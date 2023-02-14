Moto News Weekly Wrap
February 14, 2023
Jason Anderson on probation after Tampa
Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson has been given a written warning placing him on six-months probation for ‘overly aggressive riding’ in the 450 Main at Tampa last weekend after his early clash with Justin Barcia.
Three-rider GasGas Factory Racing Team ready for MXGP
The Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing trio will enter the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship with lofty expectations, after a rather productive off-season. Jorge Prado, Mattia Guadagnini and Simon Längenfelder have built on the positive results that were gained last year and are chomping at the bit at the prospect of achieving so much more when the new season fires into life.
The Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing squad will warm up for the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship by competing in select pre-season events, and the Grand Prix season starts in Patagonia-Argentina on March 12.
Jorge Prado
“We have had a good off-season so far. We made some changes and I feel better prepared. I am really excited to go back racing in a month! I hope that I can be on the podium at every single round this year and get as many wins as possible. For sure, the main goal is to get the title. I think I am capable of doing that. It is already my fourth year fighting for it, so hopefully I can do the same this year.”
Mattia Guadagnini
“I made a mid-season change of class last year, did some GPs in the premier class and gained some good experience. Now with more hours on the MC 450F and better preparation, I feel ready for my first full MXGP season. 2023 is about to start and I cannot wait!”
Simon Längenfelder
“I am super happy to start my second year together with the Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing team, powered by De Carli. We showed some good improvements last year. There were some ups and downs, but we finished third in the MX2 championship standings. Now I cannot wait to see what 2023 brings.”
2023 KTM Junior Racing Team announced
A new-look KTM Junior Racing Team line-up has broken cover, and joining the team for the upcoming season is Queenslander Jackson Fuller. The 14-year-old was third overall last year at the KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship (AJMX) in the 85cc 12-under 14 years category and will compete for multiple junior national titles this year, as well as select MX3 races in the ProMX Championship.
Tasmanian Cooper Ford is also eyeing national championship success this season and he made a positive start to this year’s campaign with a strong second-place finish in the 85cc class in the recent MX Open event at Wonthaggi. The 13-year-old will be equipped with both the 85 SX and 125 SX in 2023.
Entering his second term with the KTM Junior Racing Team, Kyle Harvey will continue on an 85 SX in both national and state championships. The Queensland-based rider showed promising pace last year at the AJMX in Rockhampton on his way to fourth in class and also claimed the Mini Lites crown in the Sunshine State MX Series.
Adding to the list of aspiring young racers, 11-year-old Western Australian Ollie Birkitt is another welcome addition and will also compete onboard an 85 SX, highly-capable of being a front-running contender at various state level events and the AJMX at the Acacia Hills Motocross Club in the Northern Territory between July 11-16.
Tam Paul – KTM Group Australia National Brand Manager
“After an incredibly successful 2022, where the team secured three national number one plates and numerous state titles, it’s with mixed emotions that we see the early graduation of both Jet Alsop and Kayden Minear to full-time senior racing in 2023 with the continued backing of the KTM Group. They certainly leave big shoes to follow, but I am confident we are investing in the future with a young, but potent team of riders. With the addition of new riders, Western Australian Ollie Birkitt and Queenslander Jackson Fuller, we are looking forward to another promising year of results across the country. Both Kyle Harvey and Cooper Ford will be returning with the team this year and are looking to build on what was a very strong past season. We can’t thank our key long term major partners Motorex, Troy Lee Designs, Dunlop, KustomMX, ODI and Funnel Web enough for their ongoing support!”
VRT KTM Factory Juniors set for EMX 2023
The newly formed VRT KTM Factory Juniors have revealed their livery for the 2023, and the France-based squad will see Mickaël Vrignon’s effort established as KTM’s official platform for teenagers aspiring to make the jump from EMX European Championship competition to FIM MX2 World Championship racing.
The team have recruited 16-year-old duo Marc-Antoine Rossi (French and an EMX125 race winner) and Ferruccio Zanchi (Italian, and three times a visitor to the top step of EMX125) for their project for 2023 and armed with the KTM 250 SX-F in the EMX250 class; the final step before the world stage.
The 2023 EMX250 European Championship is formed of 11 rounds, all running at MXGP Grand Prix events. The opening race takes place at Riola Sardo for the Grand Prix of Sardegna on 26th March and will then visit Italy, Portugal, Spain, Latvia, Germany, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Turkey and Great Britain.
Hamish Harwood & Cody Cooper top NZMX Opener
The 2023 New Zealand Motocross Championship kicked off in Balclutha on Sunday, as Round One of the four-round season, and it was Hamish Harwood and Cody Cooper taking top honours when the dust settled.
Harwood won the MX1 overall, with a 1-1-2 result, ahead of Max Purvis (3-2-1) and Cody Cooper (2-3-3), ten-points separating the top three. Michael Kratzer was fourth, Kayne Lamont fifth and rounding out the top ten was Hayden Smith, Tyler Steiner, Brad Groombridge, Sam Cuthbertson and Madison Latta.
In the MX2 class Cody Cooper swept all three races, well clear of Hayden Smith and Codie Bourke. James Scott and Madoc Dixon rounded out the top five.
Brad Thomas won the MX3 with consistent results, including one race win. Harrison Chissell and Dylan Marwick rounding out the top three, although Lewis Osborne and Caleb Holmes were tied on 50-points with Marwick.
Hamish Harwood also added the MX125 overall with three race wins to his tally, leaving Cole Davies runner-up and Logan Denize to take the last podium step.
