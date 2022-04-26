Moto News Weekly Wrap

April 26, 2022

What’s New:

2022 ProMX Round 3 Race Schedule & Final Instructions

Jared Mees tops inaugral I-70 Half-Mile in Missouri

Steve Holcombe tops Italian Enduro Round 3

Cas Valk tops EMX125 in Latvia – Jose Butron wins EMX Open

Riders talk the 2022 MXGP of Latvia – Round 6

Riders talk 2022 Massachusetts AMA SX Round 15

2022 ProMX Round 3 Race Schedule

Race Schedule ProMX Round 3 – Wodonga, VIC V2 (minXmin) Event Class/Practice/Qualify Sighting . lap Finish Mins 1 MX2 (10mins Practice + 10mins Quali) 0800 0822 20 2 MX3 – G1 (10mins Prac + 10mins Qual) 0824 0846 20 3 MX3 – G2 (10mins Prac + 10mins Qual) 0848 0910 20 4 MX1 (10mins Prac + 10mins Qual) 0912 0934 20 / Opening & Track Preparations 0935 0950 15 / National Anthem 0950 0952 2 MOTO 1 5 MX3 – Non qualifiers 0952 1014 12+1 . Lap 6 MX1 Pole Shootout (Top 10 Riders) 1019 1031 8 / MX1 Pole Shootout Interview 1031 1036 5 7 MX2 1036 1111 25+1 . Lap / MX2 Race Winner – Moto 1 Interview 1111 1116 5 8 MX3 1116 1146 20+1 Lap / MX3 Race Winner – Moto 1 Interview 1146 1151 5 9 MX3 – Non qualifers (Moto 2) 1151 1212 12+1 . Lap Lunch Break 1212 0107 55 Mins / Live TV Start Time and ProMX TV Intro 0100 0107 7 10 MX1 0102 0137 25+1 . Lap / MX1 Race Winner – Moto 1 Interview 0137 0142 5 MOTO 2 11 MX3 – Moto 2 0142 0212 20+1.Lap / Post Race Presentation – MX3 0212 0220 8 12 MX2 – Moto 2 0220 0255 25+1 . Lap / Post Race Presentation – MX2 0255 0303 8 13 MX1 – B2B Moto 2 (Part 1) 0303 0325 13+1 . Lap / 10 Mins count when B2B Winner receiving Cheq Flag 10 14 MX1 – B2B Moto 2 (Part 2) N/A 0352 13+1 . Lap / Post Race Presentation – MX1 0352 0400 8 / Live TV Finish Time and ProMX TV Closer 0359 4.00.00 PM 1

2022 ProMX Round 3 Final Instructions Link (link)

Jared Mees tops inaugral I-70 Half-Mile in Missouri

Progressive American Flat Track superstar Jared Mees (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) added to his legend in a thrilling inaugural I-70 Half-Mile presented by Indian Motorcycle of Kansas City on Saturday evening in Odessa, Missouri.

The Kansas City-area fans who waited 17 years plus one long day of largely inclement weather to see the world’s greatest motorcycle dirt track racers do battle, were rewarded for their patience with an instant classic featuring the Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle class’ modern-day titans.

Briar Bauman (No. 3 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) powered into the lead at the start, followed closely by JD Beach (No. 95 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT). Mees didn’t waste any time dispatching Beach to prevent Bauman from getting any thoughts of running away out front, and then used that momentum to rail his way into the lead for good measure.

Bauman seemed happy enough to let Mees lead; he spent the bulk of the race sizing his rival up and trying out some lines in advance of the inevitable late-race confrontation.

And Bauman’s studies nearly paid off with a win. In the race’s final laps, he attempted inside and outside maneuvers, pulling up alongside Mees more than once. However, his final shot was foiled as Mees expertly positioned a lapper between them in the race’s final corner, providing Bauman no realistic path to steal away the victory at the flag.

As a result, I-70 Motorsports Park stands as the 32nd venue conquered by Mees, tying him with the iconic Chris Carr for most in premier-class history.

Despite enjoying a quick start, Beach was also ultimately overhauled by Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) and Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) before ending his slide in fifth.

Once through, Robinson teased the potential to turn the race into a three-way affair before finally settling into third to secure his first podium of the ‘22 season.

Daniels came home fourth, which means the heralded rookie stands as the only rider other than two-time champion Bauman to have finished fourth or better in every race this season.

Bronson Bauman (No. 37 Latus Motors Racing Harley-Davidson XG750R) finished sixth, followed by Mission Production Twins Challenge entry Jesse Janisch (No. 33 Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson XG750R). Together the two ensured that a pair of Harley-Davidson XG750Rs would finish inside the top seven alongside the three Indians and two Yamahas ahead of them.

The talented Davis Fisher (No. 67 Bob Lanphere’s BMC Racing Indian FTR750), Jarod Vanderkooi (No. 20 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750), and Brandon Price (No. 92 Briggsauto.com/Martin Trucking Indian FTR750) finished eighth, ninth, and tenth, respectively, underlining the depth of talent in the field this season.

SuperTwins Result

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap 1 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 25 2 Briar Bauman Indian FTR750 +0.116 3 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 +1.974 4 Dallas Daniels Yamaha MT-07 +3.656 5 JD Beach Yamaha MT-07 +6.653 6 Bronson Bauman HD XG750R +11.807 7 Jesse Janisch HD XG750R +11.969 8 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 +13.873 9 Jarod Vanderkooi Indian FTR750 +14.632 10 Brandon Price Indian FTR750 +17.805 11 Robert Pearson Indian FTR750 24 Laps 12 Shayna Texter-Bauman Indian FTR750 +7.023 13 Jeremiah Duffy Kawasaki Ninja 650 +13.188 14 Nick Armstrong Yamaha MT-07 12 Laps 15 Danny Eslick Indian FTR750 9 Laps

SuperTwins Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Jared Mees 64 2 Briar Bauman 60 3 JD Beach 51 4 Dallas Daniels 47 5 Bronson Bauman 44 6 Brandon Robinson 43 7 Jarod Vanderkooi 34 8 Davis Fisher 28 9 Brandon Price 28 10 Jesse Janisch 24 11 Nick Armstrong 17 12 Robert Pearson 16 13 Shayna Texter-Bauman 16 14 Kolby Carlile 15 15 Danny Eslick 13 16 Dan Bromley 11 17 Ben Lowe 9 18 Larry Pegram 8 19 Jeremiah Duffy 6

Production Twins

Jesse Janisch (No. 33 Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson XG750R) took his Texas frustrations out on the field in the form of outright dominance of the evening’s Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines. The Vance & Hines pilot stormed to the front off the line and effectively removed all doubt within a matter of laps.

While Janisch established order at the front, the remainder of the positions shook out behind him in a manner more akin to chaos.

