast fields and challenging woods sections in pursuit of crucial championship points.

Fans lined the course to witness bar-to-bar action, and the Dunlop Buckwheat 100 GNCC delivered yet another thrilling chapter in the GNCC season. With a new start procedure in place, the top 20 in overall points standings from the XC1 and XC2 classes lined up on the front row, with remaining XC1 and XC2 competitors on row two.

As the green flag flew high in the sky it was FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley blasting off the line earning the $250 Landers KTM XC1 Open Pro Holeshot Award, with FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Grant Davis hot on his heels earning the $150 Landers KTM XC2 250 Pro Holeshot Award. But as the top 20 riders pushed their way towards the woods, Davis would find himself on the ground scrambling to get back on his bike before the rest of the field got too far away.

Kelley would hold the early lead, but he would struggle a bit throughout the race. The battle was on throughout the duration of the three-hour race, as lead changes seemed to be happening every lap and the top riders were just mere seconds apart from each other.

AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper would make his way up front and hold the lead for three laps, with Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green’s Steward Baylor making the pass for the lead before a miscalculation on the last lap put him back to 11th overall at the end of the day.

Davis would continue to push himself after a crash off the start and would defy all of the expectations by claiming the overall win, his third of the season, as he triumphed against the fastest racers in the world. Davis now sits first in the overall National Championship standings with three rounds remaining.

Flatrock Motorclub GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jordan Ashburn delivered a steady performance at the Dunlop Buckwheat 100, riding with consistency from start to finish to secure the XC1 Open Pro class win.

While Ashburn managed the demanding conditions with control and pace, Draper continued to fight hard to keep pressure on throughout the grueling three-hour battle. Draper held strong despite the intensity of the race, ultimately crossing the line in second place in class, and third overall on the day.

Fighting at the front for majority of the day was Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Craig Delong. On the opening lap, Delong would find himself running second and would continue to push himself to stay at the front for the next six laps. Delong would cross the finish line third in XC1 Open Pro class, and fourth overall on the day.

Phoenix Racing Honda’s Cody Barnes would come through to clinch second in the XC2 250 Pro class after working his way through the pack from a fifth place start on the day from the front row. After holding the early lead, Kelley would struggle to find comfort throughout the demanding three-hour race. As he continued to give his all, Kelley would cross the line fourth in XC1 and sixth overall on the day, scoring valuable points towards the National Championship.

Both Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Josh Strang and Phoenix Racing Honda’s Mike Witkowski would battle back from outside of the top 10 on the first couple of laps, to finish fifth and sixth in XC1, while coming out with a seventh and eighth overall place finish at round 10 in West Virginia.

Coming through to round out the top three in the XC2 250 Pro class was FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Angus Riordan. After running at the front of his class for the opening lap, Riordan would fall back a bit and take some time to try to make it towards the front again. Rounding out the top 10 overall finishers was AmPro Yamaha’s Kailub Russell.

As Russell maneuvered his way through the West Virginia woods he would battle at the front of the pack for the first half of the day. For Russell he would ultimately fall back to ninth and push his way forward to finish seventh in class and 10th overall on the day.

Overall Event Results

Grant Davis (KTM) Jordan Ashburn (GAS) Liam Draper (YAM) Craig Delong (HQV) Cody Barnes (HON) Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Josh Strang (BET) Mike Witkowski (HON) Angus Riordan (KTM) Kailub Russell (YAM)

*Overall National Championship Standings

Grant Davis (217) Benjamin Kelley (209) Angus Riordan (160) Cody Barnes (152) Steward Baylor (149) Liam Draper (140) Craig Delong (114) Jordan Ashburn (114) Kailub Russell (107) Michael Witkowski (106)

XC1 Open Pro Event Results

Jordan Ashburn (GAS) Liam Draper (YAM) Craig Delong (HQV) Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Josh Strang (BET) Michael Witkowski (HON) Kailub Russell (YAM) Steward Baylor (KAW) Grant Baylor (KAW) Ricky Russell (TRI)

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Grant Davis (KTM) Cody Barnes (HON) Angus Riordan (KTM) Brody Johnson (HON) Jhak Walker (BET) Nicholas DeFeo (KAW) Toby Cleveland (HQV) Jason Lipscomb (KTM)

XC3 125 Pro-Am

As the XC3 125 Pro-Am class took off it was Isaiah Brown earning the Lojak Cycle Sales XC3 Holeshot Award to start the day. However, it wouldn’t take long for James Jenkins and Jonathan Johnson to make their way into the front of the pack and battle for the first couple of laps.

Johnson would make the pass into the lead on lap three, and after that he would not look back as he continued to push forward. Johnson would come through to take the class win, while Jenkins held onto second in the class. Jayson Crawford would have a consistent race as he came through to round out the top three finishers in XC3.

The Top Amateur honors would go to Joseph Cunningham as he came through 16th overall on the day, while earning the 250 A class win. Cole Whitmer would come through 18th overall, earning himself the second spot on the Top Amateur podium. Whitmer also earned the Open A class win. Van Adams would come through to finish 19th overall on the day, rounding out the Top Amateur podium, and finishing second in Open A.

Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Korie Steede powered her way to victory at The Dunlop Buckwheat 100 GNCC, showcasing her speed and composure against a strong field. FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Brandy Richards and AmPro Yamaha’s Danielle McDonald pushed her every step of the way, keeping the pressure on throughout the race and making for an exciting battle at the front.

Despite their best efforts, Steede held firm and crossed the line first, while Richards and McDonald followed close behind to secure second and third. The podium reflected not only Steede’s determination but also the fierce competition and depth of talent in the WXC ranks.

As the Youth Bike race got underway on Sunday morning, Travis Lentz would grab the early lead in the race as well as in the YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class. Lentz would continue to maximize his lead as he pushed himself through the slick morning conditions. Lentz would come through to earn his ninth overall and YXC1 win of the season, strengthening his lead.

Cooper Duff would come through second overall and in the YXC1 class, while Phillip Arnold would fight back and finish third overall on the day and first in the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class. Lucas Skelton would round out the top three YXC1 finishers, while Ace Tokar and Gavin Harwell came through second and third in the YXC2 class.

Other winners in the youth bike race included: Trevor Harris in the 85 Big Wheel (14-15) class, Caleb Johnson in the 85 Big Wheel (11-13) class, Tucker Aldrich in the 85 (12-13) class, Hunter Jones in the 85 (11) class, Tripp Lewis in the 85 (7-10) class, Davey Fairfield in the 65 (10-11), Kane Morrison in the 65 (9) class, Cash Knecht in the 65 (7-8) class, Sahara Robinson in the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class, Vaida Lavergne in the Girls 85 (7-13) class, Maura Tsakanikas in the Girls 65 (7-11) class and Nathan Cygnarowicz in the Trail Rider (7-15) class.

On Saturday in the Micro Bike race, it was Kane Morrison leading the way in the muddy, slick conditions, for all six laps of the race. Morrison would earn his eighth win of the season at The Dunlop Buckwheat 100 GNCC. Krue Russell would battle back from a fourth place start, to finish second overall in the Micro Bike race and in the MXC1 class.

Ryder Baricska pushed himself through the conditions to earn third overall, while also taking home the MXC2 class win. Cade Propst raced his way to third in the MXC1 class, while Kash Brummage and Liam Jackson rounded out the MXC2 class top three finishers of the day.

Jacobi Duvall would take home the 50 Sr. (7) class win, Kolt Morrison took the 50 Sr. 2 (6) class win, Colin Arnold earned the 50 Jr. (4-5) class win, Addison Richmond would win the Micro-E1 (7-8) class, Anberlin Cadieux took the Micro-E2 (4-6) class win, Weston Rose earned the Micro (4-6) Shaft Drive class and Braxton Waller earned the Trail Rider (7-9) class win.

