Moto News Weekly Wrap
March 19, 2024
What’s New:
- Toby Price and KTM part ways
- MXGP announced electric development (MXEP) class for 2026
- Stark speaks out against separate new MXEP class
- Josh Green joins AORC as course official
- Cody Lewis wins in Tamworth
- Toni Bou extends X-Trial lead at Chalon-Sur-Saône
- 2024 Penrite Australian ProMX Round One – Wonthaggi Rider Quotes
- 2024 AMA Supercross Round Ten Indianapolis Rider Quotes
- Racing Calendars
Toby Price and KTM part ways
KTM have chosen not to renew their contract with Toby Price and thus Dakar 2024 looks to have been his final race with the Austrian brand that he achieved so much success with.
Dakar winner in 2016 and 2019, runner-up in 2023, and fifth in this year’s edition, Aussie fans will be sad to see Price not line-up with KTM for Dakar 2025.
MXGP announce electric development class for 2026
Infront Moto Racing the organiser of the MXGP, have announced an electric category for the world of MXGP, with the MXEP to make its grand debut in 2026 as a support class to the FIM Motocross World Championship.
This new class will showcase prototype electric bikes across across six rounds in Europe, running alongside MXGP events. Infront Moto Racing will work and collaborate closely with the FIM and the MSMA to craft the regulations and the necessary infrastructure to establish the MXEP.
David Luongo – Infront Moto Racing CEO
“We saw in the last few months and years that have been many developments into the electrification of bikes, so I think that it’s a good moment to put down the base of a new support class that will be fully dedicated to electric bikes. We don’t want to mix things [with regular machines], but to create a path for this technology to develop and continue to grow, and we will see how it develops. In the last few months many things have started without clear guidance on where it will go. I think that as the best and most modern platform for Motocross in the world, that MXGP should also embrace this new technology.
“So we want to announce that in 2026 we want to create a new support race, in collaboration with the FIM and with the manufacturers, for a fully dedicated Electric World Championship that will be held alongside MXGP. We aim to run five or six races in Europe for this, so we have two years to work with the FIM and the manufacturers on the rules for the bikes and to define exactly what it shall be. It will help to complete the package of an MXGP weekend, and also help the manufacturers with a very professional platform to help develop these products which are already on the market to complete the portfolio for a manufacturer.”
Stark speaks out against separate new MXEP class
Stark Future, a prominent innovator in motocross and recent winner of the British Arenacross title with their electric motorcycle, has come out as firmly opposed to MXGP/ Infront’s proposal to introduce a separate Electric Support Class alongside MXGP events, arguing instead that there should be no separation between petrol and electric competitors.
Having competed successfully against the petrol competition in Arenacross, Stark seems well placed to take advantage of that kind of arrangement, arguing it would benefit innovation, noise pollution, maintenance costs, accessibility, and MXGP viewership.
For the full run down on Stark Future’s stance see:
Stark distinctly unhappy with MXGP blocking their entry
Josh Green joins AORC as course official
Josh Green hasn’t laid idle since retiring from national racing at the end of the 2023 season. He recently competed at some downhill mountain bike events with success and then took up a role with Motorcycling Australia and the AORC to be a course official at all rounds of the off-road championship.
Green started at the Roma round a couple weeks ago and worked with the club, riders and the AORC organisers to ensure the course was well marked, safe and challenging, with the majority of the competitors gave it a big tick.
Josh Green
“I think I did more riding make sure all the bunting stayed up and conditions were as safe as possible then I would have if I raced it,” Green said. “We had some warm and dry conditions are Roma, but the club were awesome to deal with and I think we were able to provide a venue that worked as well as it could considering the elements we can control.”
Green can also be heard standing track side hurling abuse or shouting encouragement as riders come past, knowing full well the physical strain they are under when going all out during a special test at an AORC round.
Josh Green
“I think I retired at the right time, as I don’t really miss the racing, but I like still being involved at the rounds and seeing how fast the top guys are going in the bush these days. I know my time had come. But I’m enjoying the role and hopefully we can continue to make good tracks and keep them as safe, but also challenging, as possible.”
Cody Lewis wins in Tamworth
Yamaha’s dirt track whiz kid, Cody Lewis was victorious recently in Tamworth. Contesting the 450 class on his YZ450F, Lewis won the night after a series of heats and then a final that saw him finish with 3-1-2-1 results to claim the win in only his second event on the bike.
Cody Lewis
“I’m loving the bike and its well suited to dirt track. My first race was in Bathurst a couple of weeks ago and we learned a few things about set up there and the changes we made were a benefit here in Tamworth. The bike has awesome power and my starts since getting on the Yamaha have been good. With each event I feel more comfortable and want to keep the wins coming.”
Toni Bou extends X-Trial lead at Chalon-Sur-Saône
Chalon-Sur-Saône hosted the second round of the X-Trial World Championship season last Friday, where the Repsol Honda Team cleaned up, taking a one-two finish, with series leader Toni Bou winning and teammate Gabriel Marcelli placing second. GASGAS rider Jaime Busto rounding out the podium.
The first lap was a preview for what would happen throughout the day. Bou began by stringing together four consecutive perfect zones, and completed the first go-around with just a single penalty point. On the second lap, he remained at the same level and qualified for the final, together with Marcelli and Jaime Busto. In it, he put in a peerless performance to claim his second win of the season.
