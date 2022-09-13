Zmarzlik closes in on SGP gold with Vojens victory

Polish racer Bartosz Zmarzlik was delighted to defy another of his most testing FIM Speedway Grand Prix tracks to edge closer to his third Speedway GP world title in four years at Vojens on Saturday night.

The double world champion topped the podium in the FIM Speedway GP of Denmark – Vojens, sponsored by ECCO, winning a hard-fought final ahead of Great Britain hero Robert Lambert, who was second, third-placed Danish star Leon Madsen and fourth-placed Polish racer Patryk Dudek.

Zmarzlik collected his second Speedway GP win of 2022 in front of a 12,451-strong crowd at a packed Vojens Speedway Center, adding to his triumph at the opening round in Croatia.

This moves him a massive 20 points clear of second-placed Madsen ahead of the penultimate round of the season – the Kaeser FIM Speedway GP of Sweden – Malilla next Saturday.

If Zmarzlik leaves Sweden’s biggest speedway event 21 points or more clear of his nearest rival, he will be crowned world champion with a round to spare.

Incredibly, Zmarzlik’s best two rounds of 2022 have come on two of Speedway GP’s tightest and most technically-challenging tracks. While he claims Vojens isn’t his favourite circuit on the calendar, two wins and a second place in three appearances at Denmark’s home of speedway suggest it suits him well. The elated Gorzow star said:

Zmarzlik set a new career milestone in Vojens as he achieved his 1,000th Speedway GP championship point. He is now on 1,013 from 75 appearances on the sport’s biggest stage.

Having achieved at least 12 points in all eight rounds so far this season, Zmarzlik is pleased with a consistent campaign.

Bartosz Zmarzlik

“I am very happy about this result. I am very happy with the final. The heats were so hard for me, but the semi-final was good. After the semi-final, I was looking good for the final. I won from a really hard gate. There was only one other winner from gate three. I am happy. Every time this season I have wanted to win, but not every round has been as good as this one. I am fully focused on every meeting and every heat to score good points. I am very happy about what I have done here. I would like to say hello to everyone, all the fans and especially the Polish guys. Thanks for their support. I would like to thank my sponsors and family, and I have the best team. I was just thinking about my bike and what I must do to make it pull more. I just sat back on my seat as much as I could and made sure my bike had good traction. I went to the right a little bit, but I heard Robert and then knew I was in front. I am just fully focused for another round in Malilla and what to do in terms of my engines and setups. My first plan is to do a good job in Malilla and score some really good points.”

Zmarzlik made a forceful move to overhaul Lambert on the opening lap of the final, shifting his body position furiously to get maximum traction and fly past the Brit.

Runner-up Lambert was gutted to run out of room as he achieved his best-ever Speedway GP result, only to fall agonisingly short of his maiden victory.

Two straight Speedway GP podiums have fired Lambert up to fifth place in the standings on 86 points – just five behind Dan Bewley in third – as the Norfolk racer makes a late surge for the medal spots.

Lambert admits finishing in the top six would justify the SGP Commission’s decision to give him a permanent wild card for 2022.

Lambert delivered a fitting performance on the weekend the United Kingdom mourns the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, with everyone at Vojens observing a period of silence ahead of racing and no champagne celebrations as a mark of respect for the monarch’s 70 years of service.

Third-placed Madsen was delighted with his first-ever Vojens Speedway GP final but was gutted to see Zmarzlik extend his lead from 16 points to 20 as he continues to work towards a title challenge in 2023.

Speedway GP World Championship Standings

Bartosz Zmarzlik 128 Leon Madsen 108 Dan Bewley 91 Patryk Dudek 90 Robert Lambert 86 Maciej Janowski 76 Tai Woffinden 74 Fredrik Lindgren 74 Mikkel Michelsen 70 Jason Doyle 68 Martin Vaculik 59 Jack Holder 58 Anders Thomsen 51 Max Fricke 49 Pawel Przedpelski 28 Rasmus Jensen 12 Andzejs Lebedevs 12 Matej Zagar 11 Kai Huckenbeck 7 Gleb Chugunov 7 Maksym Drabik 4 Szymon Wozniak 3 Jan Kvech 1 Tom Brennan 1