Ben Lowe (No. 25 Helipower Racing/Mission Foods Harley-Davidson XG750R), who topped the opening practice by nearly a half-second, was removed from podium contention early with a mechanical issue. In his absence, the young and aggressive trio of Billy Ross (No. 109 Mission Foods/Roof Systems Kawasaki Ninja 650), Kolby Carlile (No. 36 KC36 Las Vegas Harley-Davidson XG750R), and Cole Zabala (No. 51 Memphis Shades/Corbin/Vinson Yamaha MT-07) threw haymakers at one another in their scrap for second.

Despite a smoking machine, Ross made a late escape and appeared to have the runner-up position all locked up… That is, until his ailing bike finally expired with less than a minute remaining on the clock. To add to the late-race drama, Zabala and Carlile suffered massive crashes in quick succession with just over a lap left to be run.

That development forced an early end to the contest while remaking the podium rather significantly.

In the race’s early stages, Janisch seemed primed to make huge strides in the standings following his 14th-place result in Fort Worth, with title leaders Nick Armstrong (No. 60 Competitive Racing Frames/Lessley Brothers Yamaha MT-07) and Cory Texter (No. 1 G&G Racing/Yamaha Racing Yamaha MT-07) mired down at the tail-end of the top ten.

It didn’t turn out that way, however, as the two kept their heads down and quietly fought their way up the order. And by the time the red flag concluded their charge, Armstrong and Texter found themselves in second and third, respectively.

Texter only narrowly earned that spot on the box, edging fourth-placed Jeremiah Duffy (No. 42 Sammy O Racing/Arai Helmets Kawasaki Ninja 650) by 0.087 seconds with fifth-placed Jordan Harris (No. 77 Roy Built/S&J Coal Mine Kawasaki Ninja 650) another 0.319 seconds back.

Production Twins Result

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap 1 Jesse Janisch Harley-Davidson XG750R 22 2 Nick Armstrong Yamaha MT-07 +9.436 3 Cory Texter Yamaha MT-07 +15.314 4 Jeremiah Duffy Kawasaki Ninja 650 +15.401 5 Jordan Harris Kawasaki Ninja 650 +15.72 6 Johnny Lewis Royal Enfield 650 +17.425 7 Patrick Buchanan Harley-Davidson XG750R +19.334 8 Cole Zabala Yamaha MT-07 21 Laps 9 Kolby Carlile Harley-Davidson XG750R +2.23 10 Ryan Varnes KTM 890 Duke +14.825 11 Cody Johncox Yamaha MT-07 +19.854 12 Chad Cose Harley-Davidson XG750R +21.401 13 Jeffery Lowery Yamaha MT-07 +33.209 14 Billy Ross Kawasaki Ninja 650 19 Laps 15 Kasey Sciscoe Kawasaki Ninja 650 2 Laps 16 Ben Lowe Harley-Davidson XG750R +0.805

Production Twins Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Nick Armstrong 60 2 Cory Texter 54 3 Jesse Janisch 47 4 Kolby Carlile 42 5 Johnny Lewis 40 6 Ben Lowe 36 7 Cole Zabala 28 8 Ryan Varnes 25 9 Patrick Buchanan 23 10 Jeffery Lowery 22 11 Dan Bromley 20 12 David Wiggin 20 13 Michael Hill 18 14 Chad Cose 18 15 Cody Johncox 18 16 Billy Ross 17 17 Jeremiah Duffy 15 18 Jordan Harris 14 19 Kasey Sciscoe 14 20 Gary Ketchum 8

AFT Singles

Minutes before Mees pulled off the same feat, it was actually Kody Kopp (No. 12 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE) who became the first repeat winner of the Progressive AFT season when he took the checkered flag in the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER Main Event.

And as with Mees, the achievement didn’t come easily. The race began precisely as the previous Parts Unlimited AFT Singles showdown ended – with Kopp draped all over Morgen Mischler (No. 13 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R) and searching for a way past and into the lead.

This time, however, he managed to pull it off. Kopp showed a wheel on the inside several times before the two finally circulated the D-shaped oval side-by-side. A bobble on Mischler’s part allowed Kopp to seal the overtake and provided the rising star a clear run to victory.

However, Kopp’s decorated teammate, Max Whale (No. 18 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE), nearly had a say in that. The Aussie swallowed up Mischler after coming from well back and then tried to do the same to his young KTM stablemate, simply running out of time as he continues to seek his first win of the year.

Mischler held on for third while Trevor Brunner (No. 21 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) and James Ott (No. 19 MediaHT/G&G Racing KTM 450 SX-F) completed the top five.

AFT Singles Result

Pos Rider Bike Lsps/Gap 1 Kody Kopp KTM 450 SX-FFE 19 2 Max Whale KTM 450 SX-FFE +0.754 3 Morgen Mischler Honda CRF450R +2.948 4 Trevor Brunner Yamaha YZ450F +4.668 5 James Ott KTM 450 SX-F +8.663 6 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R +8.778 7 Aidan RoosEvans Honda CRF450R +9.599 8 Chase Saathoff Honda CRF450R +10.399 9 Ferran Cardus Honda CRF450R +12.731 10 Gage Smith Honda CRF450R +12.761 11 Brandon Kitchen Husqvarna FC450 +12.99 12 Travis Petton IV KTM 450 SX-F +14.932 13 Michael Inderbitzin Honda CRF450R +15.792 14 Kevin Stollings Honda CRF450R +17.193 15 Justin Jones Honda CRF450R +18.201 16 Ryan Wells KTM 450 SX-F +22.979 17 Dalton Gauthier Honda CRF450R 16 Laps

AFT Singles Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Kody Kopp 70 2 Max Whale 57 3 Morgen Mischler 56 4 Trent Lowe 41 5 Dalton Gauthier 34 6 Chase Saathoff 32 7 Aidan RoosEvans 31 8 Trevor Brunner 29 9 Gage Smith 28 10 Michael Inderbitzin 27 11 James Ott 20 12 Travis Petton IV 18 13 Ryan Wells 18 14 Kevin Stollings 15 15 Hunter Bauer 12 16 Tanner Dean 11 17 Ferran Cardus 10 18 Tarren Santero 8 19 Brandon Kitchen 8 20 Justin Jones 7 21 Logan McGrane 5 22 Tyler Raggio 4 23 Tyler Scott 2

Holcombe tops Italian Enduro Round 3 – Top 10 for Ruprecht

Beta Factory Racing’s Steve Holcombe has enjoyed a winning weekend in Colliano for the third stop of the Italian Enduro Championship. It was a welcome visit to the top step of the Italian podium for Steve on his Beta RR 4T Racing 390 as he builds his preparation ahead of the opening round of the FIM EnduroGP World Championship, which starts in two weeks’ time.

With two weeks to go until the opening round of the FIM EnduroGP World Championship in Spain, Steve enjoyed an added boost of confidence by taking the overall victory at the Italian Enduro Championships. Changing weather conditions made for a tough and demanding weekend of racing, with slippery, muddy conditions on Saturday, which dried to leave a chewed-up course for Sunday.

