August 23, 2022
Shannons Broadford 100 re-rescheduled for Sept 24/25
The Harley Club of Victoria is trying again, and has rescheduled the inaugural staging of the Shannons Broadford 100 for the weekend of September 24 / 25.
Previous entries will be carried over to the new date while any other intending riders, or changes to rider teams, have until September 14 to get entries in.
The feature race, which offers $2,000 to the winning team, is for two riders combining over 100 km which is 150 laps of the Broadford dirt track. There is no limit on the number of laps a rider can do in one stint, however both riders must complete a minimum of 50 laps.
As well as the Broadford 100 entries are also being taken for endurance events for both veterans and juniors, and there will also be an Americana shootout for both seniors and juniors.
Penrith 2022 Dirt Track Charity this Weekend!
The City of Penrith Motor Cycle Club will stage its 2022 Dirt Track Charity Weekend this coming weekend, August 27-28 at the Nepean Raceway.
All profits from the meeting are donated to charity and the club has nominated the Heart Foundation to be the benefactor for this event.
This two day event is always a popular stop for the classic/vintage dirt bike scene but the party atmosphere invariably disappears when the gate drops to start a race.
Action gets underway at 11 am on Saturday with two 25-laps race featured in the afternoon – one for Pre-1985 machines and one for Pre-1995 machines which has been added to the 2022 meeting.
Sunday’s action starting at 10am features a multitude of classes for old riders and old machines. It will only cost $10 for a car load of spectators to be able to witness some great on-track action featuring machines from past eras.
Venue change for Australian Senior Track Championship
A change of venue is set for the 2022 Australian Senior Track Championships, with the National event moving from Gunnedah Showgrounds to Daroobalgie Speedway, NSW on the weekend of September 17 and 18.
The Forbes Auto Sports Club will now host the Championships with assistance from the Gunnedah Motorcycle Club. The event will see Australia’s best Track Riders fight it out to be crowned Motorcycling Australia’s Senior Track Champions.
Classes of competition will include:
- Pro 250
- Pro 450
- MX Open
- 250cc Slider
- 500cc Slider
- Slider Open
- Pro Open Women
- 1100cc Sidecar
- ATV Open
- ATV Women
Full fields of 10 Championship classes are expected following the success of the 2021 NSW Track Championships held at Daroobalgie Speedway in 2021. Support classes to be announced shortly.
Matt Moss joins BUD Racing line-up for World Supercross
BUD Racing, the French motocross and supercross team responsible for launching the careers of the sport’s most decorated French riders, has announced its rider line-up for the pilot season of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX).
The lineup features former French SX and European MX Champion Cedric Soubeyras and former French and German Champion, Gregory Aranda, racing in the WSX (450cc) class; while Chris Blose, the 2019 Australian SX2 Champion, and nine-time Australian Champion, Matt Moss will set their sights on an SX2 (250cc) Championship.
Stacked with some of the most highly decorated international riders in the sport, BUD Racing enters the WSX season armed with the talent and motivation to vie for a coveted FIM World Championship on a truly global stage.
Joining Blose in the SX2 class is Matt Moss, hailing from Sydney and one of the most prominent Australian riders of all time with nine Australian Championships to his name across supercross and motocross formats. In addition to his dominant record in Australian competition, Moss extensive experience includes more than a decade across AMA Motocross and American Supercross Championship, as well as Motocross of Nations where he podiumed in 2011.
The team’s lone American rider, Chris Blose hails from Phoenix, AZ and brings more than a decade of professional experience to the table for BUD Racing in the SX2 class. In addition to extensive experience in the American Supercross Championship, Blose captured the 2019 Australian SX2 Championship.
In the WSX class, supercross veteran, France’s Cedric Soubeyras will join the BUD Racing Kawasaki Squad. Soubeyras is no stranger to international competition and championship-level success, having captured five French Supercross and European Supercross Championships respectively, along with two French Motocross Championships.
Rounding out the team in WSX is Gregory Aranda, from Beauvoisin, France. Aranda’s resume includes more than 15 years racing in the MXGP series, while also capturing three German Supercross Championships, one European Supercross Championship and one French MX Elite Championship.
AMA Names 2022 US Motocross of Nations Team
The United States will be represented by three of its fastest motocross racers at the 2022 Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) Motocross of Nations, which returns to American soil at RedBud MX in Buchanan, Mich., on Sept. 23-25.
The 2022 U.S. Motocross of Nations team includes 2022 AMA Supercross 450SX Champion Eli Tomac, 2021 AMA Supercross 250SX West Champion Justin Cooper, and AMA Supercross 450SX competitor Chase Sexton.
Team captain Tomac will be competing on the U.S. Motocross of Nations team for the fourth time and will race in the event’s MXGP Class.
Cooper will be competing on the team for the second time, racing in the MX2 Class.
It will be Sexton’s inaugural appearance in Motocross of Nations competition, and he will race in the Open Class.
AMA Motocross Hall of Fame Legend Roger DeCoster will again manage the U.S. team as it strives to secure the world championship. DeCoster, who heads up KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna’s racing efforts in AMA Supercross and the Pro Motocross series, took part in six victorious FIM Motocross of Nations teams back in the 1960s and 1970s, and is a five-time motocross World Champion.
The U.S. team still holds the record as all-time leader in FIM Motocross of Nations overall team victories, having won the event 22 times — 20 of them with DeCoster as team manager. The last time the U.S. team claimed a Motocross of Nations victory was in 2011.
Jack Holder secures SpeedwayGP 2023 berth
Swedish star Kim Nilsson, Great Britain shooting star Dan Bewley and Australian ace Jack Holder are the first riders to guarantee their place in the 2023 FIM Speedway Grand Prix series.
Nilsson stormed to a shock victory at the FIM GP Challenge in Glasgow on Saturday, winning a run-off ahead of FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain – Cardiff winner Bewley to top the podium after they tied on 13 points.
The final 2023 qualification place went to Holder, who defeated FIM Speedway of Nations world title-winning partner Max Fricke in a run-off for third place after they finished level on 12.
It was a night of high drama in Scotland as Speedway GP rider Anders Thomsen crashed out of the FIM GP Challenge with a broken leg.
This came not long after 2012 world champion Chris Holder was taken to hospital after falling awkwardly in heat 12, with pursuing French racer David Bellego unable to avoid the stricken Aussie and ploughing into him. Holder confirmed he suffered a broken collarbone, two broken ribs and a broken bone in his lower back.
While fans await further news on the condition of the injured pair, it was a night to remember for Nilsson as he prepares for full-time Speedway GP life in 2023.
World No.5 Fredrik Lindgren is Sweden’s sole Speedway GP rider in 2022 and Nilsson is delighted to be expanding the nation’s presence on the sport’s biggest stage.
British hero Bewley may have secured his Speedway GP status for another year. But having moved up to fourth place in the 2022 standings with victory in Cardiff last weekend, he will not be easing off the gas as he stands just one point off Patryk Dudek in third place.
Third-placed Holder had to overcome the ordeal of seeing older brother Chris leave Ashfield in an ambulance after crashing when they met in race 12, with their family watching on from the stands.
But the Speedway GP star showed phenomenal composure to snatch the final qualification place, guaranteeing himself a second straight season in the SGP World Championship.
Jack Holder
“It all started off well, but then the red lights came on in heat 12 and I saw Chris on the ground. I quickly stopped and I could see he was in a bit of pain, but it was a hard one because I had to keep racing. It was definitely a big mental test. It was tough to see him like that while I had to continue doing what I was doing. But it is what it is. I managed to keep my head and get the job done.”
This year’s Speedway GP top six will also earn qualification for the 2023 series, along with the winner of the Speedway European Championship and five wild cards chosen by the SGP Commission.
If either Bewley or Holder finish in this year’s Speedway GP top six, Fricke will receive the qualification place they earned at the FIM GP Challenge after being ranked fourth in Glasgow. GB star Robert Lambert took fifth place on 10 points – a figure matched by Danish champion Rasmus Jensen in sixth.
This year’s World Championship race continues with the Betard FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Wroclaw next Saturday, with the Beckhoff FIM SGP3 of Poland taking place for the sport’s under-16 stars on Friday afternoon.
FIM GP CHALLENGE RESULT
- Kim Nilsson 13+3
- Dan Bewley 13+2
- Jack Holder 12+3
- Max Fricke 12+2
- Robert Lambert 10
- Rasmus Jensen 10
- Michael Jepsen Jensen 9
- Rohan Tungate 7
- Andzejs Lebedevs 7
- Anders Thomsen 5
- Connor Bailey 5
- Drew Kemp 5
- Chris Holder 4
- David Bellego 3
- Dominik Kubera 3
- Szymon Wozniak 2
- Vaclav Milik 0
- Oliver Berntzon DNR.
Toni Bou wins Comblain-au-Pont TrialGP
Repsol Honda Trial Team rider Toni Bou kicked off the second half of the season with yet another triumph in Belgium.
With the summer break over, the Repsol Honda Trial Team riders were back in the thick of the action today for the TrialGP of Belgium. The single-day event was characterised by a demanding and somewhat technical course, full of slippery sections with very little grip that proved a tough test for all the riders involved.
The final stretch of the season got off to the best possible start for Toni Bou, achieving a fresh victory in Belgium which sees him consolidate further his grip on the overall championship lead. Despite the upbeat final result, the event in Comblain-au-Pont was anything but easy for Repsol Honda Trial Team’s Catalan rider, who finished the first lap of the course in second position and was forced to run risks on lap two in a bid to seal the win.
The triumph ended up tipping in Tony Bou’s favour in the final three sections where he proved to be unmatchable. The Repsol Honda Trial Team rider’s win today in the tiny Belgian town marks a fifth outdoor victory of the season and a fifth TrialGP win on the spin at Comblain-au-Pont, as well as victory number 130 for Bou in the outdoor world championship. In the overall standings, Toni Bou is the runaway championship leader on 134 points, 26 points ahead of the nearest second-placed rider.
Toni Bou – P1
“It was a very tight race, where we couldn’t make many mistakes. On the first lap we made errors in sections 3 and 11, where we dropped a lot of points. On the second lap, I came out very focused, trying not to make mistakes in order to pull back, although I made a big mistake in Section 2, which I was attempting to clean. I took some risks that could have been avoided which made the trial all the more tricky. Fortunately, from then on, I rode very well, stayed focused on the goal and in the end we were able to seal another win in Comblain-au-Pont. I am very pleased. I felt at ease on the bike and I was able to fend off my rivals, even though I’m not a rider who specialises in terrain like today’s. In terms of the championship, it’s a very important win. It’s great to pick up points here and to continue to gain points on our rivals for the title.”
2022 TrialGP of Belgium – Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|1
|BOU Toni
|SPA
|Repsol Honda Team
|27
|2
|BUSTO Jaime
|SPA
|Vertigo Factory Team
|35
|3
|FAJARDO Jeroni
|SPA
|Sherco Factory Team
|36
|4
|MARCELLI Gabriel
|SPA
|Repsol Honda Team
|42
|5
|RAGA Adam
|SPA
|TRRS Factory Team
|44
|6
|GRATTAROLA Matteo
|ITA
|Beta Factory Trial Team
|50
|7
|CASALES Jorge
|SPA
|Scorpa Factory
|55
|8
|BINCAZ Benoit
|FRA
|Gas Gas Factory Racing
|56
|9
|GELABERT Miquel
|SPA
|Gas Gas Factory Racing
|59
|10
|GELABERT Aniol
|SPA
|Beta Factory Trial Team
|59
|11
|MARTYN Toby
|GBR
|TRRS Factory Team
|81
|12
|PETRELLA Luca
|ITA
|Gas Gas
|83
|13
|COLAIRO Téo
|FRA
|Beta
|103
TrialGP Standings after Race 7
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Total
|1
|BOU Toni
|SPA
|134
|2
|BUSTO Jaime
|SPA
|108
|3
|FAJARDO Jeroni
|SPA
|86
|4
|RAGA Adam
|SPA
|84
|5
|GRATTAROLA Matteo
|ITA
|74
|6
|GELABERT Miquel
|SPA
|72
|7
|MARCELLI Gabriel
|SPA
|72
|8
|CASALES Jorge
|SPA
|67
|9
|GELABERT Aniol
|SPA
|55
|10
|BINCAZ Benoit
|FRA
|48
|11
|MARTYN Toby
|GBR
|39
|11
|COLAIRO Téo
|FRA
|15
|12
|PETRELLA Luca
|ITA
|32
Dallas Daniels wins 2022 AFT Sacramento Mile
Rising Progressive American Flat Track star Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) passed the ultimate test of nerves and skill to win the Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle Main Event in Saturday night’s Mission Legendary Sacramento Mile powered by Law Tigers at Cal Expo in Sacramento, California.
Daniels grabbed the holeshot from pole, putting him directly in the sights of defending Mission SuperTwins king Jared Mees (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) with two-time champ Briar Bauman (No. 3 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) right in tow.
The Sacramento Mile has long favored experience over youth, and Mees called on every bit of the experience he’d gained in winning the last four Sacramento Miles to challenge Daniels. The factory Indian ace applied heavy pressure throughout, showed his front wheel on a handful of occasions, and then rehearsed a finish-line strike as the clock ticked down. But none of it was enough to force the unflappable rookie into a costly error on circuit where such a mistake could have come all too easily.
