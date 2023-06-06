2023 TdN Team Australia revealed

Motorcycling Australia (MA) heave revealed the Trial Des Nations (TdN) teams representing Australia in both the men’s and women’s categories. This prestigious international event will take place in Auron, France, from September 8th to 10th, 2023.

The men’s team will consist of Kyle Middleton, Chris Bayles, and Connor Hogan; the same lineup that represented Australia in 2022 in Monza, Italy, where they achieved an impressive 5th place in the International Trophy overall results. This dynamic trio has competed together in the TdN for the past five consecutive editions, demonstrating their exceptional teamwork and commitment to excellence.

On the women’s side, Lillie Yiatrou and Kaitlyn Cummins will proudly represent Team Australia. In 2022, the women’s team finished 10th, and this year they aspire to reach even greater heights, showcasing their remarkable skills and determination.

Leading the teams is the highly experienced Team Manager, Phil Whittle, who has fostered a solid team dynamic and nurtured a great working relationship among the riders over their many years together.

Jay Wilson tops Japanese MX round at Sugo

Australian Jay Wilson continued his winning ways in Japan taking a dominant victory at round three of the Japanese Motocross Championships at Sugo over the weekend. Racing in the IA1 class on his Yamaha YZ450F, Wilson won all three motos contested on Sunday to claim the round win, extend his lead in the championship, and increase his winning streak in 2023 to eight motos.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing for Wilson who fell awkwardly in Saturday’s qualifying race, injuring a shoulder that required treatment straight after the race. He was able to get it in reasonable shape for Sunday but still felt the lingering effects as the day wore on and fatigue set in.

Wilson has now won every moto in this years 450cc championship, but the competition is closing in and he will need to stay on top of his game as the challengers are lining up behind him thick and fast.

Jay Wilson

“This weekend was one of the more challenging ones I have had since I have been here in Japan. I struggled a little with the track, my starts weren’t great all day and my shoulder is sore after a gave it a good hit yesterday, so I’m just grateful to get the win. The track ended up being difficult to ride. There was a lot of rain forecast in the lead up to the weekend, so they didn’t put much water down, but then the rainfall never eventuated so the track got quite dry and slippery. They did the best to control the dust but when it was watered, it was even harder to ride, so you couldn’t push hard or be aggressive as there was simply not traction. But its awesome to get another win and keep the success coming. The team has been working well and Yamaha continue to support us so much. Thank you to the team and sponsors and I look forward to the next round.”





WSX to make Asian debut in Singapore in September

The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), has today revealed the location of its Asian round is in Singapore, within the iconic National Stadium, the region’s premier sports, entertainment and lifestyle venue. The Asian round will be known as the WSX Singapore Grand Prix.

In an exciting coup for the Championship, the event will be promoted via a joint venture partnership with promoter Lushington Entertainments and the team that, through its corporate affiliate, Singapore GP, stages one of the biggest motorsport and entertainment events on the planet, the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Registration for FIM World Supercross French GP Presale tickets is also available through the WSX website.

2023 FIM World Supercross Calendar Date Venue, Stadium Country 01 July Birmingham, Villa Park Stadium Great Britain 22 July Lyon-Décines, Groupama Stadium France 30 September National Stadium Singapore 14 October Dusseldorf, Merkus Spiel Arena Germany 28 October Vancouver, BC Place Stadium Canada 24 & 25 November Melbourne, Marvel Stadium Australia

Justin Brayton to defend Australian Supercross title

AMA supercross race winner & five-time Australian Supercross Champion, Justin Brayton has committed a return to Australia in 2023 to defend his FOX Australian Supercross Championship title.

The American will line up on Factory’s Honda CRF450R in the SX1 (450cc) and joins recently announced, Scottish sensation Dean Wilson and defending SX2 Australian Champion & FIM World Championship runner-up, Max Anstie, as part of the international riding contingent.

Justin Brayton

“Australia is like a second home, and I am excited to return to defend my Australian Supercross Championship title. I am certainly not ready to retire – if I didn’t feel like I could be competitive I wouldn’t race. There are some exceptional riders in Australia. The likes of [Aaron] Tanti, [Luke] Clout, [Matt] Moss, [Kyle] Webster to name a few, as well as other international riders. This will be my toughest defence yet. Honda Australia and Yarrive have been great to me & my family, and the Australia fans have been amazing. I love how welcomed we are by everyone, to the point I have often flirted with the idea of moving to Australia. First and foremost, though, I want to win, and I am looking forward to seeing my Australian friends and fans again come November.”