Using a wet and wild Saturday as an opportunity to gain some bonus race miles in the rain, Steve was in flying form. Fastest in the opening special test set the tone that was to follow. Winning another four special tests, the Beta rider controlled a healthy lead to claim a strong 18-second margin of victory, ahead of Andrea Verona and Brad Freeman. Australia’s Wil Ruprecht finished Day 1 in eighth, while Daniel Milner was 11th.

With conditions drying for day two, Steve put in another strong performance. Battling hard throughout, he consistently placed inside the top five in all but one special test. Holding onto second place behind Freeman, it was enough for Steve to secure the event’s overall win, with Hamish MacDonald third for Sunday.

Sunday also saw Ruprecht finish 10th overall, while Milner was 11th.

With a solid preseason now complete, including an extended stint racing and training in the United States, Steve’s focus now shifts to the opening round of the 2022 FIM Enduro World Championship in Lalin, Spain, on May 6-8.

Steve Holcombe

“I’ve had a good weekend’s racing and it was cool to get the overall win too. Although conditions were tough and changeable, it was good preparation for EnduroGP. A day in the mud is always a real leveller and I’m really happy with how I rode in it. We made a few bike changes for Sunday that took a little time to adapt to during the morning. But I got into the swing of it in the second half of the day, picked up a test win and took second to secure the overall win. All in, I feel like it’s been a good off season. We’re just two weeks out from the EnduroGP opener in Spain and I just want to get cracking now!”

Cas Valk tops EMX125 in Latvia – Jose Butron wins EMX Open

The third rounds of the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing and EMX Open Championship have concluded, with Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Cas Valk and JD Gunnex KTM Racing’s Jose Butron taking the overall victories at the round of Latvia.

A victory for Valk has allowed him to take control of the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing series lead, while Butron has closed in to Raths Motorsport’s Michael Sandner who lost a tone of points after not finishing the opening race and now leads by just a point.

But it was a dream day for Karlis Alberts Reisulis of Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC and his brother Janis Martins Reisulis as the duo challneged at the sharp end in both races, to end their day second and third on the podium, giving the Latvian fans something to cheer about!

EMX125

In EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing heat one, it was Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Alexis Fueri who led the way ahead of Maximilian Werner, Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC’s Ivano Van Erp and Laban Alm, as Karlis Alberts Reisulis of Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC got himself into fourth. His brother, Janis Martins Reisulis also started well in sixth and had the leaders well in his sights.

Werner then came under immense pressure, as Van Erp was pushing to get by. The Dutchman managed a very brief pass, before Werner fought back. At the same moment Karlis Reisulis sensed his opportunity and got by Van Erp.

Van Erp then crashed out of third, as Janis Reisulis passed Alm to take fourth. In the meantime, Karlis Reisulis was able to get the better of Werner and put on a charge for the leader, Fueri.

On lap three, Karlis Reisulis was the new race leader, as Fueri suffered a problem with his starting device, which jammed the front of his forks. The Frenchman lost a few positions as Janis Reisulis and Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Cas Valk also went by. Luckily for Fueri, the issue managed itself fairly quickly and he was able to get back into the race and try to re-group.

On the fifth lap, we saw Janis Reisulis make a pass on Werner and from then on we were treated to a very interesting brotherly battle as the Reisulis brothers, and local heroes, led the race.

Werner then dropped another spot to Valk by the following lap, as Janis Reisulis put on a charge of his brother. Four laps from the end, Janis Reisulis was able to make a pass stick, which saw him become the new race leader.

In the end, Janis went on to win ahead of his brother Karlis, with Valk crossing the line third ahead of Van Erp who put on a strong performance to fight back to fourth ahead of Ferruccio Zanchi of Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC’s.

In race two, Valk led the way after getting a good start and was followed by Zanchi, Van Erp, Mathias Valin and the two Reisulis brother, Janis and Karlis.

Van Erp was fired up in the first lap to get around Zanchi though came short in the end. At this point Janis Reisulis was looking to join the battle too, as Valk began to pull away and focus on his own race.

Van Erp then pushed Zanchi wide, and as a result the Italian lost a couple of positions as Janis and Karlis Reisulis went by. Valk then led by around 2.6 seconds, as Karlis began to take a load of time out of his brother Janis ahead.

Fueri didn’t have the best start to the race as he made his way up the order to 10th place. He eventually managed to fight back to seventh.

On lap six, Karlis passed his brother Janis for third and then a lap later took second from Van Erp, who then had Janis all over his case, as also Zanchi looked to close in.

Towards the closing stages of the race, Van Erp looked to get by Karlis Reisulis and as the pair battled on, Zanchi made the most of this opportunity, passing both to come back to second!

Valk ended up winning the race by more than 16 seconds, with Zanchi second and Karlis Reisulis third ahead of Van Erp and Janis Reisulis.

A 2-1 result gave Valk the overall and also allowed him to take back the red plate, while Karlis Reisulis and Janis Reisulis gave the Latvian fans something to cheer about, as they finished second and third on the podium!

Valk now leads the championship by 23 points over Fueri, with Karlis Reisulis a further 6 points behind in third.

The next round of the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing will take place in intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos on the 28th and 29th of May for the Round of Spain.

Cas Valk

“Yesterday I struggled a little bit to get my rhythm but today I finally took the holeshot and just had the perfect race, leading the whole heat and then eventually winning with quite a big gap is really nice. The track was slippery, but I enjoyed it and I’m really happy right now.”

EMX125 Overall Result

Pos Rider Nat Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Valk, Cas NED FAN 20 25 45 2 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts LAT YAM 22 20 42 3 Reisulis, Janis Martins LAT HUS 25 16 41 4 Zanchi, Ferruccio ITA YAM 16 22 38 5 Van Erp, Ivano NED YAM 18 18 36 6 Garcia, Francisco ESP GAS 11 15 26 7 Mikula, Julius CZE KTM 12 12 24 8 Rossi, Marc-Antoine FRA KTM 15 9 24 9 Alm, Laban SWE HUS 13 10 23 10 Russi, Matteo Luigi ITA KTM 9 13 22

EMX125 Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Valk, Cas 127 2 Fueri, Alexis 104 3 Reisulis, K. 98 4 Reisulis, J. 83 5 Van Erp, Ivano 79 6 Russi, M. 77 7 Zanchi, F. 73 8 Mikula, Julius 68 9 Rossi, M. 60 10 Escandell, E. 60

EMX Open

In the first EMX Open race of the weekend, it was Jose Butron of JD Gunnex who grabbed the holeshot and led Nico Koch from Schmicker Racing, Giuseppe Tropepe of Millionair Racing Team, Michael Sandner of Raths Motorsports and Gert Krestinov.

Tropepe then passed Nico Koch to take away second, as Krestinov slid down the inside of the German too, to push him down to fourth.

On lap two, series leader, Sandner crashed out, getting caught up by Erki Kahro with Sandner’s unable to carry on with the race after getting banged up and his bike bent too. Kahro was able to carry on and finished 23rd.

Mico Vettik then made a mistake trying to pass up to 8th, which as a result cost him several positions. Though he was able to recover by the end of the race too, to finish in a solid 5th.

