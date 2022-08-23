Shannons Broadford 100 re-rescheduled for Sept 24/25

The Harley Club of Victoria is trying again, and has rescheduled the inaugural staging of the Shannons Broadford 100 for the weekend of September 24 / 25.

Previous entries will be carried over to the new date while any other intending riders, or changes to rider teams, have until September 14 to get entries in.

The feature race, which offers $2,000 to the winning team, is for two riders combining over 100 km which is 150 laps of the Broadford dirt track. There is no limit on the number of laps a rider can do in one stint, however both riders must complete a minimum of 50 laps.

As well as the Broadford 100 entries are also being taken for endurance events for both veterans and juniors, and there will also be an Americana shootout for both seniors and juniors.

Penrith 2022 Dirt Track Charity this Weekend!

The City of Penrith Motor Cycle Club will stage its 2022 Dirt Track Charity Weekend this coming weekend, August 27-28 at the Nepean Raceway.

All profits from the meeting are donated to charity and the club has nominated the Heart Foundation to be the benefactor for this event.

This two day event is always a popular stop for the classic/vintage dirt bike scene but the party atmosphere invariably disappears when the gate drops to start a race.

Action gets underway at 11 am on Saturday with two 25-laps race featured in the afternoon – one for Pre-1985 machines and one for Pre-1995 machines which has been added to the 2022 meeting.

Sunday’s action starting at 10am features a multitude of classes for old riders and old machines. It will only cost $10 for a car load of spectators to be able to witness some great on-track action featuring machines from past eras.

Venue change for Australian Senior Track Championship

A change of venue is set for the 2022 Australian Senior Track Championships, with the National event moving from Gunnedah Showgrounds to Daroobalgie Speedway, NSW on the weekend of September 17 and 18.

The Forbes Auto Sports Club will now host the Championships with assistance from the Gunnedah Motorcycle Club. The event will see Australia’s best Track Riders fight it out to be crowned Motorcycling Australia’s Senior Track Champions.

Classes of competition will include:

Pro 250

Pro 450

MX Open

250cc Slider

500cc Slider

Slider Open

Pro Open Women

1100cc Sidecar

ATV Open

ATV Women

Full fields of 10 Championship classes are expected following the success of the 2021 NSW Track Championships held at Daroobalgie Speedway in 2021. Support classes to be announced shortly.

Matt Moss joins BUD Racing line-up for World Supercross

BUD Racing, the French motocross and supercross team responsible for launching the careers of the sport’s most decorated French riders, has announced its rider line-up for the pilot season of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX).

The lineup features former French SX and European MX Champion Cedric Soubeyras and former French and German Champion, Gregory Aranda, racing in the WSX (450cc) class; while Chris Blose, the 2019 Australian SX2 Champion, and nine-time Australian Champion, Matt Moss will set their sights on an SX2 (250cc) Championship.

Stacked with some of the most highly decorated international riders in the sport, BUD Racing enters the WSX season armed with the talent and motivation to vie for a coveted FIM World Championship on a truly global stage.

Joining Blose in the SX2 class is Matt Moss, hailing from Sydney and one of the most prominent Australian riders of all time with nine Australian Championships to his name across supercross and motocross formats. In addition to his dominant record in Australian competition, Moss extensive experience includes more than a decade across AMA Motocross and American Supercross Championship, as well as Motocross of Nations where he podiumed in 2011.

The team’s lone American rider, Chris Blose hails from Phoenix, AZ and brings more than a decade of professional experience to the table for BUD Racing in the SX2 class. In addition to extensive experience in the American Supercross Championship, Blose captured the 2019 Australian SX2 Championship.

In the WSX class, supercross veteran, France’s Cedric Soubeyras will join the BUD Racing Kawasaki Squad. Soubeyras is no stranger to international competition and championship-level success, having captured five French Supercross and European Supercross Championships respectively, along with two French Motocross Championships.

Rounding out the team in WSX is Gregory Aranda, from Beauvoisin, France. Aranda’s resume includes more than 15 years racing in the MXGP series, while also capturing three German Supercross Championships, one European Supercross Championship and one French MX Elite Championship.

AMA Names 2022 US Motocross of Nations Team

The United States will be represented by three of its fastest motocross racers at the 2022 Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) Motocross of Nations, which returns to American soil at RedBud MX in Buchanan, Mich., on Sept. 23-25.

The 2022 U.S. Motocross of Nations team includes 2022 AMA Supercross 450SX Champion Eli Tomac, 2021 AMA Supercross 250SX West Champion Justin Cooper, and AMA Supercross 450SX competitor Chase Sexton.

Team captain Tomac will be competing on the U.S. Motocross of Nations team for the fourth time and will race in the event’s MXGP Class.

Cooper will be competing on the team for the second time, racing in the MX2 Class.

It will be Sexton’s inaugural appearance in Motocross of Nations competition, and he will race in the Open Class.

AMA Motocross Hall of Fame Legend Roger DeCoster will again manage the U.S. team as it strives to secure the world championship. DeCoster, who heads up KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna’s racing efforts in AMA Supercross and the Pro Motocross series, took part in six victorious FIM Motocross of Nations teams back in the 1960s and 1970s, and is a five-time motocross World Champion.

The U.S. team still holds the record as all-time leader in FIM Motocross of Nations overall team victories, having won the event 22 times — 20 of them with DeCoster as team manager. The last time the U.S. team claimed a Motocross of Nations victory was in 2011.

Jack Holder secures SpeedwayGP 2023 berth

Swedish star Kim Nilsson, Great Britain shooting star Dan Bewley and Australian ace Jack Holder are the first riders to guarantee their place in the 2023 FIM Speedway Grand Prix series.

Nilsson stormed to a shock victory at the FIM GP Challenge in Glasgow on Saturday, winning a run-off ahead of FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain – Cardiff winner Bewley to top the podium after they tied on 13 points.

The final 2023 qualification place went to Holder, who defeated FIM Speedway of Nations world title-winning partner Max Fricke in a run-off for third place after they finished level on 12.

It was a night of high drama in Scotland as Speedway GP rider Anders Thomsen crashed out of the FIM GP Challenge with a broken leg.

This came not long after 2012 world champion Chris Holder was taken to hospital after falling awkwardly in heat 12, with pursuing French racer David Bellego unable to avoid the stricken Aussie and ploughing into him. Holder confirmed he suffered a broken collarbone, two broken ribs and a broken bone in his lower back.

While fans await further news on the condition of the injured pair, it was a night to remember for Nilsson as he prepares for full-time Speedway GP life in 2023.

World No.5 Fredrik Lindgren is Sweden’s sole Speedway GP rider in 2022 and Nilsson is delighted to be expanding the nation’s presence on the sport’s biggest stage.

British hero Bewley may have secured his Speedway GP status for another year. But having moved up to fourth place in the 2022 standings with victory in Cardiff last weekend, he will not be easing off the gas as he stands just one point off Patryk Dudek in third place.

Third-placed Holder had to overcome the ordeal of seeing older brother Chris leave Ashfield in an ambulance after crashing when they met in race 12, with their family watching on from the stands.

But the Speedway GP star showed phenomenal composure to snatch the final qualification place, guaranteeing himself a second straight season in the SGP World Championship.

Jack Holder

“It all started off well, but then the red lights came on in heat 12 and I saw Chris on the ground. I quickly stopped and I could see he was in a bit of pain, but it was a hard one because I had to keep racing. It was definitely a big mental test. It was tough to see him like that while I had to continue doing what I was doing. But it is what it is. I managed to keep my head and get the job done.”

This year’s Speedway GP top six will also earn qualification for the 2023 series, along with the winner of the Speedway European Championship and five wild cards chosen by the SGP Commission.

If either Bewley or Holder finish in this year’s Speedway GP top six, Fricke will receive the qualification place they earned at the FIM GP Challenge after being ranked fourth in Glasgow. GB star Robert Lambert took fifth place on 10 points – a figure matched by Danish champion Rasmus Jensen in sixth.

This year’s World Championship race continues with the Betard FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Wroclaw next Saturday, with the Beckhoff FIM SGP3 of Poland taking place for the sport’s under-16 stars on Friday afternoon.

FIM GP CHALLENGE RESULT

Kim Nilsson 13+3 Dan Bewley 13+2 Jack Holder 12+3 Max Fricke 12+2 Robert Lambert 10 Rasmus Jensen 10 Michael Jepsen Jensen 9 Rohan Tungate 7 Andzejs Lebedevs 7 Anders Thomsen 5 Connor Bailey 5 Drew Kemp 5 Chris Holder 4 David Bellego 3 Dominik Kubera 3 Szymon Wozniak 2 Vaclav Milik 0 Oliver Berntzon DNR.

Toni Bou wins Comblain-au-Pont TrialGP

Repsol Honda Trial Team rider Toni Bou kicked off the second half of the season with yet another triumph in Belgium.

With the summer break over, the Repsol Honda Trial Team riders were back in the thick of the action today for the TrialGP of Belgium. The single-day event was characterised by a demanding and somewhat technical course, full of slippery sections with very little grip that proved a tough test for all the riders involved.

The final stretch of the season got off to the best possible start for Toni Bou, achieving a fresh victory in Belgium which sees him consolidate further his grip on the overall championship lead. Despite the upbeat final result, the event in Comblain-au-Pont was anything but easy for Repsol Honda Trial Team’s Catalan rider, who finished the first lap of the course in second position and was forced to run risks on lap two in a bid to seal the win.

The triumph ended up tipping in Tony Bou’s favour in the final three sections where he proved to be unmatchable. The Repsol Honda Trial Team rider’s win today in the tiny Belgian town marks a fifth outdoor victory of the season and a fifth TrialGP win on the spin at Comblain-au-Pont, as well as victory number 130 for Bou in the outdoor world championship. In the overall standings, Toni Bou is the runaway championship leader on 134 points, 26 points ahead of the nearest second-placed rider.

