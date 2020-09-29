Moto News Weekly Wrap

September 29, 2020

2020 Dallas Half-Mile I & II

Images by Scott Hunter

AFT SuperTwins – Dallas Half-Mile I

Reigning American Flat Track Grand National Champion Briar Bauman obliterated the world’s best dirt trackers for the third consecutive race, putting on yet another masterclass at Friday night’s Dallas Half-Mile I in Mesquite, Texas.

Bauman was in control of the AFT SuperTwins Main Event from green light to checkered flag, looking remarkably smooth throughout an unfamiliar circuit that caught many of his rivals out. In some ways, the victory celebration started with more than four minutes remaining when the blue flags started flying in earnest. By the time the race was complete, Bauman had lapped his way all the way up to seventh position.

Sammy Halbert was the only rider that looked to be in Bauman’s league on this evening. The Springfield Mile winner maintained a gap of right around two seconds back deep into the Main before the run through packs of slower riders eventually dropped him to a final margin of 3.445 seconds.

Jared Mees seemed destined to limit the championship damage he would absorb by rounding out the podium. However, he took another hit when he was victimised by an on-form Robert Pearson, who returned to action in Dallas following a couple rounds away with a new team and plenty of motivation.

Pearson powered his way forward from outside the top five to reel in Mees late. He then executed the decisive maneuver after the clocks showed 0:00 to notch up his first podium of the 2020 season.

Dan Bromley – who earlier exploited the high line to win his Semi – ran fourth over the race’s opening half. Unfortunately, his bike was damaged in an incident, and he was forced to retire after losing his seat. Brandon Price completed the top five.

POS RIDER BIKE INTERVAL 1 Briar Bauman Indian FTR750 36 Laps 2 Sammy Halbert Indian FTR750 +3.445 3 Robert Pearson Indian FTR750 +5.212 4 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 +6.485 5 Brandon Price Indian FTR750 +14.101 6 Bronson Bauman Indian FTR750 +16.942 7 Jarod Vanderkooi Harley-Davidson XG750R +19.343 8 Jeffrey Carver Jr. Indian FTR750 +35 Laps 9 Dalton Gauthier Harley-Davidson XG750R +0.783 10 Jake Johnson Indian FTR750 +0.95

AFT SuperTwins – Dallas Half-Mile II

Briar Bauman delivered another devastating performance to up his run of dominance to four in Saturday evening’s Roof Systems Dallas Half-Mile II at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas. Bauman was again untouchable, streaking out to the lead when the lights went green for the AFT SuperTwins presented by Vance & Hines Main Event and piling it on from there.

Friday’s runner-up, Sammy Halbert, got caught up behind Jeffrey Carver Jr. while Bauman escaped at the front during the race’s opening stages. Halbert managed to slip into second with just over nine minutes remaining, providing him plenty of time to track down the leader if he had the pace to do so. And while Halbert did immediately open up some space behind him once through, Bauman in turn just kept running away from him en route to an eventual 4.393-second margin of victory.

Bauman’s monster weekend has the potential to be a turning point in this year’s Grand National Championship fight. Prior to the Dallas doubleheader, Bauman and rival Jared Mees had traded the title lead back and forth at each successive event. Bauman brought that trend to an end in a major way in Texas, turning what was a narrow five-point advantage into a protective 25-point lead.

Mees, meanwhile, got away in fifth and started looking for a way past Friday podium man Robert Pearson in earnest with seven and a half minutes remaining. Mees attempted to go low and then high – and then low and high again – but the most he could ever do was pull alongside the scrappy Pearson. Their battle caught and overhauled Carver, the two storming through into third and fourth, respectively, in one fell swoop with four minutes to go.

Mees threw in several more attempts at the podium but was unable to make a move stick; for the second night in a row, Pearson beat him to the line for third, this time by 0.257 seconds. Carver held on to round out the top five.

POS RIDER BIKE INTERVAL 1 Briar Bauman Indian FTR750 36 Laps 2 Sammy Halbert Indian FTR750 +4.393 3 Robert Pearson Indian FTR750 +5.183 4 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 +5.44 5 Jeffrey Carver Jr. Indian FTR750 +11.033 6 Bronson Bauman Indian FTR750 +13.5 7 Dan Bromley Indian FTR750 +14.777 8 Brandon Price Indian FTR750 +15.098 9 Jake Johnson Indian FTR750 +16.327 10 JD Beach Yamaha MT-07 +17.587

AFT SuperTwins Standings

Pos. Rider Points 1 Briar Bauman 219 2 Jared Mees 194 3 Sammy Halbert 163 4 Bronson Bauman 127 5 Brandon Robinson 117 6 Brandon Price 114 7 Jeffrey Carver Jr. 112 8 Davis Fisher 104 9 Jarod Vanderkooi 85 10 Dan Bromley 84

AFT Singles – Dallas Half-Mile I

It was only natural that the AFT Singles rider to shine the brightest in Dallas was one Dallas Daniels. Of course, Daniels hasn’t required any type of luck to separate himself from the pack in 2020.

The rising star seized control of the race by the end of lap one and never saw an opponent’s wheel from that point forward. In a class where no other rider has more than one win on the year, Daniels already boasts four as he has firmly established himself as the championship favourite with the season heading down the stretch.

Daniels’ primary challenger this season — the hugely experienced and decorated Henry Wiles – chased him as deep into the Main as he could manage. However, by mid-distance he was forced to turn his attention to charging teammate Michael Inderbitzin.

Inderbitzin was the one rider who may have had the pace to beat Daniels. However, the polesitter dropped outside the top five off the line and was forced to use that speed just to put himself on Wiles’ rear wheel as they took the halfway flags. Not surprisingly, Wiles proved a hard target, fending Inderbitzin off until the very final lap.

After being displaced to third, Wiles attempted to square his teammate back up in the short sprint to the flag, but Inderbitzin narrowly held on to earn his first podium of the season by 0.089 seconds.

A couple seconds further back, Williams Grove runner-up Trent Lowe edged Morgen Mischler for fourth by just over a tenth of a second. Daniels’ teammate, Mikey Rush, ran in the lead group early but ultimately crossed the stripe down in eighth. As a result, Daniels now leads the points by 22 over Wiles and 37 over Rush ahead of tomorrow’s rematch.

POS RIDER BIKE INTERVAL 1 Dallas Daniels Yamaha YZ450F 24 Laps 2 Michael Inderbitzin Honda CRF450R +2.421 3 Henry Wiles Honda CRF450R +2.511 4 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R +4.409 5 Morgen Mischler KTM 450 SX-F +4.547 6 Tanner Dean Honda CRF450R +6.579 7 Chad Cose Suzuki RMZ 450 +8.127 8 Michael Rush Yamaha YZ450F +8.835 9 Jesse Janisch Husqvarna FC450 +10.565 10 Andrew Luker Yamaha YZ450F +11.347

AFT Singles – Dallas Half-Mile II

Ten races into the 2020 AFT Singles presented by Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys season, five riders have one win, and one rider has five wins. The five-win rider, Dallas Daniels, doubled up at his namesake event on Saturday night with a Dallas HM performance that accurately represented the superiority he’s demonstrated as of late.

Despite claiming the first pick on the front row, Daniels slipped off the line, allowing Henry Wiles, Mikey Rush, and Morgen Mischler through at the start.

In response, Daniels went to work. He dropped Mischler within a lap. Not long after, Daniels ducked under Rush to move into second, nearly acing Wiles in the same maneuver. Less than a minute later, Daniels drove up alongside Wiles mid-corner and then powered by him on exit in the exact same manner.

With clear air in front of him, Daniels opened up several bike lengths in just a half lap and ultimately sprinted away to a five-plus second margin of victory.

Dallas Daniels

“It’s definitely not easy, especially when you get a terrible start like I did. Me and my crew chief were talking about getting a good start, and I guess I wanted to do the exact opposite. I had a move going out of Turn 2; there was a little bit of a rut those guys were hitting and going wide, and I was able to go underneath them. I was able to do it to Mikey and then Henry too. To be honest, I didn’t know what was going on behind me. I just charged, charged, charged. When I looked back after the checkers, I had a really big gap.”

While Daniels erased all drama in the fight for victory, there was plenty of action behind. Rush and Wiles went at it for second for the majority of the race. However, second-ranked Wiles lost the groove as the clock hit 0:00, and over the race’s final two laps, he’d drop from a potential runner-up to an eventual sixth.

With Wiles out of contention, Rush gave Estenson Racing the 1-2. Less than a half-second back, Tanner Dean just beat Michael Inderbitzin to the line to finish third. Mischler finished a further 1.3 seconds back to complete the top five.

Even after missing the Main in the season opener, Daniels now boasts more than a full race’s advantage in the standings, leading Wiles by 34 points (183-149). Rush is in third at 141.

Max Whale

“Hard week at the office, drove 24 hours solo in the RV to race Dallas Texas. Struggled big time with setup and made a few mistakes. On Friday and ran P12, my worst result this year. Regrouped and ran P7 on Saturday. Gone back to 4th in the championship. A little disappointed but more than ready to Hit the last 3 double headers. Specials thanks this week to Don, from Dons Kawasaki for freshening up the bikes. Also to my helpers on the day Matty, Keith and Barry. Your legends would be lost without you.”

