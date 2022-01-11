13-rider GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing Team ready for 2022

Now in its 15th year as a lynch pin in Yamaha Australia’s national racing program, Yamaha Junior Racing continues to produce not just results but high-quality riders who have gone onto achieve much bigger things in racing. With a state’-based coach and mentor, Yamaha Junior Racing works closely with the rider and the families to ensure each rider gets the attention and focus they need and fast track their development.

GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing also receives significant support from a range of companies that have continued to invest in junior racing for some time. Alongside Yamaha, Yamalube and GYTR sit quality brands like Dunlop, Scott, Just 1, DID chains, JT Sprockets and NGK Sparkplugs.

With riders able to join YJR at the age of eight on a YZ65, they can pass through each division as they progress to the YZ85, the all new YZ125 and the class leading YZ250F at the age of 16.

Then with the structure of Yamaha professional race teams, riders can move through WBR Yamaha, Yamalube Yamaha, Serco Yamaha to the pinnacle in Australia, The CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team. Even now three riders who have progressed from YJR are working with our professional teams in the last two years.

The 2022 rider line-up remains relatively unchanged as the last two years have been super successful for Yamaha Junior Racing riders, despite the covid issues. Over 25 state championships won in 2020 and 2021 means the line up is already strong and developing nicely.

The riders for 2022 are Deegan Fort and Jake Rumens from Western Australia, Wil Carpenter and Ryder Woodrow from South Australia, Jay Jennings and Angus Pearce from Tasmania, Pat Martin and Jobe Dunne from Victoria, Heath Davy, Kayd Kingsford and Seth Burchell from New South Wales, Jake Cannon and Kobe Drew from Queensland.

No other manufacturer can offer or invests in the junior segment of the sport and Yamaha’s long term and consistent approach has made it the team of choice for all up and coming riders.

Scott Bishop – Yamaha

“Yamaha Junior Racing continues to be the leader in emerging motocross talent in Australia with the most comprehensive package to offer riders and families. Over the past 15 years, many riders have successfully passed through Yamaha Junior Racing and gone onto bigger and better things both nationally and internationally and tis something we will continue to strive for in the future. Motocross is a great sport and can present many experiences and opportunities to hard working riders and we will continue to work closely with riders and families to assist them in achieving their goals, both as a person and as an athlete.”

The first hit out for several riders will be the upcoming Coffs Harbour Stadium MX on January 14. State based racing gets underway in February across the eastern seaboard with SA and WA getting their state championships started by April.

Many of the riders in Yamaha Junior Racing will be able to compete in the newly formed MX3 class at the Pro MX championship and hopefully, Rockhampton in Queensland will finally get to run the Australian Junior Motocross Championships in September after two years of Covid postponements.

2022 GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing Team riders

Western Australia Deegan Fort – YZ65 / YZ85 Jake Rumens – YZ125/ YZ250F

South Australia Wil Carpenter – YZ125/ YZ250F Ryder Woodrow – YZ85

Victoria Pat Martin – YZ125/ YZ250F Jobe Dunne – YZ85

Tasmania Angus Pearce – YZ125/ YZ250F Jay Jennings – YZ85

New South Wales Seth Burchell – YZ125/ YZ250F Kayd Kingsford- YZ85 / YZ125 Heath Davy – YZ65 / YZ85

Queensland Kobe Drew – YZ125/ YZ250F Jake Cannon – YZ125 /YZ250F



Coffs Harbour Stadium MX races January 15

The 2022 Coffs Harbour Stadium MX will kick off the MX/SX season in Northern NSW across two days over the weekend, running across Friday January 14 and Saturday the 15th.

Classes start at 50cc Demonstration (4-7 years), and go all the way up to our professional MX2 and MX1 classes which will see newcomers to STMX and some of Australia’s best motocross and supercross talent battle it out!

Big names for the Coffs Harbour Stadium MX currently include Dean Ferris, Luke Clout, Aaron Tanti and Matt Moss.

Gates open at 9am Friday for practice and qualifying. Saturday is racing that runs through until 10pm at night. There will be plenty to see with merchandise and lots of fun packed action for the whole family!

