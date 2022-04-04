Courtney Duncan breaks collarbone in Portugal

New Zealand motocross rider Courtney Duncan knows what tough times feel like and unfortunately her start to the 2022 World Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX) has been a rough one. While riding in the free practice session at the second round’s MXGP of Portugal on Saturday, the three-time, consecutive world champion had a heavy fall from her Kawasaki KX250.

Courtney Duncan

“I had a big crash early on in practice and although I finished the session, I was in pain, so I had X-rays at the track. They showed a break to my collarbone. I lined up for the first race but due to FIM rules I was unable to ride and got withdrawn. At this stage we are unsure of the full extent of the injury, however I’ve already arrived in Belgium where I’m scheduled to meet with the surgeon tomorrow to decide what the next step is. It’s a tough pill to swallow and injuries never get easier. However, that’s sport, it doesn’t always go your way and shit happens. Tomorrow is another day and I’ll wake up, lace my shoes up and give it 100 percent, just like I always do.”

Record contingency for 50th Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

MX Sports Pro Racing has announced that with seven competing manufacturers in American motocross – GASGAS, Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, and Yamaha – a record level of contingency for the 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship has been reached.

For the first time, the millions of dollars made available through contingency has reached double digits, as more than $13 million in funds will be available to competitors this summer when the 12-round season commences on Saturday, May 28, from Southern California’s Fox Raceway.

Grassroots Hard Enduro series kicks off 2022 in Victoria

With Tim Coleman

Conditions were wet over the weekend for the first round of the 2022 Hard Enduro series held in the picturesque property near Corryong in Victoria. Over 230 braved the tough conditions, which saw a demanding prologue course for Day 1 which determined the starting order for day two.

If a combination of slippery logs, tyres and ditches wasn’t enough to shake the cobwebs and arm pump off, riders then had to sprint through a natural terrain course made up of rocky hills which quickly turned into bottle necks, the aim then was to pick the smartest lines and to avoid human obstacles. The top three riders in Gold went to Beta rider Ruben Chadwick (QLD), Wade Ibrahim (KTM, VIC) and Chris Perry (Sherco, VIC).

Conditions worsened over night to make for some intense racing on day two and by 9am the first of the Gold riders set off followed by Silver then Bronze. The race was a gruelling four-hour affair with most riders only getting one lap in, with plenty of DNFs due to broken bikes and souls.

The first major hurdle for the Gold riders was a gnarly hill climb called ‘Fig Tree’. About 20 mins into the race all the riders were in a single file waiting for their turn as there was no other option but to wait it out. Skull dragging bikes up rock sections is all part of the ‘fun’ these riders put themselves through.

Some riders opted to team up and use tie downs and rope to help each other. The rain poured heavily and the riders knew they were in for a long day, the best option was to play it smart and ride smart and conserve energy.

It was not only Gold riders that had it hard, the Silver and Bronze courses certainly deteriorated quickly with plenty of bike loop outs and bike surfing going on. Riders had many mixed emotions but at the end of the day this is hard enduro, it was great to see the smiles at the end of the event and the stories each rider got to share.

Greg Peterson from Grassroots Enduro once again did an amazing job to run a successful event. Bring on round two in Queensland – the Ironstone Extreme which will be held over June 25 and 26.

2022 Grassroots Hard Enduro Results – Round 1

Gold

Chris Perry (sherco) Anthony Solar (sherco) Ruben Chadwick (Beta)

Silver

Josh Ibrahim Jackson Goddard Ian Derwent

Bronze

Jason Simpson Matthew Mash Michael Vanos

Ladies Silver

Ebony Nielson Kelly Beck

Junior A

Kogan Lock Justin Richards

Junior B

Reece Findlay Riley Bloom Coby Lieuwen

Minus 400 to kick off 2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship

With the opening round of the 2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship locked in our sights, there’s a wealth of talent ready to claim victory at the Minus 400, in Israel.

With a unique mid-week format, three days of racing await the world’s best Hard Enduro riders over terrain that is unlike anything they’ve raced before. Situated 400 metres below sea level – hence the name Minus 400 – the desert region of the Dead Sea offers a testing mix of dry and dusty terrain, combined with some big climbs, tricky descents, a wealth of natural Hard Enduro obstacles, plus even a little urban action.