POS RIDER BIKE INTERVAL 1 Dallas Daniels Yamaha YZ450F 25 Laps 2 Michael Rush Yamaha YZ450F +5.029 3 Tanner Dean Honda CRF450R +5.436 4 Michael Inderbitzin Honda CRF450R +5.529 5 Morgen Mischler KTM 450 SX-F +6.859 6 Henry Wiles Honda CRF450R +7.168 7 Max Whale Kawasaki KX450F +7.552 8 Brandon Kitchen KTM 450 SX-F +8.043 9 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R +8.174 10 Andrew Luker Yamaha YZ450F +12.398

AFT Singles Standings

Pos. Rider Points 1 Dallas Daniels 183 2 Henry Wiles 149 3 Michael Rush 141 4 Max Whale 133 5 Trent Lowe 112 6 Brandon Kitchen 106 7 Tanner Dean 104 8 Morgen Mischler 99 9 Chad Cose 89 10 Michael Inderbitzin 88

AFT Production Twins – Dallas Half-Mile I

James Rispoli continued to operate in another orbit compared to the rest of the AFT Production Twins field, streaking to his fifth win in six races with relative ease. Defending class champion Cory Texter shot into the lead off the light, followed by Chad Cose.

Polesitter Rispoli dropped to third at the start but was already in the lead and shaking free by the end of the opening lap. Cose did all he could to give the title leader a fight, holding onto his draft for about three minutes before Rispoli put an end to his challenge and blasted off to yet another blowout victory.

Title contender Ryan Varnes suffered a huge moment early, dropping from third to seventh in the process. He spent the next half race clawing his way forward. Varnes did well to battle his way back into third and even closed in on runner-up Cose for a spell, but was forced to accept the final spot on the box in the end.

Ben Lowe held down fourth for much of the contest but became embroiled in a scrap for the position with Jeremiah Duffy. Duffy managed to find a way through to take fourth at the flag while Lowe rounded out the top five less than a second back. After getting such a strong start, Texter’s race ended down in seventh, 0.154 seconds back of Danny Eslick. Rispoli now holds a title lead equal to his competition number, up a full 43 points on second-ranked Texter.

POS RIDER BIKE INTERVAL 1 James Rispoli Harley-Davidson XG750R 24 Laps 2 Chad Cose Harley-Davidson XG750R +3.137 3 Ryan Varnes Kawasaki Ninja 650 +3.527 4 Jeremiah Duffy Kawasaki Ninja 650 +7.124 5 Ben Lowe Yamaha MT-07 +8.067 6 Danny Eslick Kawasaki Ninja 650 +9.929 7 Cory Texter Yamaha MT-07 +10.083 8 Nick Armstrong Yamaha MT-07 +14.152 9 Brock Schwarzenbacher Kawasaki Ninja 650 +18.687 10 Dylan Bell Harley-Davidson XG750R +19.435

AFT Production Twins – Dallas Half-Mile II

James Rispoli continued his march toward the 2020 AFT Production Twins title, locking down his sixth win in the season’s last seven races. This victory was not as easily earned as it sounds, however.

Cory Texter rode like a reigning class champ and executed a perfect launch from the inside starting position, successfully translating the holeshot into an extended run at the front. Texter continually fended off a stalking Rispoli, who repeatedly looked for a way up the inside of his rival as the two ripped away from the rest of the pack.

Texter managed to keep the fleet Rispoli corralled behind him until just after the half distance flags flew. At that point, the champ ran slightly wide and that was all the invitation the current title leader required. Rispoli put his XG750R into first and immediately went into super cruise mode, blasting away at the front.

Behind, Ryan Varnes and Chad Cose applied heavy pressure to third-placed Jeremiah Duffy as the three tussled over the final podium position. That pressure transformed into chaos when Varnes’ front wheel contacted Duffy’s rear wheel, sending Varnes over the bars. The incident brought out the red flag with just over two minutes remaining, giving the field another shot at ending Rispoli’s win streak.

Unfortunately for them, Rispoli held on to the lead as they left the staggered start and immediately started throwing in the Main’s fastest laps. Texter did well to keep him honest, but ultimately, it added up to a fifth consecutive AFT Production Twins victory for the two-time AMA Pro SuperSport champion.

James Rispoli

“I’m stoked that Cory was able to put up a massive, massive challenge tonight. He rode really well. This wasn’t easy at all. The track was hard and technical. I’ve got to take my hat off to my team. We weren’t the fastest guy, and we had to come a little bit from behind, and they were able to get it done. Five in a row… This is a dream season.”

Cose beat Duffy off the line at the restart to collect third. Duffy was dropped a couple more positions before it was over, as Rispoli’s fellow former road racing national champion, Danny Eslick slid past claim fourth while Dylan Bell got by as well to round out the top five. Despite his heavy fall, Varnes not only made the restart, he raced his way up from the back of the field to finish seventh.

Rispoli now leads Texter by 48 points with six races remaining, 224 to 176.

POS RIDER BIKE INTERVAL 1 James Rispoli Harley-Davidson XG750R 23 Laps 2 Cory Texter Yamaha MT-07 +0.663 3 Chad Cose Harley-Davidson XG750R +1.842 4 Danny Eslick Kawasaki Ninja 650 +3.824 5 Dylan Bell Harley-Davidson XG750R +4.379 6 Jeremiah Duffy Kawasaki Ninja 650 +5.202 7 Ryan Varnes Kawasaki Ninja 650 +5.553 8 Ben Lowe Yamaha MT-07 +5.722 9 Michael Inderbitzin Kawasaki Ninja 650 +5.933 10 Nick Armstrong Yamaha MT-07 +6.618

AFT Production Twins Standings

Pos. Rider Points 1 James Rispoli 224 2 Cory Texter 176 3 Ryan Varnes 163 4 Ben Lowe 160 5 Danny Eslick 135 6 Chad Cose 124 7 Jeremiah Duffy 114 8 Nick Armstrong 95 9 Cody Johncox 74 10 Dylan Bell 53

2020 EnduroGP of Italy – Spoleto

Day 1 – Saturday

The first day of the Italian Grand Prix was contested under bright and warm sunshine. Although heavy rain and thunderstorms late on Friday made slippery special tests seem likely, conditions were actually much drier and more straight forward than expected. The FIM Borilli EnduroGP World Championship competitors attacked all three tests with gusto and a passionate crowd, all respecting Covid-19 restrictions, cheered them through every twist and turn.

Reigning World Champion Brad Freeman delivered a perfect performance on this opening day of the Italian Grand Prix. From the start of the day onwards, the Factory Beta rider took the lead and never relinquished it. Consistent and quick all day, the Brit always kept his opponents at least 30 seconds behind him. He won all 3 special tests on the first lap and remained in the top 3 for all the rest.

Freeman therefore won the day by more than 45 seconds ahead of team-mate and rival Steve Holcombe. Holcombe intelligently built up his day with patience, chipping away on each test. Realising that catching up to his team-mate was hard task, the Englishman chose to settle for a safe second place. This move could pay off come the end of the season.

The fight for 3rd place on the podium was absolutely superb. Three riders fought it out to take a coveted rostrum. Andrea Verona, Thomas Oldrati and Loïc Larrieu, each took it in turns to occupy the spot. In the end it was Italy’s Oldrati to take the honours at his home race. Verona and Larrieu completed the Top 5.

Jaume Betriu confirmed the strong performances he managed in France by taking an impressive 6th place overall. He was ahead of Christophe Charlier, Danny McCanney and Antoine Basset. The disappointment of the day goes to Matteo Cavallo who made too many mistakes and finished 12th. Alex Salvini still suffering with his shoulder did not finish the day.

In E1 it was therefore Thomas Oldrati who won ahead of Andrea Verona and Christophe Charlier.

In E2 Steve Holcombe completes a third success in as many starts, he was in front of Loïc Larrieu and Danny McCanney.

E3 went the way of Brad Freeman who beat Jaume Betriu and a combative Antoine Basset.

In Junior, Theo Espinasse perfectly controlled the assaults of Hamish Macdonald. Macdonald was the initial leader of the day and was looking strong but he lost 40 seconds in a crash on the second lap of the tricky Xtreme. He picked himself up and began to claw back the time he lost, but the victory was out of reach. Matteo Pavoni put his Beta Boano on the podium at home with third.

Finland’s Roni Kytonen finished fourth, while Pau Tomas completed the Top 5. Ruy Barbosa finished 6th. Talented Aussie Wil Rruprecht had a hell of a day, he was vying for the podium but he heavily damaged his Beta in the first Xtreme Test of the day, eventually finishing 16th in the category.

In Youth Cup Jed Etchells kept everyone in suspense until in the last special test. He won the category against an impressive Sergio Navarro, the Fantic rider crucially beat his Spanish rival by 4 seconds. Claudio Spanu accompanied them on the podium.

In the Champion Enduro Open World Cup, Belgian Mathias Van Hoof won in the 4-Stroke class ahead of his compatriot Damiaens Dietger and Jorge Rodriguez Paradelo. In the 2-Stroke category the Portuguese rider Goncalo Reis took another victory ahead of his compatriot Goncalo Sobrosa. Robert Friedrich was third. In Senior, Italian enduro legend Alessio Paoli marked his comeback by winning in front of Duccio Graziani and David Martinez Corbalan.

Day 2 – Sunday

The dreaded heavy rain and chilly weather hit the FIM Borilli EnduroGP World Championship for the entirety of Sunday. As could be expected, the organisers and stewards of the Italian Grand Prix made changes to the course in order to ensure the safety of all competitors, and the cream rose to the top as Steve Holcombe perfectly dominated this day, despite many pitfalls.

The Beta Factory rider felt completely at home with the weather conditions on day two of the Italian GP. Even in the middle of the deluge, Steve Holcombe remained master of his discipline. His bike problems of the day before were forgotten, and the Brit was able to relax into a strong rhythm. He nevertheless had to keep a close eye on his teammate at Beta Factory: Brad Freeman.

Steve Holcombe

“It’s been a weekend of two halves, for the result and how I rode. I’ll hold my hand up and say I rode too smooth on Saturday and any chance of fighting for the win got away from me. When we sorted things, Brad was too far gone to challenge him. On Sunday we turned it around a lot. I attacked from the word go and was able to step my pace up when I needed to throughout the day. I had a strong opening lap and pulled a gap on third. From then on it was down to Brad and me for the win. I really wanted it and seemed to step it up again on the final lap and bring the result home. Conditions were tricky today with the rain, so proving the 350F in the mud with a victory is awesome.”