MX1 Overall Top 10 – Round 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Hamish Harwood
|72
|25
|25
|22
|2
|Maximus Purvis
|67
|20
|22
|25
|3
|Cody Cooper
|62
|22
|20
|20
|4
|Michael Kratzer
|54
|18
|18
|18
|5
|Kayne Lamont
|46
|14
|16
|16
|6
|Hayden Smith
|44
|16
|13
|15
|7
|Tyler Steiner
|41
|15
|12
|14
|8
|Brad Groombridge
|41
|13
|15
|13
|9
|Sam Cuthbertson
|37
|11
|14
|12
|10
|Madison Latta
|27
|8
|11
|8
MX2 Overall Top 10 – Round 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Cody Cooper
|75
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Hayden Smith
|60
|20
|20
|20
|3
|Cobie Bourke
|58
|18
|22
|18
|4
|James Scott
|56
|16
|18
|22
|5
|Madoc Dixon
|52
|22
|16
|14
|6
|Joshua Jack
|41
|13
|15
|13
|7
|Jack Treloar
|35
|15
|4
|16
|8
|Rian King
|35
|8
|12
|15
|9
|Sam Blundell
|30
|10
|14
|6
|10
|Tyler Brown
|28
|11
|6
|11
MX3 Overall Top 10 – Round 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Brad Thomas
|65
|25
|20
|20
|2
|Harrison Chissell
|59
|15
|22
|22
|3
|Dylan Marwick
|50
|–
|25
|25
|4
|Lewis Osborne
|50
|20
|15
|15
|5
|Caleb Holmes
|50
|16
|18
|16
|6
|Sean McCarroll
|45
|18
|16
|11
|7
|Andrew Emms
|42
|14
|14
|14
|8
|Cody Sheppard
|39
|8
|13
|18
|9
|Aaron Fitzgerald
|37
|13
|12
|12
|10
|Lucas Fleury
|28
|11
|4
|13
MX125 Overall Top 10 – Round 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Hamish Harwood
|75
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Cole Davies
|66
|22
|22
|22
|3
|Logan Denize
|58
|20
|20
|18
|4
|Cody Griffiths
|52
|14
|18
|20
|5
|Wills Harvey
|48
|18
|14
|16
|6
|Reuben Smith
|44
|13
|16
|15
|7
|Connor Heaphy
|40
|15
|15
|10
|8
|Ashton White
|35
|12
|11
|12
|9
|Connor Hart
|32
|10
|9
|13
|10
|Marcus Hildesheim
|32
|11
|12
|9
Tai Woffinden wins Phil Crump Solo Classic
Tai Woffinden has won the 2023 Phil Crump Solo Classic, ahead of Justin Sedgmen and Jaimon Lidsey, while Rory Schlein and Josh Pickering rounded out the top five.
2023 Phil Crump Solo Classic Results
- Tai Woffinden
- Justin Sedgmen
- Jaimon Lidsey
- Rory Schlein
- Josh Pickering
- Jake Turner
Northern NSW Ironman MX Series launches
The ‘Northern NSW Ironman MX Series’ Interclub championship has been announced, and will bring back much anticipated and long awaited competition to some of the most epic MX Race Tracks that cover Northern NSW in 2023.
The series are looking for event and individual round sponsors so please email [email protected] if you’re interested or know anyone who would be.
Entries will open soon. Stay tuned for more information. Race dates are set below.
2023 Northern NSW Ironman MX Series Calendar
- Round 1 – 14th May Coonabarabran Goanna Tracks
- Round 2 – 18th June Coffs Harbour Motorcycle Club
- Round 3 – 25th June Hastings Valley Motorcycle Club
- Round 4 – 13th August Moree Motorcycle Club
- Round 5 – 3rd September Inverell Motorcycle Club (Finale & Presentation)
Aussies win both major classes at Full Gas Enduro
Josh Strang has kicked off his season with an appearance at the Full Gas Enduro, claiming the XC1 overall over the weekend, ahead of Layne Michael and Tyler Medaglia.
In the XC2 we saw Aussie Mason Semmens take the overall, ahead of Chase Hayes and Zack Hayes.
Josh Strang – XC1 P1
“Man it was nice to be back racing and was really nice to get my first win of the year! @fullgasenduro put on a heck of a first round. Having all the riders race on one day seemed crazy but those guys know how to get people organized! Can’t wait for the rest of the season!”
XC1 Full Gas Enduro Round 1 Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Josh Strang
|30
|2
|Layne Michael
|25
|3
|Tyler Medaglia
|21
|4
|Ben Nelko
|18
|5
|Michael McLean
|16
XC2 Full Gas Enduro Round 1 Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Mason Semmens
|30
|2
|Chase Hayes
|25
|3
|Zack Hayes
|21
2023 Mountain Man Motocross Wrap
The 2023 Mountain Man Motocross has been run and won, with Dean Ferris crowned King, ahead of Kirk Gibbs and Aaron Tanti, after claiming a perfect scorecard across four races.
Crowned Prince in the Pro Lites class was Jake Cannon, Liam Owens runner up and Frederick Taylor the final podium sitter in the overall. Charli Cannon was MMM Queen, with Robbie Marshall the MMM Masters victor. Max Stevenson was top of the Mini Lites class.
The Sidecars saw Wayne Holloway and David Rotheram come out on top, winning all three races.
Mountain Man King Pro Results/Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Dean FERRIS
|100
|25
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Kirk GIBBS
|88
|22
|22
|22
|22
|3
|Aaron TANTI
|76
|20
|20
|20
|16
|4
|Rhys BUDD
|68
|16
|16
|16
|20
|5
|Robbie MARSHALL
|63
|14
|18
|18
|13
|6
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|62
|15
|15
|14
|18
|7
|Jai WALKER
|55
|18
|10
|15
|12
|8
|Jayce COSFORD
|47
|12
|11
|13
|11
|9
|Alex LARWOOD
|45
|13
|12
|10
|10
|10
|Kaleb BARHAM
|43
|4
|13
|11
|15
|11
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|40
|–
|14
|12
|14
|12
|Liam ATKINSON
|35
|11
|7
|9
|8
|13
|Levi ROGERS
|28
|8
|6
|5
|9
|14
|Charli CANNON
|24
|6
|4
|8
|6
|15
|Cody SCHAT
|19
|10
|9
|–
|–
|16
|Bailey MIDDLETON
|18
|5
|5
|6
|2
|17
|Zachary WATSON
|15
|7
|8
|–
|–
|18
|Kye ORCHARD
|14
|–
|–
|7
|7
|19
|Brayden ERBACHER
|12
|1
|2
|4
|5
|20
|Kai BONNING
|11
|3
|1
|3
|4
|21
|Kobi WOLFF
|10
|2
|3
|2
|3
|22
|Myles GILMORE
|9
|9
|–
|–
|–
|23
|Sam LINDSAY
|2
|–
|–
|1
|1
Mountain Man Prince (Pro Lites – A Grade) Results/Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Jake CANNON
|75
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Liam OWENS
|66
|22
|22
