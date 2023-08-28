Moto News Weekly Wrap
September 29, 2023
What’s New:
- GoFundMe set up to support Aussie Women’s ISDE Team funding
- Toby Price fourth after 2023 Desafio Ruta 40 opening stage
- Tom Drane collects two wins at Greenville
- Full-strength Aussie TdN teams to compete 2023 event
- 2024 KTM AJMX to head to the wild west
- 2023 Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials cancelled
- Rescheduled Edenhope AORC cancelled
- Romain Febvre confirmed for 2024 with Kawasaki in MXGP
- Grasstree Beach Races 2023 – King of the Beach
- Top-10 for New Zealand’s Cole Davies at Ironman Moto Combine
- 2023 AORC Rounds 7/8 Wrap from Keyneton, SA
- 2023 AMA Pro MX Round 11 – Ironman Raceway Rider Quotes
- 2023 Red Bull Outliers – FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
- 2023 Racing Calendars
GoFundMe set up to support Aussie Women’s ISDE Team funding
Jessica Gardiner has made a heartfelt plea for support for her and the Australian Women Team’s funding to compete the 2023 ISDE, aiming at raising $60K towards their total costs.
Jessica Gardiner
“To my amazing supporters and followers ! Team Australia ladies have made a huge commitment to go to FIM International 6 Days of Enduro – ISDE this year in Argentina despite lack of funding. It’s basically the Olympics of our sport! I’ve represented this country 10 times and helped bring home six world titles and multiple podiums for the other four years. We couldn’t not go! We have had 57 exceptional kind hearted humans donate to our GoFundMe (Aussie Girls) page to raise $6700 so far (THANK YOU SO MUCH). Our goal is to raise $60k (which is still well below our total costs). Let’s go Australia.”
This year’s team are Jessica Gardiner, Tayla Jones and young gun Danielle McDonald, with the funds to go towards flights, accommodation, team assistance, insurance, motorcycle hire and much more.
They are also looking for major or official supporters, check out the GoFundMe link for more details:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/aussie-girls-to-isde-2023 (link)
Toby Price fourth after 2023 Desafio Ruta 40 opening stage
The 2023 Desafio Ruta 40’s opening stage began early at the La Rioja bivouac, with riders set for a long day, covering a total distance of nearly 700 kilometres, the stage included a 333-kilometre timed special.
Gravel tracks made up much of the route with little in the way of navigation required. The stage still posed a sizeable challenge however, with the riders’ endurance and focus tested to the maximum.
Sixth on the short opening prologue stage, Toby Price was the seventh rider to enter the day’s special. Maintaining a smooth, solid pace throughout, the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship leader delivered a solid ride to ultimately post the fourth fastest time.
With competitors earning bonus time for leading out on tomorrow’s stage two, Price will be eager to quickly catch and pass the three riders ahead of him to gain the absolute maximum advantage.
Toby Price
“Stage one complete at the Desafio Ruta 40. I had a good feeling with the bike all day today, the only problem was the fact that most of the stage was raced on really fast, rocky tracks. With the Baja tire, it was all about managing that all day really. With around 80 kilometers to go, I could feel the mousse was getting soft, so I really had to back off and that cost me some time. It seems a few guys had some issues so it’s not ideal. Other than that, I’m happy with the day and there’s plenty more riding to go yet.”
Tosha Schareina topped the results for the day and took an early lead, with Luciano Benavides and Adrien Van Beveren rounding out the top three, +17s and +1m33s off leading pace, with Price 3m17s off.
Provisional Results/Standings – 2023 Desafio Ruta 40, Stage 1
- Tosha Schareina (ESP), Honda, 3:00:12
- Luciano Benavides (ARG), Husqvarna, 3:00:29 +0:17
- Adrien Van Beveren (FRA), Honda, 3:01:45 +1:33
- Toby Price (AUS), KTM, 3:03:29 +3:17
- Ross Branch (BWA), Hero, 3:03:38 +3:26
Tom Drane collects two wins at Greenville
Tom Drane has added two wins at Greenville in the Open Singles and Open Money classes to his tally, while heading along to the ProMotocross at Ironman.
Tom Drane
“Had a great day yesterday racing at Greenville coming away with two wins in Open Singles and Open Money. Great event put on by promoters @westernohiomotorsports. It was good to see a packed grandstand.
Travelled to the ProMotocross to watch two Aussies make history. Was good seeing some Aussie getting it done.”
Full-strength Aussie TdN teams to compete 2023 event
Australia will compete the 2023 Trial des Nations (TdN) with full-strength men’s and women’s teams in France from September 8-10.
Australia will take an unchanged line-up into the 18-country International Trophy men’s division, with reigning Aussie champion Kyle Middleton (TRRS) to be joined by Connor Hogan (TRRS) and South Australian Chris Bayles (GasGas) – the trio now seasoned TdN campaigners.
In the women’s division, Lillie Yiatrou (Vertigo) returns for her second TdN appearance and the first since 2019, where she will join forces with incumbent Kaitlyn Cummins (TRRS) who first made her Aussie debut in 2015.
Middleton, Hogan and Bayles already share a special TdN bond after winning the 2017 International Trophy – which was Australia’s first victory in the category after six previous podium finishes.
The TdN will be held in a ski resort in Auron, about 90 km from Nice. At the TdN, the best two scores in each section count towards the team total – offering a particular challenge to the Aussie women in only having two participants.