Minus 400 Schedule

Day 1 – Tuesday, April 5 – Leonardo Urban Race A morning qualifier will see competitors battle it out on an 14-kilometre-long urban style course. The top-30 riders progress to the afternoon superenduro final.

Day 2 – Wednesday, April 6 – Yochananof Desert Prologue Mixing cross-country with extreme riding, competitors will compete on an 18-kilometre-long course for a three-hour race. The results will determine the starting order for the final day three.

Day 3 – Thursday, April 7 – Minus 400 Main Event The feature race of the Minus 400 is the Minus 400 Main Event. It will be a true test of Hard Enduro. The race takes place on a lengthy 75-kilometre-long course that increases with difficulty the deeper into the terrain you go. A real battle from start to finish, only the strongest will take victory.



Here’s a look at who’s gunning for glory in 2022…

As the defending FIM Hard Enduro World Champion, Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt will naturally start off as title favourite. The Brit is on peak form right now having just defended his FIM SuperEnduro World Championship crown. Indoors nobody came close to matching Billy’s pace, and you can be sure he will want to keep things that way outdoors too. Although Minus 400 will be new to all, Billy has proven himself in the past to be a fast learner, winning the first ever running of the Abestone Hard Enduro in 2021. It will be tough to rule the champ out of a winning ride next week.

Billy Bolt

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to racing outdoors and defending my hard enduro world title. There are a few new races this year, starting with the Minus 400 in Israel, and I’m excited for the challenge. It’s not been long since the SuperEnduro season came to a close, obviously I had had an amazing season, but it would have been good to get a little more training in for the outdoors as the style of racing and the bike I use are quite different. I’m feeling good physically, and keen to get the season underway. The goal as ever is to get good, strong finishes at each race and stay consistent all year – hopefully when we reach Hixpania in October I should be in the fight for the championship. There’s still a long way to go though, so I’ll give it my all as always.”

South African Wade Young has had a relatively quiet winter grinding out the training at home in preparation for Israel. The Sherco rider is a fan of long and physically demanding style courses and with Thursday’s Minus 400 Main Event featuring a 75-kilometre-long course that increases with difficulty, that’s when we expect Young to make his mark on the race. A race winner in 2021 at Hero Challenge, along with finishing on the final championship podium alongside Bolt and Manuel Lettenbichler, Wade will be eager to get 2022 off to a strong start.

Spain’s Mario Roman has enjoyed a busy off-season, focusing solely on his Hard Enduro riding. With success in his national series, along with a win at the notoriously tough Ales Trem event in France, Roman is bustling for success in Israel. The dry, dusty, and slippery Dead Sea terrain should play into the hands of the Sherco rider.

Always a crowd favourite wherever he lines up, Vision Track Beta’s Jonny Walker will be a rider to watch for. Consistently strong during his 2021 campaign as a privateer with Beta Motorcycles, Walker looks to have built on that pace during the winter by finishing as runner-up to Bolt in SuperEnduro. With a silky-smooth riding style and now well-suited on his Italian two-stroke, Walker will be pushing every step of the way to end round one on the podium.

Alfredo Gomez makes an eagerly anticipated debut with his new privateer team AG Racing Team 89 in Israel. The Spaniard has switched his programme up during the off-season and similar to Walker is running his own setup. Riding GASGAS machinery, it will be exciting to see how he’s settled into this new role.

Injured during 2021 at Red Bull Romaniacs, Graham Jarvis makes a welcomed return to racing at Minus 400. Arguably the greatest Hard Enduro rider of all time, Graham – despite his age – is a serious contender to deliver a special result next week. Once again going up against much younger competition, Graham, as always, will use his experience and race savvy to do all that he can to start the 2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship on the box.

Austria’s Michael Walkner was a rider that went from strength-to-strength during 2021. Delivering numerous impressive rides, the relative newcomer to the elite of Hard Enduro found his feet and his confidence while racing against the best riders in the world. Highly talented, Walkner will be targeting a top-five result.

Michael Walkner

“It’s certainly been a hectic few days leading up to Israel. My brother and I had Covid but thankfully we tested negative in time to go. After arriving in Tel Aviv, setting up the bike, and doing a bit of testing, we headed out to the Dead Sea and the location of the race. The terrain here looks good, and with such a mixture of races, it looks like it’s going to be a real challenge. The heat here in Israel will add to that challenge too – we’re expecting up to 40 degrees in the daytime. Managing your fatigue and keeping hydrated will definitely be key here, especially on the long final day. It’s a shame Taddy isn’t here to join me for round one, but I’m fully motivated and proud to represent GASGAS as the season kicks off.”

