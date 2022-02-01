Moto News Weekly Wrap
February 1, 2022
What’s New:
- RIP Ken Brierley
- RIP Glen Stewart
- Matt Moss dominates Australian Arenacross Round 1
- Altherm JCR Yamaha pivots as New Zealand racing cancelled
- Febvre and Watson headline Kawasaki MXGP efforts in 2022
- Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes commits to 2022 ISDE
- Mitch Evans set for MXGP season 2022 with HRC
- Cianciarulo out for remainder of AMA SX season
- Sunderland celebrates GasGas’s Dakar win in Mattihhofen
- Riders Talk 2022 AMA Supercross Round Four, Anaheim II
- 2022 Racing Calendars
- 2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship
- 2022 FIM Motocross (MXGP) World Championship
- 2022 Monster Energy AMA/FIM World Supercross
- 2022 FIM Hard Enduro
- 2022 Australian Arenacross
- 2022 ProMX (Australia)
- 2022 Lucas Oil Pro MX
- 2022 Victorian Junior MX State Titles
- 2022 WA State Supercross
- 2022 FIM Bajas World Cup
- 2022 Silk Way Rally
- 2022 FIM ISDE
RIP Ken Brierley
A long running icon of motocross in Western Australia passed away last week. Ken Brierley was a huge – in more ways than one – part of the AJS Motorcycle Club, and the WA Motocross scene as a whole. Ken was always pleasant, helpful and supportive to deal with during my many years of covering WA Motocross. Better than that, he even quite often thanked me for the coverage. Ken’s passing will leave a large void in WA Motocross.
RIP Glen Stewart
It’s also with great sadness we report the passing of Glen Stewart, who passed away in an accident at the Tamworth Speedway Sidecar event over the weekend. Our condolences go to his family and friends.
Matt Moss dominates Australian Arenacross Round 1
The four-round 2022 Australian Arenacross series kicked off in Bacchus Marsh over the weekend despite temperamental weather with heavy rainfall, that saw the track and car park both needing the water drained off, which initially left a question mark over whether the event could even run. But a huge effort by the Protraxx and CSA Specialised Services teams saw the venue ready for racing.
It was Matt Moss who came away from Bacchus Marsh the overall winner, dominating the AX 1 Expert class ahead of Brett Metcalfe. Joben Baldwin rounded out the top three.
Metcalfe started the weekend on a high by taking the opening Moto win from Moss, with Hayden Mellross a more distant third.
The second Moto saw Moss take a clear win, almost 30s ahead of Metcalfe, with Baldwin third, and Mellross down in fifth, behind Elijah Wiese.
The third and final Moto again saw Moss top the rostrum. Baldwin closed the gap down to 17.743s, while Metcalfe was a distant third.
Moss leaves the opening round with 72-points. Metcalfe collected 67-points and Baldwin holds 60. Wiese brought home 50-points, while Caleb Goullet rounded out the top-five on 41-points.
In the AX 2 Expert class, it was Blake Fox who came out on top overall, with two race wins to his name from three motos alongside a fourth place. Placing second overall, Haruki Yokoyama took the Moto 2 win, along with a fifth and a second. Wrapping up the overall podium just a point behind Yokoyama was Reid Taylor, running 2-2-4. Fox carded 68-points, with Yokoyama on 63 and Taylor 62 heading into Round 2.
Julian Carafa topped the AX Vets (Over 35) class on 72 points, from Brad Kennedy (63) and Michael Dorman (62).
The AX Womens class saw Taylor Thompson win all three motos for a perfect 75-points, ahead of Madison Brown (66) and Madison Healey (60).
The series heads to Swanhill for Round 2 on February 12. Round 3 will take place at Albury/Wodonga February 26, before the series then wraps up with Round 4 in Renmark on March 12.
