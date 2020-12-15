Moto News Weekly Wrap

December 15, 2020

Honda and Penrite dominate AMX MX Open

Van Beveren claims Hail Baja opener victory

Australian Off-Road Championship confirm 2021 classes

2021 ProMX rider number applications open

Jay Wilson & Levi Rogers remain with Yamalube Yamaha for 2021

Toni Bou & Takahisa Fujinami return for 15th season with Repsol Honda Team

Ben Watson talks stepping up to MXGP for 2021

Jo Shimoda joins 2021 Monster Energy Kawasaki Race Team

Hero MotoSports Team Rally announce 2021 Dakar line-up

Honda and Penrite dominate AMX MX Open

The AMX MX OPEN has been dominated by the Penrite Honda Team, with Brett Metcalfe taking the all new CRF450R to an impressive victory in the PRO 450 class, while Kyle Webster won the PRO 250 class, and Emma Milesevic took out the Women’s class win.

The victories marked the finish a successful seven-year relationship between Penrite and Honda.

Yarrive Konsky

“We have experienced great success during our relationship. Penrite has achieved double digit growth most years and we aided in the development of their products through our teams testing and winning results. Its an exciting time for motorcycle racing, the industry is up, there is a new promotor for the motocross championship, and we are maintaining our racing program in Australia, it’s disappointing to see Penrite take a different direction but I understand their position and appreciate their years of support. We won seven championships together which is a credit to everyone involved and I want to thank everyone at Penrite for their support.”

The team will announce its 2021 line-up later this month.

AMX MX Open – PRO 250 Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 1 Kyle Webster 70 35 35 2 Rhys Budd 62 30 32 3 Jai Constantinou 62 32 30 4 Brodie Ellis 56 28 28 5 Liam Andrews 52 26 26 6 Hugh Roache 47 23 24 7 Ricky Chalmers 46 21 25 8 George Knight 44 22 22 9 Wilson Greiner-Daish 44 24 20 10 Jack O’Callaghan 43 25 18 11 Jordan Holt 41 20 21 12 Caleb Goullet 36 17 19 13 Shane Mason 34 18 16 14 Cooper Van Vilit 31 16 15 15 Royce Anell 23 – 23

AMX MX Open – PRO 450 Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 1 Brett Metcalfe 70 35 35 2 Kirk Gibbs 60 28 32 3 Kyle Webster 60 30 30 4 Jai Walker 60 32 28 5 Joel Green 52 26 26 6 Levi McManus 50 25 25 7 Jake West 47 23 24 8 Bryce Ognenis 47 24 23 9 Caleb Goullet 22 22 – 10 Jackson Coulson 21 21 – 11 Ryan Perry 20 20 –

Van Beveren claims Hail Baja opener victory

Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Official Team’s Adrien Van Beveren has won the opening Hail Baja – the first of two bajas to be held as part of the Hail Rally – following victory on both stages of the two-day event. Using the race as preparation for the upcoming Dakar Rally, the Frenchman enjoyed a trouble-free run through the competition, enjoying the tricky navigation found throughout both stages.

Comprising a short, two-day schedule and covering a total distance of 692 km, the first Hail Baja provided plenty of positive training for Adrien. Welcoming the challenge that lay ahead, and very much using the event to further familiarise himself with true desert terrain, he was the first rider to set off into the sand dunes surrounding Radifah on the opening stage.

Relying solely on his roadbook skills, Adrien confidently tackled the tricky navigation and with his pre-race training clearly paying dividends, the Frenchman delivered a mistake-free ride to claim the stage win.

Heading into the desert surrounding the city of Jubbah for day two, the 29-year-old initially navigated his way through a number of rocky sections before safely reaching the day’s sand dunes that formed a large part of the 347km stage. Going on to cross the finish line with a comfortable advantage, he secured the event’s overall victory and rounded out two days of enjoyable and constructive racing in style.

Confident with both his riding and the set-up of his Yamaha WR450F Rally, Van Beveren is now looking ahead to December 15 and the second leg of the Hail Rally. With a similar race format on offer, it will be his final competitive outing in desert conditions ahead of the Dakar Rally in January.

