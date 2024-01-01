Moto News Weekly Wrap
January 2, 2024
What’s New:
- Max Fricke wins Jason Lyons Solo Trophy
- Max Whale confirms move to Latus Motors Racing in 2024 for SuperTwins
- Repsol Honda Team Manager Takahisa Fujinami talks Trials 2023 & into 2024
- Natzke & Scott win 2023 NZ Summercross
- Aprilia Tuareg lines up for Africa Eco Race
- Dakar Rally 2024 kicks off January 5
- 2024 Racing Calendars
Max Fricke wins Jason Lyons Solo Trophy
Max Fricke has headed off Jaimon Lidsey, Fraser Bowes and Justin Sedgmen to claim the 2023 Prestige Edging Jason Lyons Solo Trophy, with rain adding to the challenge at the Mildura Motorcycle Club. The event marked the 100th anniversary of speedway, with Lidsey, Fricke and Sedgmen making the final.
Max Whale confirms move to Latus Motors Racing in 2024 for SuperTwins
Max Whale has confirmed he’ll be making the jump up to SuperTwins in 2024 for the American Flat Track season, racing a Harley-Davidson XG750R, with Latus Motors Racing, who missed competing the 2023 season. With that time spent developing their Harley XG750R, it’ll be interesting to see how Whale fares.
Max Whale
“2024 is just around the corner and I’m excited to announce my plans, For next year I will be racing for Latus Motors Racing aboard the @harleydavidson XG750. Pumped to be moving to the SuperTwins class and pumped to be doing it with George and his team! George has been racing for a long time and has supported a lot of racers, road racing and flat track!
This year will be a huge challenge but needless to say I’m excited and am looking forward to heading back over for another year!”
George Latus – Latus Motors Racing
“We’re please to have Max as our Mission Super Twins rider for the season. I’ve followed Max’s career for several years. He’s impressed me with his grit, talent and professionalism. He’s a credit to our sport. There will be a learning curve in moving from a single to a Mission Super Twin but we know he is up for the challenge. Even though we did not compete last season, we were not idle! Taking input from prior riders and other industry professionals, we spent the time working on improving the Harley-Davidson XG-750R. I want to thank our sponsor/partners for their support during this process. We’ll see everyone in Daytona!”
Repsol Honda Team Manager Takahisa Fujinami talks 2023 & into 2024
Takahisa Fujinami presided as Team Manager of the Repsol Honda Trial Team in 2023, the team achieving two world titles and two third places overall, with Toni Bou now renewing for four more years. Fujinami shared his thoughts on the 2023 season, and looking forward to 2024, in a recent interview:
Takahisa Fujinami: “In 17 years with Toni on the team we have won 34 titles -two for each year together, and that deserves full admiration and respect. He had a contract until 2024, but we have extended it until 2027. This extension of the agreement is due to the fact that the objective, both for Toni and Honda, is to reach 40 years old with 40 titles. It is an ambitious goal, but no one expected everything that has been achieved so far, so it is not impossible.”
Toni has won two more titles, making it a total of 34. What have you noticed different about him compared to other seasons?
Fujinami: “Nowadays all the riders have a lot of talent. This year we have seen that Jaime has changed a lot in his way of managing races, so he has been a strong rival for us. In TrialGP, Toni and Jaime took turns taking first and second place overall during the first half of the season, something that was difficult to deal with. The change came from Japan, a turning point for Toni who focused on winning again, and from that moment on everything started to go better.”
What does Toni have left to do after 17 years of winning everything?
Fujinami: “He isn’t missing anything… he remains motivated, eager and improving technical aspects. Comparing him to Gabri and other young riders, it is obvious that Toni is not raising his level as fast as the rest, but it is not dropping either, which is what he counts. The only thing that must be more difficult for him is the recovery after each race, because his age is not the same as the rest of the competitors, but experience plays in his favour.”
How was Gabri’s development in 2023?
Fujinami: “At the beginning of the indoor season he already showed that he had raised his game. The results began to improve from the beginning: In his first race he was already second. The bad thing is that the leg injury slowed him down a bit for a month, but in terms of confidence and technique, the improvement is clear. That break hurt him a little when it came to getting back on the pace, just when he started the Outdoor series, but he had a good base and from there everything got better.”
Do you think he should be taken into account for the fight for the championship indoors, or is Toni still very strong?
Fujinami: “I think Gabri has to think about the title. When compared to Toni, he needs to go racing with the mentality that he is going to win every race, it would give him extra confidence because he has the talent to be fighting for the victory. He has been third overall, but lacked a victory. His first objective has to be to win a race. This year he came very close on two occasions, but he has to finish it off. Gabri has to trust himself and convince himself that he can win and can fight for the title. I think when he gets his first win, everything will click. He goes step-by-step. He never backs down, but he also doesn’t want to raise expectations too much. That’s his way.”
What do you ask of Gabri in terms of improvements for next year?
