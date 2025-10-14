Moto News Weekly Wrap

October 14, 2025

What’s New:

AJMX confirmed for Greater Shepparton in 2026 and 2027

FIM EnduroGP venues confirmed for 2026

2026 S1GP SuperMoto Calendar takes shape

ISDE 2026 confirmed for Portugal

Colt Nichols extends Twisted Tea Suzuki contract

Charli Cannon extends Honda contract into 2027

Kay de Wolf confirmed for Husqvarna Factory Racing in 2026

Jorge Prado released from Kawasaki contract early

KTM Factory Racing bid Tom Vialle farewell

Jago Geerts and Yamaha part ways

John Penton GNCC

2026 AMA Supercross and Motocross rider numbers

Aussie Flat Track Nationals Round Five Report

AUSX Supercross Round One Report

AUSX Supercross Round Two Report

Hard Enduro Sea2Sky Report

Australian Enduro Rounds 11-12 Gympie Report

2026 Racing Calendars

AJMX confirmed for Greater Shepparton in 2026 and 2027

The Goulburn Valley Junior Motorcycle Club, will host the KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship (AJMX) in both 2026 and 2027 at Mooroopna,, just 5km from the major regional city of Shepparton.

The 2026 AJMX Championship will be held in the traditional September school holidays, with final dates to be announced soon.

FIM EnduroGP venues confirmed for 2026

Following on from the recent preliminary announcement of 2026 FIM EnduroGP calendar, the locations for each of the seven rounds has been confirmed.

Sicily will host the GP of Italy, Oliana the GP of Spain, Salpausselkä the GP of Finland, with both GPs of Portugal to be held in Fafe, before the GP of France is held in Saint-Agreve, and finally the GP of Wales is held in Rhayader. See the updated calendar in the 2026 calendars at the bottom of the page.

2026 S1GP SuperMoto Calendar takes shape

Starting at the end of March, the S1GP SuperMoto series will run until mid-October and once again comprise of six rounds that will be spread over five different countries. In addition to these dates, the prestigious FIM SuperMoto of Nations will be staged at St Wendel in Germany over the weekend of 27 September.

After getting under way at the popular Albaida circuit in south-east Spain, the action then shifts to the Italian island of Sardinia in mid-May where Tramatza will stage a round for the fifth consecutive season. Staying in Italy, but moving to the mainland, round three is scheduled for Busca in early June before the focus moves to Vysoké Mýto in the Czech Republic one month later.

The penultimate round sees the series return to Visonta in Hungary at the beginning of September for the second consecutive season before, as has now become customary, the championship concludes on the famed street circuit of Mettet in Belgium in early October.

ISDE 2026 confirmed for Portugal

The 2026 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations will take place in Grândola, Portugal, from 12-17 October to mark the one-hundredth edition of the race.

Portugal is a nation rich in Enduro culture and has hosted the 6DAYS® three times between 1999 and 2019. The Alentejo region has also held rounds of the FIM EnduroGP World Championship in recent years, and so, will provide a fitting base to test the world’s best Enduro competitors.

Colt Nichols extends Twisted Tea Suzuki contract

Suzuki Motor USA and Pipes Motorsports Group have confirmed that Colt Nichols will continue with the Twisted Tea Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance team aboard the RM-Z450 into the 2026 SuperMotocross season.

Following a solid debut year with the team, Nichols returns for his second season, his steady progression and consistency in 2025 were clear indicators of growing synergy within the program, earning multiple top-10 finishes despite battling through injury throughout the year. Colt is looking forward to entering 2026 healthy and ready to capitalise on the foundation he’s built with the Twisted Tea Suzuki team.

Colt Nichols

“Super excited to re-sign with the PMG team for next season,” said Colt Nichols. “Was really happy to almost get a full season under my belt in ‘25 and I’m ready to elevate and improve for the ‘26 season. Love working with this team and being around the guys week in week out. I’m pumped for the future – let’s get to work!”

Nichols, the 2019 AMA 250SX East Region Supercross Champion, will line up alongside teammates Ken Roczen and Jason Anderson aboard Suzuki’s proven RM-Z450 platform.

Charli Cannon extends Honda contract into 2027

Honda Racing Australia has announced the extension of its relationship with Charli Cannon through to the end of 2027, who will continue to represent Factory Honda Racing in Australia and Quad Lock Honda in America.

Since joining Honda, Charli has achieved outstanding international results, from finishing 4th in the sixth round of the 2024 Women’s World Championship in Turkey, to securing second overall in the 2025 AMA Women’s Championship in the United States, with multiple race wins.

Most recently, Charli made history at the final round of the 2025 Women’s World Motocross Championship in Darwin, qualifying second and claiming her first race podium with third in Moto 2, earning fourth overall.

Charli Cannon

“Honda’s support has been incredible, I’m so thankful for the opportunities they’ve given me. The teams in Australia and America operate at such a professional level, and that gives me so much confidence. Both Honda Australia and American Honda have shown real commitment to women’s racing, and I’m excited to keep building on this year’s success.”

Charli’s 2026 racing program will be confirmed once international calendars are finalised. She will also attend several rounds of the 2025 Australian Supercross Championship to support the team, meet fans, Charli also plans to compete in selected events before the year concludes.

Kay de Wolf confirmed for Husqvarna Factory Racing in 2026

Kay de Wolf will graduate to the premier MXGP class in 2026 with Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing. The Dutchman will make the move to the premier class aboard Husqvarna’s flagship FC 450, continuing a long and successful partnership that has defined much of his Grand Prix career so far.

After a breakthrough MX2 season in 2023, where he claimed his first Grand Prix victory in Latvia and multiple podiums en route to sixth overall, de Wolf went on to deliver a stunning 2024 campaign, securing seven GP wins, 12 podiums, and ultimately the MX2 World Championship title at just 20 years old. He followed that success with another remarkable run in 2025, taking seven Grand Prix victories and finishing runner-up in the standings after an edge-of-the-seat season battle for the crown. De Wolf backed it up by winning the MX2 class at the Motocross of Nations for the second consecutive year, earning an MXoN Gold Plate in 2025.

Kay de Wolf – Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing

“This is a really special moment for me. To move up to MXGP with Husqvarna – the team that’s been my home since I turned pro – feels like a natural next step. We’ve shared so many incredible moments together in MX2: race wins, podiums, a world title, and so many lessons along the way. The FC 450 is an amazing machine, and I already feel at home on it. Of course, MXGP is a huge challenge, but I’m ready for it. I want to learn from the best, keep improving, and show what we can do in the premier class.”

Jorge Prado released from Kawasaki contract early

Kawasaki Motors U.S.A. has reached a settlement for the early release of Jorge Prado from his Kawasaki rider agreement, effective October 16, 2025. wishing the best for the rider in his future endeavours.

Monster Energy Kawasaki is hard at work in preparation for the 2026 SMX World Championship and will announce its 450 Class and 250 Class SuperMotocross racing team in early November.