Toni Bou – P1

“It was a very tight race, where we couldn’t make many mistakes. On the first lap we made errors in sections 3 and 11, where we dropped a lot of points. On the second lap, I came out very focused, trying not to make mistakes in order to pull back, although I made a big mistake in Section 2, which I was attempting to clean. I took some risks that could have been avoided which made the trial all the more tricky. Fortunately, from then on, I rode very well, stayed focused on the goal and in the end we were able to seal another win in Comblain-au-Pont. I am very pleased. I felt at ease on the bike and I was able to fend off my rivals, even though I’m not a rider who specialises in terrain like today’s. In terms of the championship, it’s a very important win. It’s great to pick up points here and to continue to gain points on our rivals for the title.”

2022 TrialGP of Belgium – Race Results

Pos Rider Nat Team Points 1 BOU Toni SPA Repsol Honda Team 27 2 BUSTO Jaime SPA Vertigo Factory Team 35 3 FAJARDO Jeroni SPA Sherco Factory Team 36 4 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA Repsol Honda Team 42 5 RAGA Adam SPA TRRS Factory Team 44 6 GRATTAROLA Matteo ITA Beta Factory Trial Team 50 7 CASALES Jorge SPA Scorpa Factory 55 8 BINCAZ Benoit FRA Gas Gas Factory Racing 56 9 GELABERT Miquel SPA Gas Gas Factory Racing 59 10 GELABERT Aniol SPA Beta Factory Trial Team 59 11 MARTYN Toby GBR TRRS Factory Team 81 12 PETRELLA Luca ITA Gas Gas 83 13 COLAIRO Téo FRA Beta 103

TrialGP Standings after Race 7

Pos Rider Nat Total 1 BOU Toni SPA 134 2 BUSTO Jaime SPA 108 3 FAJARDO Jeroni SPA 86 4 RAGA Adam SPA 84 5 GRATTAROLA Matteo ITA 74 6 GELABERT Miquel SPA 72 7 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA 72 8 CASALES Jorge SPA 67 9 GELABERT Aniol SPA 55 10 BINCAZ Benoit FRA 48 11 MARTYN Toby GBR 39 11 COLAIRO Téo FRA 15 12 PETRELLA Luca ITA 32

Dallas Daniels wins 2022 AFT Sacramento Mile

Images by Tim Lester

Rising Progressive American Flat Track star Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) passed the ultimate test of nerves and skill to win the Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle Main Event in Saturday night’s Mission Legendary Sacramento Mile powered by Law Tigers at Cal Expo in Sacramento, California.

Daniels grabbed the holeshot from pole, putting him directly in the sights of defending Mission SuperTwins king Jared Mees (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) with two-time champ Briar Bauman (No. 3 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) right in tow.

The Sacramento Mile has long favored experience over youth, and Mees called on every bit of the experience he’d gained in winning the last four Sacramento Miles to challenge Daniels. The factory Indian ace applied heavy pressure throughout, showed his front wheel on a handful of occasions, and then rehearsed a finish-line strike as the clock ticked down. But none of it was enough to force the unflappable rookie into a costly error on circuit where such a mistake could have come all too easily.

All the while, Bauman remained in their draft, never quite close enough to attempt a move, but close enough to take advantage should either Daniels or Mees bobble. The eventual third-place finish was Bauman’s fifth consecutive podium finish, although Mees’ runner-up allowed him to stretch his advantage out to nine points over Bauman (229-220). Daniels, meanwhile, drew nearer with his triumph, now just 16 points back at 213.

Any hopes for a four-rider clash for victory were extinguished from the start; JD Beach (No. 95 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) just didn’t have the pace to battle with his title rivals on this night, instead falling into a scrap with Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) for fourth.

Beach eventually shook free of the Mission Roof Systems runner to come home clear in the position and up his championship tally to an even 200.

Behind Robinson, sixth-place went to a lonely Davis Fisher (No. 67 Bob Lanphere’s BMC Racing Indian FTR750) while Ben Lowe (No. 25 Rackley Racing/Mission Foods Indian FTR750), Jesse Janisch (No. 33 Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson XG750R), Cameron Smith (No. 34 Thee Cathy Gray/Al Barker Yamaha MT-07), and Andrew Luker (No. 11 Rackley Racing/Keeran Racing Indian FTR750) rounded out the top ten.

Sacramento Mile SuperTwins Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Dallas Daniels Yamaha MT-07 17 Laps 2 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 +0.314 3 Briar Bauman Indian FTR750 +1.142 4 JD Beach Yamaha MT-07 +4.813 5 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 +8.54 6 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 +12.055 7 Ben Lowe Indian FTR750 +16.945 8 Jesse Janisch HD XG750R +19.158 9 Cameron Smith Yamaha MT-07 +20.589 10 Andrew Luker Indian FTR750 +21.792 11 Bronson Bauman HD XG750R +23.715 12 Jeffrey Carver Jr. HD XR750 16 Laps 13 Michael Rush HD XG750R 12 Laps 14 Shayna Texter-Bauman Indian FTR750 8 Laps 15 Jarod Vanderkooi Indian FTR750 5 Laps 16 Cory Texter Yamaha MT-07 3 Laps

SuperTwins Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Jared Mees 229 2 Briar Bauman 220 3 Dallas Daniels 213 4 JD Beach 200 5 Brandon Robinson 166 6 Jarod Vanderkooi 161 7 Bronson Bauman 140 8 Davis Fisher 137 9 Jesse Janisch 123 10 Robert Pearson 65 11 Ben Lowe 64 12 Shayna Texter-Bauman 63 13 Brandon Price 52 14 Dan Bromley 39 15 Sammy Halbert 30

Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines

Jesse Janisch (No. 33 Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson XG750R) took another huge step in his march toward the ‘22 Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines throne.

The Wisconsin native had been all but unstoppable over the past five races, a trend that’s carried over from Half-Mile to TT to Mile alike. And again, it was the now familiar story on Saturday night, as the Vance & Hines ace topped practice, both qualifying sessions, and his Semi – and typically by significant margins – ahead of the Main Event.

Once there, however, Janisch found himself pushed to the limit by a hugely motivated Mikey Rush (No. 15 Helipower Racing/Las Vegas Harley-Davidson XG750R), who was desperate to win in front of his home-state fans.

The two powered away off the start and soon became embroiled in a tense all-XG750R struggle for the victory. Both riders took their turn at the front before Janisch finally eked out a bit of breathing space just as he opened the final two laps.

He was then forced to navigate one final potential pitfall, encountering a pair of lappers as he tiptoed around Turns 3 and 4 for the final time. With that out of the way, Janisch put his head down to reel in his sixth win of the season.

Cameron Smith (No. 34 Thee Cathy Gray/Al Barker Yamaha MT-07) made Janisch’s night that much better. Smith won out in a three-rider melee for the final spot on the podium, edging defending class champion Cory Texter (No. 1 G&G Racing/Yamaha Racing Yamaha MT-07) for the position with Nick Armstrong (No. 60 Competitive Racing Frames/Lessley Brothers Yamaha MT-07) just behind in fifth.

As a result, Janisch boosted his title advantage to 24 points (264-240. With just four races to go, that strips Texter of control over his own destiny as four runner-ups would now be enough to seal the championship for Janisch even if Texter managed to win out from here.

Sacramento Mile Production Twins Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Jesse Janisch HD XG750R 14 Laps 2 Michael Rush HD XG750R +0.904 3 Cameron Smith Yamaha MT-07 +9.582 4 Cory Texter Yamaha MT-07 +9.944 5 Nick Armstrong Yamaha MT-07 +13.657 6 Johnny Lewis Royal Enfield 650 +26.016 7 Billy Ross HD XG750R +26.273 8 Shelby Miller KTM 790 Duke +43.099 9 Michael Hill Yamaha MT-07 13 Laps 10 Jimmy McAllister Kawasaki Ninja 650 1 Lap 11 Kasey Sciscoe Kawasaki Ninja 650 DNS

Production Twins Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Jesse Janisch 264 2 Cory Texter 240 3 Nick Armstrong 171 4 Billy Ross 144 5 Johnny Lewis 126 6 Ben Lowe 109 7 Cameron Smith 109 8 Cole Zabala 103 9 Michael Rush 95 10 Cody Johncox 79 11 Dan Bromley 74 12 Ryan Varnes 70 13 Michael Hill 66 14 Kasey Sciscoe 66 15 James Rispoli 57

Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER

The streaking Trevor Brunner (No. 21 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) made it three straight Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER wins in Sacramento, picking right back up where he left off at Cal Expo a season ago, despite swapping his Turner Racing Honda for an Estenson Racing Yamaha in the meantime.

Brunner married his Sacramento Mile success with his spectacular ‘22 midseason form and proved more than a match for the rest of the field. He sent a bold overtaking maneuver around the outside of early leader Kody Kopp (No. 12 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE) and went on to register a commanding victory

Despite getting his campaign off to something of a rocky beginning, Brunner has now logged two wins, a second, and a third in his last four outings.

By contrast, second-place was heated affair, featuring Kopp and Dalton Gauthier (No. 79 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R) early and then Max Whale (No. 18 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE), Brandon Kitchen (No. 80 Vance & Hines/Husqvarna Motorcycles FC450), and Trent Lowe (No. 48 Mission Foods/Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda CRF450R) late.

Kitchen, who looked to be Brunner’s biggest threat coming out of the Semis, fought his way back from a poor start to finally blast into second. But his charge then reversed, with Whale countering to take back the runner-up spot and hold it over Kitchen by a scant 0.003 seconds at the stripe.

Lowe finished another 0.108 second back in fourth with Kopp rounding out the top five.

Second-ranked Morgen Mischler (No. 13 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R) finished one position behind teammate Gauthier in seventh, but it could have been much worse. Mischler was forced to use his provisional start after a rear brake issue spoiled his Semi. He then snaked his way up to seventh from the fifth row in an admirable effort to minimize the damage done to his championship position.