AX 1 Expert – Overall Results Round 1
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Matt Moss
|72
|22
|25
|25
|2
|Brett Metcalfe
|67
|25
|22
|20
|3
|Joben Baldwin
|60
|18
|20
|22
|4
|Elijah Wiese
|50
|14
|18
|18
|5
|Caleb Goullet
|41
|10
|15
|16
|6
|Cory Watts
|38
|13
|10
|15
|7
|Allister Kent
|36
|11
|13
|12
|8
|Hayden Mellross
|36
|20
|16
|–
|9
|Troy Mora
|31
|8
|9
|14
|10
|Max Closter
|30
|6
|11
|13
AX 2 Expert – Overall Results Round 1
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Blake Fox
|68
|25
|18
|25
|2
|Haruki Yokoyama
|63
|16
|25
|22
|3
|Reid Taylor
|62
|22
|22
|18
|4
|Ryder Kingsford
|49
|20
|13
|16
|5
|Liam Andrews
|45
|14
|11
|20
|6
|Wilson Greiner-Daish
|41
|15
|14
|12
|7
|Justin Carafa
|40
|10
|16
|14
|8
|Chandler Burns
|39
|9
|15
|15
|9
|Jai Constantinou
|38
|18
|20
|–
|10
|Caleb Goullet
|32
|11
|10
|11
AX V (Over 35) Overall Results Round 1
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Julian Carafa
|72
|25
|22
|25
|2
|Brad Kennedy
|63
|22
|25
|16
|3
|Michael Dorman
|62
|20
|20
|22
|4
|Sam Lyttle
|54
|16
|18
|20
|5
|Michael Anthony
|47
|13
|16
|18
|6
|Kane McQuarrie
|44
|15
|14
|15
|7
|Leigh Callahan
|39
|12
|13
|14
|8
|John Hassall
|29
|14
|15
|–
|9
|Jason Skiel
|25
|–
|12
|13
|10
|Paul OÕDowd
|18
|7
|11
|–
AX W – Overall Results Round 1
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Taylor Thompson
|75
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Madison Brown
|66
|22
|22
|22
|3
|Madison Healey
|60
|20
|20
|20
|4
|Ebony Harris
|54
|18
|18
|18
|5
|Samantha Macarthur
|48
|16
|16
|16
Altherm JCR Yamaha pivots as New Zealand racing in Covid turmoil
As motorcycling events in New Zealand disappear off the calendar, the Altherm JCR Yamaha team has chosen to push disappointment aside and embrace a change of direction.
The cancellation of firstly the New Zealand Motocross Championships, closely followed by the New Zealand Superbike Championships last week, was obviously a blow to Yamaha Motor New Zealand Motorsport Manager Josh Coppins and his riders.
Coppins and his team have now planned a series of bLUcRU Kids Camps and Yamaha Off-Road Demo events throughout the country, with March’s Yamaha Adventure Ride a real highlight for off-the-beaten-trail enthusiasts.
If the first bLUcRU Kids Camp and Yamaha Off-Road Demo at Oparau in the Waikato region recently was anything to go by, the events planned for the next four months are bound to be popular.
101 Adventures owner and Yamaha ambassador Ben Townley runs the off-road demo days for the brand and he says the Oparau event was “an awesome success.”
The first of the upcoming events is the Yamaha Sprint Races for the Altherm JCR Yamaha road racing teams at Teretonga Park, in Invercargill, on February 12 and 13.
The event is being held as a fundraiser for young Yamaha talent Cormac Buchanan, to help finance his return to Europe to contest the 2022 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup and FIM JuniorGP campaign.
Next up, at the end of February, is a combined event at Glen Murray, south of Pukekohe, featuring a Yamaha staff demo day, plus an Off-Road Demo for customers and a two-day bLUcRU Kids Camp. A similar demo day and kids camp formula will be repeated in early March and held north of Auckland at Makarau.
April will see the Yamaha crew head to Southland to host a demo day and kids camp in Gore. Then the NZ Junior Nationals is scheduled for the 22nd to 24th of that month but is TBC at this stage.
Following a further demo day and kids camp in Christchurch at the end of April, May will herald the start of Altherm’s MX Masterclass competition. Held throughout New Zealand in Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Nelson and Southland, the four locations will host the winners, with Coppins and his team providing an unmatchable experience.
Available to all keen motocross riders, aged 6 – 12 years – with 12 places up for grabs at each Masterclass destination – they’ll train with, and receive coaching from the best in the business.
School visits will fill other empty gaps in Coppins’ diary, and he has launched a promotion with Altherm, to give away an Altherm JCR Yamaha PW50 motorbike valued at $2,299.
Altherm JCR Yamaha’s Calendar of Events 2022
|Date
|Event
|Location
|24-Feb
|Yamaha Staff Demo Day
|Glen Murray
|25-Feb
|Yamaha Off-Road Demo
|Glen Murray
|26-27 February
|bLUcRU Kids Camp
|Glen Murray
|11-Mar
|Yamaha Off-Road Demo
|Makarau
|12-13 March
|bLUcRU Kids Camp
|Makarau
|30 Mar-2 Apr
|Yamaha Adventure Ride
|Wairarapa
|8-Apr
|Yamaha Off-Road Demo
|Gore
|9-10 April
|bLUcRU Kids Camp
|Gore
|22-24 April
|NZ Junior Nationals
|Invercargill (TBC)
|29-Apr
|Yamaha Off-Road Demo
|Christchurch
|30 Apr-1 May
|bLUcRU Kids Camp
|Christchurch
|14-May
|Altherm MX Masterclass
|Auckland
|15-May
|Altherm MX Masterclass
|Bay of Plenty
|21-May
|Altherm MX Masterclass
|Nelson
|28-May
|Altherm MX Masterclass
|Southland
- To register for bLUcRU Kids Camps visit: https://www.imemanagement.co.nz/blucru-kids-camps/
- To register for Yamaha Off-Road Demos visit: https://101adventures.co.nz/demo-days
- To register for the Yamaha Adventure Ride visit: https://101adventures.co.nz/adv-tours
- To enter the Altherm MX Masterclass competition visit: https://www.altherm.co.nz/promo/mxmaster
- To enter the PW50 giveaway visit: https://www.altherm.co.nz/promo/pw50
Febvre and Watson headline Kawasaki MXGP efforts in 2022
The KRT MXGP racing effort will base its assault on Championship success using the factory KX450 SR in 2022 with riders Romain Febvre and Ben Watson. Based in Finland, the Kawasaki factory team is managed by former rider Antti Pyrhönen with Kimi Räikkönen as Team Principle.
