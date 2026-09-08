Moto News Weekly Wrap

September 8, 2026

What’s New:

Ruprecht leads Yamaha title haul as KTM DM31 splits Coonalpyn wins

Herlings clinches sixth world title in Türkiye

Farres takes control of MX2 title fight

Jake Cannon seals EMX250 championship bronze

Drane breaks AFT Singles win record at Springfield

Daniels crowned as Fisher edges Drane by 0.009 seconds

TrialGP of the Netherlands

Riss doubles up to strengthen Long Track title grip

Ankle surgery rules Jett Lawrence out of SMX Playoffs

Injury ends Kay de Wolf’s rookie MXGP season

Airbags to become compulsory in MXGP from 2028

Rallye du Maroc ramping up

Wil Hahn to lead Star Racing’s 450 program

SMX Next Australia creates pathway to world stage

Stark to race full AUSX season as electric motorcycles get green light

KTM and Husqvarna MXGP stars set for Darwin fan appearance

Motocross joins FIM Intercontinental Games

Young Yamaha riders wanted for 2026 YZ65 Cup

2026 Racing Calendars

Ruprecht leads Yamaha title haul as KTM DM31 splits Coonalpyn wins

Wil Ruprecht completed a Pro Enduro and E2 championship double as Yamaha Racing collected seven national titles at the 2026 Australian Enduro Championship finale in Coonalpyn.

However, the individual round honours belonged to KTM DM31 Racing Team riders Korey McMahon and Jye Dickson, who shared the two Pro Enduro victories across a dramatic final weekend.

Ruprecht arrived in South Australia holding a 19-point Pro Enduro lead, but McMahon transformed the championship picture with a commanding performance in Saturday’s three-hour cross-country.

At home in the deep Coonalpyn sand, McMahon took his KTM 500 EXC-F to victory almost two minutes ahead of teammate Dickson. Kogan Lock was third, while Ruprecht struggled to find his normal rhythm and finished fifth.

That reduced Ruprecht’s lead from 19 points to 10 and set the stage for a tense Sunday showdown.

The title contest ended abruptly during the opening sprint when McMahon crashed heavily. He remounted and completed the test before withdrawing from the remainder of the round and is due to undergo further medical evaluation this week.

With McMahon unable to score, Ruprecht no longer needed to take risks. The Shop Yamaha rider managed his pace, finished fourth and secured the Pro Enduro championship with 249 points, 28 clear of McMahon.

Wil Ruprecht

“I hope Korey is okay and congratulations to him on a great season. He was riding well this weekend and unfortunately went down in the first test, so it’s not the way I wanted to win it. “My goal at the start of the year was to win both classes, and it feels good to make that a reality.”

Dickson took control of Sunday’s competition in McMahon’s absence, sweeping all eight tests aboard his KTM 450 EXC-F to claim his first Pro Enduro victory of the season by more than one minute.

The double E2 victory lifted Dickson to second in that championship with 222 points, four ahead of Lock, while he completed the Pro Enduro season third on 210 points.

Jye Dickson

“We got off to a test win to start the day, then I kind of just kept it there all day. I really enjoy these sandy conditions, so it all felt pretty natural and I had a lot of fun. I’m stoked to have been able to sneak in my first outright win for the season and with the KTM DM31 Racing Team.”

McMahon’s Saturday victory also secured his second successive E3 championship with a round to spare. He completed the season with 10 class victories and 250 points, 16 ahead of Max Midwinter.

Korey McMahon

“It’s great to wrap up back-to-back E3 championships and finish P2 in Pro Enduro for 2026. Championships aren’t easy, and I gave this one 100 per cent. Congratulations to Wil on the championship, it’s been a pleasure racing him all year. Now it’s time to heal up and get ready for the next adventure.”

Ruprecht’s two championships headed Yamaha Racing’s seven-title haul. Cooper Sheidow secured E1 after winning seven of the 11 rounds contested and finishing on the podium at every round, while Jess Gardiner claimed a record-extending 10th EW championship.

Harley Hutton won J4, Lorna Lock completed an undefeated season in JG, and Clancy Stewart also went unbeaten on his way to the J1 championship.

KTM DM31 E1 rider Jackson Versteegen completed his rookie season in the category with third on Saturday and fourth on Sunday, securing fifth in the final standings.

Click here for the complete Coonalpyn report and final 2026 AusEnduro championship standings.

Herlings clinches sixth world title in Türkiye

Jeffrey Herlings secured his sixth FIM Motocross World Championship with a dominant performance at Afyonkarahisar.