Adrien Van Beveren – Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Official Team

“This race was such great training for the Dakar Rally. Despite being called a Baja, this was just the name for the event and it was a true rally, with tricky navigation. I’m really pleased with my decision to race as the terrain and navigation was just like what is expected at the Dakar. It was cold starting early in the mornings, close to zero, but I really enjoyed both stages once I got into them. I’m here for training and I felt great on my bike, so I’m really happy. I’m now looking forwards to Tuesday for the second rally here and to continue with my preparation ahead of Dakar.”

Hail Baja Overall Provisional Classification

Adrien Van Beveren (Yamaha) 5:38:22 Konrad Dabrowski (KTM) 6:26:47 + 0:48:25 Mishal Alghuneim (KTM) 6:57:33 + 1:19:11 Riyadh Saud Alshammari (Yamaha) 6:59:14 + 1:20:52 Abdulmajeed Abdulaziz Aakhulaifi (Yamaha) 7:12:06 + 1:33:44 Anas Al Ruhayany (KTM) 7:22:16 + 1:43:54

Mellross & Clout headline CDR Yamaha Monster Energy line-up in 2021

The CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team are fired up and ready to go for the 2021 season and proud to announce their two A-list riders lining up for the Pro MX and Australian Supercross Championship. Hayden Mellross will stay on the team for his second year and he will be joined by Luke Clout who returns to CDR Yamaha on a multi-year deal, after a season hiatus in the US.

Mellross, now based in Victoria to be closer to the teams base, gets his first real shot on the CDR Yamaha YZ450F in 2021 after the 2020 season was destroyed by Covid. But it wasn’t a waste of a season in many ways as Mellross was able to get comfortable on the CDR Yamaha YZ450F and the team had done all the pre-season testing prior to the shut-down of the season.

The 12 month familiarity with both the bike and the team has Mellross well placed heading into the 2021 season and with a clean bill of health, he is looking to secure that elusive professional championship in Australian motocross and supercross that has eluded him so far in his career.

Hayden Mellross

“It’s great to continue on with the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team and build on a solid base that we formed in 2020. While we did next to no racing in 2020, I was able to recover from a pre-season injury and then use the time to personalise the bike and settings for me and I feel right at home on the YZ450F. We have the rebranded Australian Motocross Championship in the Pro MX which we hope will lift the profile of motocross, while the Australian Supercross Championship gets better each year and it seems everyone is passionate to get things back up to full power after the interrupted season we have had in 2020. Craig and the team have put everything in place and I’m at the stage of my career that I feel I can be at my best, so I’m looking forward to getting back on track with the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy team and chasing some championships with them.”

The familiar number four will be back under the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team awning as Luke Clout returns to the fold after a season in the US. Clout had his best season to date in 2019 under the guidance of the CDR Yamaha team where he charged to a second place finish in both the Australian Motocross and Australian Supercross Championships but will be out for one better come 2021. The 26-year-old Sydneysider is happy to be back in Australia and enthusiastic to be racing again on home soil.

Luke Clout

“The uncertainty in racing in the US, especially for international riders, meant I had to re-evaluate my career and what my goals were. Racing in the US has always been a goal and dream of mine, but the current climate makes that extremely difficult, so I looked back to Australia and wanted to be on the best team. That team is CDR Yamaha and it’s great to be back with the guys and on a bike that I really enjoy riding. The bike hasn’t changed a lot and I’m able to start from an already high base with all my data from the 2019 season. It has been a seamless move back into CDR Yamaha and one that was essential for me to help me achieve the new goals I have set for myself. I want to win and even better is the team wants to win just as bad as I do, so there’s no short cuts taken to championship success. It’s great to be back.”

Team owner, Craig Dack, is excited about the squad he has assembled in 2021 and feels this season will be one to remember for the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team.

Craig Dack

“We have been able to secure two mature, experienced and determined racers in the prime of their careers to represent the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team in 2021. Equally exciting is both riders are equally skilled at motocross as well as supercross and as a team we no longer have to juggle specialist riders throughout a season which gives us great continuity in our program. After the challenges we all faced in 2020, we are looking towards 2021 positively and get back to doing what we passionate about, racing motocross and supercross.”

Australian Off-Road Championship confirm 2021 classes

The Yamaha Australian Off-Road Australian Championship, presented by MXStore, will see the return of 14 classes of competition for 2021. 2020 saw a record number of riders enter with expanded classes and in 2021 the highly competitive classes return with something for all types of riders, from Juniors to the world’s best off-road riders.

