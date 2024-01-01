Max Fricke wins Jason Lyons Solo Trophy

Max Fricke has headed off Jaimon Lidsey, Fraser Bowes and Justin Sedgmen to claim the 2023 Prestige Edging Jason Lyons Solo Trophy, with rain adding to the challenge at the Mildura Motorcycle Club. The event marked the 100th anniversary of speedway, with Lidsey, Fricke and Sedgmen making the final.





Max Whale confirms move to Latus Motors Racing in 2024 for SuperTwins

Max Whale has confirmed he’ll be making the jump up to SuperTwins in 2024 for the American Flat Track season, racing a Harley-Davidson XG750R, with Latus Motors Racing, who missed competing the 2023 season. With that time spent developing their Harley XG750R, it’ll be interesting to see how Whale fares.

Max Whale

“2024 is just around the corner and I’m excited to announce my plans, For next year I will be racing for Latus Motors Racing aboard the @harleydavidson XG750. Pumped to be moving to the SuperTwins class and pumped to be doing it with George and his team! George has been racing for a long time and has supported a lot of racers, road racing and flat track!

This year will be a huge challenge but needless to say I’m excited and am looking forward to heading back over for another year!”

George Latus – Latus Motors Racing

“We’re please to have Max as our Mission Super Twins rider for the season. I’ve followed Max’s career for several years. He’s impressed me with his grit, talent and professionalism. He’s a credit to our sport. There will be a learning curve in moving from a single to a Mission Super Twin but we know he is up for the challenge. Even though we did not compete last season, we were not idle! Taking input from prior riders and other industry professionals, we spent the time working on improving the Harley-Davidson XG-750R. I want to thank our sponsor/partners for their support during this process. We’ll see everyone in Daytona!”

Repsol Honda Team Manager Takahisa Fujinami talks 2023 & into 2024

Takahisa Fujinami presided as Team Manager of the Repsol Honda Trial Team in 2023, the team achieving two world titles and two third places overall, with Toni Bou now renewing for four more years. Fujinami shared his thoughts on the 2023 season, and looking forward to 2024, in a recent interview:

Takahisa Fujinami: “In 17 years with Toni on the team we have won 34 titles -two for each year together, and that deserves full admiration and respect. He had a contract until 2024, but we have extended it until 2027. This extension of the agreement is due to the fact that the objective, both for Toni and Honda, is to reach 40 years old with 40 titles. It is an ambitious goal, but no one expected everything that has been achieved so far, so it is not impossible.”

Toni has won two more titles, making it a total of 34. What have you noticed different about him compared to other seasons?

Fujinami: “Nowadays all the riders have a lot of talent. This year we have seen that Jaime has changed a lot in his way of managing races, so he has been a strong rival for us. In TrialGP, Toni and Jaime took turns taking first and second place overall during the first half of the season, something that was difficult to deal with. The change came from Japan, a turning point for Toni who focused on winning again, and from that moment on everything started to go better.”

What does Toni have left to do after 17 years of winning everything?

Fujinami: “He isn’t missing anything… he remains motivated, eager and improving technical aspects. Comparing him to Gabri and other young riders, it is obvious that Toni is not raising his level as fast as the rest, but it is not dropping either, which is what he counts. The only thing that must be more difficult for him is the recovery after each race, because his age is not the same as the rest of the competitors, but experience plays in his favour.”

How was Gabri’s development in 2023?

Fujinami: “At the beginning of the indoor season he already showed that he had raised his game. The results began to improve from the beginning: In his first race he was already second. The bad thing is that the leg injury slowed him down a bit for a month, but in terms of confidence and technique, the improvement is clear. That break hurt him a little when it came to getting back on the pace, just when he started the Outdoor series, but he had a good base and from there everything got better.”

Do you think he should be taken into account for the fight for the championship indoors, or is Toni still very strong?

Fujinami: “I think Gabri has to think about the title. When compared to Toni, he needs to go racing with the mentality that he is going to win every race, it would give him extra confidence because he has the talent to be fighting for the victory. He has been third overall, but lacked a victory. His first objective has to be to win a race. This year he came very close on two occasions, but he has to finish it off. Gabri has to trust himself and convince himself that he can win and can fight for the title. I think when he gets his first win, everything will click. He goes step-by-step. He never backs down, but he also doesn’t want to raise expectations too much. That’s his way.”

What do you ask of Gabri in terms of improvements for next year?

Fujinami: “Technically, there are still some details missing. I think he is at a very good level both indoors and outdoors, but his rhythm needs to be fine-tuned -especially in TrialGP. He is very cautious and he needs to be more dynamic and faster. He wants to have everything under control and that’s ok, because it’s his style, but you have to try to change things a little.”

What assessment do you make of your second year as Team Manager?

Fujinami: “Very happy. Last year everything was new for me and it was a little more difficult. I had to adapt and the processes were slower, but this year has been different and I have been able to enjoy my time with both Toni and Gabri more. I felt better, of course, and I have been able to be there for them much more. Furthermore, the results have been very good on both sides, so there is little I can add. I’m very proud of 2023, without a doubt.”

What do you expect from the team for 2024?

