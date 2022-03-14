Regan Duffy back on the bike!

Regan Duffy was elated to be back on the bike over the weekend, five months after a serious accident at Shrubland MX Park in October 2021 saw him placed into an induced coma before undergoing extensive surgery.

Duffy was told he’d be in hospital recovering for a minimum of six months but through pure force of will was back home after four weeks, although there was plenty of challenges along the way, like catching pneumonia and needing to have his lungs drained.

Regan Duffy also had to recover the use of his left arm which had been paralysed as a result of a stroke, with retraining the fine motor skills in his hand proving the biggest challenge.

AORC kicks off for 2022 this weekend at Cherrabah, Queensland

The 2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore (AORC) kicks off this weekend, from 19-20 March, with Rounds 1 & 2, housed in sunny Cherrabah, Queensland.

Shop Yamaha Offroad racing Team’s Kyron Bacon returns to E1 alongside teammate Black Hollis, who has jumped up from EJ into E1. Bacon and Hollis will have to contend for podium positions against the likes of Korey McMahon (Gas Gas) and Jeremy Carpentier (Yamaha MXstore Ballard’s Off-road Team), who both moved from E2 into E1.

The E2 spread for 2022 may feel a little more familiar. Household names like Joshua Green (Shop Yamaha Offroad racing Team), Fraser Higlett (Beta), Todd Waters (Husqvarna) and Michael Driscoll (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) are all revved and ready to go. Callum Norton also returns for the new season, aboard a Sherco. Higlett’s return to the AORC field also marks an exciting return of Beta.

Over in E3, an exciting change has occurred where Sherco’s Jonte Reynders is joined by long serving AORC contender Stefan Granquist (KTM). Familiar to many in E2, Granquist has moved classes as well as racing under new colours with KTM. The field will also include Andrew Wilksch (Simford Racing, Husqvarna) and Tom McCormack.

EW remains consistent for the 2022 season with Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha MXstore Ballard’s Off-road Team) and Emelie Karlsson (KTM) returning. Like her teammate, AORC veteran Karlsson has made an exciting move to KTM this season.

There’s plenty of young talent in the EJ pool, with many moving onwards and upwards this season. Standout features returning to EJ this year includes Kodi Stephens and Riley McGillivray.

ProMX to air on SBS, Stan and live-streaming

ProMX fans will benefit from the most in-depth and complete television coverage the sport has ever seen as the 2022 Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX), roars into life at round one in Wonthaggi, Victoria.

There is no shortage of options for fans to catch all the action on their preferred screen via the unprecedented (and extended) three-hour free-to-air TV and sports streaming HD broadcast, plus the ProMX TV Live Stream.

Australian motocross fans will be able to see the 2022 ProMX Championship Live on SBS as the Championship’s Official free-to-air TV partner, and through the official sports streaming provider Stan Sport, who will both broadcast the Live show to an extended three-hour package for 2022.

Dedicated hardcore MX fans have the opportunity to tune-in and see all the morning racing action online through www.auspromx.com.au via the ProMX TV Live Stream.

The impressive International TV package is also back for 2022 and ProMX Fans in New Zealand will also get to enjoy the high flying ProMX coverage via Sky Sport NZ across all rounds.





MXGP calendar updates with MXGP of Italy, MXGP of Oman

Infront Moto Racing have revealed updates to the 2022 racing calendar of the FIM Motocross World Championship. The seventh stop of the MXGP Championship is set to take place at the legendary Maggiora venue on a new date of 7/8 of May as the MXGP of Italy.

The support classes for the MXGP of Italy will remain as originally scheduled with the EMX250 and EMX Open riders joining the action in Maggiora for their third and fourth rounds of the series.

Meanwhile the TBA event that was previously scheduled for the 17/18 of September will now go ahead on the 9/10 of September (Friday & Saturday) with MXGP heading to Mussanah for the very first time for the MXGP of Oman while the YZ bLU cRU Superfinale will instead take place during the MXGP of Charente Maritime (FRA) in St Jean d’Angely on the 20/21 August.





Trackmasters 2022 set for March 26/27

The 31st staging of the Trackmasters meeting at the Barleigh Ranch Raceway on the weekend of March 26-27 has been turned in to Memorial Day. Four names synonymous with dirt track racing in the Hunter region will be remembered as four of the classes of competition will be racing for special trophies.

