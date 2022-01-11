Moto News Weekly Wrap
January 11, 2022
What’s New:
- 13-rider GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing Team ready for 2022
- Coffs Harbour Stadium MX races January 15
- Toby Price ninth with four Dakar 2022 stages to go
- Dobson and Malkiewicz to headline Serco Yamaha efforts
- 450 & 250 riders talk the AMA SX Anaheim Opener
- 2022 Racing Calendars
- 2022 FIM Motocross (MXGP) World Championship
- 2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross
- 2022 FIM Hard Enduro
- 2022 Australian Arenacross
- 2022 ProMX (Australia)
- 2022 Lucas Oil Pro MX
- 2022 Victorian Junior MX State Titles
- 2022 WA State Supercross
- 2022 FIM Bajas World Cup
- 2022 Silk Way Rally
- 2022 FIM ISDE
13-rider GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing Team ready for 2022
Now in its 15th year as a lynch pin in Yamaha Australia’s national racing program, Yamaha Junior Racing continues to produce not just results but high-quality riders who have gone onto achieve much bigger things in racing. With a state’-based coach and mentor, Yamaha Junior Racing works closely with the rider and the families to ensure each rider gets the attention and focus they need and fast track their development.
GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing also receives significant support from a range of companies that have continued to invest in junior racing for some time. Alongside Yamaha, Yamalube and GYTR sit quality brands like Dunlop, Scott, Just 1, DID chains, JT Sprockets and NGK Sparkplugs.
With riders able to join YJR at the age of eight on a YZ65, they can pass through each division as they progress to the YZ85, the all new YZ125 and the class leading YZ250F at the age of 16.
Then with the structure of Yamaha professional race teams, riders can move through WBR Yamaha, Yamalube Yamaha, Serco Yamaha to the pinnacle in Australia, The CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team. Even now three riders who have progressed from YJR are working with our professional teams in the last two years.
The 2022 rider line-up remains relatively unchanged as the last two years have been super successful for Yamaha Junior Racing riders, despite the covid issues. Over 25 state championships won in 2020 and 2021 means the line up is already strong and developing nicely.
The riders for 2022 are Deegan Fort and Jake Rumens from Western Australia, Wil Carpenter and Ryder Woodrow from South Australia, Jay Jennings and Angus Pearce from Tasmania, Pat Martin and Jobe Dunne from Victoria, Heath Davy, Kayd Kingsford and Seth Burchell from New South Wales, Jake Cannon and Kobe Drew from Queensland.
No other manufacturer can offer or invests in the junior segment of the sport and Yamaha’s long term and consistent approach has made it the team of choice for all up and coming riders.
Scott Bishop – Yamaha
“Yamaha Junior Racing continues to be the leader in emerging motocross talent in Australia with the most comprehensive package to offer riders and families. Over the past 15 years, many riders have successfully passed through Yamaha Junior Racing and gone onto bigger and better things both nationally and internationally and tis something we will continue to strive for in the future. Motocross is a great sport and can present many experiences and opportunities to hard working riders and we will continue to work closely with riders and families to assist them in achieving their goals, both as a person and as an athlete.”
The first hit out for several riders will be the upcoming Coffs Harbour Stadium MX on January 14. State based racing gets underway in February across the eastern seaboard with SA and WA getting their state championships started by April.
Many of the riders in Yamaha Junior Racing will be able to compete in the newly formed MX3 class at the Pro MX championship and hopefully, Rockhampton in Queensland will finally get to run the Australian Junior Motocross Championships in September after two years of Covid postponements.
2022 GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing Team riders
- Western Australia
- Deegan Fort – YZ65 / YZ85
- Jake Rumens – YZ125/ YZ250F
- South Australia
- Wil Carpenter – YZ125/ YZ250F
- Ryder Woodrow – YZ85
- Victoria
- Pat Martin – YZ125/ YZ250F
- Jobe Dunne – YZ85
- Tasmania
- Angus Pearce – YZ125/ YZ250F
- Jay Jennings – YZ85
- New South Wales
- Seth Burchell – YZ125/ YZ250F
- Kayd Kingsford- YZ85 / YZ125
- Heath Davy – YZ65 / YZ85
- Queensland
- Kobe Drew – YZ125/ YZ250F
- Jake Cannon – YZ125 /YZ250F
Coffs Harbour Stadium MX races January 15
The 2022 Coffs Harbour Stadium MX will kick off the MX/SX season in Northern NSW across two days over the weekend, running across Friday January 14 and Saturday the 15th.