The Honda HRC PETRONAS rider won Saturday’s qualifying race before taking both Sunday motos, completing his fifth consecutive perfect weekend and extending his winning streak to 17 successive gate drops.

Herlings took the Race One holeshot and led every lap to clinch his third premier-class crown and first with Honda. He repeated the holeshot in Race Two but was pressured throughout by team-mate Tom Vialle, eventually prevailing by just 0.499 seconds.

The 1-1 result also delivered Herlings his 123rd Grand Prix victory. Vialle, Romain Febvre and Tim Gajser all finished the weekend on 40 points, with their Race Two results determining second, third and fourth overall respectively.

Jeffrey Herlings

“Wow. What a ride it’s been to win this sixth world title. Since my last one in 2021, to finally get number six is just an incredible feeling. Joining Honda HRC PETRONAS on January 1 and everything being new – new bike, new team, new gear – it hasn’t always been easy, but I think you can see all the work that we’ve done and the results on the track.”

Farres takes control of MX2 title fight

Guillem Farres emerged from Türkiye with a 50-point MX2 championship lead after winning Saturday’s qualifying race and going 2-1 in Sunday’s motos.

Simon Längenfelder displaced Farres during Race One to claim his first Sunday moto victory since Sardinia, while Camden McLellan completed the top three. Championship challenger Sacha Coenen suffered a heavy early crash and was unable to finish.

Coenen returned for Race Two and took the holeshot, but withdrew after Farres moved into the lead. The Triumph rider controlled the remainder of the moto to win by 6.082 seconds from Liam Everts and Längenfelder.

Farres won the round on 47 points, two ahead of Längenfelder. McLellan’s fourth overall elevated him to second in the standings, producing a Triumph Factory Racing one-two at the head of the championship.

Guillem Farres

“It was a good weekend here in Türkiye. I got good starts in both races and in moto two I had a much better pace than in moto one, so I was able to manage the gap for the win. I’m really happy. The whole Triumph Factory Racing team did an amazing job.”

Farres now leads McLellan by 50 points, with Coenen a further 10 points behind as the championship heads to China and Australia.

Jake Cannon seals EMX250 championship bronze

Australian Jake Cannon completed his second EMX250 campaign with a pair of runner-up finishes in Türkiye, securing second overall at the round and third in the championship.

Venum Bud Racing Kawasaki team-mate Francisco Garcia won both races to complete his title-winning season in emphatic fashion. Cannon charged past Nicolai Skovbjerg for second with two laps remaining in Race One, then followed Garcia into second through the opening corners of Race Two.

The 2-2 scorecard delivered Cannon his fifth podium of the season and lifted his final championship tally to 358 points. Garcia finished champion on 496, with Skovbjerg second on 403.

Fellow Australian Byron Dennis also impressed. Dennis finished fourth in Race One before recovering from a fall to place sixth in Race Two, securing fifth overall on 33 points.

Jake Cannon

“This was my second year in the class and I can be happy with my progress. I was really strong during the first half of the season before my sand skills let me down a little, but I came back strongly this weekend. I gave it my all and can now look forward to going for the title next year.”

Kawasaki also secured the EMX250 Manufacturers’ title after Garcia and Cannon combined to win nine of the season’s 12 rounds.

Read the full MXGP of Türkiye report, results and championship standings

Drane breaks AFT Singles win record at Springfield

Tom Drane added another record to his extraordinary 2026 campaign during the Springfield Mile season finale.

The newly crowned two-time KICKER AFT Singles Champion defeated Chase Saathoff by 0.037 seconds in Saturday’s drafting thriller to claim his ninth victory of the season—a new single-season record for the category.

The win also extended Drane’s streak to seven consecutive Miles and six successive AFT Singles races at Springfield.

Sunday’s finale ended under a red flag following a collision between Logan Eisenhard and Jordan Beaulac. Saathoff was awarded the victory from Kage Tadman and Drane based on the order as the riders began the final lap.

Drane completed the championship with 303 points, nine victories and a 46-point advantage over Saathoff.

Daniels crowned as Fisher edges Drane by 0.009 seconds

Dallas Daniels secured his second consecutive Grand National Championship by winning Saturday’s three-race Mission Triple Challenge at the Springfield Mile.

Daniels recorded 2-1-2 finishes to claim the overall victory, while Trent Lowe finished second and Briar Bauman recovered from a mechanical problem in the second race to complete the overall podium.