Tom Vialle changing colours in 2026 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing have thanked Tom Vialle for his time with the brand, wishing him all the best in future endeavours, in a vague press release lauding his many success with the brand, that never quite managed to outright say he’d be moving on. However, the hot tip is that Vialle is heading to MXGP with HRC in 2026. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing extends its thanks to Tom Vialle following an illustrious seven years together across both Europe and the United States, achieving two MX2 World Championships and a pair of 250SX East Supercross Championships. Vialle joined the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team ahead of the 2019 FIM Motocross World Championship season in the MX2 category, finishing fourth in his debut campaign before capturing his first MX2 World Championship in 2020. The Frenchman would lift his second MX2 World Championship trophy at the conclusion of a thrilling 2022 series, before relocating to North America at the beginning of 2023 to contest the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), including both the AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships. After a promising rookie season in the U.S., Vialle fulfilled his goal of becoming a Supercross champion in 2024 onboard the KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, before successfully defending his crown when the 2025 championship went down to the wire in Salt Lake City this past May. The now 24-year-old has also displayed his capabilities outdoors in 250MX, finishing as runner-up in the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He also finished second in the hybrid-type 250SMX standings that year, before backing his result up with third position in 2025. Over the past seven seasons, Vialle and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing have built an impressive record together, firmly establishing him as one of the most accomplished 250 cc riders of his generation on the global stage. From 2019 to 2022 in Europe, Vialle amassed 24 MX2 Grand Prix victories, 44 individual Race wins, and 46 overall podium finishes to underline his two MX2 World Championships. Upon arriving in the United States and achieving his two 250SX East titles, Vialle has claimed three Supercross wins and 18 podium results in 250SX, while earning two-career Pro Motocross 250MX round victories and eight podiums overall. He also has three 250SMX Playoffs/Final podium finishes to his credit. In addition, Vialle was a key part of Team France’s victory at the 2023 FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN), where he won the MX2 category individually with the full support of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. The entire Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team thanks Tom for his dedication and success and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours. Tom Vialle “All good things come to an end, and I couldn’t have done any of this without the people who helped me along the way. Huge thank you to everyone who was apart of my journey and to every fan who has been supporting me all the way!! Now it’s time for a change. I am so excited to step up to the 450 class – new goals, new challenges, and a new chapter!” Jago Geerts and Yamaha part ways Yamaha Motor Europe has announced the departure of Jago Geerts after a successful eight-year partnership. Geerts began his professional motocross career with the Hans Corvers led Kemea Yamaha team in 2018. In his debut MX2 season, the talented young Belgian finished eighth overall and was awarded ‘Rookie of the Year’. In 2019, he stood on the podium seven times, was one of only three race winners that season and secured the MX2 World Championship bronze medal at the final round. Across the next four seasons (2020–2023), Geerts consistently fought for the MX2 world title aboard a Factory YZ250FM. During that period, he celebrated 45 race wins and 55 podium finishes, culminating in four MX2 championship silver medals. Upon reaching MX2’s age ceiling in 2023, Geerts moved up to the premier MXGP class alongside the Kemea outfit as it transitioned to the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team. Geerts’s rookie campaign in MXGP in 2024 was unfortunately interrupted by a complex elbow injury sustained at the season opener in March. Determined to return, Geerts lined up and completed his first full season aboard a 450cc in the premier class in 2025, demonstrating his resilience. Highlights of his season included his first MXGP Qualifying Race win at the MXGP of Spain in Lugo and his best Grand Prix results — a fourth in a race and a sixth overall — both achieved at the MXGP of Latvia, in Kegums. Over eight seasons with Yamaha, Geerts amassed an impressive record: 105 top‑three race finishes, 55 podiums, 24 Grand Prix wins and five MX2 championship medals. Yamaha Motor Europe extended its sincere gratitude to Jago for his immense contribution to the Yamaha family over the years and wishes him every success in his future endeavours. Alexandre Kowalski – Yamaha Motor Europe Off-Road Racing Manager “It has been a pleasure to have worked with Jago over the past eight years. After joining the Yamaha Family as a rookie in MX2, we have watched Jago grow into an incredible force. Together, we celebrated many big and memorable moments, including 24 GP wins and five championship medals. At the end of 2022, Jago showed what he was capable of on a YZ450FM with his impressive debut ride at the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations in Red Bud, USA, where he beat some of the biggest names in the sport. After that performance, Jago’s move to the 450 has been challenged by a series of unfortunate injuries. Throughout it all, we remained firmly committed to supporting him. Now, our journey together has reached its natural conclusion. We thank Jago for his dedication and tremendous contributions, and we sincerely wish him the very best in the next chapter of his career.” Wiseco John Penton GNCC The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series wrapped up its 12th round of racing in Millfield, Ohio, on Sunday, October 12, after delivering challenging terrain, unpredictable conditions, and fierce battles across all classes. Fans were treated to intense racing as riders tackled the mix of fast fields, slick woods, and technical hills that make The Penton a true GNCC classic. AmPro Yamaha’s Kailub Russell would earn his 68th career overall win — and his first since July 12, 2020 — after coming out of retirement for the 2025 season. The eight-time GNCC National Champion proved he still has the skill, endurance, and competitive fire that defined his dominant run from 2013 to 2020. In a thrilling display of speed and strategy, Russell battled through some tough conditions and a stacked field to claim the top spot once again, reminding fans and fellow riders why he’s considered one of the greatest off-road racers in history. Kailub Russell “I need to remember this one. These are getting harder to come by, and I learned my lesson this year. I just stuck with it and kept trying. There were times when I wanted to give up, but I just kept fighting. Man, I have to thank the whole team, Cory and Ryan and everybody underneath the tent. It’s been a struggle, trying to get used to this bike and dealing with some issues. I just chipped away, chipped away. I’m to the point where I’m riding my motorcycle and I’m having fun with it and I’m not just thinking about what the motorcycle is doing the whole time. I feel really good and comfortable on it. Then I honestly just willed myself to get that one. Even if I had just won the XC1 class and the XC2 guys beat me, but man I’m so stoked to get that overall win.” Russell’s teammate, AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper would put in another good race as he continued to battle at the front of the pack from start to finish. Draper would find himself up in the lead position for the second and third laps of the race, before going to battle with his teammate. Draper was unable to hold off a hard-charging Russell in Ohio but would hold onto second overall with just three seconds separating the teammates as they came through the finish line. Liam Draper “Yeah, I got an awesome jump off the start, I’m not normally an inside guy off the start but I went to the inside off the start, and it worked, and I was second into the woods behind BK (Ben Kelley). I got in behind him, and I was just going to follow him and figure the track out. I got into the lead in the Penton section and then he got me back. I made another pass on him and tried to sprint a way. I tried to build a gap, but I saw KR coming. He was really good on this side of the track from the finish to the Penton section, I think I was better from the pits back to the finish, I think it kind of evened out. I was jammed in between two old boys today. Definitely excited to go to Ironman. Hopefully we get some rain there, this was by far the best Penton I’ve ever ridden.” XC2 250 Pro competitor, Phoenix Racing Honda’s Cody Barnes continued to battle through the duration of the three-hour race, earning himself third overall on the day as the checkered flag flew, and his first XC2 250 Pro class win of the season. During the earlier laps of the race, Barnes found himself holding the overall top spot in the race with the adjusted start row times. However, the XC1 front-runners would pick up the pace on the last lap, holding Barnes off by a couple seconds for the top spots. Cody Barnes “I got off to a good start and just tried to hang with Grant [Davis]. He made some passes. There was a bottleneck on a hill, and we took a different line and passed a bunch of guys. Then he went down pretty hard. I was like “Well, I guess we’ll just run with it and see what we can do.” I got hooked up with Ben and Ben made a really good push at the two lap board. I tried to hang with him, then he got away a little bit. Last lap we got to the Penton section and took an alternate line around some briars, and we both came together. Man, I feel so bad, there was nothing I could