You can buy tickets here via OzTix (link).

Coffs Harbour Stadium MX schedule

Coffs Harbour Stadium MX Saturday schedule 10:00 AM Practice 1 7-U10 65cc Group 1 5 mins Practice 2 7-U10 65cc Group 2 5 mins Practice 3 14-U16 85cc 12-U16 Girls 5 mins Practice 4 10-U12 50cc Div2 5 mins Practice 5 7-U9 50cc Div2 5 mins Practice 6 Nippers 5 mins Practice 7 13-U16 125cc Group 1 5 mins Practice 8 13-U16 125cc Group 2 5 mins Practice 9 12-U14 85cc Group 1 5 mins Practice 10 12-U14 85cc Group 2 5 mins Practice 11 9-U12 85cc Group 1 5 mins Practice 12 9-U12 85cc Group 2 5 mins Practice 13 13-U16 250cc Group 1 5 mins Practice 14 13-U16 250cc Group 2 5 mins 11:30 AM Qualifying 1 7-U10 65cc Group 1 7 mins Qualifying 2 7-U10 65cc Group 2 7 mins Qualifying 3 14-U16 85cc 12-U16 Girls 7 mins Qualifying 4 10-U12 50cc Div2 7 mins Qualifying 5 7-U9 50cc Div2 7 mins Qualifying 6 Nippers 7 mins Qualifying 7 13-U16 125cc Group 1 7 mins Qualifying 8 13-U16 125cc Group 2 7 mins Qualifying 9 12-U14 85cc Group 1 7 mins Qualifying 10 12-U14 85cc Group 2 7 mins Qualifying 11 9-U12 85cc Group 1 7 mins Qualifying 12 9-U12 85cc Group 2 7 mins Qualifying 13 13-U16 250cc Group 1 7 mins Qualifying 14 13-U16 250cc Group 2 7 mins 2:30 PM Practice 15 C-Grade Lites 5 mins Practice 16 Over 40s/Women 5 mins Practice 17 C Grade Open 5 mins Practice 18 Over 30s 5 mins Practice 19 A & B Lites 5 mins Practice 20 Senior 125 5 mins Practice 21 A & B Open 5 mins Practice 22 MX3 5 mins Practice 23 Clubman 5 mins Practice 24 MX2 Pro Lites 5 mins Practice 25 Under 20s 5 mins Practice 26 MX1 Pro Open 5 mins 3:45 PM Qualifying 15 C-Grade Lites 7 mins Qualifying 16 Over 40s/Women 7 mins Qualifying 17 C Grade Open 7 mins Qualifying 18 Over 30s 7 mins Qualifying 19 A & B Lites 7 mins Qualifying 20 Senior 125 7 mins Qualifying 21 A & B Open 7 mins Qualifying 22 MX3 7 mins Qualifying 23 Clubman 7 mins Qualifying 24 MX2 Pro Lites 7 mins Qualifying 25 Under 20s 7 mins Qualifying 26 MX1 Pro Open 7 mins 5:30 PM Race 1 C Grade Lites 8 laps Race 2 Over 40s/Ladies All Powers 7 laps Race 3 14-U16 85cc/Girls 12-15 85cc 8 laps Race 4 Demonstration Class 6 laps Race 5 60cc Div2 6 laps Race 6 C Grade Open 7 laps Superpole Race 8 Under 20s 8 laps Race 9 Under 30s 8 laps Race 10 Clubman 8 laps

Toby Price ninth with four Dakar 2022 stages to go

Toby Price finished Stage 8 of the 2022 Dakar Rally in sixth place today, a result that moved him up to ninth in the overall standings, 32-minutes off current leader Sam Sunderland, with a measured and cautious approach seeming a wise choice as the war of attrition sees more and more riders drop out due to injuries and crashes.

With times closing up at the top of the rankings, and four more long days left to race, the experienced Aussie knows that a podium result is still well within his reach.

Toby Price – P6

“It wasn’t too bad today. I got through most of the stage pretty well, I did make a couple of mistakes, but it’s hard to be absolutely perfect out there. The liaisons from today have meant it’s been a really long day in the saddle. All-in-all the bike was really good though and I’m ready for another day.”