|22
|3
|Frederick TAYLOR
|58
|18
|20
|20
|4
|William WADWELL
|56
|20
|18
|18
|5
|Jett WILLIAMS
|47
|16
|16
|15
|6
|Zac O’LOAN
|43
|12
|15
|16
|7
|Joel FREIBERG
|41
|15
|12
|14
|8
|Deegan ROSE
|40
|14
|14
|12
|9
|Casey WILMINGTON
|37
|13
|13
|11
|10
|Wyatt DELANGEN
|35
|11
|11
|13
MMM Queen (A Grade) Results/Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Charli CANNON
|75
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Tahlia DREW
|64
|20
|22
|22
|3
|Hayley MILLER
|62
|22
|20
|20
|4
|Taryn COX
|54
|18
|18
|18
MMM Masters (Pro) Results/Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Robbie MARSHALL
|75
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Shane BLINKSELL
|64
|22
|22
|20
|3
|Travis REGELING
|62
|20
|20
|22
|4
|Shayne FOLEY
|36
|18
|18
|–
|5
|Leon THORNTON
|–
|–
|–
|–
MMM Mini Lites Results/Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Max STEVENSON
|75
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Lochlan GRANT
|62
|20
|22
|20
|3
|Lachlan ALLEN
|60
|22
|20
|18
|4
|Bodie COURT
|58
|18
|18
|22
|5
|Nixon DARRAGH
|47
|16
|15
|16
|6
|Carter QUIRKE
|46
|15
|16
|15
|7
|Nate ANDREWARTHA
|40
|12
|14
|14
|8
|Joshua MILLER
|40
|14
|13
|13
|9
|Jed CRITTENDEN
|36
|13
|12
|11
|10
|Samuel JANSSEN
|34
|11
|11
|12
|11
|Cooper SAY
|29
|10
|10
|9
|12
|Sam TAYLOR
|28
|9
|9
|10
|13
|Frank JONES
|20
|7
|5
|8
|14
|Connor LADYNSKI
|19
|5
|7
|7
|15
|Maxx MILLER
|18
|6
|6
|6
|16
|Cooper BEAN
|16
|8
|8
|–
MMM Senior Sidecar Results/Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Wayne HOLLOWAY David ROTHERAM
|75
|25
|25
|25
|2
|David MATTOCK Vaughn FLETCHER
|64
|22
|22
|20
|3
|Darren IKLA Ojai MAGUIRE
|58
|20
|20
|18
|4
|Georgia SAY Hayley MILLER
|55
|18
|15
|22
|5
|Guy WESTERMAN Brett NEWELL
|34
|–
|18
|16
|6
|Aaron BOLAND Dyllan KENNEDY
|32
|16
|16
|–
2023 MVMX Senior State Titles Round 1
Kyle Webster has won the first round of the MVMX Senior State titles, with two races won and the 1-1-4 result enough to claim the overall from Brodie Connolly and Noah Ferguson. Liam Andrews and Kayden Minear completed the top five.
Kayd Kingsford took the Junior Lites A-Grade victory, Andrew Shacklock the Vets Over 40 honours, and Allister Kent the Vets Over 30 Experts winner. Emma Mileseciv won the Ladies Expert class.
All Powers Grade A Results/Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Kyle Webster
|68
|25
|25
|18
|2
|Brodie Connolly
|63
|20
|18
|25
|3
|Noah Ferguson
|62
|22
|20
|20
|4
|Liam Andrews
|54
|18
|14
|22
|5
|Kayden Minear
|48
|16
|16
|16
|6
|Jai Constantinou
|44
|15
|15
|14
|7
|Byron Dennis
|42
|14
|13
|15
|8
|George Knight
|36
|11
|12
|13
|9
|Jacob Sweet
|29
|8
|11
|10
|10
|Ben Novak
|29
|10
|10
|9
|11
|Cory Watts
|28
|9
|8
|11
|12
|Wilson Greiner-Daish
|27
|12
|9
|6
|13
|Jed Beaton
|22
|–
|22
|–
|14
|Cambell Williams
|21
|6
|7
|8
|15
|Connar Adams
|18
|5
|6
|7
|16
|Ryder Kingsford
|16
|–
|4
|12
|17
|John Darroch
|13
|13
|–
|–
|18
|Patrick Martin
|12
|7
|5
|–
|19
|Troy Mora
|8
|–
|3
|5
|20
|Cooper Krezlik
|5
|–
|1
|4
|21
|Brodie Petschauer
|5
|2
|–
|3
|22
|Hugh Roache
|5
|3
|2
|–
|23
|Zane Mackintosh
|4
|4
|–
|–
|24
|Riley Pitman
|2
|–
|–
|2
|25
|Zachary Joy
|2
|1
|–
|1
Junior Lites A Results/Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Kayd Kingsford
|72
|25
|25
|22
|2
|Seth Shackleton
|69
|22
|22
|25
|3
|Oscar Fox
|54
|18
|18
|18
|4
|Memphis Trevena
|48
|14
|14
|20
|5
|Baylin Townsend
|46
|15
|15
|16
|6
|Kayden Strode
|46
|16
|20
|10
|7
|Finley Manson
|40
|20
|13
|7
|8
|Cameron Shaw
|37
|11
|12
|14
|9
|Cooper Ford
|33
|13
|7
|13
|10
|Oskar Kimber
|33
|10
|11
|12
|11
|Charlie Bird
|31
|–
|16
|15
|12
|Seb Bartlett
|31
|12
|8
|11
|13
|Archie Hyde
|27
|8
|10
|9
|14
|Tyler Barclay
|26
|9
|9
|8
Vets Over 40 Results/Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Andrew Shacklock
|72
|22
|25
|25
|2
|Yarrive Konsky
|69
|25
|22
|22
|3
|Peter Sullivan
|60
|20
|20
|20
|4
|Michael Anthony
|54
|18
|18
|18
|5
|Greg Jones
|46
|15
|16
|15
|6
|Nathan Candusso
|45
|14
|15
|16
|7
|Dale Hovey
|38
|13
|12
|13
|8
|Heath Butler
|37
|11
|14
|12
|9
|David Martin
|36
|12
|13
|11
|10
|Paul Adams
|32
|8
|10
|14
|11
|Frank Cambria
|31
|10
|11
|10
|12
|Steven Sweeney
|27
|9
|9
|9
|13
|Darren Garlick
|23
|7
|8
|8
|14
|Corey Vanderlei
|16
|16
|–
|–
Vets Over 30 Experts Results/Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Allister Kent
|75
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Darcy Stafford
|64
|22
|20
|22
|3
|Levi Collins
|58
|20
|22
|16
|4
|Alistair Lewis
|54
|18
|16
|20
|5
|Brad Kennedy
|51
|15
|18
|18
|6
|Boyd Hocking
|46
|16
|15
|15
|7
|Michael Davis
|39
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Ryan Grayling
|36
|8
|14
|14
|9
|Luke Phillips
|36
|12
|12
|12
|10
|Jordan Selva
|31
|11
|10
|10
|11
|kyle hodgkisson
|28
|10
|9
|9
|12
|Steven Collins
|27
|5
|11
|11
|13
|Jack Downing
|25
|14
|6
|5
|14
|Cameron Barber
|24
|9
|7
|8
|15
|Dean Mosig
|21
|7
|8
|6
|16
|Anthony Oliver
|18
|6
|5
|7
Ladies Expert Results/Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Emma Milesevic
|72
|25
|25
|22
|2
|Taylah McCutcheon
|69
|22
|22
|25
|3
|Madison Healey
|60
|20
|20
|20
|4
|Megan Bagnall
|49
|15
|16
|18
|5
|Madison Brown
|36
|18
|18
|–
|6
|Ebony Harris
|16
|16
|–
|–
|7
|Tahlia O’Hare
|14
|14
|–
|–
Flat Track WA State Title
Bryan Miller won the 2023 Flat Track WA State Titles, ahead of Ashley Pike and James Keen, after nine races were undertaken by the field. Miller was four-points in front, winning every race competed. Pike went 2-1-2-1-3 in comparison, and Keen was two-points in arrears having placed 3-2-1-3-2.