Those being remembered are Rod Allen who was for many years the voice of dirt track and speedway commentary in the area. Don Begley who was the inaugural secretary of the Raymond Terrace Motorcycle Club which later became part of the Hunter Motor Cycle Club.

Max Toth whose family presented a Golden Helmet to the Wallsend Motor Cycle Club, which is also part of the current day Hunter club. George Watson who was a championship winning dirt track sidecar rider over many years.

Entries for the meeting close next Monday March 21.

Entries are called for the usual classes for MX-frame machines, plus sliders, the Hooligan Twins class which proved so popular at the recent Bathurst meeting, ATVs, sidecars and juniors.





Volusia Half-Mile I cancelled due to weather

Following last night’s season opening race at Volusia Speedway Park, the 2022 Mission Volusia Half-Mile I presented by Daytona Dodge rescheduled for today, Saturday, March 12, has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

Fans who have purchased tickets may receive a credit to be used for any race promoted by AFT Events within the 2022 calendar year – including the season finale Mission Volusia Half-Mile – or a refund for the cancelled event. Customers who have purchased advance tickets will be contacted directly by AFT Events with further information.

Progressive AFT will continue its season next weekend with the Mission Texas Half-Mile presented by Roof Systems in Fort Worth, TX on Saturday, March 19 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Bauman wins 2022 AFT Volusia HM II opener

The 2022 Progressive American Flat Track season promised a new era of increased brand parity and – at least on its opening night with the Mission Volusia Half-Mile II presented by Daytona Dodge at Volusia Speedway Park – it certainly delivered.

While the virtuoso performance for victory on the part of 2019 and 2020 Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle champion Briar Bauman (No. 3 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) was nothing new, the finishing order behind him provided some fresh storylines.

As Bauman went relatively unchallenged cruising to his 20th career premier-class victory, an intense battle for runner-up honors was waged by Bronson Bauman (No. 37 Latus Motors Racing Harley-Davidson XG750R) and JD Beach (No. 95 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT).

The younger Bauman made an early-race charge to climb into second position but was reeled back in by Beach as the laps ticked away. Catching Bauman proved far easier than overhauling him, however; Beach was foiled in every attempt and ultimately relegated to third to complete the Indian-Harley-Yamaha podium.

“We worked pretty hard this offseason,” Briar Bauman said. “Honestly, last year kind of gave me a perspective that I need to appreciate this a little bit more because it can be taken away really quickly. I’m proud of Indian Motorcycle for chipping away this offseason and finding a happy medium. Thanks to Indian Motorcycle for giving me a great motorcycle.”

The brand parity that was featured on the podium was reflected deeper down the order as well.

Much-heralded Mission SuperTwins rookie Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) opened his premier-class career with an outstanding fourth after winning his Semi earlier in the evening. He was followed home by reigning champion Jared Mees (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) and ‘21’s third-ranked rider, Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Foods/Roof Systems Indian FTR750).

All three of them had to work hard to fend off the support class stars who advanced to the Main via the newly introduced Mission Production Twins Challenge. Jesse Janisch (No. 33 Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson XG750R) even showed a wheel for third at one point before finally taking a still eye-opening seventh with fellow ‘Challenger’ Dan Bromley (No. 62 Vinson Construction/Viper Air Yamaha MT-07) right on his heels in eighth.

Behind them were a pair of regular Mission SuperTwins frontrunners, Jarod Vanderkooi (No. 20 Mission Foods/Roof Systems Indian FTR750) and Brandon Price (No. 92 Briggsauto.com/Martin Trucking Indian FTR750) to complete the new-look top ten.