The 2019 EnduroGP World Champion was very threatening during the first lap, the gap even dropping below half a second at times. But Freeman was forced to let victory slip through his fingers, losing a few seconds in each of the tests on the last laps. However, Freeman and Holcombe can leave Italy satisfied with their domination of the World Enduro field. Third on the day was Loïc Larrieu, more than a minute behind the British duo.

Brad Freeman

“I can’t say I’m happy with my day. I just didn’t know how to get into the right rhythm. I got through the day and I have to take my hat off to Steve who was absolutely on fire. The fight continues, there are 4 days of racing left, anything can happen and I will be ready to battle.”

Larrieu can be happy with this result as he had to push hard to take the coveted final podium spot. 6th at the end of the first lap, Loïc went on the offensive and was extremely impressive as the day went on, even beating local favourites. He held on to the podium from the end of the second lap onwards, setting test times close to the Beta riders.

Thomas Oldrati fell short of third place by just six seconds but his general performance over the weekend satisfied the Honda rider. Andrea Verona never quite managed to get into the groove. However, he still put in a superb performance as a Senior ranks rookie, finishing in the Top 5.

Similarly, Belgian rookie Antoine Magain was the great revelation of the day. He was contesting the top positions throughout day but a fall in the last Enduro test forced him to cool down. However, he will certainly be one to watch in the coming races.

Very disappointed after missing out on victory due to a crash on Day 1, New Zealand’s Hamish Macdonald his revenge on his Sherco team-mate Théo Espinasse on Day 2. The rider from the southern hemisphere played all his cards right in the tricky conditions, winning by more than a minute in only his second race in the Junior class. Last year’s Youth 125cc Cup winner was thrilled with this strong result which keeps him in contention.

Wil Ruprecht made amends for his Day 1 difficulties by taking a fine podium with 2nd place in the category. The Australian was ahead of Théo Espinasse by just under 2 seconds. The Frenchman who was so strong at his home race in Requista is still at the top of the standings however.

Ruy Barbosa upped his game on Saturday. The Chilean still struggled a bit under the downpours, but today’s 4th place should give him the confidence to aim higher next time out.

In Youth Cup, Jed Etchells was completely unfazed by the mud and took victory by more than a minute over Spain’s Sergio Navarro. Etchell’s team-mate Harry Edmondson completed the podium. Fantic will certainly be satisfied as their third rider, Hugo Svard made it three Fantics in the Top 5 with fourth place.

In the Champion Enduro Open World Cup, the 4-Stroke category was again dominated by Mathias Van Hoof ahead of his compatriot Damiaens Dietger. They were once again accompanied on the podium by Jorge Rodriguez Paradelo. In the 2-Stroke category the podium is a copy-paste of the day before, namely Goncalo Reis won ahead of Goncalo Sobrosa and Robert Friedrich. In Senior, Alessio Paoli took another impressive victory in front of Duccio Graziani and David Martinez Corbalan third.

The Italian Grand Prix brought a little bit of everything to the party; enthusiastic fans, unpredictable weather, challenging tests, and great racing! The FIM Borilli EnduroGP World Championship will reconvene in November for two back-to-back in Northern Portugal.

EnduroGP Standings – Top 10

Rank Rider Nat Bike Total 1 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Beta 77 2 FREEMAN Bradley GBR Beta 71 3 LARRIEU Loic FRA TM 52 4 VERONA Andrea ITA TM 52 5 OLDRATI Thomas ITA Honda 46 6 BETRIU AMENGOL Jaume ESP KTM 37 7 McCANNEY Daniel GBR Honda 30 8 MAGAIN Antoine BEL Sherco 26 9 CHARLIER Christophe FRA Beta 22 10 CAVALLO Matteo ITA Sherco 21

E1 Standings – Top 10

Rank Rider Nat Bike Total 1 VERONA Andrea ITA TM 74 2 OLDRATI Thomas ITA Honda 72 3 MAGAIN Antoine BEL Sherco 52 4 CHARLIER Christophe FRA Beta 41 5 REMES Eero FIN Yamaha 41 6 SNOW Alexander GBR Honda 37 7 TARROUX Jeremy FRA Sherco 30 8 SORECA Davide ITA Beta 28 9 BURUD Kevin NOR Yamaha 27 10 ALUN Richard SWE Sherco 27

E2 Standings – Top 10

Rank Rider Nat Bike Total 1 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Beta 80 2 LARRIEU Loic FRA TM 68 3 McCANNEY Daniel GBR Honda 56 4 CAVALLO Matteo ITA Sherco 50 5 GESLIN Anthony FRA Beta 37 6 WOOTTON Joe GBR Husqvarna 34 7 VIAL Max FRA Husqvarna 33 8 BLANJOUE Hugo FRA Honda 28 9 HUEBNER Edward DEU KTM 26 10 SALVINI Alex ITA Honda 22

E3 Standings – Top 10

Rank Rider Nat Bike Total 1 FREEMAN Bradley GBR Beta 80 2 BETRIU AMENGOL Jaume ESP KTM 66 3 BASSET Antoine FRA Beta 50 4 GUARNERI Davide ITA TM 46 5 FRANCISCO Enric ESP Sherco 40 6 ABGRALL David FRA Beta 39 7 GUERRERO RUIZ Cristobal ESP Beta 34 8 PASSET Thibaut FRA Beta 30 9 SANS SORIA Marc ESP KTM 26 10 RECCHIA Nicola ITA Beta 24

Junior Standings – Top 10

Rank Rider Nat Bike Total 1 ESPINASSE Theophile FRA Sherco 75 2 MACDONALD Hamish NZL Sherco 71 3 KYTONEN Roni FIN Honda 48 4 PAVONI Matteo ITA Beta 47 5 RUPRECHT Wil AUS Beta 40 6 BARBOSA Ruy CHL Husqvarna 39 7 MACORITTO Lorenzo ITA Beta 30 8 CRIVILIN Bruno BRA Honda 28 9 VAN OEVELEN Matthew BEL Husqvarna 26 10 CRIQ Antoine FRA Sherco 20

2020 Yamaha Burr Oak GNCC

The 2020 Yamaha Burr Oak GNCC saw the world’s fastest off-road motorcycle racers taking to the woods of Ohio. The tenth round of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series, took place in Millfield, Ohio at Sunday Creek Raceway, also home to The John Penton GNCC.

Getting the jump off the line first to earn the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot award was Ben Kelley. However, after overshooting the first turn Kelley would lose a couple of positions. Steward Baylor Jr. would capitalise, moving into the early lead as the group of XC1 Open Pro riders made their way into the woods.

As the leaders made their way through the finish line on the opening lap it was Baylor Jr. holding a 7 second lead over Kailub Russell, with Kelley running third just eight-seconds behind him. Russell looked like he was making a charge for the lead, but on the second lap he would find himself on the ground after a mistake in the John Penton section of the track. Russell was able to ride his machine back to his pit area but was unable to return to racing due to a knee injury. Russell will have his knee evaluated this week.

Baylor Jr. would continue to push at the front of the pack with Kelley trying to reel him in as he moved into second overall. Kelley would close the gap to just about nine-seconds, but as the white flag came out Kelley would make a mistake costing him valuable time. Baylor Jr. would come through to take his second-straight win of the season after a grueling three-hour race. Kelley would hold onto second overall, coming through 58 seconds behind the leader.

Grant Baylor got off to a great start coming through timing and scoring in fourth overall on lap one. Baylor would continue to push and would find himself third overall after the second lap. Baylor would try to close the gap between himself and the leaders, but he would be unable to make any passes on the lead duo before the checkered flag came out. Baylor expressed what a great feeling it was to be on the podium, and that it was cool to share the overall podium with his older brother.

Getting off to a top five start was Jordan Ashburn. Ashburn would then make the move up to fourth on lap two, as he tried to gain momentum to challenge for a three position. Ashburn would continue to ride a consistent race, but he would be unable to challenge the top three riders. Ashburn would finish out the day fourth in XC1 and fifth overall.

Andrew Delong had his second best race of the season on Sunday afternoon. Delong came through running sixth in the XC1 class for the first two laps of racing, and as the race wore on, he then found himself making the move up to fifth in his class. Delong finished out the three-hour race with a fifth place finish in class, and eighth overall.

Returning after a small injury sidelined him for the previous round of racing was Josh Strang. As the pack of racers came through on the opening lap Strang made his way around in the eighth place position. Strang would then stop to help his fellow competitor, Russell, out of the track and back to his motorcycle. Even after stopping to help, Strang would make the move up to seventh in the XC1 class. On the last lap of racing Strang would make a late charge and take over sixth in the class, with a 13th overall finishing position on the day.

Layne Michael found himself in a continuous battle throughout the day in Ohio. Michael would swap back-and-forth from sixth to seventh place multiple times throughout the race. As Michael was running in sixth on the final lap of racing, he would be unable to hold off a charging Strang. Michael would check in seventh in class, 18th overall at round 10. Evan Earl would come through to earn eighth in the XC1 Open Pro class after missing round nine of racing.

In the XC2 class it was Jonathan Girroir making his way to the lead on the opening lap. Girroir would maintain his lead for the duration of the race, placing a 22 second gap between himself and second place by the time the checkered flag flew. Girroir earned his fifth win of the season, and now takes over the points lead in the XC2 class by nine.

AmPro Yamaha/St. Lawrence Radiology’s Mike Witkowski had a consistent race as he made his way into second and never looked back. Witkowski was looking to make a charge for the lead, but he would be unable to close the gap between them. Witkowski remains third in the points standings, 20 points behind the leader.