Fujinami: “Technically, there are still some details missing. I think he is at a very good level both indoors and outdoors, but his rhythm needs to be fine-tuned -especially in TrialGP. He is very cautious and he needs to be more dynamic and faster. He wants to have everything under control and that’s ok, because it’s his style, but you have to try to change things a little.”
What assessment do you make of your second year as Team Manager?
Fujinami: “Very happy. Last year everything was new for me and it was a little more difficult. I had to adapt and the processes were slower, but this year has been different and I have been able to enjoy my time with both Toni and Gabri more. I felt better, of course, and I have been able to be there for them much more. Furthermore, the results have been very good on both sides, so there is little I can add. I’m very proud of 2023, without a doubt.”
What do you expect from the team for 2024?
Fujinami: “I feel very happy to work with a team where we are all going in the same direction and we are a like a family. To try to achieve at least the same as this year. I am satisfied with the work from all the team members, so I can only ask them to continue along the same path and to continue believing in the project as they have done up to now.”
Natzke & Scott win 2023 NZ Summercross
Altherm JCR Yamaha’s senior motocross team had a slightly different look at the annual 2023 Honda Summercross event but still managed to finish high in the pecking order, scoring a win and a podium.
Tauranga-based 39-year-old Ben Townley has officially retired and although he was busy with his son racing in the Junior category on Friday and also putting his bulldozing skills to good use fixing the mud-laden Awakaponga MX track after the first day’s heavy downpours, he was keen to race the Yamaha YZ450. Townley finished a credible third for the Whakatane-based event, behind MX1 winner Josia Natzke and runner-up Brodie Conolly.
Ben Townley
“It was a great day at Summercross. I really enjoyed it and had a lot of fun. The team gave me a great bike to ride and we were able to do quite a lot of testing throughout the day. I like doing the odd race, so it was nice to get out there and do some racing.”
James Scott, had a positive day of racing, winning the MX2 class with a 1-2-3 set of results. Scott was debuting the new model Yamaha YZ250F for the 2023/2024 season, which he gelled with over the three motos. After starting off slowly in qualifying where he took some time getting the feel of the track and finding his flow, Scott came out firing in the opening race.
A holeshot in the second moto didn’t produce the same end result with a one rider passing him for the win. While in the third moto, a tougher start saw Scott work his way back up into third courtesy of a joker lane.
His points tally was enough to give him the MX2 class victory for the weekend, ahead of Madoc Dixon and Flynn Watts, alongside a desire for more of that winning feeling when the Woodville GP rolls around in January, closely followed by the four-round Yamaha New Zealand Motocross Championships in February and March.
In the YMX Youth, Jack Ellingham won by a single-point from Hayden Draper, Maz Parkes, completing the podium. Topping Vets was Cam Negus, with Barry Morris just a point behind, Darren Capill third.
2023 NZ Summercross Results
MX1 Overall
- Josiah Natzke – 146
- Brodie Connolly – 136
- Ben Townley – 132
MX2 Overall
- James Scott – 139
- Madoc Dixon – 138
- Flynn Watts – 130
YMX – Youth Overall
- Jack Ellingham – 143
- Hayden Draper – 142
- Maz Parkes – 121
Vets 45 years + Overall
- Cam Negus – 143
- Barry Morris – 142
- Darren Capill – 132
Aprilia Tuareg lines up for Africa Eco Race
Aprilia is finally “Back to Africa,” a project announced less than a year ago to take the Aprilia brand back to the big African raids, with the participation of two Aprilia Tuareg machines confirmed in the 2024 edition of the Africa Eco Race, which started December 30 in Monaco.
In the able hands of factory riders Jacopo Cerutti and Francesco Montanari, the Aprilia Tuareg developed for rally raids is built on the technical base of the bike which, closely derived from the factory model, triumphed in its début in the Italian Motorally G-1000 class championship.
Thanks to the experience gained in the Italian Motorally and the participation in September in the first international race, the Transanatolia Rally, with Cerutti winning one leg and finishing third overall, the development of the Aprilia Tuareg for the Africa Eco Race progressed quickly – proof of the off-road capabilities of the standard factory Tuareg.
The Aprilia Tuareg competition version is fitted with Öhlins by Andreani suspension, a complete SC Project exhaust in titanium, and a specific Sprint Filter air filter. After the official start in Monaco, bikes and equipment will ship out to Morocco where they’ll get down to business on 2 January, with the first of the 12 legs scheduled. The goal is to reach the legendary finish at Lac Rose, in Dakar, on 14 January.
Jacopo Cerutti
“For me, it is fantastic to be able to bring a brand like Aprilia back to the desert. The Africa Eco Race will be a great adventure and a huge challenge for everyone. This will be true for me, as a rider, but also for the entire Aprilia Racing department and for the GCorse team. Over the past few months, we have all done an insane amount of work developing the bike, which is already extremely good in its base configuration. We feel like we are ready. We demonstrated a good pace in the tests we did in the desert, so we will certainly be able to hold our own. The first part of the race, in Morocco on harder terrain, could prove to be a bit more complicated, but I’m optimistic for the second week in the sand. I won’t hide the fact that I’d like to win some legs and stay ahead of some of our more favoured rivals, but beyond that, such a long race is so unpredictable that it’s hard to make any predictions in terms of the general standings. We will certainly be giving it our all!”
