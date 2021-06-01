Moto News Weekly Wrap
June 1, 2021
What’s New:
- Michael Slade wins 2021 Australian Long Track Championship
- Gilmore & Cluff to represent Australia at U21 Speedway World Championship
- Trial World Championship kicks off in Tolmezzo June 11
- Laia Sanz returns to TrialGP with GasGas
- Briar Bauman wins the 2021 Chicago Half-Mile | Whale tops Singles
- Dylan Ferrandis wins the Fox Raceway I Pro MX opener
- Jett Lawrence tops Pro MX 250s at Fox Raceway
Michael Slade wins 2021 Australian Long Track Championship
The 2021 Australian Long Track Championship has been run and won in Quirindi by the Tamworth Motorcycle Club, with Michael Slade taking top honours in the unlimited class, ahead of Jordan Dall and Cordell Rogerson.
Michael Slade
“The moment that you realise, we did it. I’d just like to thank everyone that’s supported me and got me this far. There’s way too many people to mention but you guys know who you are. To do this in my hometown surrounded by family and friends has made this so much more memorable than I could have ever dreamt. Bring on the worlds, the Quirindi boy is coming!”
Jo Paul Slade from the TMCC also shared a statement on the event’s success with 2022 already firmly in their sights.
“Well that was a fantastic Long Track Aussie titles. The TMCC had set a goal two years ago to bring back long track racing to the level it was 25 years ago and looking at what happened at the weekend we think we have achieved that, with just a little bit of help in the future from MA we think we will see it as the premier Flat Track discipline in this country so bring on next year’s event which will be held on the first weekend in May 2022. The club would like to say a big thank you to all the riders that turned up from all over the country to make this event the success it was, a big thank you to all. A huge thank you to all our great sponsors and there was quiet a few of them to many to name who put there hands in their pockets to support this great event with out you guys it would not be possible to run. And a big thank you to our clubs helpers who work their butts of all weekend to make sure this meeting ran as it did cheers to you all. And our club sends out a get well soon to the riders that unfortunately fell while chasing the titles we will see you all again at the tapes hopefully soon. Cheers from the TMCC.”
Gilmore & Cluff to represent Australia at U21 Speedway World Championship
Australian speedway stars Matthew Gilmore and Mitchell Cluff will represent Australia at the 2021 FIM Speedway Under 21 World Championship in Europe, aiming to retain the Australian World Championship title.
Gilmore from Cowra, NSW is a two-time World Junior Speedway Champion and this year is competing in Poland with Unia Leszno, while Cluff from Blackalls Park, NSW, has also competed at World titles and is racing in Denmark.
Both Australians hope to replicate the sensational performance by Victorian Jaimon Lidsey last year who won the FIM Speedway Under 21 World Championship.
Australian speedway riders have dominated the FIM Speedway Under 21 World Championship over the years, including Max Fricke, Darcy Ward, Leigh Adams, Jason Crump and Steve Baker being crowned the World’s best.
Winning the Under 21 World Championship can have a significant impact on a riders career, including being offered significant contracts with teams in the UK and Europe but also opening up the door to compete in the World Speedway Grand Prix.
The FIM Speedway Under 21 World Championship kicks off in Latvia and Germany with qualifying rounds on June 12, before the finals get under way from September 4 in Germany, September 25 in Poland and October 1 in the Czech Republic.
Trial World Championship kicks off in Tolmezzo June 11
The best riders on the planet are putting the finishing touches to their preparations for the 2021 Hertz FIM Trial World Championship that kicks off in Tolmezzo, Italy on June 11-13.
Following the cancellation of the rounds in Japan and the Czech Republic due to the ongoing pandemic, the Italian TrialGP has been promoted to the status of series-opener, where familiar faces will return alongside a selection of new talents and the return of a legend of the sport!
Entries are quickly returning to pre-pandemic levels with 12 men entered in the premier TrialGP class, an even healthier showing in TrialGP Women, incredible turn-outs in the Trial2 and Trial125 classes and an extremely positive entry in Trial2 Women class.
The trial powerhouse of Spain is fielding the most riders but a total of 12 different nations are represented at the opening round competing for eight different manufacturers with the USA’s Maddie Hoover (GasGas) one of the most far-flung competitors.