The week ended before it began for GasGas mounted fellow Australian Daniel Sanders, who crashed on Stage 7, fracturing his left elbow and wrist, ending up in hospital and ending his 2022 Dakar Rally efforts from a third place position overall.

Daniel Sanders

“Disappointed to end the rally like this… We had a good shot at it this year but luckily I have many to come. Thanks everyone.”

Sam Sunderland won Stage 8, bringing GasGas back into the lead, with Matthias Walkner and Adrien Van Beveren in second and third respectively. Pablo Quintanilla and Joan Barreda round out the top five, with Barreda nine-minutes behind Quintanilla. Five minutes covers the top four for now, with top Sherco Lorenzo Santolino in seventh +21m09s, Stefan Svitko in eighth +26m51s, and Price sits ninth, +32m30s.

Overall After Stage 8

Pos Rider Team/Bike Time/Gap Penalty 1 Sam Sunderland GASGAS FACTORY RACING 27h38m42 2 Matthias Walkner RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING +00h03m45 3 Adrien Van Beveren MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA RALLY TEAM +00h04m43 4 Pablo Quintanilla MONSTER ENERGY HONDA +00h05m30 5 Joan Barreda Bort MONSTER ENERGY HONDA +00h14m38 00h01m00 6 Kevin Benavides RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING +00h14m47 7 Lorenzo Santolino SHERCO FACTORY +00h21m09 8 Stefan Svitko SLOVNAFT RALLY TEAM +00h26m51 9 Toby Price RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING +00h32m30 00h06m00 10 Mason Klein BAS DAKAR KTM RACING TEAM +00h35m26 11 Andrew Short MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA RALLY TEAM +00h36m54 12 Jose Ignacio Cornejo MONSTER ENERGY HONDA +00h38m21 13 Ricky Brabec MONSTER ENERGY HONDA +00h39m58 00h02m00 14 Luciano Benavides HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING +00h56m03 00h01m00 15 Joaquim Rodrigues HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY +00h58m05 16 Xavier De Soultrait HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING +00h58m30 00h07m00 17 Aaron Mare HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY +01h11m46 00h10m00 18 Bradley Cox BAS DAKAR KTM RACING TEAM +01h29m47 19 Daniel Nosiglia Jager RIEJU – FN SPEED TEAM +01h42m36 20 Camille Chapeliere TEAM BAINES RALLY +01h51m44

2022 Dakar Rally schedule Stage Date Start/Finish Distance | Special STAGE 1A Sat, Jan 1 Jeddah > Hail 834 km | 19 km STAGE 1B Sun, Jan 2 Ha’il > Hail 546 km | 334 km STAGE 2 Mon, Jan 3 Ha’il > Al Artawiyah 585 km | 339 km STAGE 3 Tues, Jan 4 Al Artawiyah > Al Qaysumah 554 km | 368 km STAGE 4 Wed, Jan 5 Al Qaisumah > Riyadh 707 km | 465 km STAGE 5 Thurs, Jan 6 Riyadh > Riyadh 563 km | 348 km STAGE 6 Fri, Jan 7 Riyadh > Riyadh 635 km | 421 km REST Sat, Jan 8 Riyadh – STAGE 7 Sun, Jan 9 Riyadh > Al Dawadimi 700 km | 401 km STAGE 8 Mon, Jan 10 Al Dawadimi > Wadi Ad Dawasir 828 km | 394 km STAGE 9 Tues, Jan 11 Wadi Ad Dawasir > Wadi Ad Dawasir 490 km | 287 km STAGE 10 Wed, Jan 12 Wadi Ad Dawasir > Bisha 757 km | 374 km STAGE 11 Thurs, Jan 13 Bisha > Bisha 500 km | 345 km STAGE 12 Fri, Jan 14 Bisha > Jeddah 676 km | 163 km

Dobson and Malkiewicz to headline Serco Yamaha efforts

Jesse Dobson will headline the Serco Yamaha outfit for the 2022 season and be partnered with Bailey Malkiewicz who makes his full-time return to Australia after racing abroad in 2020 and 2021. The pairing of Dobson and Malkiewicz makes for a formidable team in the MX2 (250cc) division.