Tom Drane impressed during his SuperTwins wildcard appearance, recording three fourth-place finishes aboard the Estenson Racing Yamaha MT Nusantei-07.

With the championship already decided, Sunday’s season finale produced a stunning duel between Drane and Davis Fisher. The pair repeatedly exchanged the lead before Fisher narrowly defeated the Australian by just 0.009 seconds.

Lowe finished third, while fifth place was sufficient for rookie Kody Kopp to overhaul Bauman and secure second in the final championship standings.

Daniels ended the season with 309 points, ahead of Kopp on 274 and Bauman on 270.

Read the complete Springfield Mile report and results

Lettenbichler sweeps Abestone to extend HEWC lead

Manuel Lettenbichler delivered a clean sweep at Abestone Hard Enduro, claiming the maximum 33 championship points to extend his FIM Hard Enduro World Championship advantage to 24 points.

The KTM rider opened Saturday by topping Qualification just 0.79 seconds ahead of Billy Bolt, before controlling the Gold Sprint Race. Junior contenders James Moore and Ashton Brightmore completed the Sprint podium, while Bolt won the evening’s non-championship Straight Rhythm.

Lettenbichler was even more commanding in Sunday’s Gold Final. Only five riders completed the full six laps, with the German winning by more than six minutes from Mitch Brightmore. Teodor Kabakchiev prevailed in the battle for third, ahead of Moore and Mario Román.

Moore’s fourth place moved him to within seven points of Ashton Brightmore in the Junior Championship, while an illness-affected Bolt was classified 12th. Lettenbichler now leads Mitch Brightmore by 24 points, with three rounds remaining.

Read the full 2026 Abestone Hard Enduro report, results and championship standings.

TrialGP of the Netherlands

Toni Bou has secured his 20th consecutive TrialGP World Championship, taking his combined tally across the outdoor and X-Trial disciplines to an unprecedented 40 world titles.

The 39-year-old swept both Saturday races at Zelhem before winning Sunday’s opening contest to mathematically seal the championship. That extended Bou’s perfect 2026 run to 21 consecutive race victories.

Jaime Busto finally broke the sequence in Sunday’s second race, defeating Bou by two marks after the champion collected a costly maximum during the Final. Bou nevertheless headed the combined Sunday classification after the pair tied on 37 championship points.

Bou leaves the Netherlands with 437 points and an unbeatable lead. Busto has moved into second on 324, seven ahead of Repsol Honda HRC rider Gabriel Marcelli, ensuring their fight for championship silver will continue into the Spanish finale.

Full Trials Coverage

Riss doubles up to strengthen Long Track title grip

Erik Riss extended his 2026 FIM Long Track World Championship lead to ten points with victory in the second Final of the season at Morizès, France.

The dry and fast 530-metre circuit presented a vastly different challenge to the 1000-metre Scheessel track where Riss had swept every Heat and the Grand Final. However, the two-time World Champion again established himself as the rider to beat.

Riss extended his unbeaten run to eight races before home favourite Mathias Trésarrieu finally brought it to an end, leading Tero Aarnio and the German home during the fourth block of Heats. Eighteen-year-old French wild card Noah Urda also gave the home crowd reason to celebrate by claiming the best Heat result of his short senior career.

Dave Meijerink, Lukas Fienhage and Riss secured the three automatic places in the Grand Final, while Trésarrieu and defending champion Zach Wajtknecht emerged from the Last Chance stage.

Meijerink’s title challenge suffered a costly blow when he was disqualified for a starting offence in the Grand Final. From the restart, Riss launched from the inside gate and powered clear to defeat 2020 World Champion Fienhage and Wajtknecht, with Trésarrieu classified fourth and Meijerink fifth.

Riss now leads the championship with 52 points. Meijerink and Wajtknecht are tied for second on 42, with Fienhage still firmly in contention on 39. The title will be decided at Marmande, France, on 26 September, six days after the FIM Long Track of Nations at Roden in the Netherlands.