Returning for 2021 will be the Junior Girls 85cc to 200cc 2-stroke and 150cc to 250cc 4-stroke bikes for those aged 12 to under 16-years-old at all rounds. Plus the National Cup Classes – the 85cc 2-stroke and 150cc 4-stroke (SW) and Junior 65cc Cup – for those aged 9 to under 12-years-old.

Also returning in 2021 is the successful and competitive 2 Stroke Cup, while the EJ development class continues where under 18 riders can compare their times against the E1, E2, and E3 classes in the hope to step up later in the year or the following year.

Motorcycling Australia Off-Road Events Manager, Matthew Falvo, said the 2021 Australian Off-Road Championship was shaping up to be the best yet.

Matthew Falvo – Motorcycling Australia Off-Road Events Manager

“We are very excited for the 2021 season with 14 classes of competition returning, significant rider interest, and new venues for the Championship, we can’t wait to get the season under way. We saw last year the fantastic competition in our junior classes and we hope to continue to help them develop in 2021 and hopefully like our AORC and World Champion Daniel Sanders, they too can become future AORC and World ISDE Champions. Again, we will have significant support from key industry sponsors for the 2021 season to make our Championship even better. With new venues in 2021 as well as returning some old stomping grounds which are rider favourites, we believe next year will be even bigger and better.”

2021 AORC Classes

Senior Championship Classes E1: 100cc to 200cc 2-Stroke and 150cc to 250cc 4-Stroke E2: 220cc to 250cc 2-Stroke and 275cc to 450cc 4-Stroke E3: 290cc to 500cc 2-Stroke and 475cc to 650cc 4-Stroke EJ: All powers (Rider must be 18 years or under on 1 January 2021) Veterans: All Powers (Rider must be 35+ years of age before 1 January 2021) Masters: All Powers (Rider must be 45+ years of age before 1 January 2021) Women: All Powers

Junior Championship Classes J2 12 to under 15 years: 85cc 2-stroke & Up to 150cc 4-stroke J3 13 to under 15 years: 125cc to 200cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke J4 15 years: 125cc to 200cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke JG (Girls) 12 to under 16 years: 85cc to 200cc 2-stroke and 150cc to 250cc 4-stroke

National Championship Classes 2T – 2 Stroke Cup – 125cc up to 250cc 2-Stroke (Feature at all rounds) J1 9 to under 12 years: 85cc 2-stroke and 150cc 4-stroke (SW) (Feature at all rounds) JJ 9 to under 12 years: 65cc (Feature at rounds 1, 2, 5 ,6, 7, 8, 9 & 10) (11& 12 TBC)



In the coming week the AORC has promised the announcement of a number of exciting developments for its classes in 2021.

2021 ProMX rider number applications open

The 2021 ProMX rider number applications have now opened and can be accessed here or from the team app in documents. The 2021 Rider Number List can be accessed here or can be downloaded from team app in documents. Riders need to read through these documents to reserve their race numbers and take the first step to be ready for the first gate drop.

In 2021 the main mode of communications to the riders and teams will be through the use the ProMX Team App. It’s as easy as downloading Team App and search ‘ProMX’!

Riders have been encouraged to pass on this information to any riders whom it may be relevant. Round 1 of the 201 ProMX championship will kick off in Wonthaggi, Victoria on April 11, 2021. You can find the full ProMX calendar below.

Jay Wilson & Levi Rogers remain with Yamalube Yamaha for 2021

Jay Wilson and Levi Rogers will again fly the flag for the Yamalube Yamaha Racing Team for the 2021 motocross and supercross season. The team runs all the inhouse Yamaha brands of Yamalube, GYTR, Yamaha Motor Insurance, Yamaha Motor Finance and bLU cRU at the forefront, combined with the use of brands like SCOTT, Just 1, Dunlop, DID, NGK and JT Sprockets from Yamaha Australia’s sister company, Ficeda Accessories, making it a true manufacturer based team.

The duo of Wilson and Rogers make a great contrast of youth and experience and with both riders contesting the MX2 and SX2 championships on the potent YZ250F, where they will be able to learn and bounce off each other in a positive fashion.

For Wilson, he will spearhead the team and continue the successful relationship that has seen him win several championships with Yamalube Yamaha Racing over the years. While he did consider a move to the 450cc class, Wilson is happy to remain on the YZ250F and with a majorly updated machine, he is excited to get stuck into pre-season testing and development.

