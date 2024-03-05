Moto News Weekly Wrap
March 5, 2024
What’s New:
- SBS continues as Australian ProMX broadcast partner
- 2024 AORC set for Roma opener this weekend
- Jay Wilson’s Japanese 450 MX title defence to kick off this month
- 2024 Bathurst Long Track Masters Report with Peter Baker
- 2024 American Flat Track season kicks off this week at Daytona
- 2024 Wild Boar GNCC Motorcycle Report
- Strong Enduro performances for Sherco over weekend
- KTM to power Australian MX65 Futures Class
- Guillem Farres breaks femur in training
- 2024 AMA Supercross Round Eight – Daytona Speedway Rider Quotes
- SMX Play Off and finale venues confirmed
- 2024 FIM SuperEnduro Round Seven Final Report
SBS continues as Australian ProMX broadcast partner
SBS will continue as the official broadcast partner of ProMX, with live free-to-air coverage on SBS and streaming platform SBS On Demand across all eight rounds of the 2024 ProMX Championship.
SBS’s coverage of the 2024 ProMX Championship will begin from Wonthaggi on March 17, with coverage on SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand from 1:00-4:00pm (AEDT). A full replay of all the action will also be available on SBS On Demand.
2024 AORC set for Roma opener this weekend
The outback Queensland town of Roma will host the nation’s finest enduro talent this weekend when it hosts the opening two rounds of the 2024 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore (AORC).
With a massive 245 entries, there is intrigue on who can seamlessly slip into a winning groove when the racing gets underway, and the competition will be fierce as the seasoned stars of enduro go into battle with the new wave of emerging talent.
Milner is one of the evergreens in the paddock. In 2024, the Victorian returns to the AORC Championship after two difficult seasons in the Enduro World Championship. And he’s out to prove a point, straight back into the ultra-competitive E2 class with backing from his former AORC suitor, KTM.
Thirty riders will contest the E2 class in Roma and, while the returning multi-time champion Milner will undoubtedly be a towering presence, the 2024 roster is exceptional with the likes of Jonte Reynders (Sherco), Andrew Wilksch (Beta), 2023 junior champion Will Dennett (Yamaha), 2016 E2 champion Beau Ralston (Kawasaki) and former Australian ISDE representative Ben Kearns (Beta) waiting for him. And there’s an international flavour thanks to French rider Toe Fugier (Sherco), who has also been an ISDE campaigner for his country.
Reynders, who was the in-form rider at the tail end of 2023, is shaping as Milner’s biggest threat as he embarks on a sixth year with Sherco. Whatever eventuates after 12 rounds – ending in Nowra on September 14-15 – there will be a new E2 champion crowned in 2024 following the retirement of reigning champion Josh Green, who has remained in the AORC paddock as a course assessor.
Jonte Reynders
“I honestly couldn’t be happier with how the 2024 Sherco 300 SEF Factory is performing. We’ve fine-tuned a few aspects during the off-season, incorporating the new engine and refining our chassis and suspension set-up to optimise performance. I am confident we’re in a prime position to build upon our successes last year and contend for the E2 championship.”
Daniel Milner
“It’s been a little different this year with running my own team, organising logistics and everything behind the scenes, but so far it’s been exciting. We’ve secured some really good sponsors and we’ve had great off-season getting the bike set up, testing with Choice Suspension, and training with the Beaton’s Pro Formula crew. Plus, I’m excited to take young Tom Buxton from New Zealand under my wing this year, because I’ve always enjoyed bringing the younger guys up and guiding them with my experience racing around the world. We’re racing the AORC, then the GNCC and Hattah, and my goal is to be at the top at all of those races, especially because I’ve done so in the past. We’re definitely shooting for the top step and will make sure we stay fit and healthy throughout the season.”
And it’s a colossal battle on the manufacturer front in E2 as well, with nine brands in action making for a fascinating sub-plot.
Meanwhile, Cooper Sheidow (Yamaha), Riley McGillivray (KTM) and Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha) will begin their E1, E3 and EW (women’s) title defences in Roma, with all three classes following the ‘tipster’s nightmare’ narrative of E2.
Riley McGillivray
“We won the 2023 E3 championship in my first year in the class, which was awesome. My goal for 2024 is to back that up by winning again. I’m on the same program and in the same class, and the only change is the updated 2024 KTM 500 EXC-F. I’ve just returned home from a stint overseas, and although I haven’t had as much time on the new bike as I would’ve liked, I feel like the experience I gained is going to help in the long run. I’m grateful to receive support from KTM again this year as I pull together my own team. There’s a really good crew behind me and I get to go to the races again with my family. It should be another great year!”
Kyron Bacon (Yamaha) is the E1 favourite, though, with the Tasmanian consistently the fastest enduro rider in Australia over the last two seasons – and he impressed with a superb cameo in the world enduro title late last year. A mid-year injury in 2023 derailed Bacon’s AORC E1 defence, but he’ll be out for redemption in 2024.
Korey McMahon (GASGAS), New Zealander Tom Buxton (KTM) and Will Price (Kawasaki) are also in the 11-rider Roma E1 mix, the latter making a gritty return after a big crash late last year. Buxton is riding under the Milner umbrella, with the Kiwi finishing 14th in the 2023 world enduro E3 title.
The E3 class features a plethora of new names, but the talent runs deep with riders like Jye Dickson (Beta), Patrick McGillivray (KTM), Luke Chella (KTM), Fraser Higlett (Beta) and Tom Vance (Sherco) all looking to make early dents in Riley McGillivray’s title defence.
The EW class is shaping as a real arm wrestle, too, with the multi-time-winning veteran Gardiner set to feel the heat from her teenage prodigy understudy, Danielle McDonald (Yamaha).
McDonald waltzed through the AORC junior girls’ class in 2023 before stunning the off-road world with a breakout performance at the ISDE in Argentina as part of the second-placed Australian women’s team.