Marcelli maintained an intense fight with Jaime Busto throughout the day. On the first lap, the young rider incurred four penalty points and moved into second place. On the second lap, the Repsol Honda rider made some mistakes that dropped him down a place, but was enough for him to enter the final. After overcoming the closing obstacles with great precision, Marcelli took second in Chalon-Sur-Saône.
By cleaning the first section of the six-section final, and earning just two marks in the second, Busto looked on target to take the fight for the win to race leader Toni Bou. Unfortunately, as the sections became tougher, a number of small mistakes ruled Jaime out of the hunt. Completing the final with 22 marks, the GASGAS rider placed third overall on the night.
Toni Bou – P1
“The team worked really well and I am very happy. I felt very comfortable from the first lap and I think that since Barcelona we have been working in a very positive direction. Earning 22 more points is very good, but we cannot relax because our rivals are pushing very hard and the key will be to not make mistakes. We are already focused on the next race and I want to thank the team for the great work they have done.”
Gabriel Marcelli – P2
“It was a very intense fight and I felt very comfortable with the bike and with the work done by the team. I would have liked to give a little more, but a second position is good for the title race. We leave Chalon second overall, so it is important to maintain this pace and score as many points as possible. I want to thank the team for the great work they have done; the objective in Nice will be to fight for victory.”
Jaime Busto – P3
“It was a night of mixed feelings for me. I started the night riding really good and got through rounds one and two without making too many mistakes. I started the final strong, but then things didn’t go to plan at all. I began to make too many mistakes and we didn’t end up with the result we wanted. The good news is, the bike was really good tonight, so we’ll learn from this one and come back stronger next weekend.”
Results X-Trial Chalon
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|L1
|L2
|L3
|Champ.
|1
|BOU Toni
|SPA
|1
|0
|7
|20
|2
|MARCELLI Gabriel
|SPA
|4
|7
|17
|15
|3
|BUSTO Jaime
|SPA
|5
|5
|22
|12
|4
|MARTYN Toby
|GBR
|9
|5
|9
|5
|BINCAZ Benoit
|FRA
|10
|5
|6
|6
|RAGA Adam
|SPA
|12
|6
|4
|7
|GRATTAROLA Matteo
|ITA
|8
|12
|2
|8
|DUFRESE Hugo
|FRA
|20
|18
|1
X-Trial Standings after Round 2 (Chalon)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|1
|BOU Toni
|SPA
|Repsol Honda Team
|44
|2
|MARCELLI Gabriel
|SPA
|Repsol Honda Team
|27
|3
|BUSTO Jaime
|SPA
|Gas Gas Factory Racing
|27
|4
|MARTYN Toby
|GBR
|Montesa
|13
|5
|GRATTAROLA Matteo
|ITA
|Beta Factory Racing
|11
|6
|RAGA Adam
|SPA
|Sherco Factory Team
|10
|7
|BINCAZ Benoit
|FRA
|Sherco Factory Team
|8
|8
|DUFRESE Hugo
|FRA
|Gas Gas
|1
|9
|GELABERT Aniol
|SPA
|TRRS Factory Team
|1
2024 Penrite Australian ProMX Round One – Wonthaggi Rider Quotes
Honda Racing has set the tone as the team to beat in the ProMX Championship for 2024, as Kyle Webster claimed a double-moto victory in the premier Thor MX1 class, and Brodie Connolly and Noah Ferguson traded race wins and tied on points in Pirelli MX2.
In MAXXIS MX3 it was an all-WBR Yamaha Bulk Nutrients Racing podium led by Koby Hantis, while in EZILIFT MXW there was no denying defending two-time champion Charli Cannon in her official debut as part of Honda Racing.
For the full report and results see:
Honda riders paint Wonthaggi red at ProMX season opener
Thor MX1 Rider Quotes
Kyle Webster – P1
“Round one was great, we made some notes on things we need to work on. It will be a tough season.”
Jed Beaton – P2
“95% of my day was good. It’s been a few years, but I finally felt like I could ride the bike the way I wanted to and race at a speed that I knew I was capable of. My speed was good, the bike worked well, and the team were awesome, it was just that little mistake at the end of race two that cost me the round win. But all that has done has motivate me as I got the feeling and sensation back. I’m able to race the whole moto again and that excites me. I’m disappointed I didn’t get the win and sorry to the CDR Yamaha team for letting them down, but I will be back and can’t wait to go racing again on this bike and with this team.”
Dean Ferris – P3
“Overall, I’m satisfied with how my day went. Like any rider, you want to win every race you enter but for me, I just needed to be smart at this round, grind out the best result I could and stay in the championship and I have ticked all those boxes today. The boys up front were running a really good pace and deserve their results, so hats off to them, but I just focused on what I could do and raced at a level that I knew was good for me at this track. So, happy with third and we move onto the next round. We haven’t raced at Horsham for a few years now so the track will be neutral for a lot of riders, and we can get stuck into closing the gap on Kyle and Jed. Thanks to the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team for their efforts on the weekend and looking forward to round two in a few weeks.”
Wilson Todd – P4
“Overall, I am happy, you can’t make mistakes in this class and expect to be up front. I need to clean up my laps. We will be better in Round Two.”
Nathan Crawford – P5
“It was my first showing back in the MX1 class and I’m pretty stoked that it went really well. Everything I did was very solid. We had a little hiccup in the first moto when I had a crash and had to make a stop in pit-lane, so I was back in 35th on the first lap. I then put on a huge charge to get back to seventh, and that saved the day for me. I ended up P4 in the second moto, including a good battle with the defending champion at the end. It was a strong opening round and I couldn’t be happier with how it went.”