The Progressive GNCC Racing Series continues on September 19-21, 2025, in Beckley, West Virginia with The Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Mountaineer GNCC. This round of racing will be GNCC Racing’s Salute to First Responders – and host the Mowgli Memorial Dog Show on Saturday evening.

Full 2025 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations Pre-Entry list

The FIM and Infront Moto Racing have published the Pre-Entry list for the 2025 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations scheduled to take place in Crawfordsville (USA) on 5 October.

2025 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations Pre-Entry list Country Rider Class FMN Bike Aus J. Lawrence MXGP MA Hon Aus K. Webster MX2 MA Hon Aus H. Lawrence OPEN MA Hon USA C. Sexton MXGP AMA KTM USA H. Deegan MX2 AMA Yam USA E. Tomac OPEN AMA Yam Ned G. Coldenhoff MXGP KNMV Fan Ned K. De Wolf MX2 KNMV Hus Ned C. Vlaanderen OPEN KNMV Yam Esp R. Fernandez MXGP RFME Hon Esp G. Farres MX2 RFME Tri Esp F. Garcia OPEN RFME Kaw Fra R. Febvre MXGP FFM Kaw Fra M. Valin MX2 FFM Kaw Fra M. Renaux OPEN FFM Yam Ger K. Roczen MXGP AMA Suz Ger S. Längenfelder MX2 DMSB KTM Ger M. Spies OPEN DMSB KTM Slo T. Gajser MXGP AMZS Hon Slo J. Peklaj MX2 AMZS Hus Slo J. Pancar OPEN AMZS KTM Ita A. Cairoli MXGP FMI Duc Ita A. Adamo MX2 FMI KTM Ita A. Bonacorsi OPEN FMI Fan Sui J. Seewer MXGP SWISSMOTO Duc Sui N. Greutmann MX2 SWISSMOTO Hus Sui V. Guillod OPEN SWISSMOTO Yam Lat K. Reisulis MXGP LAMSF Yam Lat J. Reisulis MX2 LAMSF Yam Lat P. Jonass OPEN LAMSF Kaw Den M. Smith MXGP DMU KTM Den M. Haarup MX2 DMU Tri Den M. Fredsoe OPEN DMU Hus GB C. Mewse MXGP ACU Hon GB D. Walsh MX2 ACU Kaw GB B. Watson OPEN ACU Bet Bra E. Lopes MXGP CBM Yam Bra B. Eto MX2 CBM Hon Bra F. Dos Santos OPEN CBM Yam Can J. Pettis MXGP CMA Yam Can S. Racine MX2 CMA Yam Can T. Ward OPEN CMA GAS Bel L. Coenen MXGP FMB KTM Bel S. Coenen MX2 FMB KTM Bel L. Everts OPEN FMB Hus Nor H. Osterhagen MXGP NMF KTM Nor P. Gundersen MX2 NMF Hus Nor H. Fredriksen OPEN NMF Yam RSA S. Smith MXGP MSA Hon RSA C. Mc Lellan MX2 KNMV Tri RSA C. Durow OPEN MSA KTM Est J. Talviku MXGP EMF Yam Est J. Parn MX2 EMF GAS Est H. Kullas OPEN EMF Yam Aut P. Rauchnecker MXGP AMF Hus Aut M. Ernecker MX2 AMF KTM Aut M. Stauffer OPEN AMF KTM Swe I. Gifting MXGP SVEMO Yam Swe A. Gerhardsson MX2 SVEMO Hus Swe A. Gole OPEN SVEMO Yam Irl M. Barr MXGP MCUI Hon Irl G. Mccormick MX2 MCUI KTM Irl S. Edmonds OPEN MCUI Tm Ven A. Rodriguez MXGP FMV KTM Ven C. Badiali MX2 FMV Yam Ven L. Locurcio OPEN FMV GAS Fin J. Haavisto MXGP SML KTM Fin K. Hindersson MX2 SML KTM Fin S. Rainio OPEN SML Bet Jpn Y. Okura MXGP MFJ Hon Jpn S. Nakajima MX2 MFJ Yam Jpn J. Shimoda OPEN AMA Hon Chi M. Pavez MXGP FMC KTM Chi B. Garib MX2 FMC Hon Chi H. Munoz OPEN FMC Yam FIM Lat F. Noguera MXGP FDM Hus FIM Lat M. Rojas MX2 CFM KTM FIM Lat M. Antezana OPEN FBM KTM Isl I. Einarsson MXGP MSI KTM Isl E. Gudmundsson MX2 MSI KTM Isl E. Palmarsson OPEN MSI Yam Arg J. Poli MXGP CAMOD Kaw Arg F. Quirno MX2 CAMOD KTM Arg A. Poli OPEN CAMOD Kaw Pur S. Velez MXGP FMPR Kaw Pur I. Aladama Jr MX2 FMPR GAS Pur R. Gonzalez OPEN FMPR Kaw Uru N. Rolando MXGP FUM KTM Uru A. Bratschi MX2 FUM KTM Uru G. Bratschi OPEN FUM KTM Mar S. Soulimani MXGP FRMM Tm Mar N. Jayal MX2 FRMM Kaw Mar E. Poget OPEN FRMM KTM Isr O. Tzemach MXGP IMSF Hus Isr S. Orland MX2 IMSF Yam Isr B. Almagor OPEN IMSF KTM Ecu A. Benenaula MXGP FEM Kaw Ecu P. Suarez MX2 FEM Yam Ecu J. Salazar OPEN FEM Hon Ukr Y. Naumchyk MXGP FMU Kaw Ukr M. Rososhchuk MX2 FMU KTM Ukr M. Kubéchko OPEN FMU Hus Mex Y. Rubalcava MXGP FMM Yam Mex E. Vazquez MX2 FMM Yam Mex J. Rubalcava OPEN FMM Hus Cos Y. Vargas MXGP FMCR GAS Cos A. Alfaro MX2 FMCR GAS Cos J. Chaves OPEN FMCR GAS FIM A B. Hallgren MXGP FMSCT Yam FIM A R. Mangosong MX2 NAMSSA Yam FIM A J. Wannalak OPEN FMSCT Hon Hon J. Reyes MXGP FEHMOTO Hon Hon G. Matamoros MX2 FEHMOTO KTM Hon F. Hernandez OPEN FEHMOTO KTM

2025 SMX Play Off One – Report & Rider Quotes

Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence opened his 2025 SMX World Championship account with a statement win at Playoff 1 in Charlotte. The defending two-time SMX World Champion and freshly crowned AMA Pro Motocross Champion led every lap of the 450SMX Class moto at zMAX Dragway, with the day’s results ultimately decided on just that single race.

Lightning in the area forced officials to cancel the second motos for both classes, with fading daylight ruling out any restart. As a result, the overall scores were locked in after Moto 1.

Chase Sexton (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) secured second overall, collecting 22 valuable championship points after starting the weekend seeded sixth. Eli Tomac (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) recovered from a late crash while running second to still bring home third.

Playoff 2 is set for The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on September 13th. It’s the venue’s first postseason SMX event, with the added twist of double points on the line. That leads into the triple-points-paying finale in Las Vegas on September 20th, where the 450SMX Champion will collect a $1 million prize, and the 250SMX Champion will earn $500,000.

Jett Lawrence – P1

“One moto down, and they called it because of the rain and lightning. Thank gosh we got a good start and executed our laps to get the overall. So I’m super pumped, and on to St. Louis. There should be good weather—we’ll be indoors—and some good racing. I’m looking forward to it. Everyone’s riding really well, so it should be good.”