Ben Watson and the Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP team just head to the opening round of the European motocross season in Sardinia, giving the Englishman his first taste of race action on the KX450-SR, finishing seventh in Race 1 and following up with fourth in Race 2, adding valuable experience on the bike to his arsenal ahead of the MXGP season kick-off.
Ben Watson
“I wouldn’t say it was a good weekend but the first race is now in the book; we came here mainly for getting into the rhythm of racing on the new bike and learning as much as we can to prepare for the MXGP season. The first race I had a lot of arm pump and couldn’t ride how I wanted to; I had a crash at the start of the race and it was not easy to come from the back, especially here at Alghero as the track is pretty narrow. The Super Final was a lot better; I took a good start and was able to ride how I want to. I finished fourth and learnt several things about the bike. It has been a short off-season and I’m not yet 100% used to the bike so it’s useful to do a couple of races before the GP season; when you are behind the gate it’s a very different feeling to training. I need to get more and more gate-time; a change of bike always demands a new technique for the start. After what we learnt this weekend we’ll make a few adjustments before the next race at Lacapelle next Sunday.”
Antti Pyrhonen – KRT team manager
“The first pre-season race is done; it’s always important to do a couple of races before the first GP. Ben had a tough start in the first race when he crashed at the start turn but then he rode a solid race to finish seventh. His second start was good; he had a strong moto and a fourth position is a good start after the winter. We always learn something in these pre-season races, and we’ll keep working as we have two further training races before the opening MXGP in UK.”
Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes commits to 2022 ISDE
The Organising Committee and representatives from the FIM have met with the elected representatives of the local authorities of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region, the Haute-Loire Department, the Agglomeration and the City of Le Puy en Velay and its Tourist Office, who confirmed and reinforced their support for the 96th edition of the ISDE.
The international competition will attract 650 entrants, and over 3000 people involved from more than 30 different nations, offering a direct and positive local economic impact, which is estimated to exceed €3.5 million, not including visiting spectators.
The sustainable element of the event, in particular its environmental compatibility that will see the organisation maintain and restore – post event – where necessary over 600km of trails while ensuring the protection of sensitive areas nearby.
The wider environmental initiatives that will be included as part of the event, and that will be communicated in more detail in due course.
The FIM, the FFM and the Organising Committee thanked the local authorities for their support, without which it would simply not be impossible to organise the 96th edition of the ISDE in France, at Le Puy en Velay, a first for the hosting City and Agglomeration.
Competitors and teams will soon be able to sign up via the official website www.FIM-ISDE.com.
Mitch Evans set for MXGP 2022 with HRC
Tim Gajser and Mitch Evans will be under the Team HRC awning in 2022 as they both look to rebound from differing 2021 campaigns, and put their Honda CRF450R’s at the front of this highly competitive MXGP class.
Mitch Evans
“It’s been a really tough 15 months for me, not being able to race and not being able to ride for such a long time. It’s been hard, both physically and mentally to try and stay positive and to keep the motivation high to come back to what is an extremely high level of motocross in the MXGP class now. However, I am feeling better and better every day now and my fitness and strength is ahead of the schedule I’d set out for myself. I know that it won’t be easy to race these guys right away because they are going so fast, but I’m not putting pressure on myself and I truly believe I can get back to that level. You never lose your ability to ride, so it’s just a case of getting my left-side strong enough and that is happening day by day. I’m really thankful to have had the support of Team HRC throughout this period and I’m really looking forward to paying that back by putting in the results on the track.”
For the full run down see:
Mitch Evans fit and raring to go for MXGP 2022 after trying 15 months
Cianciarulo out for remainder of AMA SX season
Adam Cianciarulo was on track with the team’s expectations for his performance and recovery when an untimely mistake through the whoop section at San Diego Supercross on Jan. 22, resulted in an injury to his right knee.
After consultation with medical professionals, it was determined that the injury will force an early conclusion to Cianciarulo’s 2022 Monster Energy Supercross efforts.
Adam Cianciarulo
“The start of this year has been challenging for me mentally and physically as I’ve done my best to overcome a slowly recovering shoulder injury, I’m proud of what I’ve been able to achieve given the situation but, I’m obviously now faced with a big setback. I’m looking at this as an opportunity to fully rehab my body, so I’m focused on maximizing every day of recovery to get back to doing what I love at my best.”
Sunderland celebrates GasGas’s Dakar win in Mattihhofen
The entire GASGAS family congratulated Sam Sunderland on his outstanding performance at Dakar Rally in Mattighoffen in Australia, with history made for the manufacturer in just their third try at the Dakar. For Pierer Mobility AG which includes KTM and Husqvarna, it also marked their 19th title.