Todd Waters – P7
“It was a tough one for me today. I’m struggling with a niggling injury in my neck, so I wanted to come here and get through it. My start to moto one wasn’t great and I had to charge through to finish P6, which wasn’t too bad for me. The last race was not for me and I struggled a lot in that one, both with myself and to gel with the bike. We’ve got some changes to make and I’ve got a lot of hard work to do before the next one. I can’t thank our team Raceline Husqvarna team enough for the countless hours they’ve put in and I owe them some good results, so I’m determined to get back up there.”
Kirk Gibbs – P9
“It was a very tough day for me, but I’m in one piece and it was a fun first weekend with the GASGAS Racing Team aside from the end result! I just struggled with the track – I guess a lot of people did – but I know my set-up was actually pretty good. We’ll keep our heads up, trust the process and head to Horsham where I know I’ll do better.”
Levi Rogers – P19
“I felt great on the bike from the start of the day and was super happy to make the Superpole. As the day progressed, we had some issues that would cause me to finish my weekend earlier than expected. But on a positive note, it was a great weekend to continue testing and dialling in the bike. I’m looking forward to round 2 to redeem myself.”
Thor MX1 Points
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2`
|Points
|1
|Kyle WEBSTER
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Jed BEATON
|22
|22
|44
|3
|Dean FERRIS
|18
|20
|38
|4
|Wilson TODD
|20
|16
|36
|5
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|14
|18
|32
|6
|Luke CLOUT
|16
|15
|31
|7
|Todd WATERS
|15
|12
|27
|8
|Brett METCALFE
|12
|14
|26
|9
|Kirk GIBBS
|13
|13
|26
|10
|Zachary WATSON
|10
|11
|21
|11
|Joel EVANS
|11
|9
|20
|12
|Cooper HOLROYD
|8
|7
|15
|13
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|4
|10
|14
|14
|John DARROCH
|9
|4
|13
|15
|Siegah WARD
|5
|8
|13
|16
|Ricky LATIMER
|7
|6
|13
|17
|Cody O’LOAN
|2
|5
|7
|18
|Bryce OGNENIS
|6
|6
|19
|Levi ROGERS
|3
|3
|20
|Lochie LATIMER
|3
|3
|21
|Sam LARSEN
|2
|2
|22
|Joel PHILLIPS
|1
|1
|23
|Robbie MARSHALL
|1
|1
Pirelli MX2 Quotes
Brodie Connolly – P1
“I pumped up in race 1 and started making some small mistakes. Its good to know we have gone in the right direction with the bike and training during the off-season.”
Noah Ferguson – P2
“The whole team has been patient with me and accommodating. I feel very comfortable on the bike. I made the right decision coming here.”
Ryder Kingsford – P3
“The last 18 months have been hard with injury so it’s so good to get back up on the podium again. I had some clean up surgery to my foot just before Christmas but have been able to get a full preseason in and get some races under my belt and it rewarded me here today. The bike and team were great today. Everything was taken care of we didn’t have an issue and I’m really happy with my bike. “Thanks to the Yamalube Yamaha team as everyone works together here and it was a good start to the championship for us.”
Jayce Cosford – P4
“The last time I was here wasn’t great and then even in practice this morning, I just didn’t feel good and knew I had to be better,” Cosford said. “I didn’t think I rode well in race one, but I kept at it and just kept trying to find a way so to finish sixth was good, but I thought that I could do better. Race two was better again. I had a great start but ran wide so a few guys got underneath me, but I was able to ride the track better and flow more without any mistakes. Its like I tried less but went faster and that was the best I have ever raced here.”
Rhys Budd – P5
“Today was a bit up-and-down for me. I went 9-5 moto scores for fifth overall, so I managed to turn it around somewhat in moto two. I rode a bit better and had some smarter lines. The whole day wasn’t amazing for me, but we’ll take a top-five and we’ll move on to round two.”
Jack Mather – P6
“It was a bit of a mixed day, but it ended up being alright results-wise. I felt I had more to give, but sixth overall is a good base to build off of and I’m looking forward to the future rounds and continuing to improve both the set-up for race day and myself.”
Kayden Minear – P7
“It wasn’t a bad day today and we’re walking away from here safe and healthy. I got a bad start in the first moto and struggled to move my way through the pack, but other than that I rode okay and the bike felt good. In the second moto, I got a half-decent start and pushed my way through to sixth – I would’ve liked to have caught up to fourth place, but I’m happy to come away with good points and with something to build on for Horsham.”
Kaleb Barham – P8
“Sand isn’t my strong point, but it has been something I have been working on, so it was good to see some of that work pay off today. I’m never going to be Jeff Herlings in the sand, but today was as good as I have felt, and I was happy that I kept charging all the way to the finish in both races. We go back to some hard pack at Horsham next round so I’m looking forward to that and I also want to shout out to my mechanic Nash who hurt his ankle of Friday but kept soldiering on all weekend and did a great job.”
Byron Dennis – P9
“It was a pretty good weekend for my first national MX2 race. I had a really good first moto – I got a good start and rode through a few riders and ended up P3. I felt really good on the bike and had a lot of confidence. In the second moto, we had an unfortunate issue on the first lap and caused us to DNF. We’ll sort that out with the boys and come out swinging at Horsham, so I’m super-excited to get going again!”