Jay Wilson

“My goals heading into 2020 were to have a dominant year on the 250 and move to the 450 class for 2021 but with the year the racing world has had, I have just pushed everything back a season. My motivation is as strong as it’s ever been and I think I have yet to hit my peak as a rider in terms of both speed and fitness. I have found a real interest in off bike training which I didn’t always have and with Levi and Kota around last year, they were a good motivational tool for me as both of them are so enthusiastic about riding and racing, that it naturally rubs of on me. I feel fresh and ready to go and as always we have a great team that’s willing to do what it takes to get success. The goal is to win, and that’s what we are out to do.”

Alongside him will be 17 year old, rising talent, Levi Rogers. Rogers has come through Yamaha’s Junior Racing program and then moved to the team in 2020 to contest the MXD class. But with the MXD class altered for 2021, Rogers has made the leap into the deep MX2 field for the new season, but the extra competition holds no fears for him.

Levi Rogers

“Although we didn’t do any national racing in 2020, I was able to get some state based racing in where I was able to line up against a lot of the national MX2 riders at several events and experience how things roll. I battled with them at a few of the tracks that were on the national calendar over the last few years so it was a confidence boost that I wasn’t too far from them and I could learn from first hand racing experience. I took on what I needed to improve on, found areas that I was strong in and think that experience has assisted my in preparation for 2021. I’m willing to do the work and looking forward to taking as many things in from Jay and establishing myself as a solid MX2 competitor.”

The Queensland based team will start out the year contesting a couple of regional events as a tune-in for the commencement of the Pro MX.

Toni Bou & Takahisa Fujinami return for 15th season with Repsol Honda Team

Honda’s 2021 Repsol Honda Trial Team has now been revealed and will be represented by the returning duo of Toni Bou and Takahisa Fujinami, tackling a fifteenth season in top fight competition.

The two trial aces will once again defend Repsol Honda Team colours for a 15th consecutive year, during which time they have accrued over 200 podium finishes in the Trial World Championship and more than 120 victories. Of these, Toni Bou has an outdoor victory tally of 116, with 158 podiums and 14 outdoor titles. His total in the indoor discipline reads 66 trial victories and another 14 world titles.

The new season will also mark Takahisa Fujinami’s 26th season in elite competition. Since his world championship debut back in 1996, Fujigas has spent no less than 22 seasons in the top five, claiming the world championship title in 2004, as well as amounting 33 victories and 167 podium finishes.

Toni Bou

“Time flies very quickly. It’s the fifteenth season with the team and… it’s amazing! We have enjoyed 14 consecutive years with double titles and there’s really nothing else to say. We are living a dream and we must try to continue along this track even through these difficult times. Let’s hope that 2021 is characterized as a more normal year and that the COVID-19 vaccine will get rid of the problems. We’re just hoping to have a normal season.”

Takahisa Fujinami

“I am very happy to have been competing with Honda for 26 years and to continue one more season in the greatest team in the world. It couldn’t be any better for me. And alongside Toni Bou too! Over all these years we have worked on the bike to make the best motorcycle in the world and I can only add that he is the best team-mate I’ve ever had. It will be a new challenge in 2021, after a very strange year in 2020, which left a bitter taste in my mouth. I think that in a normal season I will be able to finish the year in a much better position.”

Ben Watson talks stepping up to MXGP for 2021

Ben Watson will enter the premier class with positive momentum after drawing the curtains on his MX2 career with two impressive Grand Prix wins in the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team in 2020,

Ben Watson

“My first year in the 450cc class could bring some huge surprises so I don’t want to make a real solid strategy as I could easily be led down the wrong path. I want to go into the new season with an open mind and take every opportunity during the winter to be better. My last season in MX2 couldn’t have been weirder. The Coronavirus pandemic struck after just two rounds, which meant I had to head home with no bike for over two months. It gave me a lot of time to recap and realise how much I wanted to be better. When the restart happened in Latvia, I was immediately better and then it just clicked in Lommel. I was able to ride exactly how I knew I could ride. I managed to finish the final six rounds with five podiums and two GP wins.”

Watson was one of only five MX2 Grand Prix winners in 2020, and as a result of his evident speed, skill and determination, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 star who has reached the 23-year age limit in MX2, was rewarded with a place on the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team for 2021.