The Aussie men will collect their TdN machinery in Europe early next week before heading to a training camp in Andorra and then onto the final round of the FIM Trial World Championship (for both men and women) in France from September 1-3.
At the shakedown, Middleton, Hogan and Bayles will compete in the Trial2 class – while for Yiatrou and Cummins it’s the culmination of a 2023 European campaign in the Trial2 Women class.
Long-time Australian TdN team manager Philip Whittle couldn’t be happier with how it’s all come together.
Philip Whittle
“The preparation has been fantastic, and we’ll head in to the TdN on the back of the three-day camp and then the shakedown in France in the first weekend of September. Having a settled line-up really helps the Australian team in lots of ways, and I’m especially happy to see Lillie back in the fold. She had some time off but has come back to the sport with more passion and is a crafty campaigner. The other week she was training with Kaitlyn in Andorra when Toni Bou turned up to do some riding – it doesn’t get any bigger than that! As always, we’ll be giving it out best shot and I’m looking forward to getting things underway.”
The Australian team will also include three minders – Jarad Boniface, Jono Chellas and Michael Zutelija.
2024 KTM Australian Junior MX heads to the wild west
Motorcycling Australia has announce that the 2024 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championships (AJMX) will be hosted by the Bunbury Motorcycle Club in Western Australia, from September 24-28 in 2024. The KTM AJMX brings together young riders from across the country to compete for the highly coveted national title.
Peter Doyle – MA CEO
“The KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championships is a pinnacle event on the Australian motocross calendar, and we are delighted to announce Bunbury Motorcycle Club as the host for 2024. Western Australia offers incredible landscapes and a rich motocross heritage, providing the perfect backdrop for this important championship.”
Tam Paul – KTM Group National Sales Manager
“KTM Australia are pleased to continue their long-standing association with AJMX into 2024. Junior Racing is at the core of our brand values and with Western Australia being the original heart land of KTM Australia this location holds a special place in our history. To return to Perth and specifically the Bunbury region, we are guaranteed an exceptional track and an extraordinary experience from the club involved. With many of our elite team riders past and present originating from Western Australia, this has always been a key racing region for our brand, and we look forward to seeing the talent from across the country converge again in 2024. Beyond racing, the southern Western Australian region is an iconic destination, with a broad offering of family activities along the Margret River to look forward to. Will see you trackside next year!” – Tam Paul KTM Group National Sales Manager
2023 Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials cancelled
The 2023 Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials (BMST), an FIM Land Speed World Records event, has been cancelled for the second year in a row. Conditions were looking promising for the annual motorcycle-only competition, but rains brought in by Hurricane Hilary have left the racing surface soaked through, spoiling the hard finish the salt flats need to support motorcycle racing.
Rescheduled Edenhope AORC cancelled
The AORC Management and Edenhope Motorcycle Club have advised that Rounds 5 and 6 of the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore (AORC) which were originally rescheduled for September 9-10, will be cancelled due to poor ground conditions at the planned location.
The AORC season will be shortened to 10 rounds from the originally scheduled 12 with the next event on the championship calendar to be held at Kyogle on 16-17 September. Entrants that have already made a payment to compete in Rounds 5 and 6 will be issued with a full refund within 10 – 14 business days.
Romain Febvre confirmed for 2024 with Kawasaki in MXGP
Kawasaki have confirmed that Romain Febvre will remain with the KRT MXGP project next season (2024) for the fifth consecutive year. Since he joined the team four years ago Romain Febvre has consistently delivered success, including a world championship silver medal in 2021, and is currently in outstanding form with six Grand Prix victories and one further podium from the most recent seven rounds of the world’s premier off-road series, the FIM MXGP Motocross World Championship.
The 31 year old is currently second in the series points standings despite an unfortunate start collision during Qualifying for the Spanish GP in May which prevented him from contesting that round of the series.
Romain Febvre
“I’m delighted to continue with Kawasaki; that was of course my first choice! We worked hard last winter to develop the brand-new KX450-SR from the KX450 production machine and we have shown with all these podiums how competitive the bike is. I want to keep that package for next season. I feel so comfortable on the bike and we have already won six GPs together. I know the bike and the team members; we have a great connection together and to stay on the same bike with the same people is for sure the best way to prepare for another title assault next year.”
Grasstree Beach Races 2023 – King of the Beach
The 2023 Grasstree Beach Races are done and dusted, with Mick Carew claiming his first ever win and King of the Beach title, heading off Ryan Eden and Kayden Downing.
Damien Koppe also nabbed the Street Bike class win, sweeping all three races on his Triumph triple, ahead of Carew and Michael Kirkness.
Koppe also took the 451-750 four-stroke class win, trading wins with Joshua Grajczonek and managing to hold out a three-point lead. Jordan Gilmore was third overall.
In the 301-650 cc two-stroke class, Michael Kirkness was undefeated, Darren Walker the runner-up with consistent second places, and Dean Muscat third with three third-places.
Koppe took top honours in the Up to 300 cc two-stroke class, Kayden Downing closest competition but competing in alternate races. Dean Muscat was third overall and competed in the same races as Koppe.
The Up to 300 cc four-strokes class had far less entries and was run without heats, Kayden Downing sweeping all three races, Jordan Gilmore going 2-2-2 for second overall, and Scott Martin 3-3-3 for third.