Pirelli MX2 Points
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2`
|Points
|1
|Brodie CONNOLLY
|22
|25
|47
|2
|Noah FERGUSON
|25
|20
|45
|3
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|18
|22
|40
|4
|Jayce COSFORD
|15
|18
|33
|5
|Rhys BUDD
|12
|16
|28
|6
|Jack MATHER
|13
|14
|27
|7
|Kayden MINEAR
|10
|15
|25
|8
|Kaleb BARHAM
|14
|11
|25
|9
|Byron DENNIS
|20
|20
|10
|Brock FLYNN
|6
|12
|18
|11
|Rian KING
|4
|13
|17
|12
|Alex LARWOOD
|16
|16
|13
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|9
|6
|15
|14
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|7
|8
|15
|15
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|11
|3
|14
|16
|Chandler BURNS
|10
|10
|17
|Travis OLANDER
|3
|7
|10
|18
|Thynan KEAN
|9
|9
|19
|Reid TAYLOR
|8
|1
|9
|20
|Ben NOVAK
|5
|5
|21
|Jack KUKAS
|5
|5
|22
|George KNIGHT
|4
|4
|23
|Mitchell NORRIS
|2
|2
|24
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|2
|2
|25
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|1
|1
Maxxis MX3 Rider Quotes
Koby Hantis – P1
“I had an injured wrist which took some time to get over and slowed my pre-season down a little but the last couple of weeks, things have started to click and I have been feeling really good on the bike. I knew fitness would be a big factor at this track, so I worked hard on that and I think that was the main reason I was able to get the win was because I stayed strong at the end of both races. Thanks to the WBR Yamaha team, its awesome to have so much support around me, my Dad for everything he does as well as Ford Dale for his coaching and advice. Its an awesome way to start the season and I’m still a bit shocked, to be honest.”
Kobe Drew – P2
“The goal was to get on the podium and ride good laps without too many mistakes, so it was good to be able to make that happen as I know this track is tough to ride and any mistakes can be costly. My starts were pretty good in both motos and that makes life easier, I just needed to hustle a bit harder towards the end of the last race. But a good start to the year and its unreal that the whole team is on the podium here.”
Kayd Kingsford – P3
“I qualified first which was a great way to start the day, so I know my speed was good, I just needed to not make any mistakes, so I was furious with myself when I crashed in the first race while I was leading. I got going, had no idea where I was, didn’t look at my pit board and just tried to pass anyone who was in front of me. So to get back to fifth and have a consistent race in moto two was good and I’m happy with third on the day. The Team did an awesome job and to was cool to have us all on the podium as we have all raced each other for a long time now. Hopefully as a team we can keep it going for the next few rounds.”
Maxxis MX3 Points
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Koby HANTIS
|18
|25
|43
|2
|Kobe DREW
|22
|20
|42
|3
|Kayd KINGSFORD
|16
|22
|38
|4
|Jet ALSOP
|20
|14
|34
|5
|Deacon PAICE
|14
|18
|32
|6
|Seth SHACKLETON
|15
|16
|31
|7
|Kayden STRODE
|12
|15
|27
|8
|Ky WOODS
|25
|25
|9
|Jack DEVESON
|11
|13
|24
|10
|Jackson FULLER
|13
|8
|21
|11
|Max COMPTON
|10
|11
|21
|12
|Reuben SMITH
|9
|10
|19
|13
|Phoenix VAN DUSSCHOTEN
|7
|9
|16
|14
|Casey WILMINGTON
|1
|12
|13
|15
|Jack KENNEY
|6
|6
|12
|16
|Baylin TOWNSEND
|3
|7
|10
|17
|Patrick MARTIN
|8
|8
|18
|Frederick TAYLOR
|5
|1
|6
|19
|Peter WOLFE
|5
|5
|20
|Jobe DUNNE
|4
|4
|21
|Axel WIDDON
|4
|4
|22
|Sonny PELLICANO
|3
|3
|23
|Cameron SHAW
|2
|2
|24
|Travis LINDSAY
|2
|2
EziLift MXW Quotes
Charli Cannon – P1
“It was an incredible weekend filled with positives, notably the increasing number of women participating in competition and the tremendous support from fans cheering us girls on.”
Danielle McDonald
“I had a great time at the ProMX round and really enjoyed the racing. It’s much bigger than I
thought with so many major teams and the media presence at the race. I still have a lot to learn
and there are a lot of fast girls but I’m looking forward to doing this year’s series and thankful
Yamaha Australia has given me support to race it.”
EziLift MXW Points
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2`
|Points
|1
|Charli CANNON
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Taylor THOMPSON
|22
|22
|44
|3
|Danielle McDONALD
|20
|20
|40
|4
|Madison HEALEY
|18
|16
|34
|5
|Emma MILESEVIC
|14
|18
|32
|6
|Tahlia O’HARE
|15
|15
|30
|7
|Karaitiana HORNE
|16
|13
|29
|8
|Leah RIMBAS
|13
|11
|24
|9
|Emily LAMBERT
|11
|12
|23
|10
|Mia TONGUE
|12
|8
|20
|11
|Amy BARTSCH
|9
|10
|19
|12
|Bella BURKE
|10
|9
|19
|13
|Madi SIMPSON
|3
|14
|17
|14
|Sheva ARDIANSYAH
|8
|7
|15
|15
|Holly VAN DER BOOR
|7
|3
|10
|16
|Teagan WILKIN-THOM
|4
|6
|10
|17
|Kaylee CAMERON
|6
|4
|10
|18
|Holli GEEVES
|5
|5
|10
|19
|Abbey MORRICE
|1
|2
|3
|20
|Issy BARKER
|2
|1
|3
2024 AMA Supercross Round Ten Indianapolis Rider Quotes
450 Main One
The times in qualifying were incredibly close but coming out on top was Jett Lawrence ahead of Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb. After missing the last round as he recovered from a shoulder injury Hunter Lawrence was back in action to qualify ninth.