The EJ junior class (16-U18) is a fertile ground for the nation’s next wave of stars, where Jett Yarnold (Yamaha) will fancy his chances after the two riders who finished in front of him last year – Dennett and Bill Hargy – have now moved on.
In the typical AORC way, though, the competition will be fierce across all classes in Roma – 16 in total including more juniors, Masters and Veterans – with racing to be held over a ‘sprint’ format.
Entry is free for spectators on both days. The event location is Emoh Ruo Road, Euthulla.
Jay Wilson’s Japanese 450 MX title defence to kick off this month
Australia’s Jay Wilson will defend his IA1 (450cc) Japanese Motocross Championship with the Yamaha Factory Innovation Racing Team, starting March 30. Wilson will continue his multi-faceted role of racing, test riding and rider mentoring for up and coming Japanese riders.
Wilson has been in the US recently, working with the Star Yamaha team. This will be an on-going thing as part of his job list is to collaborate with teams around the world in testing and acquiring knowledge to help further the development of the Yamaha YZ range. This also includes Australia and already Jay and the CDR Yamaha team have had several conversations and shared plenty of data on the YZ450F.
Since moving to Japan at the start of the 2022 season, Wilson has now become a two-time Japanese Motocross Champion with the 250 class win in his first year and locking down the 450cc crown in 2023, both in dominating fashion. Hopefully 2024 will see Jay rack up championship number three.
2024 Bathurst Long Track Masters
By Peter Baker
The stars of dirt track racing turned on another memorable day and night of tremendous action when the 2024 Group One Site Services Bathurst Long Track Masters meeting was staged on Saturday (March 2) at the Bathurst Showground. Competitors again travelled from near and far, confirming the reputation of this annual meeting as a ‘must-do’ on the calendar while fans were there in big numbers as many more watched livestreaming of the meeting.
Unfortunately some of the livestreaming focused on a wet track and the work done to again get the 810-metre track ready for action, but fans were rewarded for their patience with the 92 event programme completed with many memorable races to resolve the 11 classes of competition.
Above all others it was the Dirt Track Sidecars who provided a race for the ages – not just best race of the night, but one of the all-time time great battles in the final that drew the biggest and noisiest reaction from the crowd.
For the last three laps of the final Jarred Marko / Shaun Fuller and Corey Forde / Darren Freudenstein exchanged the lead multiple times and were often within touching distance of one another. Marko / Fuller narrowly got to the flag first with Forde and Freudenstein left with the consolation of being part of such a memorable race, while for third placed Matthew Davies / Tom Northey they got the best view of the titanic clash.
The Bathurst 450 Masters final only just came up short of matching the three-wheelers with motorcycling’s own King of Bathurst Jarred Brook having to work his way through the field before passing Cyshan Weale on the final lap with Reid Battye third.
Brook did have his colours lowered in the final of the Flat Track 19” class when he could not haul in Daniel Wicks, while Cyshan Weale again chased Brook home for third. Wicks left the meeting with the distinction of being the only rider to take two class wins when he added success in the Unlimited 2-stroke final. Wicks won that one very comfortably but behind him Jacob Richardson and Bailey Spencer engaged in their own two-bike war before Richardson won out for second.
Undoubtedly the most decisive class winner on the programme was in the Long Track Slider class where Zane Keleher made the 1500 Km trip from Rockhampton worthwhile being unbeaten in the heats, posting fastest lap in the Masters Shootout and then coming from behind to run way in the final ahead of another great scrap for second where Harrison Ryan edged out Sam Martin.
The class victory that was most pleasing to Bathurst fans was the win by local 16 year old Jett Carter in the Pro 250 class. He too was unbeaten in his heats before a stirring ride to pass the far more experienced James Sawdy in the final with last year’s winner Rory Hutchinson in third.
Competition in the Over 40s class was no less intense with Joshua McCosker narrowly outpacing Jason Morris and Adam Ferguson in another exciting decider. Even in the two classes decided on points over four rounds the final outcome was ultimately determined by the winner of the final round.
Tayla Street was a first time winner of the highly competitive Womens class but she had a tough battle holding out Kelsey Jensen, who won one round, with the consistent Lori Gow third.
In an unusual happening the top three riders in the Hooligan Twins class was exactly the same as 12 months earlier with Kenny Angel getting the better of Damien Bombardiere with Kristin O’Donnell third, but that result too was only resolved very late in the final round.
There were two junior classes on the programme which showcased to fans the exciting young talent that is coming through the ranks. In the 13-1U16yrs Beau Bailey was unbeaten in the heats but only managed third in the final behind Sam Drane and surprise packet Thomas Gotts. The equal top scorers from the heats battled out the final for the 9-U13yrs with Lockie Duggan getting the better of Cooper Antone with Jed Fyffe third.
Around the tea break riders who had recorded the fastest individual lap times to that stage in five classes were let loose in the Masters Shootout. Besides Zane Keleher being the fastest Long Track Slider, Harrison Ryan won in the 450cc class, Corey Forde / Darren Fraudenstein in the Dirt Track Sidecars, local Jett Carter took the honours in the Pro 250 class and Beau Bailey went fastest of the juniors.
Arguably one of the best Bathurst meetings will leave riders and fans alike planning for 2025.