Ben Watson

“When I crossed the line to take my first ever Grand Prix victory there were too many things going through my head actually to take in during that moment. It was quite a long time after the day had ended when it really settled in that I had won a GP and that dream of standing on the top step as a kid had become a reality.”

The MXGP class is the fastest and most competitive class in motocross. It will demand a different approach and another level of experience and skill. Towering at 183cm tall and weighing in at 78 kilograms, it is predicted that Watson will be better suited to the YZ450FM as opposed to the YZ250FM that he has raced for the past three seasons.

Ben Watson

“I do believe the YZ450FM will suit me and my style a lot more. Not many people have seen me ride the big bike, but a lot do say they think it will be better for me. I am heavy and tall for a 250, but I would say it is more about the way I ride a bike. I don’t like to be aggressive and sometimes on a 250 I do miss that aggression. I believe I will be able to make the 450 more suited to my riding style whereas with a 250 I just wanted as much power as they could give me.”

Watson can already see the advantage of having well-established MXGP riders Jeremy Seewer and Glenn Coldenhoff as Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP teammates in 2021.

Ben Watson

“Jeremy and Glenn are two of the best teammates I could ask for. I am looking forward to getting started with both the guys as they seem to be open to riding and training together and just generally helping each other improve. They were both successful in MX2 and have continued that success into MXGP, so I think they can help me with the transition to the 450 and give their opinions on what they think I should or shouldn’t do entering this new challenge. I know I will enter the new season blind having never raced most of the MXGP riders before, but that is what makes this new chapter so exciting. I am going to gain so much experience and I look forward to developing in a lot of different ways.”

Jo Shimoda joins 2021 Monster Energy Kawasaki Race Team

The decorated Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team adds depth to an already stacked roster with the addition of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross ‘Rookie of the Year’ Jo Shimoda for the 2021 racing season. Shimoda joins long-time Team Green racer Austin Forkner along with Jordon Smith, Cameron McAdoo, and the most recent Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green amateur motocross graduate Seth Hammaker aboard their all-new 2021 KX250 motorcycles.

Jo Shimoda

“Honestly, I wasn’t too sure what next year would look like for me, but thanks to the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team and Mitch Payton, I couldn’t be more excited for next year,” said Shimoda. “It feels really good to be with such an iconic team like the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki race team and to know that they believe in my ability enough to give me a chance this year. I was able to test the all-new KX250 a couple of times and on my first day, I was over jumping everything because of how fast it was! I am just really thankful and excited for this opportunity and I plan to make the most of it.”

Shimoda and the 2021 Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki racing team are positioned for another championship campaign and have begun preparations for the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, and AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Hero MotoSports Team Rally announce 2021 Dakar line-up

Close on the heels of an exciting win at the BAJA Portalegre, Hero MotoSports Team Rally, the motorsport team of the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp, unveiled its plans for the Dakar Rally 2021.

Participating with a full strength three rider team, Hero MotoSports will take on the Dakar 2021 with the 2020 FIM Cross-Country BAJAs World Cup winner – Sebastian Buhler, 2019 Pan Africa Rally winner – Joaquim Rodrigues and ace Indian rider – CS Santosh.

Sebastian Buhler

“My first year with Hero MotoSports has been an exciting one. Though there weren’t many opportunities to race in 2020, I am glad that we are entering the Dakar Rally after two impressive runs in the recent months. We utilized the time away from racing in training on the new bike and that kept our energies high. For me personally, entering the Rally straight after the Baja win will help to stay focused. All I can say is that I am thrilled to be a part of the Hero MotoSports family and looking forward to the Dakar 2021 Rally.”

This will be the second official appearance for Sebastian in Hero colors at the Dakar, while it will be the fifth appearance for both JRod and Santosh.

Joaquim Rodrigues

“Dakar Rally will not be the same for me after the tragic experience of January 2020. It ha.s been a tough year for me and my family. However, the experience has taught me a lot – how to stay undeterred and resilient in the worst of situations and the team has also supported me a lot to keep me motivated and engaged. While we didn’t have much time to prepare this year, our testing sessions on the new bike and the recent runs at BAJA Portalegre and Andalucia Rally 2020 helped me overcome my fears and find the momentum as I made the comeback. It’s going to be a tough emotional battle for me but I’m ready to face it and take on the Dakar for one more time.”