Ken Roczen took the holeshot ahead of Jason Anderon, Jett Lawrence and Shane McElrath. The Australian was soon through to second place but Roczen had pulled the pin from the off and looked to have a pace that Jett would not be able to match.
By lap three Chase Sexton was up fourth, Cooper Webb fifth and Eli Tomac sixth.
After looking a little messy early on, Jett then found his rhythm and started to pull some ground back on Roczen. Once within striking distance the German offered no resistance, taking a wide line and giving Jett plenty of room, he needed no second invitation, sweeping through to the lead and then pulling away to the tune of a second a lap at times.
A little further back Cooper Webb was challenging Jason Anderson for third place, but finding it hard to make a pass on the Kawasaki rider. Their tussle allowed Sexton to close in on them. Webb finally got the job done only to come together with a lapped rider two laps from the end. Webb lost a lot of time before getting back up to speed, and had slipped to eighth by the chequered flag.
Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac both got the better of Jason Anderson to take third and fourth respectively, Anderson fifth.
Jett Lawrence backed off on the final lap but still took the flag almost four-seconds ahead of Roczen.
450 Main Two
Jett Lawrence scored the holeshot ahead of Aaron Plessinger and Ken Roczen. The Suzuki rider made short work of Plessinger for second and then also blew past Jett on the opening lap. Plessinger then immediately started to attack Lawrence but Jett managed to stave off his advances. Jason Anderson then took that third place from Plessinger. Cooper Webb moved up to fifth, Chase Sexton sixth, Eli Tomac seventh.
Jett Lawrence again managed to run down Roczen, taking the lead at half-race distance after the German made a rare mistake in the whoops. Further back Chase Sexton had got the better of Cooper Webb for third place.
Jett Lawrence took the chequered flag just under two-seconds ahead of Roczen. Chase Sexton completed the podium once again. Aaron Plessinger fourth and Cooper Webb fifth. Jason Anderson sixth and Eli Tomac seventh.
450 Main Three
Early on in the final bout it was again Jett Lawrence and Ken Roczen the chief protagonists right from the off. Chase Sexton also started well in third, Cooper Webb fourth on what was now a soft and very rutted up track. Jason Anderson fifth, Aaron Plessinger sixth. Eli Tomac was down in tenth.
This time around Jett Lawrence didn’t stay right with Roczen. If he followed Roczen home he would still take the overall, and he looked content to do exactly that but Chase Sexton then closed right onto the tail of Jett. The Australian responded and immediately upped his pace, reeling in Roczen and pulling away from Sexton.
As the race entered its second half lapped traffic was becoming an issue for the leaders. Jett and Roczen then went side by side at various points of the track, Roczen was not giving this one away.
Jett Lawrence then managed to pull away from Roczen on his way to a dominant 1-1-1 to take the round win to extend his championship lead over Cooper Webb to 21-points. Jett had buttoned right off on the second half of the final lap to make sure he brought it home safe.
Chase Sexton took second from Roczen with a minute left on the clock and Cooper Webb was also closing in. Sexton then pulled away from Roczen to secure second place which gave the defending champion third overall for the round.
Third place was good enough for Roczen to take second overall for the night.
Jett Lawrence – P1
“It was cool to be the second person to sweep all three main events, and the first since Ken Roczen when he was on a Honda. I loved to keep that tradition alive for the team. The track tonight was super gnarly; it could catch you at any moment. It was scary riding next to someone in the rhythm sections, but it created some good racing. It was easy to lose and gain time, for sure. I knew starts would be key tonight, and I was very happy with where I was off the gate in all three races.”
Chase Sexton – P3
“Indy was definitely an improvement again. Qualifying wasn’t the hottest for me, but we showed up tonight and overall we’re trying to build every weekend. I feel like we’re getting better and I’m able to do motos during the week now, so kind of getting back to how I would normally train. We still have some room for improvement, for sure, but we’re on the right path and we’re going to try to keep inching closer over these coming rounds, give it my best every weekend.”
Jason Anderson – P4
“I consistently ran in the Top 5 and had a few battles with the leaders, I just have to work on making fewer mistakes and staying up in the front where we have the speed to be. Thank you to the team for making race weekends the best it can be for me. Fourth overall isn’t bad, but I’m ready for a win.”
Cooper Webb – P5
“Not a whole lot to say, really. We finished fifth overall at the Indy Triple Crown. That lapper incident in the first main set us back early, but that’s the way it goes sometimes. We’ll regroup and be better for Seattle.”
Aaron Plessinger – P6
“Indianapolis was alright, I was happy with my riding, but the results didn’t show. The first one, I got off to a mediocre start and rode around in 11th, but then I started clicking off laps and got up to sixth. Race 2, my start was really good and I went backward, then started riding good around halfway and came back to fourth. The third one was decent early on again, before I tried passing [Jason] Anderson in the whoops, we came together and I went down. I salvaged what I could from there. Overall, it was a decent night, and we’ll go back to work to get better in the first few laps!”
Eli Tomac – P7
“It was a tough weekend in Indianapolis. We will do our best to rebound in Seattle.”