2024 Bathurst Long Track Masters results
PRO 450 MASTERS
- Jarred Brook – North Brisbane
- Cyshan Weale – North Brisbane
- Reid Battye – Coffs Harbour
PRO 250
- Jett Carter – Panorama
- James Sawdy – Panorama
- Rory Hutchinson – Kurri Kurri
FLAT TRACK 19”
- Daniel Wicks – Gunnedah
- Jarred Brook – North Brisbane
- Cyshan Weale – North Brisbane
UNLIMITED 2-stroke
- Daniel Wicks – Gunnedah
- Jacob Richardson – Hunter
- Bailey Spencer – Coffs Harbour
HOOLIGAN TWINS
- Kenny Angel – Gosford
- Damien Bombardiere – City Of Penrith
- Kristin O’Donnell – Gunnedah
OVER 40s UNLIMITED
- Joshua McCosker – Central Coast
- Jason Morris – Lake Macquarie
- Adam Ferguson – North West Victoria
LONG TRACK SLIDER
- Zane Keleher – Rockhampton
- Harrison Ryan – Hunter
- Sam Martin – Adelaide
WOMENS
- Tayla Street – Albury-Wodonga
- Kelsey Jensen – Harley, Victoria
- Lori Gow – Albury-Wodonga
DIRT TRACK SIDECAR
- Jarred Marko / Shaun Fuller – Gunnedah
- Corey Forde / Darren Fraudenstein – Griffith / Cowra
- Matthew Davies / Tom Northey – Wyalong / Penrith
JNR 125-250 13-U16yrs
- Sam Drane – Forbes
- Thomas Gotts – ACT
- Beau Bailey – Cowra
JNR 85-150 9-U13yrs
- Lockie Duggan – Forbes
- Cooper Antone – Albury-Wodonga
- Jed Fyffe – Albury-Wodonga
2024 American Flat Track season kicks off this week at Daytona
In Daytona Bike Week tradition, the AFT season will kick off in spectacular doubleheader fashion under the lights of the Flat Track at Daytona International Speedway with the Royal Enfield Short Track at DAYTONA I & II on Thursday, March 7, and Friday, March 8, in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Jared Mees has an unprecedented tenth Championship squarely in his sights, needing just one more title triumph to reset one of the sport’s foundational records once thought unbreakable. However, it’ll likely prove one of the most difficult of his remarkable career, a fact that could very well be underlined in the Daytona opener.
The Mission SuperTwins field only increases in strength this season with a number of big-name talents stepping up to full-time premier-class duty, including Max Whale (No. 18 Latus Motors Racing/Liqui Moly Harley-Davidson XG750R).
It’s something of a similar story in the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER class, where reigning champ Kody Kopp (No. 1 Latus Motors/BMC KTM 450 SX-F) is in position to become the most decorated rider in the history of the category, both in terms of championship triumphs and race victories.
His presence is also an opportunity for other up-and-coming riders looking to make their own impression. The list of potential usupers to Kopp’s throne is headlined by the Tom Drane (No. 59 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F), Chase Saathoff (No. 88 JPG Motorsports Honda CRF450R), and Trent Lowe (No. 48 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R).
Once fully up to speed, Drane was effectively Kopp’s equal over the ‘23 season’s second half and should only be that much better in his second full season. Saathoff has been on the verge of a breakthrough maiden win for two seasons now, the first of which could come at any time and open the floodgates to many more. Lowe managed to break down that same wall a year ago and now looks to transform that speed into legitimate title contention.
2024 Wild Boar GNCC
Round two of the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series was the Moose Racing Wild Boar, run on a sunny and warm day over the weekend, before clouds started to roll in and a downpour of rain later in the afternoon race made for the gnarliest Florida GNCC finishes ever.
As the race got underway it was Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jordan Ashburn getting the jump off the line to earn the $250 Steel City Medical Center’s XC1 Open Pro Holeshot award. After overcoming a first-turn crash, FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Jonathan Girroir would continue to push his way towards the front of the pack.
Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Steward Baylor would make his way into the lead on the second lap of the race but would have Girroir just seconds behind him waiting to make a move into the lead. On the fourth lap, Girroir would do just that and make the pass stick on Baylor for the lead. As conditions worsened, Girroir put his head down and pushed on towards the finish. Girroir would cross the finish line with over a two-minute lead to earn his second-straight win of the season.
Baylor would hold on to finish second in the XC1 class and third overall as FMF KTM Factory Racing Landers’ Grant Davis finished second overall from the XC2 250 Pro class. Babbitts Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass would battle back from an eighth place start to round out the top three XC1 finishers, and fourth overall on the day in Florida.
Lyndon Snodgrass
“P3 at the Wild boar for my first XC1 podium. The past 10 months have been challenging to say the least! Glad to be heading in the right direction! Next up GA this weekend. Thanks Team.”
After earning the holeshot Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jordan Ashburn would have a consistent race as he maintained a top five position throughout, and ultimately crossing the line fourth in XC1 and sixth overall on the day. JS Sherco Racing’s Josh Strang steadily climbed his way back up past his competitors as he started his day back in the tenth place position. Strang would come back to make a last lap pass to finish fifth in XC1, and seventh overall at round two.
Josh Strang
“Progress! Once I got going I enjoyed the Florida sand this year, the last few years have been a struggle for me so I was happy to leave with a P5 in class. A tough race with a lot of mechanicals so I’m happy to prove that the Sherco USA is very capable of doing this job! Thank you to everyone who is behind this program, it is fun!!”
Active Air/Max Motorsports/FXR/Husqvarna’s Evan Smith would cross the line eighth overall, sixth in XC1, after starting his day at the back of the pack on the opening lap and having to work his way back. Phoenix Racing Honda’s Michael Witkowski came through to earn seventh in XC1, while finishing ninth overall.
After getting off to a good start, Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Trevor Bollinger would find himself having to regroup and push his way back towards the front after the second lap. Bollinger would then have to make a fast pit stop after his rear brake went out. As he got back out on the track, he would come through to earn eleventh overall, and eighth in XC1. Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ryder Lafferty made his way to ninth in XC1 after having to come back from the back of the pack mid-way through the race.
Unfortunately for Babbitts Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Grant Baylor he would be running third after five laps of racing but would have his bike lock up during the last lap and was unable to finish out the lap. AmPro Yamaha’s Ricky Russell would complete four out of six laps, while Morgantown Powersports/Tely Energy KTM’s Layne Michael was only able to complete three laps of the race.