Chase Sexton – P2

“Round one of the Playoffs here in Charlotte was a good day. I qualified first, then finished second in Moto 1 after getting a really good start – I just went too wide and had to come back from fifth or so. I had a good flow, even if the track was really sketchy today, so I’m happy to be leaving healthy. We go into the next race nine points down, and we have double and triple points upcoming. It’s time to shine and have some good upcoming weekends.”

Hunter Lawrence – P4

“My day was alright. Honestly, I’m happy with my riding. I think if I could improve, it would’ve been in qualifying, to get a better gate pick; I think that would’ve changed the moto a little bit. I’m happy to be safe, first and foremost; there were a lot of guys unfortunately having big crashes, so I’m happy to be safe and in one piece. Top five, salvaged points, made points up on guys ahead of me. I’m ready for St. Louis.”

RJ Hampshire – P5

“Charlotte was pretty good, I just felt as though I kept growing every time I hit the track. We were just steadily building, and today was even better than yesterday. The moto was solid, too. I didn’t get a great start, but I stuck to my game plan and clicked off consistent laps to earn a top-five – I’m stoked! That was the goal coming in, so I’m happy to be leaving here with a fifth place and looking forward to St Louis next weekend.”

Ken Roczen – P6

“Overall, I had a so-so weekend just getting back in the swing of things,” said Roczen. “These tracks are always a little bit unique, and we definitely got challenged; the dirt was soft, the jumps were kind of big, and it got really rutty, so it was very, very gnarly. I ended up sixth in the first moto after a good start. I know I can do better, but I’m also trying to just be better at every single race that I go to. And especially since the points are being doubled and tripled now, the races coming up are more important than this one. They cancelled the second race due to lightning and too much rain, so we’ll leave here with a sixth place, and I hope to improve going into these next couple of rounds.”

Justin Barcia – P10

“They were some super-tricky conditions out here – in SMX, they throw a lot of stuff at you with the spongey dirt, big jumps, and the motocross sections, so I really found it hard to get comfortable. I had a few close calls, that’s for sure, but we made it out of here, so that’s a positive. I’m fired up for next weekend in St. Louis, a little more Supercross style, and we’ll try to post a strong result!”

450 Moto One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Lawrence Hon 23m31.477 2 C. Sexton KTM +3.865 3 E. Tomac Yam +7.531 4 H. Lawrence Hon +9.868 5 R. Hampshire Hus +25.590 6 K. Roczen Suz +31.054 7 C. Webb Yam +52.072 8 D. Ferrandis Hon +57.003 9 J. Savatgy Hon +1m02.075 10 J. Barcia Gas +1m13.131 11 J. Cooper Yam +1m15.979 12 B. Bloss Bet +1m31.685 13 J. Hill KTM +1m33.900 14 V. Guillod Yam +1m41.913 15 S. McElrath Hon +1m42.828 16 D. Wilson Hon +1m48.161 17 M. Oldenburg Bet +1m49.579 18 C. Schock Yam +1m52.404 19 H. Kullas Hus +1m54.339 20 M. Harrison Kaw +1 lap 21 J. Hand Hon +1 lap 22 R. Pape Yam +1 lap

450 Moto Two

Cancelled

450 SMX Points

P o s R i d e r B i k e P o i n t s 1 J. Lawrence H o n 4 7 2 C. Sexton K T M -9 3 J. Cooper Y a m -11 4 H. Lawrence H o n -12 5 E. Tomac Y a m -12 6 C. Webb Y a m -14 7 R. Hampshire H u s -18 8 K. Roczen S u z -20 9 J. Barcia G a s -22 1 0 D. Ferrandis H o n -2 3

250

In the 250SMX Class, Haiden Deegan (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) showed his class with a comeback win. After a poor start, the two-time SMX 250 Champion reeled in Seth Hammaker (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki), who had grabbed the holeshot and built a big early lead.

Deegan made his move with two laps to go and held on for the victory. Hammaker crossed the line second, while Levi Kitchen (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki) looked set for third but was docked a spot for a cross-flag penalty, dropping him to fourth. That handed the final podium place to Jo Shimoda (Team Honda HRC Progressive), who charged from outside the top ten after an early crash.

Seth Hammaker – P2

“I’m happy to start the SMX playoffs on the podium. I was really looking to grab that win, but happy with how I rode. I’m pretty frustrated with getting docked the championship points. I was looking to go back out in the second moto and fight for another podium finish, but the weather put a halt to finishing up the day. All we can do now is look to St. Louis and push for better results there.”

Jo Shimoda – P3

“They just called the race—the first moto was hectic, the second moto didn’t exist! I was ready, really ready to do it, but the track gave up on me. See you next weekend!”

Levi Kitchen – P4

“My day was pretty good. I only got to race once, but ended up fourth after I got docked a position. Overall, I’m feeling a lot better on the bike. We went back to my Daytona setup for this race with the hybrid style track. I feel like I showed good speed today, and I feel like I have a pretty good chance of getting some wins these next few races. My goal is to end the year on a high note with my results, and we’re going to stay positive going into these last two rounds.”

Austin Forkner – P5

“I felt good as soon as practice started, despite deep ruts that made some people hesitant. I nailed the start in our only race, started second and then slowly dropped back to fifth. There was a lot of waiting around in the weather delay, but I’m happy to take fifth overall! It was a good and productive day. I’m keen to carry this momentum into my hometown race, St. Louis.”

Ryder DiFrancesco – P6

“Charlotte was a good weekend overall! Every time I hit the track, I was on the board, which was my goal in practice. My start in Moto 1 wasn’t that bad, but I got shuffled back in the first couple of laps, then made a strong charge forward all the way to sixth. Bummed we only got to race one moto today, but I am looking forward to these next two rounds.”

Tom Vialle – P7

“We couldn’t ride the second moto here in Charlotte because of the weather, which is unfortunate. I had a great start in Moto 1, and I think I was in fourth, but I was struggling a little bit with getting comfortable on the track – it was really deep all weekend on both Friday and Saturday. I finished seventh and that was the result for today, as they canceled the second moto. We’ll get back to training and be ready for next weekend and then the Final, which will be very important with all the points on the line.”

Ty Masterpool – P10

“The day started out well with getting first overall in qualifying. First moto, I had a terrible gate pick because I was unseeded and had to get in through the wildcard. I’m bummed that being fastest in qualifying didn’t go towards my gate pick. In Moto 1, I got a bad jump off the gate, and someone went down in front of me, then I almost went down in the second corner, which put me in the back of the pack. I worked my way through the field and did the best I could with where I started. Unfortunately, they canceled the second moto. I was really looking forward to getting back out there and showing them what I got, but we just focus on next weekend now.”

Drew Adams – P11

“It was a pretty mediocre day for me. Qualifying wasn’t the best, but I turned it around a bit during the race. In Moto 1, I got a decent start and was running around seventh when Garrett [Marchbanks] went down, and during his red cross flag, I made a simple mistake and fell over. I ended the moto in 11th. I know I can do better, but I’ll take the result and focus on St. Louis next week.”

Jordon Smith – P17

“It was a rough day for me. I had a decent jump in the first moto but slid out in the first turn, then I crashed again after charging all of the way to 12th. It’s unfortunate that they cancelled the second moto: I was keen to rebound and secure a better overall result.”

Garrett Marchbanks – P22

“I’m bummed with how today turned out. I was excited to show what I could do in SMX after coming off my best outdoor season and coming into the series third overall in SMX points. The track was pretty loose and unpredictable in a lot of areas, making it difficult to ride. I’m a bit banged up after my crash, but I’m going to head home and get checked out on Monday and go from there.”