Dobson had been a journeyman racer from the moment he turned pro in 2013 but found a home at Serco Yamaha in 2020 and has come on in leaps and bounds since joining the team. His speed, results and consistency has been on the upswing since day one and culminated with a strong second place finish in the 2021 Pro MX Championships in the MX2 class.

He has also matured off the track and is a dedicated professional racer who now prepares as well as anyone. Dobson takes his racing seriously and has put the right people around him to keep climbing the ladder and for 2022, that means nothing short of championship success.

Jesse Dobson

“Serco Yamaha has been the perfect fit for me, and my career has changed for the better since coming on board in 2020. Gavin, Ben, and Paul all work hard and put in the hard yards to ensure we have what we need to be successful, and we all are driven by winning. There is good chemistry in the team and with each season, our relationship gets stronger, and our results continue to get better. Last year, was good but this year is going to be better. We have started the pre-season earlier, the race bikes will be better, and I feel 2022 is my chance to really make it happen. I’m more motivated than ever and the team are right behind me so I can’t wait to get back behind the gates again and go racing.”

After two seasons of racing in Europe, Bailey Malkiewicz returns to Australia for a full season of domestic racing and looking to re-establish himself as one of the worlds best up and coming racers. At 19 years of age, with a junior world championship already to his name, Malkiewicz’s talent is undeniable, but injuries have slowed his progress for the past two seasons.

But a change of tack in 2022 will see Malkiewicz based not only in Australia but a move to Queensland is on the cards so he will be closer to his Brisbane based team. He is now injury free and now able to complete a full pre-season of training, it will allow him to be primed for a long season of motocross and supercross.

Bailey Malkiewicz

“Since winning the world championship in 2018, I haven’t had the results I have wanted or expected so it’s time to take stock, make some smart decisions and get the right people around me to get things back on track. Serco Yamaha has a great track record and have proven championship results so the opportunity to work with such a successful team was one that I couldn’t pass up. Also being on a YZ250F gives me a lot of confidence as I know just how good that bike is and with the knowledge in the team, I know we will have the best package on the track. I’m ready to go to work and repay the faith Yamaha and Serco have in me.”

Pre- season events get underway in February while the Pro MX championship roars to life in March at Wonthaggi in Victoria.

2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Anaheim Round One

Images by Jeff Kardas

450 Main

It was a Honda 1-2 from the off with Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton running through turn one side by side but Roczen maintained the advantage to lead from his team-mate. Adam Cianciarulo was third ahead of Justin Barcia, Cooper Webb, Jason Anderson, Shane McElrath, Malcolm Stewart and Marvin Musquin while Justin Brayton rounded out the lap one top ten ahead of Eli Tomac.

Roczen continued to lead Sexton but could not break away from his team-mate. Sexton was right on his tail lap after lap and was looking to pounce on any mistake from the German.

Eventually though it was Sexton that made a mistake and after challenging for the lead numerous times the #23 was then relegated to third place as Adam Cianciarulo went through, before Sexton got his act back together.

Sexton then got a bit too frustrated trying to get back past Cianciarulo which saw him drop the bike again and he was then passed by Barcia, Anderson, Webb, Stewart, Musquin and Ferrandis. A massive fall from grace for Sexton.

That kerfuffle had left Roczen with a huge ten-second lead over his pursuers. The closest of which was now Justin Barcia who was closely followed by Jason Anderson and Cooper Webb.

With seven-minutes and two laps still remaining Roczen led Barcia by 11.5-seconds. Chas Sexton had worked his way back up to seventh after Malcolm Stewart and Marvin Musquin both ended on the deck after tussling for position.

Jason Anderson started to put the pressure on Barcia in the closing stages of the race and Cooper Webb was also looking to capitalise on any mistakes from that pair. Anderson made his move but a few turns later Barcia returned fire in an aggressive way that left Anderson on the deck and the #21 Kawasaki had been shuffled back to seventh by the time he got back up and running.

The comeback story belonged to early front runner Chase Sexton who after making two falls and drifting right back in the pack, then put his head back down and passed Tomac, Musquin and Cianciarulo to promote himself back up to fourth place with three laps remaining.