Back with the leaders though, Butron was just 1.231 seconds ahead of Tropepe who was making a charge for the leader after setting the fastest lap of the race. On lap four, Tropepe passed for the lead and started to pull away, with Butron unable to match his pace.

Jere Haavisto was looking strong at the mid-way part of the race, as he passed Jens Getteman of F4E GASGAS Racing Team, as Getteman began to struggle with what looked like arm-pump. Haavisto continued to fight up the order.

Tropepe carried on his triumph at the front, as he continued to escape the grip of Butron, though his pass on the Spaniard was taken under review as it was revealed that the Italian made the move during a waved yellow flag, failing to slow down and then subsequently jumped on this yellow flag too. As a result, Tropepe was docked 10 positions, which put him down in 11th place, while Butron was declared the winner.

Krestinov moved up to second, while Haavisto finished third ahead of Tom Kohut of Osicka MX Team and Vettik.

As the gate dropped for race two on Sunday, it was Vettik who took the holeshot as Haavisto and Tropepe got themselves into second and third. Vettik was looking strong in the lead at the start of the race, though he and Haavisto came together, which put Vettik on the deck and Haavisto into the lead.

Sandner started the race in fourth, with Butron down in around seventh position, as Vettik pished through the field on his way to re-grouping and getting the best result possible.

Krestinov was looking strong in fourth behind Sandner, as the Estonian looked to be on a charge. He briefly got into third, before his bike began to smoke. It looked like it was coming from his radiator which ultimately forced him out of the race and out of the running for a podium finish.

Kohut then passed Koch for fifth, as Vettik began to close in on the pair too. By lap four, Vettik was already in sixth and then two laps later managed to pass Kohut too.

At around half-way mark of the race, Tropepe began to close the gap rapidly to the leader, Haavisto. Within a lap, the Italian managed to take more than a second out of the Finnish rider and on lap 8 took away the lead.

Just behind them, Sandner and Butron were locked in a battle of their own, as not only they battle for top positions but also the championship, as they were separated by just a point.

The pair set their fastest laps of the race in the last lap, though Sandner was able to hold on to third. Tropepe won the race ahead of Haavisto.

A 1-4 result put Butron on the top step of the podium for the first time this season, with Haavisto finishing second and Tropepe third.

After three rounds, Sandner remains the series leader by just 1 point, ahead of Butron and Kohut who is third with 91 points.

The next round of the EMX Open championship will take place in Maggiora in one week for the Round of Italy.

Jose Butron

“I came to this race with one race down in the championship and now I leave closing the gap. In the second race, I didn’t get a good start and with the rain it was more difficult but I’m really happy, we still have three races so we will keep going.”

EMX Open

Pos Rider Nat Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Butron, Jose ESP KTM 25 18 43 2 Haavisto, Jere FIN KTM 20 22 42 3 Tropepe, Giuseppe ITA HUS 10 25 35 4 Kohut, Tomas SVK KTM 18 15 33 5 Vettik, Meico EST KTM 16 16 32 6 Koch, Tim GER HUS 13 14 27 7 Ivanov, Michael BUL HUS 15 10 25 8 Getteman, Jens BEL GAS 11 12 23 9 Wysocki, Tomasz POL KTM 14 9 23 10 Krestinov, Gert EST HON 22 0 22

EMX Open Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Sandner, M. 110 2 Butron, Jose 109 3 Kohut, Tomas 91 4 Tropepe, G. 82 5 Ivanov, M. 75 6 Meuwissen, Raf 60 7 Croci, Simone 57 8 Jost, Simon 52 9 Getteman, Jens 48 10 Grimshaw, Tom 47

Riders talk the 2022 MXGP of Latvia – Round 6

Team HRC’s Tim Gajser has extended his MXGP lead in Latvia, winning both races, while in the MX2 class it was Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jago Geerts who dominated the field.

MXGP

Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Pauls Jonass ensured the fans did not leave disappointed, with the Latvian running at the front of the field in both races, to finish second on the box ahead of Honda 114 Motorsports’ Ruben Fernandez who secured his very first podium in MXGP.

Tim Gajser – P1

“It was a good weekend. You know, I wasn’t enjoying a lot. Today the track was a bit sketchier than yesterday because of the rain during the night and also during the day. Also, a lot of squarish bumps, so you really have to be focused like from the star to the chequered flag. But anyway, yes, I was riding smart and I’m happy where I am at the moment. So, we continue to work hard and I can’t wait for the next one”.

Pauls Jonass – P2

“Today was almost like a dream come true. I just tried to stay calm, but it was not easy with all of the emotions and fans screaming. I got my first holeshot in a while too! We have put a lot of work in over the last week – everyone on the team had some late nights. I have to say a massive thank you to them for their effort. I am just super happy. I felt so good on the bike.”

Ruben Fernandez – P3

“Well, this is good to get it out of the way and to be honest, I’m super happy. I always thought I could make it happen and I felt I had the speed for it, I just found it difficult to put it all together in one weekend. After many bad weekends in a row, I needed to know where I was going wrong and how to work on it and finally put it all together and stay calm and that’s what made it possible to be on the podium. It’s a little bit of a pity that I couldn’t make it 3-3”.

Glenn Coldenhoff – P4

“I knew today would be tough after the Qualifying Race yesterday, but I stayed confident. I felt good yesterday and I felt good today. In the first moto, my start was not that good because I was so far out from the inside. It was difficult to come back through the pack. I had an incredible start in the second race and almost got the holeshot and had a good moto with a last meters pass on Fernandez which was definitely the best way to end the weekend. It’s a shame to miss the podium again, but considering yesterday, it’s been a good day.”

Maxime Renaux – P5

“It was a tough weekend for me because I twisted my ankle on Saturday in the Qualifying Race, so I was really riding in pain today. So, sixth and fifth in the races is something to be happy with under these circumstances. We saved some good points, kept the bike on two wheels, and this was important. Now we will focus on recovering the ankle and be ready to bounce back at the next GP.”

Brian Bogers – P7

“I am a little bit disappointed – I feel like I had the speed to be in the top five in both motos. I was in a good position in the second moto, third, and my riding felt really good, so I thought that I would be able to hold on. I crashed and dropped to sixth though. I felt really good on the bike again – I am happy with that and my riding. I believe that I belong in the top five.”

Jeremy Seewer – P8

“Quite a difficult weekend. After Trentino I thought I was going in the right direction, but I had an off feeling this week. We tried a few things on the bike, but kind of went in a circle. I also struggled with some tiredness, and I can’t figure out where it is coming from. I still scored some decent points today, but I just tried to survive because the track was also very sketchy, so I just went on cruise control to take home some points.”

Ben Watson – P10

“I’m not where I know I can or should be but everyone in the team is working to get there; we know our potential and will keep working until we get there. The bike is amazing out of the gate so I have a lot of confidence when I go to the gate but I need to improve my Qualifying to make race day easier and ride to my potential; my riding in the second moto was much stronger but I am starting too wide which makes the first turn difficult in both motos.”