250 Moto One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H. Deegan Yam 23m38.200 2 S. Hammaker Kaw +3.368 3 J. Shimoda Hon +6.767 4 L. Kitchen Kaw +5.064 5 A. Forkner Tri +22.989 6 R. Difrancesco Gas +24.485 7 T. Vialle KTM +25.550 8 C. Davies Yam +26.691 9 N. Thrasher Yam +27.665 10 T. Masterpool Kaw +31.199 11 D. Adams Kaw +33.848 12 M. Vohland Yam +37.126 13 M. Anstie Yam +42.511 14 D. Schwartz Yam +50.516 15 D. Bennick Yam +53.604 16 C. Park Hon +59.339 17 J. Smith Tri +1m11.305 18 L. Turner KTM +1m16.237 19 G. Linville KTM +1m19.172 20 P. Ross Yam +1m46.015 21 H. Miller Yam +10 laps 22 G. Marchbanks Kaw +10 laps

250 SMX Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 H. Deegan Yam 50 2 J. Shimoda Hon -8 3 S. Hammaker Kaw -16 4 T. Vialle KTM -17 5 L. Kitchen Kaw -21 6 A. Forkner Tri -25 7 M. Vohland Yam -26 8 N. Thrasher Yam -26 9 R. Di Francesco Gas -27 10 G. Marchbanks Kaw -30

SMX Next Main

For the SMX Next Class, a showcase for emerging amateur talent, the Charlotte schedule was cut short before they could race. Instead, they’ll line up in St. Louis based on their Concord qualifying results, before their championship-deciding moto takes place as planned next Saturday.

2025 MXGP of Turkiye – Round 18 Report

Overcast skies and cool temperatures set the scene at the Afyon Motor Sport Center for the MXGP of Türkiye, round 18 of the 2025 campaign and the first of three back-to-back weekends to close out the season. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing left smiling, taking wins across all classes with four different riders topping the day’s races.

In MXGP, Jeffrey Herlings bounced back from finishing runner-up to Lucas Coenen in race one by storming to victory in race two, securing his 111th career Grand Prix win and a second straight overall success. Behind him, Coenen and Kawasaki’s championship leader Romain Febvre were locked in a tense fight for podium honours in the closing laps of the second moto. Coenen ultimately claimed second overall ahead of Febvre thanks to his opening race win.

The MX2 category delivered its usual chaos, with Simon Längenfelder showing his class. The German battled his way forward to claim the overall victory, edging out title rival Kay de Wolf. The Husqvarna rider mounted a late charge in race two but fell just short. Längenfelder’s GASGAS teammate Sacha Coenen took third overall after winning the opener and confirming the season’s Fox Holeshot award thanks to another pair of lightning starts.

The weekend also decided the 2025 FIM EMX250 European Championship. Janis Reisulis arrived in Türkiye with a commanding 38-point advantage, and the Latvian kept his composure to wrap up the crown for Team VHR VRT Yamaha Official.

Australia’s Liam Owens impressed with fourth in race one and a podium in race two to take third overall for the weekend in EMX250 on his Cat Moto Bauerschmidt Husqvarna. Fellow Aussie teenager Jake Cannon also closed out the season strongly, fighting through the field to claim fourth in race two despite being forced wide at the start.

Jake Cannon

“I was happy with my riding this weekend; just that incident yesterday spoilt my chances of the podium. I got stuck behind some other riders for too long during the first few laps today and that cost me the chance of top-three in the moto. Anyway, I learnt a lot from this season and I will come in stronger next season from the experience. I start supercross practice tomorrow and fly back home to Australia on October 1 for the supercross season.”

Attention also turned to the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship, with Türkiye staging the penultimate round before the grand finale in Australia. Just 20 points now separate red-plate holder Lotte van Drunen (De Baets MX-Yamaha Team) from Daniela Guillén (RFME Spain National Team), while Kiara Fontanesi (MX FontaRacing) remains firmly in the hunt only a point further back.

MXGP Race One

Championship leader Romain Febvre set the fastest time in morning Warm-up ahead of Jeffrey Herlings, with the Fantic Factory Racing MXGP machine of Andrea Bonacorsi looking stronger in third. Qualifying Race winner Lucas Coenen was not pushing, sitting 12th.

In an almost carbon copy of Saturday’s Qualifying Race, Coenen took the Fox Holeshot Award while Herlings disputed second place with the Honda HRC machine of Tim Gajser.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP pilot Maxime Renaux fought with the Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP duo of Pauls Jonass and Febvre, who made two commanding moves through turns four and five to fire himself into fourth behind Gajser.

The Slovenian’s teammate Ruben Fernandez fought into seventh ahead of TEM JP253 KTM Racing rider Jan Pancar, followed by the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP duo Calvin Vlaanderen and Jago Geerts.

They were to go in opposite directions, as Vlaanderen forced his way past Pancar on lap two, but Geerts fell prey to a move from Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX Team leader Mattia Guadagnini on lap three.

Fernandez, moving forward as well as he did on Saturday, fired past Jonass on lap six, before working all race long to catch Renaux, which he did on lap 13, taking fifth place from the Frenchman with a brilliant switchback move through a right-handed corner.

Vlaanderen also got past Jonass in a drag race along the Pit Lane straight on lap nine, and the pair finished seventh and eighth ahead of Pancar and Guadagnini.

The big four at the front were far from done, however, pushing to the maximum on the slick and treacherous surface. Febvre had made a brilliant move through the split lane section, being one of the few to transfer from one lane to another, making it work for him to pass Gajser for third on lap seven, and set after Herlings in second.

He got to within two seconds before “The Bullet” cranked it up again, and the race finished with a Red Bull KTM 1-2, as Herlings got as close as 3.3 seconds to Coenen. The teenager had set the Acerbis Fastest Lap of the day on lap six, and reduced Febvre’s Championship lead to 24 points going into race two.

MXGP Race Two

Race two saw a flying JK Racing Yamaha fire into the lead around turn one, earning Isak Gifting his first career Holeshot in the MXGP class, a stark contrast to his first corner crash in race one, which limited him to 16th place.

Febvre then hauled the factory Kawasaki past the Swede into turn two, with Herlings quickly through in the following corners which saw multiple first lap manoeuvres in every race.

Half a lap later and Gajser was up into third, after both HRC Honda men had relegated Coenen to sixth during the first half a lap. However, the title challenger had worked back up to fourth by the end of the first lap, ahead of Gifting, Fernandez, Renaux, Vlaanderen in eighth, and Brent van Doninck up to ninth for JM Racing Honda, ahead of Jonass.

Jonass got the better of Van Doninck on lap two, as Coenen used a good line through the corners after Pit Lane to take third away from Gajser.

With similar lap times throughout the top ten, making ground was proving to be tough for everyone, and it took until lap eight for Herlings to close in on Febvre, attacking in the corners before the finish line, before amazing everyone with a brilliant launch over a difficult double jump into a hairpin bend, cutting across the front of the Frenchman to grab the lead in breath-taking fashion.

By this time, Van Doninck had been nudged out of the top ten by Fantic Factory Racing MXGP duo Glenn Coldenhoff and Bonacorsi, with Glenn struggling through his 250th GP start after a big crash in Saturday’s Free Practice session.

The Fantic men took ninth and tenth behind Jonass, as Gifting fell out of the top ten on lap 12. Coldenhoff took ninth overall ahead of Pancar, who came home 12th.

Renaux and Vlaanderen stuck their factory Yamaha machinery into sixth and seventh, both in race two and in the overall, with Jonass eighth in both races and the overall. The factory Hondas of Gajser and Fernandez took fourth and fifth, also in both races and the overall results for the day.

Up front, Herlings kept a minimal cushion over Febvre, but Coenen made a last-ditch effort with the fastest third sector time of the entire race on the very last lap, diving to the inside of his French title rival in a right hander, but he just missed making contact and Febvre kept the position.

