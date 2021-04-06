Moto News Weekly Wrap
April 6, 2021
What’s New:
- 2021 WA MX season kicks off with Round 1 at Manjimup
- Forbes Auto Sports Club set for 2021 NSW Senior Track Championship
- Renny Johnston a force at 2021 NZ MX TT Nationals
- 2021 ProMX Round 1 Schedule – Wonthaggi
- Australia’s ProMX & AORC KTM Racing Team breaks cover
- Yamaha to boast massive representation in 2021 ProMX series
- 2021 Monster Energy KRT MXGP livery displayed at Schijndel
- 2021 Australian Speedway Sidecar line-ups revealed
- Qatar Baja posponed as Portugal added to calendar
- 2021 Racing Calendars
- 2021 Provisional MXGP
- 2021 Yamaha AORC presented by MXStore
- 2021 Australian Penrite ProMX
- 2021 Speedway GP
- 2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
- 2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies
- 2021 AMA Supercross
- 2021 GNCC
- 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
- 2021 Progressive American Flat Track
- 2021 New Zealand Motocross
- 2021 New Zealand Cross-Country
- 2021 New Zealand Enduro
- 2021 Australian Supercross (provisional)
- And more…
2021 WA MX season kicks off with Round 1 at Manjimup
The WA MX Senior State championship kicked off over the weekend, with Round 1 taking place at Manjimup. Luke Davis took the opening MX1 win, while in MX2 it was Daniel Pajewski going two from two. Kayden Minear likewise swept the MX3 class, Kara Cats won the Womens and Rylie Craig took the Clubman victory. In Veterans, Oliver Smith took the narrow round victory.
The first MX1 race saw John Darroch take a clear win, over 23-seconds ahead of second placed Charlie Creech, with Luke Davis third. The second race saw Darroch shuffled down to fifth, 1m23s off the lead, with Davis taking the win by 3.219s from Creech. Stuart Eardley-Wilmot, fourth in Race 1, moved up to third.
In the MX2 class the opening race was only completed on the third attempt, where Daniel Pajewski won the 11-lap race by 17.4-seconds from Revonn Nieuwoudt. A more distant third was Camball McMahon. Race two was a 12-lap affair without any reruns and again saw Pajewski win, this time from Conan Forrester by 10.577-seconds, with Niewoudt third, 16.380 off the leader. McMahon had to settle for fourth.
Im MX3 Kayden Minear kicked off the weekend in the same way he’d finish it, with a win in Race 1, over 11-seconds ahead of second placed Dylan Walsh. Deacon Paice completed the top three, just off Walsh. Race 2 saw the same top three, with Minear extending his lead to over 24-seconds, while Paice was a more distant third. Jordan Minear was fourth in both races.
The Women’s Race 1 of the weekend, was actually the first race to run overall, and saw Kara Cats take an unchallenged win over the eight laps, ahead of Hannah Stewart and Chelsea Blakers. Cats would again take victory in Race 2, however Blakers closed down the lead to just 25.093s, claiming second, while Stewart had to settle for a more distant third, 1m21s off leading pace.
In the Clubman class Rylie Craig got his season off to a strong start, taking the win in the opening five-lap race from Shane McCullaugh and Matthew Taylor. Race 2 was held over the same distance, with Craig again winning from McCullaugh, however Kai Smith took third.
The Veterans races were run over nine-laps, with Oliver Smith taking the opening win from Aaron Chircop and Trevor Unstead. Race 2 saw Smith down in third, this time with Luke Few claiming victory by over a minute, and Chircop second.
Official WAMX Statement
“Well this weekend was certainly memorable, as I’m sure you will all agree! We hope you enjoyed it, as much as we did putting it all together. Manjimup provided the goods and was a great venue to start our season. We would just like to thank each and everyone of you for this weekend, the hosted club for providing a great home, officials, marshalls, all event staff, J-MAC Media for the outstanding commentary, all media reps, the organisers MWA, riders, mechanics, local businesses, stall holders Manjimup Bouncy Castles, Slappas Thongs South West WA, Daricas Designs, Steve’s Menswear Manjimup, Swirl & Twirl Delites, The Gateway Hotel, Coles Manjimup, The Shire of Manjimup, Manjimup Police Dept, Redback Security, our series and event sponsors and most importantly the fans who turned up and braved travelling the distance from all over WA to support our event. We had some great racing over the two days. We wish every injured rider a speedy recovery and thank our on-site medics Medic Aid WA and also the team at Warren Hospital Manjimup for their support and excellent care to all our riders. We are very grateful to the very true MX fans and riders, you were all awesome. Once again thanks for everyone’s support. See you all at Round 2!”