do, neither of us could see each other. But we lost some time. That was a bummer. I’m super pumped to get my first XC2 win of the season. This place has always been good to me, all of my XC2 wins have been here for whatever reason. To finally get my first XC2 win of this season, I’m happy. I’m not going to say I’m not bummed to not get the overall, but only being 3 seconds away, that’s pretty rad. Third overall I’m pretty pumped on it and pumped to win my class.” Earning his second-straight podium finish was Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Josh Strang as he came through to take third in XC1, and fourth overall on the day. Strang would battle for majority of the race with Phoenix Racing Honda’s Michael Witkowski as they contested for the last podium spot in XC1. Strang would be able to hold off Witkowski after making the pass stick, but Witkowski was ready to try and make a last corner pass at the finish. Strang would once again hold his line and cross the line .7 seconds ahead of Witkowski who finished fourth in XC1 and fifth overall. Josh Strang “I pushed it hard today, but I felt good, and I felt comfortable for the most part. There was a gap with two laps to go, and I was able to catch back up in the Penton section. There was a big log through there and for some reason I saw the boys going high and right, so I just went over the top and passed Mike [Witkowski] through there. Was able to catch Liam and Kailub a little bit, but they put on a good push and pulled back away. Third in XC1, I’ll take it, happy. The last race at Beckley was quite dusty, I just got a good start, and it was hard for people to push and make passes. Today was a different story. I really feel like I had the speed of the front runners today and to get the Beta back up on the box, that’s what I’m here for. We want to show the bike is competitive and reliable and I think that’s what we’ve done.” Coming through to finish second in the XC2 250 Pro class was FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Angus Riordan. As the race got underway Riordan would find himself battling his way up towards the front after coming through fifth on the opening lap. Riordan would try to keep the leader in his sights, but he was unable to make a serious push for the class win in Ohio. Riordan would still earn valuable points in the points standings and is looking to finish strong at Ironman in two weeks. Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green’s Grant Baylor put in a good race as he finished fifth in XC1, and seventh overall on the day. FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley would hold the early lead, but after a fall during the race he would find himself trying to remount and make another push to the front. Kelley would ultimately cross the line eighth overall and sixth in XC1. As he heads in to the season finale, he sits just seven points behind Davis. Rounding out the XC2 250 Pro class podium was Rocket Racing/Bonecutter Off-Road’s Brody Johnson at round 12. Johnson had a consistent race as he steadily made his way up to third in his class and ninth overall. Enduro Engineering Triumph Racing’s Ricky Russell put in a charge after coming through 12th on the opening lap. Russell would continue to put his head down and make his way up to seventh in XC1 and round out the top 10 overall finishers at round 12. Unfortunately, FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Grant Davis faced some misfortune this weekend in Ohio, crashing out of the race but still securing enough points to clinch the XC2 250 Pro National Championship. Despite the setback, his consistent performance throughout the season earned him the title, marking a major milestone in his young career. Now, with the XC2 crown locked in, Davis turns his focus to the season finale at Ironman GNCC, where he has a shot at claiming the coveted Overall National Championship. His determination and resilience, even in the face of disappointment, showcase the heart of a true competitor and set the stage for an exciting showdown in Indiana. Overall Event Results Kailub Russell (YAM) Liam Draper (YAM) Cody Barnes (HON) Josh Strang (BET) Michael Witkowski (HON) Angus Riordan (KTM) Grant Baylor (KAW) Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Brody Johnson (HON) Ricky Russell (TRI) *Overall National Championship Standings Grant Davis (247) Benjamin Kelley (240) Cody Barnes (182) Angus Riordan (181) Liam Draper (175) Steward Baylor (157) Kailub Russell (151) Jordan Ashburn (148) Michael Witkowski (135) Craig Delong (126) XC1 Open Pro Event Results Kailub Russell (YAM) Liam Draper (YAM) Josh Strang (BET) Michael Witkwoski (HON) Grant Baylor (KAW) Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Ricky Russell (TRI) Jordan Ashburn (GAS) Steward Baylor (KAW) Thad Duvall (KTM) XC2 250 Pro Event Results Cody Barnes (HON) Angus Riordan (KTM) Brody Johnson (HON) Nicholas DeFeo (KAW) Jhak Walker (BET) Jason Lipscomb (KTM) Grant Davis (KTM) XC3 125 Pro-Am In the XC3 125 Pro-Am class it was Philippe Chaine coming through to take the class win after three hours of intense battling. Jayson Crawford would come through to finish second in the class while Isaiah Brown came through to finish third after earning the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales Holeshot Award to start the day. The Top Amateur honors at The John Penton would go to Ohio’s own, Joseph Cunningham as he came through to finish 16th overall and first in the 250 A class on Sunday afternoon. Lane Whitmer would come through to earn second on that Top Amateur podium as he finished 17th overall and second in 250 A, while Gavin Simon finished 18th overall on the day rounding out the top three Top Amateurs and 250 A competitors. As the morning race got underway in Ohio, FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Brandy Richards would get a good jump off the WXC line to start her day as she grabbed the $100 Landers KTM WXC Holeshot Award and led the racers into the woods. However, it wouldn’t take long for Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Korie Steede to ensue in a battle for the lead with Richards. Steede would make a pass for the lead around the halfway mark in their two-hour race through the slick Ohio terrain. Richards would try to fight back as she only sat 1.3 seconds behind Steede when coming through timing and scoring. Nevertheless, Steede would be able to hold off Richards through the last lap and earn her fifth WXC win of the season. Richards would continue to push and cross the line second with just 1.3 seconds separating herself from Steede. Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green’s Rachael Archer put in a consistent race, finishing third in the WXC class after pushing at towards the front of the pack for the duration of the race. Archer and Steede will battle for the WXC National Championship at the season finale in just two weeks at Ironman Raceway. Starting things off on Sunday was the Youth Bike race, where Travis Lentz would once again lead the way from the opening lap until the checkered flag flew. Lentz would not only wrap up his YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class championship, but he would also receive his number one plates for earning the 2025 GNCC Youth Bike Overall Championship in the series. Cooper Duff would battle through to earn second overall in the race and second in the YXC1 class, while Phillip Arnold took home the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class win and third overall on the day. Nash Peerson rounded out the top three YXC1 class finishers at The John Penton GNCC. In the 85 Big Wheel (14-15) class it was Ryley Wright taking home the class win, Evan Porter earned the win in the 85 Big Wheel (11-13) class, Tucker Aldrich earned the 85 (12-13) class win, Hunter Jones took the 85 (11) class win, Cason Knecht earned the 85 (7-10) class win, Shawn Remington Jr. earned the 65 (10-11) class win, Matthew Simoneaux took the 65 (9) class win while Cash Knecht took home the 65 (7-8) class win. In the Girls Super Mini (12-16) it was Sahara Robinson taking home her seventh win of the season, Vaida Lavergne also earned her seventh win of the year in the Girls 85 (7-13) class, Maura Tsakanikas would take home another win in the Girls 65 (7-11) class while Camden Phillips took the win in the Trail Rider (7-15) class. On Saturday, Kane Morrison would take home another Micro Bike overall win as well as his ninth MXC1 (8-9) class win of the season. Krue Russell would come through second overall and in MXC1, while Cade Propst rounded out the podium in third overall and in MXC1. Carson Zink would earn the MXC2 class win followed by Kash Brummage and Liam Jackson. Baron Evkovich earned the 50 Sr 1 (7) class win, Brexxton Buttrick earned the 50 Sr. 2 (6) class win, Lydia Sollon earned the 50 Jr 1 (6-7) class win, Kane Gasper earned the 50 Jr. 2 (4-5) class win, Addison Richmond earned the Micro-E1 (7-8) class win, Nathan Zhang earned the Micro-E2 (4-6) class win, Weston Rose earned the Micro (4-6) Shaft Drive class win and Alaina Sollon earned the Trail Rider (7-9) class win. The Progressive GNCC Racing Series will host its season finale race at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana on October 24-26, 2025. 2026 AMA Supercross and Motocross rider numbers revealed With the 2026 season on the horizon, the American Motorcyclist Association announced the professional competition numbers for the pro-licensed riders participating in the upcoming AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross championships. Professional numbers are assigned and used throughout the season. The defending champion races with the No. 1 plate when competing in the class or region in which the plate was earned, while the assigned professional number is used when outside the champion’s title class or region. The 2026 AMA Supercross season opens on Jan. 10 in Anaheim, Calif., and will run 17 rounds until champions are crowned in a trio of classes — 450, 250 East and 250 West. 2026 National and Career Pro Numbers for AMA Supercross and Motocross *Career Numbers, **New Career Numbers for 2026 1 — 450 SMX Jett Lawrence

