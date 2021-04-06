2021 ProMX Round 1 Schedule – Wonthaggi

The race schedule for Round 1 of the 2021 Penrite ProMX Australian Motocross Championship, which will be held April 11 at Wonthaggi, has been released. Each class will get a 10-minute practice session and 15-minute qualifying session, apart from the 125 2-stroke Cup which gets a 10-minute qualifying session.

There’ll be a MX1 Pole Shootout of the top-ten riders at 10 am, before the racing kicks off, with the MX2. Each class will race over two motos, with the 125 2-Stroke Cup the final race of the day at 3:35 pm.

Race Schedule ProMX Round 1 – Wonthaggi

Event No. Class Sighting lap Start Finish Mins Prac/Qual 1 MX2 (10mins Practice + 15mins Qualifying) 8:00:00 AM 8:25:00 AM 25 2 MX1 (10mins Practice + 15mins Qualifying) 8:27:00 AM 8:52:00AM 25 3 MX3 (10mins Practice + 15mins Qualifying) 8:54:00 AM 9:19:00 AM 25 4 125 2-Stroke Cup (10mins Practice + 10mins Qualifying) 9:21:00 AM 9:41:00 AM 20 5 MX 1 Pole Shootout (Top 10 Riders) 10:00:00 AM 10:13:00 AM 10 MOTO 1 6 MX2 10.15.00 AM 10:20:00 AM 10:50:00 AM 25 + 1 Lap 7 MX3 10:55:00 AM 11:00:00 AM 11:25:00 AM 20 + 1 Lap 8 MX1 11.30:00 AM 11:35:00 AM 12:05:00 PM 25 + 1 Lap 9 125 2-Stroke Cup 12:10:00 PM 12:15:00 PM 12.35.00 PM 15 + 1 Lap Lunch Break 12.35.00 PM 1:00:00 PM 25 MOTO 2 Live TV Start Time and ProMX TV Intro 1:00:00 PM 1:12:00 PM 12 10 MX3 – Moto 2 1:12:00 PM 1:17:00 PM 1:44:00 PM 20 + 1 Lap 11 MX2 – Moto 2 1:54:00 PM 1:59:00 PM 2:29:00 PM 25 + 1 Lap 12 MX1 – Moto 2 2:39:00 PM 2:44:00 PM 3:14:00 PM 25 + 1 lap 13 125 2-Stroke Cup 3:30:00 PM 3:35:00 PM 3:55:00PM 13 + 1 Lap

Australia’s ProMX & AORC KTM Racing Team breaks cover

The Australian-based KTM Racing Team that will compete in the revitalised ProMX Championship, as well as the Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) in April, will be led by Regan Duffy and Daniel Milner in 2021, as the official MX season kicks off.

KTM previously announced Duffy would be heading that bid aboard a 450 SX-F, eager to build upon the 2019 campaign that saw him claim the national MXD title and also take victory in the prestigious Manjimup 15,000 – the youngest rider in history to achieve that feat.

For 18-year-old Duffy, the opportunity to represent KTM in the premier category of Australian motocross is a significant milestone in his young career and the Western Australian teenager is relishing the chance to take on the nation’s best when the gates drop at Wonthaggi in Victoria on Sunday, 11 April.

Regan Duffy

“I’m definitely excited to line-up alongside the best riders in Australia this year. Last season was still a good one for me in WA, but to be with KTM and stepping up to the MX1 class, I’m especially excited to get back to the national level. When I was a young kid I had the factory KTM riders as posters on my wall at home, so to be in this position and representing the brand in the premier class is a dream come true for me. The pre-season has been good for us, I feel like we have a solid base to work because I’ve been feeling good training in Victoria and I’m looking forward to going racing with the team!”

Meanwhile, multiple Australian champion and former International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) overall winner Milner will be equipped with his go-to model in KTM’s enduro range for this year, the 500 EXC-F, and this year he’s typically motivated to continue the form that has kept him atop the sport domestically through much of the past decade.

