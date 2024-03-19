2024 AMA Supercross Round Ten Indianapolis Rider Quotes

450 Main One

The times in qualifying were incredibly close but coming out on top was Jett Lawrence ahead of Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb. After missing the last round as he recovered from a shoulder injury Hunter Lawrence was back in action to qualify ninth.

Ken Roczen took the holeshot ahead of Jason Anderon, Jett Lawrence and Shane McElrath. The Australian was soon through to second place but Roczen had pulled the pin from the off and looked to have a pace that Jett would not be able to match.

By lap three Chase Sexton was up fourth, Cooper Webb fifth and Eli Tomac sixth.

After looking a little messy early on, Jett then found his rhythm and started to pull some ground back on Roczen. Once within striking distance the German offered no resistance, taking a wide line and giving Jett plenty of room, he needed no second invitation, sweeping through to the lead and then pulling away to the tune of a second a lap at times.

A little further back Cooper Webb was challenging Jason Anderson for third place, but finding it hard to make a pass on the Kawasaki rider. Their tussle allowed Sexton to close in on them. Webb finally got the job done only to come together with a lapped rider two laps from the end. Webb lost a lot of time before getting back up to speed, and had slipped to eighth by the chequered flag.

Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac both got the better of Jason Anderson to take third and fourth respectively, Anderson fifth.

Jett Lawrence backed off on the final lap but still took the flag almost four-seconds ahead of Roczen.

450 Main Two

Jett Lawrence scored the holeshot ahead of Aaron Plessinger and Ken Roczen. The Suzuki rider made short work of Plessinger for second and then also blew past Jett on the opening lap. Plessinger then immediately started to attack Lawrence but Jett managed to stave off his advances. Jason Anderson then took that third place from Plessinger. Cooper Webb moved up to fifth, Chase Sexton sixth, Eli Tomac seventh.

Jett Lawrence again managed to run down Roczen, taking the lead at half-race distance after the German made a rare mistake in the whoops. Further back Chase Sexton had got the better of Cooper Webb for third place.

Jett Lawrence took the chequered flag just under two-seconds ahead of Roczen. Chase Sexton completed the podium once again. Aaron Plessinger fourth and Cooper Webb fifth. Jason Anderson sixth and Eli Tomac seventh.

450 Main Three

Early on in the final bout it was again Jett Lawrence and Ken Roczen the chief protagonists right from the off. Chase Sexton also started well in third, Cooper Webb fourth on what was now a soft and very rutted up track. Jason Anderson fifth, Aaron Plessinger sixth. Eli Tomac was down in tenth.

This time around Jett Lawrence didn’t stay right with Roczen. If he followed Roczen home he would still take the overall, and he looked content to do exactly that but Chase Sexton then closed right onto the tail of Jett. The Australian responded and immediately upped his pace, reeling in Roczen and pulling away from Sexton.

As the race entered its second half lapped traffic was becoming an issue for the leaders. Jett and Roczen then went side by side at various points of the track, Roczen was not giving this one away.

Jett Lawrence then managed to pull away from Roczen on his way to a dominant 1-1-1 to take the round win to extend his championship lead over Cooper Webb to 21-points. Jett had buttoned right off on the second half of the final lap to make sure he brought it home safe.

Chase Sexton took second from Roczen with a minute left on the clock and Cooper Webb was also closing in. Sexton then pulled away from Roczen to secure second place which gave the defending champion third overall for the round.

Third place was good enough for Roczen to take second overall for the night.

Jett Lawrence – P1

“It was cool to be the second person to sweep all three main events, and the first since Ken Roczen when he was on a Honda. I loved to keep that tradition alive for the team. The track tonight was super gnarly; it could catch you at any moment. It was scary riding next to someone in the rhythm sections, but it created some good racing. It was easy to lose and gain time, for sure. I knew starts would be key tonight, and I was very happy with where I was off the gate in all three races.”

Chase Sexton – P3

“Indy was definitely an improvement again. Qualifying wasn’t the hottest for me, but we showed up tonight and overall we’re trying to build every weekend. I feel like we’re getting better and I’m able to do motos during the week now, so kind of getting back to how I would normally train. We still have some room for improvement, for sure, but we’re on the right path and we’re going to try to keep inching closer over these coming rounds, give it my best every weekend.”

Jason Anderson – P4

“I consistently ran in the Top 5 and had a few battles with the leaders, I just have to work on making fewer mistakes and staying up in the front where we have the speed to be. Thank you to the team for making race weekends the best it can be for me. Fourth overall isn’t bad, but I’m ready for a win.”