Classes start at 50cc Demonstration (4-7 years), and go all the way up to our professional MX2 and MX1 classes which will see newcomers to STMX and some of Australia’s best motocross and supercross talent battle it out!
Big names for the Coffs Harbour Stadium MX currently include Dean Ferris, Luke Clout, Aaron Tanti and Matt Moss.
Gates open at 9am Friday for practice and qualifying. Saturday is racing that runs through until 10pm at night. There will be plenty to see with merchandise and lots of fun packed action for the whole family!
You can buy tickets here via OzTix (link).
Coffs Harbour Stadium MX schedule
Coffs Harbour Stadium MX Saturday schedule
|10:00 AM
|Practice 1
|7-U10 65cc Group 1
|5 mins
|Practice 2
|7-U10 65cc Group 2
|5 mins
|Practice 3
|14-U16 85cc 12-U16 Girls
|5 mins
|Practice 4
|10-U12 50cc Div2
|5 mins
|Practice 5
|7-U9 50cc Div2
|5 mins
|Practice 6
|Nippers
|5 mins
|Practice 7
|13-U16 125cc Group 1
|5 mins
|Practice 8
|13-U16 125cc Group 2
|5 mins
|Practice 9
|12-U14 85cc Group 1
|5 mins
|Practice 10
|12-U14 85cc Group 2
|5 mins
|Practice 11
|9-U12 85cc Group 1
|5 mins
|Practice 12
|9-U12 85cc Group 2
|5 mins
|Practice 13
|13-U16 250cc Group 1
|5 mins
|Practice 14
|13-U16 250cc Group 2
|5 mins
|11:30 AM
|Qualifying 1
|7-U10 65cc Group 1
|7 mins
|Qualifying 2
|7-U10 65cc Group 2
|7 mins
|Qualifying 3
|14-U16 85cc 12-U16 Girls
|7 mins
|Qualifying 4
|10-U12 50cc Div2
|7 mins
|Qualifying 5
|7-U9 50cc Div2
|7 mins
|Qualifying 6
|Nippers
|7 mins
|Qualifying 7
|13-U16 125cc Group 1
|7 mins
|Qualifying 8
|13-U16 125cc Group 2
|7 mins
|Qualifying 9
|12-U14 85cc Group 1
|7 mins
|Qualifying 10
|12-U14 85cc Group 2
|7 mins
|Qualifying 11
|9-U12 85cc Group 1
|7 mins
|Qualifying 12
|9-U12 85cc Group 2
|7 mins
|Qualifying 13
|13-U16 250cc Group 1
|7 mins
|Qualifying 14
|13-U16 250cc Group 2
|7 mins
|2:30 PM
|Practice 15
|C-Grade Lites
|5 mins
|Practice 16
|Over 40s/Women
|5 mins
|Practice 17
|C Grade Open
|5 mins
|Practice 18
|Over 30s
|5 mins
|Practice 19
|A & B Lites
|5 mins
|Practice 20
|Senior 125
|5 mins
|Practice 21
|A & B Open
|5 mins
|Practice 22
|MX3
|5 mins
|Practice 23
|Clubman
|5 mins
|Practice 24
|MX2 Pro Lites
|5 mins
|Practice 25
|Under 20s
|5 mins
|Practice 26
|MX1 Pro Open
|5 mins
|3:45 PM
|Qualifying 15
|C-Grade Lites
|7 mins
|Qualifying 16
|Over 40s/Women
|7 mins
|Qualifying 17
|C Grade Open
|7 mins
|Qualifying 18
|Over 30s
|7 mins
|Qualifying 19
|A & B Lites
|7 mins
|Qualifying 20
|Senior 125
|7 mins
|Qualifying 21
|A & B Open
|7 mins
|Qualifying 22
|MX3
|7 mins
|Qualifying 23
|Clubman
|7 mins
|Qualifying 24
|MX2 Pro Lites
|7 mins
|Qualifying 25
|Under 20s
|7 mins
|Qualifying 26
|MX1 Pro Open
|7 mins
|5:30 PM
|Race 1
|C Grade Lites
|8 laps
|Race 2
|Over 40s/Ladies All Powers
|7 laps
|Race 3
|14-U16 85cc/Girls 12-15 85cc
|8 laps
|Race 4
|Demonstration Class
|6 laps
|Race 5
|60cc Div2
|6 laps
|Race 6
|C Grade Open
|7 laps
|Superpole
|Race 8
|Under 20s
|8 laps
|Race 9
|Under 30s
|8 laps
|Race 10
|Clubman
|8 laps
Toby Price ninth with four Dakar 2022 stages to go
Toby Price finished Stage 8 of the 2022 Dakar Rally in sixth place today, a result that moved him up to ninth in the overall standings, 32-minutes off current leader Sam Sunderland, with a measured and cautious approach seeming a wise choice as the war of attrition sees more and more riders drop out due to injuries and crashes.