2026 FIM Long Track World Championship

Morizès Results

Pos Rider Nation Points 1 Erik Riss Germany 26 2 Lukas Fienhage Germany 24 3 Zach Wajtknecht Great Britain 22 4 Mathias Trésarrieu France 20 5 Dave Meijerink Netherlands 18 6 Jesse Mustonen Finland 16 7 Tero Aarnio Finland 15 8 Mika Meijer Netherlands 14 9 William Kruit Netherlands 13 10 Patrick Kruse Denmark 12 11 Christopher Harris Great Britain 11 12 Glenn Moi Norway 10 13 Romano Hummel Netherlands 9 14 Theo Ugoni France 7 15 Noah Urda France 6 16 Darryl Ritchings Great Britain 5 17 Jake Mulford Great Britain 4 18 Jordan Dubernard France 3 19 Anthony Chauffour France 2 20 Jan Hlačina Czech Republic 1 21 Tino Bouin France 0

2026 FIM Long Track World Championship Standings

Pos Rider Nation Points 1 Erik Riss Germany 52 2 Dave Meijerink Netherlands 42 3 Zach Wajtknecht Great Britain 42 4 Lukas Fienhage Germany 39 5 Christopher Harris Great Britain 33 6 Jesse Mustonen Finland 32 7 Patrick Kruse Denmark 26 8 William Kruit Netherlands 26 9 Tero Aarnio Finland 25 10 Mika Meijer Netherlands 25

Ankle surgery rules Jett Lawrence out of SMX Playoffs

Jett Lawrence will miss all three rounds of the 2026 SuperMotocross postseason and undergo further surgery on the right ankle he originally injured while training last December.

The Australian aggravated the troublesome joint during the opening moto at the AMA Pro Motocross finale at Ironman Raceway. Although he attempted to conceal his distress and somehow regrouped to finish third in Moto Two, the pain and instability have proved too severe to continue racing.

Jett had already endured discomfort throughout the full 11-round outdoor season, yet still won four rounds and finished only two points behind newly crowned 450 champion Hunter Lawrence.

His withdrawal ends an attempt to win a fourth consecutive 450SMX Championship, but this was not a title defence that had already slipped beyond reach.

Despite Hunter accumulating 820 combined Supercross and Pro Motocross points to Jett’s 472, the postseason reset would have reduced that 348-point difference to just seven. Hunter was due to begin on 25 points and fourth-seeded Jett on 18, with 150 race points available across the three rounds.

That Jett has walked away from a real championship opportunity and its US$1 million payout underlines the severity of the problem and the importance now being placed on his longer-term career.

Jett will undergo follow-up surgery at the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado, on September 9. Honda HRC Progressive will contest the SMX postseason with Hunter Lawrence in 450SMX, while reigning champion Jo Shimoda and Chance Hymas will represent the team in 250SMX.

Read the full story:

Jett Lawrence sacrifices live SMX title opportunity to repair troublesome ankle

Injury ends Kay de Wolf’s rookie MXGP season

Kay de Wolf’s rookie MXGP campaign has come to a premature end after the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing rider injured his hand in a training crash.

The injury forced the 21-year-old Dutchman to miss last weekend’s MXGP of Türkiye and will also rule him out of the remaining rounds in China and Australia. De Wolf will also be unable to represent the Netherlands at the Motocross of Nations at Ernée, France, on October 4.

The former MX2 World Champion had established himself as a regular front-runner during his first season in the premier class. After earlier podium finishes in Sardinia and Latvia, an ankle injury interrupted his campaign, but de Wolf returned to claim successive runner-up finishes at Lommel and Arnhem with 2-2 results at both events.

De Wolf was ninth in the MXGP standings with 428 points ahead of the Turkish round. He is now scheduled to undergo surgery later this month on the ankle injury he has managed through the second half of the season, followed by rehabilitation ahead of a planned return in 2027.

“I picked up another injury to my hand, which means I’ll miss the final rounds of the season and also the Motocross of Nations, which I’m really disappointed about,” de Wolf said. “The focus now is on recovery. I’ll have surgery around the middle of the month to fix my ankle, and then we’ll get straight into rehab with the aim of being fully fit for next season.”

Airbags to become compulsory in MXGP from 2028

Airbag systems will become compulsory across the FIM MXGP, MX2 and Women’s Motocross World Championships from 2028 following a decision by the Motocross Permanent Bureau.

The requirement will also apply to riders competing in the FIM Motocross of Nations. Use of a functional airbag system will initially be highly recommended throughout the 2027 season before becoming mandatory the following year.

Riders will be required to use either an airbag homologated under the new FIM Airbag Off-road standard, known as FRHPab-01, or a system declared compliant with the FIM’s Category 3 regulations for motocross. The new off-road homologation standard is expected to be published before the end of 2026.

Approved equipment must be correctly worn and fastened during all on-track activity, and the airbag must be functional at least at the beginning of every track session.

The FIM Technical Director will have the final say on whether a rider’s protective equipment complies with the regulations.