Young Bulgarian Teodor Kabakchiev is a racer on the rise in Hard Enduro. 2021 saw many breakout performances from the Husqvarna rider. With another year’s experience under his belt, Kabakchiev will be aiming to work his way more consistently into the top-five during 2022.

Suff Sella will be one rider fired up for success in Israel. A home round for the 18-year-old, Suff will be eager to show what he can do on familiar terrain. A rider with good technical ability and willing to dig deep when the going gets tough, you can be sure he’ll be doing all he can to figure at the sharp end of the results.

Unfortunately, round one will see two well-known faces absent due to injury. Runner-up in 2021, KTM Factory Racing’s Manuel Lettenbichler will sit this round out as he continues to recover from knee surgery, while GASGAS Factory Racing’s Taddy Blazusiak broke his wrist at the SuperEnduro finale last month.

The opening round of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship takes place at Minus 400 in Israel from Tuesday April 5 to Thursday April 7. Don’t forget to watch all the action on our social media, plus Red Bull Motorsport.

2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Schedule

Round Event Country Date Round 1 Minus 400 Israel April 5/6/7 Round 2 Xross Serbia May 19/20/21 Round 3 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Austria June 16/17/18/19 Round 4 Abestone Hard Enduro Italy July 8/9/10 Round 5 Red Bull Romaniacs Romania July 26/27/28/29/30 Round 6 Red Bull TKO USA August (date TBC) Round 7 Red Bull Outliers Canada August (TBC, two weeks after TKO) Round 9 Hixpania Hard Enduro Spain October 7/8/9

Repsol Honda double in Madrid for Bou and Marcelli

After a ten-year absence from the X-Trial World Championship calendar, Repsol Honda Trial Team once again returned to Madrid, where the third round of the season was held. Toni Bou claimed yet another X-Trial World Championship victory, making it three wins on the spin. The Catalan Repsol Honda Trial Team rider takes his tally of consecutive wins in the Spanish capital to six, five in the previous venue, the Palacio de Deportes, plus the one in the Madrid Arena.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Marcelli managed to find the right sensations and keep a grip on the nerves that he had felt on his debut last week in Chalon-sur-Saône, achieving a dream runner-up spot in his first indoor participation in Madrid.

On this occasion, the Repsol Honda Trial Team duo managed to successfully overcome the opening round – no easy feat – especially in section four where all the riders received the maximum penalty. Marcelli was penalised 13 marks, while Bou tied on 11 points with arch rival Adam Raga, although the Repsol Honda Trial Team rider ended up being the fastest in the first round.

In the second round, Toni Bou gave a fine display of technique and dominance, scoring just 7 marks, gaining direct access to the final as the best rider of the second round. Gabriel Marcelli, who suffered a fall in section 4, was fourth, with 14 penalty points, although he likewise managed to qualify for the final after finishing third in the overall standings.

In the final, Bou continued his reign in the Spanish capital, marking a difference in the trickiest technical sections while collecting just two penalty marks. In spite of a sore ankle from the fall in the second round, Marcelli showed his determination and potential to seal second spot in Madrid.

With the win at the Madrid Arena, Toni Bou continues to edge away from his rivals in the overall X-Trial World Championship standings, adding a further twenty points for the win plus the two bonus points. Bou currently holds 65 points.

Toni Bou – P1

“I always arrive in Barcelona with a lot of nerves, but obviously, with this result I will feel much calmer. To achieve my third consecutive win of the season here in Madrid, with Gabriel Marcelli second and in Repsol territory, is a grand victory and a dream night. Everything went very well. It’s true that in the first and second rounds we suffered a bit more, but in the final I felt very comfortable and I was able to make the difference in section two.”

Gabriel Marcelli’s second place in Madrid sees him jump to sixth place in the overall standings with a total of 16 points.

Gabriel Marcelli – P2

“I am very happy because we have repeated last year’s result in Barcelona. Today I managed to release all the pressure I had in France and I think that was the big difference, because I went into the second round with a totally different vision of the trial. The result is practically unbeatable. This podium is very positive to continue the season on the right foot. I felt very well supported by the crowd in Madrid.”