At the flag Musquin stole that fourth place back at that final juncture which saw Sexton finish fifth but the Honda man was well ahead of Eli Tomac, Malcolm Stewart, Joey Savatgy and Aaron Plessinger while Jason Anderson rounded out the top ten ahead of Cianciarulo, Wilson and Brayton.

As Ken Roczen got the last lap flag he backed things off which allowed Webb to get the gap back down to under ten seconds as the German just cruised home to a dominant flag to flag victory.

Cooper Webb’s second place came with a reasonable buffer over third placed Justin Barcia, who rounded out the podium.

450 Rider Quotes

Ken Roczen – P1

​​”My weekend and the team’s weekend went great here at Anaheim 1. I didn’t really know which way it was going to go. We had a little bit of a difficult December, but this couldn’t have gone any better. Our practice was okay – nothing to really rave about, but we executed every single start tonight. We won the heat race, and then in the main event, I knew it was going to be a long battle. The track was really, really rough tonight, and it made for some crazy racing. There was a lot of carnage and crazy stuff going on behind me. I was actually really glad we had those good starts because it helped me stay away from that and really ride my own race. Chase, my teammate, was putting a lot of pressure on me, and we had a really good battle for the first half of the race. Luckily I came away with the win, and I couldn’t ask for anything better. I’m just really happy with how the team and I excelled today.”

Cooper Webb – P2

“It was a dog fight tonight! Fun race, but a really tough race. The track got super rough and a lot of us got out front just duking it out. I felt like I fought hard the whole time, made some good passes and got myself in a really good position. I kind of struggled a little bit with the track so I was pumped to come out with a second – great points and it’s the best I’ve ever done at the opener so we’re looking to keep the ball rolling. It’s great to be back in Anaheim and it’s fun to be back racing!”

Justin Barcia – P3

“That was an awesome race! I had a lot of fun and we had some great battles out there. The pressure is off now and I can work on myself, keep plugging along and having fun. It’s been a great offseason and it’s just good to get this first race out of the way. I’m happy with the result, it’s a good podium finish, and we definitely have some things to build on. I’m really looking forward to the next race, bonding with the guys, having fun and going for it!”

Marvin Musquin – P4

“I’m happy right now. It was a long and tough day, with quite a fight for the Main Event. I did my best with outside gate pick and I made some good passes, so I was pumped on the riding and the intensity early on. I made a couple mistakes and I lost contact with Cooper, and then Malcolm passed me. I tried to pass him to the inside but unfortunately, he railed the corner and we hit each other – he didn’t know I was coming – and we both went down. I got up and came back to fourth place, that was amazing. I’m pumped on the push and with the results, to be honest, with all the drama that happened during the main.”

Chase Sexton – P5

“Today was pretty good – practice was good, heat race was good. In the main event, I made a few costly mistakes, which was frustrating. My speed is really good, and I feel really good on the bike; we did a lot of good work during the off-season, and it’s looking promising. Finishing fifth after crashing twice is pretty good I guess, but I have to figure out how to get my marks up and not make bonehead mistakes. The track was really good; I actually had fun on it all day. The mistakes I made were my fault. The bike felt good on the track; we had a good base, and I just really enjoyed it. I won a heat and got fifth in the main because of my mistakes, so I’m looking forward to improving. Kenny won, so it proved that we put in some good work on the bike. We’re healthy, and on to the next round.”

Eli Tomac – P6

“It was a little bit of a slower start than what we wanted this season. It really came down to two things tonight: the starts and I was struggling a little bit with the whoops. It was a tough track; probably one of the toughest A1’s that we’ve had in quite some time. On a positive note, I had really good qualifying sessions all day, so I know I can be fast and be there. I just have to put it all together. It’s always easier said than done, but it’s possible. We’re going to try and fix the little things and come back next week.”

Malcolm Stewart – P7

“I think this was actually one of the better season openers for me since I started in the 450 class. Going into the weekend, I wanted to execute a few things like having a good heat race, and I was able to do that. P1 for a qualifying, I’ve never done that before, so I feel like that was a big achievement for me and even though we went down in the Main Event, it was actually a good ride performance-wise but you know, the results weren’t there. It was a good start but I definitely feel there are a few things that we need to work on but overall, I’m happy to leave here on a good note and looking forward to Oakland and to keep driving – we’ve got 16 more races to go!”