Rallye du Maroc to run from Atlantic coast to Sahara

The countdown to the 2026 Rallye OLA Energy du Maroc is now under way, with 17 days remaining until the service park opens in Agadir on September 24 and 21 days until the FIM prologue begins.

The 27th edition of the Moroccan rally will run from September 28 to October 3 as the fourth and penultimate round of the 2026 FIA-FIM World Rally-Raid Championship.

Agadir will host scrutineering and the opening 18-kilometre FIM prologue before the rally heads inland. The first full stage will take competitors from the Atlantic coast to Zagora, where the remaining four stages will operate as loops around a large desert bivouac.

Motorcycle competitors face 2637 kilometres across the event, including 1530 kilometres of timed special stages. Organisers have designed separate routes for the motorcycles and cars, allowing additional technical sections to be incorporated into the FIM course.

Sand will account for more than 40 per cent of the timed competition, comprising 10 per cent dunes and 31 per cent sandy tracks. Dirt and gravel will make up a similar proportion, while Morocco’s traditionally punishing rocky terrain represents approximately 11 per cent of the route.

Rally director and three-time motorcycle winner Marc Coma described the opening Agadir–Zagora leg as being in the style of a Dakar stage. Competitors will complete a liaison of more than 250 kilometres before beginning the first 268-kilometre special near Tata.

Stage Two has been labelled the toughest of the rally and will begin with an all-new section through the Atlas Mountains before transitioning from rock to sand. Several technical sections have been created specifically for the motorcycle field.

The third stage will be the fastest of the week and take competitors towards the dunes of Merzouga, while Stage Four will combine canyons, navigation challenges and previously unused tracks. The final 259-kilometre special around Zagora will bring the event to a close on October 3.

A dedicated classification will also be introduced for Malle Moto riders, who compete without outside mechanical assistance and will camp in standard tents within the Zagora bivouac.

Coma said the variety of terrain and communal bivouac environment would again make Morocco an important final rehearsal for the Dakar Rally. The Rallye du Maroc will return to its traditional position as the W2RC season finale in 2027.

Wil Hahn to lead Star Racing’s 450 program

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing has reshuffled its management structure ahead of the 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs, promoting Wil Hahn to 450 Team Manager.

Hahn joined Star Racing after retiring from competition in 2017 and initially managed its 250 operation through the 2021 Supercross season. He returned ahead of the 2025 Pro Motocross campaign as 250 General Manager, overseeing the team’s professional and amateur programs, rider development and recruitment.

“This is the position I honestly dreamt of when I stopped racing and started with Yamaha Star Racing in 2017,” Hahn said. “This team has felt like home, and I couldn’t be more stoked.”

Former AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross racer Martin Davalos will take over Hahn’s previous position as 250 General Manager. The Ecuadorian will work alongside existing 250 Team Manager Jensen Hendler, who will continue to oversee logistics, parts management and bike operations.

The changes take effect for the opening SMX Playoff round at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on September 12.

Star Racing enters the postseason following a dominant 2026 campaign in which it secured the 250SX East, 250SX West and 250 Pro Motocross championships. Its riders also won 16 of the 17 AMA Supercross 250-class Main Events contested during the season.

SMX Next Australia creates pathway to world stage

The SMX League and AUSX Supercross Championship have joined forces to establish SMX Next Australia, creating a more clearly defined pathway for emerging Australian and New Zealand riders to reach the international stage.

It is the first regional extension of the SMX Next development platform, which was introduced in 2024 to bring SMX Next Supercross, the SMX Next Scouting Moto Combine and SMX World All-Stars together under one program.

SMX Next Australia will feature leading prospects at each round of the 2026 AUSX Supercross Championship, beginning in Townsville on October 3 before visiting Auckland, Geelong, Perth and Newcastle.

Finalists from the Australian program will then be invited to compete at the 2027 SMX Next World All-Stars event, staged as part of the 2027 SMX World Championship Playoffs.

The pathway is particularly relevant given the success Australian and New Zealand riders are currently enjoying in the United States. Jett Lawrence has won the opening three SMX World Championships, Hunter Lawrence recently secured his first premier-class Pro Motocross crown, and New Zealand’s Cole Davies is the newly crowned 250 Pro Motocross Champion.

The Lawrence brothers progressed through the former Supercross Futures program, while Davies is a product of the current SMX Next system.

“Australia and New Zealand have long produced some of the greatest talent in the world in the likes of Ben Townley, Chad Reed and now the Lawrence brothers and Cole Davies,” said SMX League Senior Director of Supercross Mike Muye. “SMX Next Australia creates a premier pathway for riders who are working to advance in the sport and pursue elite-level goals.”