Craig Delong had some work cut out for him as he came through timing and scoring sixth on lap one. Delong would steadily work his way through the pack, making his way into fourth by the second lap and then third by the next. Delong would finish out the day third in his class, and seventh overall.

As the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am competitors came through it was Zack Hayes taking the class win and extending his points lead by 35. Jason Lipscomb would battle from third to second in the class, making his way to the podium for the second time. Michael Delosa rounded out the top three in the FMF XC3 class.

As the 10 a.m. race got underway it was Rachel Gutish grabbing the $100 Trail Jesters WXC Holeshot award. However, Rachael Archer made her way to the lead early on in the race. Archer checked in 18 seconds ahead of Gutish on the opening lap with current points lead Becca Sheets right behind her.

Archer continued to hold her lead position throughout the two-hour race, crossing the finish line with over a minute gap back to second. Sheets made the pass on Gutish for the second, but she was ultimately unable to catch Archer to battle for the lead. Sheets earnt second in the WXC class and remains in control of the points standings. Gutish held onto third in the class, and she currently sits fourth in the WXC class points standings with three more rounds of racing to go.

Racing got underway at 8 a.m. Sunday morning with the youth motorcycle racers taking to the woods first. It would be a three-way battle between the Team Green Kawasaki due of Jack Joy and Grant Davis, and Coastal Racing Husqvarna’s Lane Whitmer. Davis jumped out to the early lead with Whitmer and Joy just seconds behind him.

Joy made a pass on Whitmer for second and set his sights on Davis as the race worse on. As the trio came through after four laps of racing it was Joy out front with Whitmer and Davis running second and third. Joy would hold on and take the youth overall win as well as the YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class win. Davis made the pass on Whitmer stick as they round out the top three youth overall finishers and top three in the YXC1 class.

In the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class it was Nicholas Defeo taking the class win, with Andrew Segars and Chase Landers rounding out the top three. Colton Shields would earn the 85cc (12-13) class win, and seventh overall. Ryan Amancio came through to take another 85cc (7-11) class win.

XC1 Pro Event Results

Steward Baylor Jr. (YAM) Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Grant Baylor (SHR) Jordan Ashburn (KAW) Andrew Delong (HON) Josh Strang (KAW) Layne Michael (YAM) Evan Earl (KAW) Kailub Russell (KTM)

*Overall National Championship Standings

Kailub Russell (256) Josh Strang (201) Jordan Ashburn (159) Craig DeLong (147) Jonathan Girroir (139) Michael Witkowski (138) Grant Baylor (124) Benjamin Kelley (107) Steward Baylor Jr. (103) Cody Barnes (102)

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Jonathan Girroir (KTM) Michael Witkowski (YAM) Craig Delong (HQV) Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW) Cody Barnes (BET) Liam Draper (KTM) Thorn Devlin (BET) Jesse Ansley (KTM) Jonathan Johnson (YAM) Benjamin Nelko (HQV)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings

Jonathan Girroir (254) Craig Delong (245) Michael Witkowski (234) Cody Barnes (170) Liam Draper (158) Thorn Devlin (135) Jonathan Johnson (113) Ryder Lafferty (111) Benjamin Nelko (93) Simon Johnson (79)

2020 Sea to Sky Extreme Enduro

Graham Jarvis (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) has secured yet another extreme enduro victory, this time topping the 2020 Sea to Sky. Delivering a winning performance on the final day’s Mountain Race, Graham notched up his sixth victory at the Turkish event. Graham’s teammate Billy Bolt dominated the event’s first three races, but a navigational error on the final day relegated him to third overall.

As always at Sea to Sky, Jarvis made a solid, but cautious start to the event. Claiming an impressive fifth in the hectic Beach Race, the 45-year-old then began to put on the pressure in the Forest Race, taking third and staying within touch of race leader Bolt. Despite a heavy impact with a rock damaging his bike, Graham was able to skilfully bring his Husqvarna TE 300i home in fourth on the technically demanding Sky Race.

Going into Saturday’s Mountain Race, Graham was lying third overall, a minute down on second place and close to four minutes down on his teammate Bolt in first. In typical Jarvis style, the Brit kept his nerve and maintained a strong pace throughout the 55-kilometre course. Making no mistakes, the extreme enduro expert crested the final hill in first place and with enough of an advantage over his rivals to claim the overall win.

Billy Bolt had looked on form throughout the 2020 edition of Sea to Sky. Winning the opening Beach Race, Billy went on to top the proceedings in both the subsequent Forest and Sky Races. Leading much of Saturday’s Mountain Race, the young British rider was first to reach many of the more challenging sections with other riders playing catch up behind.

Unfortunately, in following track marking tape left from a previous running of the event, Bolt was forced to double back on himself, losing a considerable amount of time. Pushing hard for the remainder of the enduro, the reigning FIM SuperEnduro World Champion was able to salvage fourth, earning himself a place on the overall podium, in third.

Graham Jarvis – P1

“It was a great race today and I was lucky if I’m honest, especially after damaging the bike earlier in the event. I went into the Mountain Race about four minutes down on Billy and as all the top guys ended up riding together, I thought there was no chance for me today. Billy took a wrong turn and I managed to get out in front and for that last 20 minutes I just pushed as hard as I could to the finish. It feels nice to get another win here in Turkey, it really is an amazing event.”

Billy Bolt – P3

“Overall, it’s been a really good week here in Turkey. I’m really happy with my riding and know I had the pace to win every day. I had led 80 or 90 percent of the Mountain Race today and was first to reach this tricky hill – it seems they had left some route marking tape up from last year and so I followed it. As it turns out, it wasn’t the right way to go, and by the time I had realised and turned back I had lost too much time to catch up with the leader. Finishing on the podium is good, but I’m disappointed not to have taken the win.”

Overall Results – 2020 Sea to Sky, Kemer, Turkey

Pos Rider Man. Time 1 Graham Jarvis Husqvarna 4:48:37 2 Wade Young Sherco 4:51:12 3 Billy Bolt Husqvarna 4:52:12 4 Mario Roman Sherco 4:56:23 5 Teodor Kabakchiev KTM 5:14:59

Speedway of Nations Final moved to mainland Europe

In light of an increase in cases of COVID-19 in the UK, the subsequent tighter restrictions being put in place and ongoing travel and quarantine restrictions, BSI Speedway has announced that the 2020 Monster Energy FIM Speedway of Nations Final, scheduled to take place at Manchester’s National Speedway Stadium on October 24 and 25, will be moved to a new venue in mainland Europe.

Paul Bellamy – Senior Vice President of Motorsports Events at IMG

“We’re committed to delivering the thrilling, action-packed final that our speedway community is looking forward to. And to do this, we need to make sure the top riders from all seven competing nations are able to race, which is unfortunately no longer possible in the UK due to changing travel restrictions and quarantine requirements. We’re looking forward to revealing our new venue as soon as possible, and in the meantime, we thank our fans, riders, partners, staff and everyone involved for their ongoing support.”

BSI Speedway is in the process of finalising the new venue for the final in October which will be announced along with additional details in the coming weeks.

The 2021 final will return to Manchester’s National Speedway Stadium over a weekend in October 2021 – date to be confirmed. Fans who have purchased tickets for the event will receive an email with further details.

Jack Holder secures FIM Speedway GP wildcard entry

In-form Australian racer Jack Holder has been handed a dream opportunity on the FIM Speedway Grand Prix stage after being named as wild card for FST Grupa Brokerska Torun SGP rounds seven and eight. The Torun rider dons the famous No.16 race jacket at his Polish home track on October 2 and 3.

Holder made his one and only previous World Championship appearance as a track reserve at the 2016 Australian SGP in Melbourne, scoring two points from as many rides on the night older brother Chris topped the podium in his homeland. Jack was watching from the sidelines on the night Chris clinched the 2012 SGP world title at Torun’s Marian Rose Motoarena.

But the 24-year-old is now very much making his own mark on the sport. After finishing second in this season’s Australian Championship, he has enjoyed a sublime season for Torun in the Polish First Division, topping the average charts comfortably on 2.600 points per race.

He was signed by PGE Ekstraliga side Gorzow as a guest rider and has played a key role in their charge from the bottom of the table to second place inside a month. He’s ninth in the top-flight average charts on 2.091 points per race.

This will be Holder’s first SGP opportunity over five rides, and he will be keen to carry this scintillating form into the final SGP weekend of 2020, where the world champion will be crowned, next year’s qualifiers will be confirmed and riders will have one last chance to impress the SGP Commission before permanent wild cards for 2021 are selected.

The Appin-born racer is joined in the FST Grupa Brokerska Torun SGP rounds by track reserves Wiktor Trofymov and Norbert Krakowiak, with the Polish pair lining up in the No.17 and No.18 race jackets respectively.

Changes to MXD For 2021

Motorcycling Australia (MA) have announced changes to the current MXD class and junior pathway that will support development of motocross in Australia and will assist riders to gain the vital skills to be able to progress to MX2 and MX1 classes through the new MX3 class which replaces MXD.

Currently there is very little overlap in the class structure, and riders must move even if not willing or ready to, or don’t have the skills to do so. In addition, where a Junior rider is ready to move up a class, they can be held back by age group limitations.

By creating a new pathway with an overlap in age group classes, riders will have some flexibility to remain in a class or move up a class if they are ready and eligible to do so. The MX3 class also brings Australian motocross more in line with the FIM age groupings.

Peter Doyle – MA CEO

“This change will provide a clear pathway for Australia’s talented young riders into the senior classes of MX2 and MX1. It also provides talented young riders ready to step up to senior competition a clear pathway through the junior ranks and into the premier categories.”

Currently at 13 years of age a junior can be endorsed to ride a full-sized MX machine of 122cc to 150cc 2-Stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-Stroke capacity, this has not changed. At 14 years of age competitors with this endorsement can elect to compete in the MX3 class. This will not prevent competitors under the age of 16 competing in any other junior event.