Jorge Prado – P12

“Saturday was good and Sunday was okay. It is just a pity about the crash that happened when I was trying to make a pass for the lead. I was good before that – the track was quite tricky. I was ready to do well in the second moto, but I went down at the beginning of the race. I just could not regroup after that. We will reset now and go again at the next round.”

Mitch Evans – P17

“Unfortunately, the first couple of corners let me down in both races as I was involved in a crash in race one, and then I stalled the bike in race two. This meant I was starting the races from right at the back of the field and it made things extremely difficult. However, I was pleased with my laptimes in race one early on, matching the guys at the front of the race and in then in race two I made a lot of passes as well to get near the top 10. They aren’t the overall scores I want, but I’m trying to take the positives from the weekend and I hope that I’ll be able to put in better results next round in Maggiora.”

MXGP of Latvia 2022 Round Results

Pos Rider Nat Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 25 25 50 2 Jonass, Pauls LAT HUS 22 22 44 3 Fernandez, Ruben ESP HON 20 18 38 4 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED YAM 16 20 36 5 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 15 16 31 6 Forato, Alberto ITA GAS 18 12 30 7 Bogers, Brian NED HUS 13 15 28 8 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 14 13 27 9 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED YAM 7 14 21 10 Watson, Ben GBR KAW 8 11 19 11 Jacobi, Henry GER HON 11 7 18 12 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 9 8 17 13 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 5 10 15 14 Van doninck, Brent BEL YAM 10 4 14 15 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL BET 12 2 14 16 Roosiorg, Hardi EST KTM 6 6 12 17 Evans, Mitchell AUS HON 2 9 11 18 Leok, Tanel EST HUS 1 5 6 19 Sihvonen, Miro FIN HON 3 1 4 20 Monticelli, Ivo ITA HON 4 0 4 21 Östlund, Alvin SWE YAM 0 3 3 22 Paturel, Benoit FRA HON 0 0 0

MXGP Standings after Round 5 (Top 15)

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 286 2 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 220 3 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 215 4 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 187 5 Coldenhoff, G. NED YAM 177 6 Fernandez, R. ESP HON 163 7 Bogers, Brian NED HUS 154 8 Van Horebeek, J. BEL BET 140 9 Forato, A. ITA GAS 124 10 Jonass, Pauls LAT HUS 120 11 Watson, Ben GBR KAW 101 12 Vlaanderen, C. NED YAM 96 13 Evans, M. AUS HON 91 14 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 90 15 Beaton, Jed AUS KAW 82

MX2

Jago Geerts took the MX2 double ahead of Kevin Horgmo (2-4), with Tom Vialle rounding out the podium, with a 5-3 result. Kay de Wolf and Thibault Benistant rounded out the top five.

Jago Geerts – P1

“It was a really nice day for me. I got two really good starts and managed to stay out of trouble the whole day, which was good after what happened two weeks ago. I am just really happy with my speed and the way I was riding, and to get the two moto wins. I just really have to thank the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team, my family and all of the people I have around me. I hope we can continue like this, and I look forward to the next few rounds.”

Kevin Horgmo – P2

“Second overall; the best day of my career so far. I was leading for a while in the second race and felt comfortable but Jago was coming fast so I had to let him pass. I tried to follow and made that silly mistake. I was also leading in Portugal so it wasn’t the first time but when I started to think about the podium perhaps I lost a little focus. The first race was also good; my best moto result so far. I concentrated on staying with Jago and that pace kept everyone else off my rear wheel. I could manage that comfortably but I had a little trouble with dirt on my goggles at the end. It’s all coming together well; I’ve had the speed for a podium for some time and I felt it was my time to put it together. Now I hope I will be there more often.”

Tom Vialle – P3

“Not an easy day. I had two OK starts and in the first moto I was fighting to find a rhythm. I didn’t have the best feeling. It was a tough race so we made a few changes for second moto and I felt much better. I could carry more pace and got better speed on the bumps. I passed Kay in the last few corners but he got me back just before the line. Overall, I’m happy with the second moto and we saved a podium today.”

Kay de Wolf – P4

“It was a difficult day, but I turned it around in the second moto. I felt good on the bike all day! It was a difficult first moto, after my crash, but I still got twelfth. I was all-in for the second moto and had a good start. I was fourth early on and managed to take second after a nice battle on the last lap. It was good to end the day on a positive note like that!”

Thibault Benistant – P5

“We have some positive points and some negative points to take away from today, but overall it was more positive. I am a little bit disappointed about the result because the first race was really good to finish third. The second one, I had a bad start and to fight hard to come back through. Going forward, I need to be more consistent and then I know the podiums will come.”

Simon Langenfelder – P6

“I got the holeshot in the first race and tried to stay out of trouble – a few riders passed me. I finished fourth, but my riding was okay. I had a good jump in the second race and went way too far to the outside. I made a lot of mistakes on the difficult track and just did not ride like myself. We are looking ahead to the next round now.”

Mattia Guadagnini – P9

“It was not the best weekend. I went off track in the first moto and lost a lot of time, then I lost my rhythm and could only manage to get fourteenth. That was really bad. I had a better start in the second race, but I was not riding the best in the first few laps and got passed. I did not want to make any mistakes and throw another moto away, so I just took fifth place. I know that I can do more than this. The results will come.”

Mikkel Haarup – P15

“It wasn’t an ideal weekend after my three podiums in a row but there were also some positives. I did my best timed practice so far and that has been something we’ve been focusing on. I made a mistake at the start of the Qualifying race yesterday which cost us for the rest of the weekend. I expected the start to be softer and raised the holeshot device too much; I wheelie out of the gate and had to clutch it. Then I made a little mistake at the end after getting back to fifth; I cased a jump, went down and had the air knocked out of me so I I had to start from the nineteenth gate today. That left me in the pack in both motos and my exhaust was smashed when I landed on the bike of someone else on the first lap of race one. I regrouped after a bad start in race two and made some nice passes for ninth. I know I can do much better but these weekends happen and we will rebound next round; the entire team is motivated to come back even stronger.”

Jeremy Sydow – P18

“I expected more today, as I was feeling very good yesterday. I was riding in eighth in the first race, but made a little mistake and crashed. I had another big crash – I was just completely at the back. I did not have the best start in the second moto, but found a good rhythm and I was happy with my riding. The speed was good in that one, so we will take the positives into the weekend off.”