The program does not provide an automatic ticket into the American professional ranks, but it should give the region’s most promising young riders a better opportunity to be identified, assessed and showcased within the official SMX development structure.

Further details surrounding the SMX Next Australia format and selection process are expected ahead of the opening AUSX round.

Stark to race full AUSX season as electric motorcycles get green light

Stark Future will become the first electric motorcycle manufacturer to contest the Australian Supercross Championship when its factory team tackles all five rounds of the 2026 series with entries in both SX1 and SX2.

The announcement coincides with Motorcycling Australia approving eligible electric motorcycles to compete directly within the established AUSX classes alongside combustion machinery, rather than being separated into an electric-only category.

The approval is conditional. Electric motorcycles must appear on Motorcycling Australia’s Electric Motorcycle Approved Competition List, be cleared for the relevant class and discipline, meet applicable Australian Standards for Electric Vehicles and pass technical inspection. Eligibility and technical regulations will remain under MA’s control and may be amended to maintain fair competition.

Mick Sinclair, Head of Partnerships and Motorsport at AUSX Events, said the track would provide the ultimate comparison between the technologies.

“Ultimately, racing will determine how the different technologies perform against each other.”

Stark arrives with some encouraging competition form. Its electric machines claimed five of the six holeshots at the 2026 World Supercross opener in Calgary, while Michael Hicks delivered Stark’s first WSX overall podium with second in SX2. The race victories, however, remained with the combustion-powered opposition.

The AUSX campaign further expands Stark’s Australian racing involvement after the VARG was previously approved for Australian motocross and enduro competition.

Stark’s AUSX rider line-up will be announced ahead of the Townsville opener on October 3. The championship will then visit Auckland on October 31, Geelong on November 7, Perth on November 14 and Newcastle for the November 28 finale.

KTM and Husqvarna MXGP stars set for Darwin fan appearance

Eight international and Australian motocross racers will meet fans in Darwin ahead of the 2026 MXGP of Australia.

The free meet-and-greet and autograph session will feature Red Bull KTM Factory Racing riders Lucas Coenen, Sacha Coenen, Andrea Adamo and Simon Längenfelder, alongside Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing pairing Kay de Wolf and Liam Everts.

Australian KTM Racing Team riders Byron Dennis and Dylan Walsh, who will compete in the Grand Prix as wildcard entries, will also take part.

De Wolf stepped into the MXGP class this season following a successful MX2 career highlighted by the 2024 MX2 World Championship, while Everts has added multiple MX2 Grand Prix podiums to his record during 2026.

Fans will be able to meet the riders, collect autographs and take photographs at NT Motorcycle Centre, 637 Stuart Highway, Berrimah, on Thursday, September 17, from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm local time.

Motocross joins FIM Intercontinental Games

Motocross will make its FIM Intercontinental Games debut in Brazil this December, transforming what was a road-racing-only competition at Jerez in 2024 into a combined battle across circuit racing and dirt.

The addition is far more than a token MX demonstration. Each of the six FIM Continental Unions will field four MX2 riders, producing a 24-rider field that will contest three points-scoring races. Supersport and Supersport 300 will hold two races apiece, taking the second Intercontinental Games programme to seven races in total.

FIM Oceania’s first MX2 squad will be captained by Byron Dennis, who finished fourth in the 2026 ProMX MX2 Championship and recently broke into the top five at an EMX250 round in Europe. Dennis will be joined by EMX250 campaigner Liam Owens, emerging New Zealander Phoenix Van Dusschoten and ProMX MXW runner-up Taylah McCutcheon.

The Oceania quartet will face teams captained by North America’s Zach Osborne, Europe’s Daniela Guillen, Asia’s Toshiki Tomita, Latin America’s Marco Antezana and Africa’s Cameron Durow.

Unlike the Supersport and Supersport 300 riders, who will compete on control Yamaha YZF-R7 and YZF-R3 machinery, the MX2 entrants will race motorcycles sourced locally to match each rider’s requested brand and model.

MX2 practice begins on Friday, December 11, with timed practice and Race One on Saturday. The dirt riders will then contest another two races on Sunday, giving the new category a particularly busy role in deciding which Continental Union leaves Brazil with the overall title.

For the complete FIM Oceania squad, all six Continental Union line-ups and a detailed comparison with the inaugural event, read our full 2026 FIM Intercontinental Games preview.