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|Race1
|Race2
|1
|LUKE DAVIS
|45
|20
|25
|2
|CHARLIE CREECH
|44
|22
|22
|3
|CALLUM BAYLISS
|43
|18
|25
|4
|HARRY PEARCE
|42
|20
|22
|5
|JOHN DARROCH
|41
|25
|16
|6
|STUART EARDLEY-WILMOT
|38
|18
|20
|7
|NATHAN HIGGOTT
|36
|22
|14
|8
|AUSTIN RIDLEY
|34
|16
|18
|9
|KILE SCOON- REID
|33
|13
|20
|10
|KEAGAN WILLIAMSON
|33
|15
|18
|11
|JARRAD THOMPSON
|31
|16
|15
|12
|STEVEN POCOCK
|30
|15
|15
|13
|DYLAN THOMAS
|28
|12
|16
|14
|MICHAEL ZAWADA
|28
|14
|14
|15
|CODY HEGGS
|26
|13
|13
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|Race1
|Race2
|1
|DANIEL PAJEWSKI
|50
|25
|25
|2
|ISAAC ATKINS
|45
|20
|25
|3
|JAYDEN MCFERRAN
|44
|22
|22
|4
|JEREMY MELBOURNE
|43
|25
|18
|5
|REVONN NIEUWOUDT
|42
|22
|20
|6
|CONAN FORRESTER
|38
|16
|22
|7
|CAMBALL MCMAHON
|38
|20
|18
|8
|DECLAN O’LEARY
|36
|16
|20
|9
|KARA CATS
|34
|18
|16
|10
|CALLUM ALFORD
|31
|18
|13
|11
|CHRISTIAN SILVESTRO
|30
|15
|15
|12
|HAIDEN HILLS
|29
|14
|15
|13
|TOM LILLY
|28
|14
|14
|14
|ZAC SAFFIOTI
|26
|15
|11
|15
|DANIEL WRIGHT
|23
|10
|13
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|Race1
|Race2
|1
|KAYDEN MINEAR
|50
|25
|25
|2
|DYLAN WALSH
|44
|22
|22
|3
|DEACON PAICE
|40
|20
|20
|4
|JORDAN MINEAR
|36
|18
|18
|5
|PATRICK BUTLER
|32
|16
|16
|6
|TAJ MOORE
|30
|15
|15
|7
|ALEC WATKINS
|28
|14
|14
|8
|MASON PAYNE
|26
|13
|13
|9
|ZANE GARRAWAY
|23
|11
|12
|10
|TAJ READ
|22
|12
|10
|11
|ARCHIE FREEGARD
|20
|9
|11
|12
|TRAVIS PITTER
|19
|10
|9
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|Race1
|Race2
|1
|KARA CATS
|50
|25
|25
|2
|CHELSEA BLAKERS
|42
|20
|22
|3
|HANNAH STEWART
|42
|22
|20
|4
|CHE’ EBERT
|34
|16
|18
|5
|MEGAN BAGNALL
|34
|18
|16
|6
|TAHLIA LANG
|30
|15
|15
|7
|L’TECIA O’NEIL
|28
|14
|14
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|Race1
|Race2
|1
|RYLIE CRAIG
|50
|25
|25
|2
|SHANE MCCULLAUGH
|44
|22
|22
|3
|MATTHEW TAYLOR
|35
|20
|15
|4
|KAI SMITH
|34
|14
|20
|5
|DEAN BUDD
|33
|15
|18
|6
|ANDREA MONTI
|32
|16
|16
|7
|OWEN KAY
|32
|18
|14
|8
|RYAN BEALE
|25
|13
|12
|9
|BROCK FIASCHI
|24
|11
|13
|10
|BRENTON OVERSBY
|23
|12
|11
|11
|JARRED BOARDMAN
|18
|9
|9
|12
|JIORDAN GIACOPPO
|18
|10
|8
|13
|MATTHEW WATSON
|17
|7
|10
|14
|DANIEL HAWLEY
|13
|6
|7
|15
|REECE LAWRENCE
|11
|5
|6
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|Race1
|Race2
|1
|OLIVER SMITH
|45
|25
|20
|2
|AARON CHIRCOP
|44
|22
|22
|3
|LUKE FEW
|43
|18
|25
|4
|TREVOR UNSTEAD
|35
|20
|15
|5
|MARTIN COSTA
|34
|16
|18
|6
|CRAIG PANGALLO
|29
|15
|14
|7
|DEAN CASTLEHOW
|27
|11
|16
|8
|SHANE RADAICH
|25
|12
|13
|9
|GARY COOK
|25
|13
|12
|10
|PETER SMEATHERS
|21
|10
|11
|11
|DEAN BUDD
|19
|9
|10
|12
|SCOTT KOSTIN
|16
|7
|9
|13
|SHANE MCCULLAUGH
|14
|14
|–
|14
|DAVID FAGAN
|14
|6
|8
|15
|MARC PAYNE
|13
|8
|5
Forbes Auto Sports Club set for 2021 NSW Senior Track Championship
The Forbes Auto Sports Club will stage its first-ever championship meeting this weekend (April 10 & 11) with the running of the 2021 New South Wales Senior Track Championships. The awarding of the title meeting to the club comes as a reward for several years of club events that have been extremely well attended by riders from other tracks who have invariably praised the Forbes track.
Word about the Forbes track has spread far and wide judging by the entry-list for this weekend with riders from all over the state and from as far north as Townsville set to battle it out for honours.
Gympie based Jarred Brook has been the best performed dirt track racer in Australia over the past few years and he looms as the rider to beat in both the Pro 450 and MX open classes.
Travelling even further this weekend are the Koppe brothers from Townsville with both Damien and Jarrod having national championship wins in their careers.
If the colours of those high-flyer Queenslanders are to be lowered then it will likely be by a younger brigade of home state riders.
From the Hunter Valley there is Boyd Hollis who won last year’s Casey Stoner Cup meeting, and a trio of teenagers who have made an enormous impact in their first two years in the senior ranks – Harrison Ryan, Angus Hutchinson and Luke Bush.
Thomas Herrick from West Wyalong, Thomas Donnelly from Gunnedah and Michael Vecchi from Canberra also come with impressive credentials.
There is only a small entry of slider machines but the clashes between Harrison Ryan and Michael Slade of Tamworth should be spectacular.
Two of the country’s most successful woman racers in Brisbane rider Briony Hendrickson and Hunter Valley rider Keegan Pickering are also among the entries.
There will be plenty of variety on the track with mx-style machines and sliders, plus a good entry of the dirt track sidecars.