MXGP of Latvia MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Nat Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 25 25 50 2 Horgmo, Kevin NOR KAW 22 18 40 3 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 16 20 36 4 de Wolf, Kay NED HUS 9 22 31 5 Benistant, Thibault FRA YAM 20 11 31 6 Laengenfelder, Simon GER GAS 18 9 27 7 Fredriksen, Hakon NOR HON 13 13 26 8 Gifting, Isak SWE KTM 11 14 25 9 Guadagnini, Mattia ITA GAS 7 16 23 10 Adamo, Andrea ITA GAS 15 5 20 11 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 8 10 18 12 Everts, Liam BEL KTM 12 6 18 13 Elzinga, Rick NED YAM 14 3 17 14 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 0 15 15 15 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KAW 0 12 12 16 Guyon, Tom FRA KTM 3 7 10 17 Edberg, Tim SWE YAM 10 0 10 18 Sydow, Jeremy GER HUS 0 8 8 19 Brumann, Kevin SUI YAM 6 0 6 20 Rubini, Stephen FRA HON 5 0 5 21 Talviku, Jorgen-Matthias EST KTM 0 4 4 22 Bonacorsi, Andrea ITA YAM 4 0 4 23 Polak, Petr CZE HON 0 2 2 24 Spies, Maximilian GER KTM 1 1 2 25 Meier, Glen DEN KTM 2 0 2

MX2 Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 244 2 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 244 3 Laengenfelder, S. GER GAS 181 4 de Wolf, Kay NED HUS 181 5 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KAW 181 6 Horgmo, Kevin NOR KAW 176 7 Guadagnini, M. ITA GAS 161 8 Adamo, Andrea ITA GAS 153 9 Gifting, Isak SWE KTM 136 10 Rubini, S. FRA HON 121 11 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 111 12 Fredriksen, H. NOR HON 103 13 Benistant, T. FRA YAM 94 14 Sydow, Jeremy GER HUS 88 15 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 63 16 Van De Moosdijk, R. NED HUS 55 17 Elzinga, Rick NED YAM 41 18 Brumann, Kevin SUI YAM 39 19 Polak, Petr CZE HON 37 20 Everts, Liam BEL KTM 33 21 Facchetti, G. ITA KTM 32 22 Guyon, Tom FRA KTM 25 23 Pascual, P. ARG KTM 16 24 Righi, Luciano ARG HUS 16 25 Edberg, Tim SWE YAM 14 26 Ciccimarra, F. ARG YAM 12 27 Goupillon, P. FRA KTM 11 28 Olsson, Filip SWE HUS 11 29 Karssemakers, K. NED KTM 10 30 Bonacorsi, A. ITA YAM 7 31 Teresak, Jakub CZE KTM 7 32 Ludwig, Noah GER KTM 7 33 Meier, Glen DEN KTM 7 34 Ambjörnson, L. SWE HUS 5 35 Talviku, J. EST KTM 4 36 Nilsson, S. ESP KTM 3 37 Spies, M. GER KTM 2

Riders talk 2022 Massachusetts AMA SX Round 15

450 Main

Cooper Webb scored the holeshot ahead of Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson. Chase Sexton was fourth ahead of Marvin Musquin and Malcolm Stewart early on.

Two-minutes into the race Tomac made his move past Webb for the race lead but Webb came right back at him. Tomac then clipped the back of Webb which saw Tomac stall his Yamaha, that allowed Anderson to also slip past and relegate Tomac to third. Musquin then pushed Tomac further back to fourth.

Webb held out Anderson for a further couple of laps but the Kawasaki man then made his move and started pulling away as soon as he hit the lead. Chase Sexton then immediately was challenging Webb for second, and made a move stick only moments after the KTM man had lost the lead to Anderson. Musquin was the next one to demote Webb another position, then Tomac also made his move, the championship leader back up to fourth place with 14-minutes left on the clock.

Malcolm Stewart then pushed Tomac further back to fifth just after the halfway point of the race, and a couple of laps Justin Barcia demoted Tomac to sixth place. Cooper Webb got back in front of Tomac before the end of the race which meant the championship leader finished the race in seventh place.

Chase Sexton closed to within striking distance of leader Jason Anderson a couple of times but could not make a pass stick, the Honda man ultimately took the chequered flag three-seconds behind race winner Anderson.

With that victory Jason Anderson keeps his, albeit distant, championship hopes alive. Tomac will take a 43-point lead over Anderson into the final two rounds, where 52-points are still up for grabs.

Jason Anderson – P1

“The track was really dry and rocky during the early parts of the day and made for some gnarly conditions in my Heat Race. Thankfully by the time the Main Event was underway, the track was starting to come around and I was able to string together a couple of solid laps to take control of the lead. With the Supercross Championship quickly coming to a close, I knew this win wasn’t going to be easy so I kept charging and defending the best I could. I’m really pumped to get another win this season, but I definitely couldn’t have done it without all the effort put in from my entire team.”

Chase Sexton – P2

“I was a little bit slow in the beginning, and then after Eli [Tomac] stalled it, I picked up the pace a little bit. I knew Jason [Anderson] was going to be good from watching him all day, so I knew if I wanted to win, I had to go with him. There was a part in the middle of the race where I felt like I was riding really well, and lapped riders were definitely a factor; it was just a yo-yo effect, and then obviously he broke away. My goal after Seattle – after weeks of me laying on the ground – was to get back to being on the podium. Now that I’ve done that, obviously I want to continue being on the podium, but my other goal is going for wins. I’ve been close, but Jason has been riding really well and so has Eli. It’s not easy, but I’m doing the best I possibly can. I feel like my riding and confidence are getting better every weekend, and that’s definitely going to help me heading to the outdoors. I just want to finish this season strong and go for these last two wins and have some fun. When you’re having fun, it’s easy to be comfortable and go fast. Overall, I’m happy with how I’ve been riding.”

Marvin Musquin – P3

“I’m enjoying the riding with the new setup on the bike. The track was challenging but I enjoyed it. Towards the end of the season, I’ve been feeling pretty good and getting on the podium right now is huge. I had a bad start but somehow, in the first two corners, I gained some time. It was a long Main Event but I managed to be consistent and get third tonight.”

Malcolm Stewart – P4

“We did a lot of testing with the team this week, and I feel like my whole bike setup was definitely in the right direction. This race was an early one, so it’s always kind of different. In the Main Event, I started terribly and I kind of got pushed out wide and made a few mistakes. Marvin and I were kind of playing yo-yo and lapped riders on the track really came into play toward the end of the race. He got a little ahead of me, and I pretty much rode a quiet fourth.”

Justin Barcia – P5

“It was a pretty good day. I was feeling good after practice, I made a few little changes and was comfortable on the bike. I didn’t really feel that great in the heat race; I didn’t get the best start and ended up fourth. In the Main Event, I came out of the gate okay but I rode a little tight in the beginning. I was able to put a really strong charge at the end, but I was only able to come back to fifth. We are looking for some fire going into Denver!”

Cooper Webb – P6

“Today was a bit of a tough day. In the heat race, I got a great start with a holeshot but my exhaust ended up falling off. I got another holeshot in the Main Event, which is really awesome, and I was able to lead a few laps and then got shuffled back pretty quickly and really just struggled after that. I kind of struggled with the track conditions all day but we left healthy and am looking forward to the last two.”

Eli Tomac – P7

“It was a tough main event. I was up front early but stalled the bike and then I got shuffled back a little bit and ended up just kind of playing it safe. It was a tough track, one of the tougher ones that we’ve had to where the jumps and the bottom of the transitions were just really tough to ride, period. It was a track I didn’t want to take a whole lot of risk on. We’re still in a really good spot for points, and we’ll go clinch it next week in Denver.”