Kopp remains well clear in front, now 48 points up on Mischler (257-209). However, the race for second is officially on, with Brunner (204), Gauthier (198), and Whale (193) all firmly in the hunt.

Sacramento Mile Singles Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Trevor Brunner Yamaha YZ450F 14 Laps 2 Max Whale KTM 450 SX-F +2.138 3 Brandon Kitchen Husqvarna FC450 +2.141 4 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R +2.249 5 Kody Kopp KTM 450 SX-F +3.357 6 Dalton Gauthier Honda CRF450R +6.062 7 Morgen Mischler Honda CRF450R +9.068 8 Chase Saathoff Honda CRF450R +11.23 9 Travis Petton IV Honda CRF450R +12.523 10 Hunter Bauer KTM 450 SX-F +14.559 11 Chad Cose Honda CRF450R +16.868 12 Ferran Cardus Honda CRF450R +16.891 13 Tyler Raggio Honda CRF450R +22.116 14 Gage Smith Honda CRF450R +22.225 15 Aidan RoosEvans Honda CRF450R +22.432 16 Justin Jones Honda CRF450R +24.405 17 Ryan Wells Honda CRF450R 10 Laps

Singles Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Kody Kopp 257 2 Morgen Mischler 209 3 Trevor Brunner 204 4 Dalton Gauthier 198 5 Max Whale 193 6 Trent Lowe 168 7 Chase Saathoff 147 8 James Ott 100 9 Aidan RoosEvans 90 10 Hunter Bauer 83 11 Brandon Kitchen 79 12 Gage Smith 66 13 Travis Petton IV 64 14 Chad Cose 62 15 Ferran Cardus 61

Skyler Howes wins Vegas to Reno Desert Race

Skyler Howes has won the prestigious Vegas to Reno desert race held in Nevada, USA. Riding his Husqvarna Factory Racing FR 450 Rally in the event, Howes fought back from a difficult qualifying session to take the win on what was an especially tough 2022 edition of the race.

Starting just outside of Las Vegas and covering nearly 500 miles on its way to the finish near Reno, the event is famous for being America’s longest and fastest single-day offroad race. With rain and flooding in the area causing the organisers to alter much of this year’s route, riders faced an extra-technical, but shortened race due to detours around some of the worst hit sections of the traditional course.

To add extra interest to this year’s race, organisers included the Open Pro class in Thursday’s time trial qualification. However, the added challenge didn’t work out well for Howes as a crash on the short three-mile loop resulted in the Husqvarna rider starting as the very last pro competitor in Friday’s main race.

Fighting his way through to a strong position, Howes found himself in cleaner air in the final 100 miles of the race and was able to push to make up time on his rivals. Ultimately delivering an impressively consistent and near mistake-free ride from start to finish, the FR 450 Rally rider was able to take the win – his second career victory at the event – by just over four minutes from second-placed, FX 450-mounted Dalton Shirey.

Skyler Howes

“I’m super-stoked to get the win! Especially as a solo rider versus the other teams. The organisers did an incredible job of managing the difficult conditions – so many of the dry lake beds were full of water and a lot of the rest of the course was destroyed by flooding. Qualifying wasn’t so good, I had a little tip off that cost me a little time, and on such a short course it meant I set off last of all the pro class on the main race. The dust out there was incredible, thankfully riding the rally bike, I was able to carry on for longer without stopping for fuel and so that helped to make up time on the guys ahead. I just rode my own race and ticked off the miles. With a bit more clear air towards the end, I was able to make up those last few minutes I needed. Dalton crossed the line first, but on corrected time, I managed to take the win by about four minutes. It’s back to training and testing now – we’re working on the roadbook a lot and I want to be at my absolute best in time for Morocco. It’s still a little way off, but I’m feeling good and can’t wait to get back to some world championship racing now.”

2022 Vegas to Reno Results

Skyler Howes (Husqvarna) 6:33:30.442 Dalton Shirey (Husqvarna) 6:37:34.732 Joseph Wasson/Zane Roberts (Beta) 6:38:42.025 Jeremy Newton/Tuffy Pearson (KTM) 6:49:05.772 Hayden Hintz/Trevor Hunter (KTM) 6:58:44.161 Russell Tonjum (Honda) 7:08:48.370

2022 AMA Amateur National MX champs celebrated

From Aug. 1-6, the most talented motocross racers in the country gathered at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., for the 2022 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, where 36 AMA No. 1 plates were up for grabs.

GASGAS Amateur Team rider Caden Braswell claimed one of these AMA No. 1 plates — in the 250 Pro Sport class — but that was not his only accomplishment of the week as he was also the winner of the 2022 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award.

The Shalimar, Fla., native had 3-2-1 moto finishes in the 250 Pro Sport class to take the top spot, while his 7-1-2 resume in the Open Pro Sport was good for second overall.

Besides Braswell’s impressive week, Yamaha rider Avery Long of New London, Minn., was named the AMA Amateur Motocross Racer of the Year after earning AMA No. 1 plates in the 450 B and 450 B Limited classes.

Husqvarna rider Casey Cochran earned the title of AMA Youth Motocross Racer of the Year. The Clermont, Fla., native took first in four of six motos en route to AMA No. 1 plates in the 125 Jr. (12-17) B/C and Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C classes.

The AMA Senior Motocross Rider of the Year went to KTM rider Mike Brown, who claimed AMA No. 1 plates in the Senior (40+) class and the Masters (50+) class without losing a single moto.

List of 36 AMA National Championships and 2022 Winners

Open Pro Sport: Cole Martinez, Campverde, Ariz., Honda (4-3-1)

250 Pro Sport: Caden Braswell, Shalimar, Fla., GASGAS (3-2-1)

250 B: Daxton Bennick, Morganton, N.C., KTM (4-1-3)

250 B Limited: Blake Gardner, Canyon Country, Calif., KTM (2-2-4)

250 C: Dawson Cobb, Honea Path, S.C., KTM (2-1-2)

250 C Limited: Ryder Bell, Haiku, Hawaii, Honda (4-2-1)

250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited: Ryder Bell, Haiku, Hawaii, Honda (1-1-1)

450 B: Avery Long, New London, Minn., Yamaha (2-1-2)

450 B Limited: Avery Long, New London, Minn., Yamaha (1-1-1)

450 C: Lance Geis, Jordan, Minn., KTM (1-1-2)

125 C: Dawson Cobb, Honea Path, S.C., KTM (1-4-3)

125 Jr. (12-17) B/C: Casey Cochran, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna (2-1-1)

Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C: Casey Cochran, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna (3-1-1)

Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C: Haiden Deegan, Cleveland, N.C., Yamaha (1-1-1)

College (18-24): Gage Stine, Woodsboro, Md., GASGAS (1-2-1)

Junior (25+): Cole Martinez, Campverde, Ariz., Honda (1-1-2)

Vet (30+): Brandon Haas, Chesterfield, S.C., Yamaha (1-1-2)

Senior (40+): Mike Brown, Bristol, Tenn., KTM (1-1-1)

Senior (45+): Jimmy Jarrett, Star, Idaho, KTM (1-1-2)

Masters (50+): Mike Brown, Bristol, Tenn., KTM (1-1-1)

WMX: Sophia Phelps, St. George, Utah, Kawasaki (3-1-1)

Micro-E (4-7) Limited: Cooper Langdon, Encinitas, Calif., GASGAS (1-3-3)

Micro 1 (4-6) Shaft Drive Limited: Boone Lloyd, Bedford, Va., Yamaha (2-3-1)

Micro 2 (4-6) Limited: Talon Rogers, Peoria, Ariz., Cobra (3-3-3)

Micro 3 (7-8) Limited: Jaydin Smart, Berry Creek, Calif., Cobra (2-1-1)

65cc (7-9) Limited: Alex Campigli, Valley Springs, Calif., GASGAS (2-1-1)

65cc (7-9): Sawyer Gieck, Alpine, Wyo., KTM (1-2-1)

65cc (10-11) Limited: Chase Dashiell, Fairfax Station, Va., KTM (4-1-3)

65cc (10-11): Maddox Temmerman, Visalia, Calif., Husqvarna (1-5-1)

85cc (10-12) Limited: Landon Gibson, Peachtree City, Ga., KTM (1-1-2)

85cc (10-12): Caden Dudney, Athens, Texas, Kawasaki (3-1-2)

Mini Sr 1 (12-14): Caden Dudney, Athens, Texas, Kawasaki (1-3-2)

Mini Sr 2 (13-15): Kade Johnson, Hideaway, Texas, Yamaha (2-1-5)

Supermini 1 (12-15): Jeremy Fappani, Scottsdale, Ariz., KTM (1-1-2)

Supermini 2 (13-16): Leum Oehlhof, Oak Hills, Calif., KTM (1-4-1)

Girls (11-16): Kyleigh Stallings, Austin, Texas, Husqvarna (1-2-1)

2022 FIM ISDE entry lists revealed

The 2022 FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) is fast approaching with the 96th running of this historic event taking place in Le Puy-en-Velay, France from 29 August to 3 September.

With the teams soon to descend on the French town the provisional entry lists reveal that a total of five hundred and sixty-four riders from thirty nations will take part in this year’s event that remains the oldest in the FIM calendar.

Competitors from as far afield as Japan, Australia, USA and South America are included in the list that confirms that twenty-two nations will battle it out in the World Trophy class; sixteen countries will be looking for glory in the World Junior class, whilst nine female teams will contest the Women’s World Trophy class this time around.

The bulk of the field is made up of the almost one hundred and thirty – three rider teams that are entered in the Club Team Award.