The 301-450 cc four-strokes ran heats with a bigger entry list, and Koppe was the winner here too, with three wins to his name, Kayden Downing the runner-up and tied on points with Jack Millburn, 70-points a-piece.
Georgia Hanrahan topped the Open Womens class, ahead of Brittaney O’Brien and Chloe Purvis.
Paolo Barbaro-Damato won the Junior Lites class, Luke Kenworthy topped the Mini Lites 9-U12s, Neiko Donovan swept the Mini Lites 12-U16 races, Luke Kenworthy made another appearance as top 65 cc 10-U12s rider, and Steele Beak won the 65 cc 7-U10 class.
2023 King of the Beach Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Mick CAREW
|3:52.914
|2
|Ryan EDEN
|3:56.026
|3
|Kayden DOWNING
|3:56.334
|4
|Brodie LUFF
|3:59.994
|5
|Darren WALKER
|4:03.644
|6
|Jordan GILMORE
|4:04.631
|7
|Bailey COXON
|4:05.207
|8
|Scott MARTIN
|4:13.501
|9
|Mitchell WALKER
|4:14.698
|10
|Dean MUSCAT
|4:16.053
|11
|Damien KOPPE
|4:17.600
Street Bike Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Damien KOPPE
|75
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Mick CAREW
|64
|20
|22
|22
|3
|Michael KIRKNESS
|62
|22
|20
|20
|4
|Brodie LUFF
|51
|18
|15
|18
|5
|Mitchell WALKER
|47
|16
|16
|15
|6
|Scott MARTIN
|34
|0
|18
|16
|7
|Alex MORELLI
|29
|15
|0
|14
Top-10 for New Zealand’s Cole Davies at Ironman Moto Combine
The 2023 MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine has been run and won by newly signed Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider Gavin Towers, who put forth a dominant 1-1 performance to become the program’s sixth different winner, while New Zealand’s Cole Davies came home in seventh.
Behind Towers in Moto 1 were Krystian Janik and Avery long on the podium, while New Zealand’s Cole Davides finished sixth, and Flynn Watts was 22nd.
Towers again took victory in Moto 2, however this time Drew Adams and Avery long rounded out the top three, with Cole Davies dropping to ninth, while Flynn Watts fought his way to a top-10 result in 10th.
As a result Towers took the win with a perfect 50-points, Adams and Long tied on 40-points, but respectively taking second and third. New Zealand’s Davies was seventh overall, and Watts claimed 15th.
Ironman Moto Combine Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|R1
|R2
|Points
|1
|Gavin Towers
|Yamaha
|1
|1
|50
|2
|Drew Adams
|Kawasaki
|4
|2
|40
|3
|Avery Long
|Yamaha
|3
|3
|40
|4
|Enzo Temmerman
|Kawasaki
|5
|4
|34
|5
|Landon Gibson
|Husqvarna
|8
|6
|28
|6
|Leum Oehlhof
|Yamaha
|7
|7
|28
|7
|Cole Davies
|Yamaha
|6
|9
|27
|8
|Logan Best
|Yamaha
|12
|5
|25
|9
|Alexander Fedorstov
|Yamaha
|9
|8
|25
|10
|Collin Allen
|Yamaha
|10
|11
|21
2023 AORC Rounds 7/8 Wrap from Keyneton, SA
Images by Troy Pears
For the full report and extended results see:
Wilksch and Bacon top AORC Rounds in Keyneton
Rounds seven and eight of the 2023 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore kicked off in Keyneton, South Australia over the weekend with low temps and limited visibility for the Cross Country event, comprising round seven.
Competitors had to duke it out over the tough tracks and dry terrain, with Andrew Wilksch taking the overall win and naturally the top E2 honours with it. Other class winners for the day included Kyron Bacon in the E1, Riley McGillivray in E3, Jess Gardiner in EW and Luke Chellas in the EJ class.
Andrew Wilksch – P1/DNF E2
“It was a big weekend and managing energy was key. It was cool to have a return to the Cross Country format and I had a really good race – I got the holeshot and pushed hard early to gain a lead. Knowing how dusty it was, we spent some extra time at the fuel-stop swapping out the filter and cover, to make sure we could manage the bike as best we could for the rest of the race. I had some E2 contenders right behind me, but I focused forward, hit my marks, and was able to pull it together and win my first outright of the year! Today I wanted to back it up, but sadly I hit a soft spot in a creek on the first test and hurt my right knee, which I’ve had dramas with all year. I really struggled to put weight through it on the second test, so we made the tough decision to not continue as I wasn’t competitive anymore. It was a far from ideal way to end the weekend, but I’m super-stoked to get my first win for KTM and show what we can do.”
Of the remaining Senior classes, we also saw Leigh Bentley (Yamaha) top EM (Masters 45+), Rowan Pumpa the EVs (Vets 35+) and Stephen Matheson in EL (Enduro Legends 50+).
Meanwhile in the Juniors, Jackson Versteegen was the top J4 finisher, Danielle McDonald fastest in JG, Jackson Rossi won the J3 class, Mitch Ford the J2, Chase Weston J1 and Ryder Lambing was fastest JJ.