FIM Speedway GP of Denmark – Vojens Results

Bartosz Zmarzlik 20 Robert Lambert 18 Leon Madsen 16 Patryk Dudek 14 Rasmus Jensen 12 Jason Doyle 11 Tai Woffinden 10 Mikkel Michelsen 9 Jack Holder 8 Dan Bewley 7 Max Fricke 6 Andzejs Lebedevs 5 Fredrik Lindgren 4 Pawel Przedpelski 3 Maciej Janowski 2 Martin Vaculik 1 Benjamin Basso 0 Emil Breum Ankersen 0

Lawton wins Dandaragan Sprint 2022

Jesse Lawton won the WA Trail and Enduro Club’s Dandaragan Sprint outright comprehensively on the weekend ahead of Riley Mouritz and Trent Stone.

In the Expert Open category Brennan Abbs won from Brock Buckingham while Jamie Horwood won Veterans (35-44) and Joshua Treasure took out the 45+ Masters category.

Greg Yates was victorious in the Old Fossils category ahead of ex speedway international David Cheshire.

2022 Dandaragan Sprint Top 20 (Overall)

Pos Rider Total Time 1 JESSE LAWTON 57:26.134 2 RILEY MOURITZ 1:00:10.536 3 TRENT STONE 1:01:02.031 4 BRENNAN ABBS 1:01:46.781 5 BROCK BUCKINGHAM 1:03:08.166 6 SEAN FOSTER 1:03:18.691 7 TRAVIS PITTER 1:04:36.270 8 NATHANIAL BEATTIE 1:05:05.486 9 MITCH LAY 1:08:22.195 10 JOEL CALLEY 1:09:38.794 11 STEVEN KNIGHT 1:11:15.307 12 JOSHUA TREASURE 54:11.667 13 TRENT SYKES 56:23.656 14 JAY BRANSON 56:54.751 15 JAMIE HORWOOD 58:49.805 16 DANIEL HOGG 58:56.532 17 STEPHEN CROSBIE 59:25.182 18 MIK HEALEY 59:31.626 19 ASHER LINDQUIST 1:00:19.569 20 BRETT PARKER 1:00:20.513

Jay Wilson wins All-Japan MX Round 4 at Meihan

Australia’s Jay Wilson continued his 2022 Japanese win streak with another dominant performance at round four of the All-Japanese Motocross Championships, held at the Meihan Sportsland circuit, over the weekend.

With four rounds now complete, Wilson’s perfect season remains intact. He has four round wins and all nine motos wins in the IA2 (250cc) class so far in 2022 but round four wasn’t without its challenges.

Like every other round so far this year in Japan, heavy lead up rain made the practice and qualifying sessions on Saturday muddy and difficult for all riders. The track crew did what they could be conditions were less than ideal and it was a good old fashion mud race on Saturday. But again, the skies cleared for Sunday and the track crew worked through the night to present a good track that rutted up and become very technical as the day progressed.

And in what has been a rarity this season, Wilson charged into the first turn ahead of the pack but ultimately ran wide allowing a rider to sneak underneath him and snatch the lead away. He quickly repassed back into the lead and then set about putting in some hot laps to create some breathing space between himself and the rest of the chasing pack. He cleared out to a comfortable lead and was able to maintain it to the end.

Race two and he spun up on the start gate and left outside the top five on the opening lap. The track had now dried considerably and was in great shape, so he had to work hard to move forward. He sliced into the top three by lap three, then had a rider fall that moved him into second, then the following lap he took control of the race. He took the race win by just over 10 seconds.

Jay Wilson

“I’m pretty happy to get this one out of the way and get the win again. I had one good start and one average start, and the good start certainly makes life easier than having to come through the riders early in the race as it gets chaotic in there.This track was also slow and tight in sections so passing wasn’t easy and, it’s a different dirt to the other tracks we race. It’s not sand, but it is softer and not the hard based clay a lot of the Japanese circuits are, so I enjoyed the change of terrain.

“Overall, it was a good day all things considered. I still don’t feel great and yesterday was a real struggle, so I’m glad to get through and get another win and keep the victories coming for the Factory Yamaha Racing Team. I feel like I had some food poisoning or something like that as I couldn’t keep much down and felt really dehydrated as a result. Then, it was hot and humid, so I was pretty drained at the end of that second race.