Names like defending champion Toni Bou (Repsol Honda) – who is aiming to take a jaw-dropping 15th straight TrialGP title – and his long-time adversary and fellow Spaniard Adam Raga (TRRS) speak for themselves. Fans are also familiar with Japanese veteran Takahisa Fujinami (Repsol Honda) and up-and-coming Spanish star Jaime Busto (Vertigo).
The biggest commotion surely comes in the TrialGP Women category where the legendary Laia Sanz (GasGas) has announced her return to challenge seven-time champion Emma Bristow (Sherco). The Spaniard dominated the feet-up female side of the sport from 2000 until 2013, winning a record-breaking 13 titles before switching codes to rallying where she regularly mixes it with the men and finished 17th overall in this year’s Dakar Rally.
Only time will tell whether her move to a speed-based discipline has affected her trial skills but she’s undoubtedly another threat to Bristow’s title aspirations along with the Spanish pairing of Berta Abellan (Vertigo) and Sandra Gomez (TRRS) who pushed the British rider hard last season.
In total there will be 10 scoring days this season spread over six rounds with double-header events in Italy as well as Andorra (August 20-22), Spain (September 10-12) and Great Britain (October 8-10). In addition there will be two single days of points-scoring competition in France on July 3-4 and August 28-29.
The TrialGP and Trial2 classes will be in action at all rounds with TrialGP Women and Trial2 Women competing in Italy, the first French event, Spain and the Saturday before the Trial des Nations in Portugal on September 17-19.
Trial125 competition takes place in Italy, Andorra, the second French round and Great Britain and the TrialE class will compete at both French rounds and in Andorra.
Laia Sanz returns to TrialGP with GasGas
Laia Sanz has decided to return to the feet-up world of trial and compete in the 2021 FIM Women’s Trial World Championship. Going back to where her motorcycle career started, Laia is returning to the paddock where she’s enjoyed so much success in the past.
Incredibly, Laia already has 13 FIM Women’s World Trial Championship titles and in 2021, as a GasGas Brand Ambassadors her garage is filled with a selection of their bikes, meaning she can ride, race and train on whatever she feels like it.
Laia Sanz
“I’m so happy about competing in trial again! It’s something I would have liked to have done last year, and we had everything ready, but one week before the first TrialGP round I contracted Lyme disease, which forced me off the bike for a while. I’ve wanted to come back to trial for a long time now. I have always loved trial and to have the possibility to return with GASGAS it’s just perfect. Albert, our team manager, is a great guy and a great rider, so I know he’ll be able to help me a lot. The bike works so, so well, so rather than testing I’ve been able to focus on regaining the skills needed to compete at the highest level, and I feel like I am getting there now. Eight years have gone by since my last TrialGP season so obviously I have lost some of my ability, but I feel good and I’m getting more and more comfortable with the bike each day. Outside of TrialGP, being appointed as a GASGAS Brand Ambassador is huge for me. We began our journey together last year so to continue with the brand and be more hands on with all the bikes is really important. Not only are they really enjoyable to ride but they are great for training and who knows, maybe I’ll compete in some one-off races for fun.”
Albert Cabestany – GASGAS Factory Racing Trial Team Manager
“Having Laia back in trial is great news, not only for the whole GASGAS team but also for the sport of trial. It’ll be great to have someone who can challenge Emma Bristow, which will be exciting for the sport. All the team is excited to welcome her, and she’s really excited about this new chapter in her racing career. Laia is ambitious but she’s conscious that she has been out of trials for some years. She has been practicing a lot, but nothing compared to the riders who have been focusing 100 percent on trial during the last years. Her level was really high in the past and as we say, ‘once a trials rider, always a trials rider’. Her main challenge will be to sharpen her skills with not too much time to prepare. We have seen Laia do some amazing things during her career so I’ve no doubt that she’ll be able to be successful once again.”
Briar Bauman wins the 2021 Chicago Half-Mile
Images by Scott Hunter
Briar Bauman reminded the Progressive American Flat Track world precisely why he’s the two-time defending Grand National Champion with a dominant performance in Saturday’s Chicago Half-Mile at the Dirt Oval at Route 66 Speedway in Joliet, Illinois.