All the while, Bauman remained in their draft, never quite close enough to attempt a move, but close enough to take advantage should either Daniels or Mees bobble. The eventual third-place finish was Bauman’s fifth consecutive podium finish, although Mees’ runner-up allowed him to stretch his advantage out to nine points over Bauman (229-220). Daniels, meanwhile, drew nearer with his triumph, now just 16 points back at 213.
Any hopes for a four-rider clash for victory were extinguished from the start; JD Beach (No. 95 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) just didn’t have the pace to battle with his title rivals on this night, instead falling into a scrap with Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) for fourth.
Beach eventually shook free of the Mission Roof Systems runner to come home clear in the position and up his championship tally to an even 200.
Behind Robinson, sixth-place went to a lonely Davis Fisher (No. 67 Bob Lanphere’s BMC Racing Indian FTR750) while Ben Lowe (No. 25 Rackley Racing/Mission Foods Indian FTR750), Jesse Janisch (No. 33 Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson XG750R), Cameron Smith (No. 34 Thee Cathy Gray/Al Barker Yamaha MT-07), and Andrew Luker (No. 11 Rackley Racing/Keeran Racing Indian FTR750) rounded out the top ten.
Sacramento Mile SuperTwins Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Dallas Daniels
|Yamaha MT-07
|17 Laps
|2
|Jared Mees
|Indian FTR750
|+0.314
|3
|Briar Bauman
|Indian FTR750
|+1.142
|4
|JD Beach
|Yamaha MT-07
|+4.813
|5
|Brandon Robinson
|Indian FTR750
|+8.54
|6
|Davis Fisher
|Indian FTR750
|+12.055
|7
|Ben Lowe
|Indian FTR750
|+16.945
|8
|Jesse Janisch
|HD XG750R
|+19.158
|9
|Cameron Smith
|Yamaha MT-07
|+20.589
|10
|Andrew Luker
|Indian FTR750
|+21.792
|11
|Bronson Bauman
|HD XG750R
|+23.715
|12
|Jeffrey Carver Jr.
|HD XR750
|16 Laps
|13
|Michael Rush
|HD XG750R
|12 Laps
|14
|Shayna Texter-Bauman
|Indian FTR750
|8 Laps
|15
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|Indian FTR750
|5 Laps
|16
|Cory Texter
|Yamaha MT-07
|3 Laps
SuperTwins Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Jared Mees
|229
|2
|Briar Bauman
|220
|3
|Dallas Daniels
|213
|4
|JD Beach
|200
|5
|Brandon Robinson
|166
|6
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|161
|7
|Bronson Bauman
|140
|8
|Davis Fisher
|137
|9
|Jesse Janisch
|123
|10
|Robert Pearson
|65
|11
|Ben Lowe
|64
|12
|Shayna Texter-Bauman
|63
|13
|Brandon Price
|52
|14
|Dan Bromley
|39
|15
|Sammy Halbert
|30
Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines
Jesse Janisch (No. 33 Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson XG750R) took another huge step in his march toward the ‘22 Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines throne.
The Wisconsin native had been all but unstoppable over the past five races, a trend that’s carried over from Half-Mile to TT to Mile alike. And again, it was the now familiar story on Saturday night, as the Vance & Hines ace topped practice, both qualifying sessions, and his Semi – and typically by significant margins – ahead of the Main Event.
Once there, however, Janisch found himself pushed to the limit by a hugely motivated Mikey Rush (No. 15 Helipower Racing/Las Vegas Harley-Davidson XG750R), who was desperate to win in front of his home-state fans.
The two powered away off the start and soon became embroiled in a tense all-XG750R struggle for the victory. Both riders took their turn at the front before Janisch finally eked out a bit of breathing space just as he opened the final two laps.
He was then forced to navigate one final potential pitfall, encountering a pair of lappers as he tiptoed around Turns 3 and 4 for the final time. With that out of the way, Janisch put his head down to reel in his sixth win of the season.
Cameron Smith (No. 34 Thee Cathy Gray/Al Barker Yamaha MT-07) made Janisch’s night that much better. Smith won out in a three-rider melee for the final spot on the podium, edging defending class champion Cory Texter (No. 1 G&G Racing/Yamaha Racing Yamaha MT-07) for the position with Nick Armstrong (No. 60 Competitive Racing Frames/Lessley Brothers Yamaha MT-07) just behind in fifth.
As a result, Janisch boosted his title advantage to 24 points (264-240. With just four races to go, that strips Texter of control over his own destiny as four runner-ups would now be enough to seal the championship for Janisch even if Texter managed to win out from here.
Sacramento Mile Production Twins Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Jesse Janisch
|HD XG750R
|14 Laps
|2
|Michael Rush
|HD XG750R
|+0.904
|3
|Cameron Smith
|Yamaha MT-07
|+9.582
|4
|Cory Texter
|Yamaha MT-07
|+9.944
|5
|Nick Armstrong
|Yamaha MT-07
|+13.657
|6
|Johnny Lewis
|Royal Enfield 650
|+26.016
|7
|Billy Ross
|HD XG750R
|+26.273
|8
|Shelby Miller
|KTM 790 Duke
|+43.099
|9
|Michael Hill
|Yamaha MT-07
|13 Laps
|10
|Jimmy McAllister
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|1 Lap
|11
|Kasey Sciscoe
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|DNS
Production Twins Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Jesse Janisch
|264
|2
|Cory Texter
|240
|3
|Nick Armstrong
|171
|4
|Billy Ross
|144
|5
|Johnny Lewis
|126
|6
|Ben Lowe
|109
|7
|Cameron Smith
|109
|8
|Cole Zabala
|103
|9
|Michael Rush
|95
|10
|Cody Johncox
|79
|11
|Dan Bromley
|74
|12
|Ryan Varnes
|70
|13
|Michael Hill
|66
|14
|Kasey Sciscoe
|66
|15
|James Rispoli
|57
Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER
The streaking Trevor Brunner (No. 21 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) made it three straight Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER wins in Sacramento, picking right back up where he left off at Cal Expo a season ago, despite swapping his Turner Racing Honda for an Estenson Racing Yamaha in the meantime.
Brunner married his Sacramento Mile success with his spectacular ‘22 midseason form and proved more than a match for the rest of the field. He sent a bold overtaking maneuver around the outside of early leader Kody Kopp (No. 12 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE) and went on to register a commanding victory
Despite getting his campaign off to something of a rocky beginning, Brunner has now logged two wins, a second, and a third in his last four outings.
By contrast, second-place was heated affair, featuring Kopp and Dalton Gauthier (No. 79 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R) early and then Max Whale (No. 18 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE), Brandon Kitchen (No. 80 Vance & Hines/Husqvarna Motorcycles FC450), and Trent Lowe (No. 48 Mission Foods/Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda CRF450R) late.
Kitchen, who looked to be Brunner’s biggest threat coming out of the Semis, fought his way back from a poor start to finally blast into second. But his charge then reversed, with Whale countering to take back the runner-up spot and hold it over Kitchen by a scant 0.003 seconds at the stripe.
Lowe finished another 0.108 second back in fourth with Kopp rounding out the top five.
Second-ranked Morgen Mischler (No. 13 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R) finished one position behind teammate Gauthier in seventh, but it could have been much worse. Mischler was forced to use his provisional start after a rear brake issue spoiled his Semi. He then snaked his way up to seventh from the fifth row in an admirable effort to minimize the damage done to his championship position.
Kopp remains well clear in front, now 48 points up on Mischler (257-209). However, the race for second is officially on, with Brunner (204), Gauthier (198), and Whale (193) all firmly in the hunt.
Sacramento Mile Singles Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Trevor Brunner
|Yamaha YZ450F
|14 Laps
|2
|Max Whale
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+2.138
|3
|Brandon Kitchen
|Husqvarna FC450
|+2.141
|4
|Trent Lowe
|Honda CRF450R
|+2.249
|5
|Kody Kopp
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+3.357
|6
|Dalton Gauthier
|Honda CRF450R
|+6.062
|7
|Morgen Mischler
|Honda CRF450R
|+9.068
|8
|Chase Saathoff
|Honda CRF450R
|+11.23
|9
|Travis Petton IV
|Honda CRF450R
|+12.523
|10
|Hunter Bauer
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+14.559
|11
|Chad Cose
|Honda CRF450R
|+16.868
|12
|Ferran Cardus
|Honda CRF450R
|+16.891
|13
|Tyler Raggio
|Honda CRF450R
|+22.116
|14
|Gage Smith
|Honda CRF450R
|+22.225
|15
|Aidan RoosEvans
|Honda CRF450R
|+22.432
|16
|Justin Jones
|Honda CRF450R
|+24.405
|17
|Ryan Wells
|Honda CRF450R
|10 Laps
Singles Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Kody Kopp
|257
|2
|Morgen Mischler
|209
|3
|Trevor Brunner
|204
|4
|Dalton Gauthier
|198
|5
|Max Whale
|193
|6
|Trent Lowe
|168
|7
|Chase Saathoff
|147
|8
|James Ott
|100
|9
|Aidan RoosEvans
|90
|10
|Hunter Bauer
|83
|11
|Brandon Kitchen
|79
|12
|Gage Smith
|66
|13
|Travis Petton IV
|64
|14
|Chad Cose
|62
|15
|Ferran Cardus
|61
Skyler Howes wins Vegas to Reno Desert Race
Skyler Howes has won the prestigious Vegas to Reno desert race held in Nevada, USA. Riding his Husqvarna Factory Racing FR 450 Rally in the event, Howes fought back from a difficult qualifying session to take the win on what was an especially tough 2022 edition of the race.
Starting just outside of Las Vegas and covering nearly 500 miles on its way to the finish near Reno, the event is famous for being America’s longest and fastest single-day offroad race. With rain and flooding in the area causing the organisers to alter much of this year’s route, riders faced an extra-technical, but shortened race due to detours around some of the worst hit sections of the traditional course.
To add extra interest to this year’s race, organisers included the Open Pro class in Thursday’s time trial qualification. However, the added challenge didn’t work out well for Howes as a crash on the short three-mile loop resulted in the Husqvarna rider starting as the very last pro competitor in Friday’s main race.
Fighting his way through to a strong position, Howes found himself in cleaner air in the final 100 miles of the race and was able to push to make up time on his rivals. Ultimately delivering an impressively consistent and near mistake-free ride from start to finish, the FR 450 Rally rider was able to take the win – his second career victory at the event – by just over four minutes from second-placed, FX 450-mounted Dalton Shirey.
Skyler Howes
“I’m super-stoked to get the win! Especially as a solo rider versus the other teams. The organisers did an incredible job of managing the difficult conditions – so many of the dry lake beds were full of water and a lot of the rest of the course was destroyed by flooding. Qualifying wasn’t so good, I had a little tip off that cost me a little time, and on such a short course it meant I set off last of all the pro class on the main race. The dust out there was incredible, thankfully riding the rally bike, I was able to carry on for longer without stopping for fuel and so that helped to make up time on the guys ahead. I just rode my own race and ticked off the miles. With a bit more clear air towards the end, I was able to make up those last few minutes I needed. Dalton crossed the line first, but on corrected time, I managed to take the win by about four minutes. It’s back to training and testing now – we’re working on the roadbook a lot and I want to be at my absolute best in time for Morocco. It’s still a little way off, but I’m feeling good and can’t wait to get back to some world championship racing now.”
2022 Vegas to Reno Results
- Skyler Howes (Husqvarna) 6:33:30.442
- Dalton Shirey (Husqvarna) 6:37:34.732
- Joseph Wasson/Zane Roberts (Beta) 6:38:42.025
- Jeremy Newton/Tuffy Pearson (KTM) 6:49:05.772
- Hayden Hintz/Trevor Hunter (KTM) 6:58:44.161
- Russell Tonjum (Honda) 7:08:48.370
2022 AMA Amateur National MX champs celebrated
From Aug. 1-6, the most talented motocross racers in the country gathered at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., for the 2022 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, where 36 AMA No. 1 plates were up for grabs.
GASGAS Amateur Team rider Caden Braswell claimed one of these AMA No. 1 plates — in the 250 Pro Sport class — but that was not his only accomplishment of the week as he was also the winner of the 2022 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award.
The Shalimar, Fla., native had 3-2-1 moto finishes in the 250 Pro Sport class to take the top spot, while his 7-1-2 resume in the Open Pro Sport was good for second overall.
Besides Braswell’s impressive week, Yamaha rider Avery Long of New London, Minn., was named the AMA Amateur Motocross Racer of the Year after earning AMA No. 1 plates in the 450 B and 450 B Limited classes.
Husqvarna rider Casey Cochran earned the title of AMA Youth Motocross Racer of the Year. The Clermont, Fla., native took first in four of six motos en route to AMA No. 1 plates in the 125 Jr. (12-17) B/C and Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C classes.
The AMA Senior Motocross Rider of the Year went to KTM rider Mike Brown, who claimed AMA No. 1 plates in the Senior (40+) class and the Masters (50+) class without losing a single moto.