Fransesco Montanari
“Even though I am trying to stay calm, I’m sure that once I’m on the starting grid of the first trial, I’ll be overcome by a special emotion. This will be my first experience in such a long and demanding race and I wish to thank Aprilia for the huge opportunity they are giving me, as well as the Guareschi brothers for their continuous support. These have been extremely intense months, full of testing, races, and training to prepare for this event. As I said, this is my first time in such a long rally, so my absolute top priority is to finish the race, trying to ride my best but without overdoing it. It won’t be simple, because I’ll be trying giving to give it my all constantly in the race, but it will be important to ration my strength and not make any mistakes. I want to arrive at the finish line in Dakar at all costs and then, once there, we’ll take stock of how it went.”
Dakar Rally 2024 kicks off January 5
If you’re not up to date with all the latest on the Dakar Rally, here’s a quick recap before the event kicks off later this week:
140 riders will tackle the 46th Dakar on two wheels, exploring Saudi Arabia from Al Ula to Yanbu between 5 and 19 January. The defending champion, Kevin Benavides, is still on the mend after a succumbing to multiple injuries this season, but brother Luciano, the reigning W2RC champion, will be leading the charge for the wider KTM constellation through subsidiary Husqvarna.
Rivals at Honda have an even deeper roster, with the two signings of this season, Skyler Howes and Tosha Schareina, Just two of the six red riders with a real shot at the top step of the podium.
Skyler Howes
“I am pretty excited for the 2024 Dakar. The route looks really fun with some new challenges and looking at the differences in terrain with more broken rocks and stones, it looks like this year it’ll be very physically demanding which is good for me. I prefer to have a rally like this as it makes things more challenging with the navigation plus this makes for a good rally. I am feeling focused and confident so I’m excited to see what this Dakar can bring us with the new motorcycle.”
Tosha Schareina
“It’s very exciting as it’s my third Dakar and the first with the Monster Energy Honda Team. We know it’ll be a tough rally but it’s the first year I arrive with my homework done regarding navigation and bike training as having been able to do the World Rally-Raid Championship and having done extra kilometres of training in the desert, this has given me extra confidence to face the Dakar properly.”
Hero, with Joan Barreda joining Ross Branch, and Sherco, once again with Lorenzo Santolino as its designated leader, are also forces to be reckoned with.
After securing a one-two finish in the last Dakar, Kevin Benavides clinching the trophy by just 43 seconds over Toby Price, the factory KTM riders were unable to carry over this form to the rest of the season. The two-time champion (2021 and 2023) from Argentina broke his femur just before the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, fractured his wrist shortly after returning to training for the Desafío Ruta 40 and recently hurt his leg again in the run-up to the 2024 edition.
Toby Price showed remarkable consistency throughout the W2RC season, capping it with victory in the Rallye du Maroc, only to come up four points short of the title at the end of the championship. The man from Oz is still at the helm of the Austrian squad, which lost its standard-bearer, Matthias Walkner, to a multiple leg fracture in early December.
Toby Price
“The 2024 Dakar will be my 10th overall and my ninth riding for the KTM factory team. Out of the nine we’ve done together, I’ve managed to podium in six, which is incredible when you think about how tough the race is and how hard it is to even reach the finish. I’ve had two first-place finishes, a second, and finished third three times – to clinch another win on my 10th attempt would be amazing. Dakar is like no other race. For sure, the riding is hard work, fun, and exhausting, but I love the way everyone comes together to complete the race. Dakar is like my second family, so it’s always good to see everyone, get ready for the race, and get my competitive side back going again. I’m in a good place physically, and the bike is good – we’re definitely ready to race Dakar 2024.”
Another star, though, is burning with the light of a thousand suns in the wider KTM constellation: Luciano Benavides, enrolled in the Swedish-born subsidiary Husqvarna, will be sporting race number 1 in the Dakar. The man of the year, who started the season with a hat-trick of stage wins in the last Dakar, became the world champion after finishing second in every other round. This success makes him one of the hot favourites to take the rally despite not having finished in the top 5 before.
The Spanish division is also bringing its firepower to bear, with GasGas again fielding Daniel Sanders, who opened his rally raid account in the Sonora Rally, as well as the two-time winner Sam Sunderland, who will be out to settle the score after withdrawing from one race after another in 2023.
Daniel Sanders
“We’ve been doing some testing and training in America preparing for the race and everything has been going well! It’s been six and a half months since I broke my femur – a pretty long recovery as it was a bad break, and healing wasn’t really going to plan. I had a quick surgery at the end of October, so the last six weeks have been massively better, and I’ve been able to get on the bike to get a month’s training in. It looks like the first week of Dakar is going to be hard with very long stages so endurance will be the key, as well as having the best setup on the bike to save energy. The plan is to just start off easy and gradually gain more confidence and speed. Being with the team a lot recently has been really positive and motivating and it’s helped me get my confidence back. Hopefully my luck will turn in 2024 and I’ll have a good Dakar after a rough go at it during the past two years.”