At 29, Milner has firmly established himself as the benchmark in AORC, with that success extending abroad on multiple occasions throughout his career. When the delayed AORC series begins on 17-18 April at Golden Beach, the Victorian is the favourite to continue his dominance displayed on the way to being crowned E2 and outright champion during the shortened 2020 season.

Daniel Milner

“In my whole career I’ve never had a whole year off as we have over the past 12 months, so there are some nerves there, but a lot of excitement when I think of going racing again with the KTM team. We’ve worked really hard for the past few months especially, so I look forward to turning up on race-day and going for it! I can’t wait to feel that adrenaline of lining up again. The 500 EXC-F is my go-to bike in the range for this season, although I have had a lot of success riding both the 350 EXC-F and 450 EXC-F in the past as well, so it can be a hard decision to make each year between all of the models available! I feel like larger capacity bikes probably suit my style the best of all and we have a good setting, so we’re ready to go. I’m well-prepared for 2021, you can definitely say that, so now we will look ahead to Golden Beach, which I have been to before, and I think it will be a good place to get going for the season.”

In addition to the ProMX and AORC programs to be operated by KTM in 2021, current Finke Desert Race champion David Walsh will once again be ‘Ready To Race’ riding his 500 EXC-F in the iconic Top End event to be held over the June long weekend following a year’s hiatus.

Regan Duffy - KTM Racing Team 2021

Yamaha to boast massive representation in 2021 ProMX series

It’s been over 18 months in the making and the longest pre season in history, but Australian national motocross will roar back to life this weekend as the newly named, Pro MX (Australian Motocross Championship) gets underway at the popular Wonthaggi circuit in Gippsland Victoria. Yamaha Australia kept all their major race teams intact throughout Covid and four well credentialed and established teams will take to the track with plenty of enthusiasm.

CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team

CDR Yamaha will hit round one all systems go with both riders fighting fit and desperate to make the 2021 season their own in the premier MX1 (450c) division. Luke Clout returned to the team after a stint in the USA in 2020 and has picked up where he left off while Hayden Mellross has put an injury riddled year behind him and is back up and firing on all cylinders.

Team owner, Craig Dack, has been vocal and confident in his 2021 line up in the lead up to the series with both riders in their physical and mental prime for motocross. On top of that, the team have the YZ450F working perfectly and are confident of a good start to the year on a tough and challenging track.

Craig Dack – Team Owner

“I think I speak on behalf of everyone in Australian motocross when I say that I can’t wait to go racing this weekend. 2020 had challenges in so many ways but it’s so good to finally get past a lot of that stuff and actually get some bikes back on the track at a national level and go racing. The team is in great shape with not many changes over the time. Our long term and loyal sponsors have stayed with us and the YZ450F was relatively unchanged from 2020 to 2021 so we are ready to go. Both riders are fit and prepared well so its just a matter of getting a round under our belts, so how things stack up and get to work on chasing the 2021 Pro MX Championship.”

Serco Yamaha

The 1-2 punch of Nathan Crawford and Jesse Dobson form a formidable duo in the MX2 (250cc) class as Serco Yamaha put the finishing touches on their 2021 preparations. Dobson retains his ride with the Queensland based team after a promising local season last year while Crawford returns from stint in Europe.

With Serco being a distributor of motorcycle products throughout Australia, the race team often reflects the range Serco supply to the industry. The most obvious change is the move to SEVEN gear for both riders in 2021. One thing that didn’t change is the team will again use the potent YZ250F in their quest for championship success.

Gavin Eales – Team Owner

“Its all starting to get serious now and the anxious nerves are building as round one looms closer. The race truck has been parked up for way too long so the reality of racing really hit the team the other week when the truck was fired up and any last minute changes or altercations made. Paul and Ben have done a great job on the bikes and we are looking forward to round one, the return of motocross and a new championship that will be published and promoted better than ever.”