Dakar 2024 outline revealed

The Dakar Rally organisers have announced the broad outline of the 46th edition, which will include new competition and technological aspects. The rally’s fifth edition in Saudi Arabia will be held from 5 to 19 January 2024, starting in the thousand-yearold city of AlUla, crossing the country in the direction of the Empty Quarter and finishing in Yanbu on the shores of the Red Sea.

The route, which will cover an equivalent distance of 5000 kilometres of special stages, continues the exploration of Saudi territory, with 60% all-new sections. A total of nine bivouacs will be set up on a large swathe running west-east, crisscrossing the route in both directions to a final finish in Yanbu, on the shores of the Red Sea.

A new stage format has also been created: on the “48H CHRONO”, there will be a time limit for stopping (4 pm) before setting off again the next day (7 am) to complete the route.

This is a new stage format, contested over two days with the constraints of a marathon stage, although competitors are permitted to help each other during the evening. But this time, there will be no choice of canteen or repair companions, as the drivers and crews will be spread out over eight different bivouacs. When the clocks strike 4 pm, all vehicles will be required to stop at the next bivouac they come across.

With no connection and therefore no visibility of their rivals’ performances, the competitors will camp and set off again at 7 am the following day to complete the remaining section of the route. The tally will be counted after around 600 kilometres of special stage.

Dakar Future Mission 1000

As part of the Dakar Future programme, the Mission 1000 operation offers constructors an opportunity to test vehicles with innovative technologies on Dakar terrain: over a hundred kilometres per day, with their performance evaluated in a giant laboratory.

While the TU category continues to progress and biofuels gain ground, the most innovative technologies in the field of decarbonisation are being called upon to show their worth in a parallel challenge. Each day, the vehicles taking part will set off on a route of around 100 kilometres that will not be the same as the official route but will pose similar difficulties.

In an experimental mode, only the energy sources that consume the least fuel are included in Mission 1000: hydrogen, 100% electric or hybrid engines with a minimal amount of biofuel on board.

Although Mission 1000 participants will eventually be entered into a real competition. Initially, they will be invited to participate in a full-scale test, allowing carmakers to gather as much information as possible. However, their performance in terms of technical reliability, energy consumption and carbon footprint will be assessed by a panel of experts.

Around ten vehicles – motorbikes, cars and trucks – are expected to participate in this project supported by the FIA and FIM. They will meet every evening in a designated area of the bivouac that will be energy self-sufficient but open to all to encourage as much discussion as possible on the subject.

2023 Mason-Dixon GNCC Report

Encountering a near-perfect outing in Mount Morris within the XC1 Open Pro division, DeLong took the holeshot and maintained a comfortable 15-second gap to second position. A minor crash saw him relinquish the lead, before a hard charge saw him reclaim P1 onboard the FX 350, which is where he would finish.

With his victory in Pennsylvania to become the first rider to earn two race wins this year, DeLong now moves into the championship lead, eight points clear of second position.

Layne Michael was runner up, with Ricky Russell completing the overall podium, and Jordan Ashburn and Grant Baylor the top five.

Liam Draper led the XC2 250 Pro class from seventh overall, with Angus Riordan second in tenth overall, and Ruy Barbosa third. Mason Semmens was fifth in the XC2 class and 15th overall.