List of 36 AMA National Championships and 2022 Winners
- Open Pro Sport: Cole Martinez, Campverde, Ariz., Honda (4-3-1)
- 250 Pro Sport: Caden Braswell, Shalimar, Fla., GASGAS (3-2-1)
- 250 B: Daxton Bennick, Morganton, N.C., KTM (4-1-3)
- 250 B Limited: Blake Gardner, Canyon Country, Calif., KTM (2-2-4)
- 250 C: Dawson Cobb, Honea Path, S.C., KTM (2-1-2)
- 250 C Limited: Ryder Bell, Haiku, Hawaii, Honda (4-2-1)
- 250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited: Ryder Bell, Haiku, Hawaii, Honda (1-1-1)
- 450 B: Avery Long, New London, Minn., Yamaha (2-1-2)
- 450 B Limited: Avery Long, New London, Minn., Yamaha (1-1-1)
- 450 C: Lance Geis, Jordan, Minn., KTM (1-1-2)
- 125 C: Dawson Cobb, Honea Path, S.C., KTM (1-4-3)
- 125 Jr. (12-17) B/C: Casey Cochran, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna (2-1-1)
- Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C: Casey Cochran, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna (3-1-1)
- Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C: Haiden Deegan, Cleveland, N.C., Yamaha (1-1-1)
- College (18-24): Gage Stine, Woodsboro, Md., GASGAS (1-2-1)
- Junior (25+): Cole Martinez, Campverde, Ariz., Honda (1-1-2)
- Vet (30+): Brandon Haas, Chesterfield, S.C., Yamaha (1-1-2)
- Senior (40+): Mike Brown, Bristol, Tenn., KTM (1-1-1)
- Senior (45+): Jimmy Jarrett, Star, Idaho, KTM (1-1-2)
- Masters (50+): Mike Brown, Bristol, Tenn., KTM (1-1-1)
- WMX: Sophia Phelps, St. George, Utah, Kawasaki (3-1-1)
- Micro-E (4-7) Limited: Cooper Langdon, Encinitas, Calif., GASGAS (1-3-3)
- Micro 1 (4-6) Shaft Drive Limited: Boone Lloyd, Bedford, Va., Yamaha (2-3-1)
- Micro 2 (4-6) Limited: Talon Rogers, Peoria, Ariz., Cobra (3-3-3)
- Micro 3 (7-8) Limited: Jaydin Smart, Berry Creek, Calif., Cobra (2-1-1)
- 65cc (7-9) Limited: Alex Campigli, Valley Springs, Calif., GASGAS (2-1-1)
- 65cc (7-9): Sawyer Gieck, Alpine, Wyo., KTM (1-2-1)
- 65cc (10-11) Limited: Chase Dashiell, Fairfax Station, Va., KTM (4-1-3)
- 65cc (10-11): Maddox Temmerman, Visalia, Calif., Husqvarna (1-5-1)
- 85cc (10-12) Limited: Landon Gibson, Peachtree City, Ga., KTM (1-1-2)
- 85cc (10-12): Caden Dudney, Athens, Texas, Kawasaki (3-1-2)
- Mini Sr 1 (12-14): Caden Dudney, Athens, Texas, Kawasaki (1-3-2)
- Mini Sr 2 (13-15): Kade Johnson, Hideaway, Texas, Yamaha (2-1-5)
- Supermini 1 (12-15): Jeremy Fappani, Scottsdale, Ariz., KTM (1-1-2)
- Supermini 2 (13-16): Leum Oehlhof, Oak Hills, Calif., KTM (1-4-1)
- Girls (11-16): Kyleigh Stallings, Austin, Texas, Husqvarna (1-2-1)
2022 FIM ISDE entry lists revealed
The 2022 FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) is fast approaching with the 96th running of this historic event taking place in Le Puy-en-Velay, France from 29 August to 3 September.
With the teams soon to descend on the French town the provisional entry lists reveal that a total of five hundred and sixty-four riders from thirty nations will take part in this year’s event that remains the oldest in the FIM calendar.
Competitors from as far afield as Japan, Australia, USA and South America are included in the list that confirms that twenty-two nations will battle it out in the World Trophy class; sixteen countries will be looking for glory in the World Junior class, whilst nine female teams will contest the Women’s World Trophy class this time around.
The bulk of the field is made up of the almost one hundred and thirty – three rider teams that are entered in the Club Team Award.
FIM World Trophy Entry List
|COUNTRY
|N°
|RIDER
|MOTORCYCLE
|CLASS
|TEAM MANAGER
|Italy
|11
|Thomas Oldrati
|HONDA
|E1
|Andrea Balboni
|FMI
|13
|Samuele Bernardini
|HONDA
|E1
|12
|Alex Salvini
|HUSQVARNA
|E2
|10
|Andrea Verona
|GASGAS
|E1
|Spain
|22
|Josep Garcia
|KTM
|E2
|Cristobal Guerrero
|RFME
|21
|Jaume Betriu
|KTM
|E3
|20
|Marc Sans
|HUSQVARNA
|E3
|23
|Bernat Cortes
|GASGAS
|E2
|United States
|30
|Kailub Russel
|KTM
|E2
|Michael Jolly
|AMA
|31
|Joshua Toth
|KTM
|E2
|32
|Layne Michael
|YAMAHA
|E2
|33
|Dante Oliveira
|KTM
|E2
|Sweden
|40
|Mikael Persson
|HUSQVARNA
|E3
|Carl-Johan Bjerkert
|SWEMO
|41
|Albin Elowson
|KTM
|E2
|42
|Joakim Grelsson
|KTM
|E1
|43
|Oskar Ljungström
|HONDA
|E1
|Portugal
|51
|Luis Oliveira
|YAMAHA
|E2
|Manuel Marinheiro
|FMP
|50
|Goncalo Reis
|GASGAS
|E2
|52
|Diogo Vieira
|GASGAS
|E1
|53
|Ricardo Wilson
|TM RACING
|E1
|Canada
|70
|Philippe Chaine
|KTM
|E1
|Renée Turner
|CMA
|71
|Tyler Medaglia
|GASGAS
|E2
|72
|Owen Mckill
|TBC
|E1
|73
|Jared Stock
|HUSQVARNA
|E3
|Belgium
|90
|Erik Willems
|HUSQVARNA
|E2
|Philippe Rorive
|FMB
|91
|Vanhoenacker
|KTM
|E2
|92
|Tim Louis
|RIEJU
|E3
|93
|Dietger Damiaens
|KTM
|E2
|Germany
|100
|Yanich Spachmuller
|GASGAS
|E1
|Frank Wiegmann
|DMSB
|101
|Davide Von Zitzewitz
|KTM
|E2
|102
|Paul Rossbach
|BETA
|E2
|103
|Florian Görner
|KTM
|E3
|Poland
|110
|Patryk Kuleszo
|HUSQVARNA
|E1
|Maciej Wrobel
|PZM
|111
|Dawid Babickz
|KTM
|E1
|112
|Maciej Wieckowski
|GASGAS
|E1
|113
|Aleksander Bracik
|BETA
|E1
|Finland
|120
|Pyry Juupaluoma
|FANTIC
|E1
|Pekka Kulju
|SML
|121
|Eemil Pohjola
|HONDA
|E1
|122
|Antti Hänninen
|HUSQVARNA
|E1
|123
|Peetu Juupaluoma
|HUSQVARNA
|E1
|Austria
|130
|Christoph Heinz
|HUSQVARNA
|E1
|Bernhard Walzer
|AMF
|131
|Michael Feichtinger
|KTM
|E2
|132
|Walter Feichtinger
|KTM
|E2
|133
|Mario Hirschmugl
|KTM
|E3
|Mexico
|150
|Jorge Alvarez
|KTM
|E2
|Mario Martinez
|FMM
|151
|Arturo Rodriguez
|KTM
|E2
|152
|Roberto Ramirez
|HONDA
|E1
|153
|Didier Goirand
|SHERCO
|E3
|Estonia
|160
|Veiko Rääts
|KTM
|E1
|Veiko Biene
|EMF
|161
|Priit Biene
|HUSQVARNA
|E2
|162
|Hendrik Talviku
|KTM
|E2
|163
|Jüri Triisa
|KTM
|E3
|Venezuela
|170
|Manuel Fumero
|KTM
|E1
|Pablo Rosa
|FMV
|171
|Carlos Badiali
|KTM
|E2
|172
|Xavier Claro
|SHERCO
|E2
|173
|Raimundo Trasolini
|SHERCO
|E3
|France
|180
|Till de Clercq
|E1
|Frédéric Weill
|FFM
|181
|Loic Larrieu
|FANTIC
|E1
|182
|Hugo Blanjoue
|KTM
|E2
|183
|Léo Le Quere
|SHERCO
|E3
|Chile
|190
|Sebastian Pakciarz
|HUSQVARNA
|E1
|Pablo Levalle
|FMC
|191
|Joaquin Borgono
|HONDA
|E1
|192
|Luciano Collantes
|HUSQVARNA
|E1
|193
|Vicente Miranda
|HUSQVARNA
|E1
|Great Britain
|201
|Nathan Watson
|HONDA
|E1
|Daryl Bolter
|ACU
|200
|Steve Holcombe
|BETA
|E2
|203
|Jamie McCanney
|HUSQVARNA
|E1
|202
|Jed Etchells
|FANTIC
|E1
|Australia
|210
|210 Daniel Milner
|FANTIC
|E1
|Anthony Jae Roberts
|MA
|211
|Todd Waters
|Husqvarna
|E2
|212
|Joshua Green
|Yamaha
|E1
|213
|Andy Wilksch
|Husqvarna
|E3
|Greece
|220
|Panagiotis Kakouris
|BETA
|E1
|Trikos Konstantinos
|AMOTOE
|221
|Kimon Karampelas
|HUSQVARNA
|E2
|222
|Ioannis Chasapis
|KTM
|E3
|223
|Dimitrios Varsamis
|KTM
|E1
|Lithuania
|242
|Danielius Zostautas
|HUSQVARNA
|E1
|Zilvinas Kazakevicius
|LMSF
|240
|Nerimantas Jucius
|HUSQVARNA
|E2
|241
|Dziugas Kazakevicius
|GASGAS
|E2
|243
|Andrius Mitkevicius
|KTM
|E3
|New Zealand
|250
|Liam Draper
|KTM
|E2
|Justin Stevenson
|MNZ
|251
|Dylan Yearbury
|HUSQVARNA
|E3
|252
|Tom Buxton
|HUSQVARNA
|E2
|253
|Seth Reardon
|YAMAHA
|E1
|Latin America
|260
|Giraldo Bedoya
|KTM
|E1
|José Tomas Diaz
|FIM LA
|261
|Juan Giraldo
|HUSQVARNA
|E1
|262
|Juan Bustamante
|HUSQVARNA
|E2
|263
|Martin Bustamante
|SHERCO
|E2
FIM Junior World Trophy Entry List
|COUNTRY
|N°
|RIDER
|MOTORCYCLE
|CLASS
|TEAM MANAGER
|Italy
|14
|Morgan Lesiardo
|SHERCO
|E2
|Alessandro Zanni
|FMI
|15
|Enrico Rinaldi
|GASGAS
|E1
|16
|Claudio Spanu
|HONDA
|E1
|Spain
|26
|Adria Sanchez
|KTM
|E1
|Cristobal Guerrero
|RFME
|27
|Julio Pando
|BETA
|E2
|25
|Albert Fontova
|KTM
|E1
|United States
|34
|Mateo Oliveira
|KTM
|E1
|Michael Jolly
|AMA
|35
|Cody Barnes
|HONDA
|E1
|36
|Austin Walton
|HUSQVARNA
|E2
|Sweden
|44
|Max Ahlin
|BETA
|E3
|Carl Johan Bjerkert
|SVEMO
|45
|Albin Norrbin
|FANTIC
|E3
|46
|Axel Semb
|KTM
|E2
|Portugal
|54
|Tomas Clemente
|GASGAS
|E1
|Manuel Marinheiro
|FMP
|55
|Frederico Rocha
|TM RACING
|E1
|56
|Renato Silva
|BETA
|E1
|Czech Republic
|64
|Zdenek Pitel
|HUSQVARNA
|E1
|Miroslav Haruda
|ACCR
|65
|Matej Skuta
|BETA
|E1
|66
|Matyas Chlum
|SHERCO
|E1
|Belgium
|94
|Florian Tichoux
|GASGAS
|E1
|Philippe Rorive
|FMB
|95
|Dante Nijs
|BETA
|E1
|96
|Mika Vanderheyden
|HUSQVARNA
|E2
|Germany
|104
|Pascal Sadecki
|FANTIC
|E1
|Wilfried Meine
|DMSB
|105
|Luca Wiesinger
|SHERCO
|E1
|106
|Karl Weigelt
|KTM
|E2
|Finland
|124
|Hermanni Haljala
|TM RACING
|E1
|Jari Kakko
|SML
|125
|Samuli Puhakainen
|TM RACING
|E1
|126
|Roni Kytönen
|HONDA
|E1
|Austria
|134
|Marcel Schnölzer
|KTM
|E2
|Bernhard Walzer
|AMF
|135
|David Rinner
|KTM
|E3
|136
|Thomas Hecher
|GASGAS
|E3
|Netherlands
|144
|Tommie Jochems
|KTM
|E1
|Mario Pieterse
|KNMV
|145
|Mike Bokslag
|GASGAS
|E2
|146
|Marc Zomer
|KTM
|E1
|France
|184
|Antoine Alix
|HUSQVARNA
|E1
|Pierre-Marie Castella
|FFM
|185
|Luc Fargier
|BETA
|E3
|186
|Zachary Pichon
|SHERCO
|E2
|Chile
|194
|Eloy De Gavardo
|E1
|Pablo Levalle
|FMC
|195
|Augustin Cortez
|E1
|196
|Jeremias Schiele
|E1
|Great Britain
|205
|Alex Walton
|SHERCO
|E1
|Daryl Bolter
|ACU
|204
|Aaron Gordon
|YAMAHA
|E1
|206
|Harry Edmondson
|FANTIC
|E1
|Australia
|214
|Kyron Bacon
|Yamaha
|E1
|Anthony Jae Roberts
|MA
|215
|Korey Mcmahon
|GASGAS
|E2
|216
|Blake Hollis
|Yamaha
|E1
|New Zealand
|254
|James Scott
|HONDA
|E1
|Justin Stevenson
|MNZ
|255
|Thomas Watts
|YAMAHA
|E1
|256
|Will Yeoman
|YAMAHA
|E1
FIM Women’s World Trophy Entry List
|COUNTRY
|N°
|RIDER
|MOTORCYCLE
|CLASS
|TEAM MANAGER
|United States
|301
|Brandy Richards
|KTM
|E2
|Michael Jolly
|AMA
|302
|Rachel Gutish
|GASGAS
|E2
|303
|Korie Steede
|KTM
|E1
|United Kingdom
|304
|Jane Daniels
|FANTIC
|E1
|Mike Seward
|ACU
|305
|Rosie Rowett
|KTM
|E2
|306
|Nieve Holmes
|E1
|Spain
|308
|Mireia Badia
|RIEJU
|E3
|Cristobal Guerrero
|RFME
|307
|Julia Calvo
|BETA
|E2
|309
|Nora Esteban
|HUSQVARNA
|E1
|Sweden
|310
|Hanna Berzelius
|HUSQVARNA
|E2
|Mikael Nilsson
|SVEMO
|311
|Emelie Borg Nilsson
|KTM
|E1
|312
|Linnéa Akesson
|BETA
|E1
|Germany
|313
|Samantha Buhmann
|BETA
|E1
|Marcus Jünger
|DMSB
|314
|Tanja Schlosser
|BETA
|E1
|315
|Anne Borchers
|FANTIC
|E1
|France
|316
|Marine Lemoine
|SHERCO
|E1
|Stéphanie Bouisson
|FFM
|317
|Elodie Chaplot
|SHERCO
|E1
|318
|Justine Martel
|KTM
|E1
|Canada
|319
|Kristen Broderick
|E1
|Renee Turner
|CMA
|Marie-Claude
|320
|Boudreau
|E1
|321
|Shelby Turner
|E1
|Finland
|322
|Viivi-Maria Mäkinen
|HUSQVARNA
|E1
|Maire Jäntti
|SML
|323
|Janette Mielonen
|E1
|324
|Irina Turkki
|BETA
|E1
|Australia
|325
|Jessica Gardiner
|Yamaha
|E1
|Anthony Jae Roberts
|MA
|326
|Emelie Karlsson
|KTM
|E1
|327
|Ebony Nielsen
|KTM
|E1
EMX250 Champion crowned in France
The round of Charente Maritime concluded the 2022 campaign of the EMX250 Championship that saw Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing’s Rick Elzinga wrap up the title in the opening heat, while Jumbo BT Husqvarna Racing Team’s Lucas Coenen ended his season in the best way possible with a 1-1 scorecard and claimed his third overall win of the year as well as the silver medal in the standings!