To celebrate the 2022 Dakar victory in style, Sam Sunderland handed over the trophy at the Headquarters to Stefan Pierer, before riding his winning Dakar bike through various buildings to the delight of all employees.
Sam Sunderland
“It’s incredible to celebrate my Dakar win with everyone from GASGAS, I will remember this day forever. This really was a team effort with so many people at the factory in Austria fully behind the rally program, so it’s amazing to share this special result with all of them. This Dakar win really does feel so much better than my first! It’s my first rally win with GASGAS and things couldn’t have gone any better. The bike worked perfectly from the start, which made things a lot easier, as this year’s race was one of the toughest I’ve ever done. It’s been five years since my first win and with it being such a tight race this year, it makes this victory much sweeter.”
Stefan Pierer – CEO PIERER Mobility AG
“Winning our 19th Dakar Rally title and to bring back the trophy to Mattighofen is a very special moment for everyone here in the company. It clearly underlines our commitment to this very special event and writes a positive new chapter in our incredible Dakar history. Sam’s performance was truly impressive. With the support of the GASGAS team, he managed the race perfectly, fighting hard and using his experience perfectly. This is a result everyone involved in GASGAS can be very proud of.”
Pit Beirer – Motorsport Director
“Sam has done an incredible job at this year’s Dakar. It was a long fight, with many challenges to overcome, but with the support of the whole Motorsports team he was able to bring the trophy back to Austria. We are so proud of all the hard work the whole GASGAS team have put in to achieve their first Dakar win – it’s an historic victory and hopefully just the first success in what will be a successful year for the brand. When you think about what goes into a race like Dakar – the preparation, the logistics, the trucks, everything that goes on behind the scenes – all of this must come together to claim a win at one of the toughest events on the motorsport calendar. This is another important step in the onward progression of the GASGAS brand.”
Robert Jonas – Vice President Motorsports Offroad
“To win the Dakar Rally is a huge achievement for both Sam and the GASGAS Factory Racing team. We are extremely proud of the victory and definitely thankful to the hard work of so many. Sam did an amazing job, maintaining good speed and consistency at this year’s race, as well as navigating well through every stage to ensure he stayed near the top of the standings. And with such a dedicated team behind him, that performance was rewarded with a win at the world’s toughest rally raid. Congratulations to Sam and the whole of GASGAS Factory Racing.”
Riders Talk 2022 AMA Supercross Round Four, Anaheim II
450 Main
Ken Roczen took the early lead ahead of Shane McElrath, Malcolm Stewart and Jason Anderson. Eli Tomac was fifth ahead of Marvin Musquin and Chase Sexton on lap one.
Malcolm Stewart moved up to second place on the following lap and then both Jason Anderson, and Eli Tomac, followed by Chase Sexton pushed McElrath further back to sixth.
Jason Anderson was on a charge and took Stewart for second place, two laps later Tomac did the same to relegate to Stewart back to fourth.
Jason Anderson reeled in Ken Roczen and the two then collided in the sand resulting in Roczen going down. Roczen was all the way down in 18th place by the time he was back up and running, while Anderson now led the race.
Meanwhile Chase Sexton had moved up to third place after passing Stewart.
Jason Anderson then jumped a little too far through a rhythm section and ran wide which allowed Tomac through to the lead.
Tomac then took it home all the way to the chequered flag and now leads the championship by six-points over Chase Sexton, the Honda man finished third tonight.
The second place for Anderson moved him up to third place in the points standings.
Ken Roczen managed to make his way back up to 13th but that was a hefty blow to his title aspirations, the German drifting back to ninth place on the points table. However, things are still pretty tight as he is only 23-points away from the championship lead, and there is a hell of a lot of racing still to go this season.
Supercross next heads to Glendale in Arizona for round five of what is a 17-round championship.
Eli Tomac – P1
“It feels great to get this win. It also feels good to get this win for everyone behind me. The team has been working so hard, and what we’ve been able to do and how we’ve been able to improve each weekend is awesome. We’ve just been inching our way forward and fine-tuning every week, so it feels so good to get everyone that result that we all work for. The track was so cool, with really technical rhythm sections, and my motorcycle was so good tonight. I could put it wherever I wanted to – inside, outside – and it was good for the distance, so that’s exciting for us.”
Jason Anderson – P2
“To come away with second tonight was solid. I felt a bit off all day and that led to a few mistakes in the heat race which set me back as far as gate pick. When it came time for the Main Event, I knew I could put it all together aboard my KX™450SR and fight for a win on this track. I made the most of the start and came out of the first turn about fifth. I executed a few really quick passes to get out front and was leading the race until I mistimed that triple-triple line after the finish. I was able to get the rhythm clean the rest of the race and my speed was strong throughout. It’s nice to have a podium finish tonight, I just have a few things to clean up to improve for next weekend.”