Mason-Dixon GNCC Results – Overall

Pos Racer Class Man. Elapsed 1 CRAIG B DELONG XC1 Open Pro HQV 03:01:38.961 2 LAYNE C MICHAEL XC1 Open Pro GAS 03:01:54.839 3 RICKY A RUSSELL XC1 Open Pro YAM 03:02:25.700 4 JORDAN ASHBURN XC1 Open Pro HQV 03:02:58.479 5 GRANT BAYLOR XC1 Open Pro KAW 03:03:02.179 6 BENJAMIN M KELLEY XC1 Open Pro KTM 03:04:56.216 7 LIAM DRAPER XC2 250 Pro YAM 03:05:06.311 8 JONATHAN GIRROIR XC1 Open Pro KTM 03:05:10.059 9 STEWARD BAYLOR JR XC1 Open Pro KTM 03:05:29.687 10 ANGUS RIORDAN XC2 250 Pro KTM 03:05:41.618 11 TREVOR BOLLINGER XC1 Open Pro HQV 03:06:18.179 12 RUY BARBOSA XC2 250 Pro HON 03:06:24.078 13 RYDER LAFFERTY XC2 250 Pro GAS 03:06:39.690 14 JOSH V STRANG XC1 Open Pro KAW 03:07:58.770 15 MASON SEMMENS XC2 250 Pro KTM 03:09:08.219 16 EVAN SMITH XC2 250 Pro BET 03:09:16.650 17 CODY J BARNES XC2 250 Pro HON 03:09:37.559 18 GRANT W DAVIS XC2 250 Pro KTM 03:11:10.896 19 MICHAEL WITKOWSKI XC2 250 Pro HON 03:12:11.720 20 JONATHAN T JOHNSON XC2 250 Pro BET 03:12:15.118 21 COOPER S JONES 250 A YAM 03:12:23.159 22 JESSE ANSLEY XC2 250 Pro KTM 03:13:25.679 23 JOSEPH R CUNNINGHAM 250 A KAW 03:14:08.776 24 LANE WHITMER 250 A GAS 03:14:11.653 25 JASON TINO 250 A HQV 03:14:21.318 26 BRAYDEN NOLETTE 250 A KAW 03:14:58.997 27 WILL SIEVENPIPER 250 A KTM 03:15:03.810 28 NICHOLAS DEFEO 4-Stroke Lites KAW 03:15:12.699 29 BOLTON BEROTH 250 A KTM 03:16:03.870 30 NATHANIEL TASHA XC2 250 Pro KTM 03:16:49.421

Overall Championship Standings

Pos Rider Man. Total 1 CRAIG DELONG HQV 168 2 STEWARD BAYLOR JR KTM 160 3 BENJAMIN KELLEY KTM 144 4 JORDAN ASHBURN HQV 128 5 GRANT BAYLOR KAW 114 6 RICKY RUSSELL YAM 113 7 JOSH STRANG KAW 104 8 JONATHAN GIRROIR KTM 103 9 RUY BARBOSA HON 90 10 CODY BARNES HON 85 11 ANGUS RIORDAN KTM 85 12 LIAM DRAPER YAM 80 13 RYDER LAFFERTY GAS 77 14 MICHAEL WITKOWSKI HON 59 15 MASON SEMMENS KTM 54 16 EVAN SMITH BET 41 17 LYNDON SNODGRASS KAW 38 18 LAYNE MICHAEL GAS 34 19 JONATHAN JOHNSON BET 28 20 THADDEUS DUVALL GAS 27

Stockbike Tri-Series Round 2 Wrap Up

Round Two of the Stockbike Tri-Series has been run and won over the weekend, with the third and final round scheduled for next weekend.

In the Senior 450 cc class we saw Heath Maloney take the overall, ahead of Cooper Andersen and Blayk Johns, while the 19 inch category had Jack Miller taking the win from Kayden Downing and Lucas Quinn.

The Senior 250 cc was won by Lucas Quinn, Cooper Andersen and Lachlan Moody filling out the top three. Junior 250 cc was won by Brayden Bradford, ahead of Paolo D’Amato and Coby Behrens.

Hannah Smith won the Senior Women’s category, and Darren Walker the 35+ Vets.

George Holmkvist topped the Div 2 50 cc class, Tate Lambie the 65 cc 7-U9s, Kai Moran the 65 cc 9-U13 and Neiko Donovan the 85 cc class, when it came to the youngsters.

Berry Sweet 2023 King of the Sand Report

With Ray Coleman

For as long as I can remember the June long weekend has been the Manjimup 15,000 has been one of Australia’s biggest and best one day Motocross event.

In 2022 the long time promoter of the event Willie Thompson was severely injured while mapping Enduro loops for another upcoming event. Although desperately ill Willie has started the long fight back to good health with the support of his family and the motorcycling community.

I am happy to report that although there is a long road of of rehab and hard work Willie T is on the mend. Unfortunately this meant the pocket rocket Scot is not currently able to put the energy required to promote and run such a huge event and the 2023 event was cancelled.