The MX3 class is for 14 to under 18-years-old competitors (as of the January 1 of the year of competition) and allows for less experienced competitors to compete with their peers until the age of 18, and the more accomplished competitors to move into the MX2 class early as the entry age has been lowered to 15 years under strict endorsement procedures. You can enter MX1 or MX2 at 16-years-old.

Once a competitor has chosen to move up to Senior classes MX1 or MX2, they can no longer compete in Junior or MX3 classes. The current endorsement “Off Road 122cc to 150cc 2-Stroke / up to 250cc 4-Stroke” for 13 to Under 16-year-old junior competitors will apply to a 14-year-old junior wishing to compete in MX3.

However, a new endorsement is required for a competitor who at the age of 15 years wishes to compete in the MX2 class. There are no changes to the current Junior categories allowing Juniors between the age of 13 to Under 16 years to compete at National Championship events in their chosen classes.

2020 MXGP of Lombardia, Mantova

Round nine of the FIM Motocross World Championship concluded with the MX2 and MXGP action for the MXGP of Lombardi, with Jeremy Seewer reaching an incredible career milestone as he claimed his first MXGP overall victory and stood on the top step of the MXGP podium

Jeremy Seewer took the overall victory, with Glenn Coldenhoff taking second and Jorge Prado on the third step of the podium. Jeremy Seewer’s last GP win is back in 2017 when he stood at the top step on the podium at the MXGP of Sweden, Uddevalla in MX2 class.

Jeremy Seewer

“I just won my first MXGP. Amazing. It’s in the books and it’s a big milestone in my career. Everybody dreams of winning an MXGP round, especially at the level we are racing right now, so it’s amazing. Especially the first race, I won the start then led every lap to the finish. The second race it didn’t go as planned but still I was lucky today, I was at the right place at the right time and now celebrating an overall.”

With an eighth and a race win, Gajser now leads the MXGP Championship by five-points over Antonio Cairoli and Jeremy Seewer is just a further 11 points behind.

Tim Gajser

“The first race didn’t start very well as I was back in the pack and it was tough to come through the field and pass the riders as everyone is very fast. I managed to come back to eighth but I was a little disappointed because I know that the start makes all the difference. For the second race, I put a lot of focus on the start and I managed to come out of the first corner around fifth and then I made a couple of quick passes which put me into third. I was following Romain and Jorge for around 15 minutes, before I was able to make two passes to get myself into the lead. I pulled a good gap, controlled the race to take the win and I’m super happy with how it turned out. Obviously getting the red plate is a big bonus and I will try my best to hold onto it until the end of the season.”

Australian Mitch Evans had a rough weekend in the MXGP class, with a crash in Race 1 leaving him unable to finish the race, while Race 2 saw him return to claim ninth. He leaves Lombardia in 11th overall in the standings.

Mitch Evans

“It wasn‘t the greatest day, although qualifying went quite well. I wasn’t feeling overly comfortable on the bike as I hadn’t ridden since Tuesday as I’ve been unwell but I was happy with qualifying. Unfortunately in race one I crashed in the first turn and then crashed a couple of laps later and was fighting all moto long to score some points. In moto two I didn’t get the best start either but didn’t crash, so I was still in a position to get a top 10 finish. I fought through to ninth and felt a lot better but I need to work on my starts and then I’ll be able to battle with the guys at the front of the races.”

MXGP Results – 2020 MXGP of Lombardia

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 25 20 45 2 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED GAS 18 22 40 3 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 22 18 40 4 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 13 25 38 5 Desalle, Clement BEL KAW 14 14 28 6 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 11 16 27 7 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED YAM 16 10 26 8 Cairoli, Antonio ITA KTM 20 6 26 9 Paulin, Gautier FRA YAM 8 15 23 10 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL HON 12 11 23 11 Jacobi, Henry GER YAM 7 13 20 12 Bogers, Brian NED KTM 9 8 17 13 Evans, Mitchell AUS HON 3 12 15 14 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 6 9 15 15 Jasikonis, Arminas LTU HUS 15 0 15

2020 MXGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 316 2 Cairoli, A. ITA KTM 311 3 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 300 4 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 277 5 Coldenhoff, G. NED GAS 273 6 Herlings, J. NED KTM 263 7 Jasikonis, A. LTU HUS 248 8 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 230 9 Paulin, G. FRA YAM 224 10 Desalle, C. BEL KAW 222 11 Evans, M. AUS HON 168 12 Van Horebeek, J. BEL HON 164 13 Vlaanderen, C. NED YAM 106 14 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 106 15 Jacobi, Henry GER YAM 84

MX2

In MX2, Thomas Kjer Olsen made an epic return to the podium with his first overall victory of the season, with teammate Jed Beaton only a single point off the round overall. Ben Watson was also having a good day, standing on the third step of the box.

Thomas Kjer Olsen

“I’m pretty surprised. I went into the race not really knowing that I was on the podium, it was just a crazy battle out there and I’m really happy about my riding. I wanted to be up there in the front and that’s what we will work on for the next race. I had a rough few races and the confidence was not really there but I felt this week just went better and better. I got my confidence back on the bike that I had last year and the confidence that I should have had from the beginning. I’m just super happy to get this overall as it’s been a long time since I’ve been up there and it’s an amazing feeling.”

Despite missing out on the podium, Tom Vialle continues to lead the championship now by 30-points over Geerts and Renaux, while Beaton sits in fourth, just nine-points off Renaux.

Jed Beaton

“I can’t explain how happy I am to have won the second moto today. I had a great start in race two and got into the lead early on lap three. I then had a clear track and just focussed on my lines. As the race wore on I got a little nervous but kept it together. I did make a few mistakes but held on for the win. It’s been a tough year until this point and it’s all coming together now. The team have been great and I’m so happy and pleased for them, too. I’m looking forward to Wednesday now.”

Bailey Malkiewicz went 10-23 in the weekends races, while Nathan Crawford went 30-16, with the two Aussie riders now 15th and 21st in the standings respectively.

MX2 Results – 2020 MXGP of Lombardia

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN HUS 22 18 40 2 Beaton, Jed AUS HUS 14 25 39 3 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 15 22 37 4 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 20 16 36 5 Van De Moosdijk, Roan NED KAW 18 15 33 6 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 25 7 32 7 Rubini, Stephen FRA HON 13 12 25 8 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 3 20 23 9 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 10 13 23 10 Gifting, Isak SWE GAS 12 11 23 11 Forato, Alberto ITA HUS 9 10 19 12 Boisrame, Mathys FRA KAW 16 0 16 13 Östlund, Alvin SWE HON 1 14 15 14 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KAW 4 9 13 15 Malkiewicz, Bailey AUS HON 11 0 11 16 Renkens, Nathan BEL KTM 7 2 9 17 Horgmo, Kevin NOR KTM 0 8 8 18 Fernandez, Ruben ESP YAM 8 0 8 19 Vaessen, Bas NED KTM 0 6 6 20 Sandner, Michael AUT GAS 6 0 6 21 Crawford, Nathan AUS HON 0 5 5

2020 MX2 Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 386 2 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 356 3 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 295 4 Beaton, Jed AUS HUS 286 5 Van De Moosdijk, R. NED KAW 243 6 Olsen, T. DEN HUS 228 7 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 228 8 Boisrame, M. FRA KAW 198 9 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 185 10 Fernandez, R. ESP YAM 164 11 Rubini, S. FRA HON 143 12 Östlund, Alvin SWE HON 127 13 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KAW 118 14 Crawford, N. AUS HON 91 15 Forato, A. ITA HUS 85 16 Hofer, Rene AUT KTM 73 17 Gilbert, Josh GBR HUS 72 18 Guadagnini, M. ITA HUS 62 19 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 62 20 Laengenfelder, S. GER GAS 59 21 Malkiewicz, B. AUS HON 54

WMX

In the WMX Courtney Duncan had a mixed weekend, claiming the first race win, before a massive crash in Race 2 snapped her ‘bars, ending what seemed like a dominant performance, that would have handed her another overall win and extended the championship lead.

Courtney Duncan

“It was an up and down day for me, which started off really well as I won the first race and felt pretty good. I had a comfortable lead and maintained it. I’d made some passes on the opening laps and made my way into second. I wasn’t too far off the lead when I had a massive crash. I ran back to the bike but the handlebars were snapped so there was no way of finishing, which resulted in a DNF. “That’s the way life goes sometimes it doesn’t always go to plan. I can dwell on it, or I can go back to work on Tuesday and continue to fight. That’s what I’m going to do, I’m going to show up on Tuesday and give it everything I’ve got.”

Instead Larissa Papenmeier took the overall with consistent second places, while Nancy Van De Ven took the Race 2 win. Papenmeier now leads the standings from Van De Ven by 10-points, with Fontanesi in third, a further three points behind. Duncan is now fourth, with only four-points separating second through fourth, and 14-points to first.

Larissa Papenmeier

“For sure it’s a nice feeling. When I’m riding, I’m not really thinking about the championship and what could happen. I knew that second place was enough to win but I actually didn’t think about the red plate, so I tried to keep it smooth, tried to make no mistakes and it was really good. I had a good feeling and I liked the track, it’s a bit bumpy so I’m looking forward to Tuesday.”