Yamalube Yamaha Racing

The Yamalube truck will be over flowing in 2021 as three riders now work under the awning this season. Experienced campaigner and former champ, Jay Wilson returns and has two MX2 debutants in Levi Rogers and Rhys Budd alongside him.

Wonthaggi will mark the first national race for Rogers and Budd in the hotly contested MX2 class but both have lined up alongside many of the countries top riders in ore season events and have shown they are more than capable of mixing it with the established names.

Wilson is back and determined to make the 2021 season his best yet. He is also a great sounding board for the younger riders as the team continues to develop riders for Yamaha.

Mike Ward

“We have a good blend of youth and experience for 2021 with two young riders looking to make a name for themselves while Jay is the elder statesmen that can offer guidance and knowledge throughout the year. We have been able to do some local events in Queensland in the lead up to the Pro MX and all three riders have won races and all come into round one confident of a good showing. It’s a tough track to race, both on the bikes and the riders, but we are excited to get things rolling and looking forward to a great championship.”

WBR Yamaha

The WBR Yamaha Bulk Nutrients Team will be busy on race weekend as they have three riders with them in 2021 contesting two classes. Two time NZ MX champ, Maximus Purvis will return to the team but move up to the MX1 class for the new season, while Yamaha young gun, Alex Larwood will make his MX2 debut. The team also are working with Liam Andrews in a support ride for the 2021 season.

Only a week ago, Purvis wrapped up his second MX2 NZ championship, but his time is often spent on the larger capacity 450cc machine. He has since landed in Australia, finalised his settings and will be a real dark horse in the MX1 class.

Larwood and Andrews will fly the flag in the MX2 class and both have been long term and loyal Yamaha riders coming through the Yamaha Junior Racing program. Larwood has moved from his SA based to surround himself with faster riders while Andrews is finally back to full fitness after a horror run with injuries.

Travis Whitten

“I like the make up of the team in 2021 as we have had a good working relationship in place with all three of them. The move to the 450cc class with Max is an exciting one for us and we think he will adapt quickly to the bike and will surprise a few people with his pace and fitness. He has raced the majority of tracks we go to in 2021 so he is confident he can put up a good showing. For the Alex and Liam, both are young and going to make some mistakes as they work their way through a full season of racing. Our aim here is to provide a good environment for them and see them improve through the year. Wonthaggi is a great place to start the season and we hope plenty of people turn out to see the racing as we have been starved of it for too long.”

GYTR- YJR

Yamaha will also have a presence in the newly formed MX3 class that will see the nations’ best 14-17 year old riders fight it out in a high profile and professional setting. GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing Riders of Ryder Kingsford, Kobe Drew, Jackson Camilleri and Pat Martin will all be in attendance and looking to make round one a winner as they compete on their YZ250F’s.

Action gets underway at 8am on Sunday, but if you can’t make it to the track be sure to tune into SBS from 1pm and catch the final round of action live.

2021 Monster Energy KRT MXGP livery displayed at Schijndel

With over a decade as the official factory entry for Kawasaki in MXGP, the Thierry Chizat Suzzoni run Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team has shown off new bike livery and rider clothing at a team launch, shot at the team’s Netherlands headquarters in Schijndel and their local test track.

Thierry Chizat Suzzoni – Team Manager

“We have enjoyed 12 years of partnership with Kawasaki and it’s always a pleasure to start a new season at the head of Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team. From a personal point of view, I am proud to have a great technical team with faithful and passionate people who have a great experience of competition. Romain rode for us last year and already we have learned a lot together. With technical assistance from KHI in Japan we have very competitive factory bikes to rely on. To partner Romain, Ivo joined us this year. He has a good experience we are very confident he will make strong progress with our support. We look forward to arriving in the paddock for the first GP and I thank all our partners who have remained loyal over so many years.”

