GoFundMe set up to support Aussie Women’s ISDE Team funding

Jessica Gardiner has made a heartfelt plea for support for her and the Australian Women Team’s funding to compete the 2023 ISDE, aiming at raising $60K towards their total costs.

Jessica Gardiner

“To my amazing supporters and followers ! Team Australia ladies have made a huge commitment to go to FIM International 6 Days of Enduro – ISDE this year in Argentina despite lack of funding. It’s basically the Olympics of our sport! I’ve represented this country 10 times and helped bring home six world titles and multiple podiums for the other four years. We couldn’t not go! We have had 57 exceptional kind hearted humans donate to our GoFundMe (Aussie Girls) page to raise $6700 so far (THANK YOU SO MUCH). Our goal is to raise $60k (which is still well below our total costs). Let’s go Australia.”

This year’s team are Jessica Gardiner, Tayla Jones and young gun Danielle McDonald, with the funds to go towards flights, accommodation, team assistance, insurance, motorcycle hire and much more.

They are also looking for major or official supporters, check out the GoFundMe link for more details:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/aussie-girls-to-isde-2023 (link)

Toby Price fourth after 2023 Desafio Ruta 40 opening stage

The 2023 Desafio Ruta 40’s opening stage began early at the La Rioja bivouac, with riders set for a long day, covering a total distance of nearly 700 kilometres, the stage included a 333-kilometre timed special.

Gravel tracks made up much of the route with little in the way of navigation required. The stage still posed a sizeable challenge however, with the riders’ endurance and focus tested to the maximum.

Sixth on the short opening prologue stage, Toby Price was the seventh rider to enter the day’s special. Maintaining a smooth, solid pace throughout, the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship leader delivered a solid ride to ultimately post the fourth fastest time.

With competitors earning bonus time for leading out on tomorrow’s stage two, Price will be eager to quickly catch and pass the three riders ahead of him to gain the absolute maximum advantage.

Toby Price

“Stage one complete at the Desafio Ruta 40. I had a good feeling with the bike all day today, the only problem was the fact that most of the stage was raced on really fast, rocky tracks. With the Baja tire, it was all about managing that all day really. With around 80 kilometers to go, I could feel the mousse was getting soft, so I really had to back off and that cost me some time. It seems a few guys had some issues so it’s not ideal. Other than that, I’m happy with the day and there’s plenty more riding to go yet.”

Tosha Schareina topped the results for the day and took an early lead, with Luciano Benavides and Adrien Van Beveren rounding out the top three, +17s and +1m33s off leading pace, with Price 3m17s off.

Provisional Results/Standings – 2023 Desafio Ruta 40, Stage 1

Tosha Schareina (ESP), Honda, 3:00:12 Luciano Benavides (ARG), Husqvarna, 3:00:29 +0:17 Adrien Van Beveren (FRA), Honda, 3:01:45 +1:33 Toby Price (AUS), KTM, 3:03:29 +3:17 Ross Branch (BWA), Hero, 3:03:38 +3:26

Tom Drane collects two wins at Greenville

Tom Drane has added two wins at Greenville in the Open Singles and Open Money classes to his tally, while heading along to the ProMotocross at Ironman.

Tom Drane

“Had a great day yesterday racing at Greenville coming away with two wins in Open Singles and Open Money. Great event put on by promoters @westernohiomotorsports. It was good to see a packed grandstand.

Travelled to the ProMotocross to watch two Aussies make history. Was good seeing some Aussie getting it done.”

Full-strength Aussie TdN teams to compete 2023 event

Australia will compete the 2023 Trial des Nations (TdN) with full-strength men’s and women’s teams in France from September 8-10.

Australia will take an unchanged line-up into the 18-country International Trophy men’s division, with reigning Aussie champion Kyle Middleton (TRRS) to be joined by Connor Hogan (TRRS) and South Australian Chris Bayles (GasGas) – the trio now seasoned TdN campaigners.

In the women’s division, Lillie Yiatrou (Vertigo) returns for her second TdN appearance and the first since 2019, where she will join forces with incumbent Kaitlyn Cummins (TRRS) who first made her Aussie debut in 2015.

Middleton, Hogan and Bayles already share a special TdN bond after winning the 2017 International Trophy – which was Australia’s first victory in the category after six previous podium finishes.

The TdN will be held in a ski resort in Auron, about 90 km from Nice. At the TdN, the best two scores in each section count towards the team total – offering a particular challenge to the Aussie women in only having two participants.

The Aussie men will collect their TdN machinery in Europe early next week before heading to a training camp in Andorra and then onto the final round of the FIM Trial World Championship (for both men and women) in France from September 1-3.

At the shakedown, Middleton, Hogan and Bayles will compete in the Trial2 class – while for Yiatrou and Cummins it’s the culmination of a 2023 European campaign in the Trial2 Women class.