Rounding out the top 10 were Mitchell Hornby, Paul Kleinberg, Mick Godbold, Stephan Forrest, Brian Watson, John Hough and Dwayne Kings.
Declan Killeen topped the 500 cc Solo category ahead of Colby Mason, with Hunter Mason the 250 Solo winner, Trevar Dossett runner-up and Xander Smith third. Shane Hudson won the Sidecar class.
Flat Track Points Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|1
|Bryan Miller
|35
|–
|7
|7
|–
|7
|–
|–
|7
|7
|2
|Ashley Pike
|31
|–
|6
|–
|7
|6
|–
|7
|–
|5
|3
|James Keen
|29
|–
|5
|6
|–
|–
|7
|5
|–
|6
|4
|Mitchell Hornby
|25
|7
|–
|–
|3
|5
|–
|–
|6
|4
|5
|Paul Kleinberg
|23
|–
|3
|–
|6
|–
|6
|–
|5
|3
|6
|Mick Godbold
|20
|–
|4
|5
|–
|3
|–
|6
|–
|2
|7
|Stephan Forrest
|18
|6
|–
|–
|4
|4
|–
|–
|4
|–
|8
|Brian Watson
|17
|5
|–
|4
|–
|–
|4
|4
|–
|–
|9
|John Hough
|17
|4
|–
|–
|5
|–
|5
|3
|–
|–
|10
|Dwayne Kings
|10
|–
|2
|2
|–
|–
|3
|–
|3
|–
|11
|Ian Moylan
|9
|2
|–
|3
|–
|–
|2
|–
|2
|–
|12
|Troy Ralph
|9
|3
|–
|–
|2
|2
|–
|2
|–
|–
500cc Solo Points Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|1
|Declan Killeen
|12
|–
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Colby Mason
|11
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Jarryd Ziedas
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|4
|Jason Marzoli
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Sidecar Points Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|R12
|R13
|1
|Shane Hudson
|11
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|3
|–
|–
|2
|–
|3
|–
|3
|2
|Jack Fewster
|11
|2
|–
|–
|2
|–
|–
|–
|3
|–
|2
|–
|–
|2
|3
|Darren Nash
|9
|–
|3
|–
|–
|3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|3
|–
|4
|Chad Harvey
|8
|3
|–
|–
|–
|2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2
|–
|1
|5
|Adam Wenn
|7
|–
|–
|–
|1
|–
|–
|3
|–
|–
|3
|–
|–
|–
|6
|Mick Sita
|7
|–
|2
|–
|–
|–
|1
|–
|2
|–
|–
|–
|2
|–
|7
|Russell Mitchell
|7
|1
|–
|–
|3
|–
|–
|2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1
|–
|8
|Leigh Boujos
|5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2
|–
|–
|3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|9
|Stephen McMurray
|4
|–
|1
|–
|–
|1
|–
|–
|1
|–
|–
|1
|–
|–
|10
|Alan Mawdsley
|3
|–
|–
|2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1
|–
|–
|–
|11
|Phillip Miller
|3
|–
|–
|3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|12
|Bob King
|2
|–
|–
|1
|–
|–
|–
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
250 Solo Points Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|1
|Hunter Mason
|14
|2
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Trevar Dossett
|9
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Xander Smith
|4
|3
|1
|–
|–
|–
KTM & GasGas Factory Racers compete Internazionali d’Italia Round 1
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing began their 2023 motocross racing campaign with the first of three rounds in the Internazionali d’Italia race series at Ponte a Egola, and Andrea Adamo starred on home turf with a moto victory and 3rd place overall in the MX2 class.
For the Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing team it was a similar story, Mattia Guadagnini riding to fourth in MX1, and Simon Längenfelder claiming the MX2 victory with a 1-3 result in the races.
Längenfelder showed some impressive form on that MC 250F and stood atop the Internazionali d’Italia podium. It was a rather strong showing for ‘516’ – he showed patience and maturity whilst working from third to first in moto one. Längenfelder then logged a third in the second race, opting to ride well within his means in tricky conditions, and was eventually crowned the overall victor.
Simon Längenfelder – P1 MX1
“I had such a good jump out of the gate in the first race, but I wheelied and that cost me the holeshot! I was third and took my time to find a nice rhythm, before I pushed for the lead. I got both of the guys in front of me, even though I had a lot of arm pump in the end! I started second in the second race, but the track was quite sketchy and it was dark in some places. I decided to stay safe and still won the overall, so it was a nice way to start the season.”
Adamo ranked third on the day and therefore sits in the same position in the formative MX2 championship standings. The Italian scored 12 points for ninth in the first moto but rode strongly in the second race to defeat Grand Prix rival Thibault Benistant by less than two seconds.
The win meant he could scale the lower step of the podium just ahead of his teammate. Everts ended the afternoon with a top five ranking. The Belgian posted a solid and steady 4-4 to claim fifth. Teenager Coenen went 17-17 for 18th place overall.
Andrea Adamo – P3 MX2
“Finally we are back racing! The weekend was quite good although unfortunately I had a small crash in the first moto and it was tough to make back the time and the positions. The second moto was much easier because of the better start. I kept pushing all the way and took the win. I was really happy about that. I’m enjoying myself with the team and I’m working hard with Joel {Smets] and I’m very proud to be wearing that KTM shirt.”
Liam Everts – P5 MX2
“I just missed the podium and was equal on points with Andrea. I’m in a new team with new people and it’s been a big change but things went quite well for my first race and the fact that I had a practice crash on Thursday! I’m not super-happy with my riding but I have a base to build on now to get ready for the season.”
In MX1 Guadagnini was solid on Italian soil and raced to a consistent fourth in moto one. Although the result was the same in moto two, a fourth, the way in which he got there was a lot more spectacular, as he led five laps and got a taste of the pace that the experienced contenders are running. 4-4 scores left him in fourth at the end of the day, but the knowledge gained was far more valuable than any ranking.