WMX Results – 2020 MXGP of Lombardia

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 Papenmeier, Larissa GER YAM 22 22 44 2 Van De Ven, Nancy NED YAM 16 25 41 3 Fontanesi, Kiara ITA KTM 20 16 36 4 Andersen, Sara DEN KTM 15 20 35 5 Dam, Line DEN YAM 18 15 33 6 Valk, Lynn NED YAM 14 18 32 7 van der Vlist, Shana NED KTM 11 14 25 8 Duncan, Courtney NZL KAW 25 0 25 9 Borchers, Anne GER SUZ 9 12 21 10 O’Hare, Tahlia Jade AUS KTM 5 13 18 11 Berry, Avrie USA KTM 8 10 18 12 Jakobsen, Malou DEN KTM 13 4 17 13 Astudillo, Jamie USA KTM 12 0 12 14 Keller, Sandra SUI KTM 0 11 11 15 Kapsamer , Elena AUT KTM 3 8 11

2020 WMX Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Papenmeier, L. GER YAM 129 2 Van De Ven, N. NED YAM 119 3 Fontanesi, K. ITA KTM 116 4 Duncan, C. NZL KAW 115 5 Valk, Lynn NED YAM 98 6 Dam, Line DEN YAM 87 7 van der Vlist, S. NED KTM 75 8 Andersen, Sara DEN KTM 60 9 Borchers, Anne GER SUZ 60 10 O’Hare, T. AUS KTM 54 11 Martinez, M. FRA KTM 39 12 Jans-Beken, B. NED KTM 35 13 Dahl, Emelie SWE YAM 32 14 Van Der Werff, B. NED SUZ 31 15 Astudillo, J. USA KTM 30

EMX250

The first races of the weekend in Mantova for the MXGP of Lombardia, were by the EMX250 riders, andt saw Thibault Benistant have a successful end to his day as he took a fourth consecutive overall victory in the category.

As the gate dropped for the opening EMX250 race of the day, it was Meico Vettik who got off to a flying start and was the early race leader. He was followed by Emilio Scuteri and Tom Guyon.

Bastian Boegh-Damm didn’t have such a good start to the race as he crashed out and seemed to be in discomfort as he hopped towards his bike. He did re-join for a couple of laps though eventually retired from the race.

Meanwhile Mattia Guadagnini and Thibault Benistant didn’t get off to the best start in the race, as both were down the field, with Guadagnini 10th and Benistant 14th. Another rider struggling in the beginning of the race was Kay De Wolf who was further down the order in P17.

Back with the leaders it was Vettik who had already pulled a 5.654 second gap over Guyon, as Scuteri, Oriol Oliver and Hakon Fredriksen, were locked in a battle for third position. Gianluca Facchetti was meanwhile having a great ride in fourth place.

Meanwhile Vettik could not afford to relax as his five-second gap was being cut short rapidly as the group caught up. And things then went downhill for the Estonian who crashed out of the lead, though was able to pick himself up pretty quickly and re-join in fourth position. Guyon then moved into the lead, though this didn’t last long as the KTM rider crashed out and was dropping down the race order fast.

This then allowed Fredriksen to inherit the lead, all while Guadagnini was making good progress and was already up into fifth on lap 5 of the race. Fredriksen continued to lead the race as he opened up a seven-second gap over Facchetti and Vettik, while Guadagnini was catching the pair as he searched for higher positions. The Italian eventually was able to find a way through into third pushing Vettik to fourth in the race.

As the race progressed, Guadagnini then started to go after Facchetti and after several attempts was able to jump into second. At the same time the Husqvarna rider also set the fastest lap time of the race with a 1:56.878 with just 3 laps to go.

Facchetti then was being caught by Vettik for P3, though was able to retain his position as Fredriksen crossed the line to win race 1. Guadagnini finished second.

In the second EMX250 race, it was Guadagnini and Guyon who led the way, though things changed quickly as Guadagnini went down. Guyon then came under fire from Benistant who was eager to get into the lead and finish the day with a solid result. As Guyon tried to hold off Benistant, this allowed Tim Edberg to get closer.

Meanwhile further down the order, Vettik was not having the best start to the race as he was down in 18th on the opening few laps of the race.

Guadagnini then continued to cruise around the circuit, passing pitlane and giving the crew a signal at the bike, which must’ve taken an impact from his crash a lap earlier. He continued to ride around for a few more laps before going out of the race.

By lap 3, Benistant was the new race leader as he led Guyon, Edberg and De Wolf. Though Guyon looks to have made a mistake as he lost two positions and dropped to fourth in the race. Benistant then went on to set a fast lap of the race, with 12 minutes plus 2 laps on the clock.

Just five seconds separated the top three riders, as De Wolf was searching for a way into second place and after several attempts was able to do just that as he moved up a position past Edberg.

As the race progressed, Benistant continued to edge away from the rest of the field as he pulled a 10.441 second gap over De Wolf and Edberg who remained second and third. In the end not much changed in the top 10, as Benistant claimed his first race win of the day, with De Wolf and Edberg crossing the line to finish in the top three.

A fifth and a win was enough to give Thibault Benistant the overall as Hakon Fredriksen claimed his first podium of the season to finish second and Tim Edberg also getting the third spot on the box.

As it stands Benistant now leads the EMX250 Championship by 57 points, with Guadagnini and De Wolf tied on points in second and third.

Thibault Benistant

“The day started not so easy as I finished a little bit far on the lap time. In the first race I tried to start a little bit far from the outside and I needed to push hard for a comeback, but I did quite a good race and finished fifth. In the second race I started better, I was third and there was a crash at the front. I waited for a mistake from Tom and then I was leading. I kept the gap and win the race. I feel good, I like the track when it becomes a little bit bumpy, so I hope to do the same.”

EMX250 Results – 2020 MXGP of Lombardia

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 Benistant, Thibault FRA YAM 16 25 41 2 Fredriksen, Hakon NOR YAM 25 13 38 3 Edberg, Tim SWE YAM 15 20 35 4 Facchetti, Gianluca ITA YAM 20 14 34 5 de Wolf, Kay NED HUS 9 22 31 6 Vettik, Meico EST KTM 18 12 30 7 Locurcio, Lorenzo VEN KAW 12 16 28 8 Talviku, Jorgen-Matthias EST HUS 13 10 23 9 Guadagnini, Mattia ITA HUS 22 0 22 10 Spies, Maximilian GER HUS 4 15 19 11 Florian, Lion GER KTM 10 9 19 12 Guyon, Tom FRA KTM 0 18 18 13 Oliver, Oriol ESP KTM 14 3 17 14 Cenerelli, Gianmarco ITA HUS 0 11 11 15 Scuteri, Emilio ITA KTM 11 0 11

EMX250 Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Benistant, T. FRA YAM 215 2 Guadagnini, M. ITA HUS 158 3 de Wolf, Kay NED HUS 158 4 Gifting, Isak SWE KTM 128 5 Edberg, Tim SWE YAM 126 6 Vettik, Meico EST KTM 114 7 Talviku, J. EST HUS 112 8 Fredriksen, H. NOR YAM 110 9 Florian, Lion GER KTM 87 10 Everts, Liam BEL KTM 87 11 Boegh Damm, B. DEN KTM 79 12 Locurcio, L. VEN KAW 78 13 Guyon, Tom FRA KTM 76 14 Facchetti, G. ITA YAM 74 15 Spies, M. GER HUS 73

Arminas Jasikonis in induced coma

Following Arminas Jasikonis’ admittance to hospital on Sunday afternoon, September 27, during the second MXGP race at the MXGP of Lombardia, Mantova, Italy, Husqvarna Motorcycles issued the following update on AJ’s condition:

Taken to hospital in Cremona, Italy, Arminas was diagnosed as having a traumatic brain injury and, as is routine procedure with injuries of this type, placed in a medically induced coma in order to stabilise his situation. Due to the serious nature of injuries of this kind, AJ remains in a coma and is receiving ongoing specialist care. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing would like to thank all medical staff that have assisted Arminas as well as the numerous well-wishers both from within the MXGP paddock and the wider motorcycle community.

Antti Pyrhönen – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MXGP Team Manager

“This is a very serious situation for Arminas and a very difficult time for his family and all involved in the team. After AJ was flown to hospital on Sunday night, he was placed in a medically induced coma because of the trauma he suffered to his brain. Really, there is not much else to say at this time – this is the situation, a situation that is very serious and difficult for everyone, and now we have to wait and stay positive. He has the best medical care around him, and we are in close contact with both the specialists at the hospital here in Italy but also in Innsbruck, Austria. Thank you to everyone who has expressed their concerns and wishes AJ all the best.”

2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Round Seven – GEICO Motorcycle WW Ranch National, Florida

September 26, 2020

Images Jeff Kardas

The seventh round of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship featured an action-packed afternoon of racing in both the 450 Class and 250 Class. The sandy conditions of WW Ranch Motocross Park and Florida’s heat provided riders with one of the most challenging rounds of the season.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne showed why he’s the man to beat in the 450 Class this summer, sweeping both motos to capture a class-leading fourth victory of the season and extend his championship point lead to 29-points. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin logged two consistent motos to finish second overall, while Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac gave Osborne a run late in the second moto and ended the day third.

In the 250 Class, Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis won in dominant fashion by going 1-1 for the second consecutive week and extended his championship lead to 13. Ferrandis’s Star Racing Yamaha teammate Justin Cooper secured a season-best second overall, just edging out GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin.

Jett Lawrence went 2-5 for fourth overall, just missing out on the overall podium but strengthening his seventh place in the 250 Championship standings with 200-points to his name.

Hunter Lawrence started well with a sixth in the opening Moto but failed to finish the second bout after encountering a mechanical gremlin.

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship continues next weekend on Saturday, October 3 for the penultimate round of the 2020 season in Lakewood, Colorado.

Video Highlights

450MX Moto 1

As the gate dropped on the opening 450 Class Moto, Osborne grabbed the Motosport.com Holeshot, closely followed by Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo and Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton. The premier class rookie duo of Cianciarulo and Sexton quickly sprinted around Osborne on the opening lap, shuffling the championship point leader to third. Following a hard crash in the final qualifying session, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin started just behind the leaders in fourth.