In addition to the championship classes there will be support classes for the old blokes and old bikes in the Over 35s and Classics classes, as well as three junior classes.
Racing will take place on both Saturday and Sunday. Practice starts at 9.15 on Saturday morning and then in to the racing, while on Sunday there will a parade of all competitors to commence proceedings at 9 am. Fans can get to see the racing either day for an admission of just $10 per car.
Renny Johnston a force at NZ MX TT Nationals
Words & Images by Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com
He may describe himself as a weekend warrior these days, however Taranaki motorcycle shop owner Renny Johnston certainly made the most of his Easter Weekend, taking an enduro bike to win two national motocross titles.
The 35-year-old father-of-two had assembled his a Husqvarna FE350 enduro bike just two days before the weekend’s racing at the 2021 New Zealand MX TT Nationals at Taupiri, and certainly didn’t arrive at the North Waikato venue with any great expectations of winning. He reckons he was, “Just there for a good time.”
What was even more remarkable was that Johnston had just taken the bike out of the workshop of his Inglewood business and, with the 2021-model demo bike barely run in, when he entered himself in the premier MX1 class at Taupiri.
He knew what was in store for him and his untested new machine – a couple of brutal days of racing against some of the country’s most experienced 450cc bike racers – from the motocross, cross-country, enduro scenes and even from the road-racing community as well.
The racing was tight – Rotorua enduro and cross-country ace Ethan Harris had been on top of the MX1 class standings, but just one point clear of Johnston, as the riders lined up for the final MX1 class race of the weekend. Whomever finished in front of the other in this final showdown would take the glory.
In the end, Johnston finished his weekend with an impressive race victory, his 2-1-4-3-1 score-card in the five MX1 class races giving him the title by six-points from Harris, who had suffered his worst result of the weekend, a fourth, in that fateful final race.
Another Rotorua rider, Callum Dudson, rounded out the MX1 podium in third overall.
“I had ridden the same model bike before, so it wasn’t as if I didn’t know what the bike was like to ride or what it was capable of,” said the modest Johnston following his victory.
A glutton for punishment, Johnston had also entered with the same bike into the veterans’ 35-44 years’ class, therefore giving his body and his bike double the gruelling workout endured by many of his rivals.
Johnston won this class too, finishing three points clear of renowned Huntly cross-country racing exponent Michael Vining, Johnston therefore achieving two New Zealand title wins in the same weekend.
Other class winners at the weekend were Te Aroha’s Luke van der Lee in the MX2 class; Auckland’s Damon Nield topping the Senior 125cc class, with New Plymouth’s Mitch Rowe winning both the veterans’ over-45 years and the Classic pre-1996 class.
Hamilton’s Mikayla Rowe took out the Women’s class and the Classic Pre-2002 bikes class, while Rotorua’s Ticayla Manson topped the Junior Women’s 12-16 years’ 150cc and 250cc class.
Waimauku’s Ruby Leach won the Junior Women’s 8-16 years’ 85cc and 150cc class, New Plymouth’s Shane Smith topped the Clubmans MX3 class and Te Awamutu’s Jack Carmichael took out the Junior 14-16 years’, 250cc.
Waihi’s Luke Maitland was the Junior 12-16 years’, 125cc victor, while Hamilton’s Carson Mackie won the Junior 12-16 years’, 85cc. Wairoa’s Connor Cavaney took the Mini 65cc class and Helensville’s Adam Bockett was the victor in the Mini 50cc class.
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Renny Johnston
|110
|2
|Ethan Harris
|104
|3
|Callum Dudson
|103
|4
|Scott Davies
|81
|5
|Alarn Young
|78
|6
|Blake Maitland
|47
|7
|Damon Nield
|45
|8
|Jasper Andrell
|27
|9
|Seton Head
|25
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Luke Van der Lee
|125
|2
|Zak Hetherington
|108
|3
|Angus Evans
|102
|4
|Phillip Bryan
|86
|5
|Mason Schroder
|52
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Shane Smith
|113
|2
|Luke Maitland
|108
|3
|Scott Keegan
|94
|4
|Mitch Rowe
|88
|5
|Ben Logan
|62
|6
|Josh Whitham
|62
|7
|Josh Smith
|61
|8
|Jacob Van der Lee
|58
|9
|Cameron Keegan
|58
|10
|Mitchel Gleeson
|55
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Damon Nield
|125
|2
|James Parry
|110
|3
|Brandon Hoskins
|100
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Renny Johnston
|119
|2
|Micheal Vining
|116
|3
|Jody Carden
|90
|4
|Noel Leech
|77
|5
|Karl McGovern
|73
|6
|Sam Hamilton
|69
|7
|Andrew Hansen
|67
|8
|Mark Huntley
|61
|9
|Darrel Manson
|59
|10
|Phillip Humphries
|58
2021 ProMX Round 1 Schedule – Wonthaggi
The race schedule for Round 1 of the 2021 Penrite ProMX Australian Motocross Championship, which will be held April 11 at Wonthaggi, has been released. Each class will get a 10-minute practice session and 15-minute qualifying session, apart from the 125 2-stroke Cup which gets a 10-minute qualifying session.
There’ll be a MX1 Pole Shootout of the top-ten riders at 10 am, before the racing kicks off, with the MX2. Each class will race over two motos, with the 125 2-Stroke Cup the final race of the day at 3:35 pm.