In stepped the AJSMCC and after much discussion the club’s big annual event “The King of the Sand” at Wanneroo Park has been moved to the W.A. Day long weekend to fill the gap.

Despite the short notice the clubs hard working members stepped up and went on the hunt for sponsors, prize money and help to make this a bigger event than usual. As word spread of the plans most of Western Australia’s top riders started to prepare to tackle the bottomless sand of the tough Wanneroo circuit.

Then came the word that some of WA’s favourite sons currently racing on the East Coast would be heading across the Nullabor for the event. With the likes of Regan Duffy, Kayden Minear, Tahlia Ohare, Myles Gilmore, Brock Flynn, Kyle Webster and Jayden Rykers competing, the club went into overdrive and sponsors began to flock to the event.

Then came the news that thanks to the assistance of Ant Yewers and Berry Sweet Strawberry Farms that Brett Metcalfe would be adding to the starting grid.

With prize money exceeding $20,000 this event was ready to be a full noise action packed day of racing. With prize money for every holeshot for each race, prize money for the fastest lap for each class and prize money back to tenth position in each class, the pressure to perform was on.

Racing from all classes was top class with Kayden Minnear winning both MX1 and MX2 classes and setting fastest lap for both classes. Caleb Grothues and Reagan Duffy pushed him hard with Brock Flynn, Jayden Rykers and Josh Adams keeping the pressure on.

Bret Metcalfe wasn’t having a great day with he and his father replacing clutches and working hard to find a suspension setting that would work for the South Aussie rider. Kyle Webster was running hot in the second heat of MX2 with a four and a half second lead when he picked up an edge while landing in the quarry sending him crashing hard to the ground.

This saw the red flag come out and the race being declared. Webster, although sore and with a massive headache, was fortunate not to break bones and took no further part in the meeting.

The veterans class saw Ben Shingler go three from three and MX3 rider Seth Shackleton did likewise.

The first feature event of the day was the Baylis Engineering group Shootout where 40 riders faced the starter for a one lap dash, the first twenty riders proceeded back to the start line and repeated the process coming down to ten, then five and finally the top three riders racing for the prize.

This saw Caleb Grothues, Kayden Minnear and the crowd favourite Reagan Duffy face the starter for the final one lap dash. If ever a rider needed to win the run out of turn one this was it, the gates dropped and the 72 machine of Duffy led them off the line and carried the pace to take out the win.

The final event of the day was the 2023 Berry Sweet King of the Sand, 15 laps around the chopped and rutted Wanneroo circuit. Turn one saw Brock Flynn grab the holeshot and begin to grab a two second lead with Brett Metcalfe riding hard in second, Minnear, Atkinson, Darroch and Rykers chasing hard.

Metcalfe had finally gotten to grips with the bottomless sand and his bike was performing well. Half way through the fifteen lap race Metcalfe made a move on Flynn and got through to the lead. He progressively pulled a gap on the rest of the field leading by four and a half seconds at the chequered flag from Brock Flynn and Kayden Minnear.

Brett Metcalfe

“This is my first trip to the AJS Wanneroo track and I have to thank my dad for spending three days on the road bringing the bike and gear across to W.A. for me. I want to thank the Berry Sweet Strawberry farms and the Yewers family for assisting me in getting here and sponsoring the event. Thank you to everyone involved in putting on such a great event and all of my sponsors.”

Brock Flynn

“It is great to be back home in W.A. and riding a proper sand track. This year is a great learning year for me being based on the East Coast but being able to ride in W.A. with my friends and family here to support me is a great change. Riding at the front with so many great riders has helped me build confidence heading back to the East coast.”

Reagan Duffy

“I cannot tell you how much it means to be riding here on my home track again. To feel the support of so many people who have been here for me is fantastic. I am treating this year as a rebuilding year to find my speed but to be able to win the shootout in front of such a great crowd of fans has boosted my confidence more than I can explain. Thank you to the club for stepping up when the Manjimup 15000 was not able to be run.”

Martin Vaculik wins SGP of Czech Republic

Slovak star Martin Vaculik won the Prague FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic for a second straight season after topping the podium in his ‘home’ event again on Saturday night.

In one of most exciting nights of Speedway GP action witnessed since the series first visited the Czech capital in 1997, Vaculik got the better of Danish racer Leon Madsen in second, Aussie star Jack Holder in third and Poland’s triple Speedway GP world champion Bartosz Zmarzlik in fourth as Slovakia’s finest won his local SGP event for the second straight year.