Mattia Guadagnini – P4 (MX1)
“I am really, really happy with my MC 450F! I was fourth in the first race and stayed with the front group for half of the moto, but then I had arm pump and was not riding that good. I started second in the second race, then led for ten minutes or something. I tried my best to stay in front. It was dark in some spots on the track, so I did not feel completely confident and lost a couple of positions. I was fourth again. I think that I can do better, but it was a good race.”
MX1 Results (Overall)
- Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha) 47pts
- Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 45pts
- Tim Gajser (Honda) 42pts
- Mattia Guadagnini (GASGAS) 36pts
MX2 Results (Overall)
- Simon Laengenfelder (GER), GASGAS
- Thibault Benistant (FRA), Yamaha
- Andrea Adamo (ITA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
- Cornelius Toendel (NOR), KTM
- Liam Everts (BEL), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)
2023 AMA Supercross Round Five Rider Quotes
Check out the full round report here:
AMA SX Florida race reports, results, points and images
Hunter Lawrence – P1
“My starts weren’t the best, but in the main event I went into a zone where I didn’t even notice it was raining—I just put my head down. Honestly, I don’t really remember coming through the pack; there wasn’t a lot of thinking involved. I’m super-stoked on how the night ended—probably the most hyped I’ve ever been after a win. This one was special, and I’m excited about where we’re at.”
Nate Thrasher – P2
“It was a good night. I won my heat race, then came into the main event and didn’t quite get the holeshot, but I made some passes early and got into the lead. I was just putting in solid laps after solid laps, but I wish the end was a lap earlier. It was a tough pill to swallow, to lead the race until the last corner, but it’s just going to keep me hungry for more. We’ll come back to the next round in Arlington and get on the top step.”
Max Anstie – P3
“We did it again! I knew that we had to back up what we did in Houston and my team made sure that we were prepared for whatever the weather was going to throw at us. It was a consistent main event and I know that I have got more in the tank, so I cannot wait to get back to work with the crew and race in Arlington.”
Haiden Deegan – P4
“It was a super awesome day. I didn’t feel that great in qualifying, but the track changes a lot, so it’s a lot different in the night show. I ended up getting the holeshot and winning my heat race, and I was like, ‘this is awesome!’ It feels so good to win again. Then in the main event, I got a good start and came out second. I was able to run in fourth and was smooth and consistent. I had J-Mart (Jeremy Martin) pressuring me until there were a couple of laps to go. Then I was able to open the gap up a little bit and finish fourth for the second week in a row.”
Tom Vialle – P6
“My day was pretty good overall and I had a good heat, where I finished P3. I didn’t get the best start in the Main, but I was running near the front through the first few corners before I tipped over when I tried to pass a rider in the sand. I was quite far back and managed to come back through to sixth. I’m quite happy with the last few laps of the race where I made up a number of positions. We’re now only a few points off third in the championship, which is good. We’ve got a short break now, so we’ll work on the bike and myself to keep improving before Arlington.”
Michael Mosiman – P7
“I had a better start in the main event and I was right there where I needed to be. I had good speed and felt calm under pressure. I got taken out. I probably would have done the same. You hate it, but you’ve got to respect it and move on.”
Chance Hymas – P8
“It was a better day for me. I qualified better in the daytime program and got second in the heat race, which was good. Then I got a bad start in the main and struggled. I ended up with another P8 and go home with a little bit more knowledge. We’ve got a two-week break, and then I’ll come out swinging at the Triple Crown in Arlington.”
Chris Blose – P13
“This was a challenging weekend for me. I couldn’t get into a rhythm during qualifying which made the heat and main event races that much more difficult. Having to play catch up after the first turn crash in my heat also took a lot of energy out of me but it’s a bit of a confidence booster knowing I can still charge my way through a stacked field like that. The main started out better than the heat but I still had to work my way through the competition. At the end of the day, the team and I know I can do better so we’re going to put in some hard work during this break and arrive in Arlington ready to battle.”
Jordon Smith – P15
“It was a good day up until the main event. I qualified second today and felt really good. We made improvements all day, but unfortunately, things didn’t go our way in that main event. So, we’ll go back, regroup, and come back swinging for the Triple Crown in Arlington.”
Talon Hawkins – P19
“It started off pretty good. I know what I need to work on…I’ve got to work on some sprint laps. I put it into the main right away out of the heat race, so I was pumped on that,” Hawkins said. “I was feeling super-good on the start of the main event. I was pushing and trying to stay up there. I just made some mistakes in the sand and one thing led to another. I’ve got a lot to work on and I’m excited for the next race.”
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|19 Laps
|2
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+00.134
|3
|Max Anstie
|Honda CRF250R
|+16.116
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+21.797
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+26.583
|6
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+41.330
|7
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+51.980
|8
|Chance Hymas
|Honda CRF250R
|18 Laps
|9
|Jace Owen
|Honda CRF250R
|+12.764
|10
|Hardy Munoz
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+13.432
|11
|Coty Schock
|Honda CRF250R
|+17.900
|12
|Caden Braswell
|Honda CRF250R
|+19.368
|13
|Chris Blose
|Kawasaki KX250
|+34.370
|14
|Henry Miller
|Honda CRF250R
|+43.524
|15
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha YZ250F
|17 Laps
|16
|Luke Neese
|Honda CRF250R
|+1m18.309
|17
|Luca Marsalisi
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+1m20.529
|18
|Brock Papi
|Kawasaki KX250
|+1m21.676
|19
|Talon Hawkins
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1m39.744
|20
|Devin Simonson
|Kawasaki KX250
|16 Laps
|21
|Josiah Natzke
|Kawasaki KX250
|+06.983
|22
|Michael Hicks
|Honda CRF250R
|+27.180
250 East Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Wesley Chapel, FL
|52
|2
|Max Anstie
|Cairo, GA
|44
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Tallahassee, FL
|38
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|Rochester, MN
|36
|5
|Tom Vialle
|murrieta, CA
|33
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|Minneaola, FL
|33
|7
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|31
|8
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|30
|9
|Jordon Smith
|Ochlocknee, GA
|29
|10
|Jace Owen
|Mattoon, IL
|23
|11
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|23
|12
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|23
|13
|Hardy Munoz
|Kissimmee, FL
|20
|14
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|19
|15
|Talon Hawkins
|Temecula, CA
|16
|16
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|14
|17
|Caden Braswell
|Shalimar, FL
|11
|18
|Brock Papi
|Clermont, Fl
|11
|19
|Luke Neese
|Jamestown, NC
|10
|20
|Luca Marsalisi
|Cairo, GA
|6
|21
|Jeremy Hand
|Mantua, OH
|5
|22
|Michael Hicks
|Fenton, MO
|5
|23
|Devin Simonson
|Laurinburg, NC
|5
|24
|Josiah Natzke
|Hamer, SC
|2
|25
|A J Catanzaro
|Tampa, FL
|1
450s
Cooper Webb – P1
“I came into today knowing I needed to execute a good result, but the day didn’t start out that special for me, as I struggled in qualifying and my Heat race. In the Main Event, I really focused and went to work – I got a good start and rode really solid laps, although the sand and the lapped riders were tough. I saw the leader go down and I was able to take the lead and the win. It’s been over a year since I’ve won a race, so now that I’ve got that winning feeling again, I now have the confidence, equipment, fitness and speed to do it again. From a championship standpoint, we’re in a great spot and confidence is key for me, so I look forward to Oakland.”