Race Schedule ProMX Round 1 – Wonthaggi
|Event No.
|Class
|Sighting lap
|Start
|Finish
|Mins
|Prac/Qual
|1
|MX2
|(10mins Practice + 15mins Qualifying)
|8:00:00 AM
|8:25:00 AM
|25
|2
|MX1
|(10mins Practice + 15mins Qualifying)
|8:27:00 AM
|8:52:00AM
|25
|3
|MX3
|(10mins Practice + 15mins Qualifying)
|8:54:00 AM
|9:19:00 AM
|25
|4
|125 2-Stroke Cup
|(10mins Practice + 10mins Qualifying)
|9:21:00 AM
|9:41:00 AM
|20
|5
|MX 1 Pole Shootout (Top 10 Riders)
|10:00:00 AM
|10:13:00 AM
|10
|MOTO 1
|6
|MX2
|10.15.00 AM
|10:20:00 AM
|10:50:00 AM
|25 + 1 Lap
|7
|MX3
|10:55:00 AM
|11:00:00 AM
|11:25:00 AM
|20 + 1 Lap
|8
|MX1
|11.30:00 AM
|11:35:00 AM
|12:05:00 PM
|25 + 1 Lap
|9
|125 2-Stroke Cup
|12:10:00 PM
|12:15:00 PM
|12.35.00 PM
|15 + 1 Lap
|Lunch Break
|12.35.00 PM
|1:00:00 PM
|25
|MOTO 2
|Live TV Start Time and ProMX TV Intro
|1:00:00 PM
|1:12:00 PM
|12
|10
|MX3 – Moto 2
|1:12:00 PM
|1:17:00 PM
|1:44:00 PM
|20 + 1 Lap
|11
|MX2 – Moto 2
|1:54:00 PM
|1:59:00 PM
|2:29:00 PM
|25 + 1 Lap
|12
|MX1 – Moto 2
|2:39:00 PM
|2:44:00 PM
|3:14:00 PM
|25 + 1 lap
|13
|125 2-Stroke Cup
|3:30:00 PM
|3:35:00 PM
|3:55:00PM
|13 + 1 Lap
Australia’s ProMX & AORC KTM Racing Team breaks cover
The Australian-based KTM Racing Team that will compete in the revitalised ProMX Championship, as well as the Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) in April, will be led by Regan Duffy and Daniel Milner in 2021, as the official MX season kicks off.
KTM previously announced Duffy would be heading that bid aboard a 450 SX-F, eager to build upon the 2019 campaign that saw him claim the national MXD title and also take victory in the prestigious Manjimup 15,000 – the youngest rider in history to achieve that feat.
For 18-year-old Duffy, the opportunity to represent KTM in the premier category of Australian motocross is a significant milestone in his young career and the Western Australian teenager is relishing the chance to take on the nation’s best when the gates drop at Wonthaggi in Victoria on Sunday, 11 April.
Regan Duffy
“I’m definitely excited to line-up alongside the best riders in Australia this year. Last season was still a good one for me in WA, but to be with KTM and stepping up to the MX1 class, I’m especially excited to get back to the national level. When I was a young kid I had the factory KTM riders as posters on my wall at home, so to be in this position and representing the brand in the premier class is a dream come true for me. The pre-season has been good for us, I feel like we have a solid base to work because I’ve been feeling good training in Victoria and I’m looking forward to going racing with the team!”
Meanwhile, multiple Australian champion and former International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) overall winner Milner will be equipped with his go-to model in KTM’s enduro range for this year, the 500 EXC-F, and this year he’s typically motivated to continue the form that has kept him atop the sport domestically through much of the past decade.
At 29, Milner has firmly established himself as the benchmark in AORC, with that success extending abroad on multiple occasions throughout his career. When the delayed AORC series begins on 17-18 April at Golden Beach, the Victorian is the favourite to continue his dominance displayed on the way to being crowned E2 and outright champion during the shortened 2020 season.
Daniel Milner
“In my whole career I’ve never had a whole year off as we have over the past 12 months, so there are some nerves there, but a lot of excitement when I think of going racing again with the KTM team. We’ve worked really hard for the past few months especially, so I look forward to turning up on race-day and going for it! I can’t wait to feel that adrenaline of lining up again. The 500 EXC-F is my go-to bike in the range for this season, although I have had a lot of success riding both the 350 EXC-F and 450 EXC-F in the past as well, so it can be a hard decision to make each year between all of the models available! I feel like larger capacity bikes probably suit my style the best of all and we have a good setting, so we’re ready to go. I’m well-prepared for 2021, you can definitely say that, so now we will look ahead to Golden Beach, which I have been to before, and I think it will be a good place to get going for the season.”
In addition to the ProMX and AORC programs to be operated by KTM in 2021, current Finke Desert Race champion David Walsh will once again be ‘Ready To Race’ riding his 500 EXC-F in the iconic Top End event to be held over the June long weekend following a year’s hiatus.
Yamaha to boast massive representation in 2021 ProMX series
It’s been over 18 months in the making and the longest pre season in history, but Australian national motocross will roar back to life this weekend as the newly named, Pro MX (Australian Motocross Championship) gets underway at the popular Wonthaggi circuit in Gippsland Victoria. Yamaha Australia kept all their major race teams intact throughout Covid and four well credentialed and established teams will take to the track with plenty of enthusiasm.
CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team
CDR Yamaha will hit round one all systems go with both riders fighting fit and desperate to make the 2021 season their own in the premier MX1 (450c) division. Luke Clout returned to the team after a stint in the USA in 2020 and has picked up where he left off while Hayden Mellross has put an injury riddled year behind him and is back up and firing on all cylinders.
Team owner, Craig Dack, has been vocal and confident in his 2021 line up in the lead up to the series with both riders in their physical and mental prime for motocross. On top of that, the team have the YZ450F working perfectly and are confident of a good start to the year on a tough and challenging track.