1 — 450 SX Cooper Webb

1 — 450 MX Jett Lawrence

1 — 250 SMX Jo Shimoda

1 — 250 MX Haiden Deegan

1E — Tom Vialle

1W — Haiden Deegan

2* — Cooper Webb

3* — Eli Tomac

4* — Chase Sexton

6* — Jeremy Martin

7* — Aaron Plessinger

9* — Adam Cianciarulo

10 — Seth Hammaker

11* — Kyle Chisholm

12* — Shane McElrath

13 — Julien Beaumer

14* — Dylan Ferrandis

15* — Dean Wilson

16* — Tom Vialle

17* — Joey Savatgy

18* — Jett Lawrence

19 — Maximus Vohland

20 — Jordon Smith

21* — Jason Anderson

22 — Coty Schock

23 — Michael Mosiman

24* — R.J. Hampshire

25 — Nate Thrasher

26 — Jorge Prado

27* — Malcolm Stewart

28* — Christian Craig

29 — Chance Hymas

30* — Jo Shimoda

31 — Mikkel Haarup

32* — Justin Cooper

33 — Austin Forkner

34 — Ryder DiFrancesco

35 — Drew Adams

36** — Garrett Marchbanks

37 — Cole Davies

38* — Haiden Deegan

39 — Valentin Guillod

40 — Parker Ross

41 — Mitchell Harrison

42 — Dilan Schwartz

43 — Lux Turner

44 — Ty Masterpool

45* — Colt Nichols

46* — Justin Hill

47* — Levi Kitchen

48 — Harri Kullas

49 — Cullin Park

50 — Lorenzo Locurcio

51* — Justin Barcia

52 — Mitchell Oldenburg

53 — Henry Miller

54 — Benny Bloss

55 — Benoit Paturel

56 — Jalek Swoll

57 — Avery Long

58 — Daxton Bennick

59 — Casey Cochran

60 — Hunter Yoder

61 — Max Anstie

62 — Grant Harlan

63 — Fredrik Noren

64 — Romain Pape

65 — Marshal Weltin

66 — Cole Thompson

67 — Hardy Munoz

68 — Enzo Lopes

69 — Jack Chambers

70 — Anthony Bourdon

71 — Carson Mumford

72 — Trevor Colip

73 — Gavin Towers

74 — Gage Linville

75 — Lance Kobusch

76 — Kyle Webster

77 — Derek Kelley

78 — Kevin Moranz

79 — Dylan Walsh

80 — Bryce Shelly

81 — Jerry Robin

82 — Caden Dudney

83 — Justin Rodbell

84 — Tj Albright

85 — Alexander Fedortsov

86 — Jett Reynolds

87 — Jeremy Hand

88 — Mark Fineis

89 — Devin Simonson

90 — John Short

91 — Izaih Clark

92 — Enzo Temmerman

93 — Antonio Cairoli

94* — Ken Roczen

95 — Luke Neese

96* — Hunter Lawrence

97 — Brad West

98 — Derek Drake

99 — Kayden Minear 2025 Aussie Flat Track Nationals Round Five Report A great crowd at Griffith’s The Pines Speedway witnessed a landmark weekend for the Yamaha BLU CRU Aussie Flat Track Nationals, as hometown hero Billy Ryan became the youngest ever Pro 450 round winner, and Brittaney O’Brien claimed the inaugural Pro Women’s Championship in style. The event marked the first visit to Griffith for the national series and the first time both TT and Flat Track formats were run on the same day. This move proved a big hit with fans and an endurance test for riders, who battled across varying surfaces and layouts in one action-packed program. Riding with confidence on home soil, Ryan produced a breakthrough performance to claim his maiden Pro 450 round win, making history as the youngest rider ever to do so. His speed and composure against an experienced field marked him as one of the sport’s brightest emerging stars. In the Pro Women’s class, Whitsunday-based Brittaney O’Brien delivered a commanding campaign to secure the first-ever national title. O’Brien’s consistency across both TT and Flat Track races proved unbeatable; she stood on the podium in every outing to seal the crown by an impressive 65 points over Matilda Heaton-New. The local fans also had plenty to cheer for, as Griffith’s own Lori Gow dazzled on home turf, winning four of the five races to close her season on a high note. In the Junior ranks, Neiko Donovan edged arch-rival Jed Fyffe in the Junior Lites category after another tense head-to-head battle, while George Holmkvist showed maturity beyond his years to claim overall honours in the Junior 85s with a string of consistent finishes. Elsewhere, Corey Banks impressed in his debut Pro Twin appearance aboard a Hyosung, taking two wins from three races, while Sam Hollands continued his dominance in the Clubman Open class, racking up four victories to further underline his season-long form. Pro 450 Sixteen year-old Billy Ryan went next level at Griffith, becoming the youngest ever Yamaha Blu Cru AFTN Pro 450 round winner, taking two race victories along the way. Ryan beat out his training partner and points leader Tom Armstrong, with the difference being a fall from Armstrong in the third race where he had to remount. Former champion Mick Kirkness made an impact with his wildcard entry, doubling up with media duties, starting races strongly, and claiming a podium in race two. Current champion and local Tom Herrick also enjoyed a strong night, scoring three podiums and third overall. Brandon Burns and Callan Butcher were two other locals with good speed, with Butcher taking Superpole. Billy Ryan “I always go good at Griffith, but hopefully there is more of these results to come for Gunnedah! Just knowing you can run with the boys at the top is a good confidence booster. When a loose oil track is prepared well there are good passing opportunities – Tom (Armstrong – track curator) should be very proud of his work there. When there are passing opportunities like there was tonight, the jump isn’t as important, you can work your way through the field. Tonight I waited for those old fellas to wear down a little bit, then I made my moves in the final laps!” Armstrong now leads the standings on 1044-points, to Herrick’s 934. Wicks third on 889, Ryan fourth (857) and Dunker fifth (780). Pro 450 Round Overall (A-races) Pos Name Pole R1B R1A R2A R3A R3A2 R4A R5A Total 1 RYAN / / 55 55 27.5 27.5 43 50 258 2 ARMSTRONG / / 50 50 19 25 55 55 254 3 HERRICK / / 46 40 21.5 21.5 50 46 225 4 BURNS / / 38 43 23 19 46 34 203 5 BUTCHER 5 / 36 38 20 20 38 43 200 6 KIRKNESS / / 43 46 25 23 40 19 196 7 WICKS / / 34 34 18 18 32 36 172 8 ARCHIBALD / / 40 17 16 16 36 40 165 9 ARTER / / 28 30 11 11 34 38 152 10 GRABHAM / / 32 36 17 17 24 22 148 11 BANKS / / 30 32 13 9 28 30 142 12 SAWDY / / 26 20 12 14 30 32 134 13 GRAS / / 24 28 15 12 26 20 125 14 GRIFFIN / / 22 24 10 15 20 28 119 15 ARMSTRONG / 16 / 26 14 8.5 22 26 112.5 16 GRABHAM / / 19 19 9.5 10 19 24 100.5 17 BORLASE / / 20 22 9 13 17 18 99 Pro 450 Standings Pos Rider Points 1 T. Armstrong 1044 2 T. Herrick 934 3 D. Wicks 889 4 B. Ryan 857 5 C. Dunker 780 6 B. Grabham 696 7 J. Carter 659 8 B. Burns 639 9 R. Jacobs 636 10 D. Borlase 626 11 C. Archibald 580 12 C. Butcher 545 13 J. Sawdy 475 14 J. Griffin 463 15 L. Moody 396 16 M. Price 377 17 C. Banks 315 18 J. Lytras 280 19 R. New 258 20 D. Lionetti 209 Pro Women Brittaney O’Brien is the inaugural Yamaha Blu Cru Pro Women AFTN champion, putting in a solid performance at Griffith to seal the title and take home the Bunda Fine Jewels gold and diamond sprocket earrings valued at $2500. Brittaney O’Brien “I’d just like to thank everyone who has supported me through all the rounds, all the girls, parents and other riders who backed me the whole way, it’s really built my confidence,” an elated O’Brien said on the podium. “I lowered my expectations just in case I didn’t do any good! I had my work cut out for me, but in the end we got it done!” O’Brien was on the podium in every race, while local Lori Gow was the standout performer of the round, taking four race wins. Lori Gow “It was a pretty tough day, I had to work hard for it but so much fun at the same time,” Gow said, adding, “The TT was really good, I think that suits me well.” O’Brien took the win on 645-points, to Matilda Heaton-New’s 580, with Emma Scott third placed on 556. Weekend winner Gow sits seventh, with all points from this event. Tayla Street eighth on 243, also all earnt this weekend. Pro Women Round Overall Pos Name P R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Total 1 Lori GOW 5 55 55 55 55 50 275 2 Tayla STREET 46 46 46 50 55 243 3 Brittaney O’BRIEN 50 50 50 46 