Long-time Australian TdN team manager Philip Whittle couldn’t be happier with how it’s all come together.

Philip Whittle

“The preparation has been fantastic, and we’ll head in to the TdN on the back of the three-day camp and then the shakedown in France in the first weekend of September. Having a settled line-up really helps the Australian team in lots of ways, and I’m especially happy to see Lillie back in the fold. She had some time off but has come back to the sport with more passion and is a crafty campaigner. The other week she was training with Kaitlyn in Andorra when Toni Bou turned up to do some riding – it doesn’t get any bigger than that! As always, we’ll be giving it out best shot and I’m looking forward to getting things underway.”

The Australian team will also include three minders – Jarad Boniface, Jono Chellas and Michael Zutelija.

2024 KTM Australian Junior MX heads to the wild west

Motorcycling Australia has announce that the 2024 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championships (AJMX) will be hosted by the Bunbury Motorcycle Club in Western Australia, from September 24-28 in 2024. The KTM AJMX brings together young riders from across the country to compete for the highly coveted national title.

Peter Doyle – MA CEO

“The KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championships is a pinnacle event on the Australian motocross calendar, and we are delighted to announce Bunbury Motorcycle Club as the host for 2024. Western Australia offers incredible landscapes and a rich motocross heritage, providing the perfect backdrop for this important championship.”

Tam Paul – KTM Group National Sales Manager

“KTM Australia are pleased to continue their long-standing association with AJMX into 2024. Junior Racing is at the core of our brand values and with Western Australia being the original heart land of KTM Australia this location holds a special place in our history. To return to Perth and specifically the Bunbury region, we are guaranteed an exceptional track and an extraordinary experience from the club involved. With many of our elite team riders past and present originating from Western Australia, this has always been a key racing region for our brand, and we look forward to seeing the talent from across the country converge again in 2024. Beyond racing, the southern Western Australian region is an iconic destination, with a broad offering of family activities along the Margret River to look forward to. Will see you trackside next year!” – Tam Paul KTM Group National Sales Manager

2023 Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials cancelled

The 2023 Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials (BMST), an FIM Land Speed World Records event, has been cancelled for the second year in a row. Conditions were looking promising for the annual motorcycle-only competition, but rains brought in by Hurricane Hilary have left the racing surface soaked through, spoiling the hard finish the salt flats need to support motorcycle racing.

Rescheduled Edenhope AORC cancelled

The AORC Management and Edenhope Motorcycle Club have advised that Rounds 5 and 6 of the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore (AORC) which were originally rescheduled for September 9-10, will be cancelled due to poor ground conditions at the planned location.

The AORC season will be shortened to 10 rounds from the originally scheduled 12 with the next event on the championship calendar to be held at Kyogle on 16-17 September. Entrants that have already made a payment to compete in Rounds 5 and 6 will be issued with a full refund within 10 – 14 business days.

Romain Febvre confirmed for 2024 with Kawasaki in MXGP

Kawasaki have confirmed that Romain Febvre will remain with the KRT MXGP project next season (2024) for the fifth consecutive year. Since he joined the team four years ago Romain Febvre has consistently delivered success, including a world championship silver medal in 2021, and is currently in outstanding form with six Grand Prix victories and one further podium from the most recent seven rounds of the world’s premier off-road series, the FIM MXGP Motocross World Championship.

The 31 year old is currently second in the series points standings despite an unfortunate start collision during Qualifying for the Spanish GP in May which prevented him from contesting that round of the series.

Romain Febvre

“I’m delighted to continue with Kawasaki; that was of course my first choice! We worked hard last winter to develop the brand-new KX450-SR from the KX450 production machine and we have shown with all these podiums how competitive the bike is. I want to keep that package for next season. I feel so comfortable on the bike and we have already won six GPs together. I know the bike and the team members; we have a great connection together and to stay on the same bike with the same people is for sure the best way to prepare for another title assault next year.”

Grasstree Beach Races 2023 – King of the Beach

The 2023 Grasstree Beach Races are done and dusted, with Mick Carew claiming his first ever win and King of the Beach title, heading off Ryan Eden and Kayden Downing.

Damien Koppe also nabbed the Street Bike class win, sweeping all three races on his Triumph triple, ahead of Carew and Michael Kirkness.

Koppe also took the 451-750 four-stroke class win, trading wins with Joshua Grajczonek and managing to hold out a three-point lead. Jordan Gilmore was third overall.

In the 301-650 cc two-stroke class, Michael Kirkness was undefeated, Darren Walker the runner-up with consistent second places, and Dean Muscat third with three third-places.