Chase Sexton – P3
“I felt really good tonight. This weekend the whoops section of the track was unpredictable and had a lot of edges, but I feel like I managed them well. The track was good though. I had fun all day. It was a pretty technical track especially with a long set of whoops and a long rhythm section that was pretty tough. It was nice to have a long lap time and not so many laps in the main event though. My bike felt good all day but it’s an ongoing process; I just have to be better. I stalled my bike once but only lost a second or so. Eli [Tomac] and Jason [Anderson] were riding really good, but I expect to be in the mix with the frontrunners this year. Last year I learned a lot so I’m trying not to make those mistakes I made last year. I want to be on the podium every weekend and racing with these guys. I just have to get better for next weekend.”
Dylan Ferrandis – P4
“We had a really challenging track, but I was feeling good on the bike, and the lap times were great all day. I finally got a good start in the heat race, which I was really happy about, and finished third. In the main event, I went on the outside, which wasn’t ideal, but I didn’t really have a nice spot on the inside. It was an okay start, but I got pinched in the first turn and was pretty far back in position. Then I just charged the best I could, made many passes, and finished fourth. The bike is good, and I felt strong in the whoops, so there are a lot of positives from today, but after the podium last week, I wish I would have finished on the box again. This season, the competition is tough, so it’s not always easy. I just gave everything I had, and fourth was my position today.”
Marvin Musquin – P6
“I wanted to rebound this weekend and not do what I did last weekend. I was in a decent position off the start and made a mistake, missed a rhythm and lost one or two spots, but I ended up sixth tonight. I had the potential to do a little better but man, it was difficult for me through the whoops, I was losing time there, but the rest of the track I was doing great. Overall, a little bit more consistent Main Event, a little better fight and we move forward to the next round.”
Justin Barcia – P7
“All-in-all, it was a good day. We were having a lot of fun in practice! I felt like it was one of my better practices of the year so far and I was getting comfortable on the bike. I got a really bad start in the Main Event and with how the field is so fast right now, I wasn’t able to get where I wanted to be so seventh was the best finish I could pull off tonight. I’m going to go back to the drawing board, get my starts dialed and we’ll be back in Phoenix and ready to be back on the podium!”
Cooper Webb – P8
“Extremely tough night tonight at A2. I didn’t get a great start and I was pretty buried in the pack early on. I was able to make some passes and get up to around seventh, and then ended up falling backwards a few spots. I was able to get back up, make some more passes and ended up eighth. Definitely not a great night at all, but the only thing we can do now is regroup and try to get better for next weekend in Arizona.”
Ken Roczen – P13
“Our weekend was a nightmare. I’ve been struggling lately with my bike setup, just not really getting comfortable. It was a tough one for us but we did decent; when nighttime comes, it seems like we always get our stuff together. I got second in the heat race, and we got the holeshot in the main event. Things were going pretty decent. I struggled with the whoops so that was definitely not my strong point; I almost went down there once, and the same lap I got taken down by [Jason] Anderson – unfortunately left the door open. Probably not the right turn for him to put on a pass, but obviously it got me and I crashed pretty hard right there. I had to make a stop after that to get all the sand out of my goggles, and our night was pretty much over after that; I could only salvage 13th place, but we never gave up. We’re quite a few points down. It’s a bummer, but I’m looking forward to next weekend to get some consistency in and do some training and riding; I couldn’t really do that last week. Hopefully we’ll head to Phoenix with a bit more confidence and more riding time under my belt.”
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|20 Laps
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|+04.619
|3
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|+06.644
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha
|+15.997
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+18.695
|6
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|+20.387
|7
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+35.384
|8
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|+42.691
|9
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|+44.500
|10
|Shane McElrath
|KTM
|+54.115
|11
|Max Anstie
|KTM
|+57.597
|12
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki
|+59.753
|13
|Ken Roczen
|Honda
|+1:00.886
|14
|Justin Bogle
|Suzuki
|+1:12.661
|15
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda
|19 Laps
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha
|+05.101
|17
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha
|+29.954
|18
|Josh Hill
|KTM
|+30.994
|19
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha
|+41.038
|20
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM
|18 Laps
|21
|Justin Brayton
|Honda
|14 Laps
|22
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|2 Laps
450 Championship Standings (Round 4 of 17)
|Pos
|Rider
|Rnd1
|Rnd2
|Rnd3
|Rnd4
|Total
|1
|Eli Tomac
|17
|19
|23
|26
|85
|2
|Chase Sexton
|18
|14
|26
|21
|79
|3
|Jason Anderson
|13
|26
|15
|23
|77
|4
|Cooper Webb
|23
|16
|19
|15
|73
|5
|Justin Barcia
|21
|21
|14
|16
|72
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|16
|18
|18
|18
|70
|7
|Dylan Ferrandis
|7
|17
|21
|19
|64
|8
|Marvin Musquin
|19
|15
|13
|17
|64
|9
|Ken Roczen
|26
|10
|16
|10
|62
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|14
|23
|17
|1
|55
|11
|Dean Wilson
|11
|13
|9
|14
|47
|12
|Max Anstie
|9
|8
|11
|12
|40
|13
|Shane McElrath
|5
|9
|10
|13
|37
|14
|Brandon Hartranft
|6
|7
|8
|11
|32
|15
|Joey Savatgy
|15
|12
|27
|16
|Justin Brayton
|10
|12
|2
|24
|17
|Adam Cianciarulo
|12
|11
|23
|18
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|8
|7
|8
|23
|19
|Kyle Chisholm
|5
|6
|7
|18
|20
|Alex Martin
|6
|3
|6
|15
|21
|Josh Hill
|0
|3
|5
|5
|13
|22
|Justin Bogle
|0
|1
|0
|9
|10
|23
|Ryan Breece
|1
|0
|4
|4
|9
|24
|Fredrik Noren
|3
|2
|3
|8
|25
|Justin Starling
|2
|4
|0
|6
|26
|Cade Clason
|4
|0
|4
|27
|Joan Cros
|0
|2
|0
|2
250 Main
Vince Friese and Michael Mosiman got the best starts but Christian Craig was soon on the move and up to third after the first few turns. Jo Shimoda then took the battle back up to Craig to move back up to that third position. Jalek Swoll and Hunter Lawrence were fifth and sixth respectively at this early juncture.