46 242 4 Matilda HEATON-NEW 43 43 38 43 43 210 5 Molly FAIREY 40 38 40 40 40 198 6 Emma SCOTT 36 40 43 38 38 195 7 Katarna ROBINSON 38 36 36 110 Pro Women Standings Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Brittaney O’BRIEN HON 645 2 Matilda HEATON-NEW KTM 580 3 Emma SCOTT HON 556 4 Katarna ROBINSON GAS 431 5 Latiya ALLAN KTM 412 6 Brie LEVY HON 315 7 Lori GOW HON 275 8 Tayla STREET HON 243 9 Mylie ROBINSON KAW 214 10 Molly FAIREY HUS 198 11 Kelsey JENSEN KTM 40 Junior Lites In the tug-of-war that is Junior Lites, Neiko Donovan (Husqvarna) was able to get the better of Jed Fyffe (KTM) at Griffith, Donovan eking out a five-point lead with three race wins to Fyffe’s two, however Fyffe retained a narrowing standings lead by 19-points. Almost every race came down to a few tenths of a second, with Tahj Edwards (Yamaha) showing a good turn of speed as the fastest qualifier, with the five Pole points to match, putting him up alongside Hugh Hope-Hodgetts (KTM) and Lenny Duggan (Husqvarna) as future threats. For Donovan, he said he had to look for improvements during the day, kicking off with two race wins before dropping to second and third in races three and four respectively, only to regain the top step in the final race. Neiko Donovan “We started out a bit rough, then changed a few things and ended up changing them back. It was a challenging day, definitely put me through my paces but I got through with the win in the end.” Fyffe claimed second in the opening two races, before taking two race wins, and ending the weekend with a third, he leads the standings on 1113-points, to Donovan’s 1096. Third is Hope-Hodgetts on 910. Junior Lites Round Overall P o s N a m e Bike P o l e R 1 R 2 R 3 R 4 R 5 Points 1 N. Donovan H u s / 5 5 5 5 50 46 5 5 2 6 1 2 J. Fyffe K T M / 5 0 5 0 5 5 55 46 256 3 L. Duggan H u s / 4 6 4 0 4 0 5 0 50 2 2 6 4 H. Hope-Hodgetts K T M / 4 0 4 3 4 3 4 3 43 2 1 2 5 J. Cooper K T M / 3 8 3 8 38 40 3 8 1 9 2 6 J. Banks K T M / 3 6 3 6 36 38 3 6 1 8 2 7 T. Edwards K T M 5 4 3 4 6 4 6 – 40 180 8 R. Fenech H u s / 3 4 3 4 3 4 3 6 3 4 1 7 2 9 I. Wilesmith H o n / 3 2 3 2 3 2 3 4 3 2 1 6 2 Junior Lites Standings Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Fyffe KTM 1113 2 N. Donovan Hus 1096 3 H. Hope-Hodgetts KTM 910 4 L. Duggan Hus 862 5 T. Edwards KTM 810 6 J. Cooper KTM 736 7 M. Carter KTM 584 8 J. Banks KTM 414 9 R. Haller Hon 408 10 R. Fenech Hus 404 11 L. Duggan Hus 324 12 K. Moran Hus 256 13 A. Dippelsmann KTM 256 14 M. Blackford Hus 238 15 I. Wilesmith Hon 162 Junior 85s There were three different race winners in Junior 85s but it was George Holmkvist (KTM) that was rewarded with the round win after taking the final race victory ahead of Brody Ford by several tenths of a second. “I figured out my starts at the end of the day and built up my confidence,” Holmkvist said, adding that he was aware of the points situation going into the final race and needing the win. Ford took pole on his Yamaha, and two wins out of five races, but couldn’t match Holmkvist’s consistency. Likewise Holmes took the other two wins, but ended the weekend in third. Baker, who finished the weekend in seventh, continues to hold a generous standings lead on 1009.5 points, French (886) second and Beard (877) third. Weekend winner Holmqvist is sixth, behind Ford and Heaton-New. Junior 85 Round Overall Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Points 1 G. Holmqvist KTM / 50 46 46 50 55 247 2 B. Ford Yam 5 36 43 55 55 50 244 3 H. Holmes KTM / 55 55 43 40 36 229 4 J. French Hus / 38 50 50 36 40 214 5 F. Beard KTM / 40 38 38 46 46 208 6 L. Heaton-New KTM / 46 36 36 43 43 204 7 B. Baker KTM / 43 40 40 38 38 199 8 R. Duggan Hus / 34 34 34 34 34 170 9 A. Pasin KTM / 32 32 30 32 30 156 10 C. Armstrong Yam / 22 30 32 30 32 146 11 Z. Salmon KTM / 28 28 26 28 26 136 12 B. Lowe Hus / 24 22 28 26 28 128 13 C. Guiney Hon / 26 24 24 20 20 114 14 T. Patten Hon / 30 26 – 24 24 104 15 B. Griffiths Yam / 19 19 22 18 22 100 16 H. O’Brien Hus / 20 20 20 22 18 100 17 S. Hangan KTM / – 18 19 19 19 75 Junior 85 Standings Pos Rider Bike Points 1 B. Baker KTM 1009.5 2 J. French Hus 886 3 F. Beard KTM 877 4 B. Ford Yam 869.5 5 L. Heaton-New KTM 855 6 G. Holmqvist KTM 793 7 R. Duggan Hus 648 8 C. Armstrong Yam 554 9 J. Straney KTM 533 10 K. Tulloch KTM 438 11 C. Guiney Hon 396 12 H. Holmes KTM 384 13 A. Pasin KTM 368 14 Z. Salmon KTM 366 15 B. Lowe Hus 358 16 H. O’Brien Hus 299 17 B. Brookes Gas 248 18 T. Bailey KTM 228 19 S. Hangan KTM 203 20 A. Joel Gas 167 21 T. Patten Hon 104 22 B. Griffiths Yam 100 Clubman Open Sam Hollands (Honda) was the standout in Clubman Open yet again, winning four races across the day after claiming Pole, and only giving away a single win to Carnie, who was the runner-up. Carnie took the second step on the round podium, just a single point ahead of Irvin. Sam Hollands “I was looking forward to the round here at my home track of Griffith,” Hollands said. “The first four races were pretty good, but then Coops (Cooper Carnie) came from nowhere in the last one and smoked us!” Hollands holds a generous lead in the standings on 706-points, with Irvin a distant second on 574, followed by Barnes on 551. Clubman Open Round Overall Pos Name Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Points 1 S. Hollands Hon 5 55 55 55 55 50 275 2 C. Carnie Hus / 46 43 46 50 55 240 3 R. Irvin Hon / 50 50 50 43 46 239 4 N. Girdler Hus / 40 46 43 40 36 205 5 T. Davies Hus / 38 32 40 46 43 199 6 J. Glennon KTM / 43 40 34 38 40 195 7 A. Glennon Yam / 36 38 36 34 34 178 8 R. Sandow Hon / 24 34 38 36 38 170 9 W. Barnes KTM / 32 36 30 32 32 162 10 J. Griffin Hon / 30 28 32 30 30 150 11 P. Smith KTM / 28 26 28 28 28 138 12 T. Holdup Hon / 34 30 26 24 22 136 13 D. Klaver Yam / 26 24 22 26 26 124 14 M. Demamiel Hon / 22 22 24 22 24 114 15 B. Boman Suz / 20 19 20 20 20 99 16 R. Chaplin KTM / 19 20 19 – – 58 Clubman Open Standings Pos Rider Bike Points 1 S. Hollands Hon 706 2 R. Irvin Hon 574 3 W. Barnes KTM 551 4 T. Davies Hus 519 5 C. Carnie Hus 510 6 N. Girdler Hus 501 7 A. Glennon Yam 426 8 R. Sandow Hon 379 9 J. Glennon KTM 347 10 J. Griffin Hon 347 11 P. Smith KTM 322 12 T. Holdup Hon 319 13 E. Simpson KTM 306 14 L. Bacskai Hus 266 15 A. Giffin Hus 230 16 M. Wolfe KTM 216 17 D. Klaver Yam 212 18 L. Fairey Hus 124 19 M. Demamiel Hon 114 20 B. Boman Suz 99 21 S. Richards Yam 68 22 R. Chaplin KTM 58 23 M. Anderson Yam 36 Pro Twins Corey Banks (Hyosung) topped two of the three races run in the Pro Twins class, with runner up Ashley Wilesmith taking the final win, and ending the weekend a point ahead of Ryan New, who took pole. Corey Banks “I haven’t ridden one of these (twins) for fifteen years, especially this one. Everyone was on the pace and I was just happy to come away with the win. On this bike the suspension is not too good, so you’ve got to sort of road race it and not get too happy with the throttle, I found that out early!” Wilesmith retains the Pro Twins lead on 318-points, Ryan New on 286 and Peter Smith just ahead of Keeley Pritchett on 245 to 244, respectively. Pro Twins Round Overall Pos Name P R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Corey BANKS 55 50 55 160 2 Ashley WILESMITH 43 55 50 148 3 Ryan NEW 5 50 46 46 147 4 Peter SMITH 46 40 43 129 5 Keeley PRITCHETT 38 43 40 121 6 Daniel LAWRENCE 40 38 38 116 7 Rocco NARDI 34 34 36 104 8 Bede HUNT 36 36 72 Pro Twins Standings Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Ashley WILESMITH DUC 318 2 Ryan NEW KAW 286 3 Peter SMITH KTM 245 4 Keeley PRITCHETT SUZ 244 5 Corey BANKS HYO 160 6 Kristian O’DONNELL CF 146 7 Shane RICHARDS YAM 127 8 Daniel LAWRENCE HD 116 9 Rocco NARDI HD 104 10 Bede HUNT KAW 72 AUSX Supercross Round One Report Full report here:

Wilson storms to victory as AUSX Championship kicks off in Redcliffe It was a dramatic start to the new 2025 Boost Mobile Australian Supercross Championship season with Dean Wilson once again proving why he’s the man to beat in SX1. SX1 – Wilson Dominant The SX1 final had chaos written all over it from the drop of the gate. After an eventful opening lap, Wilson charged through from outside the top five to overtake Luke Clout (Penrite Empire Kawasaki) on lap four and never looked back. Once in front, the defending champion controlled the pace, cruising to a comfortable win that underlined his class and composure. “It’s special tonight,” said Wilson post-race. “It’s been a tough year, and I want to dedicate this to my mum — she’s fighting a hard battle, and I wanted her to hear some good news. It didn’t come easy; I went off the track in race one but fought back to take the win. The second moto felt great; I felt great on the bike.” Kawasaki’s Luke Clout showed the best race pace of the Australian riders contesting the opening round and also had to come from behind in the opening bout. Clout took second for the night and looks the most likely of the locals to be able to take the battle to Wilson for the crown this year. Cedric Soubeyras (Boost Mobile Honda Racing) impressed on his Australian Championship debut. The Frenchman took a heat race win before going 2–4 in the mains to secure third overall and complete a double podium for Honda. Aaron Tanti also showed good speed at times to finish fourth on the opening night. SX2 – Yamaha’s Lux Turner on top In SX2, the drama started immediately when Shane McElrath (Quad Lock Honda Racing) and Olander tangled in the first corner, ending McElrath’s early charge. That opened the door for Lux Turner (Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha), who delivered a brilliant ride through the pack to take the win ahead of Alex Larwood and Wilson Todd. McElrath reestablished the pecking order in race two with a dominant victory, but his poor score after that early clash in the opening contest of the night saw Turner take the round victory and early lead in the championship. SX3 – Kingsford dominates Kayd Kingsford (Quad Lock Honda) delivered a flawless performance in the SX3 class, leading every lap to take a commanding win. Teammate Jett Alsop (Pro Honda) joined him on the podium in third, while Yamaha Ryder Malanovski claimed second after an intense three-way battle that had fans on their feet. “It was about being patient and not doing anything silly,” Kingsford said. “The bike felt amazing, and everything came together. As Yarrive always says, the rider who makes the fewest mistakes will win this championship, so we’ll stay smart and patient.” KTM 85cc Futures – Bohannan steals the spotlight The next generation of Australian Supercross talent lit up Kayo Stadium in the KTM 85cc Futures race, with young gun Blake Bohannan — fresh out of the 65cc ranks — taking an emotional victory. Showing poise and speed beyond his years, Bohannan’s win was one of the most popular moments of the night.

AUSX Supercross Round Two Report

Full report here:

Dean Wilson bags emotional double at Redcliffe AUSX

The second round of the 2025 Boost Mobile Australian Supercross Championship presented by Monster Energy brought the curtain down on an electrifying double-header weekend at Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe.

SX1

Wilson’s Heartfelt Victory Defines the Night

Dean Wilson (Quad Lock Honda Racing) again cemented his dominance in the premier SX1 class with another commanding victory, his second in as many nights, but this time the triumph carried an even deeper meaning. Racing just hours after the passing of his mother, the American-based Scotsman rode with both precision and emotion, delivering one of the most powerful performances of his career.

Dean Wilson

The toughest weekend of my life. I lost my mum this morning. Unfortunately, she lost her battle with cancer. I’m hurt & I’m broken inside. I feel like she took a piece of me when she left us. I had to carry on with my day and race, & that’s exactly what she would want me to do. My mum and I were like glue. She was my rock. All I can say is I hope my son has the relationship with his mum like I had with mine. Hug your mum, tell her you love her. It’s over quicker than you know. I ended up taking the win with a 1-1. My mum’s final words to me were ‘I will always be with you, I will now be your guardian angel’ I also want to thank my wife, my sister & my dad for being such tough soldiers through this. Thank you to my family, friends & loved ones. Like my mum always told me. ‘Love the life you live.’”

Wilson managed the race masterfully, keeping his composure even as chaos unfolded behind him.

Luke Clout (Penrite Empire Kawasaki) was caught in a first-turn tangle and later forced to retire after his footpeg snapped mid-race in the opening bout.

Cedric Soubeyras (Boost Mobile Honda Racing) and Hayden Mellross (Mellross Homes Motorsport) engaged in a fierce battle for the remaining podium positions. Soubeyras ultimately secured second, with Mellross third.

Wilson again classed the field in the final contest, taking a measured victory over Soubeyras, with Aaron Tanti securing the final podium position. However, Tanti’s poor score in the opening bout saw him usurped by Mellross for the round podium.

Dylan Walsh

“It was a bit of a mixed bag for me across the opening two rounds of AUSX – which is to be expected given it’s my first ever supercross on a 450, so to finish P4 in race one after running up front I thought was pretty good. The jet lag caught up to me late on Saturday, though, and had an impact on the result, but then some solid bike changes on Sunday made things better for me. It’s great to get these first two out of the way – I’m aiming for podiums from here and thank you to the KTM Racing Team for putting in so much effort.”

SX2

Lux Turner’s Yamaha Blitz Continues

The DEWALT SX2 class once again delivered intensity from the opening gate drop, with early incidents catching Wilson Todd, Jack Burn, and Shane McElrath in crashes that forced them to fight back from deep in the field.

Amid the carnage, American rising star Lux Turner (Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha Racing) emerged victorious, taking the win by 3.6 seconds over Ryder Kingsford, who doubled that buffer over third-placed Kaleb Barham.

Alex Larwood got one over the American in the second SX2 contest of the night, taking the win by just under five seconds. Jake Cannon rounded out the race two podium.

Turner took the round win off the back of those 1-2 scores ahead of Larwood and Cannon.

Lux Turner

“What an awesome weekend, and it went even better than I had hoped for. The team have been so good, from the moment I landed, they have been nothing but supportive, and they have built such a good bike that I loved racing it. Both nights went wel,l and not too many issues on the track. With the shorter races, it’s pretty intense early as every rider knows a good position on the opening lap is important, so it’s pretty wild out there at times. The weekend vibe was cool, and the Australian people have been so nice to me. I’m having a great time and really enjoying my stay. But it’s back into it again this week and start to get ready for round three in Sydney in a couple of weeks’ time.”

Ryder Kingsford

“I’m just frustrated and disappointed with myself. I didn’t ride well on Saturday night, but then I found the pace for today and didn’t get the result, so it wasn’t the weekend I wanted. I think I capable of winning these races, but I wasn’t able to get it done this weekend, so I need to take a look at what happened and how I can improve. My riding feels like it was good on Sunday, just too many mistakes at the wrong time, but I will get myself sorted and come back at round three and get after it again.”