Round 7 Senior Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Total Time
|1
|Andrew WILKSCH
|E2
|2:56:34.293
|2
|Kyron BACON
|E1
|2:58:08.263
|3
|Joshua GREEN
|E2
|2:58:53.023
|4
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|E3
|3:00:48.458
|5
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|E3
|3:03:48.706
|6
|Jye DICKSON
|E2
|3:04:46.456
|7
|Fraser HIGLETT
|E2
|3:04:53.981
|8
|Luke CHELLAS
|EJ
|3:05:12.035
|9
|Billy HARGY
|EJ
|3:06:25.802
|10
|William DENNETT
|EJ
|3:06:57.604
|11
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|E2
|3:07:01.035
|12
|William PRICE
|E1
|3:08:13.056
|13
|Samuel PRETSCHERER
|E3
|3:08:32.986
|14
|Sean THROUP
|E2
|3:11:46.182
|15
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|E1
|3:13:18.262
|16
|Patrick MCGILLIVRAY
|E3
|3:18:17.535
|17
|Luke BUNNIK
|E3
|3:18:35.605
|18
|Max MIDWINTER
|EJ
|3:18:35.652
|19
|Max PRICE
|E2
|3:18:46.092
|20
|Jett YARNOLD
|EJ
|3:19:35.351
For round eight the clouds drifted away and the sun heated things up in Keyneton on day two, with three Sprint tracks on the menu – all dry and dusty – demanding extra focus and determination from riders.
This time it was Kyron Bacon claiming the round overall and the E1 win, while Jonte Reynders topped E2, Riley McGillivray took the E3 win, Will Dennett was fastest EJ rider and Riley Crimmins took out the J4.
Kyron Bacon – P1/P1 E1
“I’m just happy to be back at the AORC and racing again. It had been nearly three months between races for me and while my recovery went well, I just wanted to get back to an AORC round and see how my progress was coming along. I still think there is room for improvement and it took me a little to get warmed up each day, but it was a positive weekend for me and the team and its good to be back Thank you to everyone in the team for supporting me and standing by me during my injury. It was cool to be back with the guys and having fun racing. You don’t realise how much you miss it until you can’t do it.”
Jonte Reynders – DNF/P1 E2
“I didn’t get the best of starts in yesterday’s 3-hour XC, which saw me having to push my way through the pack. I was able to make the ground up and was knocking on the door of the lead group when we suffered an issue with the bike and had to withdraw, resulting in a devastating DNF. Fortunately, we were able to turn things around today and rebound in the best way possible with a strong win in the E2 class and P2 outright. I felt great on the bike all weekend. A huge shoutout to my team and supporters for everything they contribute, I’m glad to repay them with the class victory today and looking forward to continuing this momentum and finishing out the year strongly.”
Riley McGillivray – P1/P1 E3
“It was a great weekend for me and I was more stoked to score my best-ever outright position than I was to win the E3 class both days, to be honest! Yesterday I started slow in the Cross Country race, but soon got into the flow of it and tried to keep it on two wheels. Conditions were pretty tough – dusty and rocky – but I really like the technical stuff. Conditions were similar today and it was a matter of finding new lines and being more creative to stay out of the dusty ruts and off the ground. I was consistently about 15 seconds faster each lap, so was able to build a good buffer. After such a huge break in the AORC calendar it’s great to be back racing again and I’m looking forward to Kyogle in a few weeks’ time.”
Over on the Offroad Advantage test, Jess Gardiner claimed EW victory, Leigh Bentley (Yamaha) the EM, Rowan Pumpa topped EV and Michael Widdison won the EL.
The Juniors competed on the MXstore test, Danielle McDonald taking out the JG class, Marcus Nowland fatest J3 rider, Mitch Ford the J2 victor, Chase Weston top of J1 and Ryder Burchell winning the JJ.
Leaving South Australia, we see Cooper Sheidow leading the E1 class on 124 points to McMahon and Price on 116. In the E2 Josh Green leads the standings on 141-points, Dickson on 124 and Reynders on 106.
McGillivray holds a narrow E3 lead on 137-points, Granquist not far off on 133, and Pretschrer a close 132-points. Dennet leads the EJ class meanwhile on 145-points, Hargy second on 124 and Chellas third on 112. Jessica Gardiner holds a strong lead in the Women’s standings, on 144-points to Karlsson’s 120, and Ariana Collin’s 104.
Round 8 Senior Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Total Time
|1
|Kyron BACON
|E1
|1:06:42.180
|2
|Jonte REYNDERS
|E2
|1:06:46.937
|3
|Korey MCMAHON
|E1
|1:07:49.302
|4
|Joshua GREEN
|E2
|1:08:37.585
|5
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|E1
|1:09:31.413
|6
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|E3
|1:09:44.402
|7
|William DENNETT
|EJ
|1:10:01.864
|8
|William PRICE
|E1
|1:10:35.169
|9
|Jye DICKSON
|E2
|1:10:37.384
|10
|Fraser HIGLETT
|E2
|1:10:38.485
|11
|Samuel PRETSCHERER
|E3
|1:10:51.223
|12
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|E2
|1:10:54.026
|13
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|E3
|1:11:19.894
|14
|Jett YARNOLD
|EJ
|1:11:23.375
|15
|Billy HARGY
|EJ
|1:11:25.032
|16
|Brock NICHOLS
|E1
|1:12:49.990
|17
|Luke CHELLAS
|EJ
|1:13:25.279
|18
|Travis SILK
|E2
|1:13:29.028
|19
|Riley CRIMMINS
|J4
|1:13:53.090
|20
|Davey GEAR
|J4
|1:14:29.268
2023 AMA Pro MX Round 11 – Ironman Raceway Rider Quotes
For the full report and results see:
Full round recap from AMA Pro MX finale at Ironman
450 Round
The most dominant and impressive rookie season in 450 Class history saw Lawrence join elite company with the sport’s rarest feat. He becomes just the third rider in 52 seasons to go undefeated, joining AMA Hall of Famers Ricky Carmichael, who compiled two perfect seasons, and James Stewart. Lawrence’s 11 career wins already place him into a tie for 15th all time after just one season of competition.