With times closing up at the top of the rankings, and four more long days left to race, the experienced Aussie knows that a podium result is still well within his reach.
Toby Price – P6
“It wasn’t too bad today. I got through most of the stage pretty well, I did make a couple of mistakes, but it’s hard to be absolutely perfect out there. The liaisons from today have meant it’s been a really long day in the saddle. All-in-all the bike was really good though and I’m ready for another day.”
The week ended before it began for GasGas mounted fellow Australian Daniel Sanders, who crashed on Stage 7, fracturing his left elbow and wrist, ending up in hospital and ending his 2022 Dakar Rally efforts from a third place position overall.
Daniel Sanders
“Disappointed to end the rally like this… We had a good shot at it this year but luckily I have many to come. Thanks everyone.”
Sam Sunderland won Stage 8, bringing GasGas back into the lead, with Matthias Walkner and Adrien Van Beveren in second and third respectively. Pablo Quintanilla and Joan Barreda round out the top five, with Barreda nine-minutes behind Quintanilla. Five minutes covers the top four for now, with top Sherco Lorenzo Santolino in seventh +21m09s, Stefan Svitko in eighth +26m51s, and Price sits ninth, +32m30s.
Overall After Stage 8
|Pos
|Rider
|Team/Bike
|Time/Gap
|Penalty
|1
|Sam Sunderland
|GASGAS FACTORY RACING
|27h38m42
|2
|Matthias Walkner
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|+00h03m45
|3
|Adrien Van Beveren
|MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA RALLY TEAM
|+00h04m43
|4
|Pablo Quintanilla
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA
|+00h05m30
|5
|Joan Barreda Bort
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA
|+00h14m38
|00h01m00
|6
|Kevin Benavides
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|+00h14m47
|7
|Lorenzo Santolino
|SHERCO FACTORY
|+00h21m09
|8
|Stefan Svitko
|SLOVNAFT RALLY TEAM
|+00h26m51
|9
|Toby Price
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|+00h32m30
|00h06m00
|10
|Mason Klein
|BAS DAKAR KTM RACING TEAM
|+00h35m26
|11
|Andrew Short
|MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA RALLY TEAM
|+00h36m54
|12
|Jose Ignacio Cornejo
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA
|+00h38m21
|13
|Ricky Brabec
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA
|+00h39m58
|00h02m00
|14
|Luciano Benavides
|HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING
|+00h56m03
|00h01m00
|15
|Joaquim Rodrigues
|HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY
|+00h58m05
|16
|Xavier De Soultrait
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|+00h58m30
|00h07m00
|17
|Aaron Mare
|HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY
|+01h11m46
|00h10m00
|18
|Bradley Cox
|BAS DAKAR KTM RACING TEAM
|+01h29m47
|19
|Daniel Nosiglia Jager
|RIEJU – FN SPEED TEAM
|+01h42m36
|20
|Camille Chapeliere
|TEAM BAINES RALLY
|+01h51m44
|2022 Dakar Rally schedule
|Stage
|Date
|Start/Finish
|Distance | Special
|STAGE 9
|Tues, Jan 11
|Wadi Ad Dawasir > Wadi Ad Dawasir
|490 km | 287 km
|STAGE 10
|Wed, Jan 12
|Wadi Ad Dawasir > Bisha
|757 km | 374 km
|STAGE 11
|Thurs, Jan 13
|Bisha > Bisha
|500 km | 345 km
|STAGE 12
|Fri, Jan 14
|Bisha > Jeddah
|676 km | 163 km
Dobson and Malkiewicz to headline Serco Yamaha efforts
Jesse Dobson will headline the Serco Yamaha outfit for the 2022 season and be partnered with Bailey Malkiewicz who makes his full-time return to Australia after racing abroad in 2020 and 2021. The pairing of Dobson and Malkiewicz makes for a formidable team in the MX2 (250cc) division.
Dobson had been a journeyman racer from the moment he turned pro in 2013 but found a home at Serco Yamaha in 2020 and has come on in leaps and bounds since joining the team. His speed, results and consistency has been on the upswing since day one and culminated with a strong second place finish in the 2021 Pro MX Championships in the MX2 class.
He has also matured off the track and is a dedicated professional racer who now prepares as well as anyone. Dobson takes his racing seriously and has put the right people around him to keep climbing the ladder and for 2022, that means nothing short of championship success.