FIM World Trophy Entry List

COUNTRY N° RIDER MOTORCYCLE CLASS TEAM MANAGER Italy 11 Thomas Oldrati HONDA E1 Andrea Balboni FMI 13 Samuele Bernardini HONDA E1 12 Alex Salvini HUSQVARNA E2 10 Andrea Verona GASGAS E1 Spain 22 Josep Garcia KTM E2 Cristobal Guerrero RFME 21 Jaume Betriu KTM E3 20 Marc Sans HUSQVARNA E3 23 Bernat Cortes GASGAS E2 United States 30 Kailub Russel KTM E2 Michael Jolly AMA 31 Joshua Toth KTM E2 32 Layne Michael YAMAHA E2 33 Dante Oliveira KTM E2 Sweden 40 Mikael Persson HUSQVARNA E3 Carl-Johan Bjerkert SWEMO 41 Albin Elowson KTM E2 42 Joakim Grelsson KTM E1 43 Oskar Ljungström HONDA E1 Portugal 51 Luis Oliveira YAMAHA E2 Manuel Marinheiro FMP 50 Goncalo Reis GASGAS E2 52 Diogo Vieira GASGAS E1 53 Ricardo Wilson TM RACING E1 Canada 70 Philippe Chaine KTM E1 Renée Turner CMA 71 Tyler Medaglia GASGAS E2 72 Owen Mckill TBC E1 73 Jared Stock HUSQVARNA E3 Belgium 90 Erik Willems HUSQVARNA E2 Philippe Rorive FMB 91 Vanhoenacker KTM E2 92 Tim Louis RIEJU E3 93 Dietger Damiaens KTM E2 Germany 100 Yanich Spachmuller GASGAS E1 Frank Wiegmann DMSB 101 Davide Von Zitzewitz KTM E2 102 Paul Rossbach BETA E2 103 Florian Görner KTM E3 Poland 110 Patryk Kuleszo HUSQVARNA E1 Maciej Wrobel PZM 111 Dawid Babickz KTM E1 112 Maciej Wieckowski GASGAS E1 113 Aleksander Bracik BETA E1 Finland 120 Pyry Juupaluoma FANTIC E1 Pekka Kulju SML 121 Eemil Pohjola HONDA E1 122 Antti Hänninen HUSQVARNA E1 123 Peetu Juupaluoma HUSQVARNA E1 Austria 130 Christoph Heinz HUSQVARNA E1 Bernhard Walzer AMF 131 Michael Feichtinger KTM E2 132 Walter Feichtinger KTM E2 133 Mario Hirschmugl KTM E3 Mexico 150 Jorge Alvarez KTM E2 Mario Martinez FMM 151 Arturo Rodriguez KTM E2 152 Roberto Ramirez HONDA E1 153 Didier Goirand SHERCO E3 Estonia 160 Veiko Rääts KTM E1 Veiko Biene EMF 161 Priit Biene HUSQVARNA E2 162 Hendrik Talviku KTM E2 163 Jüri Triisa KTM E3 Venezuela 170 Manuel Fumero KTM E1 Pablo Rosa FMV 171 Carlos Badiali KTM E2 172 Xavier Claro SHERCO E2 173 Raimundo Trasolini SHERCO E3 France 180 Till de Clercq E1 Frédéric Weill FFM 181 Loic Larrieu FANTIC E1 182 Hugo Blanjoue KTM E2 183 Léo Le Quere SHERCO E3 Chile 190 Sebastian Pakciarz HUSQVARNA E1 Pablo Levalle FMC 191 Joaquin Borgono HONDA E1 192 Luciano Collantes HUSQVARNA E1 193 Vicente Miranda HUSQVARNA E1 Great Britain 201 Nathan Watson HONDA E1 Daryl Bolter ACU 200 Steve Holcombe BETA E2 203 Jamie McCanney HUSQVARNA E1 202 Jed Etchells FANTIC E1 Australia 210 210 Daniel Milner FANTIC E1 Anthony Jae Roberts MA 211 Todd Waters Husqvarna E2 212 Joshua Green Yamaha E1 213 Andy Wilksch Husqvarna E3 Greece 220 Panagiotis Kakouris BETA E1 Trikos Konstantinos AMOTOE 221 Kimon Karampelas HUSQVARNA E2 222 Ioannis Chasapis KTM E3 223 Dimitrios Varsamis KTM E1 Lithuania 242 Danielius Zostautas HUSQVARNA E1 Zilvinas Kazakevicius LMSF 240 Nerimantas Jucius HUSQVARNA E2 241 Dziugas Kazakevicius GASGAS E2 243 Andrius Mitkevicius KTM E3 New Zealand 250 Liam Draper KTM E2 Justin Stevenson MNZ 251 Dylan Yearbury HUSQVARNA E3 252 Tom Buxton HUSQVARNA E2 253 Seth Reardon YAMAHA E1 Latin America 260 Giraldo Bedoya KTM E1 José Tomas Diaz FIM LA 261 Juan Giraldo HUSQVARNA E1 262 Juan Bustamante HUSQVARNA E2 263 Martin Bustamante SHERCO E2

FIM Junior World Trophy Entry List

COUNTRY N° RIDER MOTORCYCLE CLASS TEAM MANAGER Italy 14 Morgan Lesiardo SHERCO E2 Alessandro Zanni FMI 15 Enrico Rinaldi GASGAS E1 16 Claudio Spanu HONDA E1 Spain 26 Adria Sanchez KTM E1 Cristobal Guerrero RFME 27 Julio Pando BETA E2 25 Albert Fontova KTM E1 United States 34 Mateo Oliveira KTM E1 Michael Jolly AMA 35 Cody Barnes HONDA E1 36 Austin Walton HUSQVARNA E2 Sweden 44 Max Ahlin BETA E3 Carl Johan Bjerkert SVEMO 45 Albin Norrbin FANTIC E3 46 Axel Semb KTM E2 Portugal 54 Tomas Clemente GASGAS E1 Manuel Marinheiro FMP 55 Frederico Rocha TM RACING E1 56 Renato Silva BETA E1 Czech Republic 64 Zdenek Pitel HUSQVARNA E1 Miroslav Haruda ACCR 65 Matej Skuta BETA E1 66 Matyas Chlum SHERCO E1 Belgium 94 Florian Tichoux GASGAS E1 Philippe Rorive FMB 95 Dante Nijs BETA E1 96 Mika Vanderheyden HUSQVARNA E2 Germany 104 Pascal Sadecki FANTIC E1 Wilfried Meine DMSB 105 Luca Wiesinger SHERCO E1 106 Karl Weigelt KTM E2 Finland 124 Hermanni Haljala TM RACING E1 Jari Kakko SML 125 Samuli Puhakainen TM RACING E1 126 Roni Kytönen HONDA E1 Austria 134 Marcel Schnölzer KTM E2 Bernhard Walzer AMF 135 David Rinner KTM E3 136 Thomas Hecher GASGAS E3 Netherlands 144 Tommie Jochems KTM E1 Mario Pieterse KNMV 145 Mike Bokslag GASGAS E2 146 Marc Zomer KTM E1 France 184 Antoine Alix HUSQVARNA E1 Pierre-Marie Castella FFM 185 Luc Fargier BETA E3 186 Zachary Pichon SHERCO E2 Chile 194 Eloy De Gavardo E1 Pablo Levalle FMC 195 Augustin Cortez E1 196 Jeremias Schiele E1 Great Britain 205 Alex Walton SHERCO E1 Daryl Bolter ACU 204 Aaron Gordon YAMAHA E1 206 Harry Edmondson FANTIC E1 Australia 214 Kyron Bacon Yamaha E1 Anthony Jae Roberts MA 215 Korey Mcmahon GASGAS E2 216 Blake Hollis Yamaha E1 New Zealand 254 James Scott HONDA E1 Justin Stevenson MNZ 255 Thomas Watts YAMAHA E1 256 Will Yeoman YAMAHA E1

FIM Women’s World Trophy Entry List

COUNTRY N° RIDER MOTORCYCLE CLASS TEAM MANAGER United States 301 Brandy Richards KTM E2 Michael Jolly AMA 302 Rachel Gutish GASGAS E2 303 Korie Steede KTM E1 United Kingdom 304 Jane Daniels FANTIC E1 Mike Seward ACU 305 Rosie Rowett KTM E2 306 Nieve Holmes E1 Spain 308 Mireia Badia RIEJU E3 Cristobal Guerrero RFME 307 Julia Calvo BETA E2 309 Nora Esteban HUSQVARNA E1 Sweden 310 Hanna Berzelius HUSQVARNA E2 Mikael Nilsson SVEMO 311 Emelie Borg Nilsson KTM E1 312 Linnéa Akesson BETA E1 Germany 313 Samantha Buhmann BETA E1 Marcus Jünger DMSB 314 Tanja Schlosser BETA E1 315 Anne Borchers FANTIC E1 France 316 Marine Lemoine SHERCO E1 Stéphanie Bouisson FFM 317 Elodie Chaplot SHERCO E1 318 Justine Martel KTM E1 Canada 319 Kristen Broderick E1 Renee Turner CMA Marie-Claude 320 Boudreau E1 321 Shelby Turner E1 Finland 322 Viivi-Maria Mäkinen HUSQVARNA E1 Maire Jäntti SML 323 Janette Mielonen E1 324 Irina Turkki BETA E1 Australia 325 Jessica Gardiner Yamaha E1 Anthony Jae Roberts MA 326 Emelie Karlsson KTM E1 327 Ebony Nielsen KTM E1

EMX250 Champion crowned in France

The round of Charente Maritime concluded the 2022 campaign of the EMX250 Championship that saw Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing’s Rick Elzinga wrap up the title in the opening heat, while Jumbo BT Husqvarna Racing Team’s Lucas Coenen ended his season in the best way possible with a 1-1 scorecard and claimed his third overall win of the year as well as the silver medal in the standings!

A strong result for L. Coenen also meant that he secured the silver medal in the championship standings while Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Cornelius Toendel dropped to third after an unlucky first race, in which he scored 0 points.

EMX250

In the opening race of the weekend, the holeshot went to Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Hakon Osterhagen who led his teammate, Cornelius Toendel. Toendel was in a crucial position and needed every point possible to try to keep his championship hope alive, though that all ended quickly after he banged bars with another rider going down one of the downhills and crashed.