CS Santosh

“This has been an exceptional year with limited races and opportunities to train, yet we are satisfied with the preparations that we underwent ahead of Dakar Rally. I have tried to make the most of the situation and used this time to train hard and help the team in the development of our new bike. The new bike offers great performance and maneuverability so I am really excited to ride it at the Dakar. The Dakar Rally is coming back with a new set of rules and routes, so it is going to be an interesting one this year and I am looking forward to it.”

The riders will take on the Dakar challenge on a new Hero 450 Rally bike, which now features a new 450cc engine and evolved chassis. The engine, developed especially for rally sport, offers improved top speed and acceleration. With an optimum weight balance, better rider ergonomics, more voluminous fuel-tank, improved suspension and cooling system, the new bike is built for juggling the dual roles of covering long strides at a heightened pace.

The Team will also be seen in a new Livery, sporting a futuristic “Barcode” inspired design, to showcase the team’s technical edge. In view of the ongoing pandemic, it was a comparatively shorter #RoadToDakar for the Team in 2020. Yet, the Team made its presence felt with an impressive comeback in competitive racing with the BAJA Portalegre and the Andalucia Rally. Gaining valuable race-experience, all three riders of the Team utilized these races to acquire some saddle time and proficiency, ahead of the Dakar 2021.

Wolfgang Fischer – Hero MotoSports Team Rally Team Manager

“This is an emotional return for us at Dakar after the tragic event earlier this year. We are determined to put on a good show. While we were away from racing for quite some time due to the pandemic, we utilised the time to develop the new bike and conduct thorough testing sessions with our riders, thus, keeping the team engaged and motivated in the most challenging times. We are excited for the next few weeks as we aim to sustain our momentum and garner good results this year. The new bike is performing well and the Team looks stunning in the new Livery.”

Danny McCanney joins Sherco Factory Racing Team

Britain’s Danny McCanney is joining the Sherco Factory Racing Team to compete in the next EnduroGP season. The Isle of Man rider will line up on a 300 SE and make his return to racing in the E3 category riding a two-stroke.

As an experienced rider, Danny will be the leader of a young and ambitious team, with Antoine Magain, Hamish Macdonald, Jack Edmondson and Enric Francisco joining him on the EnduroGP Team.

2021 Racing schedule

2021 AMA SX calendar

Date Event Venue Location E/W Jan 16 Houston 1 NRG Stadium Houston, TX East Jan 19 Houston 2 NRG Stadium Houston, TX East Jan 23 Houston 3 NRG Stadium Houston, TX East Jan 30 Indianapolis 1 Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN East Feb 2 Indianapolis 2 Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN East Feb 6 Indianapolis 3 Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN East Feb20 Glendale 1 State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ West Feb 23 Glendale 2 State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ West Feb 27 Glendale 3 State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ West Mar 6 Daytona* Daytona Int. Speedway Daytona Beach, FL East Mar 13 Arlington 1 AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX West Mar 16 Arlington 2 AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX West Mar 20 Arlington 3 AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX West Round 14 TBD TBD TBD TBD Round 15 TBD TBD TBD TBD Round 16 TBD TBD TBD TBD Round 17 Salt Lake City Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, UT TBD

2021 Provisional MXGP Calendar

Rnd Grand Prix Date 1 MXGP of Oman, Muscat Fri 2 Apr – Sat 3 Apr 2 MXGP of Italy, TBA Sat 24 Apr – Sun 25 Apr 3 MXGP of Portugal, Agueda Sat 8 May – Sun 9 May 4 MXGP of The Netherlands, Oss Sat 22 May – Sun 23 May 5 MXGP of Germany, Teutschenthal Sat 29 May – Sun 30 May 6 MXGP of Russia, Orlyonok Sat 12 Jun – Sun 13 Jun 7 MXGP of Latvia, Kegums Sat 19 Jun – Sun 20 Jun 8 MXGP of Jakarta (INA), Jakarta Sat 3 Jul – Sun 4 Jul 9 MXGP of Indonesia, Semarang Sat 10 Jul – Sun 11 Jul 10 MXGP of Czech Replublic, Loket Sat 24 Jul – Sun 25 Jul 11 MXGP of Belgium, Lommel Sat 31 Jul – Sun 1 Aug 12 MXGP of Sweden, Uddevalla Sat 7 Aug – Sun 8 Aug 13 MXGP of Finland, Iitti-KimiRing Sat 21 Aug – Sun 22 Aug 14 MXGP of Igora Drive (RUS), Igora Drive Sat 28 Aug – Sun 29 Aug 15 MXGP of Turkey, Afyonkarahisar Sat 11 Sep – Sun 12 Sep 16 MXGP of China, TBA Sat 18 Sep – Sun 19 Sep 17 MXGP of France, St Jean d’Angely Sat 9 Oct – Sun 10 Oct 18 MXGP of Spain, intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos Sat 16 Oct – Sun 17 Oct 19 TBA Sat 30 Oct – Sun 31 Oct 20 MXGP of Patagonia Argentina, Neuquen Sat 13 Nov – Sun 14 Nov