Sexton’s sixth runner-up finish (2-2) of the season capped off an impressive summer for the Supercross Champion, despite missing three races with injury. He failed to finish off the podium just once in eight starts. Plessinger rounded out the overall podium in third (5-3) for his third podium result of the season.
Lawrence’s final margin in the 450 Class standings is 151 points over Ferrandis, while Plessinger earned his best-career championship finish in the premier class in third.
Jett Lawrence – P1
“I say this all the time, but we shouldn’t be here. For the way we were living in Australia and how much struggling we did there, there was no pathway to where we are now. To do what we’ve done, make history and be put alongside names such as Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart, it means the world. It was awesome to race Chase all summer, and I feel like we pushed each other to elevate. All summer, I knew I couldn’t back it down or make mistakes. I stayed focused all season long, and it’s unbelievable to leave here with a perfect season.”
Chase Sexton – P2
“I came here a lot as an amateur, and I’ve always felt that I jell with this track. I wasn’t a huge fan of some of the changes they made this year, but I still felt like I was right there all day. I rode pretty solid, and I gave it my all. I’d say the theme to my outdoor season was ‘never quit.’ It was a trying outdoor season, but I gave it my all and put it all out on the track. That’s all we could do every week, and I know I did everything I could.”
Aaron Plessinger – P3
“I’m pumped to finish this season’s outdoor championship on the box! We experienced a few ups and downs this year, which is all part of racing, although continued to fight and ended up with P3 overall in the championship. My first motos remained the difficult part of the day, which was the same deal today, although we rebounded well in moto two for third place. Onto the SMX playoffs now, I’m stoked and intrigued to see what the tracks will be like, and excited to take the sport to all-new venues also.”
Justin Barcia – P7
“I had a tough first moto. I got into a little pile-up and came back to 11th. It definitely wasn’t happy with that. In the second moto, I had a decent start and rode really hard. I found some decent lines, had a good flow going, and ended up fifth. I was definitely happier with the second moto considering where I was at a couple weeks ago to now. Not bad, but I definitely have a lot of work to do. I’m looking forward to SuperMotocross and getting back to my winning self.”
Seth Hammaker – P9
“It was a decent way to end the season, but I felt like I had more and it just didn’t come out on the track,” said Hammaker. “I am thankful that the consistency I was able to put in got me into the playoffs and I still have another few races to showcase my speed.”
450 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|1
|1
|50
|2
|Chase Sexton
|2
|2
|44
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|5
|3
|36
|4
|Jason Anderson
|4
|4
|36
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|6
|6
|30
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|7
|8
|27
|7
|Justin Barcia
|11
|5
|26
|8
|Dylan Wright
|8
|9
|25
|9
|Phillip Nicoletti
|12
|7
|23
|10
|Harri Kullas
|9
|12
|21
|11
|Dylan Ferrandis
|3
|37
|20
|12
|Grant Harlan
|14
|14
|14
|13
|Fredrik Noren
|22
|10
|11
|14
|Jess Pettis
|10
|38
|11
|15
|Jose Butron
|39
|11
|10
250 Round
Shimoda’s maiden 1-1 performance and third career win proved significant for Kawasaki, which had yet to win throughout Monster Energy Supercross and the first 10 rounds of Pro Motocross, and helped the manufacturer avoid its first winless season since 1981. Deegan’s late pass for third in Moto 2 allowed the newly crowned Rookie of the Year to finish in the runner-up spot (2-3), while Vialle ended his first year on American soil with his third podium result in third (3-4).
While Shimoda enjoyed the spoils of victory, it was Lawrence who savored the celebration of a championship. The veteran Australian captured seven victories over the course of the summer and eight podium finishes to finish the season with a final margin of 20 points over Cooper, who earned his fourth career championship podium result, while Shimoda earned a second straight championship podium finish in third.
Team Honda HRC is now in the midst of a three-year winning streak for 250 Class titles following back-to-back crowns by Jett Lawrence in 2021 and 2022.
Hunter Lawrence – P5
“Coming around the first turn in moto 1, I knew this was going to be a tough one. Once I saw Justin Cooper on the ground, I knew it would be a whole lot easier. I knew coming in, he was the only guy I had to focus on beating. I knew where he was all moto, and I knew where I had to finish to win the war. It was ours to lose, and I’m pumped we brought it home.”
Jo Shimoda – P1
“It’s funny because this victory comes at a great time this year. We normally are finishing out the year when the Pro Motocross season comes to an end, but now I’m excited to see three more races in the playoffs. I feel great and I think we’ve found something to bring to Charlotte in a few weeks. I’m so happy to give this win to the team. They’ve worked really hard and never gave up.”
Haiden Deegan – P2
“This year’s been crazy. To be honest, I woke up sick as a dog, but there ain’t no quit in me. I’m going to fight until the end. This year’s been hard, but I never gave up. I’m going to go home, work my butt off, and come back swinging next year.”