He was still close as they chased across the line less than two seconds behind Herlings, but “The Bullet” had landed his second straight GP win, with Coenen doing enough to take second overall on the day ahead of Febvre, even though the points gap went back out to 26 points with just two Grands Prix remaining.

Both riders won races in China last year, with Lucas Coenen winning the MX2 GP overall. On a completely new layout, the penultimate round should provide more tense action as the MXGP World Championship fight promises to go all the way to the wire in Australia.

MXGP Round Overall

Jeffrey Herlings – P1

“Super-pleased with this win. For a Dutch rider it’s a difficult track; one of the most difficult and very hard to pass but we managed to get it done and the weekend went better than I expected. We made some good changes for the elevation so a shout out to KTM for providing me with such a good bike. 111 now, so let’s go to China and to the final two. Let’s try and finish the year as strong as we can.”

Lucas Coenen – P2

“Not bad in the first moto. I took a good start but the first lap was a bit hectic. I settled in and focused on my rhythm. The track was slick and it was easy to make a mistake but I felt better and better. The second: not much to say. I had to come from the back and at one point I was sleeping. I was then a bit shy on the last lap. I’m young. It’s racing: I had an opportunity and I didn’t take it. I’ll keep learning. I’m looking forward to the last two races and we’ll do what we can.”

Romain Febvre – P3

“The start was missing in the first race; I could stay with them all race after I passed Gajser but I didn’t get the jump and that cost me. We found something again for the second start and I could nearly holeshot; that always makes life easier. I only had a small gap to Jeffrey but I felt that was enough. I was focused on winning the GP as that is the best way to gain points but then some lines changed a bit during the moto. I tried to figure out where he was going but that’s never easy when you are the guy in front. I could stay with Jeffrey after he passed me but he was better than me today. I knew Lucas would push in the last laps so I concentrated on him at the end. Now we have two tracks which are new for everyone to end the season.”

Tim Gajser – P4

“I think this was another good weekend, and I’m feeling better and better on the track. I was matching the leaders’ pace and battling with them for most of the two motos so I have to be happy. Of course I want to be winning races, but I think it’ll come, step by step, and we still have two more rounds and I’m confident that it’ll happen before the end of the season. We had some good starts over the weekend as well, so that’s another positive and I’m excited to head to China and Australia.”

Ruben Fernandez – P5

“It was a solid weekend, and I think fifth is a fair reflection of my speed compared with the other guys, but it was still good to have two consistent motos because it hasn’t been easy to put in two good scores in both races. Of course, I would like to be battling with those top guys, but I wasn’t able to get up there quickly enough. Still, my speed was good and it gives me a nice boost for the last two rounds where I will try my best to fight for the podium spots.”

Maxime Renaux – P6

“I would say it’s been a very average day with 6-6 for sixth overall. I seemed to be missing something this weekend and definitely lacked some race pace. I made the best of it, though, and sixth was all I had today.”

Calvin Vlaanderen – P7

“The weekend was OK. I obviously wanted a lot more in terms of results, but my starts let me down a lot. As we’re at elevation, we were all starting in first gear, and until this weekend I’ve never started in first gear. Then the track was pretty easy, so everyone was around the same pace. There was close racing, just not much passing. With two rounds to go, I’m looking forward to finishing the season strong.”

Pauls Jonass – P8

“I had a good flow this morning but I went with a scoop tyre for the start in the first moto and didn’t have the best feeling for the rest of the track as it was really hard and slick. I took a normal hardpack tyre for the second moto, which didn’t help the start but I did find the flow and I enjoyed the second part of the moto after I stopped riding too aggressively. It was a consistent day but I need to do better in the last two GPs.”

Mattia Guadagnini – P10

“All in all, it was a positive weekend; I felt much better than in the last few races. I had a good feeling and good speed, so we’re improving. This was a track where it was very difficult to pass, and in qualifying I started from the back, unable to make up much ground. In the first race, however, with a decent start, I managed to stay close to the top ten, eventually breaking into it and staying there until the end. In the second race, I crashed on the first lap, restarting last. I caught up with the group, then after three laps I crashed again and the gear lever bent, so I had to pit to fix it, which lost me a lot of time. My pace was good, and despite the result not being the best, I’m confident for the final two races.”

Jago Geerts – P12

“Not much to say today. This isn’t my favourite track, and I gave it everything I had in the races. I’m happy to be leaving here safe, and I’m looking forward to the next GP in China.”

Jeremy Seewer – P13

“It was a tough weekend in terms of results, even though our race pace wasn’t bad. Our only problem is timed practice, which sets us up for outside at the gate starts, and that affects the entire weekend. In race one, I got an amazing start, really good, far in front but then I was pushed to the outside and lost some positions. 14th and 16th for a 15th overall finish. It’s not where we’d like to be, but we know where we need to work to improve.”

MXGP Round Overall Results

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Herlings, Jeffrey KTM 22 25 47 2 Coenen, Lucas KTM 25 20 45 3 Febvre, Romain KAW 20 22 42 4 Gajser, Tim HON 18 18 36 5 Fernandez, Ruben HON 16 16 32 6 Renaux, Maxime YAM 15 15 30 7 Vlaanderen, Calvin YAM 14 14 28 8 Jonass, Pauls KAW 13 13 26 9 Coldenhoff, Glenn FAN 9 12 21 10 Pancar, Jan KTM 12 9 21 11 Bonacorsi, Andrea FAN 8 11 19 12 Geerts, Jago YAM 10 7 17 13 Van doninck, Brent HON 4 10 14 14 Gifting, Isak YAM 6 6 12 15 Seewer, Jeremy DUC 7 5 12 16 Guadagnini, Mattia DUC 11 1 12 17 Watson, Ben BET 2 8 10 18 Koch, Tom BET 5 3 8 19 Bogers, Brian FAN 1 4 5 20 Prugnieres, Quentin HON 3 2 5

MXGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 R. Febvre Kaw 885 2 L. Coenen KTM 859 3 G. Coldenhoff Fan 638 4 R. Fernandez Hon 557 5 C. Vlaanderen Yam 528 6 J. Herlings KTM 522 7 M. Renaux Yam 483 8 A. Bonacorsi Fan 480 9 T. Gajser Hon 411 10 J. Seewer Duc 358 11 J. Pancar KTM 299 12 B. Watson Bet 281 13 B. Bogers Fan 279 14 J. Geerts Yam 277 15 K. Horgmo Hon 243 16 I. Gifting Yam 242 17 P. Jonass Kaw 235 18 M. Guadagnini Duc 206 19 B. Van doninck Hon 191 20 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 168

MX2 Race One

As he did in the Timed Practice session, Honda HRC rookie Valerio Lata set the top time in morning Warm-up, with Camden McLellan second for Monster Energy Triumph Racing, and Qualifying Race winner Sacha Coenen in third.

For the 14th time this season, Coenen rocketed to the Fox Holeshot award, confirming that he is uncatchable in this contest for the season.

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing teammates De Wolf and Liam Everts gave chase, with Monster Energy Triumph Racing’s Guillem Farres well up in fourth ahead of a scrap between Mathis Valin on the sole Kawasaki Racing Team MX2 machine, McLellan, and red plate holder Simon Längenfelder.

Jens Walvoort got a good start in eighth for BTS Racing KTM, while Italians Lata and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Andrea Adamo held ninth and tenth. Adamo, already losing points on Saturday to the top two in the standings, urgently passed Lata and Walvoort on successive laps, but couldn’t approach the top seven, who were swapping back and forth in the early laps.

He eventually finished eighth ahead of Lata, with Thibault Benistant pushing his Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 machine into tenth at half distance, and staying there.