Jesse Dobson
“Serco Yamaha has been the perfect fit for me, and my career has changed for the better since coming on board in 2020. Gavin, Ben, and Paul all work hard and put in the hard yards to ensure we have what we need to be successful, and we all are driven by winning. There is good chemistry in the team and with each season, our relationship gets stronger, and our results continue to get better. Last year, was good but this year is going to be better. We have started the pre-season earlier, the race bikes will be better, and I feel 2022 is my chance to really make it happen. I’m more motivated than ever and the team are right behind me so I can’t wait to get back behind the gates again and go racing.”
After two seasons of racing in Europe, Bailey Malkiewicz returns to Australia for a full season of domestic racing and looking to re-establish himself as one of the worlds best up and coming racers. At 19 years of age, with a junior world championship already to his name, Malkiewicz’s talent is undeniable, but injuries have slowed his progress for the past two seasons.
But a change of tack in 2022 will see Malkiewicz based not only in Australia but a move to Queensland is on the cards so he will be closer to his Brisbane based team. He is now injury free and now able to complete a full pre-season of training, it will allow him to be primed for a long season of motocross and supercross.
Bailey Malkiewicz
“Since winning the world championship in 2018, I haven’t had the results I have wanted or expected so it’s time to take stock, make some smart decisions and get the right people around me to get things back on track. Serco Yamaha has a great track record and have proven championship results so the opportunity to work with such a successful team was one that I couldn’t pass up. Also being on a YZ250F gives me a lot of confidence as I know just how good that bike is and with the knowledge in the team, I know we will have the best package on the track. I’m ready to go to work and repay the faith Yamaha and Serco have in me.”
Pre- season events get underway in February while the Pro MX championship roars to life in March at Wonthaggi in Victoria.
2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Anaheim Round One
Images by Jeff Kardas
450 Main
It was a Honda 1-2 from the off with Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton running through turn one side by side but Roczen maintained the advantage to lead from his team-mate. Adam Cianciarulo was third ahead of Justin Barcia, Cooper Webb, Jason Anderson, Shane McElrath, Malcolm Stewart and Marvin Musquin while Justin Brayton rounded out the lap one top ten ahead of Eli Tomac.
Roczen continued to lead Sexton but could not break away from his team-mate. Sexton was right on his tail lap after lap and was looking to pounce on any mistake from the German.
Eventually though it was Sexton that made a mistake and after challenging for the lead numerous times the #23 was then relegated to third place as Adam Cianciarulo went through, before Sexton got his act back together.
Sexton then got a bit too frustrated trying to get back past Cianciarulo which saw him drop the bike again and he was then passed by Barcia, Anderson, Webb, Stewart, Musquin and Ferrandis. A massive fall from grace for Sexton.
That kerfuffle had left Roczen with a huge ten-second lead over his pursuers. The closest of which was now Justin Barcia who was closely followed by Jason Anderson and Cooper Webb.
With seven-minutes and two laps still remaining Roczen led Barcia by 11.5-seconds. Chas Sexton had worked his way back up to seventh after Malcolm Stewart and Marvin Musquin both ended on the deck after tussling for position.
Jason Anderson started to put the pressure on Barcia in the closing stages of the race and Cooper Webb was also looking to capitalise on any mistakes from that pair. Anderson made his move but a few turns later Barcia returned fire in an aggressive way that left Anderson on the deck and the #21 Kawasaki had been shuffled back to seventh by the time he got back up and running.
The comeback story belonged to early front runner Chase Sexton who after making two falls and drifting right back in the pack, then put his head back down and passed Tomac, Musquin and Cianciarulo to promote himself back up to fourth place with three laps remaining.
At the flag Musquin stole that fourth place back at that final juncture which saw Sexton finish fifth but the Honda man was well ahead of Eli Tomac, Malcolm Stewart, Joey Savatgy and Aaron Plessinger while Jason Anderson rounded out the top ten ahead of Cianciarulo, Wilson and Brayton.
As Ken Roczen got the last lap flag he backed things off which allowed Webb to get the gap back down to under ten seconds as the German just cruised home to a dominant flag to flag victory.
Cooper Webb’s second place came with a reasonable buffer over third placed Justin Barcia, who rounded out the podium.