A strong result for L. Coenen also meant that he secured the silver medal in the championship standings while Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Cornelius Toendel dropped to third after an unlucky first race, in which he scored 0 points.
EMX250
In the opening race of the weekend, the holeshot went to Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Hakon Osterhagen who led his teammate, Cornelius Toendel. Toendel was in a crucial position and needed every point possible to try to keep his championship hope alive, though that all ended quickly after he banged bars with another rider going down one of the downhills and crashed.
At that point, it was Osterhagen who continued to lead with Yago Martinez, Lucas Coenen of Jumbo BT Husqvarna Racing Team, Morgan Bennati, Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Maxime Grau and David Braceras just behind.
Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing’s Rick Elzinga started in around sixth, while Toendel picked himself up in 34th.
On lap three, Osterhagen crashed out of first place as L. Coenen took over the lead. Just behind him, Grau began to apply pressure onto Martinez for second as the two battled for almost the entire race.
Osterhagen dropped even further down the order to 10th as the battle inside the top five intensified between the likes of Braceras, Gerard Congost of Jezyk Racing Team, Quentin-Marc Prugnieres of 9MM Energy Drink Bud Racing Kawasaki for fourth.
TBS Conversions Camden McLellan was looking to join the battle too, but it was Prugnieres who came out on top as he also got by Grau on the final lap.
L. Coenen won the race though the focus was on the 2022 EMX250 Champion, Elzinga who crossed the line in 8th!
In race two, the holeshot went to Pietro Razzini of S11Motorsport DianaMX, but Grau was quick to react and got himself into the lead immediately. L. Coenen was third ahead of Francesco Bassi, Toendel, Bennati and Luca Ruffini, while Elzinga started down in ninth.
Osterhagen did not line up for race two after picking up an injury in his thumb during the crash in the first race.
Though by the end of the opening lap we saw another change for the lead as L. Coenen got by Grau. The Frenchman was looking to respond, though made a mistake and stalled his bike which allowed Razzini to close in.
Further down the order, Prugnieres had an incredible first lap as he managed to pass around 10 riders to find himself in 10th by lap two. Just ahead of him, Elzinga was also making good progress as he passed Bassi for sixth, then Braceras and eventually Toendel.
As the race went on, a nice battle began to form between Prugnieres, Tondel and McLellan who was looking to close in. Razzini just ahead of the group crashed out of third on lap five.
Elzinga was looking comfortable in third before an issue with his bike saw him quickly drop down the leader board. The newly crowned Champion came into pitlane for quick repairs and was able to continue with the heat. He eventually finished in 12th.
In the end, L. Coenen won the race and solidified another perfect 1-1 score and topped the podium ahead of Grau and Prugnieres who made the French fans proud by putting the flag on the second and third steps of the podium.
A strong performance for L. Coenen in the last few rounds also saw him claim the silver medal while Toendel dropped down to the bronze medal position.
Rick Elzinga – 2022 Champion
“No it definitely wasn’t easy. I was ill from the second half of the year, but managed some good races and managed the bad days pretty well. I think consistency got the job done. Can’t thank everyone enough, everyone at Yamaha, all the people at home and everyone behind me for all of these years. Three years ago, I was cleaning my own bike and now I have the chance to ride in GPs next year, so I can’t be happier!”
Lucas Coenen – P1
“A perfect end to the season going 1-1. Just a shame about Sweden but anyway it’s good, we are really happy with the team and there’s nothing else I can say.”
EMX250 – Overall Top 10 Classification
1. Lucas Coenen (BEL, HUS), 50 points; 2. Maxime Grau (FRA, HUS), 40 p.; 3. Quentin Marc Prugnieres (FRA, KAW), 38 p.; 4. Camden Mc Lellan (RSA, KTM), 35 p.; 5. Gerard Congost (ESP, KTM), 29 p.; 6. David Braceras (ESP, KTM), 29 p.; 7. Valerio Lata (ITA, KTM), 27 p.; 8. Maximilian Spies (GER, KTM), 22 p.; 9. Rick Elzinga (NED, YAM), 22 p.; 10. Yago Martinez (ESP, KTM), 22 p.;
EMX250 – Championship Top 10 Classification
1. Rick Elzinga (NED, YAM), 365 points; 2. Lucas Coenen (BEL, HUS), 333 p.; 3. Cornelius Toendel (NOR, FAN), 317 p.; 4. Camden Mc Lellan (RSA, KTM), 299 p.; 5. Quentin Marc Prugnieres (FRA, KAW), 258 p.; 6. Andrea Bonacorsi (ITA, YAM), 248 p.; 7. Haakon Osterhagen (NOR, FAN), 246 p.; 8. David Braceras (ESP, KTM), 213 p.; 9. Maximilian Spies (GER, KTM), 188 p.; 10. Yago Martinez (ESP, KTM), 145 p.;
YZ125 & YZ85 bLU cRU Cup Superfinale held in France
The French crowd was treated to two more superb YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale races on Sunday at Saint Jean D’Angély, which saw Italy’s Nicola Salvini and Bulgarian youngster Dani Tsankov storm to victory in the YZ125 and YZ85 races.
Today marked the end of the hugely successful 2022 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale, which saw more than 100 riders battle it out for a spot at the unique bLU cRU Masterclass event at the end of this year.
Following yesterday’s YZ65 race, which was won by young French talent Tylan Lagain, ahead of Davi Dür and Willads Gordon, the YZ125 riders were first to take to the track on Sunday morning.
Salvini was given first gate pick after qualifying just 0.055s ahead of fellow Italian Maurizio Scollo, who showed promise in last year’s YZ125 SuperFinale at Mantova, where he finished fifth.
The Italian duo proved to be the class of the field at the MXGP Charente Maritime event, with Salvini just edging ahead in the early stages. Scollo set a blistering pace behind though, but while running less than a second adrift of his rival the #329 rider fell on Lap 6, dropping 10 seconds behind the leader.
Scollo picked himself up and quickly began reeling in Salvini, setting the fastest lap in the process. On the final lap, he was back to within a second of the lead but fell again, seeing Salvini claim the YZ125 SuperFinale victory.
After a mammoth effort, Scollo was still able to salvage second overall, with Denmark’s Nicolai Skovbjerg completing the podium having overtaken Spain’s Salvador Perez earlier in the contest.
Perez eventually came home in fourth, ahead of Norwegian youngster Adrian Bolviken, both showing strong progress compared to last year’s event. Amalie Møller Gertsen won the award for Top Female Rider, with youngest rider Emile De Baere enjoying a stellar outing to finish inside the top 20 overall.
In the YZ85 race, Luis Raoul Santeusanio was given first gate pick after dominating yesterday’s Time Practice. The Swiss rider took the early lead ahead of French youngster Tim Langue and Tsankov, who was sidelined on Saturday after a technical problem.
Despite this, the Bulgarian was quickly on the pace and moved up to second on Lap 2, before putting pressure on race leader Santeusanio. Tsankov then moved into the lead after his rival fell and dropped to P2, losing 16 seconds.
This allowed Tsankov to cruise to victory, going one better than he did in the YZ65 class last year, while Santeusanio consolidated a second-place finish to mark an impressive YZ85 SuperFinale debut.
Langue rounded off the podium places in third, beating Spain’s Iker Diez and Israeli youngster Ori Stark, who had been running in the podium positions before a fall early on.
Swedish rider Tuva Nelson came home in 11th overall, seeing her pick up the Top Female Rider trophy, while the youngest rider, Kay Zijlstra of The Netherlands, put in a stunning performance to go eighth overall.
In each of the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale categories, the top-three finishers and two wild cards will receive an invite to the bLU cRU Masterclass that will take place in November in Spain. There, one YZ125 rider will win a place in a Yamaha-supported EMX125 team for 2023, while the top performing YZ65 and YZ85 youngsters will earn added support from Yamaha Motor Europe for the next season.
Nicola Salvini – YZ125 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale Winner
“I had a very good start and was able to take first position early in the race. I held onto it all the way through and eventually took victory. I’m really happy for this; it has been a great weekend, so thanks to everyone who made it possible.”
Dani Tsankov – YZ85 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale Winner
“It was a great race for me and I’m really happy to win. Thanks to my family, sponsors, Yamaha and the team. It was not an easy weekend overall after missing practice yesterday, but in the end I’m first and am now looking forward to the Masterclass.”
Tylan Lagain – YZ65 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale Winner
“I am very happy to win the SuperFinale in my home country. It was a fun race; I really like the track, and it was cool to meet the MXGP riders also yesterday. Thank you to Yamaha and my family for supporting me, I can’t wait to be at the Masterclass.”
YZ125 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale Top 10 Classification
1. Nicola Salvini (ITA, Yamaha), 30:28.375; 2. Maurizio Scollo (ITA, Yamaha), +0:17.644; 3. Nicolai Skovbjerg (DEN, Yamaha), +0:26.075; 4. Salvador Perez (ESP, Yamaha), +0:38.200; 5. Adrian Bolviken (NOR, Yamaha), +0:46.354; 6. Sandro Lobo (POR, Yamaha), +0:49.949; 7. Mathis Barthez (FRA, Yamaha), +0:58.403; 8. Carlos Prat (ESP, Yamaha), +1:25.399; 9. Giorgio Orlando (ITA, Yamaha), +1:47.071; 10. Eric van Helvoirt (NED, Yamaha), -1 lap(s);
YZ85 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale Top 10 Classification
1. Dani Tsankov (BUL, Yamaha), 21:55.562; 2. Luis Raoul Santeusanio (SUI, Yamaha), +0:08.646; 3. Tim Langue (FRA, Yamaha), +0:41.230; 4. Iker Diez (ESP, Yamaha), +0:52.624; 5. Ori Stark (ISR, Yamaha), +1:05.444; 6. Elias Nyström (SWE, Yamaha), +1:43.898; 7. Mio-Onni Rautiainen (FIN, Yamaha), +1:50.806; 8. Kay Zijlstra (NED, Yamaha), +2:00.454; 9. Jaume Martinez (ESP, Yamaha), +2:16.591; 10. Alexander Brondbjerg (DEN, Yamaha), +2:24.551;
YZ65 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale Top 10 Classification
1. Tylan Lagain (FRA, YAM), 25 points; 2. Davi Dür (AUT, YAM), 22 p.; 3. Willads Gordon (DEN, YAM), 20 p.; 4. Alberto Rodriguez (ESP, YAM), 18 p.; 5. Esteve Abella (ESP, YAM), 16 p.; 6. Doma Paizs (HUN, YAM), 15 p.; 7. Miska Laine (FIN, YAM), 14 p.; 8. Loïc Antoine (GER, YAM), 13 p.; 9. Nixon Coppins (GBR, YAM), 12 p.; 10. Liam Gaasbeek (NED, YAM), 11 p.; 11. Karl Kristman (EST, YAM), 10 p.; 12. Francisco Fernandes (POR, YAM), 9 p
2022 Australian ProMX Round Eight at Coolum Report
A great crowd welcomed riders and teams to the picturesque Coolum circuit on the Sunshine Coast, with a contrasting race track of deep and treacherous sand that kept riders on the edge all weekend.