Justin Barcia – P8
“I qualified P8, so I was happy with that today and the bike was working really well. First race was a bit of a blur – I don’t really quite remember! – but in the second one I was riding well even though I made a few too many little mistakes. Third race, I was all over the guys at the end for a top five and pulled up in sixth. All in all, it was a positive weekend and we’re gonna keep pushing hard to have better results and get back on that podium soon.”
Malcolm Stewart – P9
“Indy was tough for everybody with the track conditions, but we went 9-8-8 to end up ninth overall,” said Stewart. “It was not too bad, I felt like we got better as the mains went on – the intensity is always so high at these Triple Crown races. Obviously, it could have been a better night or a worse night, and we’re leaving here healthy again, ready to keep pushing ahead. It will be good to get to Seattle, I always ride well there, and I’m really looking forward to that one.”
Justin Cooper – P10
“Indy was a tough one. I made a lot of mistakes throughout the night, going off the track and falling down. It was definitely an up-and-down day, but one to learn from. We’re looking forward to racing again next weekend in Seattle.”
Hunter Lawrence – P11
“I’m super stoked to be here to race, and not at home on the couch. Obviously, it was not the night I wanted, but it was nice to be back on the gate. The team and I will keep working to get back to those results we showed earlier in the season.”
Adam Cianciarulo – P15
“After the track walk I knew the track was going to get beat up and really rutted, which is still an issue for my injured hand. I felt decent in the first race but the second race I have no excuse for. I made a mistake that sent me to the ground and finished way in the back, but I just tried to be consistent and smooth the whole time. We’re back on the west coast next weekend, let’s put in some work and make it happen there!”
450 Round – Indy
|Pos.
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|M3
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|1
|1
|1
|25
|2
|Ken Roczen
|2
|2
|3
|22
|3
|Chase Sexton
|3
|3
|2
|20
|4
|Jason Anderson
|5
|6
|5
|18
|5
|Cooper Webb
|8
|5
|4
|17
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|6
|4
|9
|16
|7
|Eli Tomac
|4
|7
|10
|15
|8
|Justin Barcia
|7
|9
|6
|14
|9
|Malcolm Stewart
|9
|8
|8
|13
|10
|Justin Cooper
|11
|11
|7
|12
|11
|Hunter Lawrence
|10
|10
|12
|11
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|210
|2
|Cooper Webb
|189
|3
|Chase Sexton
|185
|4
|Ken Roczen
|175
|5
|Eli Tomac
|174
|6
|Jason Anderson
|165
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|162
|8
|Justin Cooper
|120
|9
|Justin Barcia
|109
|10
|Dylan Ferrandis
|107
250 Main One
Max Anstie topped qualifying ahead of Tom Vialle but after the disappointment of an engine failure last time out in Alabama, the Brit suffered yet another chagrin in the opening race at Indianapolis. After running as high as fourth halfway through the bout he made a mistake that saw him run off the circuit and slip down the order.
Jalek Swoll got the run to turn one but was quickly overhauled by Daxton Bennick, Cameron McAdoo and Tom Vialle.
Bennick led the opening lap but a small mistake opened the door for McAdoo to pounce. Vialle then passed Bennick in the whoops to move up to second place and Haiden Deegan then worked his way forward to third place as Bennick made another mistake that saw him slip down the field.
Seth Hammaker was down in tenth place in the opening laps but then scythed his way through the field as the race wore on. With four-minutes to run he was in fourth place and Coty Schock was up to fifth despite having his collarbone plated during the week.
Ahead of that pair Deegan was chasing Vialle hard and the KTM rider started to make a few mistakes. Their battle had allowed McAdoo a little breathing space.
With just under a minute on the clock Vialle went down in the whoops. Sweeping through to that second place was Deegan and Hammaker also capitalised on that mistake to push Vialle further back to fourth.
McAdoo the clear victor with a five-second buffer over Deegan. Seth Hammaker a distant third place and Vialle fourth.
250 Main Two
Seth Hammaker led the field into turn one but Jalek Swoll had the best line to take the holeshot on the Triumph. Haiden Deegan was quickly into second place ahead of Cam McAdoo, Seth Hammaker and Tom Vialle.
Swoll resisted the pressure from Deegan for the first lap to record Triumph’s first ever lap led in AMA Supercross.
Deegan was through to the lead early on lap two. The Kawasaki pairing of Hammaker and McAdoo were then all over Swoll, but Hammaker then made a big mistake which sent him over the bars. He was down to ninth place by the time he was back up to speed.
Deegan was untroubled up front as he continued to pull away.
Cam McAdoo had got the better of Swoll for second place then at half-race distance Swoll made a mistake that allowed Tom Vialle through to that third place. Pierce Brown and Chance Hymas pushed Swoll further back to sixth place while the recovering Hammaker was back up to seventh, only to then make another mistake which saw him pushed way down the field.
Deegan completely untroubled on his way to a clear victory, taking the flag nine-seconds ahead of McAdoo. Tom Vialle rounded out the podium.
Pierce Brown claimed fourth despite going over the bars a few laps from the end. Chance Hymas fifth and Max Anstie sixth.
250 Main Three
Haiden Deegan got tangled up at turn one with Chance Hymas, Max Anstie and Henry Miller, their bikes hooked up together and all losing stacks of time before they got up and running once again. Well clear of that mess was early race leader Tom Vialle ahead of rookie Nicholas Romano and Pierce Brown. McAdoo fourth early on ahead of Bennick, Schock and Swoll.