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR 24 Laps 2 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R WE +03.111 3 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE +18.166 4 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE +23.020 5 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +23.745 6 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +29.891 7 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +32.821 8 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R 23 Laps 9 Alex Martin Yamaha YZ450F +06.467 10 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R +21.015 11 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki RM-Z450 +24.816 12 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F +27.199 13 Cade Clason Honda CRF450R +34.338 14 Ryan Breece Yamaha YZ450F +37.289 15 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F +38.302 16 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F 22 Laps 17 Henry Miller KTM 450 SX-F +25.288 18 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F 21 Laps 19 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +06.978 20 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +41.409 21 Scott Meshey Husqvarna FC 250 20 Laps 22 Justin Bogle Suzuki RM-Z450 16 Laps

450 Championship Standings (Round 15 of 17)

Pos Rider Hometown Total 1 Eli Tomac Cortez, CO 341 2 Jason Anderson Rio Rancho, NM 298 3 Justin Barcia Greenville, FL 275 4 Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL 272 5 Marvin Musquin Corona, CA 266 6 Chase Sexton Clermont, FL 250 7 Cooper Webb Newport, NC 244 8 Dean Wilson Murrieta, CA 152 9 Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ 151 10 Justin Brayton Charlotte, NC 145 11 Dylan Ferrandis Tallahassee, FL 141 12 Ken Roczen Clermont, FL 133 13 Shane McElrath Oakland, FL 101 14 Justin Bogle Wesley Chapel, FL 101 15 Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH 97 16 Vince Friese Menifee, CA 96 17 Alex Martin Clermont, FL 87 18 Kyle Chisholm Valrico, FL 84 19 Justin Starling Deland, FL 80 20 Ryan Breece Athol, ID 79 21 Cade Clason Chesterfield, SC 75 22 Max Anstie Wesley Chapel, FL 55 23 Fredrik Noren Indian Trail, NC 55 24 Mitchell Oldenburg Aledo, TX 51 25 Kevin Moranz Topeka, KS 40 26 Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO 29 27 Joey Savatgy Clermont, FL 27 28 Logan Karnow Amherst, OH 24 29 Adam Cianciarulo New Smyrna Beach, FL 23 30 Tristan Lane Port Orange, FL 15 31 Joan Cros Manlleu, BC 15 32 Alex Ray Milan, TN 14 33 Josh Hill Huntersville, NC 13 34 Henry Miller Rochester, MN 12 35 Justin Rodbell Prince Frederick, MD 12 36 John Short Pilot Point, TX 10 37 Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT 8 38 Adam Enticknap Lompoc, CA 8 39 Jeremy Hand Mantua, OH 4 40 Scott Meshey Zephyrhills, FL 3 41 Brandon Scharer Los Angeles, CA 1 42 Austin Politelli Murrieta, CA 1

250 Main

Pierce Brown scored the holeshot in the 250 Main alongside Cullin Park while Jordon Smith and Josh Varize gave chase. RJ Hampshire was fifth after coming through from the LCQ while Jett Lawrence was again playing it safe and cautious while trying to stay out of trouble, but was stuck in the pack down in 11th.

Smith went down on lap two and Varize got hung up on him, which saw both of them lose a number of positions. That melee allowed Pierce Brown more breathing space up front as Park started to drift back into the clutches of RJ Hampshire and Austin Forkner. Three-minutes into the race Jett Lawrence was up to fifth after making a measured pass on Chisholm. Hampshire moved up to second place a minute later after working his way past Park.

As the race approached the halfway mark Jett Lawrence was just behind Austin Forkner, the Kawasaki man with a slender advantage at this stage of the race . That pair though were more than seven-seconds behind Brown, and five-seconds behind Hampshire.

Jett looked happy to follow Forkner over the course of the next few laps before making a decisive move through to that third place. Forkner though came right back at him to take the position back and Jett didn’t put up too much of a fight with his championship on the line.

Then with four-minutes remaining Pierce Brown and RJ Hampshire collided which left Hampshire on the deck after he clipped the back wheel of Brown. Hampshire coming off by far the worse, losing 16-seconds in the incident and then having to visit his mechanics, eventually rejoining the contest in sixth place after losing another 15-seconds. His challenge for the win, and the championship, seemingly over.

Austin Forkner then stepped up another gear and closed right up on Brown before dispatching him with ease, moving through to the lead with 90-seconds left on the shot clock. It took Jett another lap to make his move past Brown. With a lap to go Jett was 1.5-seconds behind Forkner and he got within a couple of bike lengths but ultimately Forkner took the flag half-a-second ahead of the Aussie to claim the race victory.

That second place though more than enough for Jett Lawrence to be crowned 2022 250 East Champion, adding that gong to his AMA Pro Motocross Championship in the outdoor series last year. The 18-year-old will carry plenty of confidence into the outdoor series and will be hoping to end the supercross season on a high in the east-west showdown finale.

Austin Forkner – P1

“This win means a lot. At some point, you start to question whether you’re capable of winning again after missing so much from injury. It’s easy to feel good and ride well at the practice track, but it’s a lot different when you show up and are feeling all the nerves of a race. I was fired up after last weekend because I thought I was capable of so much more than what I delivered in the main event. I’m thankful it all came together today and we’ll be ready to close out the season in a few weeks in Salt Lake City.”

Jett Lawrence – P2

“To be honest, I was calmer than last weekend, going into the East-West Showdown. I was just enjoying it, and that helped me have more fun with the track. In the main event I got out of the gate okay, but I was a bit off balance. I lost all my traction there, but I was just happy to make it through the first turn. I liked battling with Austin [Forkner]; I think it helped me to not even worry about the championship, because I was more excited about the race. I tried some different lines, made some mistakes, but this track was so about being consistent. I’ve dreamed of this since I was a little kid. All the hard work that we and the team have put in, and all the hard times I’ve gone through – this one night makes all that disappear. I just have to say thanks to the team. I wouldn’t be here without my brother; I feel like he should have a number 1 plate too, because he’s a big part of this. This one is definitely a lot more than the outdoors [title]; I’ve had a lot of rough runs in supercross, so this is unreal.”

Pierce Brown – P3

“It’s a bummer that I couldn’t hold onto it, but all-in-all, I’m stoked on the ride and I’m just hungry for more. I wish I could have held onto it, but I’m not too bummed because I learned a lot out there and hopefully next time I can hold onto it all the way. I led a lot of laps tonight and hopefully this could jump-start me into a win here soon.”