Jayce Cosford

“I did a pretty good job on my shoulder, and it took longer than expected to recover so my bike time was limited coming into the weekend. I felt a bit rusty but got better each time on the track and the final moto on Sunday was a good way to finish the weekend. We have a week off before Sydney and I’m feeling fine after now, so I will continue to build over the next couple of weeks and pick up where we left off in Redcliffe.”

Travis Olander

“We made progress throughout the weekend and that was the goal entering rounds one and two,” commented Olander. “It was unfortunate to DNF race one on Saturday, but that’s how it goes sometimes. Sunday was a good rebound to be fighting in the top 10, and I would say that this was definitely a confidence booster as we target more results for the upcoming rounds. A big thanks to Todd and the team for all the support.”

Noah Ferguson

“Redcliffe wasn’t exactly what we were looking for – I know that I can challenge and fight closer towards the front, so we’ll be putting our best foot forward over the next two weeks to come out swinging in Cronulla.”

SX3

Kingsford stays on top

Kayd Kingsford (Honda) continued his perfect start to the year in SX3, producing another commanding flag-to-flag victory. The young Queenslander led every lap, keeping Jack Deveson and Hayden Downie at bay to make it two from two for Honda in the junior ranks.

“I just tried to stay smooth and out front,” Kingsford said. “The whole Honda team has been amazing all weekend. Couldn’t ask for a better start to the season.”

Next up

The 2025 Boost Mobile AUSX Championship presented by Monster Energy now moves south to Cronulla’s Sharks Stadium for Round 3 on October 25.

2025 Hard Enduro Sea2Sky Report

Round five of the 2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship delivered high drama and contrasting fortunes on the Turkish Riviera, where Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Manuel Lettenbichler dominated the Sea to Sky event to claim his second consecutive victory, while Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt fought through illness to finish a valiant 11th overall.

The three-day event in Kemer once again tested the world’s best hard enduro riders with its unique format, beginning on the beaches of the Mediterranean before heading deep into the mountains and finishing at the 2,365-metre summit of Mount Olympos.

Lettenbichler immediately set the tone on Thursday during the Beach Race, topping qualifying and finishing third in the six-lap evening final, just seconds from the win.

Mani then asserted his authority on Friday’s 45-kilometre Forest Race, carving through the fast single trails and technical canyon climbs to finish more than a minute clear of his rivals and move into the overall lead.

Saturday’s Mountain Race proved decisive as the German rider made the most of his front-row start to seize an early lead on the climb from sea level to the summit. Maintaining his pace and composure over the gruelling 64-kilometre route, Lettenbichler reached the finish with a comfortable advantage to seal both the day win and the overall victory. His commanding performance strengthened his grip on the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship standings, with two rounds remaining.

“I felt really good this weekend,” said Lettenbichler. “The last two races I struggled with some health issues, so to come here stronger was all I wanted. I got the holeshot this morning, which was pretty important, and I managed to pull a gap straight away without pushing too crazy. I found a good flow early on, saved my tire, and just kept building on my lead every checkpoint. I was really stoked to see the finish flag first and take the win today.”

Behind the Red Bull KTM rider, Mario Roman finished second for Sherco ahead of Mitch Brightmore on his GASGAS, with Wade Young and Graham Jarvis rounding out the top five.

Billy Bolt arrived in Kemer carrying an illness that sapped his strength throughout the event. Despite the setback, Bolt started strongly, winning Thursday’s Beach Race to collect three valuable championship points. He followed that with a solid fourth place in the Forest Race but struggled to maintain his usual pace in the high-altitude Mountain Race.

A navigation mistake compounded his difficulties, forcing him to complete much of the final leg alone. Fighting fatigue on the climb to the summit, the Brit dug deep to reach the finish in 11th position.

“It became a tough race for me here in Turkey,” Bolt admitted. “I’ve been pretty sick all week and struggled today. I tried to hang with the leaders as long as possible, but it was hard to manage that, and then I made a large navigation error and lost touch. As the course became more difficult, my physical condition really suffered. It wasn’t my day or week here, but I’ll rest up, get healthy again, and come back strong to push Mani at GetzenRodeo.”

With his victory, Lettenbichler extends his championship lead heading into his home event, the GetzenRodeo in Germany on October 24–25, where Bolt and the rest of the hard enduro elite will look to respond in what promises to be another spectacular showdown.

2025 Sea2Sky Hard Enduro Results

Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 3:49:24.25 Mario Roman (ESP), Sherco, 3:55:12.01 +5:47 Mitch Brightmore (GBR), GASGAS, 4:02:41.37 +13:17 Wade Young (RSA), GASGAS, 4:20:33.90 +31:09 Graham Jarvis (GBR), KTM, 4:23:20.48 +33:56

11. Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 4:44:28.52 +55:04

2025 Australian Enduro Rounds 11-12 Gympie Report

See the full results here:

Milner wraps up AusEnduro Title – All category recap from Gympie finale

Daniel Milner delivered a calculated performance across the two-day AusEnduro finale at Gympie to finish with a 4-5 scorecard in the Pro Enduro class, more than enough to secure the outright Australian Enduro Championship.

Entering the final weekend of competition with a comfortable buffer, Milner executed his plan to perfection, resisting the late-season charge of Wil Ruprecht (Shop Yamaha Off-Road Racing Team), who extended his winning streak to four consecutive victories but ultimately fell just short of the championship by nine points (256 to 247).

The key to Milner’s success was consistency. Across 12 rounds, he amassed nine podiums and four wins, maintaining steady form even as Ruprecht, returning home after his world championship-winning EnduroGP campaign, gathered momentum in the latter half of the season.

Milner’s trademark composure under pressure proved decisive as he sealed the historic Pro Enduro crown and added another E2 title to his already glittering résumé. It marked his fifth E2 triumph and an incredible ninth Australian Enduro Championship overall since his first back in 2012.

Daniel Milner

“I’m absolutely stoked with what we’ve achieved this year, both personally and as a team. To take the record as Australia’s most successful off-road racer is a real honour, and for the team to also clean-sweep the senior titles is surreal. I felt nervous coming into this weekend, as I’ve struggled to get back into the groove after returning from the Six Days. I just focused on keeping it upright and staying smooth – it paid off with another E2 title as well, and one that’s really special to me. We had a great team behind us, and the support we received this year has played a huge role in putting us on the top step across the classes. The results we achieved show just how good the KTMs are, and the riders we have on them.”

The Pro Enduro classification, officially recognised for the first time in 2025, brings together the fastest riders across the E1, E2, and E3 categories. This outright honours format was consistently recognised by MCNews.com.au long before its formal adoption this season. Milner’s achievement makes him the first name on an honour roll that is certain to grow in significance in the years ahead.

The Gympie finale also produced a wave of champions across the other classes.

Jonte Reynders (DM31 KTM Racing Team) finally claimed his long-awaited breakthrough title in E1 after finishing runner-up four times since 2020.

Jess Gardiner (JGR Yamaha Off-Road Racing) added yet another crown to her remarkable career by wrapping up the EW (Women’s) championship on Saturday, her latest in a run of titles stretching back to her first in 2010.

Korey McMahon (DM31 KTM Racing Team) sealed the E3 championship, capping off a season of hard-fought podiums with a well-deserved title.

Rising Beta star Kogan Lock celebrated his first national crown by taking out the EJ (Junior) class in impressive fashion.

For Milner, the 2025 season will stand as a defining chapter in an already storied career, underscoring his enduring speed as a racer and, more recently, as Team Owner.

Pro Enduro

Ruprecht took all the momentum into Gympie, and it showed with two hard-fought victories over Reynders (Saturday) and then McMahon (Sunday) – the latter only by a wafer-thin margin of three seconds. McMahon was third on Saturday, the same position Reynders finished on Sunday.

Wil Ruprecht

“Started and finished the year well, it was just a couple of the sand based rounds in the middle where I leaked some points that really hurt me. It’s something I need to work on and already have a plan in place to ensure I’m better at those types of conditions in the future and I become a more skilled and rounded racer. But I have really enjoyed my first season back in Australia and the ShopYamaha team have been first class to go racing with. I’m a little disappointed that I wasn’t able to bring them a championship, but it will keep me motivated for next season and we will do whatever it takes to get it done.”