“But awesome to get another win and thanks to everyone at Yamaha for making it happen. We still have a few more rounds to go, so nothing changes for myself and the team, we will stick at it and work hard right to the end. Also, a quick shoutout to everyone back home in Australia who keep in touch and offer support, its nice to know they follow what I do.”

Round five is at Kyushu, Kamamoto on October 8 and 9.

2022 Australian Senior Track Championship Preview

The 2022 Australian Senior Track Championship meeting will be staged this weekend by the Forbes Auto Sports Club at their Daroobalgie Speedway track.

Over 130 riders have entered with the usual strong contingent of Queenslanders as well as riders from Victoria and South Australia to take on the best of the host state.

The entries for both the MX Open and Pro 450 classes are huge, necessitating six heats in each of the four rounds in the former and five heats for the latter class.

After the four rounds there will be a cut-throat repechage race before the six-lap race to decide the champion.

In some classes where there is just one grid of riders their championship will be decided on cumulative points over five rounds, so every placing in every heat is important.

That format will also be used for the supporting junior classes and the non-championship Over 35s.

Last year the championship meeting was staged at Quirindi and a number of 2021 champions will be at Forbes this weekend attempting to make it back-to-back wins.

Jarred Brook is the defending champion in both the MX Open and Pro 450 classes, while James Sawdy (Pro 250), Michael Slade (Unlimited Slider) and Briony Hendrickson (Womens) were also 2021 winners.

Besides Brook and Hendrickson other Queenslander like Dale Borlase, Cyshan Weale, Harry Maxwell and Jedd List will not be there just to make up the numbers.

Much attention will centre on local teenager Tom Drane who is just back from a second head-turning performance in the American Flat Track competition.

Add in the likes of Tom Herrick, who lowered the colours of Brook at the recent New South Wales Dirt Track Championship meeting, Daniel Wicks, Jordan Dall, Grant Charnock and Harry and Connor Ryan and it is easy to see why a class win at this Australian Championship will only go to the most deserving.

The performance of Kyle Machin in the Pro 250 class will be of particular interest as he strives to be first rider from South Australia to get on to the rostrum for many years.

This meeting was originally allocated to the Gunnedah Motorcycle Club, which had planned to stage the meeting at the Gunnedah Showground which is a facility owned by the local council.

Gunnedah Shire Council passed a resolution 5-4 for the event to go ahead, subject to the club assuming responsibility for track preparation, post-event restoration and all cost involved. But, a rescission was moved, and passed, squashing plans.

The local newspaper quoted concerns over whether the Showground’s other user groups, such as camp draft, pony club and dog trial groups would be able to stage their own scheduled events later in the year. So Gunnedah’s loss was Forbes’ gain.

The Forbes club has previously staged a New South Wales Senior Track Championship which was by well received by participating riders and it quickly stepped in and significantly the Forbes Shire Council is right behind it.

Practice gets under way at 9am on Saturday, and then on Sunday there will be a parade lap of competitors and the National Anthem at 9.30am.

Cannon encouraged by MXGP experience

Yamaha’s Charli Cannon has returned to inspired by her MXGP experience with plenty of positives and motivation to take away from an exciting weekend for the recently crowned Australian motocross champion.

The Sunshine Coast based teenager contested the final round of the Women’s Motocross Championship in Turkey, as a guest rider for the JK Racing Yamaha team. It was her first appearance on the world stage and despite clearly being nervous, she was able to showcase her obvious talents and prove she belongs at an international level.

Cannon qualified in ninth place and after quickly learning the Afyon track and getting accustomed to the JK Racing Yamaha YZ250F. With each passing lap, she felt more comfortable on the track and a little more settled, as the big stage can be daunting.

Race one saw her off to a top 10 start and battling to move forward. As the race progressed, she was able to make some passes and moved into seventh place and in a tight knit bunch from positions four through nine. In the waning stages, she lost a position and after nearly 30 minutes of racing, crossed the finish line in eighth place.

She wasn’t happy with her performance and was determined to make improvements in race two.

Cannon stormed out of the blocks in race two and quickly established herself in the top five. She then moved into fourth and after another lap, charged her way into third, well within striking distance of the race leaders as she had just recorded the fastest lap of the race at that stage.