At that point, it was Osterhagen who continued to lead with Yago Martinez, Lucas Coenen of Jumbo BT Husqvarna Racing Team, Morgan Bennati, Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Maxime Grau and David Braceras just behind.

Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing’s Rick Elzinga started in around sixth, while Toendel picked himself up in 34th.

On lap three, Osterhagen crashed out of first place as L. Coenen took over the lead. Just behind him, Grau began to apply pressure onto Martinez for second as the two battled for almost the entire race.

Osterhagen dropped even further down the order to 10th as the battle inside the top five intensified between the likes of Braceras, Gerard Congost of Jezyk Racing Team, Quentin-Marc Prugnieres of 9MM Energy Drink Bud Racing Kawasaki for fourth.

TBS Conversions Camden McLellan was looking to join the battle too, but it was Prugnieres who came out on top as he also got by Grau on the final lap.

L. Coenen won the race though the focus was on the 2022 EMX250 Champion, Elzinga who crossed the line in 8th!

In race two, the holeshot went to Pietro Razzini of S11Motorsport DianaMX, but Grau was quick to react and got himself into the lead immediately. L. Coenen was third ahead of Francesco Bassi, Toendel, Bennati and Luca Ruffini, while Elzinga started down in ninth.

Osterhagen did not line up for race two after picking up an injury in his thumb during the crash in the first race.

Though by the end of the opening lap we saw another change for the lead as L. Coenen got by Grau. The Frenchman was looking to respond, though made a mistake and stalled his bike which allowed Razzini to close in.

Further down the order, Prugnieres had an incredible first lap as he managed to pass around 10 riders to find himself in 10th by lap two. Just ahead of him, Elzinga was also making good progress as he passed Bassi for sixth, then Braceras and eventually Toendel.

As the race went on, a nice battle began to form between Prugnieres, Tondel and McLellan who was looking to close in. Razzini just ahead of the group crashed out of third on lap five.

Elzinga was looking comfortable in third before an issue with his bike saw him quickly drop down the leader board. The newly crowned Champion came into pitlane for quick repairs and was able to continue with the heat. He eventually finished in 12th.

In the end, L. Coenen won the race and solidified another perfect 1-1 score and topped the podium ahead of Grau and Prugnieres who made the French fans proud by putting the flag on the second and third steps of the podium.

A strong performance for L. Coenen in the last few rounds also saw him claim the silver medal while Toendel dropped down to the bronze medal position.

Rick Elzinga – 2022 Champion

“No it definitely wasn’t easy. I was ill from the second half of the year, but managed some good races and managed the bad days pretty well. I think consistency got the job done. Can’t thank everyone enough, everyone at Yamaha, all the people at home and everyone behind me for all of these years. Three years ago, I was cleaning my own bike and now I have the chance to ride in GPs next year, so I can’t be happier!”

Lucas Coenen – P1

“A perfect end to the season going 1-1. Just a shame about Sweden but anyway it’s good, we are really happy with the team and there’s nothing else I can say.”

EMX250 – Overall Top 10 Classification

1. Lucas Coenen (BEL, HUS), 50 points; 2. Maxime Grau (FRA, HUS), 40 p.; 3. Quentin Marc Prugnieres (FRA, KAW), 38 p.; 4. Camden Mc Lellan (RSA, KTM), 35 p.; 5. Gerard Congost (ESP, KTM), 29 p.; 6. David Braceras (ESP, KTM), 29 p.; 7. Valerio Lata (ITA, KTM), 27 p.; 8. Maximilian Spies (GER, KTM), 22 p.; 9. Rick Elzinga (NED, YAM), 22 p.; 10. Yago Martinez (ESP, KTM), 22 p.;

EMX250 – Championship Top 10 Classification

1. Rick Elzinga (NED, YAM), 365 points; 2. Lucas Coenen (BEL, HUS), 333 p.; 3. Cornelius Toendel (NOR, FAN), 317 p.; 4. Camden Mc Lellan (RSA, KTM), 299 p.; 5. Quentin Marc Prugnieres (FRA, KAW), 258 p.; 6. Andrea Bonacorsi (ITA, YAM), 248 p.; 7. Haakon Osterhagen (NOR, FAN), 246 p.; 8. David Braceras (ESP, KTM), 213 p.; 9. Maximilian Spies (GER, KTM), 188 p.; 10. Yago Martinez (ESP, KTM), 145 p.;

YZ125 & YZ85 bLU cRU Cup Superfinale held in France

The French crowd was treated to two more superb YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale races on Sunday at Saint Jean D’Angély, which saw Italy’s Nicola Salvini and Bulgarian youngster Dani Tsankov storm to victory in the YZ125 and YZ85 races.

Today marked the end of the hugely successful 2022 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale, which saw more than 100 riders battle it out for a spot at the unique bLU cRU Masterclass event at the end of this year.

Following yesterday’s YZ65 race, which was won by young French talent Tylan Lagain, ahead of Davi Dür and Willads Gordon, the YZ125 riders were first to take to the track on Sunday morning.

Salvini was given first gate pick after qualifying just 0.055s ahead of fellow Italian Maurizio Scollo, who showed promise in last year’s YZ125 SuperFinale at Mantova, where he finished fifth.

The Italian duo proved to be the class of the field at the MXGP Charente Maritime event, with Salvini just edging ahead in the early stages. Scollo set a blistering pace behind though, but while running less than a second adrift of his rival the #329 rider fell on Lap 6, dropping 10 seconds behind the leader.

Scollo picked himself up and quickly began reeling in Salvini, setting the fastest lap in the process. On the final lap, he was back to within a second of the lead but fell again, seeing Salvini claim the YZ125 SuperFinale victory.

After a mammoth effort, Scollo was still able to salvage second overall, with Denmark’s Nicolai Skovbjerg completing the podium having overtaken Spain’s Salvador Perez earlier in the contest.

Perez eventually came home in fourth, ahead of Norwegian youngster Adrian Bolviken, both showing strong progress compared to last year’s event. Amalie Møller Gertsen won the award for Top Female Rider, with youngest rider Emile De Baere enjoying a stellar outing to finish inside the top 20 overall.

In the YZ85 race, Luis Raoul Santeusanio was given first gate pick after dominating yesterday’s Time Practice. The Swiss rider took the early lead ahead of French youngster Tim Langue and Tsankov, who was sidelined on Saturday after a technical problem.

Despite this, the Bulgarian was quickly on the pace and moved up to second on Lap 2, before putting pressure on race leader Santeusanio. Tsankov then moved into the lead after his rival fell and dropped to P2, losing 16 seconds.

This allowed Tsankov to cruise to victory, going one better than he did in the YZ65 class last year, while Santeusanio consolidated a second-place finish to mark an impressive YZ85 SuperFinale debut.

Langue rounded off the podium places in third, beating Spain’s Iker Diez and Israeli youngster Ori Stark, who had been running in the podium positions before a fall early on.

Swedish rider Tuva Nelson came home in 11th overall, seeing her pick up the Top Female Rider trophy, while the youngest rider, Kay Zijlstra of The Netherlands, put in a stunning performance to go eighth overall.

In each of the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale categories, the top-three finishers and two wild cards will receive an invite to the bLU cRU Masterclass that will take place in November in Spain. There, one YZ125 rider will win a place in a Yamaha-supported EMX125 team for 2023, while the top performing YZ65 and YZ85 youngsters will earn added support from Yamaha Motor Europe for the next season.

Nicola Salvini – YZ125 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale Winner

“I had a very good start and was able to take first position early in the race. I held onto it all the way through and eventually took victory. I’m really happy for this; it has been a great weekend, so thanks to everyone who made it possible.”

Dani Tsankov – YZ85 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale Winner

“It was a great race for me and I’m really happy to win. Thanks to my family, sponsors, Yamaha and the team. It was not an easy weekend overall after missing practice yesterday, but in the end I’m first and am now looking forward to the Masterclass.”

Tylan Lagain – YZ65 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale Winner

“I am very happy to win the SuperFinale in my home country. It was a fun race; I really like the track, and it was cool to meet the MXGP riders also yesterday. Thank you to Yamaha and my family for supporting me, I can’t wait to be at the Masterclass.”

YZ125 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale Top 10 Classification

1. Nicola Salvini (ITA, Yamaha), 30:28.375; 2. Maurizio Scollo (ITA, Yamaha), +0:17.644; 3. Nicolai Skovbjerg (DEN, Yamaha), +0:26.075; 4. Salvador Perez (ESP, Yamaha), +0:38.200; 5. Adrian Bolviken (NOR, Yamaha), +0:46.354; 6. Sandro Lobo (POR, Yamaha), +0:49.949; 7. Mathis Barthez (FRA, Yamaha), +0:58.403; 8. Carlos Prat (ESP, Yamaha), +1:25.399; 9. Giorgio Orlando (ITA, Yamaha), +1:47.071; 10. Eric van Helvoirt (NED, Yamaha), -1 lap(s);

YZ85 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale Top 10 Classification

1. Dani Tsankov (BUL, Yamaha), 21:55.562; 2. Luis Raoul Santeusanio (SUI, Yamaha), +0:08.646; 3. Tim Langue (FRA, Yamaha), +0:41.230; 4. Iker Diez (ESP, Yamaha), +0:52.624; 5. Ori Stark (ISR, Yamaha), +1:05.444; 6. Elias Nyström (SWE, Yamaha), +1:43.898; 7. Mio-Onni Rautiainen (FIN, Yamaha), +1:50.806; 8. Kay Zijlstra (NED, Yamaha), +2:00.454; 9. Jaume Martinez (ESP, Yamaha), +2:16.591; 10. Alexander Brondbjerg (DEN, Yamaha), +2:24.551;

YZ65 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale Top 10 Classification

1. Tylan Lagain (FRA, YAM), 25 points; 2. Davi Dür (AUT, YAM), 22 p.; 3. Willads Gordon (DEN, YAM), 20 p.; 4. Alberto Rodriguez (ESP, YAM), 18 p.; 5. Esteve Abella (ESP, YAM), 16 p.; 6. Doma Paizs (HUN, YAM), 15 p.; 7. Miska Laine (FIN, YAM), 14 p.; 8. Loïc Antoine (GER, YAM), 13 p.; 9. Nixon Coppins (GBR, YAM), 12 p.; 10. Liam Gaasbeek (NED, YAM), 11 p.; 11. Karl Kristman (EST, YAM), 10 p.; 12. Francisco Fernandes (POR, YAM), 9 p

2022 Australian ProMX Round Eight at Coolum Report

Images RbMotoLens

A great crowd welcomed riders and teams to the picturesque Coolum circuit on the Sunshine Coast, with a contrasting race track of deep and treacherous sand that kept riders on the edge all weekend.