Martin Vaculik

“It is unbelievable. I love the city of Prague; I have many friends here and have made many good memories here since I was a junior rider. Prague is special for me and to have won here two times is unbelievable. I am super happy and super excited about that. I would like to say a big thank you to all the fans from Slovakia, who come here and support me. I saw many people I know – hundreds and hundreds of people with my flag. It’s amazing. It’s unbelievable when this many people support you. I also want to say thank you to the Czech fans, who gave me a very warm welcome and support me big time. It’s amazing and I am very pleased with that. Right now, I am full of positive energy, and I am super excited. I really enjoy it every time I am in Prague. Racing here is always special for me and when I win, it is unbelievable.”

Zmarzlik remains as Speedway GP series leader on 50 points and has now left an incredible 13 straight rounds as World Championship leader, dating back to the season-opening 2022 FIM Speedway GP of Croatia.

Swedish star Fredrik Lindgren occupies second spot on 47 points after scoring 11 points as he exited at the semi-final stage.

Meanwhile, Holder’s second Speedway GP podium on the spin places him third on 42 – just eight behind Zmarzlik and very much in the race for the sport’s biggest prize, won by his older brother Chris 11 years ago in 2012.

Mateusz Cierniak tops the SGP2 class

Poland’s reigning FIM SGP2 champion Mateusz Cierniak overcame a heavy crash to lead an incredible Polish one-to-three on an epic night of racing at the Prague FIM SGP2 of Czech Republic on Friday.

Cierniak suffered a spectacular fall in heat 20 when his front wheel collapsed following a collision with Sweden’s Philip Hellstrom-Bangs.

But after a quick change of bike, Cierniak hit back to win his semi-final and then the final ahead of fellow Polish shooting stars Bartlomiej Kowalski in second and third-placed Damian Ratajczak.

Norwegian racer Mathias Pollestad stormed to an impressive fourth place as he made history – becoming Norway’s first rider to reach the FIM Speedway Under-21 World Championship Final stage since former Speedway GP world No.4 Rune Holta in 1994.

SGP4 bikes available to order

Swedish legend Tony Rickardsson believes the brand-new SGP4 bike can propel a new generation of stars to the top of the sport with the 190cc machine available to order now.

Designed by the six-time FIM Speedway world champion and his long-time mechanic Tomasz Suskiewicz, the brand-new bike with a Daytona FS Anima 190 engine, aimed at 11 to 13-year-olds, makes its competition debut on the afternoon of the FIM Speedway GP of Sweden – Malilla on July 15, when the first-ever SGP4 event will be staged.

For more information about the SGP4 bike or to place an order, please visit https://minispeedway.pl/en/home/, where details in both English and Polish can be found.

EMX250 & EMX125 Report from Latvia

In EMX250, it was Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing Team’s Ivano Van Erp who won his first EMX250 round of his career with a solid performance in front of the always consistent BT Racing Team’s Kay Karssemakers and Red Plate holder Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing Team’s Andrea Bonacorsi.

Ivano Van Erp

“I am so happy to win today. I rode well all weekend and.I can finally get an overall win! Thanks to my team and I look forward for the next rounds.”

EMX250 – Overall Top 10 Classification

1. Ivano Van Erp (NED, YAM), 47 points; 2. Kay Karssemakers (NED, HUS), 45 p.; 3. Andrea Bonacorsi (ITA, YAM), 38 p.; 4. Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LAT, YAM), 36 p.; 5. Ferruccio Zanchi (ITA, KTM), 31 p.; 6. Marc-Antoine Rossi (FRA, KTM), 30 p.; 7. Edvards Bidzans (LAT, HUS), 29 p.; 8. Meico Vettik (EST, TM), 27 p.; 9. Quentin Marc Prugnieres (FRA, KAW), 24 p.; 10. Mairis Pumpurs (LAT, YAM), 22 p

EMX250 – Championship Top 10 Classification

1. Andrea Bonacorsi (ITA, YAM), 220 points; 2. Kay Karssemakers (NED, HUS), 190 p.; 3. Marc-Antoine Rossi (FRA, KTM), 156 p.; 4. Ferruccio Zanchi (ITA, KTM), 151 p.; 5. Cas Valk (NED, FAN), 149 p.; 6. Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LAT, YAM), 145 p.; 7. Ivano Van Erp (NED, YAM), 140 p.; 8. Quentin Marc Prugnieres (FRA, KAW), 119 p.; 9. Valerio Lata (ITA, KTM), 118 p.; 10. Meico Vettik (EST, TM), 91 p

EMX125

In EMX125 presented by FMF Racing, 737 Performers GASGAS’s Mathis Valin got a back-to-back win in front of Red plate holder MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Janis Martin and Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Maximilian Werner.