Chase Sexton – P2
“I feel like my racing keeps getting better, and tonight was some of the best main-event riding I’ve had. Cooper and I were going back and forth on who could go faster each lap, and the lappers were causing us both problems. I made up some points in the championship, but I still have to fix some mistakes. Overall, I’ve been having fun, I’m happy with where I’m at, and I’m looking forward to the future.”
Aaron Plessinger – P3
“This was a big confidence-booster for me. I’ve been working on my starts and that’s definitely been showing. It felt good to get out front and run with the front guys, although I made a couple of mistakes during the Main Event that meant I couldn’t really latch onto them. In saying that, I’m pumped – third place is the best result I’ve had in a while and it’s given me more confidence as we head to Oakland.”
Eli Tomac – P5
“It was a bit of an off day for my riding. I struggled with finding a comfort zone during the night show, with the conditions being on the edge of slick and decent traction. Overall we learned a lot about those conditions for the future, and I’m happy to still have the points lead.”
Jason Anderson – P6
“The track was actually really good tonight. The little bit of rain we got made the dirt tackier, which I think is an advantage for me. I definitely believe I had the speed to win. However, I still think I learned a lot about my race bike tonight. After the crash, I set out to make up as many positions as possible in as little time and didn’t know I could ride the motorcycle that hard. I just need to tap into that flow state earlier in the races and we’ll be back on the top step in no time.”
Justin Cooper – P7
“It was another solid day. I think for my first two races to be inside the top 10 – seventh in both main events – I can’t ask for much more than this. It’s a really good start. These guys are really fast, and I’m just happy to be where I’m at in my first couple of races. It’s definitely something to learn from and build on for the future. The conditions were definitely tough. In the heat race, it was raining, and then all the way up to the main, it was sprinkling. Luckily, it stopped for the main, and the track kind of got better as it went on, and there was a little bit more traction, but the heat was a little bit scary. It was really slippery. I was riding pretty timid out there, and I was just thankful to get through that one clean. I was able to ride like myself in the main, though, and finished seventh.”
Justin Barcia – P8
“I was stoked to have a home race in Florida, and it was nice to be back this week. I felt good on the track, and the bike was feeling really good. I was riding in a good position and making passes, unfortunately, I had a little incident. I came from the back of the pack up to eighth. It’s definitely not the result I wanted, but I was riding well and I’m looking to redeem myself in Oakland.”
Christian Craig – P10
“Overall, Tampa was a step in the right direction,” Craig said. “I just need to execute my starts in the main event. I felt like I did everything positive throughout the day. I put myself in good positions. Qualified good, and the heat race was solid. I just didn’t execute in the main event. I came from behind, had a small hiccup and fell over early on, and that kind of took the wind out of my sails. But I just tried to put my head down, click some laps off, and ended up tenth. I know I have more in me, we’re improving and I just need to do it when it counts.”
Colt Nichols – P11
“It was an interesting day, to say the least. Qualifying wasn’t the best, placement-wise, so I put myself behind early in the night. I got a decent start in the main from where I was, but I was just kind of stuck. There’s a big group of us that are pretty much the same speed, so I need to put myself in a better position early on. I feel like the bike’s in a better position, and I’m in a better spot. We’ll try again next week.”
Adam Cianciarulo – P12
“Overall, the result tonight wasn’t what we were aiming for, but I think we can still take some positives from the day. I once again qualified close to the front and even held the quickest lap time in the second session momentarily. My starts were also again on point, allowing me to get valuable time racing with the lead group. The team and I are thinking big picture right now and focusing on improving little by little each weekend, which I believe we succeeded with again tonight.”
Dean Wilson – P15
“The end result is a shame, but I made more progress through the day and was happy with my speed. We are definitely getting closer to that top ten – it is just a shame that the result does not show that at all. Thanks to the team for helping me get more comfortable each week. Hopefully we can put the pieces of the puzzle together in Oakland!”
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|25 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|+06.169
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+13.263
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+23.082
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+31.870
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+35.567
|7
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+38.793
|8
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+44.323
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+47.805
|10
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|24 Laps
|11
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|+02.177
|12
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+15.179
|13
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+34.716
|14
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+44.617
|15
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|+52.145
|16
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|23 Laps
|17
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+04.611
|18
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+05.850
|19
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+17.739
|20
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|+48.993
|21
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|22 Laps
|22
|John Short
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+29.210