A big upset for Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Craig DeLong happened during lap one after a bad start to the race. DeLong would crash on the opening lap, and after realizing he had broken part of the bike, he went to get help. Upon returning DeLong realized his bike was on fire from the exhaust touching some dry grass, ultimately ending his day.
XC1 Pro Event Results
- Jonathan Girroir (KTM)
- Steward Baylor (KAW)
- Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW)
- Jordan Ashburn (GAS)
- Josh Strang (SHR)
- Evan Smith (HQV)
- Michael Witkowski (HON)
- Trevor Bollinger (HQV)
- Ryder Lafferty (GAS)
- Grant Baylor (KAW)
Overall National Championship Standings
- Jonathan Girroir (60)
- Steward Baylor (46)
- Grant Davis (37)
- Jordan Ashburn (33)
- Angus Riordan (31)
- Evan Smith (29)
- Josh Strang (23)
- Grant Baylor (21)
- Trevor Bollinger (21)
- Michael Witkowski (20)
XC2 250 Pro
As the XC2 250 Pro class took off it was Bells Electric Race Team’s Toby Cleveland earning himself the $250 Steel City Medical Center XC2 Holeshot award. However, it would not take long for FMF KTM Factory Racing Landers’ Grant Davis to make a pass into the lead on the opening lap. For the first couple of laps Davis and Team Enduro Engineering’s Josh Toth would battle back-and-forth, but as the race wore on Davis would hold the lead position and make a mad dash towards to the front of the pack.
Davis would come through to earn his first-ever XC2 class win, but he would also have another huge accomplishment of finishing second overall on the day.
FMF KTM Factory Racing Landers’ Angus Riordan, who is the current XC2 points leader, would make his way up to second in the class after battling back from a fourth place start to the day, while also finishing fifth overall.
Making a GNCC appearance this season was Honda Canada/GDR/Fox Racing’s Tyler Medaglia as he battled his way from the back of the pack up to third in the XC2 class to close out his day at round two. Unfortunately for the XC2 250 Pro defending champion, AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper he would only be able to complete four out of the six laps after running in the third place position.
XC2 250 Pro Event Results
- Grant Davis (KTM)
- Angus Riordan (KTM)
- Tyler Medaglia (HON)
- Jesse Ansley (KAW)
- Jonathan Johnson (BET)
- Ruy Barbosa (HON)
- Tyler Palmer (HQV)
- Max Erlandsson (HON)
- Cody Barnes (HON)
- Joshua Toth (HON)
XC2 250 Pro Series Standings
- Angus Riordan (55)
- Grant Davis (51)
- Jesse Ansley (31)
- Jonathan Johnson (30)
- Joshua Toth (29)
- Ruy Barbosa (26)
- Liam Draper (25)
- Tyler Palmer (24)
- Toby Cleveland (21)
- Tyler Medaglia (21)
FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am
In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class it was TCO Off-Road KTM Canada’s Philippe Chaine grabbing the Lojak Cycle Sales XC3 Holeshot award to start the day, however Devore/KTM/FXR/SRS Suspension made his way into the lead not long after the start. Devore would hold the lead for the first three laps of the race before Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Jhak Walker made the pass for the lead stick on Devore. Walker remained in the lead for the remainder of the race crossing the line six minutes ahead of his competition.
Devore would ultimately be unable to finish the race, as he only completed four out of the six laps. After grabbing the hoelshot, TCO Off-Road KTM Canada’s Philippe Chaine would continue to push for the duration of the race, coming through to earn a podium position in the FMF XC3 class as he crossed the finish line in second. Destructo Racing/Dixie Fuel/Prescription Tune Suspension’s Dustin Simpson made his way into a podium position on the last lap as he battled through the conditions in Florida.
Earning the Top Amateur honors at the Wild Boar was Team Green Kawasaki’s Nick DeFeo as he came through to earn an impressive 10th overall finishing position on the day, and the 250 A class win. Jason Tino came through to earn second on the Top Amateur podium with a 15th overall and second in 250 A. Zack Hayes rounded out the Top Amateur podium with a 19th overall and a first place finish in the Open A class.
As the morning race got underway, it was Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Korie Steede jumping off the line first and earning herself the $100 Kanati Performance Tires WXC Holeshot award. Steede would hold the lead position for the first lap of the race, but FMF KTM Factory Racing Landers’ Brandy Richards was right behind her looking for a chance to make a pass stick.
Richards would have that opportunity on the second lap, making her way into the WXC lead as they came around. Richards would continue to hold the lead for the rest of the race, coming through to earn her first-ever WXC class win in GNCC and by over a minute. Steede would continue to push but would be unable to battle back against Richards.
She would come across the finish line second in WXC. Sherco USA/Moose/Rachel Gutish Racing’s Rachel Gutish made her way into third on the second lap, and she would continue to push for the remaining laps of the race, crossing the finish line third in her class at round two.
Kailub Russell would race the morning race in the Sportsman A class, coming through to earn the overall win, while Tom Mason from Australia would also race in Sportsman A coming through second overall in the race.
In the 8 a.m. youth bike race it was your defending overall youth racer, Caleb Wood, battling it out with fellow YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) competitor, Brayden Baisley for majority of the race. Wood made his way back into the lead position, pushing for the last three laps and ultimately crossing the finish line with over a minute lead. Baisley would hold on to her second overall and in the YXC1 class. Travis Lentz battled back to come through first in the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class and rounded out the top three youth overall finishers in Florida.
Kole Parlin made his way through earning third in YXC1, which would also be his first podium in the class. Hayden Dupuis and Nash Peerson came through in second and third to round out the top three in the YXC2 class. Other winners on the day were Hunter Carey in the 85 Big Wheel (11-15) class and Ace Tokar in the 85 (12-13) class.