Volusia HM II SuperTwins Results

POS RIDER BIKE INTERVAL 1 Briar Bauman Indian FTR750 29 Laps 2 Bronson Bauman HD XG750R 1.707 3 JD Beach Yamaha MT-07 1.809 4 Dallas Daniels Yamaha MT-07 4.37 5 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 11.891 6 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 12.215 7 Jesse Janisch HD XG750R 13.924 8 Dan Bromley Yamaha MT-07 16.699 9 Jarod Vanderkooi Indian FTR750 17.09 10 Brandon Price Indian FTR750 20.598 11 Kolby Carlile HD XG750R 22.093 12 Nick Armstrong Yamaha MT-07 28 Laps 13 Shayna Texter-Bauman Indian FTR750 1.334 14 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 3 Laps 15 Robert Pearson Indian FTR750 2 Laps 16 Danny Eslick Indian FTR750 DNF

SuperTwins Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Briar Bauman 25 2 Bronson Bauman 20 3 JD Beach 17 4 Dallas Daniels 15 5 Jared Mees 14 6 Brandon Robinson 13 7 Jarod Vanderkooi 10 8 Brandon Price 9 9 Shayna Texter-Bauman 6 10 Davis Fisher 5 11 Robert Pearson 4 12 Danny Eslick 3 13 Jesse Janisch 0 14 Dan Bromley 0 15 Kolby Carlile 0 16 Nick Armstrong 0

Mission Production Twins

Even with the deepest field in its short history, the Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines class proved it’s still more than capable of serving up a surprise along with its trademark drama.

Nick Armstrong (No. 60 Competitive Racing Frames/Lessley Brothers Yamaha MT-07) – the class’ 17th ranked rider a year ago – appeared to be settling into a mid-pack ride… at least until he found a low line he could make work seriously in his favor.

Meanwhile, established Mission Production Twins powers Dan Bromley (No. 62 Vinson Construction/Viper Air Yamaha MT-07) and Jesse Janisch (No. 33 Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson XG750R) were embroiled in a breakaway battle for first. However, their gap to the pack was short-lived, being completely eaten up and spit out the other side by the charging Armstrong who blasted his way up from sixth and into first in a shockingly brief span.

Armstrong continued to leave the field in his wake for several laps. However, the race for the season’s first checkered flag wouldn’t be decided quite that easily. Bromley, who had been displaced by Janisch as well, learned his lesson and clawed his way back into contention after swapping his high line for Armstrong’s lower approach.

Bromley closed in on Armstrong’s rear wheel as the white flag flew. He then attempted to execute an under/over maneuver, but his bid for victory came up 0.102 seconds short at the stripe.

The upset triumph was the first of Armstrong’s Mission Production Twins career, and his first in any category since claiming a pair of GNC2 wins back in 2015.

“That race seemed to take forever,” Armstrong said. “To be honest, I never looked back. I didn’t even know Dan was there. I figured someone had to be there, but I just didn’t look back. This win means everything to me. I put everything I have into this, and it means a lot.”

Janisch carried his strong late ‘21 form over into the opener to round out the podium. It was the sixth time in seven races he’s finished in the top three since getting the call to compete by Vance & Hines just ahead of last year’s Peoria TT.

Despite still recovering from the broken leg he suffered in last year’s finale, Kolby Carlile (No. 36 KC36 Las Vegas Harley-Davidson XG750R) came home fourth with Johnny Lewis (No. 10 Moto Anatomy X Powered by Royal Enfield 650) making it three different makes in the top five aboard the factory Royal Enfield machine.

Volusia HM II Production Twins Results

POS RIDER BIKE INTERVAL 1 Nick Armstrong Yamaha MT-07 24 Laps 2 Dan Bromley Yamaha MT-07 0.102 3 Jesse Janisch HD XG750R 1.143 4 Kolby Carlile HD XG750R 6.795 5 Johnny Lewis Royal Enfield 650 8.773 6 Ben Lowe HD XG750R 9.137 7 Cory Texter Yamaha MT-07 13.897 8 David Wiggin HD XG750R 23 Laps 9 Jeffery Lowery Yamaha MT-07 4.734 10 Chad Cose HD XG750R 5.71 11 Patrick Buchanan HD XG750R 5.94 12 Michael Hill Yamaha MT-07 7.869 13 Cody Johncox Yamaha MT-07 12 Laps 14 Billy Ross Kawasaki Ninja 650 11 Laps 15 Ryan Varnes KTM 890 Duke 6 Laps 16 Cole Zabala Yamaha MT-07 1 Lap 17 Jordan Harris Kawasaki Ninja 650 DNS

Production Twins Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Nick Armstrong 25 2 Dan Bromley 20 3 Jesse Janisch 17 4 Kolby Carlile 15 5 Johnny Lewis 14 6 Ben Lowe 13 7 Cory Texter 12 8 David Wiggin 11 9 Jeffery Lowery 10 10 Chad Cose 9 11 Patrick Buchanan 8 12 Michael Hill 7 13 Cody Johncox 6 14 Billy Ross 5 15 Ryan Varnes 4 16 Cole Zabala 3 17 Jordan Harris 0

Parts Unlimited AFT Singles

It’s often said a rider takes the biggest leap of their career in the offseason between their rookie and sophomore campaigns. If the prospect of that improvement was scary for Kody Kopp’s (No. 12 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE) rivals following his standout 2021 Rookie of the Year performance, the reality turned out to be that much more frightening.