The next round of the X-Trial World Championship is set for next Sunday, 10 April at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona. It will undoubtedly be a special event for the Repsol Honda Trial Team riders, given that last season Toni Bou won there, scooping his fifteenth indoor title and Gabriel Marcelli gave a magnificent performance that allowed him to climb onto the second step of the podium, similar to today’s result in Madrid.

Results X-TRIAL Madrid 2022

Pos. Rider Nation Team Points 1 BOU Toni SPA Repsol Honda Team 2 2 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA Repsol Honda Team 7 3 RAGA Adam SPA TRRS Factory Team 11 4 BUSTO Jaime SPA Vertigo Factory Team 12 5 GRATTAROLA Matteo ITA Beta Factory Racing 18 6 GELABERT Miquel SPA Gas Gas Factory Team 19 7 BINCAZ Benoit FRA Gas Gas Factory Team 21 8 HAGA Sondre NOR Beta Factory Racing 22

Rider Standings

Pos. Rider Nation Team Points 1 BOU Toni SPA Repsol Honda Team 65 2 RAGA Adam SPA TRRS Factory Team 42 3 GRATTAROLA Matteo ITA Beta Factory Racing 27 4 BUSTO Jaime SPA Vertigo Factory Team 22 5 MARTYN Toby GBR TRRS Factory Team 17 6 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA Repsol Honda Team 16 7 BINCAZ Benoit FRA Gas Gas Factory Team 10 8 HAGA Sondre NOR Beta Factory Racing 9 9 GELABERT Miquel SPA Gas Gas Factory Team 4 10 COLAIRO Téo FRA Beta 1

Romain Febvre to undergo further surgery

Romain Febvre will not be able to return to racing during the upcoming rounds of the FIM MXGP Motocross World Championship as the French rider requires further surgery to his broken right leg.

His recovery had been progressing well during recent weeks as Romain was able to undertake a full physical-training programme, however further exploration of some niggling issues have sent him back into surgery.

Romain Febvre

“I was able to go cycling, swimming and working at the gym twice-a-day but I still felt some pain in my leg and had several medical examinations to understand where the problem lay. Finally, I underwent minor surgery to remove some screws that were causing irritation and after this intervention in Luxemburg my surgeon made another scan and discovered that the bone was not healing perfectly. It’s frustrating of course but there is no other option than to have further surgery next week; they will open my leg, clean the bones and make a bone graft by taking some bone from my hip. I already told my surgeon that if it’s necessary to put some plate or whatever I want to do it to ensure an optimal recovery. Nobody can tell how long it will take to recover but for sure when they will open my leg they will be able to give me more details. My goal remains the same; to work hard and to return to racing as soon as possible. The team has been strongly behind me since the beginning and I can’t wait to join them at the race track.”

Elzinga wins as EMX250 back in action in Portugal

The second round of the EMX250 Championship has concluded in Agueda, Portugal. It was a fantatsic day for Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing’s Rick Elzinga who claimed maximum points and celebrated his first 1-1 of the 2022 season, as well as extending his championship lead over Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Cornelius Toendel.

In EMX250 race one, it was Meico Vettik with a great start ahead of Elzinga and Yago Martinez, as a few riders hit the gate. Martinez then crashed, as Elzinga closed in on Vettik for the lead and by the end of the lap took control of the race.

Elzinga then led Vettik, Camden Mc Lellan of TBS Conversion Racing Team, Lucas Coenen of Jumbo Husqvarna BT Racing and Eddie Wade of 9MM Energy Drink BUD Racing, though Wade came under fire from Mc Lellan and Marcel Stauffer as both riders went by on the Brit. He then lost more positions and went down to 10th. He eventually finished 16th.

Mc Lellan then put on a charge for Vettik and on lap eight the South African got by for second and later so did Coenen as Vettik eventually placed 10th.

Elzinga took the win ahead of Mc Lellan and Lucas Coenen. Stauffer finished fourth ahead of Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Cornelius Toendel.

In race two, it was Hakon Osterhagen of Fantic Factory Team Maddii who grabbed the holeshot from Sacha Coenen of Jumbo Husqvarna BT Racing, Vettik, Elzinga and Toendel as Coenen crashed hard with a couple of other riders.

There was an intense battle inside the top five as Andrea Bonacorsi of Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing was caught out by Guillem Farres and Oriol Oliver of WZ Racing Team and lost two spots within a lap.