Wyatt Johnson would earn the 85 (11) class win, while Gage Lane took home the 85 (7-10) class win. In the 65 (10-11) class it was Trason Landrum earning the win and Tripp Lewis earned himself the 65 (9) class win, while Krue Russell earned his first 65 (7-8) class win. Madison Kazimir of the Girls Super Mini (12-16) would battle back to earn her class win, Sahara Robinson took home the Girls 85 (7-13) class win and Vaida Lavergne earned the Girls 65 (7-11) class win at round two. Brysun Scott came to race and earned himself the Trail Rider (7-15) class win.
The third round of the 2024 Progressive GNCC Racing Series will take place on March 9 and 10 in Washington, Georgia with The Specialized General GNCC at Aonia Pass MX.
Strong Enduro performances for Sherco over weekend
Sherco Factory Racing team riders, Jérémy Sydow dominated the opening round of the German Enduro Championship, winning the E1 category and the scratch classification.
Teodor Kabakchiev meanwhile took part in a brand new Hard Enduro event, the Castagn’Hard , which was organized by the Moto Club de Privas (07) in France. He won the prologue on Friday evening and the race on Saturday.
Jérémy Sydow
“The race was very beautiful and well organized, I had fun, I did not make any mistakes and I achieved the best time in all the special sections on each of the three laps. The bike worked great; this bike is truly a pleasure to ride. I had good sensations riding the bike which made me confident in each of the special stages. My next race is next weekend, for the opening of the Italian championship.”
Teodor Kabakchiev
“It was a great weekend, and this race was interesting. I learned that snow had fallen there on Sunday. If it had been during the event, the conditions would have been made even more difficult. We are progressing with each race; the bike suits me well and I am very happy to have won the first edition of the Castagn’Hard. I did a double with a victory in the prologue and in the main race! A race in France and a French bike at the top!”
KTM to power Australian MX65 Futures Class
KTM Group will support the new MX65 Futures category at three rounds of the 2024 Australian ProMX Championship, with KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS to collectively get behind the class at the Maitland, MX Farm Queensland and Queensland Moto Park (QMP) rounds of the season, which will be open to riders on any brand of 65 cc motocross machine.
All participating young racers will enjoy a complete race team experience, including guided track walks, access to the KTM Racing Team, GASGAS Racing Team, and Raceline Husqvarna Racing Team riders, as well as receiving a MX65 Futures Goodie Bag, and more!
KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS will also be hosting a number of activities outside of the on-track action, including a ‘Come and Try’ electric bike station, which will give attendees the opportunity to test ride the new 2024 electric-powered dirt bikes from KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS.
In addition, the spectacular Flair Riders Stunt Show will also be on location across the Maitland, MX Farm Queensland and Queensland Moto Park (QMP) events, led by GASGAS Ambassador Jack Field and offering the ultimate entertainment in between the motos.
Registrations will be available through the official website of the Australian ProMX Championship at www.auspromx.com.au, with entries opening approximately one month out from each round of the series.
Kyle Blunden – KTM Group Australia Motorsport Manager
“We are thrilled to announce the debut of the MX65 Futures, which is a pivotal move in our commitment to junior racing. Nurturing the next generation of racers is at the core of our mission, and in partnership with ProMX, we’re offering a platform for young talents to shine and display their skills on track. We have a diverse product offering for aspiring future champions, and what better way to showcase that than at the premier motocross events in Australia. Our team has done a tremendous job and we can’t wait to kick start this program in 2024.”
Husqvarna’s Guillem Farres breaks femur in training
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing recruit Guillem Farres sustained a broken femur in a crash while training in Florida Tuesday last week, requiring surgery and unfortunately disrupting his rookie campaign in the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship.
The 20-year-old had been preparing for this past weekend’s Daytona Supercross when the incident occurred. He is now scheduled to undergo surgery and then will begin to work on his recovery, with further updates to be released in due course.
Nathan Ramsey, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager
“Guillem is one of the most liked riders in the industry that I have ever worked with. I am completely gutted that he had an unfortunate crash today while testing at the Baker’s Factory. He is not only tough, but he is strong, and we will support him in every way to get him back at the races doing what he loves.”
2024 AMA Supercross Round Eight – Daytona Speedway
450 Main
Ken Roczen came back from a small tip-over in the opening 450 Heat to win that contest ahead of Chase Sextn and Aaron Plessinger. Hunter Lawrence seventh in that opening Heat.
The second Heat saw Yamaha’s Justin Cooper and Eli Tomac break away early on. Tomac eventually overhauled Cooper before just seconds later Jett Lawrence blew past both of them with apparent ease. The track is heavy and technical, treading the line between caution and aggression finer than ever on the dark sand base.
Drama on the gates as Honda mechanics couldn’t get the tyre cover off the back of the CRF450F of Jett Lawrence. The tyre blanket finally came loose, perhaps a second before the gates dropped.
Chase Sexton got away well to take the early lead from Eli Tomac. Jett Lawrence recovered from that start-line drama to quickly move up to third place. Jett looked to be struggling with vision as he continually reached for his goggles over the opening lap.
Ken Roczen then closed in on the Aussie youngster and started to challenge for third place. Hunter Lawrence moved past Dylan Ferrandis for fifth on lap two. He stayed there for a few laps before going out of the race at the five-minute mark.
Up front Chase Sexton looked to be running away with it. Four-minutes in and he had almost four-seconds on Tomac but the Yamaha rider then started to pull some of that ground back. Coming with him was Jett Lawrence…
Jett Lawrence then took Tomac for second.
A few turns later Jett was into the race lead and immediately started to pull away.
As the race approached the halfway mark Jett Lawrence led Sexton by three-seconds. Eli Tomac was two-seconds further back in third, his YZ450F was now consistently trailing smoke… His mechanics signalled him to take it easy on the clutch in order to make it to the flag but Tomac never saw the signals.
Ken Roczen was ten-seconds further back in fourth place and had his hands full with a charging Dylan Ferrandis. Aaron Plessinger had been running fourth before coming up short on a jump and taking a hefty tumble.
