KTM & GasGas Factory Racers compete Internazionali d’Italia Round 1

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing began their 2023 motocross racing campaign with the first of three rounds in the Internazionali d’Italia race series at Ponte a Egola, and Andrea Adamo starred on home turf with a moto victory and 3rd place overall in the MX2 class.

For the Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing team it was a similar story, Mattia Guadagnini riding to fourth in MX1, and Simon Längenfelder claiming the MX2 victory with a 1-3 result in the races.

Längenfelder showed some impressive form on that MC 250F and stood atop the Internazionali d’Italia podium. It was a rather strong showing for ‘516’ – he showed patience and maturity whilst working from third to first in moto one. Längenfelder then logged a third in the second race, opting to ride well within his means in tricky conditions, and was eventually crowned the overall victor.

Simon Längenfelder – P1 MX1

“I had such a good jump out of the gate in the first race, but I wheelied and that cost me the holeshot! I was third and took my time to find a nice rhythm, before I pushed for the lead. I got both of the guys in front of me, even though I had a lot of arm pump in the end! I started second in the second race, but the track was quite sketchy and it was dark in some places. I decided to stay safe and still won the overall, so it was a nice way to start the season.”

Adamo ranked third on the day and therefore sits in the same position in the formative MX2 championship standings. The Italian scored 12 points for ninth in the first moto but rode strongly in the second race to defeat Grand Prix rival Thibault Benistant by less than two seconds.

The win meant he could scale the lower step of the podium just ahead of his teammate. Everts ended the afternoon with a top five ranking. The Belgian posted a solid and steady 4-4 to claim fifth. Teenager Coenen went 17-17 for 18th place overall.

Andrea Adamo – P3 MX2

“Finally we are back racing! The weekend was quite good although unfortunately I had a small crash in the first moto and it was tough to make back the time and the positions. The second moto was much easier because of the better start. I kept pushing all the way and took the win. I was really happy about that. I’m enjoying myself with the team and I’m working hard with Joel {Smets] and I’m very proud to be wearing that KTM shirt.”

Liam Everts – P5 MX2

“I just missed the podium and was equal on points with Andrea. I’m in a new team with new people and it’s been a big change but things went quite well for my first race and the fact that I had a practice crash on Thursday! I’m not super-happy with my riding but I have a base to build on now to get ready for the season.”

In MX1 Guadagnini was solid on Italian soil and raced to a consistent fourth in moto one. Although the result was the same in moto two, a fourth, the way in which he got there was a lot more spectacular, as he led five laps and got a taste of the pace that the experienced contenders are running. 4-4 scores left him in fourth at the end of the day, but the knowledge gained was far more valuable than any ranking.

Mattia Guadagnini – P4 (MX1)

“I am really, really happy with my MC 450F! I was fourth in the first race and stayed with the front group for half of the moto, but then I had arm pump and was not riding that good. I started second in the second race, then led for ten minutes or something. I tried my best to stay in front. It was dark in some spots on the track, so I did not feel completely confident and lost a couple of positions. I was fourth again. I think that I can do better, but it was a good race.”

MX1 Results (Overall)

Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha) 47pts Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 45pts Tim Gajser (Honda) 42pts Mattia Guadagnini (GASGAS) 36pts

MX2 Results (Overall)

Simon Laengenfelder (GER), GASGAS Thibault Benistant (FRA), Yamaha Andrea Adamo (ITA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Cornelius Toendel (NOR), KTM Liam Everts (BEL), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

2023 AMA Supercross Round Five Rider Quotes

Hunter Lawrence – P1

“My starts weren’t the best, but in the main event I went into a zone where I didn’t even notice it was raining—I just put my head down. Honestly, I don’t really remember coming through the pack; there wasn’t a lot of thinking involved. I’m super-stoked on how the night ended—probably the most hyped I’ve ever been after a win. This one was special, and I’m excited about where we’re at.”

Nate Thrasher – P2

“It was a good night. I won my heat race, then came into the main event and didn’t quite get the holeshot, but I made some passes early and got into the lead. I was just putting in solid laps after solid laps, but I wish the end was a lap earlier. It was a tough pill to swallow, to lead the race until the last corner, but it’s just going to keep me hungry for more. We’ll come back to the next round in Arlington and get on the top step.”

Max Anstie – P3

“We did it again! I knew that we had to back up what we did in Houston and my team made sure that we were prepared for whatever the weather was going to throw at us. It was a consistent main event and I know that I have got more in the tank, so I cannot wait to get back to work with the crew and race in Arlington.”