Tom Vialle – P3
“I really didn’t know what to expect this year, to be honest, racing my first season of Pro Motocross. Learning how these guys race, learning the tracks at every round for the first time, and then how to set the bike up over here too. Racing Supercross in the winter and motocross through the summer, this was all new to me, so I am very happy to finish my season here at Ironman with a podium, also to get the win in Southwick, and to come out of my first full season in America healthy.”
Ryder DiFrancesco – P6
“It felt so good to lead the pack around the first turn not just once but twice,” said DiFrancesco. “I kind of knew my biggest competition to the front were my teammates but I felt good and made it stick. I had a few small things that cost me, but overall I was really happy with my day and excited to move forward to the playoffs.”
Maximus Vohland – P8
“It was a tough weekend here in Ironman. I had to fight back to eighth in moto one after going down in the opening lap carnage, then in the second moto I really charged hard, was in sixth, and then an off-track excursion cost me a couple of places. Seventh overall for the championship, I would’ve liked for more, although I was happy with the improvements I made this year and now we’ll come back for the SMX playoffs next up.”
Pierce Brown – P13
“The first moto was a little bit rough. I got tangled up with some riders after the start which was unfortunate. I had to start from basically dead last, and was able to make it up to 17th. Not a good moto, but I was happy with my riding. In moto two it wasn’t a great start or a terrible start, but I was able to make some passes and ended up tenth. So, for how the last couple motos have been I’m pretty happy with how I rode in moto two and how it went so hopefully we’re building some momentum for the SuperMotocross rounds.”
250 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Jo Shimoda
|1
|1
|50
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|2
|3
|42
|3
|Tom Vialle
|3
|4
|38
|4
|Justin Cooper
|13
|2
|30
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|5
|9
|28
|6
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|9
|6
|27
|7
|Jalek Swoll
|11
|5
|26
|8
|Maximus Vohland
|8
|8
|26
|9
|Seth Hammaker
|6
|12
|24
|10
|Stilez Robertson
|12
|11
|19
|11
|Austin Forkner
|4
|35
|18
|12
|Daxton Bennick
|20
|7
|15
|13
|Pierce Brown
|17
|10
|15
|14
|Dilan Schwartz
|14
|13
|15
|15
|Levi Kitchen
|7
|37
|14
2023 Red Bull Outliers – FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
Manuel Lettenbichler has triumphed at Round Four of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, making the Red Bull Outliers his fourth win of the season, out of the four races held, further extending his standings lead.
Cresting the final climb to the finish line, Mani took the win by an impressive 41 seconds from Bolt to keep his 100 percent win record intact. The reigning champion now looks ahead to the fifth and penultimate round of the series – the Hixpania Hard Enduro in mid-October.
Manuel Lettenbichler – P1
“I’m so happy to take the win here in Canada, it feels awesome! I managed to get up most of the hills without any problem and that helped me to conserve as much energy as possible. I bent my handlebars pretty good on one of the last uphills so that was a bit of a worry. Being the first to reach some of the sections was a bit of a disadvantage, because it was so slippery. Four wins in a row now, I’m speechless.”
Billy Bolt – P2
“It’s been a good race and a great weekend. Finishing second in the prologue and runner-up in the main race has been solid. I would have loved to win the prologue having won both my heat races, but a crash at just the wrong time cost me. For the main race I knew it was going to be tough. There were a lot of big slippery climbs, and we were racing in some serious heat. I had a good start with Mani, and we rode together early on. I had a few mistakes throughout, but generally I was happy with my riding. On the final lap I had one big mistake that allowed Mario to close the gap to me, but I managed to recover and get some breathing room coming into the final big section. I got onto Mani’s wheel there but had pushed a bit hard and just didn’t have an answer to him at the end.”
Trystan Hart – P3
“Not the result I wanted to get here at my home race, but I have to be happy with a podium. The prologue didn’t go my way – I made a few too many mistakes there, and today was the same. I got caught up in the mayhem early on and was chasing the whole way after that and it really took everything out of me. It’s great to get onto the podium in front of all my home fans, I just wish it was a couple of steps higher.”