Kopp was in dominant form all evening long. The 17-year-old topped the final Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER qualifying session and then proceeded to win both his Semi and the inaugural four-lap Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda Singles Challenge.

Even with that advance warning, a deep field of challengers had no answer come the Main Event. Kopp took control of the race following an opening-turn melee and went about assembling a three-plus second lead at the front, with only teammate and back-to-back class championship runner-up Max Whale (No. 18 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE) managing to even keep him in sight.

The field was then gifted another shot at Kopp when a red flag flew as a result of a clash between hugely impressive rookies Chase Saathoff (No. 106 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R) and Tyler Scott (No. 170 Briggsauto.com/Martin Trucking KTM 450 SX-F) that left Saathoff on the deck.

Ultimately, that reset did nothing but provide Kopp another opportunity to demonstrate his superiority on the night, as he again escaped en route to a 2.563-second margin of victory.

“I couldn’t ask for a better way to start the season,” Kopp said. “I’m just glad my family is here to share it with me. It’s amazing. I worked all my amateur career and all last year for this, and we finally got it.”

Whale came home second with 2019 class champ Dalton Gauthier (No. 79 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R) another second-and-a-half back in third.

Trent Lowe (No. 48 Mission Foods/Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda CRF450R) and Morgen Mischler (No. 13 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R) rounded out the top five.

Aiden RoosEvans (No. 26 Southern Illinois Motorsports Honda CRF450R) took sixth, while 16-year-old Saathoff raced all the way back up to seventh after lining up at the back of the pack for the restart.

Volusia HM II AFT Singles Results

POS RIDER BIKE INTERVAL 1 Kody Kopp KTM 450 SX-FFE 24 Laps 2 Max Whale KTM 450 SX-FFE 2.563 3 Dalton Gauthier Honda CRF450R 4.174 4 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R 4.364 5 Morgen Mischler Honda CRF450R 5.376 6 Aidan RoosEvans Honda CRF450R 6.511 7 Chase Saathoff Honda CRF450R 6.563 8 Travis Petton IV Honda CRF450R 6.717 9 Trevor Brunner Yamaha YZ450F 7.382 10 Tanner Dean KTM 450 SX-F 7.484 11 Gage Smith Honda CRF450R 8.598 12 Michael Inderbitzin Honda CRF450R 8.946 13 James Ott KTM 450 SX-F 9.037 14 Ryan Wells KTM 450 SX-F 9.148 15 Tyler Raggio Honda CRF450R 23 Laps 16 Kevin Stollings Honda CRF450R 2.984 17 Tyler Scott KTM 450 SX-F 19 Laps

AFT Singles Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Kody Kopp 25 2 Max Whale 20 3 Dalton Gauthier 17 4 Trent Lowe 15 5 Morgen Mischler 14 6 Aidan RoosEvans 13 7 Chase Saathoff 12 8 Travis Petton IV 11 9 Trevor Brunner 10 10 Tanner Dean 9 11 Gage Smith 8 12 Michael Inderbitzin 7 13 James Ott 6 14 Ryan Wells 5 15 Tyler Raggio 4 16 Kevin Stollings 3 17 Tyler Scott 2

Toni Bou claims 70th X-Trial World Championship win in Nice

The Repsol Honda Trial Team rider got his title defence underway with a noteworthy win in the X-Trial in Nice, the opening round of the 2022 World Championship.

The Palais Nikaïa in Nice, France, raised the curtain on the new X-Trial World Championship season, with Toni Bou achieving a 70th indoor category victory. Beginning his championship defence, the Repsol Honda Trial Team rider opened the campaign in the same way that he had finished last season’s: on top of the podium.