450 Rider Quotes
Ken Roczen – P1
”My weekend and the team’s weekend went great here at Anaheim 1. I didn’t really know which way it was going to go. We had a little bit of a difficult December, but this couldn’t have gone any better. Our practice was okay – nothing to really rave about, but we executed every single start tonight. We won the heat race, and then in the main event, I knew it was going to be a long battle. The track was really, really rough tonight, and it made for some crazy racing. There was a lot of carnage and crazy stuff going on behind me. I was actually really glad we had those good starts because it helped me stay away from that and really ride my own race. Chase, my teammate, was putting a lot of pressure on me, and we had a really good battle for the first half of the race. Luckily I came away with the win, and I couldn’t ask for anything better. I’m just really happy with how the team and I excelled today.”
Cooper Webb – P2
“It was a dog fight tonight! Fun race, but a really tough race. The track got super rough and a lot of us got out front just duking it out. I felt like I fought hard the whole time, made some good passes and got myself in a really good position. I kind of struggled a little bit with the track so I was pumped to come out with a second – great points and it’s the best I’ve ever done at the opener so we’re looking to keep the ball rolling. It’s great to be back in Anaheim and it’s fun to be back racing!”
Justin Barcia – P3
“That was an awesome race! I had a lot of fun and we had some great battles out there. The pressure is off now and I can work on myself, keep plugging along and having fun. It’s been a great offseason and it’s just good to get this first race out of the way. I’m happy with the result, it’s a good podium finish, and we definitely have some things to build on. I’m really looking forward to the next race, bonding with the guys, having fun and going for it!”
Marvin Musquin – P4
“I’m happy right now. It was a long and tough day, with quite a fight for the Main Event. I did my best with outside gate pick and I made some good passes, so I was pumped on the riding and the intensity early on. I made a couple mistakes and I lost contact with Cooper, and then Malcolm passed me. I tried to pass him to the inside but unfortunately, he railed the corner and we hit each other – he didn’t know I was coming – and we both went down. I got up and came back to fourth place, that was amazing. I’m pumped on the push and with the results, to be honest, with all the drama that happened during the main.”
Chase Sexton – P5
“Today was pretty good – practice was good, heat race was good. In the main event, I made a few costly mistakes, which was frustrating. My speed is really good, and I feel really good on the bike; we did a lot of good work during the off-season, and it’s looking promising. Finishing fifth after crashing twice is pretty good I guess, but I have to figure out how to get my marks up and not make bonehead mistakes. The track was really good; I actually had fun on it all day. The mistakes I made were my fault. The bike felt good on the track; we had a good base, and I just really enjoyed it. I won a heat and got fifth in the main because of my mistakes, so I’m looking forward to improving. Kenny won, so it proved that we put in some good work on the bike. We’re healthy, and on to the next round.”
Eli Tomac – P6
“It was a little bit of a slower start than what we wanted this season. It really came down to two things tonight: the starts and I was struggling a little bit with the whoops. It was a tough track; probably one of the toughest A1’s that we’ve had in quite some time. On a positive note, I had really good qualifying sessions all day, so I know I can be fast and be there. I just have to put it all together. It’s always easier said than done, but it’s possible. We’re going to try and fix the little things and come back next week.”
Malcolm Stewart – P7
“I think this was actually one of the better season openers for me since I started in the 450 class. Going into the weekend, I wanted to execute a few things like having a good heat race, and I was able to do that. P1 for a qualifying, I’ve never done that before, so I feel like that was a big achievement for me and even though we went down in the Main Event, it was actually a good ride performance-wise but you know, the results weren’t there. It was a good start but I definitely feel there are a few things that we need to work on but overall, I’m happy to leave here on a good note and looking forward to Oakland and to keep driving – we’ve got 16 more races to go!”
Aaron Plessinger – P9
“It was a pretty rough day for me actually. I started out in Free Practice going down and then I went down in the first qualifying practice as well. I turned it around and ran some decent laps in the second qualifier but it wasn’t a very great position. I got a decent start in the heat race and ran in fourth pretty much the whole time. In the main, I didn’t get a good start at all and I was back of the pack battling. About halfway through, I turned it up a little bit and made some passes up to ninth. Overall, I’m pumped to get through the first round healthy and we’ll back at it in Oakland!”
Jason Anderson – P10
“I definitely think today could have gone better. My speed was right there with the top guys, and I felt like my KX450SR was handling so well. In the main, I spent a few laps planning my pass for second and did the best I could to make a clean move and ride away. Unfortunately, I can’t control how other riders respond, but that’s racing. It was a tough one, but we live to fight another day. Time to switch gears and focus on Oakland.”
Adam Cianciarulo – P11
“It was a challenging day for us. Obviously, coming in with a grade three AC shoulder separation isn’t ideal but I did the best I could all day. I can honestly say I exceeded my expectations by a lot. I wasn’t sure if I’d even make the full 20 minutes going into the main event, but the team and I had a quick chat before the race which helped me get into the right mindset and deliver a rather impressive result. The goal is to keep getting healthier each week and start fighting for wins as soon as possible.”