Jett Lawrence was now lapping two-seconds quicker than his closest pursuers. With five-minutes left on the clock Jett led Sexton by 12-seconds. Tomac was still within striking distance of Sexton. Cooper Webb had moved past Ferrandis and was shaping up to challenge Roczen for fourth place.
With two laps to run Eli Tomac was all over Chase Sexton in the battle for second place. Tomac got it done and immediately pulled a gap over the defending champion. Further back Webb got the better of Roczen for fourth place as he continued to recover from a poor start.
Jett Lawrence backed it off on the final lap as he dealt with plenty of lapped traffic, taking the chequered flag six-seconds ahead of Tomac. Chase Sexton rounded out the podium ahead of Cooper Webb. That was Jett’s third win of the season.
The Daytona victory extended Jett’s championship lead to ten-points over Cooper Webb. Chase Sexton now 13-points off the lead in third and three-points ahead of Eli Tomac.
Jett Lawrence – P1
“It’s awesome to get a win here, especially to get it on my first attempt on a 450. Winning it how we did, with my tire cover still on as the gate was dropping, I was freaking out on the gate. I’m glad I was able to get a good start, calm myself down, and get back to racing. I’m super-pumped for the team on this one.”
Eli Tomac – P2
“Tonight was a hard-fought second place. I was close to the front the entire race. What it really came down to was one jump and one rhythm section on the track. It was a big quad jump that I didn’t do in the first half, and that was where Jett (Lawrence) was making up a lot of time on us. I ended up catching on to that line, but it was a little too late. Overall, I’m happy I was able to get second place but bummed not to get the win. We’ll keep fighting and keep pushing on from here.”
Chase Sexton – P3
“This is definitely a step in the right direction. I’ve had a rough couple of weeks with my hand being hurt, but tonight was good. Overall, this is another building block and we’ll go back to work this week. I finally got to ride between races this past week with my hand and we’re not done yet, just gotta keep building and keep moving forward.”
Cooper Webb – P4
“Daytona was a brutal day, for sure. The track was super gnarly with all the rain and all the ruts. Qualifying went great, and I got a pole position, my first one of the year, so that was awesome. Then it was a tough heat race. I struggled in that one and didn’t get off to a great start. In the main event, I got off to a mediocre start and lost touch with that front-pack. I made some good passes late in the race, especially the one on Kenny (Roczen), but I just didn’t ride too great at the beginning of the race and lost a lot of time. Overall, I’m happy with collecting the most points that I could and walking out of here ready for the rest of the year.”
Justin Cooper – P6
“It was tough. The conditions were the main thing today. We got a lot of rain, so it was soft conditions and the track was deteriorating really badly, especially in the main event. People were taking the same lines inside, and the track got really chewed up, so it was pretty much survival out there. I got a really good start in the heat and was able to lead some laps, which was cool. In the main event, I got a good start and then got shuffled around a bit the first couple of turns. We followed Cooper through the pack, made a run for the top five, and almost got it. That would have been nice. I tried everything and threw everything at it but came up a little short. It was a really good day though, P6. We’ll take that. It was the best result of the year so far. I want to get in the top five and eventually get on the podium; that’s the main goal.”
Malcolm Stewart – P7
“Being the closest race to a hometown weekend for me, Daytona treated me okay,” Stewart said. “The Heat wasn’t too bad, vision was kind of tough being where I was, but we made some passes and ended up fourth in that one. Main Event, the track went away really fast and it was a typical, really hard Daytona. At the end of the day, we ended up P7 – it could have been better, could have been worse. My headspace is okay, we’re going to look forward to Alabama, get back to regular Supercross, and get back up front.”
Jason Anderson – P9
“Tough day in the office for me. The day started off pretty decent with a dry track for timed practice and Qualifying 1. They decided to cancel the second session because of the weather just before we were about to head out to the gate, which made going from a completely dry track in qualifying to a muddy track in my heat race a hard adjustment. In the main, I got a bad start and had to fight through the pack. I kept making small mistakes, which were common on this wild Daytona track, but I’m happy to come out healthy and I’m looking forward to showing my true form next weekend.”
Justin Barcia – P11
“Daytona definitely wasn’t the result we wanted, but we had some positives in practice, qualified a lot better today and there’s some light at the tunnel, which was cool. Led a little bit in the Heat, like half a lap, and then got a bit tight and ended up going down once, but it was okay. In the Main Event, I didn’t get off the start the best, had a couple of bobbles, crashed and really just struggled to hold on – I had some bad arm-pump tonight. We’ll regroup again and be back at it next week!”
Adam Cianciarulo – P12
“It was a hectic day, especially with the weather. I’m not sure what it is with me and the rain this season, but all the talk of me loving mudders has finally caught up to me. We stayed safe out there in a brutal main event, but I’m stoked to make it through and being that it was our first race back, it gives me a lot to build on with this race. My Monster Energy Kawasaki bike felt great all day and I’m looking forward to putting it up near the front soon.”
Aaron Plessinger – P18
“Daytona was an interesting one. I was feeling good all day and then the rain came, got a little muddy, and the track was already soft, so that added to it. The Heat was good, caught a flow on my way to third, and then the Main Event was going well also, until it wasn’t. I was running around fifth or sixth, hit a soft spot on the face of a jump, and had to bail over the bars. I got up, the bike was all twisted so I pulled in, went back out, and then rolled around to save some points. Overall, we’re going into next weekend to race and we’re going to push on. I’m looking forward to Birmingham, it’s gonna be a good one.”
Dean Wilson – P20
“Well f*ck! I am so mad at myself🤬Solid top 10 in the books for Daytona rode solid all main. Just over a lap to go I barely made a mistake in the rhythm & got grabbed by a soft spot and threw me on the ground. Got up as fast as I could went to pick bike up but my shoulder felt off. Ended up breaking my Scapula in three spots. I’m so frustrated at myself. I was in such a good spot for a good finish and boom it’s over. Gonna do all I can to heal up and be back for the last few SX races. Gutted for my team and my fans. Wanted to be out there every weekend for you guys. The last injury I had was a foot peg in my ass so it’s been a solid couple years but unfortunately this is how the game goes. Thank you all for the support❤️🤝 the choob will be up tomorrow night.”