Haiden Deegan – P4

“It was a super awesome day. I didn’t feel that great in qualifying, but the track changes a lot, so it’s a lot different in the night show. I ended up getting the holeshot and winning my heat race, and I was like, ‘this is awesome!’ It feels so good to win again. Then in the main event, I got a good start and came out second. I was able to run in fourth and was smooth and consistent. I had J-Mart (Jeremy Martin) pressuring me until there were a couple of laps to go. Then I was able to open the gap up a little bit and finish fourth for the second week in a row.”

Tom Vialle – P6

“My day was pretty good overall and I had a good heat, where I finished P3. I didn’t get the best start in the Main, but I was running near the front through the first few corners before I tipped over when I tried to pass a rider in the sand. I was quite far back and managed to come back through to sixth. I’m quite happy with the last few laps of the race where I made up a number of positions. We’re now only a few points off third in the championship, which is good. We’ve got a short break now, so we’ll work on the bike and myself to keep improving before Arlington.”

Michael Mosiman – P7

“I had a better start in the main event and I was right there where I needed to be. I had good speed and felt calm under pressure. I got taken out. I probably would have done the same. You hate it, but you’ve got to respect it and move on.”

Chance Hymas – P8

“It was a better day for me. I qualified better in the daytime program and got second in the heat race, which was good. Then I got a bad start in the main and struggled. I ended up with another P8 and go home with a little bit more knowledge. We’ve got a two-week break, and then I’ll come out swinging at the Triple Crown in Arlington.”

Chris Blose – P13

“This was a challenging weekend for me. I couldn’t get into a rhythm during qualifying which made the heat and main event races that much more difficult. Having to play catch up after the first turn crash in my heat also took a lot of energy out of me but it’s a bit of a confidence booster knowing I can still charge my way through a stacked field like that. The main started out better than the heat but I still had to work my way through the competition. At the end of the day, the team and I know I can do better so we’re going to put in some hard work during this break and arrive in Arlington ready to battle.”

Jordon Smith – P15

“It was a good day up until the main event. I qualified second today and felt really good. We made improvements all day, but unfortunately, things didn’t go our way in that main event. So, we’ll go back, regroup, and come back swinging for the Triple Crown in Arlington.”

Talon Hawkins – P19

“It started off pretty good. I know what I need to work on…I’ve got to work on some sprint laps. I put it into the main right away out of the heat race, so I was pumped on that,” Hawkins said. “I was feeling super-good on the start of the main event. I was pushing and trying to stay up there. I just made some mistakes in the sand and one thing led to another. I’ve got a lot to work on and I’m excited for the next race.”

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R 19 Laps 2 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +00.134 3 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R +16.116 4 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F +21.797 5 Jeremy Martin Yamaha YZ250F +26.583 6 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +41.330 7 Michael Mosiman GASGAS MC 250F +51.980 8 Chance Hymas Honda CRF250R 18 Laps 9 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R +12.764 10 Hardy Munoz Husqvarna FC 250 +13.432 11 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R +17.900 12 Caden Braswell Honda CRF250R +19.368 13 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 +34.370 14 Henry Miller Honda CRF250R +43.524 15 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F 17 Laps 16 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R +1m18.309 17 Luca Marsalisi Yamaha YZ250F +1m20.529 18 Brock Papi Kawasaki KX250 +1m21.676 19 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna FC 250 +1m39.744 20 Devin Simonson Kawasaki KX250 16 Laps 21 Josiah Natzke Kawasaki KX250 +06.983 22 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R +27.180

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Hometown Points 1 Hunter Lawrence Wesley Chapel, FL 52 2 Max Anstie Cairo, GA 44 3 Haiden Deegan Tallahassee, FL 38 4 Jeremy Martin Rochester, MN 36 5 Tom Vialle murrieta, CA 33 6 Michael Mosiman Minneaola, FL 33 7 Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN 31 8 Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID 30 9 Jordon Smith Ochlocknee, GA 29 10 Jace Owen Mattoon, IL 23 11 Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ 23 12 Coty Schock Dover, DE 23 13 Hardy Munoz Kissimmee, FL 20 14 Henry Miller Rochester, MN 19 15 Talon Hawkins Temecula, CA 16 16 Cullin Park Clermont, FL 14 17 Caden Braswell Shalimar, FL 11 18 Brock Papi Clermont, Fl 11 19 Luke Neese Jamestown, NC 10 20 Luca Marsalisi Cairo, GA 6 21 Jeremy Hand Mantua, OH 5 22 Michael Hicks Fenton, MO 5 23 Devin Simonson Laurinburg, NC 5 24 Josiah Natzke Hamer, SC 2 25 A J Catanzaro Tampa, FL 1

450s

Cooper Webb – P1

“I came into today knowing I needed to execute a good result, but the day didn’t start out that special for me, as I struggled in qualifying and my Heat race. In the Main Event, I really focused and went to work – I got a good start and rode really solid laps, although the sand and the lapped riders were tough. I saw the leader go down and I was able to take the lead and the win. It’s been over a year since I’ve won a race, so now that I’ve got that winning feeling again, I now have the confidence, equipment, fitness and speed to do it again. From a championship standpoint, we’re in a great spot and confidence is key for me, so I look forward to Oakland.”