Thor MX1 Race One
Red Plate holder Aaron Tanti, on the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team, entered Coolum with a comfortable advantage over his rival, HRC Honda Racing Australia’s Dean Ferris. However, with qualifying and two Moto’s to get through, it was not a sealed deal until Tanti delivered under pressure on race day.
In Moto 1, Wilson Todd claimed the holeshot, continuing his momentum from setting the fastest time in the AMX Superstores Top 10 Pole Shootout earlier in the morning.
As Todd began to sprint away from the field, there was a freight train of Factory riders battling for the podium spots early on. Husqvarna Australia’s Todd Waters blitzed through the field from outside of the top 5 into 2nd position early on, closing in on the race leader in the process.
Dean Ferris ran in 3rd position, whilst Tanti rode a smart race and stayed out of any possible complications to his Championship run, electing to circulate in 6th position for the majority of the Moto.
Todd claimed victory from the opening Moto, with Todd Waters in 2nd and Dean Ferris in 3rd. Aaron Tanti crossed the line in 7th.
Thor MX1 Race Two
In Moto 2, it was the HRC Honda Racing Australia team-mates Kyle Webster and Wilson Todd who battled on the first lap from the gate drop.
Webster emerged from the first lap battle with the lead and begin to break from the field early.
Todd Waters again surged through the field, passing into 2nd position and then into the lead at the 10-minute mark of the Moto. But it was not over, as Todd caught Webster, the HRC team-mates worked together to catch a slowing Waters, with Webster reclaiming the lead with four minutes to go. Wilson Todd tried to follow suit, however Waters would cross rut in the sand and run wide, pushing Wilson off the track and to the ground in the back section of the track.
At the chequered flag, it was Webster taking victory from Waters in 2nd and Todd remounting for 3rd.
1-3 Moto scores would give Wilson Todd his first overall victory in THOR MX1, whilst the Championship belonged to Tanti who crossed the line in 6th position, one behind Ferris, to claim the title.
Aaron Tanti – P1 (Championship)
“Today certainly wasn’t my best riding and I have been pretty nervous all week to be honest, I have never been in this situation before and this is my first pro title so I was just doing my best to get the job done and make sure I didn’t make any stupid mistakes. It’s not the way you always like to win a championship, but the hard work was done in the earlier rounds and I was able to build a good points gap on Dean and that allowed some margin today that meant it wasn’t all on the line and I could afford to be a little conservative on the track. Thanks to the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team for their support and endless guidance and encouragement of me this year. I came to the team as I thought they would give me the best chance of success and to be able to secure the ProMX championship with them this year is amazing. Allister, Brad, Gary, Troy and Craig do an amazing job and once you are part of CDR, its easy to see why they have won so many championships over the years. I also want to thank my family and girlfriend for their support. They go through the ups and downs of a racer every day and they have sacrificed things in their lives for me to have success and it was awesome to have them all here today. And finally to MA and the organisers of the ProMX championship. This year has been a huge step forward for the championship and we have had eight great rounds. MA have done a good job since taking over the promotion of the national motocross championship and looking forward to it being bigger and better in 2023. But for now, it’s time to enjoy this one and soak it up with the team, family and friends.”
Todd Waters – P3
“Today was good, my bike was working really well, but I had a few problems physically with myself. I was in a position to win the motos, but didn’t execute in the races… Both Wilson [Todd] and Kyle [Webster] rode really well. But overall, P3 in the championship, we are happy with that after the last two rounds. It was good to get a result here and finish the season strong! Next up, we jump on a plane tomorrow and change our focus to ISDE (International Six Days Enduro), but I’d like to thank the Husqvarna Racing Team for making it the best they could for 2022.”
Kirk Gibbs – P5
“It was an okay day, I went 5-4 after two good starts this afternoon, but just struggled a little bit with intensity and the lead guys were a little bit faster today. It is was it is, we’ve just got to move on and move forwards and, considering the injuries I’ve had along the way this year, I can finish the season happy.”
Hayden Mellross – P6
“It was an up and down day, and really an up and down year, to be honest. We didn’t achieve what we set out to do at the start of the year and I’m disappointed in that, but at the end of the day it gives me a fire to be stronger and we are going to put our heads down and work hard to achieve what we want to achieve next year. All things considered, we are happy, we are healthy and thanks to the whole team for supporting me this year and what they have done. Now moving into supercross, I’m really keen to get after it.”
Thor MX1 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Total
|1
|Aaron TANTI
|Yamaha
|14
|15
|325
|2
|Dean FERRIS
|Honda
|20
|16
|308
|3
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna
|22
|22
|296
|4
|Brett METCALFE
|KTM
|15
|14
|287
|5
|Kirk GIBBS
|KTM
|16
|18
|260
|6
|Hayden MELLROSS
|GasGas
|11
|11
|206
|7
|Joel EVANS
|Honda
|13
|12
|181
|8
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|Yamaha
|8
|9
|157
|9
|Joben BALDWIN
|Honda
|7
|7
|154
|10
|Jayden RYKERS
|Kawasaki
|147
|11
|Kyle WEBSTER
|Honda
|18
|25
|141
|12
|Dylan WOOD
|KTM
|104
|13
|Zachary WATSON
|Honda
|9
|10
|103
|14
|Matt MOSS
|KTM
|81
|15
|Wilson TODD
|Honda
|25
|20
|77
|16
|Lochie LATIMER
|KTM
|69
|17
|Ricky LATIMER
|KTM
|12
|13
|60
|18
|Siegah WARD
|Honda
|5
|5
|55
|19
|Luke CLOUT
|Yamaha
|50
|20
|Mitchell NORRIS
|GasGas
|41
Pirelli MX2 Race One
The Pirelli MX2 Championship may have been decided at QMP, but there was no shortage of riders looking to make a claim on the top step of the podium at Coolum.
KTM Australia’s Nathan Crawford picked up where he left off a week ago at QMP, taking the holeshot in Moto 1 and establishing solid track position early in the Moto. As Crawford pulled away, New Zealand wild card Hayden Smith on the GAS GAS 250 two stroke factored into the front pack early, running in 2nd. SERCO Yamaha’s Jesse Dobson would pass Smith for 2nd, however a nagging shoulder injury would reappear for Dobson forcing him out of the Moto by the halfway point.
Jayce Cosford on his Yamaha YZ250f was having another incredible Moto, moving into 2nd position following Dobson’s exit with the Yamaha duo of Yamalube Yamaha’s Rhys Budd in 3rd and SERCO Yamaha’s Bailey Malkiewicz in 4th respectively.
As Crawford claimed the Moto win, the Yamaha riders would remain in the same order in the final laps to close out the Moto, as GAS GAS Noah Ferguson fought through to 5th position at the flag.
Pirelli MX2 Race Two
Moto 2 saw a repeat holeshot from Crawford who again, began to sprint away from the field early. Dobson returned to the front after his first Moto DNF running impressively in 2nd place, but it was not Dobson’s day as a big crash at the 10-minute mark would end his 2nd Moto and his run at 3rd place in the Pirelli MX2 Championship standings.
In the final Moto of the season, we saw the emergence of WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha’s Levi Rogers. Rogers would close on Crawford and make the move to seize control of the Moto and open up a comfortable lead to the chequered flag, with Crawford in 2nd and Malkiewicz in 3rd for the Moto. Budd crossed in 4th and Empire Kawasaki’s Haruki Yokoyama finished in 5th.
Rhys Budd – P2
“I had put a lot of pressure on myself this week to make sure I got the job done and it was a huge relieve to lock down second place after race one,” Budd explains. “I worked hard over the past month to try and improve a few things so to be able to finish the last two rounds on the podium as well as finish second for the championship is a good outcome and one that I’m proud of. My back is cooked after that last race as the track is rough and you are constantly working the bike in the sand. I pushed myself to the end of both races and I really wanted to get past Bailey in the last one, but I just couldn’t make it happen. Thanks to the Yamalube Yamaha Team for everything they do and our team sponsors who give us the opportunity to do what we love. It was also good to have my whole family here to support me and it means a lot to all of us to get a result like this. I might take a week or two off and then start work on supercross as I’m looking forward to racing the Australian Supercross Championship, starting in October.”
Bailey Malkiewicz – P3
“I like riding sand and Coolum has always been a track that I have enjoyed riding so I wanted and expected to go well here this weekend. My results in the past have been good here and I have been able to get some riding done in the past couple of weeks, so I was confident of a good weekend. It’s a shame that Jesse fell and hurt himself as that’s never a good way to beat anybody, so I hope he recovers quickly and we are battling again soon. Teasy did an awesome job on the weekend and the race bike was good. My starts needed to be a little better, especially in moto one where I was in the pack, but my track speed was good and even getting P1 on Saturday was a nice way to start the weekend. Thanks to Serco Yamaha for a great championship and we now look forward to getting set for supercross in the coming weeks.”
Noah Ferguson – P5
“It was a tough day in some ways, but it ended really good actually and I’m satisfied with the result. There were a lot of positives, I definitely have got speed, but just need to put everything together and we will be good for next year! As I said, everything is going good on the GASGAS Racing Team and I’ve enjoyed these last couple of weekends together.”
Haruki Yokoyama – P6
“The crash in the first moto cost me fifth overall in the championship. While that’s disappointing, there were lots of positives from my first full season in Australia, with a couple of race podiums and a round podium. There are lots of positives for the future and I’d love to come back again next year for another full season. For now I’m looking forward to the upcoming Australian Supercross Championship!”
Jai Constatinou – P7
“I’m really happy to finish off the year with a top five and, even though I made it tough for myself with a crash and a bad start, it was a great weekend with the team. Seventh in the championship isn’t exactly where we wanted to be, but considering a few of the throw-away motos we had throughout the season, it wasn’t a bad result. I can’t thank everyone in the team enough for their support this year – there were good times all-round.”
Hugh McKay – P9
“While I wanted to finish the final round a little better, being inside the top 10 in both the round and the championship is a pretty good way to wrap up the championship. Thanks to WBR Yamaha and the team for stepping up and helping me for the final few rounds as its always awesome working with the guys. The bikes are great and there are really good people in the team.”
Nathan Crawford – P11
“I only got to come back for three rounds, but they were probably three of the most special rounds that I have had. It’s the biggest honour to work with a team like the KTM Racing Team – everybody in the group is second-to-none. I’m super-stoked at the results we can achieve and I put it down to those guys, sticking by me when I was injured. The first moto here was really good and the second moto I got a good start and led for the first 10 minutes or so. Then I realised it wasn’t anyone around me who was strong in the first moto, so I decided to take the high road and take a little bit less risk. I sort of sat back and let Levi [Rogers] go by and just rode it home for the overall.”
Levi Rogers – P15
“I like riding this track and it suits the way I ride, so I just needed to not make any stupid mistakes and I knew I would be able to get a good results, I was in good shape in race one and just coming up behind Bailey who was in fourth when I got sideways and went off the track and as I did that, I put my leg out for balance and my knee grabbed and twisted pretty bad. The pain shot through my knee, and I tried to get going again but it hurt too much so I hade to pull in. But, I was able to strap it up and it had settled down a bit so I was good to go for race two and I went on to win it. It’s a great feeling to finally win a moto at ProMX level and the WBR Yamaha guys were so pumped when I got it done. I could see them waving me on around the track and when I came in, they were pumped, so its awesome to give them that reward after such a tough season. The DNF – 1 got me in the top 10 for the day and it was a good way to finish off the championship.”
Pirelli MX2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Total
|1
|Wilson TODD
|Honda
|311
|2
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha
|20
|18
|271
|3
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|Yamaha
|18
|20
|245
|4
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha
|217
|5
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas
|16
|14
|210
|6
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Kawasaki
|16
|203
|7
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|Kawasaki
|15
|15
|177
|8
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha
|22
|12
|160
|9
|Hugh McKAY
|Yamaha
|13
|11
|146
|10
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna
|11
|9
|146
|11
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|KTM
|25
|22
|137
|12
|Alex LARWOOD
|Yamaha
|132
|13
|Isaac FERGUSON
|GasGas
|14
|13
|129
|14
|Dylan WILLS
|Husqvarna
|119
|15
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha
|25
|118
|16
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha
|117
|17
|Liam ANDREWS
|Honda
|105
|18
|Blake FOX
|GasGas
|80
|19
|Chandler BURNS
|Honda
|10
|8
|78
|20
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda
|12
|10
|54
Maxxis MX3 Moto One
Red Plate holder and 15-year-old phenom, Kayden Minear on the KTM Australia machine entered Coolum on the verge of claiming his first Championship title in Maxxis MX3. After a quiet but consistent few rounds of racing for Minear, the renowned sand specialist from WA looked to make a statement at Coolum in Moto 1.
As Husqvarna Australia’s Brock Flynn took the holeshot in Moto 1, Minear would execute an impressive pass for the lead on the big double jump following turn 2. However, in turn 3 Minear would carry too much entry speed, losing the front end and going down. As Minear scrambled back to his bike, Flynn would retake the lead, from KTM privateer Myles Gilmore in 3rd.