Valin fought hard with the Triumph riders after Längenfelder had squeezed past Farres on the jump following the split lane. McLellan made a mistake to allow the French rookie through for sixth on lap six, also briefly allowing Adamo past before taking seventh back, which he would keep to the flag.

As Coenen rocketed to a seven second lead over De Wolf, Längenfelder pulled a fantastic outside pass on Everts for third on lap eight, and the Belgian lost two further places to Valin and Farres on lap 12.

McLellan made things even worse by relegating him to seventh a lap later, but Everts pulled off a brilliant last two laps to get back into fifth ahead of Farres and McLellan by the finish. Valin did even better to finish fourth, just reward for a persistent attacking ride.

Längenfelder drew level with De Wolf with three laps to go, and it looked like the fight was on between the two series leaders, but the Dutchman was able to stretch out the gap and hold on to second, reducing the Championship situation to a single-digit margin of just nine points after race one.

Coenen, despite saving a near-crash on the penultimate lap, held on to a near six-second victory, taking his third GP race win of the year.

MX2 Race Two

We looked to be set for more of the same from Sacha as he fired to his 15th Fox Holeshot of the year in race two, but Farres, who fought off Längenfelder to grab second into turn two, had other ideas and fired inside the Belgian to lead halfway around the first lap.

McLellan had won a back-and-forth battle with Valin to briefly make it a Triumph 1-3, but after Längenfelder got alongside the South African in the waves, he then fell over the rear wheel of the German and dropped back to ninth.

The series leader, with chief rival De Wolf behind Valin in fifth, was in a mood to make the best of the situation, and with a determined cut across his teammate Coenen into the top corner of the circuit, he was up into second. Farres, as usual, was tough to pass, but on lap seven Längenfelder again got brilliant drive through the waves to leave it beyond doubt.

Adamo, meanwhile, had started badly, and had to put a last lap pass on Lata to swap ninth for tenth, which is where the two disappointed Italians also finished overall. McLellan was able to recover to eighth at the finish behind Benistant, although they would reverse those positions in the overall reckoning.

Everts again fought hard with Valin, and came through to take fifth on lap 13, although the Belgian would finish sixth overall behind the lone Kawasaki factory man.

The main charge came from De Wolf, however, as the reigning Champ overcame the stubborn Coenen with a sweet pass after Pit Lane on lap ten, before quickly catching Farres to pull off a move through the wave section on lap 13.

He wasn’t done there, either, as he put everything into a late charge on Längenfelder, getting to within a second of the German, who took a nervous look back as he dabbed through a corner at the start of the final lap.

Ultimately he held on, enough for the overall win, his sixth of the season and ninth of his career. De Wolf took second overall ahead of Coenen and Farres, who matched his second-best result of the year.

It leaves Längenfelder with a partially rebuilt series lead of 12 points, and a Championship fight which is still tightly poised, although it might now be a two-horse race as Adamo has dropped back to being 62 behind the leader.

There is everything to fight for in both classes in the final two rounds as we move still further east on each occasion, and with unknown circuits and conditions to come, either Championship could go either way.

MX2 Round Overall

Simon Längenfelder – P1

“I had a crash in the middle of the moto…so I’m really happy to be able to bounce back like this. Saturday was not great and it was quite tough to race here. I made a mistake with the first start but did better in the second, I think I was 3rd after the second corner. It was an intense track and you had to push everywhere. I like it when it was a bit more technical in the second race.”

Kay de Wolf – P2

“Race one was all about being smart and consistent, and I managed the pace well under pressure. In race two I showed I was the fastest on track but just ran out of time at the end. We’ve cut the gap to twelve points, which is exactly what we needed, and the bike felt great in both motos. I’m really looking forward to China and then Australia – it’s going to be an exciting finish to the season.”

Sacha Coenen – P3

“A really good first moto. I then had a good start in the second…but made some mistakes. It was pretty difficult so I’m happy to be on the podium. I’ve been working on my consistency, and it’s been going well.

Guillem Farres – P4

“The weekend in Turkiye is done and it’s been a pretty successful GP. I had a good feeling on the track and finished third in the qualifying race, so that was a great start to the weekend. My first race was a little disappointing though. I was running fourth until the final lap and lost two places, so I ended up sixth. My start in the second moto was really good and I took the lead on the first lap. I led the race for 10-15 minutes and then Simon and Kay passed me. It was a shame to just miss the podium today, but I showed good speed and led some laps, so I’m leaving here happy and confident for the next two rounds.”

Mathis Valin – P5

“I had a really good jump at the start in the first moto but I was too far outside at the gate after yesterday so I lost some positions in the first turn. But I found my flow in the race and could get faster and faster, even passing Farres for fourth on the last lap. My start was even better in race two and I had a good pace again; I had a little less energy at the end but I could manage P6 for fifth overall and I again learnt a lot battling those guys at the front; this is the way to learn fast in my rookie year.”

Liam Everts – P6

“Two solid motos today. In the first race I felt strong early on, lost a bit of rhythm mid – race but fought back well for fifth. The second was similar – I stayed calm, kept it clean, and pushed hard in the last laps to get into the top five again. Going 5 – 5 is consistent, good points for the championship, and a step in the right direction. Big thanks to the whole Nestaan Husqvarna team for giving me a great bike and the support to keep building.”

Camden McLellan – P7

“That’s Turkiye wrapped up. Not the best weekend for me. I felt good on the track all weekend, especially Saturday, but didn’t quite bring the same speed to Sunday’s races. I fell in the second moto and after that I lost my flow, so it was a tough one, but we’re leaving here feeling good and ready for the next GP.”

Thibault Benistant – P8

“Not an easy weekend for me. I’ve been carrying a small knee injury for a little while and I twisted it yesterday. So that made it difficult to race today as I was a little bit hesitant when turning right, as I didn’t want to make it worse. It’s been a hard GP for me and now the focus is on the last two rounds of the season.”

Andrea Adamo – P9

“You can have up-and-down moments through the year but this was not the time to have a bad weekend. Anyway, we move on, and we have two rounds to go so onto China and Australia.”

Karlis Reisulis – P15

“In both races I had good starts and my speed was there, but halfway through each one I began to struggle. I’m not sure what the issue is as I’ve been working harder than ever, but this weekend didn’t go my way. I’ll keep working and be ready for China next weekend.”

Rick Elzinga – P16

“It’s been a tough weekend. I didn’t feel comfortable on this track and I struggled with the track in general. Also, my intensity early in the races isn’t where it needs to be and I lose a lot of positions. Then I have to fight my way through and it makes things challenging, but my riding was good so it’s a little frustrating for me.”

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Längenfelder, Simon KTM 20 25 45 2 de Wolf, Kay HUS 22 22 44 3 Coenen, Sacha KTM 25 18 43 4 Farres, Guillem TRI 15 20 35 5 Valin, Mathis KAW 18 15 33 6 Everts, Liam HUS 16 16 32 7 Mc Lellan, Camden TRI 14 13 27 8 Benistant, Thibault YAM 11 14 25 9 Adamo, Andrea KTM 13 12 25 10 Lata, Valerio HON 12 11 23 11 Walvoort, Jens KTM 9 9 18 12 Oliver, Oriol KTM 10 7 17 13 Grau, Maxime KTM 6 10 16 14 Karssemakers, Kay KAW 5 8 13 15 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts YAM 7 6 13 16 Elzinga, Rick YAM 8 5 13 17 Arli, Burak YAM 3 4 7 18 Valk, Cas KTM 4 0 4

MX2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 S. Längenfelder KTM 833 2 K. de Wolf Hus 821 3 A. Adamo KTM 771 4 S. Coenen KTM 701 5 T. Benistant Yam 603 6 C. Mc Lellan Tri 582 7 L. Everts Hus 576 8 G. Farres Tri 427 9 V. Lata Hon 413 10 M. Valin Kaw 409 11 C. Valk KTM 355 12 K. Reisulis Yam 298 13 O. Oliver KTM 290 14 R. Elzinga Yam 275 15 F. Zanchi Hon 220 16 Q. Prugnieres KTM 215 17 J. Mikula Tm 205 18 D. Braceras Hon 190 19 M. Grau KTM 124 20 J. Walvoort KTM 103

EMX250 Race One

The final round of the EMX250 burst into life under the high-altitude skies of Afyon, where riders and teams were forced to adapt quickly in search of the perfect setup.