The victory couldn’t come soon enough for Bauman, who lined up for the evening’s Main Event burdened by an uncharacteristic eight-race win drought.
Early on, it looked as if Bauman was going to have to pull it out of his helmet if he were to end his winless streak on this night. A wild opening several minutes saw him repeatedly cross lines and swap positions as part of a energised five-rider lead pack that also included his brother Bronson Bauman, Jared Mees, Jarod Vanderkooi, and Brandon Robinson.
Unfortunately, that scintillating multi-line dogfight for victory was cut short near mid-distance when Mees got into the back of Robinson’s machine. In a slow-developing incident, Mees was stood up twice and was nearly thrown over the bars. Ultimately, he held on and stayed upright, but Robinson was not nearly so lucky as his bike was spun out from underneath him.
Moments later, James Rispoli joined Robinson on the deck, crashing as a result of the evasive action he took to avoid striking the downed rider. Robinson initially appeared destined for an ambulance ride but instead was cleared to line up at the very back of the staggered restart on his backup FTR750.
Reigning champion Bauman took point at the front of the staggered restart and put on a clinic from that point forward. He gradually gapped Mees, who later found himself more concerned with the looming presence of Vanderkooi in third. That concern was validated when Vanderkooi made his way through and locked down his second career premier-class runner-up in as many attempts. Mees continued on in third, which came as some relief considering he’s still on the mend with an injured left knee.
Bauman’s triumph not only put him back on top of the box, it also elevated him into the points lead for the first time in 2021.
Briar Bauman
“Honestly, I’m just happy to be here racing again. I tried to say I wasn’t counting, but I was. It’s a weird deal; we were so dominant the second half of the season last year, and I haven’t been at all (in 2021). I’m going to be honest, the fire wasn’t there at all. I’ve been kind of burnt out on a lot of things and just kind of enjoying my time at home with Shayna (Texter-Bauman) and my dog. Right now, the fire is back.”
Fourth went to an inspired Robinson, who translated his adrenaline, anger, and frontrunning pace into a fourth-place finish despite being forced to charge his way up through the pack. The result came as little comfort to Robinson, who felt like he’d been robbed of a golden opportunity for victory after earlier winning the Mission Challenge.
The younger Bauman rounded out the top five, with Brandon Price, Davis Fisher, JD Beach, Robert Pearson, and Kolby Carlile completing the top ten.
AFT Singles
Few AFT Singles riders came into the Chicago Half-Mile so hungry for a win as Mikey Rush, Morgen Mischler and Max Whale – and for good reason.
The trio has repeatedly factored heavily for victory only to come up just short dating back to Rush’s mid-season 2020 win. In fact, in the series’ previous 11 races, the three combined to rack up 11 podiums – including seven runner-ups – with zero wins.
That was bound to end on Saturday as Rush, Mischler, and Whale quickly took formation in a three-wide group powering away from the remainder of the field. Rush controlled the opening laps after getting the holeshot, Mischler used the high line to run out front in the middle portions of the contest, while Whale surged forward with a pair of inside maneuvers to claim the lead with three minutes remaining. After that, the Aussie proved unassailable even if he couldn’t completely shake free from the pressure of Mischler and Rush.
The win was Whale’s first since earning his maiden Progressive AFT victory at the 2020 Volusia season opener.
Max Whale
“That Main Event was so much fun. I found a line early on in the race that was working well. As the race went on, I noticed a front wheel a couple times on the inside and the outside, so I knew I could change it up. I started switching up my line about halfway through and found one and it stayed there. I’m so pumped about that.”
The final bit of drama took place when Mischler’s machine puffed a bit of smoke on the final lap just as Rush was closing in, only to completely let loose when Mischler took the checkered flag 0.172 seconds ahead in second.
Mikey Rush
“I’m stoked to get another podium this weekend in Chicago. From where we started the day off in qualifying and struggling a bit, it was a big weight off my shoulders to get on the box again. At the same time, I just really want to get that race win for the team. The team worked their tails off, making changes all day long, and everything was awesome for the main. I’m looking forward to Oklahoma. We’re going to keep chipping away to try and get a race win. We’re sitting good in the points, just a point off of Dallas in first. I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing during the week and show up ready to go.”