2021 Yamaha AORC presented by MXStore calendar

Round Location Date Rounds 1 & 2 Nowra, NSW March 27-28 Rounds 3 & 4 TBA, VIC April 17-18 Rounds 5 & 6 Kyogle, NSW July 17-18 Rounds 7 & 8 TBA, QLD August 6-7 Rounds 9 & 10 Kingston SE, SA September 18-19 Rounds 11 & 12 Omeo, VIC October 16-17

2021 Australian Pro MX calendar

Rnd Date Location 1 Apr-11 Wonthaggi, Victoria 2 May-02 Canberra, ACT 3 May-30 Gilman, South Australia 4 Jun-27 Maitland, NSW 5 Jul-25 Wodonga, Victoria 6 Aug-08 TBC, Queensland 7/8 August 14-15 Coolum, Queensland

2021 Speedway GP Calendar

Date Round Location Apr-24 2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix TBC May-15 2021 PZM Warsaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland PGE Narodowy May-22 2021 German FIM Speedway Grand Prix Bergring Arena Jun-05 2021 Czech Republic FIM Speedway Grand Prix Marketa Stadium Jun-19 2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix TBC Jul-17 2021 Adrian Flux British FIM Speedway Grand Prix Principality Stadium Jul-31 2021 Betard Wroclaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix OF POLAND Olympic Stadium Aug-14 2021 Swedish FIM Speedway Grand Prix G&B Arena Aug-28 2021 Russian FIM Speedway Grand Prix Anatoly Stepanov Stadium Sep-11 2021 Danish FIM Speedway Grand Prix Sponsored by ECCO Vojens Speedway Center Oct-02 2021 Torun FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland Marian Rose MotoArena

2021 Australian Senior Speedway Solo calendar

Round Location Date Round 1 Gillman Speedway, SA 3 January, 2021 Round 2 Olympic Park, VIC 5 January, 2021 Round 3 Diamond Park, Albury Wodonga, VIC 7 January, 2021 Round 4 Loxford Park, NSW 9 January, 2021 Round 5 Mick Doohan Raceway, QLD 13 January, 2021

2021 Australian Speedway events

Championship Location Date 2021 Australian Under 21’s Speedway Championship Gillman Speedway, SA 16 January, 2021 2021 Australian Junior Speedway Sidecar Championship Pinjar Park, WA 3-4 April, 2021 2021 Australian Senior Speedway Sidecar Championship Pinjar Park, WA 3-4 April, 2021 2021 Speedway FIM Oceania Speedway Championship Gillman Speedway, SA 30 January, 2021 2021 Speedway FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship Gillman Speedway, SA 17 April, 2021

2021 Provisional Australian Supercross dates

25 September – Further information TBA

9 October – Further information TBA

16 October – Further information TBA

23 October – Further information TBA

30 October – Further information TBA

6 November – Further information TBA

20 November – Further information TBA

27 November – Further information TBA

2021 Australian Four Day Enduro (A4DE)

May 19-22 – Harvey, WA

2021 Enduro Australian Three Day Vintage Enduro (A3VE)

7-9 May – Blackwood, VIC

2021 Finke Desert Race

11-14 June – Northern Territory

2021 Hattah Desert Race

3-4 July – Hattah, Victoria

2021 Motocross Australian Classic Motocross Championship

9-11 July – Nowra, NSW

2021 Motocross Australian Post Classic Motocross

16-18 July – Nowra, NSW