Dean Wilson – P12
“My night was a struggle for sure, which is frustrating because I’ve had a really good off season. In the Main, I was pretty far outside on the gate and I came through and made some good passes. I was hovering around top-10 and then got passed and ended up 12th. It wasn’t great but I believe we’ll just get better from here on out.”
Dylan Ferrandis – P16
“Anaheim I is always a little crazy. I was actually feeling pretty good all day; it was my starts that hurt me. In the main event, I got a really bad start, but I moved my way up. I was feeling pretty good, pretty strong, and was coming back to the top five. Then I had an issue and tried to come back but made a mistake and crashed. So it was not a really good night, but I know now that I’m capable of riding out front in the 450 class. We’re going to regroup and be ready for next weekend.”
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Honda CRF450R
|22 Laps
|2
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+07.296
|3
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+10.381
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+15.867
|5
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|+15.881
|6
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+20.320
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+21.531
|8
|Joey Savatgy
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+26.982
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+29.726
|10
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+34.851
|11
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+35.510
|12
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+38.946
|13
|Justin Brayton
|Honda CRF450R
|+41.311
|14
|Max Anstie
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+49.446
|15
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF450R
|+1m03.848
|16
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha YZ450F
|21 Laps
|17
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+07.746
|18
|Shane McElrath
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+25.212
|19
|Cade Clason
|Honda CRF450R
|+30.169
|20
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+34.887
|21
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+1m03.375
|22
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha YZ450F
|19 Laps
450 Championship Standings (Round 1 of 17)
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Honda CRF450R WE
|26
|2
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|23
|3
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|21
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|19
|5
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R WE
|18
|6
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|17
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|16
|8
|Joey Savatgy
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|15
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|14
|10
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|13
|11
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|12
|12
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|11
|13
|Justin Brayton
|Honda CRF450R
|10
|14
|Max Anstie
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|15
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF450R
|8
|16
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|17
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|6
|18
|Shane McElrath
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|5
|19
|Cade Clason
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|20
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|21
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|2
|22
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1
250 Main
Vince Friese got another Holeshot to lead Seth Hammaker and Christian Craig in the Main. Michael Mosiman made a mistake on the opening lap and lost a heap of ground. Hunter Lawrence was stuck back in the pack around tenth.
Craig made his way past Hammaker to move up to second place after nearly eating dirt himself through the whoops, pulled off a great save to stay on the bike and was quickly all over the back of Vince Friese.
Friese defended well but Craig eventually made his way through to take the lead. Hammaker then started to attack Friese for that second position and it didn’t take him long to push Friese back to third. A lap later Marchbanks pushed Friese further back to fourth.
Hunter Lawrence had been steadily working his way forward and was up to fifth by half race distance and shortly thereafter moved past Friese to relegate the early race leader to fifth.
Christian Craig continued to set the pace and pulled away from Hammaker who as the race progressed started to come under attack from Marchbanks. Hunter Lawrence beat him to the punch though!
Hunter took third place from Marchbanks but ran out of time before he could get Hammaker and had to settle for third despite a final corner challenge that nearly came off for the Australian.
Jo Shimoda had got stuck on the gates and was way behind the pack at the start but steadily worked his way forward to a seventh place finish to still bag good points despite that disastrous start.
Mosiman also recovered from an early stumble to finish sixth.
250 Rider Quotes
Christian Craig – P1
“I don’t think anything can top last year’s win in Houston, but I would say this is just as good. Having all the fans back and having my family here, and winning at a hometown race is a dream come true. I’ve been coming here since I was three years old, so this means everything to me. It was an awesome Main Event, and I felt awesome all day. I didn’t get the best of starts, but I made my way through the pack and made clean passes. Once I got up front, I just clicked off my laps and rode a smart race. We’re going to try and keep this thing going into the next round in Oakland.”
Seth Hammaker – P2
“It was a tough track and there were certain parts of the track you really had to focus on. When I felt pressured, I told myself to make it clean through the whoops and pass the lappers clean. It feels amazing to get on the podium to start the season.”
Hunter Lawrence – P3
“My night was okay. I just kept pushing and charging, and doing everything I could. It was close to second, and I hope it was interesting to watch! I’m a little frustrated, a little satisfied, not just with the result but where I’m at. I think I’m riding great, and I can’t wait to go to the next race.”