Thor MX1 Race One

Red Plate holder Aaron Tanti, on the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team, entered Coolum with a comfortable advantage over his rival, HRC Honda Racing Australia’s Dean Ferris. However, with qualifying and two Moto’s to get through, it was not a sealed deal until Tanti delivered under pressure on race day.

In Moto 1, Wilson Todd claimed the holeshot, continuing his momentum from setting the fastest time in the AMX Superstores Top 10 Pole Shootout earlier in the morning.

As Todd began to sprint away from the field, there was a freight train of Factory riders battling for the podium spots early on. Husqvarna Australia’s Todd Waters blitzed through the field from outside of the top 5 into 2nd position early on, closing in on the race leader in the process.

Dean Ferris ran in 3rd position, whilst Tanti rode a smart race and stayed out of any possible complications to his Championship run, electing to circulate in 6th position for the majority of the Moto.

Todd claimed victory from the opening Moto, with Todd Waters in 2nd and Dean Ferris in 3rd. Aaron Tanti crossed the line in 7th.

Thor MX1 Race Two

In Moto 2, it was the HRC Honda Racing Australia team-mates Kyle Webster and Wilson Todd who battled on the first lap from the gate drop.

Webster emerged from the first lap battle with the lead and begin to break from the field early.

Todd Waters again surged through the field, passing into 2nd position and then into the lead at the 10-minute mark of the Moto. But it was not over, as Todd caught Webster, the HRC team-mates worked together to catch a slowing Waters, with Webster reclaiming the lead with four minutes to go. Wilson Todd tried to follow suit, however Waters would cross rut in the sand and run wide, pushing Wilson off the track and to the ground in the back section of the track.

At the chequered flag, it was Webster taking victory from Waters in 2nd and Todd remounting for 3rd.

1-3 Moto scores would give Wilson Todd his first overall victory in THOR MX1, whilst the Championship belonged to Tanti who crossed the line in 6th position, one behind Ferris, to claim the title.

Aaron Tanti – P1 (Championship)

“Today certainly wasn’t my best riding and I have been pretty nervous all week to be honest, I have never been in this situation before and this is my first pro title so I was just doing my best to get the job done and make sure I didn’t make any stupid mistakes. It’s not the way you always like to win a championship, but the hard work was done in the earlier rounds and I was able to build a good points gap on Dean and that allowed some margin today that meant it wasn’t all on the line and I could afford to be a little conservative on the track. Thanks to the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team for their support and endless guidance and encouragement of me this year. I came to the team as I thought they would give me the best chance of success and to be able to secure the ProMX championship with them this year is amazing. Allister, Brad, Gary, Troy and Craig do an amazing job and once you are part of CDR, its easy to see why they have won so many championships over the years. I also want to thank my family and girlfriend for their support. They go through the ups and downs of a racer every day and they have sacrificed things in their lives for me to have success and it was awesome to have them all here today. And finally to MA and the organisers of the ProMX championship. This year has been a huge step forward for the championship and we have had eight great rounds. MA have done a good job since taking over the promotion of the national motocross championship and looking forward to it being bigger and better in 2023. But for now, it’s time to enjoy this one and soak it up with the team, family and friends.”

Todd Waters – P3

“Today was good, my bike was working really well, but I had a few problems physically with myself. I was in a position to win the motos, but didn’t execute in the races… Both Wilson [Todd] and Kyle [Webster] rode really well. But overall, P3 in the championship, we are happy with that after the last two rounds. It was good to get a result here and finish the season strong! Next up, we jump on a plane tomorrow and change our focus to ISDE (International Six Days Enduro), but I’d like to thank the Husqvarna Racing Team for making it the best they could for 2022.”

Kirk Gibbs – P5

“It was an okay day, I went 5-4 after two good starts this afternoon, but just struggled a little bit with intensity and the lead guys were a little bit faster today. It is was it is, we’ve just got to move on and move forwards and, considering the injuries I’ve had along the way this year, I can finish the season happy.”

Hayden Mellross – P6

“It was an up and down day, and really an up and down year, to be honest. We didn’t achieve what we set out to do at the start of the year and I’m disappointed in that, but at the end of the day it gives me a fire to be stronger and we are going to put our heads down and work hard to achieve what we want to achieve next year. All things considered, we are happy, we are healthy and thanks to the whole team for supporting me this year and what they have done. Now moving into supercross, I’m really keen to get after it.”

Thor MX1 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Total 1 Aaron TANTI Yamaha 14 15 325 2 Dean FERRIS Honda 20 16 308 3 Todd WATERS Husqvarna 22 22 296 4 Brett METCALFE KTM 15 14 287 5 Kirk GIBBS KTM 16 18 260 6 Hayden MELLROSS GasGas 11 11 206 7 Joel EVANS Honda 13 12 181 8 Joel WIGHTMAN Yamaha 8 9 157 9 Joben BALDWIN Honda 7 7 154 10 Jayden RYKERS Kawasaki 147 11 Kyle WEBSTER Honda 18 25 141 12 Dylan WOOD KTM 104 13 Zachary WATSON Honda 9 10 103 14 Matt MOSS KTM 81 15 Wilson TODD Honda 25 20 77 16 Lochie LATIMER KTM 69 17 Ricky LATIMER KTM 12 13 60 18 Siegah WARD Honda 5 5 55 19 Luke CLOUT Yamaha 50 20 Mitchell NORRIS GasGas 41

Pirelli MX2 Race One

The Pirelli MX2 Championship may have been decided at QMP, but there was no shortage of riders looking to make a claim on the top step of the podium at Coolum.

KTM Australia’s Nathan Crawford picked up where he left off a week ago at QMP, taking the holeshot in Moto 1 and establishing solid track position early in the Moto. As Crawford pulled away, New Zealand wild card Hayden Smith on the GAS GAS 250 two stroke factored into the front pack early, running in 2nd. SERCO Yamaha’s Jesse Dobson would pass Smith for 2nd, however a nagging shoulder injury would reappear for Dobson forcing him out of the Moto by the halfway point.

Jayce Cosford on his Yamaha YZ250f was having another incredible Moto, moving into 2nd position following Dobson’s exit with the Yamaha duo of Yamalube Yamaha’s Rhys Budd in 3rd and SERCO Yamaha’s Bailey Malkiewicz in 4th respectively.

As Crawford claimed the Moto win, the Yamaha riders would remain in the same order in the final laps to close out the Moto, as GAS GAS Noah Ferguson fought through to 5th position at the flag.

Pirelli MX2 Race Two

Moto 2 saw a repeat holeshot from Crawford who again, began to sprint away from the field early. Dobson returned to the front after his first Moto DNF running impressively in 2nd place, but it was not Dobson’s day as a big crash at the 10-minute mark would end his 2nd Moto and his run at 3rd place in the Pirelli MX2 Championship standings.

In the final Moto of the season, we saw the emergence of WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha’s Levi Rogers. Rogers would close on Crawford and make the move to seize control of the Moto and open up a comfortable lead to the chequered flag, with Crawford in 2nd and Malkiewicz in 3rd for the Moto. Budd crossed in 4th and Empire Kawasaki’s Haruki Yokoyama finished in 5th.

Rhys Budd – P2

“I had put a lot of pressure on myself this week to make sure I got the job done and it was a huge relieve to lock down second place after race one,” Budd explains. “I worked hard over the past month to try and improve a few things so to be able to finish the last two rounds on the podium as well as finish second for the championship is a good outcome and one that I’m proud of. My back is cooked after that last race as the track is rough and you are constantly working the bike in the sand. I pushed myself to the end of both races and I really wanted to get past Bailey in the last one, but I just couldn’t make it happen. Thanks to the Yamalube Yamaha Team for everything they do and our team sponsors who give us the opportunity to do what we love. It was also good to have my whole family here to support me and it means a lot to all of us to get a result like this. I might take a week or two off and then start work on supercross as I’m looking forward to racing the Australian Supercross Championship, starting in October.”

Bailey Malkiewicz – P3

“I like riding sand and Coolum has always been a track that I have enjoyed riding so I wanted and expected to go well here this weekend. My results in the past have been good here and I have been able to get some riding done in the past couple of weeks, so I was confident of a good weekend. It’s a shame that Jesse fell and hurt himself as that’s never a good way to beat anybody, so I hope he recovers quickly and we are battling again soon. Teasy did an awesome job on the weekend and the race bike was good. My starts needed to be a little better, especially in moto one where I was in the pack, but my track speed was good and even getting P1 on Saturday was a nice way to start the weekend. Thanks to Serco Yamaha for a great championship and we now look forward to getting set for supercross in the coming weeks.”

Noah Ferguson – P5

“It was a tough day in some ways, but it ended really good actually and I’m satisfied with the result. There were a lot of positives, I definitely have got speed, but just need to put everything together and we will be good for next year! As I said, everything is going good on the GASGAS Racing Team and I’ve enjoyed these last couple of weekends together.”

Haruki Yokoyama – P6

“The crash in the first moto cost me fifth overall in the championship. While that’s disappointing, there were lots of positives from my first full season in Australia, with a couple of race podiums and a round podium. There are lots of positives for the future and I’d love to come back again next year for another full season. For now I’m looking forward to the upcoming Australian Supercross Championship!”