Race 1 saw a superb start as Gabriel SS24 KTM Factory’s Max Werner launched out of the gate to claim the holeshot, with championship leader Reisulis right behind and Zanocz also in the mix.

Spanish talent Francisco García from Venum BUD Racing Kawasaki wasted no time in joining the front group, moving into third before capitalising on a mistake from Werner to surge past into the lead worth a quick double overhead.

From there, García never looked back, pulling clear to take a commanding victory and his second race win of the season. Reisulis kept his composure in second place, a result that proved enough to secure him the 2025 EMX250 European Championship title, sparking early celebrations in the Latvian camp.

Behind them, F4E GASGAS Junior Racing Team’s Elias Escandell charged through the field to claim third, while Cat Moto Bauerschmidt Husqvarna’s Liam Owens and Adria Monné completed the top five.

The battles further down the order provided plenty of drama as Jake Cannon and Cat Moto Bauerschmidt Husqvarna‘s Mads Fredsoe tangled while fighting for fourth, dropping both riders outside the top ten before recovering to finish seventh and eighth, respectively. Werner, after his early holeshot, eventually faded to eleventh place.

With García on top in Race 1 and Reisulis crowned champion, the fight for the remaining podium spots in the championship standings was not going to be too intense as Garcia needed to score at least 20 points and Zanocz 0 to get to the second step on the championship podium, but the last round win and pride was still very much on before the very last race here in Türkiye.

EMX250 Race Two

The curtain came down on the Race 2 in Afyon. Newly crowned champion Reisulis, after race 1 looked eager to end the season in style, powering to the holeshot ahead of Race 1 winner García, with Owens and Escandell close behind.

The Latvian quickly established a small gap in the early stages while García slotted into second and began to size up the leader. In the meantime, this wasn’t the dream start for Zanocz as he got buried in ninth position in the opening lap.

Behind them, Owens rode strongly in third as he eyed back-to-back podiums, while Escandell shadowed him in fourth with Monné and Cannon in pursuit.

The battle for the podium positions came alive around the halfway stage when Monné had a big moment and dropped down the order but regrouped quickly. Escandell then suffered a costly fall, landing awkwardly and ultimately forced to retire, which handed Owens the advantage in the fight for third overall.

Out front, the momentum shifted on lap 10 of 14 as García found a way past Reisulis to take control of the race. The Spaniard showed impressive pace, fending off a late charge from the champion to secure a perfect 1-1 score and his third overall victory of the season.

Reisulis settled for second while Owens claimed third both in the race and on the overall podium, marking a strong end to his campaign. Cannon crossed the line in fourth, just ahead of KTM Sarholz Racing Team’s Lyonel Reichl and Monné.

Janis Reisulis

“I would say the season was very long, I had my ups and downs, but in the end I put everything together and managed to take the gold, which is the best outcome. The second race was actually not so bad for me, just some arm pump, but Francesco was riding really good. I tried to put up a fight but I ran out of time. Overall, it’s been a good season and thanks to my opponents, they really helped me improve for next year in MX2. Most of all, thanks to my team and everybody for the season.”

With Francisco García’s impressive double win, he sealed the bronze medal in the final championship standings in his first year while Janis Reisulis’ consistent season-long form delivered him the EMX250 title with a commanding margin of 59 points over Noel Zanocz who finishes second in his rookie season.

Francisco Garcia

“Reisulis was pushing hard at the start of the race today and I didn’t want to eat his roost so I was content to sit back from his rear wheel and then come back to take the lead after twenty minutes. I feel on top of the world to finish my first complete EMX season with a 1-1. I have been really happy with my last few races and my family was here this weekend to celebrate with me. Now we fly back to France and I will ride a 450 in preparation for the Motocross of Nations. It was always my dream to ride for my country and I will work 200% for the next few weeks to be ready to give my absolute best!”

Reisulis delivered an outstanding season, always looking in control and proving himself a true champion with maturity and dominance well beyond his years, a statement performance as he now prepares to take the next step into MX2.

The Turkish round capped off a memorable EMX250 season filled with breakthrough victories, title-defining moments and the emergence of new stars set to challenge on the Grand Prix stage in the future.

EMX250 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 F. Garcia Kaw 50 2 J. M. Reisulis Yam 44 3 L. Owens Hus 38 4 J. Cannon Kaw 32 5 L. Reichl Hus 31 6 A. Monne Gas 31 7 M. Fredsoe Hus 27 8 N. Greutmann Hus 25 9 E. Escandell Gas 24 10 N. Zanocz Hon 23 11 M. Werner KTM 20 12 S. Perez Gas 19 13 O. Colmer KTM 18 14 B. Polato Gas 15 15 Y. Kara Hus 12 16 A. Geren Gas 10 17 T. Lodi Kaw 8 18 A. Yildirim Gas 7 19 M. Akkafa KTM 6

EMX250 Championship Standings

P o s R i d e r B i k e P o i n t s 1 J. M. Reisulis Y a m 5 2 2 2 N. Zanocz H o n 4 6 3 3 F. Garcia K a w 4 5 7 4 N. Greutmann H u s 2 9 6 5 L. Owens H u s 2 8 6 6 G. Doensen K T M 2 6 6 7 N. Skovbjerg Y a m 2 5 1 8 J. Cannon K a w 2 2 9 9 M. Fredsoe H u s 2 0 6 1 0 L. Reichl H u s 2 0 1 1 1 B. Mesters K T M 2 0 0 1 2 A. Monne G a s 1 9 4 1 3 S. Mancini F a n 1 8 2 1 4 I. Van Erp Y a m 1 7 8 1 5 V. Kees K T M 1 5 9 1 6 A. Frisk K T M 1 3 6 1 7 W. Askew T r i 1 3 3 1 8 A. Petit Y a m 1 1 8 1 9 A. Fueri K T M 9 6 2 0 M. Ernecker K T M 8 5

WMX Race One

The WMX served up plenty of performance in Race 1 at the MXGP of Türkiye. Martine Hughes got the jump out of the gate on her Kawasaki and briefly led the opening lap after capitalising on a small mistake from Fontanesi.

It didn’t take long for the championship contenders to make their presence felt, with Guillén and Fontanesi both charging past Hughes, while red plate holder van Drunen quickly slotted into third.

With the top three separated by only 20 points in the standings coming into Afyon, the tension was high. Fontanesi took over the lead early on, but Guillén refused to let her go, probing lap after lap with aggressive moves down the inside.

On lap five, the Spaniard finally made her pass stick, pulling away steadily as Fontanesi lost ground before regrouping to maintain second. Van Drunen kept her composure to finish third, limiting the damage in the championship battle.

Behind the leading trio, Hughes held on for fourth ahead of Amandine Verstappen in fifth, while Lucy Barker, Team Honda Motoblouz SR’s April Franzoni and SYE Racing Team 423’s Larissa Papenmeier completed the next group of riders. KL Racing Team’s Malou Jakobsen and Shana van der Vlist rounded out the top ten.