As she zeroed in on second place, she landed in a wet section of track and the front wheel slid from under her and she fell on the rock hard Afyon dirt. She remounted as quickly as possible but was outside the top 10 and well behind the pack.

She put in a charge and got to the back of the main group before going down again, this time falling awkwardly on her shoulder. She was in pain and unable to continue with what was later diagnosed as a broken collar bone. It was a disappointing ending to a very promising start in WMXGP.

Charli Cannon

“Right after the race, I was just disappointed and upset as I felt I let some many people down by not being able to finish the race and not getting a good result. But now that I have had some time to think about it, there is a lot of positives I can take from it and it has motivated me to make sure I get back and do more of these events as I believe I can be competitive with the best women racers in the world.

“I started the weekend out pretty slowly as I was so nervous and a bit overwhelmed by everything happening around me. I think I was four seconds a lap off the pace and that was a bit disheartening, but I knew I didn’t ride well and I could make improvements.

“By the time race two had finished, my best lap was under a second away from the fastest of the race and I felt like I could have run that pace for the whole moto. Hopefully, I can get the opportunity to do more GP’s as now that I know how things run and have a relationship with a lot of the people, it will make things easier for me.

“I have so many people I want to thank for making this happen for me. The Yamalube Yamaha Team have been amazing this year and working with both Mike and Nash is unreal. Having Nash on the trip with us made things so much easier. The JK Racing team were so good to us and nothing was ever a problem as well as Yamaha in Australia and Europe with Nikki and Paul Malin taking care of us.

“Also a shout out to all the people that supported us from the riders who donated their jerseys and the people that purchased them to help us raise money for the trip as well as Motorcycling Australia for their support of Women’s racing.

“I see this as just the beginning and I have come home motivated to get to work once my collarbone heals. I loved the atmosphere of the GPs, and everyone was so helpful. I can’t wait to get back to do more in 2023.”

Beaton reflects on challenging season

Jed Beaton finished the 2022 MXGP season in 19th place with 190-points to his name, and has thanked the F&H Kawasaki Racing Team for a season which may not have been as strong as he hoped, but will hopefully have him return stronger in 2023. Here’s what he had to say:

Jed Beaton

“It’s been a tough and struggling year to say the least, I don’t really have too much to say about it as it’s done now and I can just move forward I’m sure this year will make me a better person/athlete overall in the future… I just want to say a huge thank you to every single person F&H Kawasaki Racing Team they all play a part in us going racing week in week out, they were all behind me in the good and bad times, and I’ll be forever thankful for that! Even though it wasn’t a good year on the bike it was still awesome to be apart of the team this year thanks for having me.”





Team Australia MX of Nations Fundraiser Jersey Auctions

The MX of Nations fundraising in 2022 has seen multiple top global motocross competitors used and (importantly) signed jerseys made available for auction and now bring you the final pieces – The House of Lawrence!

Jerseys from Hunter Lawrence – who has represented Australia at the MX of Nations multiple times – and Jett Lawrence – 2022 AMA Pro Motocross 250 Class Champion.

Hunter has been competing in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship 250MX since 2019, achieving over 20 podiums and numerous moto wins.

Hailing from Landsborough, Queensland, Australia, Hunter was part of Team Australia 2017 and 2018 MX of Nations teams, winning the MX2 class in 2017.

Jett is the current and back-to-back Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship 250 Champion.

Hailing from Landsborough, Queensland, Australia, Jett has been racing Motocross internationally since 2016. At only 19, Jett is already the eighth most successful 125/250 AMA MX rider in history.

These are not your standard new-jersey-just-been-signed, these are genuine race items worn in competition originals. Most are still dirty!

As noted, all have been signed and come with an MA Certificate of Authenticity. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of history and help our team as they head to Red Bud in the USA to try and bring home Australia’s first-ever MXoN title!

KTM Junior SX to join Australian WSX GP

KTM Australia has announced the 2022 KTM Junior Supercross exhibition, which will take place at round two of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Victoria, on Saturday, 22 October.

A selection of 18 lucky junior racers will be treated to a full factory VIP experience, including riding a race-prepared KTM 50 SX, receiving a KTM gift pack and a full set of riding gear to keep, plus trophies for the podium finishers.