In the opposing camp, Monster Energy Honda Team is brimming with confidence after taking its second back-to-back W2RC manufacturers’ title and rolling out the latest version of its CRF 450 Rally in the Moroccan finale. The management of the reds has landed a few nice catches in this year’s transfer market. After bringing Adrien Van Beveren on board in 2022, the Japanese maker has signed the American Skyler Howes, third in the 2023 Dakar, and the Spanish young gun Tosha Schareina, the runner-up in the Sonora Rally and later winner of the Desafío Ruta 40.
Honda have also got other aces up their sleeve: Ricky Brabec already tasted glory in 2020, while Pablo Quintanilla has cracked the top 5 six times (including the second spot in 2020 and 2022) and his compatriot Nacho Cornejo scored a near-miss in 2021. The team has a shot at victory with each of its six riders. However, they will also have to contend with the Indian maker Hero, where Ross Branch, never far from the top spots this season, has been joined by Joan Barreda, who has his sights set on his 30th career stage win and perhaps even loftier goals. Other candidates for the places of honour include the Sherco riders, chief among them Lorenzo Santolino, who is bound and determined to improve on his sixth place overall from 2021.
Pablo Quintanilla
“This is a special one as this is my twelfth Dakar, so I’m super motivated to start plus I feel really good and strong and, I am without injury and that’s important for this race. As always I will do my best with the goal to win. I will do everything to achieve this as the most important thing when you finish a rally is to feel like you gave 100% to fight for the victory.”
Ricky Brabec
“I’m looking forward to this edition of the Dakar as we will be going in through rocks and riding a bit more in the open desert so that’s good for as I feel like it’s my strong point on the motorcycle. It’s going to be a long 12 days with many new things out there with the 48h Chrono stage, fresh locations and the unknowing factor of the weather as things like this all play a factor. I’m really looking forward to getting to the finish of this Dakar as this is my ninth one, so I’m keeping my fingers crossed and keeping my hopes high for a good outcome.”
José Ignacio “Nacho” Cornejo
“Heading into this rally I’ve been having some good training sessions after having had a good couple of recent rallies with the team so I’m happy with the bike, in a good place and looking forward to 2024. My preparation coming into the Dakar has been similar to previous years so I’m ready both physically and mentally for this tough challenge.”
Adrien Van Beveren
“We compete in the World Rally-Raid Championship but the Dakar Rally is the one that everybody wants to win and that’s also my dream; my life is centred around this so I’m really happy to be here for another chance to go for victory. The new Honda CRF450 RALLY is amazing. I had some requests after the Morocco rally and the Monster Energy Honda Team and Japan have been working really hard for me that’s made me really happy with the modifications on my bike. I can’t wait to start.”
One step below the big guns, the Rally2 riders are also in the mix for the top 10. For example, the 2023 winner, Romain Dumontier, who came in fourteenth in Saudi Arabia and dominated the W2RC season to take the title in the category. He will have to keep an eye on his main rivals for the championship, from the Italian Paolo Lucci and the Frenchman Jean-Loup Lepan to the South African Bradley Cox.
The advent of the Kove motorbikes could also shake up the ranking. The Chinese maker is pinning its hopes on two Chinese riders, Sunier Sunier and Fang Xiangliang, as well as the Frenchmen Neels Theric (eighteenth in 2023) and Xavier Flick (thirty-second in 2021). Mason Klein, a former category champion who moved up to RallyGP last year but failed to make an impression among the leading constructors, is also returning on a Kove, albeit with his own structure.
The route of the 2024 Dakar Rally is looking like a particularly tough one, “We took it upon ourselves to make the fifth edition of Saudi Arabia the toughest one since the race came to the Middle East”, shared the director of the rally, David Castera, in an earlier announcement when unveiling the details of the 46th edition, which will start in Al Ula and finish in Yanbu, on the shores of the Red Sea, after a 7,891 km trek on roads, tracks and dunes, including 4,727 km of specials.
One of the challenges introduces a new paradigm for exploring the Empty Quarter desert: a 48h chrono held over two days in which the competitors, scattered among eight bivouacs, will be basically left to their own devices.