In the first qualifying phase of the new competition format, Toni Bou dominated his heat comfortably and came out of the first round on top, having accrued just one penalty mark. In the second qualifying round, the Honda Repsol Trial Team rider once again gave a fine display of technical prowess and domination, again notching up just a single penalty mark. In the final, Bou turned out another excellent showing, picking up a mere two marks compared to the thirteen of the nearest second-placed rider. The result proved more than enough to secure the top honours in Nice ahead of rivals Adam Raga and Matteo Grattarola.

The 70th indoor win in the fifth edition of the X-Trial in Nice sees Toni Bou holding the leadership in the overall FIM X-trial World Championship. The Repsol Honda Trial Team rider currently holds a total tally of 22 points in the overall standings, after claiming the two bonus points awarded to the winner of the first two laps.

The forthcoming round of the X-Trial World Championship will take place on March 25 at Le Colisée de Chalon-sur-Saône (France). The second round of the championship will feature the full Repsol Honda Trial Team line-up, including Gabriel Marcelli making his debut with the team.

Toni Bou

“I’m very happy with the way things have gone. With the new rules, we knew that we could lose points and in the six-section final, anything could have happened. So to start the year winning the two extra points from the first and second round, and to win the final is just great. Also, I felt really good on the bike. I want to thank the team for all their hard work over the winter because without them none of this would have been possible. I feel very motivated and I hope to continue along this line.”

Rider Standings after X-Trial Nice 2022

Pos Rider Nat Team Points 1 BOU Toni SPA Repsol Honda Team 22 2 RAGA Adam SPA TRRS Factory Team 15 3 GRATTAROLA Matteo ITA Beta Factory Racing 12 4 BUSTO Jaime SPA Vertigo Factory Team 9 5 BINCAZ Benoit FRA Gas Gas Factory Team 6 6 MARTYN Toby GBR TRRS Factory Team 4 7 HAGA Sondre NOR Beta Factory Racing 2 8 COLAIRO Téo FRA Beta 1

2022 GNCC Specialized General Report

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized has concluded round three of the 2022 season in Washington, Georgia on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

As the race got underway it was Tyler Medaglia who grabbed the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award. However, FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth would move into the lead by the second corner and take off through the woods. Toth would hold the lead for the first two laps of the race but would soon be challenged by his teammate FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley.

Kelley would make the pass for the lead on lap three and continue to place a gap over the rest of the field. As the white flag flew Kelley would hold a 43 second lead and continue to push throughout the course until he was met by the checkered flag at the finish line to earn his third-straight win of the season. Toth would continue to battle behind him and hold onto second overall on the day, his first podium of the year.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong would battle back from a seventh place start on the opening lap to round out the top three overall. DeLong continued to push throughout the three-hour race, moving up through the pack and coming through only 8 seconds off of second place as the checkered flag flew.

After a good start and running in second place, Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn suffered throughout the day to find a good pace as he slipped back to fifth for the majority of the race. As the white flag flew, Ashburn had caught and made the pass for fourth. Ashburn continued on towards the finish line but would be unable to make up any more time on the three up front.

Medaglia would fall back to eighth after earning the holeshot, but he would continue to push on. As he made his way back through timing and scoring, Medaglia would find himself sixth for the majority of the race. With just one lap remaining he would make the move into fifth in the XC1 class.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Trevor Bollinger was running at the front of the pack for the first half of the race as he made his way around in fourth and then third for a lap. Bollinger would continue to push in fourth place, but on the last lap would have a mishap putting him back to sixth in the XC1 class and eighth overall.

Coming through seventh in XC1 was Liqui Moly Beta’s Steven Holcombe. As the group came through on lap one, Holcombe was holding onto the fifth place position but would soon fall back to seventh. Holcombe would hold seventh for the remainder of the race as he came through just 1.7 seconds shy of sixth.

Rev Motorsports/GASGAS Racing’s Grant Baylor would come through to earn eighth in XC1 with CEC Motorcycles/GASGAS Scandinavia’s Rikard Hansson and AmPro Yamaha’s Todd Kellett rounding out the top 10 XC1 Pro finishers.