Mosiman moved through to the lead as Friese and Craig tussled over second position, after the championship leader had got the better of Shimoda once again. Their battle was allowing Mosiman to break away a little. Hunter Lawrence was now up to fourth with 12-minutes still left on the shot clock.
Christian Craig eventually broke away from Friese and chased down Mosiman. With five-minutes remaining Craig put a fairly stiff move on Mosiman, the GASGAS rider came back at him at the next turn and could have pushed him over the edge but instead kept his riding clean and stayed in second, that was a pivotal moment in the race.
Hunter Lawrence was attacking the track while trying to look for a way past Vince Friese for third place with two-minutes left on the clock. Jo Shimoda was not out of that battle either and could capitalise if either Friese or Lawrence make a mistake. The situation was tight with two laps to run. Friese then went down in the whoops, perhaps succumbing to the pressure from Lawrence, Shimoda then hit Friese as the Kawasaki man had nowhere to go, it was ugly but both men were okay.
Up front Christian Craig had pulled away from Mosiman and that pair looked settled in those 1-2 positions while the incident between Friese and Shimoda had made Lawrence’s third place finish look safe.
Christian Craig went on to victory and with it extended his championship lead over Hunter Lawrence to 11-points. With second place Michael Mosiman strengthened his third place on the points table and is now only three-points behind Lawrence.
A great consistent start to the season for Lawrence, who, while not visiting the top step on the podium yet, he has been on the podium at every round so far this season.
Supercross next heads to Glendale in Arizona for round five of what is a ten round 250 West Championship.
Christian Craig – P1
“The day started out pretty good. The track was tricky and slippery, but I kept the ball rolling. I qualified well and then went into the heat race, had a good start, and battled with my teammate a little bit. I had a good ride in that one and was able to take the win. In the main event, I just focused on myself and clicked off my laps. I had a good battle with another rider and ended up passing him. I’m stoked to get my third win of the season and extend my points lead. We’re going to try and keep it going and not change anything; just keep doing what I’m doing.”
Michael Mosiman – P2
“I’m stoked to be here! It’s not too often that these things happen and when they do, I’m just going to enjoy it. Such a good race with Christian, he’s riding so good – I learned a thing or two from him and I think he learned a thing or two from me. We had clean racing out there and it was an absolute blast! I’m going to enjoy it tonight and work on some things. I look forward to challenging him all year and see if we can get some more wins.”
Hunter Lawrence – P3
“We had a tough day at Anaheim 2, as we just didn’t have the pace. We were kind of struggling from the get-go – a little behind the eightball from the start; we had our work cut out for us. The track was tough during the main event, and everyone was similar in regards to pace. It wasn’t a track that people got fatigued on at all; it felt like the distance was easy on the track tonight, but the track was rough. It was a tough one, but we’re looking to rebound, come back strong and kick Phoenix off with a bang.”
Nate Thrasher – P4
“It was a good day overall. We had a good qualifying and a good heat race; I just made a couple of mistakes that kind of cost me the win. I didn’t get the best start in the main event and had to come from behind. I just didn’t get around people fast enough and got a little tight there at the end. It wasn’t my best ride, but I felt like I had the speed tonight for a podium and was maybe even able to fight for a win. It was a tough race, and I did the best I could, but it’s not where I want to be. We’re going to keep fighting and keep working, and maybe next weekend, go for a podium.”
Jo Shimoda – P7
“I had an okay start and quickly moved my way to fifth. Most of the race I was in fifth position and just slowly catching up until late in the race when I could see the podium position right there ahead of me. With only a couple of laps left I was really close to third and then Friese crashed in the whoops, and I collided with him. It’s unfortunate that we both fell, but my riding is improving, and I think we made small improvements overall tonight so I’m looking forward to Glendale next weekend.”