Hunter Lawrence – P21
“It’s a bittersweet night for the team. Jett had a great night, and it was awesome for the team to get a win. As far as my night, I was really happy with how I was riding—fifth off the start, fighting for fourth was definitely a positive to take away. I’m really happy with how the bike felt—it was handling amazing. Fingers crossed we’ll be all good after I get evaluated. I just have to continue to build on the positives.”
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|14 Laps
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|+05.889
|3
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|+09.734
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha
|+32.404
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|+35.227
|6
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|+36.214
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+48.370
|8
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Honda
|+49.213
|9
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|+1:36.072
|10
|Benny Bloss
|Beta
|13 Laps
|11
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+25.005
|12
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki
|+27.498
|13
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|+36.915
|14
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki
|+43.249
|15
|John Short
|Kawasaki
|+1m07.003
|16
|Ty Masterpool
|Kawasaki
|+1m18.395
|17
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda
|+1m22.797
|18
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|+1m51.198
|19
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|12 Laps
|20
|Dean Wilson
|Honda
|11 Laps
|21
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|1 Laps
|22
|Justin Hill
|KTM
|+12.217
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|160
|2
|Cooper Webb
|150
|3
|Chase Sexton
|147
|4
|Eli Tomac
|144
|5
|Ken Roczen
|133
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|132
|7
|Jason Anderson
|131
|8
|Dylan Ferrandis
|107
|9
|Justin Cooper
|91
|10
|Hunter Lawrence
|87
250 Main
Haiden Deegan bounced back from a big off during practice to finish second to McAdoo in the opening 250 Heat to secure a good gate pick. Max Anstie won the second Heat ahead of Tom Vialle and Seth Hammaker.
Cam McAdoo got the early lead in the Main ahead of Haiden Deegan and Seth Hammaker. Deegan briefly took the lead from McAdoo but the Kawasak rider came right back at him to move straight back into the lead.
Deegan then briefly stalled his machine which saw Hammaker demote him to third. Tom Vialle then pushed Deegan further back to fourth. Championship leader Max Anstie was outside the top ten.
At the halfway point of the 15-minute plus one-lap race Cam McAdoo enjoyed a two-second lead over Tom Vialle but the KTM rider was starting to reel him in. Seth Hammaker was a further four-seconds back in third place, with a two-second buffer over Haiden Deegan.
A mistake from McAdoo then allowed Vialle to sweep through to the lead with just under seven-minutes left on the clock.
Haiden Deegan then made another mistake, but pulled off a miraculous save that was almost like an enduro style pivot-turn and lost little time to Hammaker.
With two laps to go Vialle led McAdoo by seven-seconds. Hammaker was a further two-seconds back in third, but with a handy six-second buffer over fourth placed Haiden Deegan.
Tom Vialle went on to secure his maiden AMA Supercross round victory. The 23-year-old Frenchman took the chequered flag five-seconds ahead of McAdoo and was by far the fastest rider on what was a tough and heavy track.
Seth Hammaker tried hard to chase down his team-mate over the final laps but couldn’t get the better of McAdoo, rounding out the podium six-seconds ahead of fourth-placed Haiden Deegan. Pierce Brown fifth.
Championship leader Max Anstie finished eighth to retain his lead by a single-point over Cameron McAdoo and Pierce Brown. Tom Vialle moved up to fourth in the championship chase, only three-points from the lead and equal with Haiden Deegan.
Tom Vialle – P1
“It was nice to grab the win after having my first podium last week and now my first victory here in Daytona. The track was tough, but I actually feel good. I didn’t have a great start, but I passed a lot of guys and it feels so good – it’s amazing to win. I want to thank my team and everybody who works with me and supports me. It’s amazing to race at Daytona and to get this result!”
Cameron McAdoo – P2
“It was a good night for me. I was able to get a heat race win and ended up second on the podium. The track was brutal all day. It was really soft even before the rain came. We got quite a bit of rain and it was so rutted. I am super grateful to get out of here in a much better position in the points and we really enjoyed ourselves today at Daytona. Huge shoutout to my Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team and the fans for coming out and hanging out. I’m looking forward to keeping this momentum and we are only one point back from the championship lead.”
Seth Hammaker – P3
“My day started off pretty good. The track was super gnarly. First qualifying session I ended up fifth which is what we were shooting for coming into this race. The second session was super muddy, but it was good to get the feel for the conditions just in case it rained more throughout the night. During my heat race, I rode decently and ended up third. In the main, I learned from my mistakes that I made in the heat and managed to come out third off the start. I had some good battles and my Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki teammate Cameron and I were running first and second at one point. Tom Vialle got by us, but I rode my own laps in that race, which felt good and I ended up with our first podium of the season.”
Pierce Brown – P5
“Another fifth was okay on paper, but a disappointing night. I didn’t get the start that I needed and it was hard to make passes, so we’ll regroup and pick some stuff up for next week. Overall, the bike is good and the team is also, I just need to get a start and put myself into position sooner.”
Chance Hymas – P15
“It was a rough weekend. Once again, I was riding really good until I wasn’t. I’m frustrated with myself and just trying to take the positives away and work on what I know I need to work on. A massive thank-you to my team and supporters for being patient and sticking with me through it all.”