By the halfway point of the race Deegan had clawed his way up to eighth place. At that same juncture Vialle led Brown by five-seconds and McAdoo was up to third on what was now a very rutted track.
At the last lap board Deegan was sixth and chasing Romano for fifth but couldn’t quite get it done.
Tom Vialle the clear victor in the final bout ahead of Pierce Brown but with 1-2-3 results from the three contests the round win went to an elated Cameron McAdoo, who with that victory moves into the championship lead.
Vialle second for the round and Deegan third.
Cameron McAdoo – P1
“All I can say is ‘Wow.’ My first Triple Crown win since 2022 and my first win of the season has finally come. The track was extremely beat going into the last race, and with Haiden (Deegan) and I being tied, it came down to the last race. I felt really good on my KX250 all day, and starting off the races with a win gave me the confidence I needed to know I could do this. Indy has always been one of my favorite cities, so to take the overall here is awesome. Thank you to my team and everyone behind me. We have a few weekends off and then we’re back to it!”
Tom Vialle – P2
“I actually felt really good in the first moto and I had the crash in the whoops, so I was really frustrated. In the second one, I didn’t ride the best, and then in the third race I feel like I rode the best that I was able to all day. I’m pretty happy – the track was tough tonight, that’s for sure. I really wanted to win the last one, which I did in the end, and we’re still in the fight, so that’s what matters.”
Pierce Brown – P4
“Fourth overall, I’m not stoked, but not mad about it after a rough first main. The second two were better with a fourth and a second, so I just need to eliminate those mistakes and we will get there. It was a good way to finish the night in P2, and we will keep pushing from here!”
Chance Hymas – P8
“Qualifying went really well for me; P4 showed I was comfortable with the track and the bike. My second main, I really showed my speed, but the first and third mains showed I need to work on starts. Overall, it was a step in the right direction, even though it isn’t where I or the team want to be. We have a big break now before Foxborough, so lots of time to keep putting in work.”
Seth Hammaker – P9
“Today was a rough one. We had a decent qualifying session and a great comeback in the first race, and then after that I just made mistakes that didn’t need to happen that put me on the ground. We definitely have the speed to be up front, I just have to work on starts and minimizing mistakes. We are leaving Indy healthy with a little bit of a break, so I’m ready to rest up and get back to training. Thanks to my team for the support.”
250 Round Indy
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|M3
|Points
|1
|Cameron Mcadoo
|1
|2
|3
|25
|2
|Tom Vialle
|4
|3
|1
|22
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|2
|1
|6
|20
|4
|Pierce Brown
|12
|4
|2
|18
|5
|Coty Schock
|5
|8
|8
|17
|6
|Nicholas Romano
|8
|10
|5
|16
|7
|Jeremy Martin
|7
|9
|7
|15
|8
|Chance Hymas
|9
|5
|11
|14
|9
|Seth Hammaker
|3
|14
|9
|13
|10
|Daxton Bennick
|11
|15
|4
|12
250 East Championship Points
|Pos.
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Cameron Mcadoo
|98
|2
|Tom Vialle
|96
|3
|Pierce Brown
|87
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|82
|5
|Coty Schock
|79
|6
|Seth Hammaker
|72
|7
|Daxton Bennick
|71
|8
|Max Anstie
|62
|9
|Chance Hymas
|60
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|58
2024 Racing schedule
2024 FIM EnduroGP Calendar
|DATE
|VENUE
|COUNTRY
|FMNR
|EGP
|EJ
|EY
|EW
|EO
|5-7 April
|Fafe
|Portugal
|FMP
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|12-14 April
|Valpaços
|Portugal
|FMP
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|10-12 May
|Bacau
|Romania
|FRM
|X
|X
|X
|X
|21-23 June
|Bettola
|Italy
|FMI
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|12-14 July
|Gelnica
|Slovakia
|SMF
|X
|X
|X
|X
|2-4 August
|Rhayader
|Wales/UK
|ACU
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|13-15 September
|Brioude
|France
|FFM
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Reserve date: July 26-28
2024 MXGP Calendar (Provisional)
|Round
|Date
|Country
|Venue
|1
|10 March
|ARGENTINA
|Villa La Angostura, Patagonia
|2
|24 March
|SPAIN
|Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos
|3
|07 April
|ITALY
|Riola Sardo, Sardegna
|4
|14 April
|ITALY
|Pietramurata, Trentino
|5
|05 May
|PORTUGAL
|Agueda
|6
|12 May
|SPAIN
|Galicia, Lugo
|7
|19 May
|FRANCE
|Saint Jean d’Angely
|8
|02 June
|GERMANY
|Teutschenthal
|9
|09 June
|LATVIA
|Kegums
|0
|16 June
|ITALY
|Maggiora
|11
|30 June
|INDONESIA
|Sumbawa
|12
|07 July
|INDONESIA
|Lombok
|13
|21 July
|CZECH REPUBLIC
|Loket
|14
|28 July
|BELGIUM
|Lommel, Flanders
|15
|11 August
|SWEDEN
|Uddevalla
|16
|18 August
|THE NETHERLANDS
|Arnhem
|17
|25 August
|SWITZERLAND
|Frauenfeld
|18
|08 September
|TURKIYE
|Afyonkarahisar
|19
|15 September
|CHINA
|Shangahi
|20
|29 September
|ITALY
|TBA
|MXoN
|6 October
|UNITED KINGDOM
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (Matterley Basin)