Also included in the opportunity is an exclusive track walk, practice sessions, an autograph session and a fun-filled exhibition event during the WSX program that will feature a mix of the world’s top international supercross riders on-track right here in Australia.

Applications are now open and the event is available exclusively to KTM customers. Entry criteria applies, with the last 12 months of racing results considered, while every applicant is to provide their latest school report card, plus height and weight requirements are also to be met.

A factory experience like no other delivered by KTM Australia, applications for the 2022 KTM Junior Supercross exhibition close on Friday, 23 September.

Kyle Blunden (KTM Group Australia Motorsport Manager)

“The KTM Junior Supercross is the experience of a lifetime. Aspiring young racers and their mechanic of choice are treated to the KTM Racing Team experience at the biggest supercross races in the world. Founded at KTM North America 23 years ago, KTM Junior Supercross has seen some of the biggest names in Supercross go through the program and years later go on to being household names like Ryan Dungey, Cooper Webb and many more. We’re so excited to be a part of World Supercross and to see this event back at Marvel Stadium in 2022, showcasing riding and racing motorcycles as a family activity and just how accessible it is, especially for the junior racers among us.”

HRC signs Tim Gajser and Rubén Fernández

Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) has renewed its contract with Tim Gajser (25 years old, Slovenia), who currently competes in the FIM Motocross World Championship premier MXGP class (450cc class) for Team HRC, Honda’s factory team, and newly signed a contract with Rubén Fernández (23 years old, Spain). Both riders are signed on for multiple years starting in 2023.

After winning the Motocross World Championship title in the MX2 class (250cc) in 2015, Tim Gajser moved to the premier MXGP class the following year, and won the championship along with the Rookie of the Year title.

Although he did not win the title for the following two years, Gajser won back-to-back championships in 2019 and 2020, and by claiming his fourth MXGP title this year, has won a total of five titles in the Motocross world championship.

Tim Gajser

“It was an easy decision to continue this amazing relationship with Team HRC. It is like a second-family to me and there is no other place where I feel it is such a nice environment. I always say “Happy Rider, Fast Rider” and working with everyone in Team HRC, from all the technicians in Japan, to my practice mechanic, to my physio, it is all so enjoyable and I always look forward to going racing. I have won five World Championships with Honda so I am extremely comfortable on-board the CRF450R and they always do such a great job with developing and improving the machine, so I know I’ll be riding a bike capable of winning title number six in 2023. A huge thank you to all my supporters around the world, and I look forward to meeting you at Team HRC next year.”

Rubén Fernández was third overall in the European Motocross Championship EMX250 class. Although he moved to MX2 in 2018, he moved back to EMX250 the following year. After moving full-time to MX2 in 2020, he finished ninth that year.

In 2021, Fernández joined the MX2 team Honda 114 Motorsports, but from Round 17 moved to the premier MXGP class. This year, Fernández continued his full-time career in the MXGP class, ending up eighth in the championship, with two third-place finishes.

Ruben Fernandez

“It is a dream come true to be riding for Team HRC in the MXGP class. The team is the best in the paddock and having ridden the Honda for the past couple of years, I am very familiar with the bike, but now I’m very excited to get to ride the full factory machine next year. I am also excited to work alongside Tim, as I know I can learn a lot from a rider who is five-times champion of the world. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me throughout my career, who got me to this point and I can’t wait to show everyone what I am capable of. I now have the winter to prepare myself, and make sure I’m ready for the first gate-drop in 2023.”

EMX250 rule changes for 2023 onwards

Infront Moto Racing and the FIM-Europe have announced a rule change that will become effective in the EMX250 Championship from the 2023 season and onwards.

Over the last several years, the pyramid scheme has seen great success with increasing number of entries in the European classes. Many of the current top stars in MXGP and MX2 have gone through the EMX ranks to become the front runners in the FIM Motocross World Championship which is exactly what the pyramid scheme aims to achieve, in order to have the best riders in the world competing on the biggest stage of motocross racing.

The change in the EMX250 will be the age rule which looks to follow the natural evolution of the riding experience in the European Championship. Going forward, the maximum age for riders contesting in the EMX250 Championship will be 21.

Additionally, the EMX250 Championship will now see a total of 10 rounds per year, while the EMX125 series will be disputed between 9 rounds. The EMX2t Championship will consist of one race, as will the EMX Open creating a finale style event.