While Cianciarulo and Sexton paced one another at the head of the field, Osborne trailed by just over three seconds, keeping the leaders within sight. At the halfway point of the 30-minute-plus-two-lap moto, Sexton saw an opening and struck by pulling alongside Cianciarulo and taking second. Cianciarulo instantly retaliated with a move of his own to reclaim the lead.

Entering the final stages of the moto, Osborne inched his way closer to the lead duo and used his aggressive riding style to pass Sexton around the outside of a corner. Just one lap later Osborner dove to the inside of his closest championship rival Cianciarulo and took control of the race lead.

Osborne’s late race charge helped him secure his fifth moto win of the season by 2.7 seconds over Cianciarulo. Musquin took advantage of a late race mistake by Sexton to complete the podium in third, followed by Sexton in fourth.

450MX Moto 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Zachary Osborne HQV FC450 RE 16 Laps 2 Adam Cianciarulo KAW KX450 +02.733 3 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE +14.333 4 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +19.188 5 Justin Barcia YAM YZ 450F +22.263 6 Eli Tomac KAW KX450 +40.597 7 Blake Baggett KTM 450 SX-F FE +48.758 8 Joseph Savatgy SUZ RMZ 450 +1:03.459 9 Fredrik Noren SUZ RMZ 450 +1:21.711 10 Christian Craig HON CRF450R +1:27.313 11 Justin Bogle KTM 450 SX-F FE +2:00.818 12 Isaac Teasdale SUZ RMZ 450 +2:11.164 13 Max Anstie SUZ RMZ 450 +2:16.874 14 Justin Rodbell KAW KX 450F 15 Laps 15 Kyle Chisholm YAM YZ 450F +29.684 16 Tyler Bowers KAW KX450 +37.410 17 Alex Ray KAW KX450 +46.322 18 McClellan Hile KTM 450 SX-F FE +50.440 19 Bryce Backaus YAM YZ 450F +1:10.787 20 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +1:30.248 21 Jared Lesher KTM 450 SX-F +1:35.361 22 Matthew Hubert KAW KX450 +1:37.238 23 Christopher Prebula KTM 450 SX-F +2:14.502 24 Vann Martin KTM 450 SX-F +2:23.439 25 Tristan Lewis YAM YZ 450F 14 Laps 26 Adam Enticknap SUZ RMZ 450 +1:17.896 27 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 RE +1:20.278 28 Nicolas Rolando KTM 450 SX-F +1:31.986 29 Joshua Berchem KTM 450 SX-F +1:37.277 30 Jerry Lorenz III YAM YZ 450F +1:49.156 31 Nick Fratz-Orr KTM 450 SX-F FE +2:46.853 32 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F +3:20.771 33 Nathen LaPorte HON CRF450R 13 Laps 34 Carter Stephenson YAM YZ 450F 10 Laps 35 Richard Taylor YAM YZ 450F 9 Laps 36 Ben LaMay KTM 450 SX-F 7 Laps 37 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F FE +12.858 38 Carson Tickle HON CRF450R 5 Laps 39 Benny Bloss HQV FC450 3 Laps 40 Jake Masterpool HQV FC450 +24.431

450MX Moto 2

The final 450 Class moto of the afternoon saw Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia launch out of the gate to grab the Motosport.com Holeshot, followed by Musquin and Cianciarulo. Exiting the first turn, Cianciarulo grabbed a handful of throttle to blitz his way around Musquin and Barcia to take the race lead. Prior to the completion of the opening lap, Barcia would lose the front end entering a corner, allowing Anstie to take over third, just ahead of Osborne in fourth.

Cianciarulo continued his strong early moto form out front, while Musquin looked to keep the Kawasaki rider in his sight in second. A mistake by Anstie allowed Osborne to sneak by and into third. With just under 20-minutes to go, Musquin saw an opportunity to make the pass for the lead, which saw the two riders collide entering a corner and Cianciarulo hitting the ground. Musquin was able to stay up and take the lead, while Osborne and Sexton moved into second and third. Cianciarulo would remount in seventh.

Osborne made an attack on the Frenchman Musquin and took over the race lead at the halfway point of the moto. Shortly after, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac latched onto the rear fender of Sexton to pass him for third. Tomac continued his charge forward, working his way up to and around Musquin for second.

Entering the final lap, Osborne and Tomac were wheel-to-wheel in the battle for the moto win. Osborne fended off the multi-time reigning champion to take his sixth moto win of the season. Tomac crossed the checkered flag to finish second, followed by Musquin in third.

450MX Moto 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Lapt/Interval 1 Zachary Osborne HQV FC450 RE 16 Laps 2 Eli Tomac KAW KX450 +04.201 3 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE +23.839 4 Max Anstie SUZ RMZ 450 +29.490 5 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +37.275 6 Blake Baggett KTM 450 SX-F FE +49.082 7 Adam Cianciarulo KAW KX450 +1:10.201 8 Fredrik Noren SUZ RMZ 450 +1:19.318 9 Joseph Savatgy SUZ RMZ 450 +1:24.249 10 Christian Craig HON CRF450R +1:33.139 11 Jake Masterpool HQV FC450 +2:11.411 12 Kyle Chisholm YAM YZ 450F 15 Laps 13 Justin Barcia YAM YZ 450F +01.612 14 Isaac Teasdale SUZ RMZ 450 +09.289 15 Justin Bogle KTM 450 SX-F FE +35.423 16 Tyler Bowers KAW KX450 +39.649 17 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +41.688 18 Alex Ray KAW KX450 +45.985 19 Justin Rodbell KAW KX 450F +52.703 20 Matthew Hubert KAW KX450 +55.548 21 Jared Lesher KTM 450 SX-F +1:17.841 22 McClellan Hile KTM 450 SX-F FE +1:26.179 23 Carson Tickle HON CRF450R +1:35.195 24 Bryce Backaus YAM YZ 450F +1:57.211 25 Vann Martin KTM 450 SX-F +2:33.092 26 Cory Carsten SUZ RMZ 450 14 Laps 27 Nicolas Rolando KTM 450 SX-F +04.721 28 Nick Fratz-Orr KTM 450 SX-F FE +1:02.905 29 Adam Enticknap SUZ RMZ 450 +1:05.948 30 Joshua Berchem KTM 450 SX-F +1:45.940 31 Brandon Pederson HQV FC450 FE +2:07.653 32 Christopher Prebula KTM 450 SX-F 13 Laps 33 Carter Stephenson YAM YZ 450F 12 Laps 34 Ben LaMay KTM 450 SX-F 8 Laps 35 Nathen LaPorte HON CRF450R 7 Laps 36 Jerry Lorenz III YAM YZ 450F 5 Laps 37 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F +1:36.693 38 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 RE 3 Laps 39 Benny Bloss HQV FC450 2 Laps 40 Richard Taylor YAM YZ 450F DNF

450MX Overall

Osborne went 1-1 for the second time this season, capturing his fourth overall victory of the season in the premier class. Musquin’s consistency rewarded him with second overall (3-3), edging out Tomac who made his return to the podium in third (6-2).

“It’s an unreal feeling to get back on top” explained Osborne. “A week ago we were faced with some adversity, but we responded with two moto wins today. This is what makes all of the hard work and tough times we face during the week worth it. I had to fight for that second moto win, Eli was on it, but we dug deep and managed to get the job done.”

The overall win helped Osborne extend his championship lead to 29-points over Cianciarulo who finished fourth overall (2-7). Musquin maintains his third position in the standings, just a single point behind Cianciarulo.

450MX Overall

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Zachary Osborne 1 1 50 2 Marvin Musquin 3 3 40 3 Eli Tomac 6 2 37 4 Adam Cianciarulo 2 7 36 5 Chase Sexton 4 5 34 6 Blake Baggett 7 6 29 7 Max Anstie 13 4 26 8 Fredrik Noren 9 8 25 9 Joseph Savatgy 8 9 25 10 Justin Barcia 5 13 24 11 Christian Craig 10 10 22 12 Isaac Teasdale 12 14 16 13 Justin Bogle 11 15 16 14 Kyle Chisholm 15 12 15 15 Jake Masterpool 40 11 10 16 Tyler Bowers 16 16 10 17 Justin Rodbell 14 19 9 18 Alex Ray 17 18 7 19 Tristan Lane 20 17 5 20 McClellan Hile 18 22 3 21 Bryce Backaus 19 24 2 22 Matthew Hubert 22 20 1 23 Jared Lesher 21 21 0 24 Vann Martin 24 25 0 25 Nicolas Rolando 28 27 0 26 Adam Enticknap 26 29 0 27 Christopher Prebula 23 32 0 28 Nick Fratz-Orr 31 28 0 29 Joshua Berchem 29 30 0 30 Carson Tickle 38 23 0 31 Scott Meshey 27 38 0 32 Jerry Lorenz III 30 36 0 33 Carter Stephenson 34 33 0 34 Nathen LaPorte 33 35 0 35 Bryton Carroll 32 37 0 36 Ben LaMay 36 34 0 37 Richard Taylor 35 40 0 38 Benny Bloss 39 39 0 39 Tristan Lewis 25 0 40 Cory Carsten 26 0 41 Brandon Pederson 31 0 42 Jeffrey Walker 37 0

450MX Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Zachary Osborne 285 2 Adam Cianciarulo 256 3 Marvin Musquin 255 4 Eli Tomac 233 5 Blake Baggett 219 6 Justin Barcia 218 7 Chase Sexton 207 8 Christian Craig 163 9 Joseph Savatgy 147 10 Max Anstie 139 11 Broc Tickle 134 12 Fredrik Noren 107 13 Dean Wilson 97 14 Justin Bogle 72 15 Jake Masterpool 63 16 Henry Miller 59 17 Jason Anderson 58 18 Justin Rodbell 58 19 Benny Bloss 47 20 Coty Schock 31 21 Cooper Webb 29 22 Tyler Bowers 23 23 John Short 21 24 Ben LaMay 21 25 Isaac Teasdale 19 26 Grant Harlan 18 27 Jeremy Smith 18 28 Justin Hoeft 17 29 Kyle Chisholm 15 30 Luke Renzland 11 31 Matthew Hubert 10 32 Chase Felong 8 33 Alex Ray 7 34 Tristan Lane 5 35 Felix Lopez 5 36 Robbie Wageman 4 37 Jeffrey Walker 4 38 McClellan Hile 3 39 Cory Carsten 3 40 Jared Lesher 3 41 Bryce Backaus 2

250MX Moto 1

The first 250 Class moto saw Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Shane McElrath emerge with the Motosport.com Holeshot, just edging out his teammate Dylan Ferrandis and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ hampshire. The opening lap saw Hampshire quickly go to work to steal second from Ferrandis, while Ferrandis’ championship rival Jeremy Martin started in fourth on his GEICO Honda.