Later in the Moto, it was Flynn’s turn to crash whilst leading as he ploughed the front end in the deep sand, going over the bars. Gilmore would take the lead and not look back, taking the chequered flag from Flynn in 2nd and Ryan Alexanderson on his KTM in 3rd. Minear fought back to 5th position and enter Moto 2 with a comfortable lead in the Championship chase.
Maxxis MX3 Moto Two
Moto 2 put any nerves and doubt aside that Minear was ready to win, the youngster took a huge holeshot with impressive speed early. As the Moto progressed, Minear succumbed to a late race charge from Flynn with two laps to go. At the chequered flag it was Flynn first, Minear in 2nd and Myles Gilmore in 3rd.
Flynn claimed the overall victory on the day as Minear took third overall for the round which was good enough to secure him his first Maxxis MX3 Championship crown.
Maxxis MX3 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Total
|1
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM
|16
|22
|297
|2
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM
|20
|18
|280
|3
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna
|13
|16
|261
|4
|Byron DENNIS
|GasGas
|12
|15
|236
|5
|Thynan KEAN
|Honda
|11
|6
|225
|6
|Brock FLYNN
|Husqvarna
|25
|25
|220
|7
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Honda
|195
|8
|Jet ALSOP
|KTM
|14
|14
|181
|9
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|GasGas
|15
|160
|10
|Connor TOWILL
|KTM
|155
|11
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha
|9
|12
|146
|12
|Myles GILMORE
|Yamaha
|22
|20
|142
|13
|Liam OWENS
|Husqvarna
|18
|13
|136
|14
|Koby HANTIS
|Yamaha
|8
|10
|98
|15
|Jyle CAMPBELL
|Yamaha
|6
|8
|87
|16
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha
|84
|17
|Jake CANNON
|Yamaha
|79
|18
|Kobe DREW
|Yamaha
|10
|71
|19
|Cody KILPATRICK
|Kawasaki
|58
|20
|Rian KING
|KTM
|5
|7
|54
EziLift MXW
The EZILIFT MXW storyline was the dominance of Yamalube Yamaha’s Charli Cannon versus the returning Taylah McCutcheon from injury.
In the first Moto, McCutcheon grabbed the holeshot as Cannon got held up in the gate. With Cannon fighting through traffic on the opening two laps, McCutcheon would seize the opportunity to sprint from the field and open up a small margin as Cannon found her way to 2nd place by lap two.
The lead duo would battle until lap five, where Cannon’s speed and fitness overcame the resilience of McCutcheon who fought hard to stay closer to Cannon than any other MXW competitor has this season.
At the chequered flag, Cannon took victory with a comfortable margin over McCutcheon in 2nd. Emma Milesevic braved a return from injury to claim a solid 3rd in Moto 1 on the HRC Honda Racing Australia ride, with Kawasaki’s Megan Rutledge in 4th and Ride Red Honda’s Maddy Brown in 5th.
EziLift MXW Moto Two
In Moto 2, Cannon was determined to not be challenged and round out the season with a perfect string of Moto victories.
After a brief holeshot and challenge from McCutcheon, Cannon would take control of the Moto and open up a massive buffer over her competitors to claim the final Moto win of the season. McCutcheon would finish 2nd, with a resurgent Maddy Brown in 3rd.
Charli Cannon claimed the EZILIFT MXW championship crown and the overall victory on the day with another 1-1 Moto score.
Charli Cannon – P1
“The weekend has been a little overwhelming with so much going on. Friday we had a women’s rider day, Saturday was qualifying and race one, Sunday was race two and with this being my local track, I had so many friends and family out to support me. I was a bit jumpy before race one and I thought I saw the gate move, so I gassed it, but I just ploughed straight into it so that was a little embarrassing but once I was going, things were back to normal and I was able to ride my way to the front. “The second race was more about dealing with the track. It was rough out there and this track can get you if you don’t stay focussed so I kept my mind on the job and was able to get another race win. It feels good to win this championship and I must thank ProMX, Motorcycling Australia and all the girls that entered the rounds for making it happen. It’s been a great series and hopefully it can continue to grow, and we can get more girls involved and keep it progressing. It’s been amazing to be with Yamaha again this year and the Yamalube Yamaha team have been so good to me. I can’t thank them enough for the effort they go to for my racing with Mike and Nash always making sure I have everything I need and my bikes are perfect. And I must mention all the people who bought a jersey on the weekend and raised money for me to go to Turkey next week. I still can’t believe people will do that for me and I’m so grateful for what they did for me and my family today.”
Meghan Rutledge – P4
“It was a really great weekend. I was still the reigning Australian women’s champion coming into the season and when I heard the final round was at Coolum while we were on a family holiday, I thought ‘why not give it a go and prove to myself that I still have it?’ I really had no expectations coming in, so to leave Coolum with such a good result was quite unexpected! If I was a bit fitter and had more bike time I could’ve battled a little more, but I had a wonderful weekend.”
EziLift MXW Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Total
|1
|Charli CANNON
|Yamaha
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Taylah McCUTCHEON
|Yamaha
|22
|22
|44
|3
|Madison BROWN
|Yamaha
|16
|20
|36
|4
|Meghan RUTLEDGE
|Kawasaki
|18
|18
|36
|5
|Emma MILESEVIC
|Honda
|20
|16
|36
|6
|Madison HEALEY
|Honda
|15
|15
|30
|7
|Danielle FOOT
|Husqvarna
|13
|14
|27
|8
|Tahlia DREW
|Yamaha
|14
|12
|26
|9
|Amie ROBERTS
|Yamaha
|12
|13
|25
|10
|Ebony HARRIS
|Honda
|11
|11
|22
|11
|Holly VAN DER BOOR
|Yamaha
|10
|8
|18
|12
|Abbey MORRICE
|KTM
|8
|9
|17
|13
|Megan BAGNALL
|Honda
|9
|6
|15
|14
|Holli GEEVES
|Yamaha
|4
|10
|14
|15
|Tarja MORRIS
|Honda
|6
|5
|11
|16
|Amy BARTSCH
|KTM
|7
|7
|17
|Samantha MACARTHUR
|KTM
|3
|4
|7
|18
|Jasmine STAGG
|KTM
|7
|7
|19
|Sienna GIUDICE
|KTM
|2
|3
|5
|20
|Brooke McMAHON
|Kawasaki
|5
|5
|21
|Charlotte BERRILL
|Honda
|1
|2
|3
Veterans 30-39 / 40+
In the VMX 30-39 class it was a case of split Moto victories between Ryan Hardman and Beau Ralston that would decide the overall and Championship on the day. After winning Moto 1, Hardman would suffer an unfortunate mechanical issue that would see him DNF the Moto and derail both his chain and Championship hopes. Ralston would capitalise with a win in Moto 2 and with a constant 2nd place in the opening Moto, he would be crowned overall winner and 30+ Champion at Coolum in the VMX class. Oliver Smith and Charles Brett round out the Championship podium in 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.
In the VMX 40+ Class, it was America’s Mike Sleeter who would dominate proceedings on his GAS GAS. Taking 1-1 Moto scores on the day, Sleeter was not challenged as he ran times highly competitive in the younger 30+ class. Behind Sleeter, it was Ashley Erbacher who would take 2nd position and Travis Regeling in 3rd.
MXV (Veterans 30-39 / 40+) Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Total
|1
|Beau RALSTON
|Yamaha
|22
|25
|47
|2
|Oliver SMITH
|KTM
|20
|20
|40
|3
|Charles BRETT
|KTM
|15
|22
|37
|4
|James MASLIN
|KTM
|18
|18
|36
|5
|Shane BLINKSELL
|SNB
|16
|15
|31
|6
|Sam BAKER
|Kawasaki
|14
|16
|30
|7
|Wade IRWIN
|GasGas
|12
|14
|26
|8
|Ryan HARDMAN
|KTM
|25
|25
|9
|Shayne MORRISSEY
|Yamaha
|11
|13
|24
|10
|Christopher HALL
|KTM
|9
|12
|21
|11
|Tom LEACH
|Kawasaki
|10
|11
|21
|12
|Samuel LYTTLE
|Honda
|8
|10
|18
|13
|Matthew LYALL
|KTM
|7
|9
|16
|14
|Matthew SAIKOVSKI
|Kawasaki
|6
|7
|13
|15
|Colby CAMPBELL
|KTM
|13
|13
|16
|Dean HAY
|Husqvarna
|8
|8
2022 Pro Motocross Championship Round Ten – Budds Creek Report
Nestled in the shadow of the nation’s capital, Southern Maryland’s Budds Creek Motocross Park welcomed the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, for Round 10 of the 50th anniversary season, the GEICO Motorcycle Budds Creek National.
Hot and humid conditions and a tricky racetrack produced a thrilling and unpredictable afternoon of racing, with some new faces atop the podium.
While Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton and Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Eli Tomac came to Budds Creek with all the attention as the frontrunners of the premier class, it was Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson who stole the spotlight. A consistent afternoon allowed Anderson to prevail with his second win of the season following 2-2 finishes as both Sexton (7-1) and Tomac (1-5) endured through varying fortunes that saw the title combatants trade moto wins.
Tomac reclaimed possession of the point lead one week after losing it to his rival, while Sexton missed out on the overall podium for the first time in fourth (7-1). A total of two points changed hands between the two riders, with a single point now separating them with two rounds and four motos to go.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire has enjoyed bright spots over the course of the 2022 season, but had yet to put together a complete afternoon of consistent results. That all changed at Budds Creek as Hampshire seized the moment in each moto and parlayed a pair of strong starts into his first overall win of the season in what was also his first podium effort of the summer. The triumph came at the same track where Hampshire earned his maiden victory in 2018 and made him the third different rider to earn a 250 Class victory this season.
Despite missing out on the win, Jett Lawrence saw his lead in the point standings grow significantly as he now holds a 37-point lead with two rounds and four motos remaining. Shimoda has now moved into second in the championship, dropping Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence to third after the elder Lawrence brother endured through an eighth-place result (8-9) at Budds Creek. It marks the first time this season the Lawrence siblings don’t sit 1-2 in the 250 Class standings.
250 Overall
The same three riders traded positions over the course of both motos as Hampshire prevailed with the overall win following 1-2 finishes for his first podium performance of the season. It’s the fourth victory of his career and came at the site of his maiden victory during the 2018 season. Shimoda was forced to settle for a runner-up finish (3-1) for his seventh podium result of the season, while Lawrence rounded out the overall podium in third (2-3).
Despite missing out on the win, Lawrence saw his lead in the point standings grow significantly as he now holds a 37-point lead with two rounds and four motos remaining. Shimoda has now moved into second in the championship, dropping Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence to third after the elder Lawrence brother endured through an eighth-place result (8-9). It marks the first time this season the Lawrence siblings don’t sit 1-2 in the 250 Class standings.
RJ Hampshire, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
“It’s so special [to get this win]. We’ve been progressing and progressing and have been close, but today we were just clicking. Getting those good starts was huge today and made things a lot easier. Today we got it done.”
Jo Shimoda, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki
“Getting a better start always helps. Overall, my riding today was great. If I can stay second in the championship that would be great as well.”
Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC – P3
“It could’ve been better, obviously, but it wasn’t a terrible day—honestly, it was better than last weekend. Qualifying went well, but my starts weren’t the greatest today, especially the second one; I just got closed out. I definitely need to work on those because my starts have gone downhill since Washougal. My riding was really good, and the second moto I felt really good; I had some good lap times and felt really strong. It was the first time in a while that I had to push all the way to the end. The goalpost was RJ [Hampshire], but I wasn’t close enough to make any moves on the last lap. It’s good to be back on the podium.”
Hunter Lawrence – P8
“Really tough day. I felt like the riding was really good, but if there’s anything that prevented me from having a good result, I probably could point at the four crashes. [laughs] I think that may have had something to do with it. We’ll go back, keep training, keep pushing, and we’ve got to come back next weekend and the following weekend to finish out strong.”
250 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|1
|2
|47
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|3
|1
|45
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|2
|3
|42
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|GAS MC250F
|4
|7
|32
|5
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|9
|4
|30
|6
|Nathanael Thrasher
|YAM YZ 250F
|7
|6
|29
|7
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|5
|8
|29
|8
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|8
|9
|25
|9
|Guillem Farres
|YAM YZ 250F
|6
|13
|23
|10
|Carson Mumford
|SUZ RMZ 250
|14
|10
|18
|11
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250
|23
|5
|16
|12
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|15
|11
|16
|13
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|11
|15
|16
|14
|Cameron Mcadoo
|KAW KX 250
|10
|17
|15
|15
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|12
|18
|12
|16
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|40
|12
|9
|17
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 250
|13
|20
|9
|18
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ RMZ 250
|20
|14
|8
|19
|Tyler Stepek
|YAM YZ 250F
|16
|19
|7
|20
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|21
|16
|5
250 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|433
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|396
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|390
|4
|Justin Cooper
|346
|5
|RJ Hampshire
|274
|6
|Maximus Vohland
|251
|7
|Seth Hammaker
|207
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|201
|9
|Nathanael Thrasher
|198
|10
|Levi Kitchen
|180
|11
|Pierce Brown
|176
|12
|Stilez Robertson
|169
|13
|Nicholas Romano
|133
|14
|Derek Kelley
|129
|15
|Joshua Varize
|122
|16
|Jalek Swoll
|108
|17
|Derek Drake
|70
|18
|Matthew Leblanc
|64
|19
|Carson Mumford
|64
|20
|Preston Kilroy
|63
450 Round
As the most consistent rider of the afternoon Anderson emerged with his second overall win of the season (2-2) and the second victory of his career, as Tomac finished in second (1-5) for his ninth consecutive podium result. Roczen completed the overall podium in third (3-3), his first since taking the win at the third round.