Craig Dack – Team Owner
“I think I speak on behalf of everyone in Australian motocross when I say that I can’t wait to go racing this weekend. 2020 had challenges in so many ways but it’s so good to finally get past a lot of that stuff and actually get some bikes back on the track at a national level and go racing. The team is in great shape with not many changes over the time. Our long term and loyal sponsors have stayed with us and the YZ450F was relatively unchanged from 2020 to 2021 so we are ready to go. Both riders are fit and prepared well so its just a matter of getting a round under our belts, so how things stack up and get to work on chasing the 2021 Pro MX Championship.”
Serco Yamaha
The 1-2 punch of Nathan Crawford and Jesse Dobson form a formidable duo in the MX2 (250cc) class as Serco Yamaha put the finishing touches on their 2021 preparations. Dobson retains his ride with the Queensland based team after a promising local season last year while Crawford returns from stint in Europe.
With Serco being a distributor of motorcycle products throughout Australia, the race team often reflects the range Serco supply to the industry. The most obvious change is the move to SEVEN gear for both riders in 2021. One thing that didn’t change is the team will again use the potent YZ250F in their quest for championship success.
Gavin Eales – Team Owner
“Its all starting to get serious now and the anxious nerves are building as round one looms closer. The race truck has been parked up for way too long so the reality of racing really hit the team the other week when the truck was fired up and any last minute changes or altercations made. Paul and Ben have done a great job on the bikes and we are looking forward to round one, the return of motocross and a new championship that will be published and promoted better than ever.”
Yamalube Yamaha Racing
The Yamalube truck will be over flowing in 2021 as three riders now work under the awning this season. Experienced campaigner and former champ, Jay Wilson returns and has two MX2 debutants in Levi Rogers and Rhys Budd alongside him.
Wonthaggi will mark the first national race for Rogers and Budd in the hotly contested MX2 class but both have lined up alongside many of the countries top riders in ore season events and have shown they are more than capable of mixing it with the established names.
Wilson is back and determined to make the 2021 season his best yet. He is also a great sounding board for the younger riders as the team continues to develop riders for Yamaha.
Mike Ward
“We have a good blend of youth and experience for 2021 with two young riders looking to make a name for themselves while Jay is the elder statesmen that can offer guidance and knowledge throughout the year. We have been able to do some local events in Queensland in the lead up to the Pro MX and all three riders have won races and all come into round one confident of a good showing. It’s a tough track to race, both on the bikes and the riders, but we are excited to get things rolling and looking forward to a great championship.”
WBR Yamaha
The WBR Yamaha Bulk Nutrients Team will be busy on race weekend as they have three riders with them in 2021 contesting two classes. Two time NZ MX champ, Maximus Purvis will return to the team but move up to the MX1 class for the new season, while Yamaha young gun, Alex Larwood will make his MX2 debut. The team also are working with Liam Andrews in a support ride for the 2021 season.
Only a week ago, Purvis wrapped up his second MX2 NZ championship, but his time is often spent on the larger capacity 450cc machine. He has since landed in Australia, finalised his settings and will be a real dark horse in the MX1 class.
Larwood and Andrews will fly the flag in the MX2 class and both have been long term and loyal Yamaha riders coming through the Yamaha Junior Racing program. Larwood has moved from his SA based to surround himself with faster riders while Andrews is finally back to full fitness after a horror run with injuries.
Travis Whitten
“I like the make up of the team in 2021 as we have had a good working relationship in place with all three of them. The move to the 450cc class with Max is an exciting one for us and we think he will adapt quickly to the bike and will surprise a few people with his pace and fitness. He has raced the majority of tracks we go to in 2021 so he is confident he can put up a good showing. For the Alex and Liam, both are young and going to make some mistakes as they work their way through a full season of racing. Our aim here is to provide a good environment for them and see them improve through the year. Wonthaggi is a great place to start the season and we hope plenty of people turn out to see the racing as we have been starved of it for too long.”
GYTR- YJR
Yamaha will also have a presence in the newly formed MX3 class that will see the nations’ best 14-17 year old riders fight it out in a high profile and professional setting. GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing Riders of Ryder Kingsford, Kobe Drew, Jackson Camilleri and Pat Martin will all be in attendance and looking to make round one a winner as they compete on their YZ250F’s.
Action gets underway at 8am on Sunday, but if you can’t make it to the track be sure to tune into SBS from 1pm and catch the final round of action live.
2021 Monster Energy KRT MXGP livery displayed at Schijndel
With over a decade as the official factory entry for Kawasaki in MXGP, the Thierry Chizat Suzzoni run Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team has shown off new bike livery and rider clothing at a team launch, shot at the team’s Netherlands headquarters in Schijndel and their local test track.
Thierry Chizat Suzzoni – Team Manager
“We have enjoyed 12 years of partnership with Kawasaki and it’s always a pleasure to start a new season at the head of Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team. From a personal point of view, I am proud to have a great technical team with faithful and passionate people who have a great experience of competition. Romain rode for us last year and already we have learned a lot together. With technical assistance from KHI in Japan we have very competitive factory bikes to rely on. To partner Romain, Ivo joined us this year. He has a good experience we are very confident he will make strong progress with our support. We look forward to arriving in the paddock for the first GP and I thank all our partners who have remained loyal over so many years.”
Optimistic thanks to pre-season success for Romain Febvre, who secured the three-event Italian International Championship, the team also welcomes Ivo Monticelli, making his debut for KRT in 2021.