Despite never challenging for the win, reigning class champion Dallas Daniels continues to lead the title fight – albeit only by a point over teammate Rush – after taking a relatively quiet fourth. Daniels was followed home by Michael Inderbitzin, who rounded out the top five.
AFT Production Twins
Cory Texter outduelled Chad Cose in a stunning late-race shootout to become the first AFT Production Twins rider to score a second victory in 2021.
The battle gradually took shape over the course of a highly entertaining Main Event as the early thrills at the front were delivered by the likes of Dalton Gauthier, Danny Eslick, Johnny Lewis, and Ben Lowe.
At mid-distance Eslick was doing all that he could to fend off a fleet of Harleys aboard his Kawasaki from the low line, at least until Cose made his move. The Californian went around Eslick and then up the inside of Lowe in rapid succession and put his head down in a bid to escape.
Texter, meanwhile, systematically worked his way forward from further behind, closing in on Cose as the minutes ticked away. Once Texter decided to make his push for the win, the jockeying kicked into high gear. The final minute (plus two laps) saw the two trade the lead back and forth on five occasions, with Texter executing the final maneuver just as the two took the white flag.
Cose made one last desperate attempt around the outside but came up 0.114 seconds short at the checkered flag.
Cory Texter
“I know these guys are super talented — they’re probably more talented than me. But I just don’t feel like anybody is putting the work in that I am, day after day, and I have to because these guys are such good riders. It was a crazy race. I was back there, but I just don’t quit. I wanted to win it so bad. Chad rode such a good race; it’s fun when you can race one of your buddies because it was just like we were in the backyard play riding. That was awesome.”
Daytona 200 legend Eslick rounded out the podium with Lowe a few tenths back fourth. Ryan Varnes marched his way up through the pack to complete the top five while early-race contenders Gauthier and Lewis faded to seventh and eighth, respectively.
Results
SuperTwins Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Briar Bauman
|Indian FTR750
|31 Laps
|2
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|Indian FTR750
|1.183
|3
|Jared Mees
|Indian FTR750
|3.529
|4
|Brandon Robinson
|Indian FTR750
|6.302
|5
|Bronson Bauman
|Indian FTR750
|6.557
|6
|Brandon Price
|Indian FTR750
|7.288
|7
|Davis Fisher
|Indian FTR750
|8.614
|8
|JD Beach
|Yamaha MT-07
|8.668
|9
|Robert Pearson
|Indian FTR750
|10.088
|10
|Kolby Carlile
|Yamaha MT-07
|10.203
|11
|James Rispoli
|HD XG750R Rev X
|12.322
|12
|Larry Pegram
|Indian FTR750
|12.53
SuperTwins Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Briar Bauman
|77
|2
|JD Beach
|66
|3
|Jared Mees
|63
|4
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|63
|5
|Brandon Robinson
|62
|6
|Bronson Bauman
|51
|7
|Davis Fisher
|47
|8
|Kolby Carlile
|45
|9
|Sammy Halbert
|44
|10
|Brandon Price
|43
|11
|Robert Pearson
|37
|12
|James Rispoli
|28
|13
|Larry Pegram
|17
|14
|Tyler OHara
|11
|15
|Dan Bromley
|5
AFT Singles Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Max Whale
|KTM 450 SX-FFE
|25 Laps
|2
|Morgen Mischler
|KTM 450 SX-F
|0.55
|3
|Michael Rush
|Yamaha YZ450F
|0.722
|4
|Dallas Daniels
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2.462
|5
|Michael Inderbitzin
|Honda CRF450R
|4.155
|6
|Trent Lowe
|Suzuki RMZ 450
|5.191
|7
|Kevin Stollings
|Honda CRF450R
|6.347
|8
|Trevor Brunner
|Honda CRF450R
|6.402
|9
|Cole Zabala
|Honda CRF450R