2024 Dakar Rally Schedule
|STAGE
|DATE
|START AND FINISH
|Total | Special
|P
|Friday, january 5, 2024
|ALULA > ALULA
|158 km | 28 km
|1
|Saturday, january 6, 2024
|ALULA > AL HENAKIYAH
|541 km | 414 km
|2
|Sunday, january 7, 2024
|AL HENAKIYAH > AL DUWADIMI
|655 km | 463 km
|3
|Monday, january 8, 2024
|AL DUWADIMI > AL SALAMIYA
|733 km | 438 km
|4
|Tuesday, january 9, 2024
|AL SALAMIYA > AL-HOFUF
|631 km | 299 km
|5
|Wednesday, january 10, 2024
|AL-HOFUF > SHUBAYTAH
|645 km | 118 km
|6
|48h Thur-Fri, January 11-12, 2024
|SHUBAYTAH > SHUBAYTAH
|781 km | 572 km
|–
|Saturday, january 13, 2024
|RIYADH
|7
|Sunday, january 14, 2024
|RIYADH > AL DUWADIMI
|873 km | 483 km
|8
|Monday, january 15, 2024
|AL DUWADIMI > HAIL
|678 km | 458 km
|9
|Tuesday, january 16, 2024
|HAIL > AL ULA
|639 km | 417 km
|10
|Wednesday, january 17, 2024
|AL ULA > AL ULA
|612 km | 371 km
|11
|Thursday, january 18, 2024
|AL ULA > YANBU
|587 km | 480 km
|12
|Friday, january 19, 2024
|YANBU > YANBU
|328 km | 175 km
2024 Dakar Rally Rider Entry List
|N°
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|BENAVIDES LUCIANO
|ARG
|HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING
|2
|PRICE TOBY
|AUS
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|4
|SUNDERLAND SAM
|GBR
|RED BULL GASGAS FACTORY RACING
|5
|SANDERS DANIEL
|AUS
|RED BULL GASGAS FACTORY RACING
|7
|QUINTANILLA PABLO
|CHL
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM
|9
|BRABEC RICKY
|USA
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM
|10
|HOWES SKYLER
|USA
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM
|11
|CORNEJO IGNACIO
|CHL
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM
|14
|BÜHLER SEBASTIAN
|DEU
|HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY
|15
|SANTOLINO LORENZO
|ESP
|SHERCO TVS RALLY FACTORY
|16
|DUMONTIER ROMAIN
|FRA
|TEAM DUMONTIER RACING
|17
|LUCCI PAOLO
|ITA
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|18
|COX BRADLEY
|ZAF
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|19
|GONÇALVES RUI
|PRT
|SHERCO TVS RALLY FACTORY
|20
|KOITHA VEETTIL HARITH NOAH
|IND
|SHERCO TVS RALLY FACTORY
|21
|ARGUBRIGHT JACOB
|USA
|DUUST RALLY TEAM
|22
|DOCHERTY MICHAEL
|ZAF
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|23
|MICHEK MARTIN
|CZE
|ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP
|24
|MULEC TONI
|SVN
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|25
|BALOOSHI MOHAMMED
|ARE
|MX RIDE DUBAI
|26
|DABROWSKI KONRAD
|POL
|DUUST DIVERSE RACING
|27
|RODRIGUES JOAQUIM
|PRT
|HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY
|28
|DOVEZE MATHIEU
|FRA
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|29
|THERIC NEELS
|FRA
|KOVE
|30
|MAIO ANTONIO
|PRT
|YAMAHA PORTUGAL
|31
|GIEMZA MACIEJ
|POL
|ORLEN TEAM
|32
|MC COY KYLE
|USA
|AMERICAN RALLY ORIGINALS
|33
|BRABEC JAN
|CZE
|STROJRENT RACING
|34
|GYENES EMANUEL
|ROU
|AUTONET MOTORCYCLE TEAM
|36
|PATRAO MARIO
|PRT
|CREDITO AGRICOLA / MARIO PATRAO
|37
|MARTINY JEROME
|BEL
|ANQUETY MOTOR SPORT
|38
|IGLESIAS SANCHEZ EDUARDO
|ESP
|39
|MELOT BENJAMIN
|FRA
|TEAM ESPRIT KTM
|40
|VEGA JAVI
|ESP
|PONT GRUP – YAMAHA
|41
|LLANOS DIEGO GAMALIEL
|ARG
|XRAIDS EXPERIENCE
|42
|VAN BEVEREN ADRIEN
|FRA
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM
|43
|ENGEL MILAN
|CZE
|ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP
|45
|SUNIER SUNIER
|CHN
|KOVE
|46
|BRANCH ROSS
|BWA
|HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY
|47
|BENAVIDES KEVIN
|ARG
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|49
|ZACCHETTI CESARE
|ITA
|KOVE ITALIA
|50
|AL SHATTI ABDULLAH
|KWT
|MX RIDE DUBAI
|51
|AL-LAL LAHADIL RACHID
|ESP
|MELILLA CIUDAD DEL DEPORTE
|52
|WALKNER MATTHIAS
|AUT
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|53
|KONGSHOJ THOMAS
|DNK
|JOYRIDE