Sacha Coenen came into pitlane after that second turn crash, but went back out to finish the race 22nd, just outside of the points. Meanwhile his brother had a much stronger race.

Elzinga then took the lead on lap three, as Osterhagen worked hard to keep Farres behind him. Meanwhile Toendel was charging forward and by lap six was second ahead of Vettik, while Lucas Coenen made his way into sixth.

Bonacorsi then slipped back to 11th as Farres crashed out of fifth but managed to get going quickly and lost only four positions.

In the final stages of the race Lucas Coenen was able to make some good passes and as the chequered flag fell, it was Elzinga who took the victory, 4.776 seconds ahead of Toendel and Coenen who fought back to third.

A clean 1-1 result gave Elzinga his second back-to-back victory as Coenen celebrated his first podium of the season in second ahead of Toendel who was third.

Elzinga extends his championship lead to 93 points, as Toendel remains second with 77 while Oliver is third with 62 points. The next round of the EMX250 championship will take place in Maggiora, Italy on the 7th and 8th of May.

Rick Elzinga – P1

“The first race was just amazing. I controlled it and felt like it was a training session, was just doing my laps and was just really comfortable. In the second race, again comfortable, but had to push until the end because Cornelius was quite close, but I held a gap consistently so that he couldn’t get the pass. It’s amazing to get that 1-1, I can’t thank everyone behind me enough, the hard work is paying off and I just love it!”

EMX Results (Portugal) 2022

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Elzinga, Rick NED YAM 25 25 50 2 Coenen, Lucas BEL HUS 20 20 40 3 Toendel, Cornelius NOR FAN 16 22 38 4 Stauffer, Marcel AUT KTM 18 18 36 5 Oliver, Oriol ESP KTM 15 15 30 6 Mc Lellan, Camden RSA KTM 22 7 29 7 Farres, Guillem ESP GAS 14 14 28 8 Vettik, Meico EST KTM 11 16 27 9 Spies, Maximilian GER KTM 13 12 25 10 Braceras, David ESP KTM 12 9 21 11 Talviku, Jorgen-Matthias EST KTM 9 11 20 12 Martinez, Yago ESP FAN 10 8 18 13 Prugnieres, Quentin Marc FRA KAW 1 13 14 14 Bonacorsi, Andrea ITA YAM 3 10 13 15 Lugana, Paolo ITA KTM 6 6 12 16 Palsson, Max SWE KTM 7 4 11 17 Osterhagen, Haakon NOR FAN 4 5 9 18 Meuwissen, Raf NED KTM 8 0 8 19 Wade, Eddie GBR KAW 5 1 6 20 Rossi, Andrea ITA HUS 0 3 3 21 Kooiker, Dave NED YAM 0 2 2 22 Ciabatti, Lorenzo ITA KTM 2 0 2

EMX Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Total 1 Elzinga, Rick NED 93 2 Toendel, C. NOR 77 3 Oliver, Oriol ESP 62 4 Vettik, Meico EST 60 5 Mc Lellan, C. RSA 57 6 Talviku, J. EST 51 7 Osterhagen, H. NOR 47 8 Stauffer, M. AUT 44 9 Braceras, D. ESP 43 10 Coenen, Lucas BEL 40 11 Prugnieres, Q. FRA 37 12 Bonacorsi, A. ITA 28 13 Farres, G. ESP 28 14 Meuwissen, Raf NED 28 15 Gwerder, Mike SUI 26 16 Lugana, Paolo ITA 26 17 Spies, M. GER 25 18 Martinez, Yago ESP 18 19 Wade, Eddie GBR 15 20 Kooiker, Dave NED 14 21 Palsson, Max SWE 11 22 Rizzi, Joel GBR 10 23 Rossi, Andrea ITA 9 24 Congost, G. ESP 8 25 Ciabatti, L. ITA 7 26 Dieudonne, W. BEL 5 27 Agard-Michelsen, S. NOR 5 28 Pumpurs, M. LAT 4 29 Lata, Valerio ITA 3 30 Coenen, Sacha BEL 2 31 Walvoort, Jens NED 1

Valk Dominates WMX Races in Portugal

The second round of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship saw JK Yamaha Racing’s Lynn Valk dominate both races to secure her first overall victory of the season and take home the red plate.