Mathis Valin

“It’s a great weekend for me. The first race didn’t go as planned but winning in the second race, even if I went down during the race was really amazing.”

MX125 Presented by FMF Racing – Overall Top 10 Classification

1. Mathis Valin (FRA, GAS), 47 points; 2. Janis Martins Reisulis (LAT, YAM), 47 p.; 3. Maximilian Werner (GER, FAN), 38 p.; 4. Elias Escandell (ESP, FAN), 34 p.; 5. Vitezslav Marek (CZE, KTM), 33 p.; 6. Julius Mikula (CZE, YAM), 28 p.; 7. Francisco Garcia (ESP, GAS), 26 p.; 8. Cole McCullough (IRL, KTM), 24 p.; 9. Noel Zanocz (HUN, KTM), 24 p.; 10. Mads Fredsoe (DEN, KTM), 24 p.

EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing – Championship Top 10 Classification

1. Janis Martins Reisulis (LAT, YAM), 219 points; 2. Mathis Valin (FRA, GAS), 205 p.; 3. Maximilian Werner (GER, FAN), 173 p.; 4. Elias Escandell (ESP, FAN), 162 p.; 5. Vitezslav Marek (CZE, KTM), 160 p.; 6. Francisco Garcia (ESP, GAS), 138 p.; 7. Mads Fredsoe (DEN, KTM), 115 p.; 8. Noel Zanocz (HUN, KTM), 95 p.; 9. Gyan Doensen (NED, KTM), 93 p.; 10. Laban Alm (SWE, HUS), 86 p

2023 AMA Pro Motocross Round Two – Hangtown

Read the full report and results at:

Lawrence brothers do it again at hot Hangtown ‘sufferfest’

For the second week in a row Jett Lawrence led every lap of competition to cap off another dominant 1-1 effort.

Plessinger’s misfortune allowed Ferrandis to finish in the runner-up spot (2-3) and also moved Webb onto the overall podium in third (4-2) for the first time since the final round of the 2021 season.

Lawrence now joins elite company with Jeff Ward as the only two riders in Pro Motocross history to go 1-1 in the first two races of their 450 Class career. Jett’s lead in the championship standings now sits at 18 points over Ferrandis, while Webb moved into third, 26 points out of the lead.

Jett Lawrence – P1

“It was interesting to learn the track on a 450, finding the spots I could be aggressive and where I had to take it easy. Both motos, I got great starts and could focus on keeping a comfortable pace and keeping a gap behind me. The first few laps, I could pin my ears back and really go for it. Once I had a five-second gap or so, I was able to search for some new lines for later in the day, without giving up a spot. Thankfully, I was able to ride my own race and focus on keeping my lap times stable. I’m really happy with where our level of preparation has been, and I think we’ll continue at this level at Thunder Valley.”

Dylan Ferrandis – P2

“I’m very happy because we made a big change from the first moto and the bike was much better, but I struggled with arm pump all day. The track was very hard and it was difficult to pass. I had to follow the whole [second] moto. I’m a little bit frustrated by this, but I’m still happy to be on the podium and to get the bike more comfortable.”

Cooper Webb – P3

“I’m stoked! Second moto was great for me, I was able to latch onto the pace there and see where it’s at, and we made big improvements from last weekend. The track was difficult to pass, but all in all, happy to stretch my outdoor legs again and finish where we did today, as it was only last weekend that I was a distant fourth. I’m really excited about the result today.”

Aaron Plessinger – P4

“We had a good first moto, got stuck behind Dylan [Ferrandis] for a while and wasn’t able to make the pass, but second moto I was able to get around Cooper, which was good. Then a mistake hit and I lost my clutch lever, so after that, I was just working my way home for the last four laps. I need to stay off the ground and I’ll be okay! We’ll be back in Colorado.”