Fujinami: “I feel very happy to work with a team where we are all going in the same direction and we are a like a family. To try to achieve at least the same as this year. I am satisfied with the work from all the team members, so I can only ask them to continue along the same path and to continue believing in the project as they have done up to now.”

Natzke & Scott win 2023 NZ Summercross

Altherm JCR Yamaha’s senior motocross team had a slightly different look at the annual 2023 Honda Summercross event but still managed to finish high in the pecking order, scoring a win and a podium.

Tauranga-based 39-year-old Ben Townley has officially retired and although he was busy with his son racing in the Junior category on Friday and also putting his bulldozing skills to good use fixing the mud-laden Awakaponga MX track after the first day’s heavy downpours, he was keen to race the Yamaha YZ450. Townley finished a credible third for the Whakatane-based event, behind MX1 winner Josia Natzke and runner-up Brodie Conolly.

Ben Townley

“It was a great day at Summercross. I really enjoyed it and had a lot of fun. The team gave me a great bike to ride and we were able to do quite a lot of testing throughout the day. I like doing the odd race, so it was nice to get out there and do some racing.”

James Scott, had a positive day of racing, winning the MX2 class with a 1-2-3 set of results. Scott was debuting the new model Yamaha YZ250F for the 2023/2024 season, which he gelled with over the three motos. After starting off slowly in qualifying where he took some time getting the feel of the track and finding his flow, Scott came out firing in the opening race.

A holeshot in the second moto didn’t produce the same end result with a one rider passing him for the win. While in the third moto, a tougher start saw Scott work his way back up into third courtesy of a joker lane.

His points tally was enough to give him the MX2 class victory for the weekend, ahead of Madoc Dixon and Flynn Watts, alongside a desire for more of that winning feeling when the Woodville GP rolls around in January, closely followed by the four-round Yamaha New Zealand Motocross Championships in February and March.

In the YMX Youth, Jack Ellingham won by a single-point from Hayden Draper, Maz Parkes, completing the podium. Topping Vets was Cam Negus, with Barry Morris just a point behind, Darren Capill third.

2023 NZ Summercross Results

MX1 Overall

Josiah Natzke – 146 Brodie Connolly – 136 Ben Townley – 132

MX2 Overall

James Scott – 139 Madoc Dixon – 138 Flynn Watts – 130

YMX – Youth Overall

Jack Ellingham – 143 Hayden Draper – 142 Maz Parkes – 121

Vets 45 years + Overall

Cam Negus – 143 Barry Morris – 142 Darren Capill – 132

Aprilia Tuareg lines up for Africa Eco Race

Aprilia is finally “Back to Africa,” a project announced less than a year ago to take the Aprilia brand back to the big African raids, with the participation of two Aprilia Tuareg machines confirmed in the 2024 edition of the Africa Eco Race, which started December 30 in Monaco.

In the able hands of factory riders Jacopo Cerutti and Francesco Montanari, the Aprilia Tuareg developed for rally raids is built on the technical base of the bike which, closely derived from the factory model, triumphed in its début in the Italian Motorally G-1000 class championship.

Thanks to the experience gained in the Italian Motorally and the participation in September in the first international race, the Transanatolia Rally, with Cerutti winning one leg and finishing third overall, the development of the Aprilia Tuareg for the Africa Eco Race progressed quickly – proof of the off-road capabilities of the standard factory Tuareg.

The Aprilia Tuareg competition version is fitted with Öhlins by Andreani suspension, a complete SC Project exhaust in titanium, and a specific Sprint Filter air filter. After the official start in Monaco, bikes and equipment will ship out to Morocco where they’ll get down to business on 2 January, with the first of the 12 legs scheduled. The goal is to reach the legendary finish at Lac Rose, in Dakar, on 14 January.

Jacopo Cerutti

“For me, it is fantastic to be able to bring a brand like Aprilia back to the desert. The Africa Eco Race will be a great adventure and a huge challenge for everyone. This will be true for me, as a rider, but also for the entire Aprilia Racing department and for the GCorse team. Over the past few months, we have all done an insane amount of work developing the bike, which is already extremely good in its base configuration. We feel like we are ready. We demonstrated a good pace in the tests we did in the desert, so we will certainly be able to hold our own. The first part of the race, in Morocco on harder terrain, could prove to be a bit more complicated, but I’m optimistic for the second week in the sand. I won’t hide the fact that I’d like to win some legs and stay ahead of some of our more favoured rivals, but beyond that, such a long race is so unpredictable that it’s hard to make any predictions in terms of the general standings. We will certainly be giving it our all!”

Fransesco Montanari

“Even though I am trying to stay calm, I’m sure that once I’m on the starting grid of the first trial, I’ll be overcome by a special emotion. This will be my first experience in such a long and demanding race and I wish to thank Aprilia for the huge opportunity they are giving me, as well as the Guareschi brothers for their continuous support. These have been extremely intense months, full of testing, races, and training to prepare for this event. As I said, this is my first time in such a long rally, so my absolute top priority is to finish the race, trying to ride my best but without overdoing it. It won’t be simple, because I’ll be trying giving to give it my all constantly in the race, but it will be important to ration my strength and not make any mistakes. I want to arrive at the finish line in Dakar at all costs and then, once there, we’ll take stock of how it went.”