Young Yamaha riders wanted for 2026 YZ65 Cup

Applications are now open for the 2026 Yamaha BLU CRU YZ65 Cup, which will give young riders a taste of the factory-team experience at AUSX rounds in Geelong, Perth and Newcastle.

Each round is limited to 18 riders aged nine to 12. Applicants must hold a current MA or FIM licence, own a Yamaha YZ65 and register before 14 September.

See the complete YZ65 Cup dates, eligibility requirements and registration details

2026 Racing Schedule

2026 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar

(Provisional)

Rnd 1 – March 08 – ARGENTINA, Barlioche

Rnd 2 – March 22 – SPAIN, Almonte

Rnd 3 – March 29 – SWITZERLAND, Frauenfeld

Rnd 4 – April 12 – ITALY, Riola Sardo, Sardegna

Rnd 5 – April 19 – ITALY, Pietramurata, Trentino

Rnd 6 – May 24 – FRANCE, Lacapelle Marival (WMX)

Rnd 7 – May 31 – GERMANY, Teutschenthal (WMX)

Rnd 8 – June 07 – LATVIA, Kegums

Rnd 9 – June 21 – ITALY, Montevarchi (WMX)

Rnd 10 – June 28 – PORTUGAL, Águeda

Rnd 11 – July 05 – SOUTH AFRICA, Johannesburg

JMXWC – July 05- CZECH REPUBLIC, Jinin

(Junior MX World Championship)

Rnd 12 – July 19 – GREAT BRITAIN, Foxhills

Rnd 13 – July 26 – CZECH REPUBLIC, Loket

Rnd 14 – August 02 – BELGIUM, Lommel, Flanders

Rnd 15 – August 16 – SWEDEN, Uddevalla

Rnd 16 – August 23 – THE NETHERLANDS, Arnhem (WMX)

Rnd 17 – September 06 – TÜRKIYE, Afyonkarahisar

Rnd 18 – September 13 – CHINA, Shanghai

Rnd 19 – September 20 – AUSTRALIA, Darwin (WMX)

MXoN – October 04 – FRANCE, Ernee

(Motocross of Nations)

2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Calendar

AMA Supercross Rnd 1 – January 10 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, CA Rnd 2 – January 17 at Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA Rnd 3 – January 24 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, CA Rnd 4 – January 31 at NRG Stadium, Houston, TX Rnd 5 – February 7 at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ Rnd 6 – February 14 at Lumen Field, Seattle, WA Rnd 7 – February 21 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX Rnd 8 – February 28 at Daytona Int. Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL Rnd 9 – March 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN Rnd 10 – March 21 at Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL Rnd 11 – March 28 at Ford Field, Detroit, MI Rnd 12 – April 4 at The Dome, St Louis, MO Rnd 13 – April 11 at Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN Rnd 14 – April 18 at Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OH Rnd 15 – April 25 at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA Rnd 16 – May 2 at Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO Rnd 17 – May 9 at Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

Pro Motocross Rnd 18 – May 30 at Fox Raceway National, Pala, CA Rnd 19 – June 6 at Hangtown Classic, Sacramento, CA Rnd 20 – June 13 at Thunder Valley National, Lakewood, CO Rnd 21 – June 20 at High Point National, Mount Morris, PA Rnd 22 – July 4 at Redbud National, Buchanan, MI Rnd 23 – July 11 at Southwick National, Southwick, MA Rnd 24 – July 18 at Spring Creek National, Millville, MN Rnd 25 – July 25 at Washougal National, Washougal, WA Rnd 26 – August 15 at Unadilla National, New Berlin, NY Rnd 27 – August 22 at Budds Creek National, Mechanicsville, MD Rnd 28 – August 29 at Ironman National, Crawfordsville, IN

SMX Playoffs Playoff 1 – September 12, Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus, OH Playoff 2 – September 19, Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles, CA Final – September 26, Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, Ridgedale, MO



2026 Grand National Cross Country Series Calendar

Big Buck GNCC – Feb 15 Wild Board GNCC – Mar 1 Talladega GNCC – Mar 7 Camp Coker Bullet GNCC – Mar 28 The Dukes GNCC – Apr 18 The Old Gray GNCC – May 3 Powerline Park GNCC – May 16 Watkins Glen International GNCC – Jun 7 Snowshoe GNCC – Jun 27 The John Penton GNCC – Sep 19 Mason-Dixon GNCC – Oct 3 Ironman GNCC – Oct 24 Buckwheat 100 GNCC- Nov 8