Jai Constatinou – P7

“I’m really happy to finish off the year with a top five and, even though I made it tough for myself with a crash and a bad start, it was a great weekend with the team. Seventh in the championship isn’t exactly where we wanted to be, but considering a few of the throw-away motos we had throughout the season, it wasn’t a bad result. I can’t thank everyone in the team enough for their support this year – there were good times all-round.”

Hugh McKay – P9

“While I wanted to finish the final round a little better, being inside the top 10 in both the round and the championship is a pretty good way to wrap up the championship. Thanks to WBR Yamaha and the team for stepping up and helping me for the final few rounds as its always awesome working with the guys. The bikes are great and there are really good people in the team.”

Nathan Crawford – P11

“I only got to come back for three rounds, but they were probably three of the most special rounds that I have had. It’s the biggest honour to work with a team like the KTM Racing Team – everybody in the group is second-to-none. I’m super-stoked at the results we can achieve and I put it down to those guys, sticking by me when I was injured. The first moto here was really good and the second moto I got a good start and led for the first 10 minutes or so. Then I realised it wasn’t anyone around me who was strong in the first moto, so I decided to take the high road and take a little bit less risk. I sort of sat back and let Levi [Rogers] go by and just rode it home for the overall.”

Levi Rogers – P15

“I like riding this track and it suits the way I ride, so I just needed to not make any stupid mistakes and I knew I would be able to get a good results, I was in good shape in race one and just coming up behind Bailey who was in fourth when I got sideways and went off the track and as I did that, I put my leg out for balance and my knee grabbed and twisted pretty bad. The pain shot through my knee, and I tried to get going again but it hurt too much so I hade to pull in. But, I was able to strap it up and it had settled down a bit so I was good to go for race two and I went on to win it. It’s a great feeling to finally win a moto at ProMX level and the WBR Yamaha guys were so pumped when I got it done. I could see them waving me on around the track and when I came in, they were pumped, so its awesome to give them that reward after such a tough season. The DNF – 1 got me in the top 10 for the day and it was a good way to finish off the championship.”

Pirelli MX2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Total 1 Wilson TODD Honda 311 2 Rhys BUDD Yamaha 20 18 271 3 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha 18 20 245 4 Jesse DOBSON Yamaha 217 5 Noah FERGUSON GasGas 16 14 210 6 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki 16 203 7 Jai CONSTANTINOU Kawasaki 15 15 177 8 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha 22 12 160 9 Hugh McKAY Yamaha 13 11 146 10 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna 11 9 146 11 Nathan CRAWFORD KTM 25 22 137 12 Alex LARWOOD Yamaha 132 13 Isaac FERGUSON GasGas 14 13 129 14 Dylan WILLS Husqvarna 119 15 Levi ROGERS Yamaha 25 118 16 Ryder KINGSFORD Yamaha 117 17 Liam ANDREWS Honda 105 18 Blake FOX GasGas 80 19 Chandler BURNS Honda 10 8 78 20 Ben NOVAK Honda 12 10 54

Maxxis MX3 Moto One

Red Plate holder and 15-year-old phenom, Kayden Minear on the KTM Australia machine entered Coolum on the verge of claiming his first Championship title in Maxxis MX3. After a quiet but consistent few rounds of racing for Minear, the renowned sand specialist from WA looked to make a statement at Coolum in Moto 1.

As Husqvarna Australia’s Brock Flynn took the holeshot in Moto 1, Minear would execute an impressive pass for the lead on the big double jump following turn 2. However, in turn 3 Minear would carry too much entry speed, losing the front end and going down. As Minear scrambled back to his bike, Flynn would retake the lead, from KTM privateer Myles Gilmore in 3rd.

Later in the Moto, it was Flynn’s turn to crash whilst leading as he ploughed the front end in the deep sand, going over the bars. Gilmore would take the lead and not look back, taking the chequered flag from Flynn in 2nd and Ryan Alexanderson on his KTM in 3rd. Minear fought back to 5th position and enter Moto 2 with a comfortable lead in the Championship chase.

Maxxis MX3 Moto Two

Moto 2 put any nerves and doubt aside that Minear was ready to win, the youngster took a huge holeshot with impressive speed early. As the Moto progressed, Minear succumbed to a late race charge from Flynn with two laps to go. At the chequered flag it was Flynn first, Minear in 2nd and Myles Gilmore in 3rd.

Flynn claimed the overall victory on the day as Minear took third overall for the round which was good enough to secure him his first Maxxis MX3 Championship crown.

Maxxis MX3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Total 1 Kayden MINEAR KTM 16 22 297 2 Ryan ALEXANDERSON KTM 20 18 280 3 Jack MATHER Husqvarna 13 16 261 4 Byron DENNIS GasGas 12 15 236 5 Thynan KEAN Honda 11 6 225 6 Brock FLYNN Husqvarna 25 25 220 7 Cambell WILLIAMS Honda 195 8 Jet ALSOP KTM 14 14 181 9 Ryley FITZPATRICK GasGas 15 160 10 Connor TOWILL KTM 155 11 Cooper HOLROYD Yamaha 9 12 146 12 Myles GILMORE Yamaha 22 20 142 13 Liam OWENS Husqvarna 18 13 136 14 Koby HANTIS Yamaha 8 10 98 15 Jyle CAMPBELL Yamaha 6 8 87 16 Seth BURCHELL Yamaha 84 17 Jake CANNON Yamaha 79 18 Kobe DREW Yamaha 10 71 19 Cody KILPATRICK Kawasaki 58 20 Rian KING KTM 5 7 54

EziLift MXW

The EZILIFT MXW storyline was the dominance of Yamalube Yamaha’s Charli Cannon versus the returning Taylah McCutcheon from injury.

In the first Moto, McCutcheon grabbed the holeshot as Cannon got held up in the gate. With Cannon fighting through traffic on the opening two laps, McCutcheon would seize the opportunity to sprint from the field and open up a small margin as Cannon found her way to 2nd place by lap two.

The lead duo would battle until lap five, where Cannon’s speed and fitness overcame the resilience of McCutcheon who fought hard to stay closer to Cannon than any other MXW competitor has this season.

At the chequered flag, Cannon took victory with a comfortable margin over McCutcheon in 2nd. Emma Milesevic braved a return from injury to claim a solid 3rd in Moto 1 on the HRC Honda Racing Australia ride, with Kawasaki’s Megan Rutledge in 4th and Ride Red Honda’s Maddy Brown in 5th.

EziLift MXW Moto Two

In Moto 2, Cannon was determined to not be challenged and round out the season with a perfect string of Moto victories.

After a brief holeshot and challenge from McCutcheon, Cannon would take control of the Moto and open up a massive buffer over her competitors to claim the final Moto win of the season. McCutcheon would finish 2nd, with a resurgent Maddy Brown in 3rd.

Charli Cannon claimed the EZILIFT MXW championship crown and the overall victory on the day with another 1-1 Moto score.

Charli Cannon – P1

“The weekend has been a little overwhelming with so much going on. Friday we had a women’s rider day, Saturday was qualifying and race one, Sunday was race two and with this being my local track, I had so many friends and family out to support me. I was a bit jumpy before race one and I thought I saw the gate move, so I gassed it, but I just ploughed straight into it so that was a little embarrassing but once I was going, things were back to normal and I was able to ride my way to the front. “The second race was more about dealing with the track. It was rough out there and this track can get you if you don’t stay focussed so I kept my mind on the job and was able to get another race win. It feels good to win this championship and I must thank ProMX, Motorcycling Australia and all the girls that entered the rounds for making it happen. It’s been a great series and hopefully it can continue to grow, and we can get more girls involved and keep it progressing. It’s been amazing to be with Yamaha again this year and the Yamalube Yamaha team have been so good to me. I can’t thank them enough for the effort they go to for my racing with Mike and Nash always making sure I have everything I need and my bikes are perfect. And I must mention all the people who bought a jersey on the weekend and raised money for me to go to Turkey next week. I still can’t believe people will do that for me and I’m so grateful for what they did for me and my family today.”

Meghan Rutledge – P4

“It was a really great weekend. I was still the reigning Australian women’s champion coming into the season and when I heard the final round was at Coolum while we were on a family holiday, I thought ‘why not give it a go and prove to myself that I still have it?’ I really had no expectations coming in, so to leave Coolum with such a good result was quite unexpected! If I was a bit fitter and had more bike time I could’ve battled a little more, but I had a wonderful weekend.”

EziLift MXW Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Total 1 Charli CANNON Yamaha 25 25 50 2 Taylah McCUTCHEON Yamaha 22 22 44 3 Madison BROWN Yamaha 16 20 36 4 Meghan RUTLEDGE Kawasaki 18 18 36 5 Emma MILESEVIC Honda 20 16 36 6 Madison HEALEY Honda 15 15 30 7 Danielle FOOT Husqvarna 13 14 27 8 Tahlia DREW Yamaha 14 12 26 9 Amie ROBERTS Yamaha 12 13 25 10 Ebony HARRIS Honda 11 11 22 11 Holly VAN DER BOOR Yamaha 10 8 18 12 Abbey MORRICE KTM 8 9 17 13 Megan BAGNALL Honda 9 6 15 14 Holli GEEVES Yamaha 4 10 14 15 Tarja MORRIS Honda 6 5 11 16 Amy BARTSCH KTM 7 7 17 Samantha MACARTHUR KTM 3 4 7 18 Jasmine STAGG KTM 7 7 19 Sienna GIUDICE KTM 2 3 5 20 Brooke McMAHON Kawasaki 5 5 21 Charlotte BERRILL Honda 1 2 3

Veterans 30-39 / 40+

In the VMX 30-39 class it was a case of split Moto victories between Ryan Hardman and Beau Ralston that would decide the overall and Championship on the day. After winning Moto 1, Hardman would suffer an unfortunate mechanical issue that would see him DNF the Moto and derail both his chain and Championship hopes. Ralston would capitalise with a win in Moto 2 and with a constant 2nd place in the opening Moto, he would be crowned overall winner and 30+ Champion at Coolum in the VMX class. Oliver Smith and Charles Brett round out the Championship podium in 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

In the VMX 40+ Class, it was America’s Mike Sleeter who would dominate proceedings on his GAS GAS. Taking 1-1 Moto scores on the day, Sleeter was not challenged as he ran times highly competitive in the younger 30+ class. Behind Sleeter, it was Ashley Erbacher who would take 2nd position and Travis Regeling in 3rd.