Tomac reclaimed possession of the point lead one week after losing it to his rival, while Sexton missed out on the overall podium for the first time in fourth (7-1). A total of two points changed hands between the two riders, with a single point now separating them with two rounds and four motos to go.
Jason Anderson, Monster Energy Kawasaki – P1
“Today, two plus two equals one. I’ll take it [the win] any way I can get it. I said we’re making progress and this proves it. I’ve always liked Budds Creek and it feels really good to get the job done today. Let’s keep it going and see if we can finish the season strong.”
Eli Tomac, Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing – P2
“The bad start there [in Moto 2] was what it was. I wasn’t making moves like I was in Moto 1. I did what I could. We need to look at the positives, we got the red place back [as point leader], and move on.”
Ken Roczen, Team Honda HRC – P3
“We’re trying! We seem to take these for granted, but I’m super-excited to be back on the podium! It was a hard battle the whole second moto, and I was excited I stayed in it. I’m pumped for my team too; it was a little bit of a drought, but we’re back on the box. That’s a step in the right direction, so we’re going to continue and hopefully finish out these last couple rounds strong.”
Chase Sexton, Team Honda HRC – P4
“Man, today was not my day. Even from practice, I never felt that good—just too many mistakes. In the first moto, I hit neutral and went over the bars, and then I ran into another rider and had my work cut out for me. I had a big effort and knew I had to bounce back and amass points in the second moto. I got it done—fell over but still knew I could win and just kept fighting. You don’t win championships on your good days; it’s your bad days you win them, so if we can manage the points and come back strong next weekend and ride a lot better, we’ll be in a good spot.”
Ryan Dungey – Red Bull KTM – P5
“Today was a good day. I got really good starts all day. I came out second in the first moto and I rode a good race – I rode efficiently and I was able to push it to the end. The second moto, I got a good start again in third and then got into the lead. I led a few laps, which was really nice, and ended up fourth again. Not ideal on the overall but we’re definitely making progress.”
450 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450SR
|2
|2
|44
|2
|Eli Tomac
|YAM YZ 450F
|1
|5
|41
|3
|Ken Roczen
|HON CRF450R WE
|3
|3
|40
|4
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|7
|1
|39
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|4
|4
|36
|6
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|5
|7
|30
|7
|Joseph Savatgy
|KAW KX450SR
|9
|6
|27
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|10
|8
|24
|9
|Malcolm Stewart
|HQV FC450 RE
|12
|10
|20
|10
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|16
|9
|17
|11
|Alex Martin
|YAM YZ 450F
|14
|12
|16
|12
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 450F
|13
|14
|15
|13
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM YZ 450F
|6
|36
|15
|14
|Justin Barcia
|GAS MC450F
|8
|13
|15
|Dean Wilson
|HQV FC450 RE
|18
|11
|13
|16
|Shane McElrath
|YAM YZ 450F
|17
|13
|12
|17
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|11
|38
|10
|18
|Justin Rodbell
|HQV FC450
|15
|18
|9
|19
|Antonio Cairoli
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|19
|15
|8
|20
|Chris Canning
|GAS MC450F
|22
|16
|5
450 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|449
|2
|Chase Sexton
|448
|3
|Jason Anderson
|369
|4
|Ken Roczen
|344
|5
|Christian Craig
|303
|6
|Ryan Dungey
|300
|7
|Justin Barcia
|259
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|254
|9
|Joseph Savatgy
|222
|10
|Shane McElrath
|177
|11
|Garrett Marchbanks
|162
|12
|Alex Martin
|152
|13
|Benny Bloss
|137
|14
|Marshal Weltin
|102
|15
|Fredrik Noren
|99
|16
|Antonio Cairoli
|97
|17
|Brandon Hartranft
|89
|18
|Max Anstie
|45
|19
|Dylan Ferrandis
|43
|20
|Chris Canning
|43
The penultimate round of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will commence next Saturday, August 27, with the series’ annual visit to the greater Indianapolis area and Crawfordsville’s Ironman Raceway.
2022 MXGP of Charente Maritime, Round 17 Report
The MXGP of Charente Maritime ended with Team HRC’s Tim Gajser making his return to the top of the box after an intense second MXGP race, while Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle gave the home crowd exactly what they wanted, claiming the GP win and bringing the points gap down to just two, with one round to go.
The Grand Prix in Saint Jean d’Angely also saw Thibault Benistant of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing make his comeback to the podium for the second time in front of his home fans, while Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado claimed his first top three finish after some very tough races.
Of the Australians, Mitch Evans had a great start in moto one, starting lap one in fourth place and looking fast, strong and confident. He defended his position well throughout the race while under pressure from other riders. On lap 14 an unfortunate tip-over dropped Evans down to seventh where he again came under pressure from world-class MXGP competitors, but held onto his position to the end.
Evans had another frustrating moto the second time out. He struggled to find his flow and eventually came home in 11th, giving him ninth overall.
Mitch Evans
“Another weekend where I’m disappointed with how the motos went. I was in a strong position in race one, staying in fourth place for the majority of the race and just a mistake near the end dropped me to seventh. I feel like I’m putting a bit too much pressure on myself to get on the podium, so I just need to focus a bit more on just taking each lap as it comes. Race two wasn’t as easy and another small mistake meant I dropped for seventh to 10th, and in the end, I finished 11th. Of course, I want more, and that’ll be the aim when we head to final round in Turkey in two week’s time.”
Fellow Australian, F&H Kawasaki Racing Team’s Jed Beaton was buried in the pack at the start each time but was able to convert seventeenth on the opening lap of race one into fifteenth at the finish. The Aussie raced just outside the top-ten throughout race two to claim thirteenth at the chequered flag for fourteenth overall on the day.
Jed Beaton
“I’m slowly making progress back towards my pre-injury form but it’s taking time. On Saturday we made some good steps but Qualifying still didn’t go as well as I had hoped and I had to make the most of it from my gate-pick today. I tried to compensate through the first two turns in both races but after that it was difficult. It seems like there was not much passing here once everyone settled; the only changes of position were either really aggressive or mistakes. Hopefully we can end the season on a high; we’ll get some rest this week after three-in-a-row and then go for it in Turkey.“
2022 MXGP of Charente Maritime Video Highlights
MXGP Race One
In MXGP, the first Fox Holeshot of the day went to Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer who led the way ahead of Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Romain Febvre, Team HRC’s Tim Gajser as well as JM Honda Racing’s Ivo Monticelli and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Maxime Renaux.
Team HRC’s Mitch Evans also started well and was quickly by Monticelli as he moved up to fourth, with also Jorge Prado of Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing doing the same shortly after as Monticelli dropped further down the order.
Gajser then got onto the back of Febvre and was pushing the Frenchman for second, while Seewer was 1.367 seconds ahead of the pair. Eventually on lap four Gajser was able to find a way past Febvre.
The Slovenian then focused on Seewer ahead and was able to bring down the gap to just 1.1 seconds, while Prado began to push Evans who was ahead in fourth. At that point, Febvre, was having a lonely, but comfortable ride in third.
Prado then lost some time to Evans, though a mistake from the Australian allowed Prado to get into fourth anyway, as Evans picked himself up in sixth place. He later dropped to seventh after being passed by Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff.
MXGP Race Two
In race two, the Fox Holeshot was won by Prado who was the leading rider ahead of Febvre, Renaux and Seewer. Gajser started down in seventh but made some nice passes in the first few corners to get behind Renaux and Seewer.
The trio then pushed Febvre and were able to pass him by the second lap, as the Frenchman dropped to fifth.
Renaux then closed the gap right down to Prado as he showed the front wheel to the Spaniard, as did Gajser to Seewer. But again, the triple worked wonders for Seewer who managed to stay ahead.
A mistake saw Renaux lose second to Seewer who was fast to react to the opportunity. While Gajser continued to push in fourth, with Febvre also edging closer.
On lap 10, Gajser was able to put a squeeze onto Renaux and move up to third, as Prado continued to fend off Seewer.
In the final two laps of the race, Prado was under immense pressure from Seewer and Gajser. The trio had a bit of a moment in a rut, which allowed Gajser to react and take second from Seewer and then quickly Prado as he moved from third to first on the final lap.
That move by the Slovenian secured him the overall victory ahead of Seewer who was forced to settle for second, while Prado made an emotional return to the box after some tough GPs in the second half of the season.
Gajser is already champion, and Seewer solidified his silver medal this weekend, while Prado still has Coldenhoff just four points behind him in the standings and will need to deliver another top result to end the year with a medal.
Tim Gajser – P1
“Wow, what a last couple of laps! I worked hard all moto to try and find places to make the passes and on the last lap I knew I had to get it done. Winning this overall, after last weekend winning the championship is just such a nice feeling. I came in with the pressure gone and I think it showed in my riding this weekend. Of course, it wasn’t easy because this track really didn’t offer up too many passes but I feel like this result really reminded everyone just how fast I can go. A big thank you to the team and everyone for such a good weekend. Since winning the title last weekend, I have received so many messages of support and I am just really happy with how everything is going. I can’t wait for Turkey!”
Jeremy Seewer – P2
“Being second today is a little bit disappointing because I felt like I could have won this GP or gone 1-1, but sometimes racing goes your way and sometimes it doesn’t. I had a strong race in the first moto, and I was also strong in the second race too, but it was just hard to pass out there and I didn’t manage to make it happen. Tim (Gajser) just rode really smart and in the end, I made a bad line choice, and he got me. I’m feeling really good at the moment, and I am happy to finish this year second after a few tough rounds at the start of the season. I am very happy with where I am at. I am looking forward to Turkey and also the Motocross of Nations too.”
Jorge Prado – P3
“Yeah, three laps is a big difference to two [laughs]. But I can be happy with the third place today, especially after the second race. Got the Fox Holeshot finally, back to my normal self from the start. And then I was pushing and trying to not waste too much energy. I knew it was tough to pass, I knew it yesterday but if I got the start and keep my lines and kept a good rhythm, I knew it would be tough for the guys behind me, so that’s what I did… I’ve been struggling a lot since Lommel, it was one of the best moments of the season and then I got COVID and went into this hole that it looked like I couldn’t get out. Finally, this weekend I feel better, I could not train during the week, so I don’t even know how I can manage to really be strong the entire second race, but now we have two weeks, let’s do some training and feel healthy, that’s the most important for me at the moment. And then hopefully we can do something like this in Turkey or even better is possible.”
Romain Febvre – P4
“My speed was good today even if I was not the fastest. It was important to get good starts; my first one was good but Seewer got the holeshot and I was second until Gajser passed me. I was able to follow them for several laps so I made a gap to the rest of the pack and I was satisfied with third as my speed was not quite high enough to challenge for the win. Between the races I had stomach troubles and couldn’t eat anything and I paid for that in the second race. I was not at my best; my start was good but I made several mistakes during the opening laps. I was able to follow the leaders but I didn’t have enough energy to pass Renaux for fourth so I just missed the podium again.”
Maxime Renaux – P5
“I made some improvements over the weekend, but I do feel a little bit disappointed because it’s a home GP for me and in front of the home fans, you always want to perform. I didn’t have the best feeling on the track yesterday, but I managed to bounce back quite well today. Fifth and fourth in the motos is quite a decent result, but still disappointed to miss the podium. Still, I will take the experience and bank it to put together a strong title campaign next year.”
Glenn Coldenhoff – P6
“I felt alright here in Saint Jean d’Angely, but the start is everything at this track. I missed the start in both races, and that cost me a lot of points. I am really disappointed about that. I think I dropped to fourth in the championship, so now I have to really go for it in Turkey because I really want that championship medal.”
Pauls Jonass – P8
“The second race was a big step forward for me. I have been working really hard with the team to get closer to the front, so to follow the top five for a lot of the race felt really nice. There is only one round to go, but I am still pushing hard to get good results. I was really comfortable in Turkey last year.”
Mattia Guadagnini – P12
“When I practice starts, they are so good. I was better this week and really happy with my progress in the first moto. It was difficult to make passes on this track though. I know that I can be inside of the top five; I want to finish this season on a high and take momentum into the Motocross of Nations. I am learning a lot that I can take into next season.”
Brian Bogers – P13
“Saturday was not too good for me, for some reason, but I made some steps forward today. My starts let me down, but I was still happy with my riding at different points. It was obviously not the best weekend, compared to what we have been doing recently, but we learnt a lot. I am looking forward to ending on a high in Turkey.”