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|113
|2
|Chase Sexton
|Clermont, FL
|111
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|109
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Rio Rancho, NM
|93
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Clermont, FL
|92
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|85
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Greenville, FL
|80
|8
|Adam Cianciarulo
|New Smyrna Beach, FL
|67
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|Clermont, FL
|67
|10
|Colt Nichols
|Murrieta, CA
|61
|11
|Christian Craig
|Clermont, FL
|59
|12
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Tallahassee, FL
|56
|13
|Dean Wilson
|Menifee, CA
|47
|14
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|40
|15
|Justin Cooper
|Tallahassee, FL
|32
|16
|Shane McElrath
|Oakland, FL
|28
|17
|Kevin Moranz
|Topeka, KS
|18
|18
|Justin Starling
|Riverview, FL
|18
|19
|Kyle Chisholm
|Valrico, FL
|16
|20
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|15
|21
|Josh Hill
|Huntersville, NC
|14
|22
|Fredrik Noren
|Indian Trail, NC
|14
|23
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|13
|24
|Cade Clason
|Chesterfield, SC
|12
|25
|Marvin Musquin
|Corona, CA
|11
|26
|Joshua Cartwright
|Fort Worth, TX
|11
|27
|Grant Harlan
|Decatur, TX
|8
|28
|John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|8
|29
|Alex Ray
|Milan, TN
|2
2023 Racing schedule
2023 MXGP Calendar
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Venue
|Add. Races
|12 March
|PATAGONIA ARGENTINA
|Villa la Angostura
|26 March
|SARDEGNA (I)
|Riola Sardo
|WMX & EMX250
|8 & 10 April
|SWITZERLAND
|Frauenfeld
|WMX & EMX125
|16 April
|TRENTINO
|Pietramurata
|EMX125 & EMX250
|30 April
|PORTUGAL
|Agueda
|EMX125 & EMX250
|7 May
|SPAIN
|Intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos
|WMX & EMX250
|21 May
|FRANCE
|Villars sous Ecot
|WMX & EMX125
|4 June
|LATVIA
|Kegums
|EMX125 & EMX250
|11 June
|GERMANY
|Teutschenthal
|EMX125 & EMX250
|25 June
|SUMBAWA – INDONESIA
|Sumbawa
|2 July
|LOMBOK – INDONESIA
|Lombok
|16 July
|CZECH REPUBLIC
|Loket
|EMX65 & EMX85 & EMX2T
|23 July
|FLANDERS (BEL)
|Lommel
|EMX125 & EMX Open
|30 July
|FINLAND
|Hyvinkää
|EMX125 & EMX250
|13 August
|SWEDEN
|Uddevalla
|EMX125 & EMX250
|20 August
|NETHERLANDS
|Arnhem
|WMX & EMX250
|3 September
|TÜRKIYE
|Afyonkarahisar
|WMX & EMX250
|17 September
|VIETNAM
|Thanh Hoa
|1 October
|GREAT BRITAIN
|Matterley Basin
|EMX125 & EMX250
|8 October
|FIM MOTOCROSS OF NATIONS
|FRANCE, Ernée
|bLUcRU
|9 July
|FIM JUNIOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|ROMANIA, Bucharest
|15 October
|MOTOCROSS OF EUROPEAN NATIONS
|TBC
FIM SuperEnduro World Championships Calendar
|Date
|Location
|Nation
|Sat 4 February 2023
|Budapest / Papp Laszlo SportArena
|Hungary
|Thu 2 March 2023
|Jerusalem / Pais Arena
|Israel
|Sat 18 March 2023
|Gliwice / Arena Gliwice
|Poland
2023 FIM EnduroGP World Championship Calendar
|Date
|Location
|Country
|31 March-2 April
|San Remo/Arma di Taggia
|Italy
|5-7 May
|Lalin
|Spain
|26-28 May
|Heinola
|Finland
|1-3 June
|Skövde
|Sweden
|30 June-2 July
|Gelnica
|Slovakia
|29 Sept-1 Oct
|Valpaços
|Portugal
|6 -8 October
|St Andre/Santiago do Cacem
|Portugal
2023 American Flat Track Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Race
|Location
|1
|March 9
|Daytona Flat Track I
|Daytona Beach, FL
|2
|March 10
|Daytona Flat Track II
|Daytona Beach, FL
|3
|March 25
|Senoia Short Track
|Senoia, GA
|4
|April 1
|Arizona Bike Week
|TBA
|5
|April 22
|Devil’s Bowl Half Mile
|Mesquite, TX
|6
|May 6
|Ventura Short Track
|Ventura, CA
|7
|May 13
|Sacramento Mile
|Sacramento, CA
|8
|May 27
|Red Mile
|Lexington, KY
|10
|June 17
|Du Quoin Mile
|Du Quoin, IL
|11
|June 24
|Line Half-Mile
|Lina, OH
|12
|July 1
|West Virginia Half-Mile
|Mineral Wells, WV
|13
|July 8
|Orange Country Half-Mile
|Middletown, NY
|14
|July 22
|Bridgeport Half-Mile
|Bridgeport, NJ
|15
|July 30
|Peoria TT
|Peroia, IL
|16
|August 6
|Buffalo Chip TT
|Sturgis, SO
|17
|August 12
|Castle Rock TT
|Castle Rock, WA
|18
|September 2
|Springfield Mile I
|Springfield, IL
|19
|September 3
|Springfield Mile II
|Springfield, IL
2023 FIM World Supercross Calendar
|Date
|Venue, Stadium
|Country
|01 July
|Birmingham, Villa Park Stadium
|Great Britain
|22 July
|Lyon-Décines, Groupama Stadium
|France
|30 September
|Asian Grand Prix (TBA)
|South-East Asia
|14 October
|Dusseldorf, Merkus Spiel Arena
|Germany
|28 October
|Vancouver, BC Place Stadium
|Canada
|24-25 November
|Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
|Australia
|*TBA = To be announced
2023 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar
|Rnd
|Series
|Stadium
|Location
|Date
|4
|AMA SX
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA
|January 28
|5
|AMA SX
|NRG Stadium
|Houston, TX
|February 4
|6
|AMA SX
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tampa, FL
|February 11
|2*
|AMA SX
|RingCentral Coliseum
|Oakland, CA
|February 18
|7
|AMA SX
|AT&T Stadium
|Arlington, TX
|February 25
|8
|AMA SX
|Daytona Int. Speedway
|Daytona Beach, FL
|March 4
|9
|AMA SX
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis, IN
|March 11
|10
|AMA SX
|Ford Field
|Detroit, MI
|March 18
|11
|AMA SX
|Lumen Field
|Seattle, WA
|March 25
|12
|AMA SX
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, AZ
|April 8
|13
|AMA SX
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Atlanta, GA
|April 15
|14
|AMA SX
|MetLife Stadium
|East Rutherford, NJ
|April 22
|15
|AMA SX
|Nisssan Stadium
|Nashville, TN
|April 29
|16
|AMA SX
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Denver, CO
|May 6
|17
|AMA SX
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Salt Lake City, UT
|May 13
|18
|ProMX
|Fox Raceway National
|Pala, CA
|May 27
|19
|ProMX
|Hangtown Classic
|Rancho Cordova, CA
|June 3
|20
|ProMX
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|June 10
|21
|ProMX
|High Point National
|Mount Morris, PA
|June 17
|22
|ProMX
|RedBud National
|Buchanan, MI
|July 1
|23
|ProMX
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|July 8
|24
|ProMX
|Spring Creek National
|Millville, MN
|July 15
|25
|ProMX
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|July 22
|26
|ProMX