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Christian Craig
|Yamaha
|16 Laps
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS
|+02.948
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|+16.945
|4
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha
|+23.396
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna
|+45.865
|6
|Carson Brown
|KTM
|+50.552
|7
|Jo Shimoda
|Kawasaki
|+53.867
|8
|Carson Mumford
|Suzuki
|+56.395
|9
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha
|+1:01.748
|10
|Derek Kelley
|KTM
|+1:09.971
|11
|Dylan Walsh
|Kawasaki
|15 Laps
|12
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha
|+00.528
|13
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS
|+09.070
|14
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki
|+29.284
|15
|Dominique Thury
|Yamaha
|+32.073
|16
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha
|+33.303
|17
|Justin Rodbell
|Kawasaki
|+42.440
|18
|Mcclellan Hile
|Honda
|+54.119
|19
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|14 Laps
|20
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM
|+2m12.603
|21
|Richard Taylor
|Yamaha
|9 Laps
|22
|Chris Blose
|GASGAS
|5 Laps
250 West Championship Standings (Round 4 of 10)
|Pos
|Rider
|Rnd1
|Rnd2
|Rnd3
|Rnd4
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|26
|26
|21
|26
|99
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|21
|23
|23
|21
|88
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|17
|19
|26
|23
|85
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|16
|16
|18
|16
|66
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|11
|18
|15
|19
|63
|6
|Vince Friese
|18
|17
|19
|4
|58
|7
|Carson Mumford
|13
|9
|17
|15
|54
|8
|Robbie Wageman
|15
|13
|9
|14
|51
|9
|Cole Thompson
|9
|11
|14
|11
|45
|10
|Seth Hammaker
|23
|21
|44
|11
|Carson Brown
|10
|13
|17
|40
|12
|Chris Blose
|12
|14
|10
|1
|37
|13
|Garrett Marchbanks
|19
|15
|1
|35
|14
|Jalek Swoll
|16
|18
|34
|15
|Dylan Walsh
|6
|0
|12
|12
|30
|16
|Derek Kelley
|2
|11
|13
|26
|17
|Dilan Schwartz
|8
|12
|6
|0
|26
|18
|Dominique Thury
|14
|3
|8
|25
|19
|Ryan Surratt
|7
|7
|8
|0
|22
|20
|Mitchell Harrison
|10
|10
|20
|21
|Logan Karnow
|5
|6
|9
|20
|22
|Devin Harriman
|1
|8
|7
|0
|16
|23
|Hunter Schlosser
|4
|5
|7
|16
|24
|Dylan Woodcock
|4
|5
|9
|25
|Kaeden Amerine
|3
|0
|3
|3
|9
|26
|Justin Rodbell
|2
|6
|8
|27
|Mcclellan Hile
|0
|0
|5
|5
|28
|Brandon Ray
|0
|4
|4
|29
|Gared Steinke
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|30
|Richard Taylor
|0
|2
|2
|31
|Jerry Robin
|1
|0
|0
|1
2022 Racing schedule
2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1 & 2
|Cherrabah, QLD
|19-20 March 2022
|Round 3 & 4
|Mackay, QLD
|8 – 9 April 2022
|Round 5 & 6
|Kyogle, NSW
|16 – 17 July 2022
|Round 7 & 8
|Nowra, NSW
|6 – 7 August 2022
|Round 9 & 10
|Kingston SE, SA
|17 – 18 Sept 2022
|Round 11 & 12
|Wynyard, TAS
|8 – 9 Oct 2022
2022 FIM Motocross (MXGP) World Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Event/Location
|Round 1
|20 Feb
|MXGP of Great Britain, Matterley Basin
|Round 2
|06 Mar
|MXGP of Argentina, TBA
|Round 3
|20 Mar
|TBA
|Round 4
|27 Mar
|MXGP of The Netherlands, Oss
|Round 5
|10 Apr
|MXGP of Trentino (ITA), Pietramurata
|Round 6
|24 Apr
|MXGP of Latvia, Kegums
|Round 7
|01 May
|MXGP of MFR, Orlyonok
|Round 8
|15 May
|MXGP of Sardinia (ITA), Riola Sardo
|Round 9
|29 May
|MXGP of Spain, intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos
|Round 10
|05 Jun
|MXGP of France, Ernee
|Round 11
|12 Jun
|MXGP of Germany, Teutschenthal
|Round 12
|26 Jun
|MXGP of Jakarta (INA), Jakarta
|Round 13
|03 Jul
|MXGP of Indonesia, Semarang
|Round 14
|17 Jul
|MXGP of Czech Republic, Loket
|Round 15
|24 Jul
|MXGP of Flanders (BEL), Lommel
|Round 16
|07 Aug
|MXGP of Sweden, Uddevalla
|Round 17
|14 Aug
|MXGP of Finland, Iitti-KymiRing
|Round 18
|21 Aug
|MXGP of Charente Maritime (FRA), St Jean d’Angely
|Round 19
|04 Sep
|MXGP of Turkey, Afyonkarahisar
|Round 20
|18 Sep
|TBA
2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Schedule
|Round
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Round 1
|January 8
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA.