Adam Cianciarulo – P5

“I can’t say I’m super stoked on my results, but I am happy with the progress my Monster Energy Kawasaki team and I are making. This is always a brutal track, so I’m glad that we were able to hold a steady pace. We are going to continue to put in work and get back to where I know I can be.”

450 Round Results

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Jett Lawrence 1 1 50 2 Dylan Ferrandis 2 3 42 3 Cooper Webb 4 2 40 4 Aaron Plessinger 3 6 35 5 Adam Cianciarulo 5 4 34 6 Ty Masterpool 7 7 28 7 Derek Drake 8 8 26 8 Jerry Robin 10 9 23 9 Lorenzo Locurcio 9 11 22 10 Jose Butron 16 5 21 11 Fredrik Noren 6 15 21 12 Ryan Surratt 11 12 19 13 Romain Pape 14 10 18 14 Kyle Chisholm 12 13 17 15 Christopher Prebula 13 36 8 16 Brandon Ray 21 14 7 17 Marshal Weltin 15 37 6 18 Jace Kessler 25 16 5 19 Jacob Runkles 29 17 4 20 Chandler Baker 17 33 4 21 Cody Groves 36 18 3 22 Tyler Stepek 18 31 3 23 Scott Meshey 40 19 2 24 Grant Harlan 19 38 2 25 Jeffrey Walker 24 20 1 26 Bryton Carroll 20 39 1

250MX

With another 3-1 effort to open the season Lawrence parlayed his second moto win into back-to-back overall victories. Cooper’s consistent afternoon (2-2) put him on the overall podium for the first time this summer in the runner-up spot, while Deegan brought home a second straight top-three result in third (1-4) after scoring the first victory of his career.

The win is the third of Lawrence’s career and establishes his first ever winning streak in Pro Motocross competition. He extended his points lead to 10 over Deegan, while Cooper moved into third, 12 points out of the lead.

Hunter Lawrence – P1

“Today was really tough. The track was really one-lined and made coming through the pack super-difficult. It was really wet outside of the main line, so you had to decide whether to follow someone or risk it where you didn’t know how it was. In the first moto, I passed up to where I could and focused on myself; I didn’t want to cost myself the day in the first race. I got the start in the second moto, and once I got into the lead, I just wanted to keep some good distance. I’m excited to head to Colorado and see what our bike does at altitude.”

Justin Cooper – P2

“[Lawrence] probably was following me a bit, checking out my lines, and seeing where he was better. He was riding good. It’s disappointing to give up the lead like that, but it’s a way better weekend than last and I’ll definitely take two seconds. I feel like I get close but don’t get one of these wins and that’s building up the fire. I want to win, so it’s time to start digging.”

Haiden Deegan – P3

“I didn’t get a great start and I had to work through the pack. I charged hard and rode my heart out. It’s crazy to think I was riding superminis a year and a half ago and now we’re getting podiums in Pro Motocross. It’s still so crazy. I’m hyped.”

Tom Vialle – P4

“Same as last weekend with 7-3 results, so I just need to improve the first motos. I was top three in the opening moto, but just lost my rhythm, and then the second moto was much better. We’ll go back to Florida, do more training, and then come out and fight for the podium at Thunder Valley.”

RJ Hampshire – P5

“I felt really good on the bike, I just had two terrible starts that kept us off the box. My riding was really good all day, from qualifying through both motos I felt awesome. But you can’t do much when you start outside the top 15. It was probably the hardest 5-5 I’ve ever had in my life. We’ll go back home to Florida after this weekend and we’ll look forward to getting some better starts in Colorado and being where we should be.”

Jo Shimoda – P6

“It’s been a little frustrating the past two races because I’ve had a mix of bad starts and then bad luck. When I get good starts, something happens, and I know I make it hard on myself when my starts aren’t there. I can’t let this get me down because there is a lot of racing left, and I know the speed is there. I’ll be working on starts and hopefully can be up there challenging for the win next weekend.”