Vincent Bereni – KRT Technical Manager
“It’s always exciting to start a new season and to see the new bike, team and riders design. We have a new rider next to RF3 for 2021 in Ivo Monticelli. He is improving every time he rides the KX450-SR and we been applying changes and updates to his bike step by step. We are very happy with Ivo’s attitude and commitment; he is a perfect fit with the team and his hard work will be rewarded. Concerning RF3, we now have a full season together and we agree on areas that need it to be improved. In winter testing went very well and we introduced some new evolutions mainly on the chassis side. Technically, it is very important every year to do pre-season races, so the team decided to line up for the Italian International championship to gauge our bikes and riders in real race conditions. Winning the series with RF and getting P:3 overall with IM128 was great for everyone’s spirit and very positive for all our partners, especially Monster Energy and our Italian team partners like Vertex, Braking, Blackbird, CRM and Alpinestars; who did an excellent job with their new 2021 design for us. As a team we feel like caged lions ready for combat. Getting our feet wet doing those races was exciting for the all the staff. We had a positive winter, and we cannot wait to start our 2021 campaign.”
Monster Energy KRT MXGP Gallery
2021 Australian Speedway Sidecar line-ups revealed
The starting line-up for both the Australian Senior Speedway Sidecar Championship and the Australian Junior Speedway Sidecar Championship have broken cover, with just the last qualifying spots remaining to be filled.
April 23-24 will see Mildura’s Olympic Park Speedway host the two spectacular nights of racing which is guaranteed to showcase the best speedway sidecar riders in the in Australia, as well as Australia’s future champions. There is expected to be some fierce competition which will keep spectators on the edge of their seats. Here’s a look at who’ll be competing:
2021 Australian Speedway Senior Sidecar entries
|Rider
|Passenger
|D Bottrell
|D Risstrom
|B Cohen
|J Headland
|C Curran
|R Curran
|B Gates
|M O’Loughlin
|M Headland
|B Kerr
|R Liptrott
|J Thomas
|W Monson
|A Summerhayes
|M Plaisted
|B Pitt
|R Stephens
|N O’Brien
|D Treloar
|B Cox
|Qualifier 1
|Qualifier 2
|Qualifier 3
|Qualifier 4
|Qualifier 5
|Qualifier 6
|RESERVE RIDERS
|Qualifier 7
|Qualifier 8
|Qualifier 9
2021 Australian Speedway Senior Sidecar Qualifier
|Rider
|Passenger
|G Bond
|G Cox
|H Bond
|B Cox
|S Firth
|C Howard
|H Golding
|L Cox
|K Golding
|I Amos
|N Hancock
|B Johnson
|D Howes
|J Wheeler
|M Howse
|R Commons
|K Menadue
|E Melton
|M Mitchell
|T Carter
|T Moon
|A Lovell
|D Niesche
|M Spear
|B Ogilvie
|D Cox
|A Pearce
|E Bock
|S Rudloff
|S Morris
|B Silvy
|D Egan
|RESERVE RIDERS
|N Cock
|J MacMahon
|B Dwyer
|J Flood
|S Melbourne
|I Johns
2021 Australian Speedway Junior Sidecar Entries
|Rider
|Passenger
|T Battams
|TBA
|L Coppen
|C Westover
|A Fewster
|T Grigson
|K Gates
|X Moore
|M Kerss
|C Ackerley
|J Milner
|A Niesche
|S O’Meley
|P O’Meley
|B Tickle
|M Withers
|J Treloar
|I Mitchell
Qatar Baja posponed as Portugal added to calendar
Due to the impact of the ongoing Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the FIM, the Qatar Motor and Motorcycling Federation, the Federaçao de Motociclismo de Portugal (FMP) and local organisers have updated 2021 Baja provisional calendar.
Due to the increased restrictions imposed in Qatar, the Qatar International Baja originally scheduled for 08 to 10 April is now postponed to a later date in 2021. Information regarding the new date will be communicated in due course.
The Baja do Oeste, in Torres Vedras, Portugal has been added to the 2021 schedule and will take place from 15 to 17 October.
FIM Bajas World Cup 2021 (Updated)
|Date
|Round
|Location
|Nation
|18-20 Feb
|Dubai Intl Baja
|Dubai
|UAE
|18-20 Mar
|Jordan Baja
|Aqaba
|Jordan
|17-19 Jun
|Baja Jalapao 500
|Teruel
|Spain
|23-25 Jul
|Baja Aragon
|Teruel
|Spain
|5-8 Aug
|Hungarian Baja
|Varpalota
|Hungary
|29 Aug-1 Sep
|Atacama Baja 1
|Copiapo
|Chile
|2-4 Sep
|Atacama Baja 2
|Copiapo
|Chile
|15-17 Oct
|Baja do Oeste
|Torres Vedras
|Portugal
|TBA
|Qatar Int Baja
|Doha
|Qatar
|28-30 Oct
|Baja Portalegre
|Portalegre
|Portugal
2021 Racing schedule
2021 Provisional MXGP Calendar
|Rnd
|Grand Prix
|Date
|1
|MXGP of Oman, Muscat
|Fri 2 Apr – Sat 3 Apr
|2
|MXGP of Italy, TBA
|Sat 24 Apr – Sun 25 Apr
|3
|MXGP of Portugal, Agueda
|Sat 8 May – Sun 9 May
|4
|MXGP of The Netherlands, Oss
|Sat 22 May – Sun 23 May
|5
|MXGP of Germany, Teutschenthal
|Sat 29 May – Sun 30 May
|6
|MXGP of Russia, Orlyonok
|Sat 12 Jun – Sun 13 Jun
|7
|MXGP of Latvia, Kegums
|Sat 19 Jun – Sun 20 Jun
|8
|MXGP of Jakarta (INA), Jakarta
|Sat 3 Jul – Sun 4 Jul
|9
|MXGP of Indonesia, Semarang
|Sat 10 Jul – Sun 11 Jul
|10
|MXGP of Czech Replublic, Loket
|Sat 24 Jul – Sun 25 Jul
|11
|MXGP of Belgium, Lommel
|Sat 31 Jul – Sun 1 Aug
|12
|MXGP of Sweden, Uddevalla
|Sat 7 Aug – Sun 8 Aug
|13
|MXGP of Finland, Iitti-KimiRing
|Sat 21 Aug – Sun 22 Aug
|14
|MXGP of Igora Drive (RUS), Igora Drive
|Sat 28 Aug – Sun 29 Aug
|15
|MXGP of Turkey, Afyonkarahisar
|Sat 11 Sep – Sun 12 Sep
|16
|MXGP of China, TBA
|Sat 18 Sep – Sun 19 Sep
|17
|MXGP of France, St Jean d’Angely
|Sat 9 Oct – Sun 10 Oct
|18
|MXGP of Spain, intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos
|Sat 16 Oct – Sun 17 Oct
|19
|TBA
|Sat 30 Oct – Sun 31 Oct
|20
|MXGP of Patagonia Argentina, Neuquen
|Sat 13 Nov – Sun 14 Nov
2021 Yamaha AORC presented by MXStore calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Rounds 1 & 2
|Nowra, NSW
|March 27-28
|Rounds 3 & 4
|TBA, VIC
|April 17-18
|Rounds 5 & 6
|Kyogle, NSW
|July 17-18
|Rounds 7 & 8
|TBA, QLD
|August 6-7
|Rounds 9 & 10
|Kingston SE, SA
|September 18-19
|Rounds 11 & 12
|Omeo, VIC
|October 16-17
2021 Australian Penrite ProMX calendar
|Rnd
|Date
|Location
|1
|Apr-11
|Wonthaggi, Victoria
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, 125 CUP
|2
|May-02
|Canberra, ACT
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3
|3
|May-30
|Gilman, South Australia
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, 125 CUP
|4
|Jun-27
|Maitland, NSW
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, Classic Motocross Evolution Motocross Cup
|5
|Jul-25
|Wodonga, Victoria
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, 125 CUP
|6
|Aug-08
|QMP, Queensland
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW, AORC (Fri & Sat)
|7/8
|August 14-15
|Coolum, Queensland
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, VETS (Sat)
MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW (Sun)
2021 Speedway GP Calendar
|Date
|Round
|Location
|Apr-24
|2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|TBC
|May-15
|2021 PZM Warsaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland
|PGE Narodowy
|May-22
|2021 German FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Bergring Arena
|Jun-05
|2021 Czech Republic FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Marketa Stadium
|Jun-19
|2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|TBC
|Jul-17
|2021 Adrian Flux British FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Principality Stadium
|Jul-31
|2021 Betard Wroclaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix OF POLAND
|Olympic Stadium
|Aug-14
|2021 Swedish FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|G&B Arena
|Aug-28
|2021 Russian FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Anatoly Stepanov Stadium
|Sep-11
|2021 Danish FIM Speedway Grand Prix Sponsored by ECCO
|Vojens Speedway Center
|Oct-02
|2021 Torun FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland
|Marian Rose MotoArena
2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship (Provisional)
|Round 1
|May 7-9
|Extreme XL Lagares
|Portugal
|FMP
|Round 2
|June 3-6
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|AMF
|Round 3
|July 10/11
|TBD
|Italy
|FMI
|Round 4
|July 27-31
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|FRM
|Round 5
|August 14/15
|Red Bull TKO
|USA
|AMA
|Round 6
|September 18/19
|TBD
|Poland
|PZM
|Round 7
|October 1-3
|Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|RFME
|Round 8
|October 30/31
|GetzenRodeo
|Germany
|DMSB
2021 Australian Speedway events
|Championship
|Location
|Date
|2021 Australian Under 21’s Speedway Championship
|Gillman Speedway, SA
|Postponed
|2021 Australian Junior Speedway Sidecar Championship
|Pinjar Park, WA
|3-4 April, 2021
|2021 Australian Senior Speedway Sidecar Championship
|Pinjar Park, WA
|3-4 April, 2021
|2021 Speedway FIM Oceania Speedway Championship
|Gillman Speedway, SA
|Postponed to November
|2021 Speedway FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship
|Gillman Speedway, SA
|17 April, 2021
2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies calendar
|Date
|Event
|Cat 1 RallyGP
|Cat 2 Rally 2
|Cat 3
|Grp1 Moto-Rally
|Grp1 Moto-Rally
|Grp2 Moto Enduro
|Grp3 Quad
|Adventure Trophy Grp1+3
|SSV
|April 9-13
|BP Ultimate Portugal Rally (POR)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|June 7-13
|Rally Kazakhstan (KAZ)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|July 1-11
|Silkway Rally (RUS)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|August 13-22
|Rally do Sertoes (BRA)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|October 8-13
|Rallye du Maroc (MAR)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|November 6-12
|Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (UAE)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
2021 AMA Supercross calendar
|2021 AMA Supercross Calendar
|Round 1
|Houston, Texas
|East
|NRG Stadium
|Sat, January 16
|Round 2
|Houston, Texas
|East
|NRG Stadium
|Tues, January 19
|Round 3
|Houston, Texas
|East
|NRG Stadium
|Sat, January 23
|Round 4
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|East
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Sat, January 30
|Round 5
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|East
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Tues, February 2
|Round 6
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|East
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Sat, February 6
|Round 7
|Orlando, Florida
|East
|Camping World Stadium
|Sat, February 13
|Round 8
|Orlando, Florida
|West
|Camping World Stadium
|Sat, February 20
|Round 13
|Atlanta, Georgia
|West
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Sat, April 10
|Round 14
|Atlanta, Georgia
|West
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Tues, April 13
|Round 15
|Atlanta, Georgia
|West
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Sat, April 17
|Round 16