MXGP Overall Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Gajser, Tim
|SLO
|HON
|22
|25
|47
|2
|Seewer, Jeremy
|SUI
|YAM
|25
|20
|45
|3
|Prado, Jorge
|ESP
|GAS
|18
|22
|40
|4
|Febvre, Romain
|FRA
|KAW
|20
|16
|36
|5
|Renaux, Maxime
|FRA
|YAM
|16
|18
|34
|6
|Coldenhoff, Glenn
|NED
|YAM
|15
|13
|28
|7
|Vlaanderen, Calvin
|NED
|YAM
|13
|14
|27
|8
|Jonass, Pauls
|LAT
|HUS
|10
|15
|25
|9
|Evans, Mitchell
|AUS
|HON
|14
|10
|24
|10
|Forato, Alberto
|ITA
|GAS
|12
|11
|23
|11
|Fernandez, Ruben
|ESP
|HON
|9
|12
|21
|12
|Guadagnini, Mattia
|ITA
|GAS
|7
|9
|16
|13
|Bogers, Brian
|NED
|HUS
|8
|7
|15
|14
|Beaton, Jed
|AUS
|KAW
|6
|8
|14
|15
|Van doninck, Brent
|BEL
|YAM
|11
|0
|11
|16
|Watson, Ben
|GBR
|KAW
|4
|4
|8
|17
|Jacobi, Henry
|GER
|HON
|5
|3
|8
|18
|Koch, Tom
|GER
|KTM
|2
|5
|7
|19
|Kullas, Harri
|EST
|YAM
|0
|6
|6
|20
|Monticelli, Ivo
|ITA
|HON
|3
|0
|3
|21
|Herbreteau, David
|FRA
|GAS
|0
|2
|2
|22
|Brumann, Kevin
|SUI
|YAM
|1
|1
|2
MXGP Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Gajser, Tim
|SLO
|HON
|721
|2
|Seewer, Jeremy
|SUI
|YAM
|615
|3
|Prado, Jorge
|ESP
|GAS
|557
|4
|Coldenhoff, G.
|NED
|YAM
|553
|5
|Renaux, Maxime
|FRA
|YAM
|540
|6
|Bogers, Brian
|NED
|HUS
|406
|7
|Fernandez, R.
|ESP
|HON
|380
|8
|Vlaanderen, C.
|NED
|YAM
|379
|9
|Jonass, Pauls
|LAT
|HUS
|350
|10
|Evans, M.
|AUS
|HON
|296
|11
|Van Horebeek, J.
|BEL
|BET
|265
|12
|Watson, Ben
|GBR
|KAW
|260
|13
|Forato, A.
|ITA
|GAS
|250
|14
|Van doninck, B.
|BEL
|YAM
|249
|15
|Jacobi, Henry
|GER
|HON
|216
|16
|Febvre, Romain
|FRA
|KAW
|212
|17
|Tixier, Jordi
|FRA
|KTM
|197
|18
|Beaton, Jed
|AUS
|KAW
|190
|19
|Guadagnini, M.
|ITA
|GAS
|170
|20
|Östlund, Alvin
|SWE
|YAM
|107
MX2 Race One
In the opening race of the MX2 category, the Fox Holeshot went to SM Action Racing Team YUASA Battery’s Andrea Adamo, though Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Thibault Benistant wasted no time and was quickly into the lead as Adamo lost a couple of positions to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle and then Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jago Geerts who went from fifth to third within the first lap.
The Belgian then looked to apply the pressure onto Vialle who was just ahead of him, but the Frenchman was keen to stay ahead and blocked every opportunity for Geerts.
Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Roan Van De Moosdijk made a mistake and crashed down to 17th, while Benistant was looking to break free of the two championship rivals behind him.
Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Simon Längenfelder was fourth and looking to edge closer to Geerts and Vialle who continued their fight for second. This urged both riders back onto the rear wheel of Benistant and the top three were separated by just 2.026 seconds.
For much of the race, we saw Geerts get creative, as he tried different combinations and lines to get every advantage possible on Vialle, but the Frenchman was smart to block every attempt by the Belgian, as he also made sure that Benistant remained in his sights.
In the end, Benistant was able to stay focused and mistake-free to take the race win, despite struggling with a shoulder injury, while Vialle and Geerts crossed the line in second and third ahead of Längenfelder and Big Van World Kawasaki’s Mikkel Haarup.
MX2 Race Two
In the second, it was home rider Tom Guyon of Team VRT KTM VERITISE who took the Fox Holeshot, though Vialle took the first opportunity that he had to get by Guyon and into first place. Benistant followed too, as Guyon dropped to third ahead of Moosdijk and Haarup.
Geerts started the race in sixth and was pushing hard to get by Haarup, who was not making it easy for the Belgian. Eventually, Geerts passed Haarup, who then crashed and got going in 16th, while the Belgian focused on chasing down Moosdijk.
Guyon started to fade which allowed Moosdijk and Geerts to close in and as Geerts was lining up a pass on the Dutchman, his front end slipped, and he went down. He picked himself up in seventh, but his race only got worse as he crashed once more, though was able to finish in seventh nonetheless.
In the final few laps, there was a nice battle forming between Moosdijk, Diga Procross KTM Racing Team’s Liam Everts and F&H Kawasaki Racing Team’s Kevin Horgmo for fourth, as Horgmo squeezed by the Belgian to move up to fifth, though could not get around Moosdijk by the end of the heat.
Vialle ended up winning the race ahead of Benistant, as Guyon rounded out the French 1-2-3, while Moosdijk and Horgmo crossed the line in fourth and fifth.
Vialle and Benistant ended the weekend tied on 47 points, but a race victory in the second race for Vialle was the decider in terms of who would get the honour of the top step. Vialle got his second GP win on the bounce, while Benistant made his comeback to the box in second ahead of a disappointed Geerts in third. Guyon was fourth overall, just two points off the podium.
Heading into the final round of the 2022 season, Geerts leads the championship by just two points ahead of Vialle, while Längenfelder is safe in third and is on track for the bronze medal.
Tom Vialle – P1
“It was an incredible weekend! It’s a special for one always in France with so many fans coming to watch the race. And it’s for sure a little bit of extra pressure for us the French riders, because we don’t want to crash or something… But it was great. I had a great feeling on the track already on Saturday, I won the qualifying race. And yeah, to be honest, the first race wasn’t so easy because Thibault was just in front, I couldn’t find a way to pass him and when I tried to change lines, I was a little bit slower. So, I just followed Thibault as Jago was pushing me from the back, so it was not an easy one. In the second race, I started second and passed into the lead already after the first corner. I could gap a little bit to Thibault and just finish nice to win the race.”
Thibault Benistant – P2
“If you told me last weekend that I would finish second this weekend, I would not believe you. I am a bit disappointed in one way, because I would have liked to have finished the season strong, but in the end it’s still good to finish second here in France. It was super crazy with the fans, and I really enjoyed my weekend.”
Jago Geerts – P3
“It was quite a difficult weekend. I had three average starts, so that made life difficult. My speed was good and I was feeling good all weekend, but just the starts made it tough. I needed to take a lot of risks to make passes because the track was really one-lined and hard to pass. The first heat was okay, but the second heat was not the best. Luckily, I am still in the lead with one round to go. So, I’m ready to lay it all on the line in Turkey and do my best there.”
Simon Langenfelder – P6
“I had a good start in the first moto today. I was riding in fourth and it was quite a lonely race! I tried to save a bit of energy towards the end, seeing as I was alone. I had a bad start in the second moto and then got taken out on the first lap. I went from last to tenth with some good lap times. I think that I could have been on the podium, without that crash. The good thing is that I have secured third in the championship now.”
Kevin Horgmo – P7
“It was just me that was off yesterday but we made some changes to the settings this morning and I turned it around today. I was just unfortunate in race one when I collided with another rider at turn one and went straight into the fence. A start crash can always happen and was out of my control. I had good rhythm after a few laps and was strong at the end so I was confident for race two but my start was not so good and I had to work my way through the field again. I was riding some solid laps and even got close to van de Moosdijk for fourth until I made a small crash on the last lap.“
Roan van de Moosdijk – P9
“The first moto was not too good. I was running fifth or sixth and felt good, but I crashed in a turn. I struggled to get back into a rhythm after that. I did everything that I could to get ready for the second moto. I took fourth early on in that one and stayed there for the whole moto. I was happy to end the weekend on a good note!”
Mikkel Haarup – P10
“We battled really well in the first moto but in the middle of the race I started to feel tired and had to slow the pace and settle for fifth. We weren’t even sure if I would be able to start the second moto as I felt very ill with fever and stomach ache but I managed to finish the race and score some more points. It’s annoying because I had good speed but we can’t change it; I guess my body needs some rest after a heavy schedule before we bounce back in Turkey.”
Kay de Wolf – P11
“I was really struggling in the first moto and just could not find a rhythm. It did not click for me, but the second moto was better. I did not have the best start, yet I came from tenth to eighth on a track that most guys struggled to pass on. It was a tough weekend. We made the best out of it and will take what we have learnt into next year.”
MX2 Overall Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Vialle, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|22
|25
|47
|2
|Benistant, Thibault
|FRA
|YAM
|25
|22
|47
|3
|Geerts, Jago
|BEL
|YAM
|20
|14
|34
|4
|Guyon, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|12
|20
|32
|5
|Everts, Liam
|BEL
|KTM
|14
|15
|29
|6
|Laengenfelder, Simon
|GER
|GAS
|18
|11
|29
|7
|Horgmo, Kevin
|NOR
|KAW
|11
|16
|27
|8
|Adamo, Andrea
|ITA
|GAS
|15
|12
|27
|9
|Van De Moosdijk, Roan
|NED
|HUS
|8
|18
|26
|10
|Haarup, Mikkel
|DEN
|KAW
|16
|9
|25
|11
|de Wolf, Kay
|NED
|HUS
|7
|13
|20
|12
|Teresak, Jakub
|CZE
|KTM
|9
|8
|17
|13
|Rubini, Stephen
|FRA
|HON
|13
|2
|15
|14
|Pancar, Jan
|SLO
|KTM
|10
|3
|13
|15
|Karssemakers, Kay
|NED
|KTM
|2
|10
|12
|16
|Rizzi, Joel
|GBR
|YAM
|5
|7
|12
|17
|Weckman, Emil
|FIN
|HON
|6
|5
|11
|18
|Ambjörnson, Leopold
|SWE
|HUS
|4
|6
|10
|19
|Lambillon, Florent
|BEL
|SUZ
|3
|4
|7
MX2 Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Geerts, Jago
|BEL
|YAM
|710
|2
|Vialle, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|708
|3
|Laengenfelder, S.
|GER
|GAS
|564
|4
|Horgmo, Kevin
|NOR
|KAW
|503
|5
|Benistant, T.
|FRA
|YAM
|481
|6
|Haarup, Mikkel
|DEN
|KAW
|435
|7
|de Wolf, Kay
|NED
|HUS
|410
|8
|Adamo, Andrea
|ITA
|GAS
|410
|9
|Rubini, S.
|FRA
|HON
|373
|10
|Everts, Liam
|BEL
|KTM
|286
|11
|Pancar, Jan
|SLO
|KTM
|257
|12
|Gifting, Isak
|SWE
|KTM
|255
|13
|Guyon, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|179
|14
|Van De Moosdijk, R.
|NED
|HUS
|176
|15
|Karssemakers, K.
|NED
|KTM
|176
|16
|Guadagnini, M.
|ITA
|GAS
|172
|17
|Fredriksen, H.
|NOR
|HON
|125
|18
|Mewse, Conrad
|GBR
|KTM
|113
|19
|Teresak, Jakub
|CZE
|KTM
|107
|20
|Sydow, Jeremy
|GER
|KTM
|104
2022 Racing schedule
2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 9 & 10
|Kingston SE, SA
|17 – 18 Sept 2022
|Round 11 & 12
|Wynyard, TAS
|8 – 9 Oct 2022
2022 FIM Motocross (MXGP) World Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Event/Location
|Round 13
|17-Jul
|Loket, Czech Republic
|Round 14
|24-Jul
|Lommel, Belgium
|Round 15
|7-Aug
|Uddevalla, Sweden
|Round 16
|14-Aug
|Iitti-KimiRing, Finland
|Round 17
|21-Aug
|St Jean d’Angely, France
|Round 18
|4-Sep
|Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
|Round 19
|10-Sep
|Mussanah, Oman
|25-Sep
|Motocross of Nations, Redbud, USA
2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Provisional Schedule
|Round
|Event
|Country
|Date
|Round 5
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|July 26/27/28/29/30
|Round 6
|Red Bull TKO
|USA
|August (date TBC)
|Round 7
|Red Bull Outliers
|Canada
|August (TBC, two weeks after TKO)
|Round 8
|HERO Challenge
|Poland
|September 10/11 (location TBC)
|Round 9
|Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|October 7/8/9
2022 ProMX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 6
|Coffs Harbour, NSW
|Jul-24
|Round 7
|Queensland Moto Park
|Aug-14
|Round 8
|Coolum, QLD
|August 20-21
2022 Lucas Oil Pro MX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Event
|Location
|Date
|Round 8
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|Jul-23
|Round 9
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, NY
|Aug-13
|Round 10
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|Aug-20
|Round 11
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Aug-27
|Round 12
|Fox Raceway National II
|Pala, CA
|Sep-03
2022 Victorian Junior MX State Titles Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 3
|Horsham
|July 30-31
|Round 4
|Korumburra
|September 3-4
2022 FIM Bajas World Cup Calendar
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|04-07 August
|Hungarian Baja
|Varpalota
|Hungary
|27-30 August
|Atacama Baja 1
|Iquique
|Chile
|31 Aug-01 Sept
|Atacama Baja 2
|Iquique
|Chile
|27-29 October
|Baja Portalegre
|Portalegre
|Portugal
|10-12 November
|Saudi Baja * Tbc
|Saudi
|Arabia
|01-03 December
|Dubai Intl. Baja
|Dubai United
|Arab Emirate
2022 FIM ISDE – Le Puy en Velay, France
29 August-3 September, 2022