At the flag, it was Guillén who celebrated her third race victory of the season, crossing the line five seconds clear of Fontanesi, with Van Drunen securing third to keep her championship lead cushion still manageable

WMX Race Two

Race 2 produced another thrilling showdown. Papenmeier made the best jump out of the gate, but it was Fontanesi who quickly asserted herself at the front, taking the lead after a couple of turns.

Guillén started further back in fifth and had to push hard through the first lap, climbing into third position in quick succession. Meanwhile, red plate holder van Drunen was caught in the chaos of the first corners and found herself outside the top ten, leaving her with a big effort to produce to climb up the ranks.

Fontanesi set a fast pace at the head of the field, building a cushion over Papenmeier while Guillén started to reel back the german. By lap five the Spaniard had moved past Papenmeier to go second, opening the door for a head-to-head with Fontanesi that would decide not only the race but the overall classification. Behind them, Martine Hughes was enjoying one of her strongest rides in recent years, running solidly in third and on course for a first podium since 2022.

While Fontanesi maintained the lead, Guillén was the quickest rider on track, cutting the gap down to just a couple of seconds in the closing stages. Van Drunen, after a nervous moment where she almost lost control in a corner, regrouped to fight her way through the field, eventually salvaging fourth place to minimise the cost in the championship.

At the checkered flag, Fontanesi crossed the line first after a stella last lap which was the fastest of the race to take the Race 2 win ahead of Guillén, with Hughes securing a strong third-place finish and Van Drunen in fourth after passing several riderslike Franzoni and Papenmeier. Papenmeier in the end completed the top five, followed by Barker in sixth and De Baets MX-Yamaha Team’s Danee Gelissen in seventh.

However, late in the race Fontanesi and Guillen were handed a penalty for failing to respect a waved yellow flag, costing them five points in the championship standings.

Crucially, the sanction did not affect their race results or the Grand Prix overall, as they respectively claimed a 2-1 and 1-2 score to tie on points. Fontanesi took the victory thanks to her race win in the second one.

In the championship fight, van Drunen leaves Türkiye with a 16-point advantage over Fontanesi and 17 over Guillén. With one round to go in Australia, the title battle is not over.

Kiara Fontanesi

“I felt amazing the whole weekend here. I liked the track and I knew I could feel pretty comfortable here, and that’s the result of enjoying riding. I took two good starts, two good races, found a good rhythm. It was definitely a big pressure with Daniela (Guillen) behind me for basically all the race, but it’s where we improve, it’s where we learn, it’s where we get better, and races like this are just amazing. I’m pretty happy to win three GPs out of five, it’s just an amazing season for me.”

WMX Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. Fontanesi Gas 47 2 D. Guillen Gas 47 3 M. Hughes Kaw 38 4 L. Van Drunen Yam 38 5 L. Barker KTM 30 6 L. Papenmeier Hon 29 7 A. Verstappen Yam 28 8 S. van der Vlist Yam 24 9 D. Gelissen Yam 23 10 M. Jakobsen KTM 23 11 M. Seleboe Fan 19 12 T. Bäckström Gas 17 13 N. Fransson Yam 14 14 A. Franzoni Hon 14 15 A. Massury KTM 11 16 J. Sanchez Gas 10 17 L. Raunkjaer Hon 10 18 A. Skudutyte KTM 7 19 B. Aagaard Andersen Gas 6 20 A. Cepelakova Yam 6 21 C. Polato Gas 1 22 S. Tinaz Gas 0

WMX Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 L. Van Drunen Yam 218 2 D. Guillen Gas 206 3 K. Fontanesi Gas 202 4 S. van der Vlist Yam 147 5 L. Papenmeier Hon 137 6 A. Verstappen Yam 136 7 M. Hughes Kaw 133 8 D. Gelissen Yam 129 9 L. Valk KTM 118 10 A. Franzoni Hon 106 11 L. Barker KTM 103 12 M. Jakobsen KTM 87 13 M. Seleboe Fan 78 14 T. Bäckström Gas 74 15 S. Andersen Yam 61 16 A. Massury KTM 36 17 A. Simons Tri 32 18 E. Kapsamer Gas 28 19 J. Sanchez Gas 28 20 L. Raunkjaer Hon 26 21 N. Fransson Yam 25 22 A. Skudutyte KTM 22 23 F. Hoppe Tri 21 24 E. Andersson Lof Gas 9 25 A. Cepelakova Yam 8 26 T. Schlosser Tri 6 27 B. Aagaard Andersen Gas 6 28 G. Montini Hon 6 29 M. Benecke KTM 6 30 V. Germond KTM 5 31 G. Franchi Hon 4 32 C. Polato Gas 1 33 R. Hovind Yam 1

2025 Abestone Hard Enduro Recap

Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Manuel Lettenbichler battled it out at the Abestone Hard Enduro over the weekend, round three of the 2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship.

It was Bolt who claimed the win at Abestone after two days on his TE 300, securing his first victory of the season.

Abestone kicked things off with a one-hour hard enduro race on Saturday, and Bolt was immediately at his best. Fast and smooth, he controlled the pace from the off. Racing his way through a course that was filled with rocky river beds, steep slippery climbs, and fast open mountain sections, he led the way throughout and nabbed pole for Sunday.

After one hour, riders within 15 minutes of the leader then had to take on the X-Loop section – a punishing 500-meter course located in the ski resort itself. KTM 300 EXC-mounted Lettenbichler followed home closest to take second place and ensure a favourable start position for Sunday’s main event.

With a similar format to Saturday, Sunday’s Gold Class Final was two hours long before finishing on the X-Loop once again. A solid start saw Billy claim an early lead in the main event. Out front and out of trouble, he set about distancing himself from the rest of the field.

After almost managing to do so, he faced a close head-to-head battle with championship leader Manuel Lettenbichler. With the duo setting a pace no one else could match, they battled back and forth throughout the two hours, arriving wheel-to-wheel at the final X-Loop section.

One last big push from Billy saw him get the better of Lettenbichler at a critical moment inside the X-Loop. Providing him with the breathing room needed, he raced ahead to take a well-deserved victory.

Billy Bolt – P1

“It’s been a great weekend. To win Saturday’s race and now win the main race on Sunday is brilliant. I can’t ask for much better than that. I’m really happy. To be honest, all weekend I never felt overly comfortable with the track. But it is the sort of terrain that tends to push you out of your comfort zone a lot. I worked hard and tried to limit mistakes, which really paid off here. In the main race I was charging the whole time. I was doing what I could to stay in front as much as possible. I’m happy to get the win after an amazing battle with Mani.”

Coming away with a hard-fought second-place result, Lettenbichler continues to lead the 2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship with four rounds left to contest.

Manuel Lettenbichler – P2

“What a race! We were swapping the lead at the front so often, and Billy rode really well, so congrats to him. I haven’t enjoyed a battle like this for a long time. I almost had him at end, we ran into each other when I tried to make a block pass, but it wasn’t quite enough. I think it’s clear by the lead that the two of us opened up over the rest of the field that we’re both at the top of our game. If this carries on for the rest of the season, with the two of us fighting this hard for the top step of the podium, it’s going to make the championship very exciting.”

2025 Abestone Hard Enduro Top Five

Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 2:18:23.18 (12 laps) Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 2:18:27.19 (12 laps) Mitch Brightmore (GBR), GASGAS, 2:14:29.33 (8 laps) James Moore (RSA), KTM, 2:01:40.13 (7 laps) Graham Jarvis (GBR), Husqvarna, 2:06:45.06 (7 laps)

2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Standings after Round Three

Lettenbichler 64 Brightmore 46 Bolt 43 Kabakchiev 40 Young 39 Roman 38

Next

The FIM Hard Enduro World Championship resumes with round four at Hixpania in Spain on September 20