Koppe took top honours in the Up to 300 cc two-stroke class, Kayden Downing closest competition but competing in alternate races. Dean Muscat was third overall and competed in the same races as Koppe.

The Up to 300 cc four-strokes class had far less entries and was run without heats, Kayden Downing sweeping all three races, Jordan Gilmore going 2-2-2 for second overall, and Scott Martin 3-3-3 for third.

The 301-450 cc four-strokes ran heats with a bigger entry list, and Koppe was the winner here too, with three wins to his name, Kayden Downing the runner-up and tied on points with Jack Millburn, 70-points a-piece.

Georgia Hanrahan topped the Open Womens class, ahead of Brittaney O’Brien and Chloe Purvis.

Paolo Barbaro-Damato won the Junior Lites class, Luke Kenworthy topped the Mini Lites 9-U12s, Neiko Donovan swept the Mini Lites 12-U16 races, Luke Kenworthy made another appearance as top 65 cc 10-U12s rider, and Steele Beak won the 65 cc 7-U10 class.

2023 King of the Beach Results

Pos Rider Time 1 Mick CAREW 3:52.914 2 Ryan EDEN 3:56.026 3 Kayden DOWNING 3:56.334 4 Brodie LUFF 3:59.994 5 Darren WALKER 4:03.644 6 Jordan GILMORE 4:04.631 7 Bailey COXON 4:05.207 8 Scott MARTIN 4:13.501 9 Mitchell WALKER 4:14.698 10 Dean MUSCAT 4:16.053 11 Damien KOPPE 4:17.600

Street Bike Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 Damien KOPPE 75 25 25 25 2 Mick CAREW 64 20 22 22 3 Michael KIRKNESS 62 22 20 20 4 Brodie LUFF 51 18 15 18 5 Mitchell WALKER 47 16 16 15 6 Scott MARTIN 34 0 18 16 7 Alex MORELLI 29 15 0 14

Top-10 for New Zealand’s Cole Davies at Ironman Moto Combine

The 2023 MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine has been run and won by newly signed Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider Gavin Towers, who put forth a dominant 1-1 performance to become the program’s sixth different winner, while New Zealand’s Cole Davies came home in seventh.

Behind Towers in Moto 1 were Krystian Janik and Avery long on the podium, while New Zealand’s Cole Davides finished sixth, and Flynn Watts was 22nd.

Towers again took victory in Moto 2, however this time Drew Adams and Avery long rounded out the top three, with Cole Davies dropping to ninth, while Flynn Watts fought his way to a top-10 result in 10th.

As a result Towers took the win with a perfect 50-points, Adams and Long tied on 40-points, but respectively taking second and third. New Zealand’s Davies was seventh overall, and Watts claimed 15th.

Ironman Moto Combine Results

Pos Rider Man. R1 R2 Points 1 Gavin Towers Yamaha 1 1 50 2 Drew Adams Kawasaki 4 2 40 3 Avery Long Yamaha 3 3 40 4 Enzo Temmerman Kawasaki 5 4 34 5 Landon Gibson Husqvarna 8 6 28 6 Leum Oehlhof Yamaha 7 7 28 7 Cole Davies Yamaha 6 9 27 8 Logan Best Yamaha 12 5 25 9 Alexander Fedorstov Yamaha 9 8 25 10 Collin Allen Yamaha 10 11 21

2023 AORC Rounds 7/8 Wrap from Keyneton, SA

Images by Troy Pears

For the full report and extended results see:

Wilksch and Bacon top AORC Rounds in Keyneton

Rounds seven and eight of the 2023 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore kicked off in Keyneton, South Australia over the weekend with low temps and limited visibility for the Cross Country event, comprising round seven.

Competitors had to duke it out over the tough tracks and dry terrain, with Andrew Wilksch taking the overall win and naturally the top E2 honours with it. Other class winners for the day included Kyron Bacon in the E1, Riley McGillivray in E3, Jess Gardiner in EW and Luke Chellas in the EJ class.

Andrew Wilksch – P1/DNF E2

“It was a big weekend and managing energy was key. It was cool to have a return to the Cross Country format and I had a really good race – I got the holeshot and pushed hard early to gain a lead. Knowing how dusty it was, we spent some extra time at the fuel-stop swapping out the filter and cover, to make sure we could manage the bike as best we could for the rest of the race. I had some E2 contenders right behind me, but I focused forward, hit my marks, and was able to pull it together and win my first outright of the year! Today I wanted to back it up, but sadly I hit a soft spot in a creek on the first test and hurt my right knee, which I’ve had dramas with all year. I really struggled to put weight through it on the second test, so we made the tough decision to not continue as I wasn’t competitive anymore. It was a far from ideal way to end the weekend, but I’m super-stoked to get my first win for KTM and show what we can do.”