|55
|YAKEFU ZAKEER
|CHN
|WU PU DA HAI DAO RALLY TEAM
|56
|MARCIC SIMON
|SVN
|JP1 KEWS DAKAR RALLY TEAM
|57
|MONTANARI TOMMASO
|ITA
|FANTIC RACING RALLY TEAM
|59
|ARREDONDO FRANCISCO
|GTM
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|60
|FLICK XAVIER
|FRA
|KOVE
|61
|PABISKA DAVID
|CZE
|SP MOTO BOHEMIA RACING TEAM
|62
|MIROIR JEREMY
|FRA
|FANTIC RACING RALLY TEAM
|63
|ROMANCIK JAROMIR
|CZE
|ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP
|64
|DUCHENE ROMAIN
|FRA
|TEAM GP MOTORS
|65
|CHOLLET GUILLAUME
|FRA
|XRAIDS EXPERIENCE TEAM
|66
|IKEMACHI YOSHIO
|JPN
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|67
|MEDINA SALAZAR JOHN WILLIAM
|CHL
|XRAIDS EXPERIENCE
|68
|SCHAREINA TOSHA
|ESP
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM
|69
|ROJO CESAR
|ESP
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|70
|DRDAJ DUSAN
|CZE
|ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP
|71
|CATANESE FRANCESCO
|ITA
|TUTTOGRU
|72
|GENDRON PHILIPPE
|FRA
|NOMADE RACING
|73
|MOORE CHARAN
|ZAF
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|74
|JACOBI MICHAEL
|FRA
|MÔLEAGRIFOREST/COMASMOTOS
|75
|MIN ZHANG
|CHN
|WU PU DA HAI DAO RALLY TEAM
|76
|LEPAN JEANLOUP
|FRA
|DUUST DIVERSE RACING
|78
|HONGYI ZHAO
|CHN
|WU PU DA HAI DAO RALLY TEAM
|79
|BARATIN AMAURY
|FRA
|HORIZON MOTO 95
|80
|AZINHAIS ALEXANDRE
|PRT
|CLUB AVENTURA TOUAREG
|81
|XIANGLIANG FANG
|CHN
|KOVE
|82
|MARTIN GARCIA ALBERT
|ESP
|PEDREGA TEAM
|83
|DOMAS FABIEN
|FRA
|NOMADE RACING
|84
|INTERNO TIZIANO
|ITA
|RALLY POV
|85
|BETHYS THIERRY
|FRA
|TB RACING
|86
|HERBST CHARLIE
|FRA
|TEAM ALL TRACKS
|87
|PODMOL LIBOR
|CZE
|PODMOL DAKAR TEAM
|88
|BARREDA BORT JOAN
|ESP
|HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY
|89
|KURTAJ ARDIT
|AUS
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|90
|D’ABBADIE LOIS
|FRA
|NOMADE RACING
|91
|WIEDEMANN MIKE
|DEU
|WIEDEMANN MOTORSPORTS
|92
|MABBS DAVID
|GBR
|VENDETTA RACING UAE
|93
|MCBRIDE DAVID
|GBR
|VENDETTA RACING UAE
|94
|O’KELLY ORAN
|IRL
|VENDETTA RACING UAE
|95
|CIZEAU GIRAULT DOMINIQUE
|ESP
|XRAIDS EXPERIENCE
|96
|EBSTER TOBIAS
|AUT
|KINI RALLY RACING TEAM
|97
|PUGA JUAN
|ECU
|JP1 KEWS DAKAR RALLY TEAM
|98
|KLEIN MASON
|USA
|KORR OFFROAD RACING
|99
|ROSTAN JUAN SANTIAGO
|ARG
|XRAIDS EXPERIENCE
|100
|GREGORY STUART
|ZAF
|STUART GREGORY
|101
|PROKES MARTIN
|CZE
|ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP
|102
|TABIN BARTLOMIEJ
|POL
|ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP
|103
|THIXTON ASHLEY
|ZWE
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|104
|GERBER JEREMIE
|FRA
|TLDRACING
|105
|DALBEC JULIEN
|FRA
|NOMADE RACING
|106
|BAS JEROME
|FRA
|TEAM UNIVERSAL RIDE
|107
|BOUDROS VASILEIOS
|GRC
|DNA FILTERS – ENDURO GREECE
|108
|RAORANE ASHISH
|IND
|XRAIDS EXPERIENCE
|109
|AOULAD ALI MOHAMED SAID
|MAR
|CLUB AVENTURA TOUAREG
|110
|DANIELS JANE
|GBR
|FANTIC RACING RALLY TEAM
|111
|KADSHAI YAEL
|DEU
|NOMADE RACING
|112
|MEONI GIOELE
|ITA
|DAKAR 4 DAKAR
|113
|URQUIA SEBASTIAN ALBERTO
|ARG
|XRAIDS EXPERIENCE
|114
|LLIBRE BELTRI CARLOS
|ESP
|ALL1 TEAM
|115
|PEDRO SUBIRATS JOSEP
|ESP
|ALL1 TEAM
|116
|PES BOSCK XAVIER
|ESP
|ALL1 TEAM
|117
|MARTI SUÑER JOSEP
|ESP
|ALL1 TEAM
|118
|CONDE TARGA FERNANDO
|ESP
|ALL1 TEAM
|119
|AMAT DE CARALT JAVIER
|ESP
|ALL1 TEAM
|120
|VAN DYCK JORIS
|BEL
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|121
|SIMONIN JAMES
|FRA
|NOMADE RACING
|122
|ALMOGHEERA ABDULHALIM
|SAU
|HALEEM
|123
|LOTTERO FABIO
|ITA
|TOUAREG IBIZA – EIVISSA ESPORTS
|124
|FITZ-GERALD KERIM
|ZAF
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|125
|GIRALDI IADER
|ITA
|ZERANTA
|126
|GARRIDO MARIO
|ESP
|PEDREGA TEAM
|127
|VENTER RONALD
|ZAF
|NOMADE EXPERT MINING SOLUTION
|128
|BIANUCCI MAX
|FRA
|NOMADE RACING
|129
|HERBET SÉBASTIEN
|FRA
|TEAM DUMONTIER RACING