|Round 2
|January 15
|RingCentral Coliseum
|Oakland, CA
|Round 3
|January 22
|Petco Park
|San Diego, CA
|Round 4
|January 29
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA
|Round 5
|February 5
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, AZ
|Round 6
|February 12
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA
|Round 7
|February 19
|US Bank Stadium
|Minneapolis, MN
|Round 8
|February 26
|AT&T Stadium
|Arlington, TX
|Round 9
|March 5
|Daytona Intl. Speedway
|Daytona Beach, FL
|Round 10
|March 12
|Ford Field
|Detroit, MI
|Round 11
|March 19
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis, IN
|Round 12
|March 26
|Lumen Field
|Seattle, WA
|Round 13
|April 9
|Dome at America’s Center
|St. Louis, MO
|Round 14
|April 16
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Atlanta, GA
|Round 15
|April 23
|Gillette Stadium
|Foxborough, MA
|Round 16
|April 30
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Denver, CO
|Round 17
|May 6
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Salt Lake City, UT
2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Provisional Schedule
|Round
|Event
|Country
|Date
|Round 1
|Minus 400
|Israel
|April 5/6/7
|Round 2
|Xross
|Serbia
|May 19/20/21
|Round 3
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|June 16/17/18/19
|Round 4
|Abestone Hard Enduro
|Italy
|July 8/9/10
|Round 5
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|July 26/27/28/29/30
|Round 6
|Red Bull TKO
|USA
|August (date TBC)
|Round 7
|Red Bull Outliers
|Canada
|August (TBC, two weeks after TKO)
|Round 8
|HERO Challenge
|Poland
|September 10/11 (location TBC)
|Round 9
|Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|October 7/8/9
2022 Australian Arenacross Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Bacchus Marsh
|Jan-29
|Round 2
|Swan Hill
|Feb-12
|Round 3
|Albury/Wodonga
|Feb-26
|Round 4
|Renmark
|Mar-12
2022 ProMX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Wonthaggi, VIC
|Mar-27
|Round 2
|Mackay, QLD
|Apr-10
|Round 3
|Wodonga, VIC
|May-01
|Round 4
|Gillman, SA
|May-29
|Round 5
|Maitland, NSW
|Jun-26
|Round 6
|Coffs Harbour, NSW
|Jul-24
|Round 7
|Queensland Moto Park
|Aug-14
|Round 8
|Coolum, QLD
|August 20-21
2022 Lucas Oil Pro MX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Event
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Fox Raceway National I
|Pala, CA
|May-28
|Round 2
|Hangtown Motocross Classic
|Sacramento, CA
|Jun-04
|Round 3
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|Jun-11
|Round 4
|High Point National
|MT Morris, PA
|Jun-28
|Round 5
|Redbud National
|Buchanan, MI
|Jul-02
|Round 6
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|Jul-09
|Round 7
|Spring Creek National
|Millwille, MN
|Jul-16
|Round 8
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|Jul-23
|Round 9
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, NY
|Aug-13
|Round 10
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|Aug-20
|Round 11
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Aug-27
|Round 12
|Fox Raceway National II
|Pala, CA
|Sep-03
2022 Victorian Junior MX State Titles Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Shipwreck
|April 2-3
|Round 2
|Broadford
|May 7-8
|Round 3
|Horsham
|July 30-31
|Round 4
|Korumburra
|September 3-4
2022 WA State Supercross Championship Calendar
|Round
|Event
|Date
|Location
|–
|SX Accreditation 1
|Dec-04
|Coolup
|–
|SX Accreditation 2
|Jan-15
|Coolup
|Round 1
|SX Championship
|Feb-05
|Coolup
|Round 2
|SX Championship
|Feb-19
|Coolup
2022 FIM Bajas World Cup Calendar
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|17-19 February
|Jordan Baja
|Aqaba
|Jordan
|24 -26 February
|Qatar Intl. Baja
|Doha
|Qatar
|06-08 May
|Baja do Oeste Castelo
|Branco
|Portugal
|22-23 July
|Baja Aragon
|Teruel
|Spain
|04-07 August
|Hungarian Baja
|Varpalota
|Hungary
|29-31 August
|Atacama Baja 1
|Iquique
|Chile
|01-02 September
|Atacama Baja 2
|Iquique
|Chile
|27-29 October
|Baja Portalegre
|Portalegre
|Portugal
|10-12 November
|Saudi Baja * Tbc
|Saudi
|Arabia
|01-03 December
|Dubai Intl. Baja
|Dubai United
|Arab Emirate
2022 Silk Way Rally – July 6-16, 2022
2022 FIM ISDE – Le Puy en Velay, France
29 August-3 September, 2022