Of the remaining Senior classes, we also saw Leigh Bentley (Yamaha) top EM (Masters 45+), Rowan Pumpa the EVs (Vets 35+) and Stephen Matheson in EL (Enduro Legends 50+).

Meanwhile in the Juniors, Jackson Versteegen was the top J4 finisher, Danielle McDonald fastest in JG, Jackson Rossi won the J3 class, Mitch Ford the J2, Chase Weston J1 and Ryder Lambing was fastest JJ.

Round 7 Senior Top 20

Pos Rider Class Total Time 1 Andrew WILKSCH E2 2:56:34.293 2 Kyron BACON E1 2:58:08.263 3 Joshua GREEN E2 2:58:53.023 4 Riley MCGILLIVRAY E3 3:00:48.458 5 Stefan GRANQUIST E3 3:03:48.706 6 Jye DICKSON E2 3:04:46.456 7 Fraser HIGLETT E2 3:04:53.981 8 Luke CHELLAS EJ 3:05:12.035 9 Billy HARGY EJ 3:06:25.802 10 William DENNETT EJ 3:06:57.604 11 Jeremy CARPENTIER E2 3:07:01.035 12 William PRICE E1 3:08:13.056 13 Samuel PRETSCHERER E3 3:08:32.986 14 Sean THROUP E2 3:11:46.182 15 Cooper SHEIDOW E1 3:13:18.262 16 Patrick MCGILLIVRAY E3 3:18:17.535 17 Luke BUNNIK E3 3:18:35.605 18 Max MIDWINTER EJ 3:18:35.652 19 Max PRICE E2 3:18:46.092 20 Jett YARNOLD EJ 3:19:35.351

For round eight the clouds drifted away and the sun heated things up in Keyneton on day two, with three Sprint tracks on the menu – all dry and dusty – demanding extra focus and determination from riders.

This time it was Kyron Bacon claiming the round overall and the E1 win, while Jonte Reynders topped E2, Riley McGillivray took the E3 win, Will Dennett was fastest EJ rider and Riley Crimmins took out the J4.

Kyron Bacon – P1/P1 E1

“I’m just happy to be back at the AORC and racing again. It had been nearly three months between races for me and while my recovery went well, I just wanted to get back to an AORC round and see how my progress was coming along. I still think there is room for improvement and it took me a little to get warmed up each day, but it was a positive weekend for me and the team and its good to be back Thank you to everyone in the team for supporting me and standing by me during my injury. It was cool to be back with the guys and having fun racing. You don’t realise how much you miss it until you can’t do it.”

Jonte Reynders – DNF/P1 E2

“I didn’t get the best of starts in yesterday’s 3-hour XC, which saw me having to push my way through the pack. I was able to make the ground up and was knocking on the door of the lead group when we suffered an issue with the bike and had to withdraw, resulting in a devastating DNF. Fortunately, we were able to turn things around today and rebound in the best way possible with a strong win in the E2 class and P2 outright. I felt great on the bike all weekend. A huge shoutout to my team and supporters for everything they contribute, I’m glad to repay them with the class victory today and looking forward to continuing this momentum and finishing out the year strongly.”

Riley McGillivray – P1/P1 E3

“It was a great weekend for me and I was more stoked to score my best-ever outright position than I was to win the E3 class both days, to be honest! Yesterday I started slow in the Cross Country race, but soon got into the flow of it and tried to keep it on two wheels. Conditions were pretty tough – dusty and rocky – but I really like the technical stuff. Conditions were similar today and it was a matter of finding new lines and being more creative to stay out of the dusty ruts and off the ground. I was consistently about 15 seconds faster each lap, so was able to build a good buffer. After such a huge break in the AORC calendar it’s great to be back racing again and I’m looking forward to Kyogle in a few weeks’ time.”

Over on the Offroad Advantage test, Jess Gardiner claimed EW victory, Leigh Bentley (Yamaha) the EM, Rowan Pumpa topped EV and Michael Widdison won the EL.

The Juniors competed on the MXstore test, Danielle McDonald taking out the JG class, Marcus Nowland fatest J3 rider, Mitch Ford the J2 victor, Chase Weston top of J1 and Ryder Burchell winning the JJ.

Leaving South Australia, we see Cooper Sheidow leading the E1 class on 124 points to McMahon and Price on 116. In the E2 Josh Green leads the standings on 141-points, Dickson on 124 and Reynders on 106.

McGillivray holds a narrow E3 lead on 137-points, Granquist not far off on 133, and Pretschrer a close 132-points. Dennet leads the EJ class meanwhile on 145-points, Hargy second on 124 and Chellas third on 112. Jessica Gardiner holds a strong lead in the Women’s standings, on 144-points to Karlsson’s 120, and Ariana Collin’s 104.

Round 8 Senior Top 20