|6.528
|10
|Shayna Texter-Bauman
|KTM 450 SX-FFE
|6.757
|11
|Henry Wiles
|Honda CRF450R
|6.898
|12
|Tanner Dean
|Honda CRF450R
|7.053
|13
|James Ott
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7.418
|14
|Brandon Kitchen
|Husqvarna FC450
|7.603
|15
|Hunter Bauer
|KTM 450 SX-FFE
|8.17
|16
|Ezra Brusky
|Honda CRF450R
|11.357
|17
|Aidan RoosEvans
|KTM 450 SX-FFE
|11.928
AFT Singles Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Dallas Daniels
|75
|2
|Michael Rush
|74
|3
|Max Whale
|68
|4
|Shayna Texter-Bauman
|59
|5
|Morgen Mischler
|49
|6
|Trent Lowe
|41
|7
|Trevor Brunner
|41
|8
|Henry Wiles
|38
|9
|Tanner Dean
|38
|10
|Michael Inderbitzin
|35
|11
|Brandon Kitchen
|35
|12
|Cole Zabala
|25
|13
|Kevin Stollings
|22
|14
|Kody Kopp
|20
|15
|James Ott
|18
|16
|Ferran Cardus
|17
|17
|Ryan Sipes
|11
|18
|Travis Pastrana
|10
|19
|Ryan Wells
|10
|20
|Andrew Luker
|9
|21
|Kasey Sciscoe
|7
|22
|Tarren Santero
|5
|23
|Hunter Bauer
|4
|24
|Aidan RoosEvans
|4
|25
|Jayson Bloss
|3
|26
|Jacob Lehmann
|3
|27
|Ezra Brusky
|3
Production Twins Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Cory Texter
|Yamaha MT-07
|24 Laps
|2
|Chad Cose
|HD XG750R
|0.114
|3
|Daniel Eslick
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|1.346
|4
|Ben Lowe
|HD XG750R
|1.711
|5
|Ryan Varnes
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|3.777
|6
|Cameron Smith
|Yamaha MT-07
|3.952
|7
|Dalton Gauthier
|HD XG750R
|6.096
|8
|Johnny Lewis
|Royal Enfield 650
|7.812
|9
|Kasey Sciscoe
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|8.052
|10
|Dylan Bell
|HD XG750R
|8.271
|11
|Jeremiah Duffy
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|11.292
|12
|Dan Bromley
|Yamaha MT-07
|11.591
|13
|Patrick Buchanan
|HD XG750R
|12.674
|14
|Jordan Harris
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|15.266
|15
|Shelby Miller
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|20.204
|16
|Mitch Harvat
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|21.637
|17
|Brock Schwarzenbacher
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|11 Laps
Production Twins Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Cory Texter
|80
|2
|Chad Cose
|74
|3
|Dan Bromley
|61
|4
|Dalton Gauthier
|61
|5
|Ryan Varnes
|53
|6
|Ben Lowe
|49
|7
|Daniel Eslick
|42
|8
|Johnny Lewis
|39
|9
|Cameron Smith
|37
|10
|Dylan Bell
|34
|11
|Jeremiah Duffy
|30
|12
|Dallas Daniels
|25
|13
|Shelby Miller
|25
|14
|Jimmy McAllister
|21
|15
|Nick Armstrong
|16
|16
|Kayl Kolkman
|15
|17
|Patrick Buchanan
|12
|18
|Garret Wilson
|11
|19
|Kasey Sciscoe
|10
|20
|Jordan Harris
|5
|21
|Mitch Harvat
|3
|22
|Brock Schwarzenbacher
|2
Dylan Ferrandis wins the Fox Raceway I Pro MX opener
The opening 450 class moto of the 2021 championship saw newly crowned AMA Supercross Champion Cooper Webb emerge with the MotoSport.com Holeshot aboard his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing machine ahead of Ferrandis and Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo.
These three quickly jockeyed for position, during which Cianciarulo clawed his way past both riders to go from third to first before the completion of the opening lap. He sprinted out to a multi-second lead over Webb, while Ferrandis and Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen battled for third.
Cianciarulo continued to build on his advantage and soon enjoyed a lead approaching the double digits just 10 minutes into the moto as Webb and Ferrandis asserted themselves into second and third. With firm control of the race, Cianciarulo saw it all go away in an instant when he crashed on one of the track’s downhills.