2026 American Flat Track (AFT) Calendar

March 5, 2026 – Royal Enfield Short Track at Daytona I

March 6, 2026 – Royal Enfield Short Track at Daytona II

March 21, 2026 – Atlanta Short Track, Senoia Raceway

April 25, 2026 – Ventura Short Track, Ventura Raceway

May 2, 2026 – Silver Dollar Short Track, Silver Dollar Speedway

May 16, 2026 – ThrottleFest, Budds Creek Motocross Par

May 23, 2026 – Williams Grove Half-Mile, Williams Grove

June 6, 2026 – Nashville Short Track, Tennessee National Raceway

June 26, 2026 – Lima Half-Mile I, Allen County Fairgrounds

June 27, 2026 – Lima Half-Mile II, Allen County Fairgrounds

July 4, 2026 – DuQuoin Mile, DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

August 8, 2026 – Jackpine Gypsies Super TT, Jackpine Gypsies M/C

August 10, 2026 – Jackpine Gypsies Short Track, Jackpine Gypsies M/C

August 22, 2026 – Peoria TT, Peoria Motorcycle Club

September 5, 2026 – Springfield Mile I, Illinois State Fairgrounds

September 6, 2026 – Springfield Mile II, Illinois State Fairgrounds

2026 Hard Enduro World Championship Calendar

April 17-19 – Alestrem – Ales, France

May 1-3 – Extreme Lagares – Porto, Portugal

June 18-20 – Silver Kings – Idaho/Silver Mountain Resort, United States

August 20-22 – Forza Orza – Orsa, Sweden

September 4-6 – Abestone Hard Enduro – Arezzo, Italy

September 23-26 – Roof of Africa – Maseru, Lesotho

October 8-10 – Sea to Sky – Kemer, Turkey

October 23-25 – Hixpania – Aguilar de Campoo, Spain

2026 FIM Bajas World Cup Calendar

29-31 January – Saudi Baja, SAU

12-14 February – Jordan Baja, JOR

19-20 June – Baja TT Extremadura, ESP

24-26 July – Baja Aragon, ESP

28-31 Oct. – Baja Qatar, QAT

5-8 Nov. – Dubai International Baja, UAE

13-15 Nov. – Escuderia de Castelo Branco, POR (rescheduled)

2026 FIM Trial World Championship Calendar

(Provisional)

Rnd 1 – 15-17 May – Japan, Motegi

Rnd 2 – 12-14 June – Andorra, Sant Julià de Lòria

Rnd 3 – 19-21 June – Italy, Camerino

Rnd 4 – 24-26 July – Great Britain, Trac Mon Circuit – Anglesey

Rnd 5 – 29-30 August* – France, Cahors

Rnd 6 – 4-6 September – Netherlands, Zelhem

Rnd 7 – 18-20 September – Spain, Pobladura de las Regueras

TdN – 26-27 September – Spain, Arteixo

TVT – TBA, TBA

2026 FIM Track Racing Calendars

FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship 2 May – Round 1 – Landshut, Germany 23 May – Round 2 – Prague, Czech Republic 5-6 June – Round 3 & 4 – Manchester, Great Britain 20 June – Round 5 – Wroclaw, Poland 11 July – Round 6 – Malilla, Sweden 1 August – Round 7 – Lodz, Poland 8 August – Round 8 – Riga, Latvia 12 September – Round 9 – Vojens, Denmark 26 September – Round 10 – Torun, Poland

FIM SGP2 World Championship 10 July – Round 1 – Malilla, Sweden 31 July – Round 2 – Lodz, Poland 11 September – Round 3 – Vojens, Denmark

FIM SGP3 World Championship 19 June – Final – Wroclaw, Poland

FIM SGP4 World Championship 11 July – Final – Malilla, Sweden

FIM Speedway World Cup 1 May – Semi Final 1 – Landshut, Germany 7 August – Semi Final 2 – Riga, Latvia 29 August – Final – Warsaw, Poland

FIM Speedway of Nations 2 22 May – Final – Prague, Czech Republic



2026 FIM Flat Track World Championship Calendar

Round 1 – May 9 – Roden, The Netherlands

Round 2 – May 30 – Terenzano, Italy

Round 3 – June 27 – Teterow , Germany

Round 4 – July 4 – Donji Kraljevec, Croatia

Round 5 – August 22 – Scheessel, Germany

Round 6 – August 29 – King’s Lynn, Great Britain

Round 7 – September 12 – Vasad, Hungary

Round 8 – October 3 – Pardubice, Czech Republic

Rounds 9 & 10 – Oct. 24-25 – CAMOD TBA, Argentina