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|East
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Sat, April 24
|Round 17
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|W/E
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Sat, May 1
2021 GNCC
|Round
|Date
|Event Name
|City, State
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 1
|Feb 20-21
|Big Buck
|Union, SC
|Micro
|Rnd 5
|Apr 17-18
|Tiger Run
|Union, SC
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 6
|May 1-2
|Hoosier
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 7
|May 22-23
|The John Penton
|Millfield, OH
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 8
|Jun 5-6
|Mason-Dixon
|Mount Morris, PA
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 9
|Jun 26-27
|Snowshoe
|Snowshoe, WV
|eMTB
|Rain
|Jul 10-11
|RAIN DATE
|–
|–
|–
|Jul-31
|Loretta Lynn eMTB
|Hurricane Mills, TN
|eMTB
|Rnd 10
|Sep 11-12
|The Mountaineer
|Beckley, WV
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 11
|Sep 25-26
|Burr Oak
|Millfield, OH
|Micro
|Rnd 12
|Oct 9-10
|Buckwheat 100
|Newburg, WV
|Micro
|Rnd 13
|Oct 23-24
|Ironman
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Micro
|Rain
|Nov 13-14
|RAIN DATE
|–
|–
2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
|Round
|Date
|Raceway
|Location
|Round 1
|May 29
|Fox Raceway National
|Pala, CA
|Round 2
|June 5
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|Round 3
|June 19
|High Point National
|Mt Morris, PA
|Round 4
|June 26
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|Round 5
|July 3
|Redbud National
|Buchanan, MI
|Round 6
|July 17
|Spring Creek National
|Millville, MN
|Round 7
|July 24
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|Round 8
|August 14
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, MY
|Round 9
|August 21
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|Round 10
|August 28
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Round 11
|September 4
|Pala National
|Pala, CA
|Round 12
|September 11
|Hangtown National
|Sacremento, CA
2021 Progressive American Flat Track calendar
|Round
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Rnd 3
|May 1
|Atlanta Super TT
|Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA
|Rnd 4
|May 22
|Texas Half-Mile
|Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX
|Rnd 5
|May 29
|Chicago Half-Mile
|Dirt Oval Route 66, Joliet, IL
|Rnd 6
|June 18
|OKC Mile I
|Remington Park, Oklahoma City, OK
|Rnd 7
|June 19
|OKC Mile II
|Remington Park, Oklahoma City, OK
|Rnd 8
|June 26
|Lima Half-Mile
|Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH
|Rnd 9
|July 17
|DuQuoin Mile
|DuQuoin Fairgrounds, DuQuoin, IL
|Rnd 10
|July 24
|Port Royal Half-Mile
|Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA
|Rnd 11
|August 14
|New York Short Track
|Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY
|Rnd 12
|August 21
|Peoria TT
|Peoria Motorcycle Club, Peoria, IL
|Rnd 13
|September 4
|Springfield Mile I
|Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL
|Rnd 14
|September 5
|Springfield Mile II
|Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL
|Rnd 15
|September TBD
|TBA
|Doubleheader I, California
|Rnd 16
|September TBD
|TBA
|Doubleheader II, California
|Rnd 17
|October 8
|Charlotte Half-Mile
|Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC
2021 New Zealand Motocross Championship
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round One
|Woodville Grand Prix
|31st January, 2021
|Round Two
|Rotorua
|21st February, 2021
2021 New Zealand Cross-Country Championships
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 3
|Gore & Districts MCC, Gore
|Saturday, April 17
|Round 4
|Mosgiel District MCC, Mosgiel
|Saturday, April 18
2021 New Zealand Enduro Championship
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Tokoroa
|11th April
|Round 2
|Hosted by Kapi Mana Motorcycle Club
|24th & 25th April
|Round 3
|Hosted by Kapi Mana Motorcycle Club (race days TBC)
|5th, 6th & 7th June
|Round 4
|Masterton; Martinborough
|12th June & 13th June
2021 Provisional Australian Supercross dates
- 25 September – Further information TBA
- 9 October – Further information TBA
- 16 October – Further information TBA
- 23 October – Further information TBA
- 30 October – Further information TBA
- 6 November – Further information TBA
- 20 November – Further information TBA
- 27 November – Further information TBA
2021 Australian Four Day Enduro (A4DE) Cancelled
2021 Enduro Australian Three Day Vintage Enduro (A3VE)
7-9 May – Blackwood, VIC
2021 Finke Desert Race
11-14 June – Northern Territory
2021 Hattah Desert Race
3-4 July – Hattah, Victoria
2021 Motocross Australian Classic Motocross Championship
9-11 July – Nowra, NSW
2021 Motocross Australian Post Classic Motocross
16-18 July – Nowra, NSW
2021 International Six Day Enduro (ISDE)
30 August – 4 September – Italy
U.S. AMA West ISDE Qualifier Series
- March 20-21: Red Mountain, Calif., Desert MC and Prospectors MC, AMA District 37 Sprint Enduro
- April 17-18: Campwood, Ariz., Arizona Trail Riders, AMA AMRA
- May 22-23: Craig, Colo., Enduro Colorado, AMA RMEC
U.S. AMA East ISDE Qualifier Series
- May 1-2: Battle Creek Mich., BCMC, AMA Michigan Sprint Enduro
- May 7-8: Plantersville, Ala., Southern Enduro Riders Association
- May 29-30: Glen Daniel, W. Va., AMA Full Gas Sprint Enduro