250 main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Tom Vialle
|KTM
|11 Laps
|2
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|+04.997
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|Kawasaki
|+08.674
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha
|+14.224
|5
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|+16.318
|6
|Coty Schock
|Yamaha
|+46.589
|7
|Jalek Swoll
|Triumph
|+53.864
|8
|Max Anstie
|Honda
|+53.954
|9
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|+1m11.353
|10
|Daxton Bennick
|Yamaha
|+1m20.568
|11
|Henry Miller
|Honda
|+1m22.557
|12
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha
|+1m24.576
|13
|Nicholas Romano
|Yamaha
|+1m31.147
|14
|Jace Kessler
|Yamaha
|+1m34.270
|15
|Chance Hymas
|Honda
|10 Laps
|16
|Bryton Carroll
|Yamaha
|+10.806
|17
|Izaih Clark
|Honda
|+21.340
|18
|Gage Linville
|GASGAS
|+26.052
|19
|Tyler Stepek
|Honda
|+28.232
|20
|Dominique Thury
|Kawasaki
|+30.119
|21
|Garrett Hoffman
|Yamaha
|+34.677
|22
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|GASGAS
|9 Laps
250 East Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Max Anstie
|52
|2
|Cameron Mcadoo
|51
|3
|Pierce Brown
|51
|4
|Tom Vialle
|49
|5
|Haiden Deegan
|49
|6
|Coty Schock
|48
|7
|Daxton Bennick
|44
|8
|Seth Hammaker
|39
|9
|Henry Miller
|37
|10
|Marshal Weltin
|35
SMX Play Off and finale venues confirmed
2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 1 will take place on Saturday, September 7 at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C. and Playoff 2 will take place on Saturday, September 14 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. The SMX World Championship Final will take place on Saturday, September 21 at The Strip at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, marking a long-anticipated return to a city that has hosted many memorable final Championship rounds in Supercross’ rich history.
For the full run-down see:
SMX World Championship venues confirmed for play-offs and final
2024 FIM SuperEnduro Round Seven Final Report
Billy Bolt (GBR-Husqvarna) entered the final showdown of the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship season on home turf with a 59-point lead over his closest competitor, Jonny Walker (GBR-Beta).
Bolt only needed to win the first heat to become world champion for the fourth time in his career, however he managed to wrap it up before that first race even got underway. The three-points Bolt earned for the fastest SuperPole lap was enough to get the job done.
Bolt then went on to win his seventh Grand Prix of the season with yet another hat-trick perfect score.
Prestige Race One
Bolt scored the holeshot in the first bout before making a small mistake that put Jonny Walker momentarily in front. Bolt taking the lead back quickly and then pulling away to a clear 12-second victory.
Walker found himself under threat from a flying Mitch Brightmore (GBR-GASGAS) but managed to keep him at bay in what was an all Brit podium
Prestige Race Two
Billy Bolt held back at the start of the second bout, as he often does with the reverse grid races, while out in the lead Jonny Walker took control, overtaking Manuel Lettenbichler(GER-KTM) and looking ever stronger with each obstacle.
It looked like Walker might get to enjoy a race victory on home soil, but a slightly crazy end to the race shook up the rankings in the second final. But Bolt made a fantastic comeback and then pounced on a mistake by Walker to take the lead one lap from the finish. Lettenbichler then pushed Walker back to third.
Prestige Race Three
Determined to end his home round on a high, Bolt took the holeshot for race three and set about building a lead. Increasing his advantage in the opening stages, he built up a seven-second gap over Manuel Lettenbichler in second place. However, just when his third victory looked within reach, a crash in the rocks saw Lettenbichler close that gap. Quickly remounting and regrouping, Bolt got back into his high-paced rhythm and pushed ahead to claim his third race win of the night.
Prestige Overall
- Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 63pts
- Jonny Walker (GBR), Beta, 49pts
- Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 47pts
- Mitch Brightmore (GBR), GASGAS, 39pts
- Will Hoare (GBR), Rieju, 32pts
Billy Bolt – P1
“I’ve always dreamed of racing in front of my hometown. So to come here tonight and not only win but clinch the world championship for a fourth time is mind blowing. I grew up in Newcastle, it’s my home, so I can’t thank everyone enough for coming out like this to support me. I’m glad we’ve been able to put on a show for them too. The track got tougher as the night went on. It was hard not to make a mistake. Overall, it’s been a challenging season, especially with my injury midway, but thanks to my team we’ve won the championship. We’ll celebrate tonight!”
Jonny Walker – P2
“I feel like I’m riding well, and I just need to change a few things, get rid of a few mistakes. I’m really looking forward to next year, and I’ll be giving it my all. I’m hoping to have a bit more support from Beta next year, it’s been tough being a privateer, but overall I’m pleased with how things have gone. All credit to Billy, he’s a beast and was just unbeatable.”
Manuel Lettenbichler – P3
“I’m stoked with my riding tonight. On a difficult track, I felt I put in one of my best rides of the season. My starts were solid too, and I took the holeshot award. In the last race, I was able to keep close to Billy, which was awesome. It’s been a wild season with lots of up and down moments, but overall it’s come good. I’m super happy to finish the championship in third because we’ve worked hard as a team to get it. I want to take a little break now and then start to focus on the Hard Enduro season and get ready to defend my title there.”
2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship Points
(Final)
- Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 427pts
- Jonny Walker (GBR), Beta, 354pts
- Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 287pts
- Will Hoare (GBR), Rieju, 240pts
- Mitch Brightmore (GBR), GASGAS, 230pts
Junior Category
At just 17 years old Ashton Brightmore (GBR-GASGAS) took out the title in the Junior category.
Without so much as a wheel out of place, the younger brother of Mitch Brightmore (2023 Junior World Champion) showed unfailing composure throughout the season and on the most important night of the year.
This latest triumph for the Brightmore family was celebrated in a wave of emotion which was plain for everyone in the arena to see. In just two seasons, the two brothers have emerged as two of the most talented riders in the sport.
Ashton Brightmore
“It really means a lot to win this title, it hasn’t sunk in yet but at the same time I’m absolutely buzzing. Winning it a year after my brother is special, as a family we work really hard, and to follow in Mitch’s footsteps is so great. It’s going to be interesting to fight it out in Prestige next year! It won’t be easy and I have a lot to learn, but I’m always up for a challenge!”
2024 Racing schedule