Kyle Chisholm – P5

“It was a roller coaster of a day. I felt like I struggled to put everything together earlier in the day but overall felt good. We did our homework before the night show – watched the video and made sure the bike was where I wanted it. In the heat, it all came together – I got a good start and came away clean from the first turn pileup. I rode good laps, but of course, I couldn’t just come away from it completely clean. I made a dumb mistake and came up short in the rhythm section and went down pretty good, but I was able to get back up and come away with the win. In the main event, I got probably the best start ever and came up in the inside, but I just let off a little too soon, and I came out around fifth. A few guys got by me, and I passed a few guys, so I ended up staying right around where I started. I really wanted the podium tonight after getting that heat race win, but I’m still happy with the result. For me to come in and get a heat race win it’s awesome. I know it’s a bummer to have the team’s regular guys out, so I was really happy to be able to give the team a heat race win after all the hard work they’ve put in for me.”

RJ Hampshire – P6

“Man, I had a really tough day, I had good starts again. In the heat race, I crashed right off the start when someone hit me and went to the LCQ. I got some more laps in the LCQ and felt really good in the Main Event. We were clicking them off. I definitely had a shot at that win, and had good speed to do it, but just happened to come together with Pierce with about four or five to go and kind of threw it away tonight. I was happy with the riding in the Main Event.”

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Austin Forkner Kawasaki KX250 18 Laps 2 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R +00.580 3 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F +04.746 4 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +32.843 5 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ250F +34.331 6 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 +38.972 7 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F +46.218 8 Joshua Varize Husqvarna FC 250 +48.057 9 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R +48.845 10 Jace Owen Yamaha YZ250F 17 Laps 11 Marshal Weltin Yamaha YZ250F +03.419 12 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z250 +04.931 13 John Short Honda CRF250R +09.891 14 Jordon Smith Honda CRF250R +17.422 15 Hunter Yoder Honda CRF250R +27.344 16 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F +46.348 17 Jarrett Frye Honda CRF250R +57.553 18 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX250 16 Laps 19 Josh Osby Yamaha YZ250F 15 Laps 20 Lane Shaw KTM 250 SX-F 7 Laps 21 Ramyller Alves KTM 250 SX-F 6 Laps 22 Hardy Munoz Kawasaki KX250 DNS

250 East Championship Standings

Pos Rider Hometown Total 1 Jett Lawrence Zephyrhills, FL 192 2 Rj Hampshire Minneola, FL 139 3 Pierce Brown Sandy, UT 128 4 Mitchell Oldenburg Aledo, TX 122 5 Enzo Lopes Indian Trail, NC 116 6 Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA 114 7 Jordon Smith Ochlocknee, GA 104 8 Jace Owen Mattoon, IL 90 9 Austin Forkner Richards, MO 81 10 Derek Drake Lake Elsinore, CA 79 11 Joshua Varize Perris, CA 78 12 Phillip Nicoletti Bethel, NY 76 13 Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA 67 14 Kyle Chisholm Valrico, FL 64 15 John Short Pilot Point, TX 54 16 Cullin Park Clermont, FL 49 17 Jeremy Martin Rochester, MN 42 18 Henry Miller Rochester, MN 41 19 Marshal Weltin Ubly, MI 37 20 Jarrett Frye Mechanicsville, MD 32 21 Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC 25 22 Joshua Cartwright Fort Worth, TX 24 23 Hardy Munoz Kissimmee, FL 23 24 Ramyller Alves Coconut Creek, FL 17 25 Michael Hicks Fenton, MO 17 26 Jeremy Hand Mantua, OH 16 27 Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA 15 28 Jack Chambers Auburndale, FL 15 29 Lance Kobusch Malakoff, TX 15 30 Hunter Yoder Menifee, CA 12 31 Grant Harlan Decatur, TX 8 32 Coty Schock Dover, DE 8 33 Brock Papi CLERMONT, FL 6 34 Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN 6 35 Max Miller Springfield, OR 4 36 Lane Shaw Alvin, TX 3 37 Luke Neese Jamestown, NC 3 38 Devin Simonson Laurinburg, NC 2 39 Luca Marsalisi Cairo, GA 1 40 Max Vohland Granite Bay, CA 1 41 Aj Catanzaro Reston, VA 1

2022 Racing schedule

2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore

Round Location Date R1 & R2 Cherrabah, QLD 19-20 Mar R3 & R4 Mackay, QLD 8 – 9 Apr R5 & R6 Kyogle, NSW 16 – 17 Jul R7 & R8 Nowra, NSW 6 – 7 Aug R9 & R10 Kingston SE, SA 17 – 18 Sep R11 & R12 Wynyard, TAS 8 – 9 Oct

2022 FIM Motocross (MXGP) World Championship Calendar

Round Date Event/Location R1 20 Feb MXGP of Great Britain, Matterley Basin R2 06 Mar MXGP of Argentina, TBA R3 20 Mar TBA R4 27 Mar MXGP of The Netherlands, Oss R5 10 Apr MXGP of Trentino (ITA), Pietramurata R6 24 Apr MXGP of Latvia, Kegums R7 01 May MXGP of MFR, Orlyonok R8 15 May MXGP of Sardinia (ITA), Riola Sardo R9 29 May MXGP of Spain, intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos R10 05 Jun MXGP of France, Ernee R11 12 Jun MXGP of Germany, Teutschenthal R12 26 Jun MXGP of Jakarta (INA), Jakarta R13 03 Jul MXGP of Indonesia, Semarang R14 17 Jul MXGP of Czech Republic, Loket R15 24 Jul MXGP of Flanders (BEL), Lommel R16 07 Aug MXGP of Sweden, Uddevalla R17 14 Aug MXGP of Finland, Iitti-KymiRing R18 21 Aug MXGP of Charente Maritime (FRA), St Jean d’Angely R19 04 Sep MXGP of Turkey, Afyonkarahisar Ro20 18 Sep TBA

2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Schedule

Round …. Date ….. Venue Location R1 Jan 8 Angel Stadium Anaheim, CA. R2 Jan 15 RingCentral Coliseum Oakland, CA R3 Jan 22 Petco Park San Diego, CA R4 Jan 29 Angel Stadium Anaheim, CA R5 Feby 5 State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ R6 Feb 12 Angel Stadium Anaheim, CA R7 Feb 19 US Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN R8 Feb 26 AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX R9 Mar 5 Daytona Intl. Speedway Daytona Beach, FL R10 Mar 12 Ford Field Detroit, MI R11 Mar 19 Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN R12 Mar 26 Lumen Field Seattle, WA R13 Apr 9 Dome at America’s Center St. Louis, MO R14 Apr 16 Atlanta Motor Speedway Atlanta, GA R15 Apr 23 Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA R16 Apr 30 Empower Field at Mile High Denver, CO R17 May 6 Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, UT

2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Provisional Schedule

Round Event Country Date R1 Minus 400 Israel Apr 5/6/7 R2 Xross Serbia May 19/20/21 R3 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Austria Jun 16/17/18/19 R4 Abestone Hard Enduro Italy Jul 8/9/10 R5 Red Bull Romaniacs Romania Juy 26/27/28/29/30 R 6 Red Bull TKO USA Aug (date TBC) R7 Red Bull Outliers Canada Aug (TBC, two weeks after TKO) R8 HERO Challenge Poland Sep 10/11 (location TBC) R9 Hixpania Hard Enduro Spain Oct 7/8/9