XC1 Pro Event Results

Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Josh Toth (KTM) Craig DeLong (HQV) Jordan Ashburn (HQV) Tyler Medaglia (GAS) Trevor Bollinger (HQV) Steve Holcombe Grant Baylor (GAS) Rikard Hansson (GAS) Todd Kellett (YAM)

*Overall National Championship Standings

Benjamin Kelley (90) Jordan Ashburn (57) Craig DeLong (54) Michael Witkowski (48) Joshua Toth (43) Trevor Bollinger (43) Lyndon Snodgrass (38) Josep Garcia (37) Ruy Barbosa (27) Josh Strang (25)

XC2 250 Pro

In the XC2 250 Pro class it was Tely Energy Racing/KTM’s Liam Draper jumping out to grab the $250 STACYC XC2 Holeshot Award. However, Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass would soon make the move into the lead for the first three laps of the afternoon race.

Behind Snodgrass was Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ryder Lafferty running in second for the first half of the race. Lafferty was just 1.9 seconds off of first during those opening laps, but both Snodgrass and Lafferty would be challenged by AmPro Yamaha’s Mike Witkowski.

As the race wore on Witkowski would find himself making the move from third to first during the fourth lap of the race. Witkowski was not looking back after he got into the lead as he continued to push on coming through just 1.92 seconds ahead of Snodgrass to earn his third-straight win of the season. Snodgrass would finish second in XC2, with Lafferty holding onto third in the class.

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Michael Witkowski (YAM) Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW) Ryder Lafferty (GAS) Benjamin Nelko (HON) Ruy Barbosa (HON) Benjamin Herrera (KAW) Jesse Ansley (KTM) Angus Riordan (KTM) Jonathan Johnson (BET) Liam Draper (KTM)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings

Michael Witkowski (90) Lyndon Snodgrass (66) Ruy Barbosa (49) Ryder Lafferty (45) Jack Edmondson (44) Cody Barnes (40) Jesse Ansley (40) Angus Riordan (40) Benjamin Herrera (39) Jonathan Johnson (38)

FMF XC3 125cc Pro-Am

In the FMF XC3 125cc Pro-Am class it was Precision Off-Road/FXR Moto/Bullet Proof Designs’ Dominick Morse battling for the class win, after Podium Works/ODI Grips/Scott Motorsports’ Shawn Myers Jr. grabbed the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales’ XC3 Holeshot Award.

As he made his way into the lead with three laps to go, Morse would continue to push and place a gap over the rest of the XC3 competitors. Morse would come through with a two minute lead. Coming through to earn second was Carolina XC/Moose Racing/XC Gear’s Zack Hayes and FXR Moto/Action Extreme Sports Dakoda Devore battling back to finish third in the class.

Earning the Top Amateur honors was Team Green Kawasaki’s Grant Davis as he came through 18th overall on the day, earning the 250 A class win. Team Green Kawasaki’s Chase Colville would earn second Top Amateur with his 20th overall finishing position and second place finish in 250 A. Tely Energy Racing/KTM’s Bubz Tasha rounded out the top three Top Amateurs as he came through 24th overall and third in the 250 A class.

WCX

In the WXC class during the morning race it was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna/Surge Off-Road Coaching Team’s Tayla Jones fighting back on the last lap to make the pass for the win stick. This is Jones first win since the 2020 season at the High Point GNCC in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer would hold onto second place after battling with Jones throughout the race. Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Korie Steede continued to hold third place for the duration of the race.

In the Youth race it was Nicholas “T-Rex” DeFeo earning his third straight youth overall win and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class win. DeFeo was virtually untouchable as he made his way into the lead on the second lap of the race. KTM’s Peyton Feather would come throughout to earn second overall and in the YXC1 as Van Gosselin came through to round out the top three youth and YXC1 finishers.

The AMSOIL Moto Hero at The General GNCC was awarded to Dan Thompson, 36, of Phoenix City, Alabama. Thompson served in the Army as a Corporal, as he served with the Third Ranger Battalion. He was in the 75th Ranger Regiment based out of Benning, Georgia. He helped fight the war on Terrorism in both Iraq and Afghanistan, and was deployed seven times. Thompson will receive a $250 AMOSIL Shopping Spree, set of Kanati Truck Tires courtesy of GBC, 100% camouflage goggles and a commemorative American Flag from Columbia Sign & Co. along with a $200 Gift Certificate from them.

The GNCC Series will return to racing on March 26-27 with the Dunlop Tiger Run in Union, South Carolina.