Round Four Red Bull Outliers Results – Provisional
- Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM
- Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna
- Trystan Hart (CAN), KTM
- Mario Roman (ESP), Sherco
- Wade Young (RSA), Sherco
Provisional Championship Standings (After Round Four)
- Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 86 points
- Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 63 pts
- Trystan Hart (CAN), KTM, 62 pts
2023 Racing schedule
Revised 2023 MXGP Calendar (Remaining Rounds)
|Date
|Country
|Venue
|04 June
|Latvia
|Kegums
|11 June
|Germany
|Teutschenthal
|25 June
|Indonesia
|Sumbawa
|02 July
|Indonesia
|Lombok
|16 July
|Czech Republic
|Loket
|23 July
|Belgium
|Lommel
|30 July
|Finland
|Hyvinkää
|13 August
|Sweden
|Uddevalla
|20 August
|The Netherlands
|Arnhem
|03 September
|Türkiye
|Afyonkarahisar
|17 September
|Italy
|Maggiora
|01 October
|Great Britain
|Matterley Basin
2023 FIM EnduroGP World Championship Calendar
|Date
|Location
|Country
|31 March-2 April
|San Remo/Arma di Taggia
|Italy
|5-7 May
|Lalin
|Spain
|26-28 May
|Heinola
|Finland
|1-3 June
|Skövde
|Sweden
|30 June-2 July
|Gelnica
|Slovakia
|29 Sept-1 Oct
|Valpaços
|Portugal
|6 -8 October
|St Andre/Santiago do Cacem
|Portugal
2023 American Flat Track Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Race
|Location
|1
|March 9
|Daytona Flat Track I
|Daytona Beach, FL
|2
|March 10
|Daytona Flat Track II
|Daytona Beach, FL
|3
|March 25
|Senoia Short Track
|Senoia, GA
|4
|April 1
|Arizona Bike Week
|TBA
|5
|April 22
|Devil’s Bowl Half Mile
|Mesquite, TX
|6
|May 6
|Ventura Short Track
|Ventura, CA
|7
|May 13
|Sacramento Mile
|Sacramento, CA
|8
|May 27
|Red Mile
|Lexington, KY
|10
|June 17
|Du Quoin Mile
|Du Quoin, IL
|11
|June 24
|Line Half-Mile
|Lina, OH
|12
|July 1
|West Virginia Half-Mile
|Mineral Wells, WV
|13
|July 8
|Orange Country Half-Mile
|Middletown, NY
|14
|July 22
|Bridgeport Half-Mile
|Bridgeport, NJ
|15
|July 30
|Peoria TT
|Peroia, IL
|16
|August 6
|Buffalo Chip TT
|Sturgis, SO
|17
|August 12
|Castle Rock TT
|Castle Rock, WA
|18
|September 2
|Springfield Mile I
|Springfield, IL
|19
|September 3
|Springfield Mile II
|Springfield, IL
2023 FIM World Supercross Calendar
|Date
|Venue, Stadium
|Country
|01 July
|Birmingham, Villa Park Stadium
|Great Britain
|22 July
|Lyon-Décines, Groupama Stadium
|France
|30 September
|Asian Grand Prix (TBA)
|South-East Asia
|14 October
|Dusseldorf, Merkus Spiel Arena
|Germany
|28 October
|Vancouver, BC Place Stadium
|Canada
|24-25 November
|Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
|Australia
|*TBA = To be announced
2023 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar
|Rnd
|Series
|Stadium
|Location
|Date
|4
|AMA SX
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA
|January 28
|5
|AMA SX
|NRG Stadium
|Houston, TX
|February 4
|6
|AMA SX
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tampa, FL
|February 11
|2*
|AMA SX
|RingCentral Coliseum
|Oakland, CA
|February 18
|7
|AMA SX
|AT&T Stadium
|Arlington, TX
|February 25
|8
|AMA SX
|Daytona Int. Speedway
|Daytona Beach, FL
|March 4
|9
|AMA SX
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis, IN
|March 11
|10
|AMA SX
|Ford Field
|Detroit, MI
|March 18
|11
|AMA SX
|Lumen Field
|Seattle, WA
|March 25
|12
|AMA SX
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, AZ
|April 8
|13
|AMA SX
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Atlanta, GA
|April 15
|14
|AMA SX
|MetLife Stadium
|East Rutherford, NJ
|April 22
|15
|AMA SX
|Nisssan Stadium
|Nashville, TN
|April 29
|16
|AMA SX
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Denver, CO
|May 6
|17
|AMA SX
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Salt Lake City, UT
|May 13
|18
|ProMX
|Fox Raceway National
|Pala, CA
|May 27
|19
|ProMX
|Hangtown Classic
|Rancho Cordova, CA
|June 3
|20
|ProMX
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|June 10
|21
|ProMX
|High Point National
|Mount Morris, PA
|June 17
|22
|ProMX
|RedBud National
|Buchanan, MI
|July 1
|23
|ProMX
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|July 8
|24
|ProMX
|Spring Creek National
|Millville, MN
|July 15
|25
|ProMX
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|July 22
|26
|ProMX
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, NY
|August 12
|27
|ProMX
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|August 19
|28
|ProMX
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsbille, IN
|August 26
|29
|SMX
|zMAX Dragway
|Charlotte, NC
|September 9
|30
|SMX
|Chicagoland Speedway
|Joilet, IL
|September 16
|31
|SMX
|LA Memorial Coliseum
|Los Angeles, LA
|September 23
2023 Penrite ProMX Championship calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Classes
|Round 1
|WONTHAGGI, VIC
|5 March
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 2
|APPIN, NSW
|19 March
|MX1, MX2, MX3
|Round 3
|WODONGA, VIC
|16 April
|MX1, MX2, MX3,
|Round 4
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Round 5
|GILLMAN, SA
|28 May