Michael Mosiman – P6
“Anaheim I is in the books and boy was it a crazy one! I had so much fun throughout the day, honestly more fun than I’ve ever had at a SX. I felt super confident on the bike and everything was clicking, just riding well within my abilities. It’s unfortunate how the main started out and once I was back in the pack, it’s pretty hectic back there, but I’m proud of how I rode and I’m leaving with a ton of positives. I think I’m very much in it for the championship and very healthy and couldn’t ask for anything more.”
Jo Shimoda – P7
“The rider next to me flinched and it caused me to get stuck in the gate. They were holding the gate a long time and I just made a mistake. I had a long race ahead of me, but I worked really hard to pass as many people as I could and stay up. Knowing it’s just the first round, I wanted to get all the points I could and I’m just 11 points back of the leader. We’ll be back next week.”
Nate Thrasher – P12
“It was a tough night, but I felt like I was riding well. Somebody hit the gate, and it moved, so I went and hit it too. Then I was working my way up through the field and was going for another pass, but the guy got cross-rutted, and I ended up going down. After that, I tried to push my way back but just didn’t have anything left. So, it was kind of a bummer because I felt like I was riding well and could have made it to the top five. It was just a tough night, but we’ve got the speed, so I’m going to come back next weekend and put it on the box.”
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Christian Craig
|Yamaha YZ250F
|16 Laps
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Kawasaki KX250
|+05.625
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|+06.054
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+08.160
|5
|Vince Friese
|Honda CRF250R
|+26.635
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+36.824
|7
|Jo Shimoda
|Kawasaki KX250
|+41.598
|8
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+44.917
|9
|Dominique Thury
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+52.585
|10
|Carson Mumford
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+56.276
|11
|Chris Blose
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+59.196
|12
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+1m01.892
|13
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+1m04.415
|14
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|15 Laps
|15
|Dilan Schwartz
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+15.728
|16
|Ryan Surratt
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+17.738
|17
|Dylan Walsh
|Kawasaki KX250
|+22.447
|18
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX250
|+41.774
|19
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+47.024
|20
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+59.962
|21
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|14 Laps
|22
|Devin Harriman
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+12.333
250 West Championship Standings (Round 1 of 10)
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Yamaha YZ250F
|26
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Kawasaki KX250
|23
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|21
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Yamaha YZ250F
|19
|5
|Vince Friese
|Honda CRF250R
|18
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS MC 250F
|17
|7
|Jo Shimoda
|Kawasaki KX250
|16
|8
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|15
|9
|Dominique Thury
|Yamaha YZ250F
|14
|10
|Carson Mumford
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|13
|11
|Chris Blose
|GASGAS MC 250F
|12
|12
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha YZ250F
|11
|13
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS MC 250F
|10
|14
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|15
|Dilan Schwartz
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|8
|16
|Ryan Surratt
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|17
|Dylan Walsh
|Kawasaki KX250
|6
|18
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|19
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|20
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|21
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|22
|Devin Harriman
|KTM 250 SX-F
|1
2022 Racing schedule
2022 FIM Motocross (MXGP) World Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Event/Location
|Round 1
|20 Feb
|MXGP of Great Britain, Matterley Basin
|Round 2
|06 Mar
|MXGP of Argentina, TBA
|Round 3
|20 Mar
|TBA
|Round 4
|27 Mar
|MXGP of The Netherlands, Oss
|Round 5
|10 Apr
|MXGP of Trentino (ITA), Pietramurata
|Round 6
|24 Apr
|MXGP of Latvia, Kegums
|Round 7
|01 May
|MXGP of MFR, Orlyonok
|Round 8
|15 May
|MXGP of Sardinia (ITA), Riola Sardo
|Round 9
|29 May
|MXGP of Spain, intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos
|Round 10
|05 Jun
|MXGP of France, Ernee
|Round 11
|12 Jun
|MXGP of Germany, Teutschenthal
|Round 12
|26 Jun
|MXGP of Jakarta (INA), Jakarta
|Round 13
|03 Jul
|MXGP of Indonesia, Semarang
|Round 14
|17 Jul
|MXGP of Czech Republic, Loket
|Round 15
|24 Jul
|MXGP of Flanders (BEL), Lommel
|Round 16
|07 Aug
|MXGP of Sweden, Uddevalla
|Round 17
|14 Aug
|MXGP of Finland, Iitti-KymiRing
|Round 18
|21 Aug
|MXGP of Charente Maritime (FRA), St Jean d’Angely
|Round 19
|04 Sep
|MXGP of Turkey, Afyonkarahisar
|Round 20
|18 Sep
|TBA
2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Schedule
|Round
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Round 1
|January 8
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA.