MXV (Veterans 30-39 / 40+) Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Total 1 Beau RALSTON Yamaha 22 25 47 2 Oliver SMITH KTM 20 20 40 3 Charles BRETT KTM 15 22 37 4 James MASLIN KTM 18 18 36 5 Shane BLINKSELL SNB 16 15 31 6 Sam BAKER Kawasaki 14 16 30 7 Wade IRWIN GasGas 12 14 26 8 Ryan HARDMAN KTM 25 25 9 Shayne MORRISSEY Yamaha 11 13 24 10 Christopher HALL KTM 9 12 21 11 Tom LEACH Kawasaki 10 11 21 12 Samuel LYTTLE Honda 8 10 18 13 Matthew LYALL KTM 7 9 16 14 Matthew SAIKOVSKI Kawasaki 6 7 13 15 Colby CAMPBELL KTM 13 13 16 Dean HAY Husqvarna 8 8

2022 Pro Motocross Championship Round Ten – Budds Creek Report

Nestled in the shadow of the nation’s capital, Southern Maryland’s Budds Creek Motocross Park welcomed the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, for Round 10 of the 50th anniversary season, the GEICO Motorcycle Budds Creek National.

Hot and humid conditions and a tricky racetrack produced a thrilling and unpredictable afternoon of racing, with some new faces atop the podium.

While Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton and Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Eli Tomac came to Budds Creek with all the attention as the frontrunners of the premier class, it was Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson who stole the spotlight. A consistent afternoon allowed Anderson to prevail with his second win of the season following 2-2 finishes as both Sexton (7-1) and Tomac (1-5) endured through varying fortunes that saw the title combatants trade moto wins.

Tomac reclaimed possession of the point lead one week after losing it to his rival, while Sexton missed out on the overall podium for the first time in fourth (7-1). A total of two points changed hands between the two riders, with a single point now separating them with two rounds and four motos to go.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire has enjoyed bright spots over the course of the 2022 season, but had yet to put together a complete afternoon of consistent results. That all changed at Budds Creek as Hampshire seized the moment in each moto and parlayed a pair of strong starts into his first overall win of the season in what was also his first podium effort of the summer. The triumph came at the same track where Hampshire earned his maiden victory in 2018 and made him the third different rider to earn a 250 Class victory this season.

Despite missing out on the win, Jett Lawrence saw his lead in the point standings grow significantly as he now holds a 37-point lead with two rounds and four motos remaining. Shimoda has now moved into second in the championship, dropping Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence to third after the elder Lawrence brother endured through an eighth-place result (8-9) at Budds Creek. It marks the first time this season the Lawrence siblings don’t sit 1-2 in the 250 Class standings.

250 Overall

The same three riders traded positions over the course of both motos as Hampshire prevailed with the overall win following 1-2 finishes for his first podium performance of the season. It’s the fourth victory of his career and came at the site of his maiden victory during the 2018 season. Shimoda was forced to settle for a runner-up finish (3-1) for his seventh podium result of the season, while Lawrence rounded out the overall podium in third (2-3).

Despite missing out on the win, Lawrence saw his lead in the point standings grow significantly as he now holds a 37-point lead with two rounds and four motos remaining. Shimoda has now moved into second in the championship, dropping Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence to third after the elder Lawrence brother endured through an eighth-place result (8-9). It marks the first time this season the Lawrence siblings don’t sit 1-2 in the 250 Class standings.

RJ Hampshire, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

“It’s so special [to get this win]. We’ve been progressing and progressing and have been close, but today we were just clicking. Getting those good starts was huge today and made things a lot easier. Today we got it done.”

Jo Shimoda, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki

“Getting a better start always helps. Overall, my riding today was great. If I can stay second in the championship that would be great as well.”

Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC – P3

“It could’ve been better, obviously, but it wasn’t a terrible day—honestly, it was better than last weekend. Qualifying went well, but my starts weren’t the greatest today, especially the second one; I just got closed out. I definitely need to work on those because my starts have gone downhill since Washougal. My riding was really good, and the second moto I felt really good; I had some good lap times and felt really strong. It was the first time in a while that I had to push all the way to the end. The goalpost was RJ [Hampshire], but I wasn’t close enough to make any moves on the last lap. It’s good to be back on the podium.”

Hunter Lawrence – P8

“Really tough day. I felt like the riding was really good, but if there’s anything that prevented me from having a good result, I probably could point at the four crashes. [laughs] I think that may have had something to do with it. We’ll go back, keep training, keep pushing, and we’ve got to come back next weekend and the following weekend to finish out strong.”

250 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 1 2 47 2 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 3 1 45 3 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 2 3 42 4 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F 4 7 32 5 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 9 4 30 6 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F 7 6 29 7 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 5 8 29 8 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 8 9 25 9 Guillem Farres YAM YZ 250F 6 13 23 10 Carson Mumford SUZ RMZ 250 14 10 18 11 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 23 5 16 12 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 15 11 16 13 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F 11 15 16 14 Cameron Mcadoo KAW KX 250 10 17 15 15 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 12 18 12 16 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F 40 12 9 17 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 13 20 9 18 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 20 14 8 19 Tyler Stepek YAM YZ 250F 16 19 7 20 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F 21 16 5

250 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 433 2 Jo Shimoda 396 3 Hunter Lawrence 390 4 Justin Cooper 346 5 RJ Hampshire 274 6 Maximus Vohland 251 7 Seth Hammaker 207 8 Michael Mosiman 201 9 Nathanael Thrasher 198 10 Levi Kitchen 180 11 Pierce Brown 176 12 Stilez Robertson 169 13 Nicholas Romano 133 14 Derek Kelley 129 15 Joshua Varize 122 16 Jalek Swoll 108 17 Derek Drake 70 18 Matthew Leblanc 64 19 Carson Mumford 64 20 Preston Kilroy 63

450 Round

As the most consistent rider of the afternoon Anderson emerged with his second overall win of the season (2-2) and the second victory of his career, as Tomac finished in second (1-5) for his ninth consecutive podium result. Roczen completed the overall podium in third (3-3), his first since taking the win at the third round.

Tomac reclaimed possession of the point lead one week after losing it to his rival, while Sexton missed out on the overall podium for the first time in fourth (7-1). A total of two points changed hands between the two riders, with a single point now separating them with two rounds and four motos to go.

Jason Anderson, Monster Energy Kawasaki – P1

“Today, two plus two equals one. I’ll take it [the win] any way I can get it. I said we’re making progress and this proves it. I’ve always liked Budds Creek and it feels really good to get the job done today. Let’s keep it going and see if we can finish the season strong.”

Eli Tomac, Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing – P2

“The bad start there [in Moto 2] was what it was. I wasn’t making moves like I was in Moto 1. I did what I could. We need to look at the positives, we got the red place back [as point leader], and move on.”

Ken Roczen, Team Honda HRC – P3

“We’re trying! We seem to take these for granted, but I’m super-excited to be back on the podium! It was a hard battle the whole second moto, and I was excited I stayed in it. I’m pumped for my team too; it was a little bit of a drought, but we’re back on the box. That’s a step in the right direction, so we’re going to continue and hopefully finish out these last couple rounds strong.”

Chase Sexton, Team Honda HRC – P4

“Man, today was not my day. Even from practice, I never felt that good—just too many mistakes. In the first moto, I hit neutral and went over the bars, and then I ran into another rider and had my work cut out for me. I had a big effort and knew I had to bounce back and amass points in the second moto. I got it done—fell over but still knew I could win and just kept fighting. You don’t win championships on your good days; it’s your bad days you win them, so if we can manage the points and come back strong next weekend and ride a lot better, we’ll be in a good spot.”

Ryan Dungey – Red Bull KTM – P5

“Today was a good day. I got really good starts all day. I came out second in the first moto and I rode a good race – I rode efficiently and I was able to push it to the end. The second moto, I got a good start again in third and then got into the lead. I led a few laps, which was really nice, and ended up fourth again. Not ideal on the overall but we’re definitely making progress.”

450 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR 2 2 44 2 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 1 5 41 3 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE 3 3 40 4 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE 7 1 39 5 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE 4 4 36 6 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F 5 7 30 7 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR 9 6 27 8 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 10 8 24 9 Malcolm Stewart HQV FC450 RE 12 10 20 10 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F FE 16 9 17 11 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F 14 12 16 12 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F 13 14 15 13 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F 6 36 15 14 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F 8 13 15 Dean Wilson HQV FC450 RE 18 11 13 16 Shane McElrath YAM YZ 450F 17 13 12 17 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F 11 38 10 18 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 15 18 9 19 Antonio Cairoli KTM 450 SX-F FE 19 15 8 20 Chris Canning GAS MC450F 22 16 5

450 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Eli Tomac 449 2 Chase Sexton 448 3 Jason Anderson 369 4 Ken Roczen 344 5 Christian Craig 303 6 Ryan Dungey 300 7 Justin Barcia 259 8 Aaron Plessinger 254 9 Joseph Savatgy 222 10 Shane McElrath 177 11 Garrett Marchbanks 162 12 Alex Martin 152 13 Benny Bloss 137 14 Marshal Weltin 102 15 Fredrik Noren 99 16 Antonio Cairoli 97 17 Brandon Hartranft 89 18 Max Anstie 45 19 Dylan Ferrandis 43 20 Chris Canning 43

The penultimate round of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will commence next Saturday, August 27, with the series’ annual visit to the greater Indianapolis area and Crawfordsville’s Ironman Raceway.