Meanwhile, Milner and Dennett swapped fourth and fifth places, with Milner’s heavy lifting throughout the season giving him the luxury of playing it safe in Gympie, as Ruprecht led the way.

Will Dennett

“2025 was a pretty good season for me, but like every racer, I wanted to win some rounds and be battling for Outright wins each weekend. There is still plenty of work to do, but I think my consistency has been good this year and I have made good decision while racing, so that is a good sign. Thank you to AJ and the ShopYamaha Team for their continued support in 2025. Its always good to know that the team has my back and always working hard to get the best results for me.”

McMahon (230 points) finished third in Pro Enduro, ahead of Reynders (206) – who leapfrogged up two spots in Gympie – Jye Dickson (Beta Australia Enduro Team, 204) and Dennett (201).

Jye Dickson

“Rounds 11 & 12 were tough, with tight trails and plenty of bull dust. I tried to ride consistent in the tough conditions to finish off the year and ended up 2 in E3. It was a really solid year for me and the Beta Australia Enduro Team, securing 2 in the E3 Championship. Thanks to the team and my sponsors for their support.”

2025 AusEnduro Pro Enduro Final Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 D. Milner 256 2 W. Ruprecht 247 3 K. McMahon 230 4 J. Reynders 206 5 J. Dickson 204 6 W. Dennett 201 7 A. Wilksch 141 8 C. Sheidow 135 9 T. Buxton 122 10 R. McGillivray 120 11 J. Yarnold 116 12 F. Higlett 100 13 R. Hayward 81 14 J. Carpentier 74 15 S. Granquist 65 16 W. Price 63 17 M. Midwinter 60 18 E. Tripcony 37 19 M. Purvis 26 20 B. Nichols 26 21 L. Chellas 26 22 D. Graham 23 23 J. Henderson 21 24 T. Kean 20 25 L. Mason 17 26 J. Whitehead 14 27 J. Dunstan 6 28 M. Rikys 5 29 B. Grabham 4 30 L. Rogers 3 31 J. Sinclair 1 32 C. Sparrow 1 33 O. Pitchford 1

E1

Reynders scored two crushing wins in Gympie, the first wrapping up the E1 championship and the second without an ounce of pressure.

Jonte Reynders

“I’m really stoked to take my first off-road championship after finishing runner-up the past two years. It hasn’t been an easy campaign – I came into the first two rounds while still recovering from a foot and knee injury, and I’ve had a thumb injury since Hattah that I’ve had to deal with the past few months. This weekend, I tried not to think too much about the championship and kept pushing hard to try and win ProEnduro Outright, which I think helped me stay focused. I’m really happy with what we’ve achieved this year, we’re a small team, but we’ve recorded some massive results.”

Last year’s EJ winner Jett Yarnold (Blu Cru Yamaha) was second on both days, while Fraser Higlett (Blu Cru Yamaha) and Ryan Hayward (KTM) shared the third places.

Cooper Sheidow (Blu Cru Yamaha) finished second overall after 12 hotly contested rounds, trailing Reynders by 49-points, who in turn was 21-points clear of Yarnold.

2025 AusEnduro E1 Final Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Reynders 290 2 C. Sheidow 241 3 J. Yarnold 220 4 F. Higlett 211 5 R. Hayward 186 6 W. Price 181 7 L. Chellas 158 8 S. Granquist 130 9 E. Tripcony 114 10 L. Bickle 69

E2

Ruprecht was the star as the E2 championship wrapped up, although it was Milner who added to his already burgeoning trophy collection. Just like Pro Enduro, what set Milner apart from his arch-rival was his permanent residency on the podium – six of them victories.

Ruprecht ended the season 13-points clear of Milner who went 2-3 in Gympie, while Dennett was a 3-2 and a clear third in the standings, 31-points off Milner.

Tom Buxton (GASGAS Australia), Max Midwinter (KTM) and Jeremy Carpentier (Yamaha) all took full advantage of the absence of Andy Wilksch (Beta Australia Enduro Team) with injury to complete the championships in positions fourth through sixth, respectively.

2025 AusEnduro E2 Final Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 D. Milner 280 2 W. Ruprecht 267 3 W. Dennett 236 4 T. Buxton 184 5 M. Midwinter 171 6 J. Carpentier 171 7 A. Wilksch 160 8 B. Nichols 145 9 D. Graham 109 10 J. Henderson 105

E3

McMahon and Jye Dickson (Beta Australia Enduro Team) traded blows most of the season, but McMahon had the edge when it mattered – and that’s how it played again in Gympie as he won both rounds to put an exclamation mark on a brilliant season.

Korey McMahon

“Conditions were tough here at Gympie, but I stayed consistent and got better as the weekend went on. The deep dust caught me out a couple of times yesterday, but today I was able to stay mistake-free, despite the tests being fast and rocky. This is my first senior class title and my first Pro Enduro Outright podium, and it feels really good to tick off those goals. I’ve loved being on the KTM 500 EXC-F this year, and I think we’re in a really good spot going into 2026.”

McMahon finished on 294-points ahead of Dickson (268) and Riley McGillivray (Husqvarna Australia, 222) – the three clear standouts in E2.

Max Rikys (KTM, 166) and Brodie Young (KTM, 107) were fourth and fifth after consistent seasons.

2025 AusEnduro E3 Final Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 K. McMahon 294 2 J. Dickson 268 3 R. McGillivray 222 4 M. Rikys 166 5 B. Young 107 6 T. DeVries 99 7 D. Kennedy 93 8 J. Whitehead 78 9 J. Conlan 70 10 P. McGillivray 60

EJ

Lock’s full-time transition to enduro competition from hard enduro has reaped an instant dividend, claiming the EJ title and following in the footsteps of riders like Daniel Sanders, Ruprecht, Kyron Bacon and McMahon.

Lock was only 11-points ahead of Will McInnes (KTM) before Gympie, but a sizzling 1-1 scorecard put the issue beyond doubt.

Lock banked 277 ahead of McInnes (254), who went 3-4 in Gympie.

Fletcher Tucker (KTM, 211), Oliver Paterno (Yamaha, 190) and Tomas Porto (Husqvarna, 167) were next.

2025 AusEnduro EJ Final Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 K. Lock 277 2 W. McInnes 254 3 F. Tucker 211 4 O. Paterno 190 5 T. Porto 167 6 O. Harris 162 7 M. Phillips 153 8 B. Tripcony 136 9 J. Rossi 134 10 R. Jordan 91

EW

Gardiner’s insatiable enduro appetite knows no bounds, and she showed that again in 2025 by winning the championship with a round to spare.

Gardiner was only bested twice all season – to fellow Yamaha rider Madi Simpson (Monster Energy WBR) – which is why she banked 294-points out of a possible 300 on her way to a ninth title.

Jess Gardiner

“Every year throws up another challenge and winning Australian championships are never as easy as they seem. This year was no different but I’m fortunate enough to have some great people and team around me that keep me focused and on track when things get tough. The weekend was hard as the conditions were so dry. It was powder out there and vision was hard, but we were able to make it through and get it done to finish the year strongly and win a championship. Thank you to so many people for always supporting me and this one means a lot.”

Simpson went 2-2 in Gympie to finish the year on 254-points, while the battle for third went down to the wire between Ebony Nielsen (Beta Australia Enduro Team, 217) and veteran campaigner Emelie Karlsson (Triumph, 205).

Ebony Nielsen

“I had a strong start to the year, with consistent podiums, but i have struggled a bit at the last few rounds. It’s nice to be back on the podium and to bring home 3 place in the EW class this year. Thanks to Beta Motorcycles Australia and my sponsors for their support throughout the year.”

Jade Chellas (KTM, 181) was fifth.

2025 AusEnduro EW Final Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Gardiner 294 2 M. Simpson 254 3 E. Nielsen 217 4 E. Karlsson 205 5 J. Chellas 181 6 S. Kuhnke 143 7 M. Simioni 109 8 M. Healey 86 9 C. Rubie 64 10 F. Duncombe 62