As McElrath led the 40-rider field around the sandy circuit, Ferrandis managed to regroup and close the gap on Hampshire, reclaiming the second position. Just moments later, Ferrandis would continue his push towards the front as he overtook his teammate McElrath to become the new race leader. The podium battle behind Ferrandis began to heat up as GEICO Honda’s rookie Jett Lawrence found his way by both Hampshire and McElrath to move into second.

With Ferrandis dropping the hammer and looking to breakaway from Lawrence out front, Hampshire put in another charge that allowed him to muscle his way by McElrath for third. With five minutes remaining, the final podium positions tightened up as Lawrence, Hampshire, and Jeremy Martin were separated by just seconds. A huge mistake by Hampshire saw him eject from his motorcycle off of one of the large infield jumps, moving Jeremy Martin into third.

Ferrandis would go on to take a dominating fifth moto win of the season by 9.6 seconds over Lawrence who earned a career-best second. Jeremy Martin crossed the finish line a distant third.

250MX Moto 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 250F 16 Laps 2 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R +09.655 3 Jeremy Martin HON CRF250R +21.486 4 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +30.898 5 Alex Martin SUZ RMZ 250 +37.359 6 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +41.083 7 Shane McElrath YAM YZ 250F +44.221 8 Jo Shimoda HON CRF250R +1:00.325 9 Cameron Mcadoo KAW KX 250 +1:12.527 10 Carson Mumford HON CRF250R +1:14.966 11 Mitchell Harrison KAW KX 250 +1:19.400 12 Jarrett Frye YAM YZ 250F +1:27.097 13 Brandon Hartranft KTM 250 SX-F FE +1:36.295 14 Hardy Munoz HQV FC250 +1:41.303 15 Nick Gaines YAM YZ 250F +1:55.578 16 Joseph Crown YAM YZ 250F +2:03.052 17 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 +2:07.172 18 Derek Kelley HQV FC250 +2:07.903 19 Mason Gonzales YAM YZ 250F 15 Laps 20 Jerry Robin HQV FC250 +52.972 21 Kevin Moranz KTM 250 SX-F +56.026 22 Mathias Jorgensen KAW KX 250 +57.541 23 Austin Root HQV FC250 +1:05.074 24 Colton Eigenmann SUZ RMZ 250 +1:06.246 25 Curren Thurman KTM 250 SX-F +1:12.052 26 Jesse Flock HQV FC250 +1:30.282 27 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +1:55.081 28 Ezra Hastings HQV FC250 +2:00.185 29 Maxwell Sanford YAM YZ 250F +2:26.755 30 Jake Pinhancos KTM 250 SX-F +2:43.562 31 Gared Steinke KAW KX 250 +2:43.562 32 Brett Greenley YAM YZ 250F 14 Laps 33 Lane Shaw KTM 250 SX-F +14.605 34 Matthew Klann HON CRF250R +1:05.405 35 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 13 Laps 36 Kyle Greeson KTM 250 SX-F 11 Laps 37 Derek Drake KTM 250 SX-F FE 10 Laps 38 Conner Burger KTM 250 SX-F +2:13.018 39 Gage Schehr HQV FC250 4 Laps 40 Gabe Gutierres KTM 250 SX-F 3 Laps

250MX Moto 2

As the gate dropped for 250 Class Moto 2 it was Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper who emerged with the Motosport.com Holeshot ahead of JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Racing’s Alex Martin and Ferrandis. The red plate holder Ferrandis quickly went to the front to lead the opening lap over Cooper, and McElrath. Jeremy Martin started the moto in seventh.

Like we’ve seen many times this season, Ferrandis used the clear track to his advantage by putting in fast laps to open a comfortable lead over his fellow competitors. Behind Ferrandis, Star Racing Yamaha teammates Cooper and McElrath remained steady in second and third. With just under 10-minutes remaining in the moto, Jeremy Martin engaged in a battle with McElrath for the final podium spot.

Ferrandis remained unchallenged en route to his six moto win of the season by 15.3 seconds. Cooper held on to take a season-best second, while Jeremy Martin made a pass on McElrath in the final laps to finish third.

250MX Moto 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 250F 16 Laps 2 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +15.304 3 Jeremy Martin HON CRF250R +23.706 4 Shane McElrath YAM YZ 250F +29.004 5 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R +37.013 6 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 +40.888 7 Alex Martin SUZ RMZ 250 +59.176 8 Cameron Mcadoo KAW KX 250 +1:23.120 9 Brandon Hartranft KTM 250 SX-F FE +1:27.457 10 Jo Shimoda HON CRF250R +1:27.925 11 Carson Mumford HON CRF250R +2:04.883 12 Jarrett Frye YAM YZ 250F +2:15.554 13 Nick Gaines YAM YZ 250F +2:19.882 14 Kevin Moranz KTM 250 SX-F +2:24.692 15 Joseph Crown YAM YZ 250F 15 Laps 16 Mitchell Harrison KAW KX 250 +04.765 17 Jerry Robin HQV FC250 +07.224 18 Hardy Munoz HQV FC250 +13.923 19 Curren Thurman KTM 250 SX-F +41.068 20 Jesse Flock HQV FC250 +42.498 21 Colton Eigenmann SUZ RMZ 250 +50.288 22 Ezra Hastings HQV FC250 +1:00.193 23 Derek Kelley HQV FC250 +2:06.176 24 Maxwell Sanford YAM YZ 250F +2:33.265 25 Lane Shaw KTM 250 SX-F +2:45.694 26 Kyle Greeson KTM 250 SX-F 14 Laps 27 Austin Root HQV FC250 +11.352 28 Brett Greenley YAM YZ 250F +39.795 29 Jake Pinhancos KTM 250 SX-F +44.709 30 Matthew Klann HON CRF250R +59.439 31 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +1:07.071 32 Jordan Jarvis KAW KX 250 +1:11.685 33 Michael Lacore KTM 250 SX-F 13 Laps 34 Austin Cozadd YAM YZ 250F +26.226 35 Hayden Hefner YAM YZ 250F +1:35.861 36 Gared Steinke KAW KX 250 9 Laps 37 Mathias Jorgensen KAW KX 250 6 Laps 38 Gage Schehr HQV FC250 4 Laps 39 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 3 Laps 40 Chad Stonier YAM YZ 250F 2 Laps

250MX Overall

For the third time this season, Ferrandis swept both motos (1-1) for the overall victory. Cooper landed on the overall podium for the first time this season in second (4-2), edging out Jeremy Martin in third (3-3).

“It’s a great feeling to get another win,” said Ferrandis. “Every race and moto is really important. To go 1-1 today is huge and it’s great to show how strong I am when the conditions are tough. My starts were much better overall, so it’s quite a nice feeling to have it pay off with a good overall result. There are two races left and it’s going to be important to keep this momentum rolling for the championship.”

The win helped Ferrandis extend his championship point lead to 13-points over Jeremy Martin. Jeremy’s brother, Alex Martin, finished sixth overall (5-7) on the day and moved to third in the standings.

250MX Overall Results

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Dylan Ferrandis 1 1 50 2 Justin Cooper 4 2 40 3 Jeremy Martin 3 3 40 4 Jett Lawrence 2 5 38 5 Shane McElrath 7 4 32 6 Alex Martin 5 7 30 7 Cameron Mcadoo 9 8 25 8 Jo Shimoda 8 10 24 9 Carson Mumford 10 11 21 10 Brandon Hartranft 13 9 20 11 Jarrett Frye 12 12 18 12 RJ Hampshire 35 6 15 13 Mitchell Harrison 11 16 15 14 Hunter Lawrence 6 39 15 15 Nick Gaines 15 13 14 16 Joseph Crown 16 15 11 17 Hardy Munoz 14 18 10 18 Kevin Moranz 21 14 7 19 Jerry Robin 20 17 5 20 Jalek Swoll 17 4 21 Derek Kelley 18 23 3 22 Mason Gonzales 19 2 23 Colton Eigenmann 24 21 0 24 Curren Thurman 25 19 2 25 Jesse Flock 26 20 1 26 Ezra Hastings 28 22 0 27 Austin Root 23 27 0 28 Maxwell Sanford 29 24 0 29 Lane Shaw 33 25 0 30 Joshua Varize 27 31 0 31 Jake Pinhancos 30 29 0 32 Mathias Jorgensen 22 37 0 33 Brett Greenley 32 28 0 34 Kyle Greeson 36 26 0 35 Matthew Klann 34 30 0 36 Gared Steinke 31 36 0 37 Gage Schehr 39 38 0 38 Jordan Jarvis 32 0 39 Michael Lacore 33 0 40 Austin Cozadd 34 0 41 Hayden Hefner 35 0 42 Derek Drake 37 0 43 Conner Burger 38 0 44 Gabe Gutierres 40 0 45 Chad Stonier 40 0

250MX Championship Standings