Optimistic thanks to pre-season success for Romain Febvre, who secured the three-event Italian International Championship, the team also welcomes Ivo Monticelli, making his debut for KRT in 2021.

Vincent Bereni – KRT Technical Manager

“It’s always exciting to start a new season and to see the new bike, team and riders design. We have a new rider next to RF3 for 2021 in Ivo Monticelli. He is improving every time he rides the KX450-SR and we been applying changes and updates to his bike step by step. We are very happy with Ivo’s attitude and commitment; he is a perfect fit with the team and his hard work will be rewarded. Concerning RF3, we now have a full season together and we agree on areas that need it to be improved. In winter testing went very well and we introduced some new evolutions mainly on the chassis side. Technically, it is very important every year to do pre-season races, so the team decided to line up for the Italian International championship to gauge our bikes and riders in real race conditions. Winning the series with RF and getting P:3 overall with IM128 was great for everyone’s spirit and very positive for all our partners, especially Monster Energy and our Italian team partners like Vertex, Braking, Blackbird, CRM and Alpinestars; who did an excellent job with their new 2021 design for us. As a team we feel like caged lions ready for combat. Getting our feet wet doing those races was exciting for the all the staff. We had a positive winter, and we cannot wait to start our 2021 campaign.”

Monster Energy KRT MXGP Gallery

Romain Febvre and Ivo Monticelli with

2021 Australian Speedway Sidecar line-ups revealed

The starting line-up for both the Australian Senior Speedway Sidecar Championship and the Australian Junior Speedway Sidecar Championship have broken cover, with just the last qualifying spots remaining to be filled.

April 23-24 will see Mildura’s Olympic Park Speedway host the two spectacular nights of racing which is guaranteed to showcase the best speedway sidecar riders in the in Australia, as well as Australia’s future champions. There is expected to be some fierce competition which will keep spectators on the edge of their seats. Here’s a look at who’ll be competing:

2021 Australian Speedway Senior Sidecar entries

Rider Passenger D Bottrell D Risstrom B Cohen J Headland C Curran R Curran B Gates M O’Loughlin M Headland B Kerr R Liptrott J Thomas W Monson A Summerhayes M Plaisted B Pitt R Stephens N O’Brien D Treloar B Cox Qualifier 1 Qualifier 2 Qualifier 3 Qualifier 4 Qualifier 5 Qualifier 6 RESERVE RIDERS Qualifier 7 Qualifier 8 Qualifier 9

2021 Australian Speedway Senior Sidecar Qualifier

Rider Passenger G Bond G Cox H Bond B Cox S Firth C Howard H Golding L Cox K Golding I Amos N Hancock B Johnson D Howes J Wheeler M Howse R Commons K Menadue E Melton M Mitchell T Carter T Moon A Lovell D Niesche M Spear B Ogilvie D Cox A Pearce E Bock S Rudloff S Morris B Silvy D Egan RESERVE RIDERS N Cock J MacMahon B Dwyer J Flood S Melbourne I Johns

2021 Australian Speedway Junior Sidecar Entries

Rider Passenger T Battams TBA L Coppen C Westover A Fewster T Grigson K Gates X Moore M Kerss C Ackerley J Milner A Niesche S O’Meley P O’Meley B Tickle M Withers J Treloar I Mitchell

Qatar Baja posponed as Portugal added to calendar

Due to the impact of the ongoing Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the FIM, the Qatar Motor and Motorcycling Federation, the Federaçao de Motociclismo de Portugal (FMP) and local organisers have updated 2021 Baja provisional calendar.

Due to the increased restrictions imposed in Qatar, the Qatar International Baja originally scheduled for 08 to 10 April is now postponed to a later date in 2021. Information regarding the new date will be communicated in due course.

The Baja do Oeste, in Torres Vedras, Portugal has been added to the 2021 schedule and will take place from 15 to 17 October.

FIM Bajas World Cup 2021 (Updated)