|Round 2
|January 15
|RingCentral Coliseum
|Oakland, CA
|Round 3
|January 22
|Petco Park
|San Diego, CA
|Round 4
|January 29
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA
|Round 5
|February 5
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, AZ
|Round 6
|February 12
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA
|Round 7
|February 19
|US Bank Stadium
|Minneapolis, MN
|Round 8
|February 26
|AT&T Stadium
|Arlington, TX
|Round 9
|March 5
|Daytona Intl. Speedway
|Daytona Beach, FL
|Round 10
|March 12
|Ford Field
|Detroit, MI
|Round 11
|March 19
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis, IN
|Round 12
|March 26
|Lumen Field
|Seattle, WA
|Round 13
|April 9
|Dome at America’s Center
|St. Louis, MO
|Round 14
|April 16
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Atlanta, GA
|Round 15
|April 23
|Gillette Stadium
|Foxborough, MA
|Round 16
|April 30
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Denver, CO
|Round 17
|May 6
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Salt Lake City, UT
2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Provisional Schedule
|Round
|Event
|Country
|Date
|Round 1
|Minus 400
|Israel
|April 5/6/7
|Round 2
|Xross
|Serbia
|May 19/20/21
|Round 3
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|June 16/17/18/19
|Round 4
|Abestone Hard Enduro
|Italy
|July 8/9/10
|Round 5
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|July 26/27/28/29/30
|Round 6
|Red Bull TKO
|USA
|August (date TBC)
|Round 7
|Red Bull Outliers
|Canada
|August (TBC, two weeks after TKO)
|Round 8
|HERO Challenge
|Poland
|September 10/11 (location TBC)
|Round 9
|Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|October 7/8/9
2022 Australian Arenacross Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Bacchus Marsh
|Jan-29
|Round 2
|Swan Hill
|Feb-12
|Round 3
|Albury/Wodonga
|Feb-26
|Round 4
|Renmark
|Mar-12
2022 ProMX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Wonthaggi, VIC
|Mar-27
|Round 2
|Mackay, QLD
|Apr-10
|Round 3
|Wodonga, VIC
|May-01
|Round 4
|Gillman, SA
|May-29
|Round 5
|Maitland, NSW
|Jun-26
|Round 6
|Coffs Harbour, NSW
|Jul-24
|Round 7
|Queensland Moto Park
|Aug-14
|Round 8
|Coolum, QLD
|August 20-21
2022 Lucas Oil Pro MX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Event
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Fox Raceway National I
|Pala, CA
|May-28
|Round 2
|Hangtown Motocross Classic
|Sacramento, CA
|Jun-04
|Round 3
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|Jun-11
|Round 4
|High Point National
|MT Morris, PA
|Jun-28
|Round 5
|Redbud National
|Buchanan, MI
|Jul-02
|Round 6
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|Jul-09
|Round 7
|Spring Creek National
|Millwille, MN
|Jul-16
|Round 8
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|Jul-23
|Round 9
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, NY
|Aug-13
|Round 10
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|Aug-20
|Round 11
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Aug-27
|Round 12
|Fox Raceway National II
|Pala, CA
|Sep-03
2022 Victorian Junior MX State Titles Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Shipwreck
|April 2-3
|Round 2
|Broadford
|May 7-8
|Round 3
|Horsham
|July 30-31
|Round 4
|Korumburra
|September 3-4
2022 WA State Supercross Championship Calendar
|Round
|Event
|Date
|Location
|–
|SX Accreditation 1
|Dec-04
|Coolup
|–
|SX Accreditation 2
|Jan-15
|Coolup
|Round 1
|SX Championship
|Feb-05
|Coolup
|Round 2
|SX Championship
|Feb-19
|Coolup
2022 FIM Bajas World Cup Calendar
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|17-19 February
|Jordan Baja
|Aqaba
|Jordan
|24 -26 February
|Qatar Intl. Baja
|Doha
|Qatar
|06-08 May
|Baja do Oeste Castelo
|Branco
|Portugal
|22-23 July
|Baja Aragon
|Teruel
|Spain
|04-07 August
|Hungarian Baja
|Varpalota
|Hungary
|29-31 August
|Atacama Baja 1
|Iquique
|Chile
|01-02 September
|Atacama Baja 2
|Iquique
|Chile
|27-29 October
|Baja Portalegre
|Portalegre
|Portugal
|10-12 November
|Saudi Baja * Tbc
|Saudi
|Arabia
|01-03 December
|Dubai Intl. Baja
|Dubai United
|Arab Emirate