2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championships Provisional Calendar
|DATE
|EVENT
|COUNTRY
|W. CHAMP
|J. WORLD
|10-12 May
|Valleys Extreme
|UK
|X
|X
|30 May-2 June
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|X
|X
|19-22 June
|Xross Hard Enduro Rally
|Serbia
|X
|X
|23-27 July
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|X
|X
|22-25 August
|Red Bull Tennessee Knockout
|USA
|X
|06-08 September
|Abestone
|Italy
|X
|X
|10-12 October
|Sea to Sky
|Türkiye
|X
|25-27 October
|24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|X
2024 Monster Energy Supercross & Pro Motocross calendars
2024 FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship calendar
|2024 SPEEDWAY GP CALENDAR
|Date
|Event
|Location
|April 27
|FIM Speedway GP of Croatia
|Croatia
|May 11
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Warsaw
|May 18
|FIM Speedway GP of Germany
|Landshut
|June 1
|FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic
|Prague
|June 15
|FIM Speedway GP of Sweden
|Malilla
|June 29
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Gorzow
|August 17
|FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain
|Cardiff
|August 31
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Wroclaw
|September 7
|FIM Speedway GP of Latvia
|Riga
|September 14
|FIM Speedway GP of Denmark
|Vojens
|September 28
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Torun
|2024 FIM SPEEDWAY OF NATIONS: Manchester, Great Britain
|Date
|Series
|Event
|Tuesday, July 9
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Semi Final 1
|Wednesday, July 10
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Semi Final 2
|Friday, July 12
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|SON2
|Saturday, July 13
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Final
|2024 FIM SGP2 (FIM Speedway Under 21 World Championship)
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Friday, June 14
|FIM SGP2 of Sweden
|Malilla
|Friday, September 6
|FIM SGP2 of Latvia
|Riga
|Friday, September 27
|FIM SGP2 of Poland
|Torun
|2024 FIM SGP3 (FIM Speedway Youth World Championship)
|Friday, June 28
|FIM SGP3 Final
|Gorzow, Poland
|2024 FIM SGP4 FIM Speedway Youth World Cup (SGP4)
|Saturday, June 15
|FIM SGP4
|Malilla, Sweden
2024 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup provisional calendar
|Date
|Location
|16-17 February
|TBA, Japan*
|3-4 May
|TBA, Norway**
|21-23 June
|Vollore-Montagne, France
|20-22 September
|Crans-Montana, Switzerland
|29-1 November/December
|TBA, India*
2024 Penrite ProMX Championship Calendar
|2024 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Round One
|March 17
|Wonthaggi, Vic
|Round Two
|April 7
|Horsham, Vic
|Round Three
|May 5
|Gillman, SA
|Round Four
|May 26
|Maitland, NSW
|Round Five
|June 23
|Murray Bridge, SA
|Round Six
|July 21
|Toowoomba, Qld
|Round Seven
|August 11
|MX Farm Queensland, Gympie, Qld
|Round Eight
|August 17-18
|Queensland Moto Park, Coulson, Qld
2024 FIM Baja World Cup calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|08-10 February
|Saudi Baja
|Saudi Arabia
|02-04 May
|Baja TT Dehesa
|Spain
|26-28 July
|Baja Aragon
|Spain
|08-11 August
|Baja Hungary
|Hungary
|31. Oct – 2 Nov
|Baja Qatar
|Qatar
|08-10 November
|Baja TT do Oeste
|Portugal
|15-17 November
|Dubai International Baja
|United Arab Emirates
|28-30 November
|Jordan Baja
|Jordan
2024 Australian Track and Dirt Track calendar
- Australian Senior Track Championship
- May 4-5, Mick Doohan Raceway, North Brisbane (Qld)
- North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club;
- Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship
- July 20-21, Drays Park, Gunyarra (Qld)
- Whitsunday Dirt Riders;
- Australian Junior Track Championship
- August 10-11, Daroobalgie Speedway, Forbes (NSW)
- Forbes Auto Sports Club; and
- Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship
- September 28-29, Jambaroo Park, Mildura (Vic)
- North-West Victorian Motorcycle Club.
2024 Aussie Flat Track Nationals Calendar
- Round 1: Flat Track Layout – Appin, NSW, Saturday, July 27
- Round 2: TT Layout – Appin, NSW, Sunday July 28
- Round 3: Flat Track Layout – Brisbane, Qld, Saturday, August 31
- Round 4: TT Layout – Brisbane, Qld, Sunday, September 1
- Round 5: Flat Track Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Saturday, November 16
- Round 6: TT Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Sunday November 17
2024 FIM Sand Race World Cup Calendar
- 2-4 February – Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais (FRA) – FFM
- 23-25 February – Enduro del Verano (ARG) – CAMOD
- 12-13 October – Weston Beach Race (GBR) – ACU
- 1-3 November – Bibione Sand Storm (ITA) – FMI
- 22-24 November – Monte Gordo Sand Experience (POR) – FMP
- 7-8 December – Ronde des Sables (FRA) – FFM
2024 NZMX Nationals Calendar
- 27th & 28th January 2024 – Woodville GP (Woodville)
- February 3, 2024 – Round 1 NZMX Nationals (Rotorua)
- February 25, 2024 – Round 2 NZMX Nationals (Balclutha)
- March 23, 2024 – Round 3 NZMX Nationals (Pukekohe)
- April 13, 2024 – Round 4 NZMX Nationals (Taranaki)