|130
|CAMPOS DONO JAVIER
|ESP
|JOYRACE / ACAMPOS
|131
|FABRE ANTHONY
|FRA
|TEAM RAF
|132
|BEAUCOUD ANDY
|FRA
|TEAM RAF
|133
|LEBLANC BRUNO
|FRA
|#UNDAKARPOURDELESPOIR
|134
|FELIU ISAAC
|ESP
|TWINTRAIL RACING TEAM
|135
|FALCON CARLES
|ESP
|TWINTRAIL RACING TEAM
|136
|CARR WESTON
|USA
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|137
|BACKX GWEN
|BEL
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|138
|SAEYS PIERRE
|BEL
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|139
|SILIUNAS MODESTAS
|LTU
|AG DAKAR SCHOOL – ITCC
|140
|BERNARDES SANTOS BRUNO MIGUEL
|PRT
|XRAIDS EXPERIENCE
|141
|BIAU VINCENT
|FRA
|VB X KRAY&CO
|142
|SVITKO STEFAN
|SVK
|SLOVNAFT RALLY TEAM
|143
|GUERRERO HECTOR
|MEX
|PEDREGA TEAM
|144
|VON THUENGEN FABIAN
|URY
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|145
|CHULUUN GANZORIG
|MNG
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|146
|NACHMANI GAD
|PRT
|CLUB AVENTURA TOUAREG
|147
|GIRARD MATHIEU
|FRA
|NOMADE RACING
|148
|DE GAVARDO TOMAS
|CHL
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|170
|KANCIUS LAISVYDAS
|LTU
|STORY RACING
|171
|VARGA JURAJ
|SVK
|VARGA MOTORSPORT TEAM
|172
|GIROUD ALEXANDRE
|FRA
|YAMAHA RACING – SMX – DRAG’ON
|173
|MORENO FLORES FRANCISCO
|ARG
|DRAG’ON RALLY TEAM
|174
|ANDUJAR MANUEL
|ARG
|7240 TEAM / DRAGON RALLY SERVICE
|175
|KANOPKINAS ANTANAS
|LTU
|CFMOTO THUNDER RACING TEAM
|176
|VINGUT TONI
|ESP
|VISIT SANT ANTONI – IBIZA
|177
|MEDEIROS MARCELO
|BRA
|TAGUATUR RACING TEAM
|178
|DESBUISSON SAMUEL
|FRA
|DRAG’ON RALLY TEAM
|179
|HANI ALNOUMESI
|SAU
|HANI ALNOUMESI
2024 Racing schedule
2024 FIM EnduroGP Calendar
|DATE
|VENUE
|COUNTRY
|FMNR
|EGP
|EJ
|EY
|EW
|EO
|5-7 April
|Fafe
|Portugal
|FMP
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|12-14 April
|Valpaços
|Portugal
|FMP
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|10-12 May
|Bacau
|Romania
|FRM
|X
|X
|X
|X
|21-23 June
|Bettola
|Italy
|FMI
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|12-14 July
|Gelnica
|Slovakia
|SMF
|X
|X
|X
|X
|2-4 August
|Rhayader
|Wales/UK
|ACU
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|13-15 September
|Brioude
|France
|FFM
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Reserve date: July 26-28
2024 MXGP Calendar (Provisional)
|Date
|Country
|Venue
|Women
|10 March
|ARGENTINA
|Villa La Angostura, Patagonia
|24 March
|TBA
|TBA
|07 April
|ITALY
|Riola Sardo, Sardegna
|WMX
|14 April
|ITALY
|Pietramurata, Trentino
|05 May
|PORTUGAL
|Agueda
|12 May
|SPAIN
|Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos
|WMX
|19 May
|FRANCE
|Saint Jean d’Angely
|02 June
|GERMANY
|Teutschenthal
|WMX
|09 June
|LATVIA
|Kegums
|16 June
|TBA
|TBA
|30 June
|INDONESIA
|Sumbawa
|07 July
|INDONESIA
|Lombok
|21 July
|CZECH REPUBLIC
|Loket
|28 July
|BELGIUM
|Lommel, Flanders
|11 August
|SWEDEN
|Uddevalla
|18 August
|THE NETHERLANDS
|Arnhem
|WMX
|25 August
|SWITZERLAND
|Frauenfeld
|08 September
|TURKIYE
|Afyonkarahisar
|WMX
|15 September
|TBA
|TBA
|29 September
|ITALY
|TBA
|MXoN
|6 October
|UNITED KINGDOM
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (Matterley Basin)
2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championships Provisional Calendar
|DATE
|EVENT
|COUNTRY
|W. CHAMP
|J. WORLD
|10-12 May
|Valleys Extreme
|UK
|X
|X
|30 May-2 June
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|X
|X
|19-22 June
|Xross Hard Enduro Rally
|Serbia
|X
|X
|23-27 July
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|X
|X
|22-25 August
|Red Bull Tennessee Knockout
|USA
|X
|06-08 September
|Abestone
|Italy
|X
|X
|10-12 October
|Sea to Sky
|Türkiye
|X
|25-27 October
|24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|X
2024 Monster Energy Supercross & Pro Motocross calendars
2024 FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship calendar