Aaron Plessinger – P9

“It was a pretty rough day for me actually. I started out in Free Practice going down and then I went down in the first qualifying practice as well. I turned it around and ran some decent laps in the second qualifier but it wasn’t a very great position. I got a decent start in the heat race and ran in fourth pretty much the whole time. In the main, I didn’t get a good start at all and I was back of the pack battling. About halfway through, I turned it up a little bit and made some passes up to ninth. Overall, I’m pumped to get through the first round healthy and we’ll back at it in Oakland!”

Jason Anderson – P10

“I definitely think today could have gone better. My speed was right there with the top guys, and I felt like my KX450SR was handling so well. In the main, I spent a few laps planning my pass for second and did the best I could to make a clean move and ride away. Unfortunately, I can’t control how other riders respond, but that’s racing. It was a tough one, but we live to fight another day. Time to switch gears and focus on Oakland.”

Adam Cianciarulo – P11

“It was a challenging day for us. Obviously, coming in with a grade three AC shoulder separation isn’t ideal but I did the best I could all day. I can honestly say I exceeded my expectations by a lot. I wasn’t sure if I’d even make the full 20 minutes going into the main event, but the team and I had a quick chat before the race which helped me get into the right mindset and deliver a rather impressive result. The goal is to keep getting healthier each week and start fighting for wins as soon as possible.”

Dean Wilson – P12

“My night was a struggle for sure, which is frustrating because I’ve had a really good off season. In the Main, I was pretty far outside on the gate and I came through and made some good passes. I was hovering around top-10 and then got passed and ended up 12th. It wasn’t great but I believe we’ll just get better from here on out.”

Dylan Ferrandis – P16

“Anaheim I is always a little crazy. I was actually feeling pretty good all day; it was my starts that hurt me. In the main event, I got a really bad start, but I moved my way up. I was feeling pretty good, pretty strong, and was coming back to the top five. Then I had an issue and tried to come back but made a mistake and crashed. So it was not a really good night, but I know now that I’m capable of riding out front in the 450 class. We’re going to regroup and be ready for next weekend.”

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Ken Roczen Honda CRF450R 22 Laps 2 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +07.296 3 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +10.381 4 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE +15.867 5 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R +15.881 6 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +20.320 7 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 +21.531 8 Joey Savatgy KTM 450 SX-F +26.982 9 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F +29.726 10 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +34.851 11 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +35.510 12 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC 450 +38.946 13 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R +41.311 14 Max Anstie KTM 450 SX-F +49.446 15 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF450R +1m03.848 16 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ450F 21 Laps 17 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki RM-Z450 +07.746 18 Shane McElrath KTM 450 SX-F FE +25.212 19 Cade Clason Honda CRF450R +30.169 20 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F +34.887 21 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +1m03.375 22 Ryan Breece Yamaha YZ450F 19 Laps

450 Championship Standings (Round 1 of 17)

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Ken Roczen Honda CRF450R WE 26 2 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE 23 3 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F 21 4 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE 19 5 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R WE 18 6 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 17 7 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE 16 8 Joey Savatgy KTM 450 SX-F FE 15 9 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 14 10 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR 13 11 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR 12 12 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC 450 RE 11 13 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R 10 14 Max Anstie KTM 450 SX-F 9 15 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF450R 8 16 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ450F 7 17 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki RM-Z450 6 18 Shane McElrath KTM 450 SX-F FE 5 19 Cade Clason Honda CRF450R 4 20 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F 3 21 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F 2 22 Ryan Breece Yamaha YZ450F 1

250 Main

Vince Friese got another Holeshot to lead Seth Hammaker and Christian Craig in the Main. Michael Mosiman made a mistake on the opening lap and lost a heap of ground. Hunter Lawrence was stuck back in the pack around tenth.

Craig made his way past Hammaker to move up to second place after nearly eating dirt himself through the whoops, pulled off a great save to stay on the bike and was quickly all over the back of Vince Friese.