Cooper Webb – P5

“Not a whole lot to say, really. We finished fifth overall at the Indy Triple Crown. That lapper incident in the first main set us back early, but that’s the way it goes sometimes. We’ll regroup and be better for Seattle.”

Aaron Plessinger – P6

“Indianapolis was alright, I was happy with my riding, but the results didn’t show. The first one, I got off to a mediocre start and rode around in 11th, but then I started clicking off laps and got up to sixth. Race 2, my start was really good and I went backward, then started riding good around halfway and came back to fourth. The third one was decent early on again, before I tried passing [Jason] Anderson in the whoops, we came together and I went down. I salvaged what I could from there. Overall, it was a decent night, and we’ll go back to work to get better in the first few laps!”

Eli Tomac – P7

“It was a tough weekend in Indianapolis. We will do our best to rebound in Seattle.”

Justin Barcia – P8

“I qualified P8, so I was happy with that today and the bike was working really well. First race was a bit of a blur – I don’t really quite remember! – but in the second one I was riding well even though I made a few too many little mistakes. Third race, I was all over the guys at the end for a top five and pulled up in sixth. All in all, it was a positive weekend and we’re gonna keep pushing hard to have better results and get back on that podium soon.”

Malcolm Stewart – P9

“Indy was tough for everybody with the track conditions, but we went 9-8-8 to end up ninth overall,” said Stewart. “It was not too bad, I felt like we got better as the mains went on – the intensity is always so high at these Triple Crown races. Obviously, it could have been a better night or a worse night, and we’re leaving here healthy again, ready to keep pushing ahead. It will be good to get to Seattle, I always ride well there, and I’m really looking forward to that one.”

Justin Cooper – P10

“Indy was a tough one. I made a lot of mistakes throughout the night, going off the track and falling down. It was definitely an up-and-down day, but one to learn from. We’re looking forward to racing again next weekend in Seattle.”

Hunter Lawrence – P11

“I’m super stoked to be here to race, and not at home on the couch. Obviously, it was not the night I wanted, but it was nice to be back on the gate. The team and I will keep working to get back to those results we showed earlier in the season.”

Adam Cianciarulo – P15

“After the track walk I knew the track was going to get beat up and really rutted, which is still an issue for my injured hand. I felt decent in the first race but the second race I have no excuse for. I made a mistake that sent me to the ground and finished way in the back, but I just tried to be consistent and smooth the whole time. We’re back on the west coast next weekend, let’s put in some work and make it happen there!”

450 Round – Indy

Pos. Rider M1 M2 M3 Points 1 Jett Lawrence 1 1 1 25 2 Ken Roczen 2 2 3 22 3 Chase Sexton 3 3 2 20 4 Jason Anderson 5 6 5 18 5 Cooper Webb 8 5 4 17 6 Aaron Plessinger 6 4 9 16 7 Eli Tomac 4 7 10 15 8 Justin Barcia 7 9 6 14 9 Malcolm Stewart 9 8 8 13 10 Justin Cooper 11 11 7 12 11 Hunter Lawrence 10 10 12 11

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 210 2 Cooper Webb 189 3 Chase Sexton 185 4 Ken Roczen 175 5 Eli Tomac 174 6 Jason Anderson 165 7 Aaron Plessinger 162 8 Justin Cooper 120 9 Justin Barcia 109 10 Dylan Ferrandis 107

250 Main One

Max Anstie topped qualifying ahead of Tom Vialle but after the disappointment of an engine failure last time out in Alabama, the Brit suffered yet another chagrin in the opening race at Indianapolis. After running as high as fourth halfway through the bout he made a mistake that saw him run off the circuit and slip down the order.

Jalek Swoll got the run to turn one but was quickly overhauled by Daxton Bennick, Cameron McAdoo and Tom Vialle.

Bennick led the opening lap but a small mistake opened the door for McAdoo to pounce. Vialle then passed Bennick in the whoops to move up to second place and Haiden Deegan then worked his way forward to third place as Bennick made another mistake that saw him slip down the field.

Seth Hammaker was down in tenth place in the opening laps but then scythed his way through the field as the race wore on. With four-minutes to run he was in fourth place and Coty Schock was up to fifth despite having his collarbone plated during the week.

Ahead of that pair Deegan was chasing Vialle hard and the KTM rider started to make a few mistakes. Their battle had allowed McAdoo a little breathing space.

With just under a minute on the clock Vialle went down in the whoops. Sweeping through to that second place was Deegan and Hammaker also capitalised on that mistake to push Vialle further back to fourth.

McAdoo the clear victor with a five-second buffer over Deegan. Seth Hammaker a distant third place and Vialle fourth.