Before the races even started, defending World Champion Courtney Duncan of Big Van World MTX Kawasaki Racing suffered a huge blow to her title hopes, after a crash in the free practice session left her with an injury and therefore deemed her unfit to take part in the races. This left the door open for Nancy Van De Ven of Ceres 71 Racing and Valk the chance to continue their fight at the top of the standings.

In the first WMX race, it was Sara Andersen with a flying start, as she closely led Larissa Papenmeier of Yamaha Racing 423, Van De Ven and Valk.

Front the get-go, Andersen pulled a nice gap to the ladies behind her, as Valk slipped past Van De Ven and Papenmeier to move into second. Though Van De Ven was not going to let the fellow Dutch rider get away with it, as she slipped back past her.

As Andersen continued her lead, the battle between Valk and Van De Ven intensified. The pair went at it for much of the race, but on lap eight is when we saw Valk finally find her way into the lead. Andersen dropped from first to third and then a lap later to fourth as Van De Ven and Papenmeier got by also.

Further down the field, Martine Hughes of Honda 114 Motorsports was making great progress after starting the race down in around the top 10. She made some nice passes on the likes of Amadine Verstappen of BUD Racing Kawasaki and Shana van der Vlist to finish the race in fifth.

In the closing stages of the race, it was a Yamaha 1-2-3 as Valk, Van de Ven and Papenmeier led the way. Papenmeier made several attempts on Van De Ven, but the Dutch rider was not backing down.

In the end, Valk secured her second race win of the season ahead of Van De Ven and Papenmeier.

In race two, it was Valk that time around who got a strong jump out of the gate, but by the second corner, Van De Ven got herself into the lead. Van der Vlist started well in third ahead of Hughes and Papenmeier. O’Hare was right there in sixth and was applying the pressure onto the ladies ahead.

It took Valk a lap to finally get by Van De Ven for good and that’s when she started to pull away. Though Van De Ven kept it close for the majority of the race, before losing ground on the leader in the closing stages of the heat.

Behind them, Andersen and O’Hare were having a great battle for fifth, as Hughes dropped back to ninth. She made some nice passes but with five laps to go dropped it once more and did not finish the race. Andersen also did not finish the race, as did Britt Jans-Beken.

In the end, Valk won the race by 4.199 seconds over Van De Ven with van der Vlist third.

In terms of the podium, a 1-1 result gave Valk her first overall victory of the 2022 season, as Van De Ven placed second on the box with two second place finishes ahead of Papenemeier who was third.

Valk now leads the WMX championship standings with 97 points, 6 ahead of Van De Ven and van der Vlist who is third with 68 points.

The next round of the WMX series will take place in Sardegna on the 14th – 15th of May.

Lynn Valk

“It was perfect. I took a good start for second and took it a little bit easy as it was easy to make mistakes on the track. I got the lead and could control the race so I’m very happy. It’s amazing, it was a good weekend, the riding was very good, but I couldn’t do it without the people behind me, my brother and dad from home, my mum here, my team, my mechanic. I will enjoy it now and will be back for the next race to do my best!”

WMX Results (Portugal) 2022

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Valk, Lynn NED YAM 25 25 50 2 Van De Ven, Nancy NED YAM 22 22 44 3 Papenmeier, Larissa GER YAM 20 18 38 4 van der Vlist, Shana NED KTM 15 20 35 5 Verstappen, Amandine BEL KAW 14 15 29 6 Jakobsen, Malou DEN KTM 12 14 26 7 O’Hare, Tahlia Jade AUS HON 9 16 25 8 Blasigh, Giorgia ITA YAM 11 13 24 9 Borchers, Anne GER FAN 10 9 19 10 Andersen, Sara DEN KTM 18 1 19 11 Keller, Sandra SUI YAM 6 12 18 12 Seleboe, Mathea NOR YAM 5 11 16 13 Jans-Beken, Britt NED KTM 13 3 16 14 Hughes, Martine NOR HON 16 0 16 15 Reitze, Alicia GER YAM 7 8 15 16 Germond, Virginie SUI KTM 4 10 14 17 Lehmann, Janina GER HON 3 5 8 18 Galvagno, Elisa ITA HUS 8 0 8 19 Simons, Amber NED KTM 0 7 7 20 Van der Beek, Jenitty NED KTM 1 6 7 21 Franchi, Gaia ITA HUS 2 4 6 22 Harkin, Alissa CAN YAM 0 2 2

WMX Standings