Chase Sexton – P2

“I feel like my racing keeps getting better, and tonight was some of the best main-event riding I’ve had. Cooper and I were going back and forth on who could go faster each lap, and the lappers were causing us both problems. I made up some points in the championship, but I still have to fix some mistakes. Overall, I’ve been having fun, I’m happy with where I’m at, and I’m looking forward to the future.”

Aaron Plessinger – P3

“This was a big confidence-booster for me. I’ve been working on my starts and that’s definitely been showing. It felt good to get out front and run with the front guys, although I made a couple of mistakes during the Main Event that meant I couldn’t really latch onto them. In saying that, I’m pumped – third place is the best result I’ve had in a while and it’s given me more confidence as we head to Oakland.”

Eli Tomac – P5

“It was a bit of an off day for my riding. I struggled with finding a comfort zone during the night show, with the conditions being on the edge of slick and decent traction. Overall we learned a lot about those conditions for the future, and I’m happy to still have the points lead.”

Jason Anderson – P6

“The track was actually really good tonight. The little bit of rain we got made the dirt tackier, which I think is an advantage for me. I definitely believe I had the speed to win. However, I still think I learned a lot about my race bike tonight. After the crash, I set out to make up as many positions as possible in as little time and didn’t know I could ride the motorcycle that hard. I just need to tap into that flow state earlier in the races and we’ll be back on the top step in no time.”

Justin Cooper – P7

“It was another solid day. I think for my first two races to be inside the top 10 – seventh in both main events – I can’t ask for much more than this. It’s a really good start. These guys are really fast, and I’m just happy to be where I’m at in my first couple of races. It’s definitely something to learn from and build on for the future. The conditions were definitely tough. In the heat race, it was raining, and then all the way up to the main, it was sprinkling. Luckily, it stopped for the main, and the track kind of got better as it went on, and there was a little bit more traction, but the heat was a little bit scary. It was really slippery. I was riding pretty timid out there, and I was just thankful to get through that one clean. I was able to ride like myself in the main, though, and finished seventh.”

Justin Barcia – P8

“I was stoked to have a home race in Florida, and it was nice to be back this week. I felt good on the track, and the bike was feeling really good. I was riding in a good position and making passes, unfortunately, I had a little incident. I came from the back of the pack up to eighth. It’s definitely not the result I wanted, but I was riding well and I’m looking to redeem myself in Oakland.”

Christian Craig – P10

“Overall, Tampa was a step in the right direction,” Craig said. “I just need to execute my starts in the main event. I felt like I did everything positive throughout the day. I put myself in good positions. Qualified good, and the heat race was solid. I just didn’t execute in the main event. I came from behind, had a small hiccup and fell over early on, and that kind of took the wind out of my sails. But I just tried to put my head down, click some laps off, and ended up tenth. I know I have more in me, we’re improving and I just need to do it when it counts.”

Colt Nichols – P11

“It was an interesting day, to say the least. Qualifying wasn’t the best, placement-wise, so I put myself behind early in the night. I got a decent start in the main from where I was, but I was just kind of stuck. There’s a big group of us that are pretty much the same speed, so I need to put myself in a better position early on. I feel like the bike’s in a better position, and I’m in a better spot. We’ll try again next week.”

Adam Cianciarulo – P12

“Overall, the result tonight wasn’t what we were aiming for, but I think we can still take some positives from the day. I once again qualified close to the front and even held the quickest lap time in the second session momentarily. My starts were also again on point, allowing me to get valuable time racing with the lead group. The team and I are thinking big picture right now and focusing on improving little by little each weekend, which I believe we succeeded with again tonight.”

Dean Wilson – P15

“The end result is a shame, but I made more progress through the day and was happy with my speed. We are definitely getting closer to that top ten – it is just a shame that the result does not show that at all. Thanks to the team for helping me get more comfortable each week. Hopefully we can put the pieces of the puzzle together in Oakland!”

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE 25 Laps 2 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R +06.169 3 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +13.263 4 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +23.082 5 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +31.870 6 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +35.567 7 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F +38.793 8 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +44.323 9 Joey Savatgy Kawasaki KX450SR +47.805 10 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE 24 Laps 11 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R +02.177 12 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +15.179 13 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +34.716 14 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +44.617 15 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +52.145 16 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F 23 Laps 17 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +04.611 18 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +05.850 19 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +17.739 20 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +48.993 21 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F 22 Laps 22 John Short Kawasaki KX450SR +29.210

450 Championship Points