250 Main Two

Seth Hammaker led the field into turn one but Jalek Swoll had the best line to take the holeshot on the Triumph. Haiden Deegan was quickly into second place ahead of Cam McAdoo, Seth Hammaker and Tom Vialle.

Swoll resisted the pressure from Deegan for the first lap to record Triumph’s first ever lap led in AMA Supercross.

Deegan was through to the lead early on lap two. The Kawasaki pairing of Hammaker and McAdoo were then all over Swoll, but Hammaker then made a big mistake which sent him over the bars. He was down to ninth place by the time he was back up to speed.

Deegan was untroubled up front as he continued to pull away.

Cam McAdoo had got the better of Swoll for second place then at half-race distance Swoll made a mistake that allowed Tom Vialle through to that third place. Pierce Brown and Chance Hymas pushed Swoll further back to sixth place while the recovering Hammaker was back up to seventh, only to then make another mistake which saw him pushed way down the field.

Deegan completely untroubled on his way to a clear victory, taking the flag nine-seconds ahead of McAdoo. Tom Vialle rounded out the podium.

Pierce Brown claimed fourth despite going over the bars a few laps from the end. Chance Hymas fifth and Max Anstie sixth.

250 Main Three

Haiden Deegan got tangled up at turn one with Chance Hymas, Max Anstie and Henry Miller, their bikes hooked up together and all losing stacks of time before they got up and running once again. Well clear of that mess was early race leader Tom Vialle ahead of rookie Nicholas Romano and Pierce Brown. McAdoo fourth early on ahead of Bennick, Schock and Swoll.

By the halfway point of the race Deegan had clawed his way up to eighth place. At that same juncture Vialle led Brown by five-seconds and McAdoo was up to third on what was now a very rutted track.

At the last lap board Deegan was sixth and chasing Romano for fifth but couldn’t quite get it done.

Tom Vialle the clear victor in the final bout ahead of Pierce Brown but with 1-2-3 results from the three contests the round win went to an elated Cameron McAdoo, who with that victory moves into the championship lead.

Vialle second for the round and Deegan third.

Cameron McAdoo – P1

“All I can say is ‘Wow.’ My first Triple Crown win since 2022 and my first win of the season has finally come. The track was extremely beat going into the last race, and with Haiden (Deegan) and I being tied, it came down to the last race. I felt really good on my KX250 all day, and starting off the races with a win gave me the confidence I needed to know I could do this. Indy has always been one of my favorite cities, so to take the overall here is awesome. Thank you to my team and everyone behind me. We have a few weekends off and then we’re back to it!”

Tom Vialle – P2

“I actually felt really good in the first moto and I had the crash in the whoops, so I was really frustrated. In the second one, I didn’t ride the best, and then in the third race I feel like I rode the best that I was able to all day. I’m pretty happy – the track was tough tonight, that’s for sure. I really wanted to win the last one, which I did in the end, and we’re still in the fight, so that’s what matters.”

Pierce Brown – P4

“Fourth overall, I’m not stoked, but not mad about it after a rough first main. The second two were better with a fourth and a second, so I just need to eliminate those mistakes and we will get there. It was a good way to finish the night in P2, and we will keep pushing from here!”

Chance Hymas – P8

“Qualifying went really well for me; P4 showed I was comfortable with the track and the bike. My second main, I really showed my speed, but the first and third mains showed I need to work on starts. Overall, it was a step in the right direction, even though it isn’t where I or the team want to be. We have a big break now before Foxborough, so lots of time to keep putting in work.”

Seth Hammaker – P9

“Today was a rough one. We had a decent qualifying session and a great comeback in the first race, and then after that I just made mistakes that didn’t need to happen that put me on the ground. We definitely have the speed to be up front, I just have to work on starts and minimizing mistakes. We are leaving Indy healthy with a little bit of a break, so I’m ready to rest up and get back to training. Thanks to my team for the support.”

250 Round Indy

Pos Rider M1 M2 M3 Points 1 Cameron Mcadoo 1 2 3 25 2 Tom Vialle 4 3 1 22 3 Haiden Deegan 2 1 6 20 4 Pierce Brown 12 4 2 18 5 Coty Schock 5 8 8 17 6 Nicholas Romano 8 10 5 16 7 Jeremy Martin 7 9 7 15 8 Chance Hymas 9 5 11 14 9 Seth Hammaker 3 14 9 13 10 Daxton Bennick 11 15 4 12

250 East Championship Points

Pos. Rider Points 1 Cameron Mcadoo 98 2 Tom Vialle 96 3 Pierce Brown 87 4 Haiden Deegan 82 5 Coty Schock 79 6 Seth Hammaker 72 7 Daxton Bennick 71 8 Max Anstie 62 9 Chance Hymas 60 10 Jalek Swoll 58