Jalek Swoll – P9

“I’d say it was a step in the right direction. I wish I could have gotten a good start in the first moto and learned more of that pace, but I had a mid-pack start and got ninth. It’s something to build off. In the second moto, I felt pretty good in the beginning. I got a really good start and ran third about half the moto. I had a pretty close call where I went off the track and lost a few positions. After that it was survival. But I hung around fifth for a while and had a tip-over and it put me back to tenth and that’s where I finished. It sucks to fall and have a little mishap off the track, but it’s good to see some light at the end of the tunnel and some progression. All is well and we’ll keep the building blocks going.”

Ryan DiFrancesco – P10

“I’m thankful to break into the top 10 but also feel like I could fix just a few things and be up there. Sometimes there are things outside of your control, and sometimes there are areas of improvement. I’m looking forward to heading east and keeping up the top 10 results.”

Maximus Vohland – P11

“Tough day here at Hangtown for my home race. First moto, I had a bad start and broke my shifter on lap three after a collision, which left me in second gear for the moto. Moto two, I had a better start and made some passes, however, I tipped over mid-moto, which put me in 12th for the race and 11th overall. Not what I was after, but I’ll be back in Colorado.”

Carson Mumford – P13

“I just didn’t have it in the first moto, but found a little more in the second. I’ve actually only raced Hangtown once and it’s definitely brutal. We’ve got a few things to work on, but I feel like we’re not too far off from really making up some ground. I’m looking forward to Thunder Valley.”

250 Round Results

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 3 1 45 2 Justin Cooper 2 2 44 3 Haiden Deegan 1 4 43 4 Tom Vialle 7 3 34 5 RJ Hampshire 5 5 32 6 Jo Shimoda 4 10 29 7 Guillem Farres 6 8 28 8 Levi Kitchen 10 7 25 9 Jalek Swoll 9 11 22 10 Ryder DiFrancesco 8 13 21 11 Maximus Vohland 11 12 19 12 Chance Hymas 18 6 18 13 Carson Mumford 15 9 18 14 Jordon Smith 12 17 13 15 Dilan Schwartz 19 14 9 16 Jeremy Martin 13 39 8 17 Michael Mosiman 14 40 7 18 Talon Hawkins 21 15 6 19 Caden Braswell 27 16 5 20 Garrett Marchbanks 16 30 5 21 Joshua Varize 20 18 4 22 Jett Reynolds 17 35 4 23 Derek Kelley 24 19 2 24 Hardy Munoz 23 20 1

2023 MXGP of Latvia – Round Eight

Read the full report and results at:

Herlings and Kay de Wolf top MXGP of Latvia

The MXGP of Latvia, marked the eighth round of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship, with unpredictable weather conditions, including rain during the second races adding to the challenge.

It was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings who got his first hat-trick of the season with a perfect 1-1-1 in front of Red plate holder Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jorge Pradoand Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre who closed out the podium.

2023 MXGP of Latvia Round Overall

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Herlings, Jeffrey NED KTM 25 25 50 2 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 22 20 42 3 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 15 22 37 4 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED YAM 18 18 36 5 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 14 16 30 6 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED YAM 16 14 30 7 Forato, Alberto ITA KTM 13 15 28 8 Lupino, Alessandro ITA BET 11 12 23 9 Fernandez, Ruben ESP HON 20 3 23 10 Guillod, Valentin SUI HON 6 13 19 11 Evans, Mitchell AUS KAW 4 10 14 12 Spies, Maximilian GER KTM 5 9 14 13 Koch, Tom GER KTM 7 5 12 14 Bogers, Brian NED HON 12 0 12 15 Östlund, Alvin SWE HON 0 11 11 16 Leok, Tanel EST HUS 2 8 10 17 Watson, Ben GBR BET 10 0 10 18 Roosiorg, Hardi EST HON 3 6 9 19 Jacobi, Henry GER KTM 9 0 9 20 Haavisto, Jere FIN KTM 8 0 8 21 Sileika, Tomass LAT GAS 0 7 7 22 Lusbo, Andero EST GAS 1 4 5 23 Jazdauskas, Domantas LTU KTM 0 2 2 24 Gerhardsson, Albin SWE HUS 0 1 1

In MX2, it was another complete domination with Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay de Wolf who won his first GP in MX2 in the best possible way with also a hat-trick 1-1-1.

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Roan Van de Moosdijk finished second on the podium for his second podium finish of the season in front of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Thibault Benistant who gets a back-to-back podium finish.

2023 MXGP of Latvia MX2 Round Overall