|2024 SPEEDWAY GP CALENDAR
|Date
|Event
|Location
|April 27
|FIM Speedway GP of Croatia
|Croatia
|May 11
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Warsaw
|May 18
|FIM Speedway GP of Germany
|Landshut
|June 1
|FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic
|Prague
|June 15
|FIM Speedway GP of Sweden
|Malilla
|June 29
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Gorzow
|August 17
|FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain
|Cardiff
|August 31
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Wroclaw
|September 7
|FIM Speedway GP of Latvia
|Riga
|September 14
|FIM Speedway GP of Denmark
|Vojens
|September 28
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Torun
|2024 FIM SPEEDWAY OF NATIONS: Manchester, Great Britain
|Date
|Series
|Event
|Tuesday, July 9
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Semi Final 1
|Wednesday, July 10
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Semi Final 2
|Friday, July 12
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|SON2
|Saturday, July 13
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Final
|2024 FIM SGP2 (FIM Speedway Under 21 World Championship)
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Friday, June 14
|FIM SGP2 of Sweden
|Malilla
|Friday, September 6
|FIM SGP2 of Latvia
|Riga
|Friday, September 27
|FIM SGP2 of Poland
|Torun
|2024 FIM SGP3 (FIM Speedway Youth World Championship)
|Friday, June 28
|FIM SGP3 Final
|Gorzow, Poland
|2024 FIM SGP4 FIM Speedway Youth World Cup (SGP4)
|Saturday, June 15
|FIM SGP4
|Malilla, Sweden
2024 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup provisional calendar
|Date
|Location
|16-17 February
|TBA, Japan*
|3-4 May
|TBA, Norway**
|21-23 June
|Vollore-Montagne, France
|20-22 September
|Crans-Montana, Switzerland
|29-1 November/December
|TBA, India*
2024 Penrite ProMX Championship Calendar
|2024 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Round One
|March 17
|Wonthaggi, Vic
|Round Two
|April 7
|Horsham, Vic
|Round Three
|May 5
|Gillman, SA
|Round Four
|May 26
|Maitland, NSW
|Round Five
|June 23
|Murray Bridge, SA
|Round Six
|July 21
|Toowoomba, Qld
|Round Seven
|August 11
|MX Farm Queensland, Gympie, Qld
|Round Eight
|August 17-18
|Queensland Moto Park, Coulson, Qld
2024 Australian Speedway Championship Calendar
2024 Australian Track and Dirt Track calendar
- Australian Senior Track Championship
- May 4-5, Mick Doohan Raceway, North Brisbane (Qld)
- North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club;
- Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship
- July 20-21, Drays Park, Gunyarra (Qld)
- Whitsunday Dirt Riders;
- Australian Junior Track Championship
- August 10-11, Daroobalgie Speedway, Forbes (NSW)
- Forbes Auto Sports Club; and
- Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship
- September 28-29, Jambaroo Park, Mildura (Vic)
- North-West Victorian Motorcycle Club.
2024 Aussie Flat Track Nationals Calendar
- Round 1: Flat Track Layout – Appin, NSW, Saturday, July 27
- Round 2: TT Layout – Appin, NSW, Sunday July 28
- Round 3: Flat Track Layout – Brisbane, Qld, Saturday, August 31
- Round 4: TT Layout – Brisbane, Qld, Sunday, September 1
- Round 5: Flat Track Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Saturday, November 16
- Round 6: TT Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Sunday November 17
2024 FIM Sand Race World Cup Calendar
- 2-4 February – Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais (FRA) – FFM
- 23-25 February – Enduro del Verano (ARG) – CAMOD
- 12-13 October – Weston Beach Race (GBR) – ACU
- 1-3 November – Bibione Sand Storm (ITA) – FMI
- 22-24 November – Monte Gordo Sand Experience (POR) – FMP
- 7-8 December – Ronde des Sables (FRA) – FFM