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, NY
|August 12
|27
|ProMX
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|August 19
|28
|ProMX
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsbille, IN
|August 26
|29
|SMX
|zMAX Dragway
|Charlotte, NC
|September 9
|30
|SMX
|Chicagoland Speedway
|Joilet, IL
|September 16
|31
|SMX
|LA Memorial Coliseum
|Los Angeles, LA
|September 23
2023 Penrite ProMX Championship calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Classes
|Round 1
|WONTHAGGI, VIC
|5 March
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 2
|APPIN, NSW
|19 March
|MX1, MX2, MX3
|Round 3
|WODONGA, VIC
|16 April
|MX1, MX2, MX3,
|Round 4
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Round 5
|GILLMAN, SA
|28 May
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 6
|TOOWOOMBA, QLD
|25 June
|MX1, MX2, MX3,
|Round 7
|QLD MOTO PARK (QMP)
|13 August
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 8
|COOLUM, QLD
|19-20 August
|MX1, MX2, MX3, VETS, MXW
GNCC 2023 Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Feb 18-19
|Big Buck
|Union, SC
|Mar 4-5
|Wild Boar
|Palatka, FL
|Mar 11-12
|The General
|Washington, GA
|Apr 1-2
|Tiger Run
|Bick Buck Farm, Union SC
|Apr 15-16
|Camp Coker Bullet
|Society Hill, SC
|May 6-7
|Hoosier
|Crawfordsville, IN
|May 20-21
|The John Penton
|Millfield, OH
|Jun 3-4
|Mason-Dixon
|Mt. Morris, PA
|Jun 24-25
|Snowshoe
|Snowshoe, WV
|Sep 16-17
|The Mountaineer
|Beckley, WV
|Oct 7-8
|Buckwheat 100
|Newburg, WV
|Oct 21-22
|Ironman
|Crawfordsville, IN
2023 Australian Dirt Track Calendar
|Date
|Championship
|Location
|April 15-16
|Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships
|Mike Hatcher MCC (QLD)
|July 15-16
|Australian Junior Track Championships
|Hunter MCC (Barleigh Ranch Circuit) (NSW)
|October 7-8
|Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships
|Albury-Wodonga MCC (Diamond Park) (VIC)
|October 28-29
|Australian Senior Track Championships
|Hunter MCC (Barleigh Ranch Circuit) (NSW)
2023 FIM Long Track World Championship
|FIM Long Track World Championship
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|24 June
|Challenge
|La Réole
|France
|18 May
|Final
|Herxheim
|Germany
|17 June
|Final
|Ostrów
|Poland
|13 July
|Final
|Marmande
|France
|20 August
|Final
|Scheessel
|Germany
|02 September
|Final
|Morizès
|France
|17 September
|Final
|Mühldorf
|Germany
|FIM Long Track of Nations
|24 September
|Final
|Roden
|The Netherlands
|FIM Speedway Youth Gold Trophy
|08 July
|Final
|Holsted
|Denmark
|FIM Track Racing Youth Gold Trophy
|23 July
|Final
|Gdańsk
|Poland
2023 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup Calendar
|DATE
|VENUE
|COUNTRY
|13 May
|Barcelona
|Spain
|24 June
|Crans-Montana*
|Switzerland
|29 July
|Vollore-Montagne
|France
|09 September
|TBA
|USA
|28 October
|Busan*
|South Korea
|18 November
|TBA
|ASIA
|*Subject to contract
2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship calendar
|Round
|Event
|Date
|Round 1
|Xross, Serbia
|May 17/18/19/20
|Round 2
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, Austria
|June 8/9/10/11
|Round 3
|Red Bull Abestone, Italy
|July 7/8/9
|Round 4
|Red Bull Romaniacs, Romania
|July 25/26/27/28/29
|Round 5
|Red Bull Outliers, Canada
|August 26/27
|Round 6
|Roof of Africa, South Africa
|September 28/29/30
|Round 7
|24MX GetzenRodeo, Germany
|November 3/4
Western Australia Hard Enduro Series Calendar
2023 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Calendar
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|Gillman Speedway
|Gillman, SA
|January 3, 2023
|Diamond Park
|Albury Wodonga, VIC
|January 7, 2023
|Loxford Park
|Kurri Kurri, NSW
|January 9, 2023
|North Brisbane Speedway
|North Brisbane, QLD
|January 11, 2023
2023 FIM Baja World Cup calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|2-4 February
|Saudi Baja-
|Saudi Arabia
|16-18 March
|Qatar International Baja
|Qatar
|14-16 April
|Baja TT
|Dehesa Extremadura
|21-23 July
|Baja Aragon
|Spain
|10-12 August
|Hungarian Baja
|Hungary
|September-October* TBC
|Baja do Oeste
|Portugal
|2-4 November
|Jordan Baja
|Jordan
|December *TBC
|Baja Dubai
|UAE
|*To be confirmed = TBC
2023 Arenacross Tour Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Circuit
|Location
|Round 1
|January 20
|SSE Arena, Belfast
|Northern Ireland
|Round 2
|January 21
|SSE Arena, Belfast
|Northern Ireland
|Round 3
|January 28
|P&J Live, Aberdeen
|Scotland
|Round 4
|January 29
|P&J Live, Aberdeen
|Scotland
|Round 5
|February 4
|The Resorts World Arena, Birmingham NEC
|England
|Round 6
|February 18
|The OVO Arena, Wembley
|England
2023 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship Calendar
|2023 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|28 January
|Qualifying round
|Örnsköldsvik
|Sweden
|18 – 19 March
|Finals
|Inzell
|Germany
|01 – 02 April
|Finals
|Heerenveen*
|The Netherlands
|FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|27 May
|Qualifying round
|Zarnovica
|Slovakia
|27 May
|Qualifying round
|Lonigo
|Italy
|29 May
|Qualifying round
|Abensberg
|Germany
|29 May
|Qualifying round
|Debrecen
|Hungary
|19 August
|Challenge
|Gislaved
|Sweden
|FIM SGP2 World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Krsko
|Slovenia
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Vojens
|Denmark
|FIM SGP3 World Championship – Semi finals
|12 July
|Semi final 1
|Västervik
|Sweden
|12 July
|Semi final 2
|Västervik
|Sweden
|FIM Flat Track World Championship
|TBA
|Final
|TBA
|TBA
|09 September
|Final
|Debrecen
|Hungary
|16 September
|Final
|Boves
|Italy
|23 September
|Final
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|07 October
|Final
|Morizès
|France
2023 FIM Sidecar Motocross World Championship Provisional Calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|26 March
|Talavera de la Reina
|Spain
|02 April
|Alqueidao
|Portugal
|07 May
|Kramolin
|Czech Republic
|14 May
|Heerde
|The Netherlands
|28 May
|Brou
|France
|11 June
|Lange Motokeskus
|Estonia
|18 June
|Gdansk tbc
|Poland
|25 June
|Lommel
|Belgium
|16 July
|Strassbessenbach tbc
|Germany
|22 July*
|Red Brae
|Northern Ireland
|30 July
|Cusses Gorse
|Great Britain
|20 August
|Kaplice
|Czech Republic
|17 September
|Rudersberg
|Germany
|01 October
|Castelnau de Levis
|France