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 6
|TOOWOOMBA, QLD
|25 June
|MX1, MX2, MX3,
|Round 7
|QLD MOTO PARK (QMP)
|13 August
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 8
|COOLUM, QLD
|19-20 August
|MX1, MX2, MX3, VETS, MXW
GNCC 2023 Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Feb 18-19
|Big Buck
|Union, SC
|Mar 4-5
|Wild Boar
|Palatka, FL
|Mar 11-12
|The General
|Washington, GA
|Apr 1-2
|Tiger Run
|Bick Buck Farm, Union SC
|Apr 15-16
|Camp Coker Bullet
|Society Hill, SC
|May 6-7
|Hoosier
|Crawfordsville, IN
|May 20-21
|The John Penton
|Millfield, OH
|Jun 3-4
|Mason-Dixon
|Mt. Morris, PA
|Jun 24-25
|Snowshoe
|Snowshoe, WV
|Sep 16-17
|The Mountaineer
|Beckley, WV
|Oct 7-8
|Buckwheat 100
|Newburg, WV
|Oct 21-22
|Ironman
|Crawfordsville, IN
2023 Australian Dirt Track Calendar
|Date
|Championship
|Location
|April 15-16
|Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships
|Mike Hatcher MCC (QLD)
|July 15-16
|Australian Junior Track Championships
|Hunter MCC (Barleigh Ranch Circuit) (NSW)
|October 7-8
|Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships
|Albury-Wodonga MCC (Diamond Park) (VIC)
|October 28-29
|Australian Senior Track Championships
|Hunter MCC (Barleigh Ranch Circuit) (NSW)
2023 FIM Long Track World Championship
|FIM Long Track World Championship
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|24 June
|Challenge
|La Réole
|France
|18 May
|Final
|Herxheim
|Germany
|17 June
|Final
|Ostrów
|Poland
|13 July
|Final
|Marmande
|France
|20 August
|Final
|Scheessel
|Germany
|02 September
|Final
|Morizès
|France
|17 September
|Final
|Mühldorf
|Germany
|FIM Long Track of Nations
|24 September
|Final
|Roden
|The Netherlands
|FIM Speedway Youth Gold Trophy
|08 July
|Final
|Holsted
|Denmark
|FIM Track Racing Youth Gold Trophy
|23 July
|Final
|Gdańsk
|Poland
2023 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup Calendar
|DATE
|VENUE
|COUNTRY
|13 May
|Barcelona
|Spain
|24 June
|Crans-Montana*
|Switzerland
|29 July
|Vollore-Montagne
|France
|09 September
|TBA
|USA
|28 October
|Busan*
|South Korea
|18 November
|TBA
|ASIA
|*Subject to contract
2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship calendar
|Round
|Event
|Date
|Round 1
|Xross, Serbia
|May 17/18/19/20
|Round 2
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, Austria
|June 8/9/10/11
|Round 3
|Red Bull Abestone, Italy
|July 7/8/9
|Round 4
|Red Bull Romaniacs, Romania
|July 25/26/27/28/29
|Round 5
|Red Bull Outliers, Canada
|August 26/27
|Round 6
|Roof of Africa, South Africa
|September 28/29/30
|Round 7
|24MX GetzenRodeo, Germany
|November 3/4
2023 Northern NSW Ironman MX Series Calendar
- Round 1 – 14th May Coonabarabran Goanna Tracks
- Round 2 – 18th June Coffs Harbour Motorcycle Club
- Round 3 – 25th June Hastings Valley Motorcycle Club
- Round 4 – 13th August Moree Motorcycle Club
- Round 5 – 3rd September Inverell Motorcycle Club (Finale & Presentation)
2023 FIM Baja World Cup calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|2-4 February
|Saudi Baja-
|Saudi Arabia
|16-18 March
|Qatar International Baja
|Qatar
|14-16 April
|Baja TT
|Dehesa Extremadura
|21-23 July
|Baja Aragon
|Spain
|10-12 August
|Hungarian Baja
|Hungary
|September-October* TBC
|Baja do Oeste
|Portugal
|2-4 November
|Jordan Baja
|Jordan
|December *TBC
|Baja Dubai
|UAE
|*To be confirmed = TBC
2023 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship Calendar
|2023 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|28 January
|Qualifying round
|Örnsköldsvik
|Sweden
|18 – 19 March
|Finals
|Inzell
|Germany
|01 – 02 April
|Finals
|Heerenveen*
|The Netherlands
|FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|27 May
|Qualifying round
|Zarnovica
|Slovakia
|27 May
|Qualifying round
|Lonigo
|Italy
|29 May
|Qualifying round
|Abensberg
|Germany
|29 May
|Qualifying round
|Debrecen
|Hungary
|19 August
|Challenge
|Gislaved
|Sweden
|FIM SGP2 World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Krsko
|Slovenia
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Vojens
|Denmark
|FIM SGP3 World Championship – Semi finals
|12 July
|Semi final 1
|Västervik
|Sweden
|12 July
|Semi final 2
|Västervik
|Sweden
|FIM Flat Track World Championship
|TBA
|Final
|TBA
|TBA
|09 September
|Final
|Debrecen
|Hungary
|16 September
|Final
|Boves
|Italy
|23 September
|Final
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|07 October
|Final
|Morizès
|France
2023 FIM Sidecar Motocross World Championship Provisional Calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|26 March
|Talavera de la Reina
|Spain
|02 April
|Alqueidao
|Portugal
|07 May
|Kramolin
|Czech Republic
|14 May
|Heerde
|The Netherlands
|28 May
|Brou
|France
|11 June
|Lange Motokeskus
|Estonia
|18 June
|Gdansk tbc
|Poland
|25 June
|Lommel
|Belgium
|16 July
|Strassbessenbach tbc
|Germany
|22 July*
|Red Brae
|Northern Ireland
|30 July
|Cusses Gorse
|Great Britain
|20 August
|Kaplice
|Czech Republic
|17 September
|Rudersberg
|Germany
|01 October
|Castelnau de Levis
|France