Friese defended well but Craig eventually made his way through to take the lead. Hammaker then started to attack Friese for that second position and it didn’t take him long to push Friese back to third. A lap later Marchbanks pushed Friese further back to fourth.

Hunter Lawrence had been steadily working his way forward and was up to fifth by half race distance and shortly thereafter moved past Friese to relegate the early race leader to fifth.

Christian Craig continued to set the pace and pulled away from Hammaker who as the race progressed started to come under attack from Marchbanks. Hunter Lawrence beat him to the punch though!

Hunter took third place from Marchbanks but ran out of time before he could get Hammaker and had to settle for third despite a final corner challenge that nearly came off for the Australian.

Jo Shimoda had got stuck on the gates and was way behind the pack at the start but steadily worked his way forward to a seventh place finish to still bag good points despite that disastrous start.

Mosiman also recovered from an early stumble to finish sixth.

250 Rider Quotes

Christian Craig – P1

“I don’t think anything can top last year’s win in Houston, but I would say this is just as good. Having all the fans back and having my family here, and winning at a hometown race is a dream come true. I’ve been coming here since I was three years old, so this means everything to me. It was an awesome Main Event, and I felt awesome all day. I didn’t get the best of starts, but I made my way through the pack and made clean passes. Once I got up front, I just clicked off my laps and rode a smart race. We’re going to try and keep this thing going into the next round in Oakland.”

Seth Hammaker – P2

“It was a tough track and there were certain parts of the track you really had to focus on. When I felt pressured, I told myself to make it clean through the whoops and pass the lappers clean. It feels amazing to get on the podium to start the season.”

Hunter Lawrence – P3

“My night was okay. I just kept pushing and charging, and doing everything I could. It was close to second, and I hope it was interesting to watch! I’m a little frustrated, a little satisfied, not just with the result but where I’m at. I think I’m riding great, and I can’t wait to go to the next race.”

Michael Mosiman – P6

“Anaheim I is in the books and boy was it a crazy one! I had so much fun throughout the day, honestly more fun than I’ve ever had at a SX. I felt super confident on the bike and everything was clicking, just riding well within my abilities. It’s unfortunate how the main started out and once I was back in the pack, it’s pretty hectic back there, but I’m proud of how I rode and I’m leaving with a ton of positives. I think I’m very much in it for the championship and very healthy and couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Jo Shimoda – P7

“The rider next to me flinched and it caused me to get stuck in the gate. They were holding the gate a long time and I just made a mistake. I had a long race ahead of me, but I worked really hard to pass as many people as I could and stay up. Knowing it’s just the first round, I wanted to get all the points I could and I’m just 11 points back of the leader. We’ll be back next week.”

Nate Thrasher – P12

“It was a tough night, but I felt like I was riding well. Somebody hit the gate, and it moved, so I went and hit it too. Then I was working my way up through the field and was going for another pass, but the guy got cross-rutted, and I ended up going down. After that, I tried to push my way back but just didn’t have anything left. So, it was kind of a bummer because I felt like I was riding well and could have made it to the top five. It was just a tough night, but we’ve got the speed, so I’m going to come back next weekend and put it on the box.”

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Christian Craig Yamaha YZ250F 16 Laps 2 Seth Hammaker Kawasaki KX250 +05.625 3 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R +06.054 4 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ250F +08.160 5 Vince Friese Honda CRF250R +26.635 6 Michael Mosiman GASGAS MC 250F +36.824 7 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki KX250 +41.598 8 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +44.917 9 Dominique Thury Yamaha YZ250F +52.585 10 Carson Mumford Suzuki RM-Z250 +56.276 11 Chris Blose GASGAS MC 250F +59.196 12 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +1m01.892 13 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F +1m04.415 14 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F 15 Laps 15 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 +15.728 16 Ryan Surratt Yamaha YZ250F +17.738 17 Dylan Walsh Kawasaki KX250 +22.447 18 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX250 +41.774 19 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F +47.024 20 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F +59.962 21 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 14 Laps 22 Devin Harriman KTM 250 SX-F +12.333

250 West Championship Standings (Round 1 of 10)