He was able to remount, but lost multiple positions and reentered in fourth. That handed the lead to Webb, but not for long as Ferrandis seized the opportunity and took control of the top spot in his first 450 Class moto. Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton assumed third, just ahead of Cianciarulo.
Ferrandis edged out to a lead of just over three seconds past the halfway point of the moto, as Webb fell into the clutches of Sexton. The Honda rider, and defending race winner at Fox Raceway, made the pass for second and looked to close in on the Frenchman out front.
As the moto wound down all eyes turned to GASGAS Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia, who was on a tear and charged up the running order. Barcia picked off Roczen, Aaron Plessinger, Cianciarulo, and Webb en route to podium position in third.
The run to the checkered flag was a thrilling one as Sexton’s persistence brought him to within striking distance of Ferrandis on the last lap. As they exited the final corner Sexton’s outside line gave him an edge in momentum that allowed him to get alongside Ferrandis off the final jump.
They crossed the finish line side by side, with the edge to Ferrandis, who secured the moto win on his first attempt in the premier class, just .099 ahead of Sexton. Barcia finished an impressive third, while Plessinger and Webb completed the top five.
The deciding 450 Class moto kicked off with a Yamaha at the head of the pack as Plessinger earned the MotoSport.com Holeshot, followed by Roczen, Webb, and Cianciarulo. Known as one of the best starters in the sport, Roczen went on the offense and made the pass for the lead on Plessinger, as Cianciarulo moved up to third.
Behind the leaders Ferrandis started from a spot deep in the top 10, while Sexton found himself on the ground in the first turn and started last in the 40-rider field.
Roczen sprinted out to an early multi-second advantage, his first laps led in Pro Motocross since 2019, while Plessinger gave chase. Cianciarulo lost ground to the lead duo but settled solidly into third, while Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne, the defending 450 Class Champion, gave chase from fourth.
As the moto wore on the battle for the overall win turned compelling as Roczen, Plessinger, and Ferrandis sat in a three-way tie early on. With the lead pair well over 10 seconds ahead of the field, the focus shifted to Ferrandis’ ability to continue to move forward, which he did in pursuit of another impressive ride by Barcia. Both riders passed Osborne and Cianciarulo, which moved Barcia into third and Ferrandis into fourth.
Just past the halfway point of the moto Plessinger started to put the pressure on Roczen for the lead. The German successfully withstood Plessinger’s move and forced the Yamaha rider into a mistake, which put some distance between the top two.
Behind them, Ferrandis was able to get a firmer grasp on his lead in the overall classification with a pass on Barcia that moved the Frenchman into third. Roczen was able to build on his advantage as the moto wore on and carried on to capture his first moto win since the Unadilla National in August of 2019 by 11.8 seconds over Plessinger, with Ferrandis in third.
With his 1-3 moto finishes Ferrandis, last season’s 250 Class Champion, became the first rider since Ryan Villopoto in 2009 to win in his full time 450 Class debut in Pro Motocross. The Frenchman also gave Yamaha its first premier class win since the final round of the 2018 season.
In his anticipated return to the championship, Roczen earned the second-moto tiebreaker to finish in the runner-up spot (6-1), while Plessinger captured his first podium result in third (4-2).
Dylan Ferrandis – P1
“It was a way different Pala race than last year, but it was a really good day for me. I didn’t wake up this morning thinking that I would win the overall. It’s an amazing result as a rookie in the 450 class to win the first moto and the overall. I’m also really happy to get that first 450 win for the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team. I’m really hard on these guys, and I make them work many hours during the race and the whole week, so this one is really for them. The hard work has definitely paid off. I want to say a big thanks to all of the people around me. It’s an amazing feeling and a day that I will remember.”
Ken Roczen – P2
“I think everybody probably struggled a little bit in practice, it was really deep and wet and we really only were using three feet of the track. It was a little tough, but we got it back together for the second practice and put ourselves in a good position for the first gate pick. I had a decent start on the first one, but I tangled a little bit with a few riders in the front and was in a good position in the beginning to make some moves so that’s what I did. Riding a track like that I wasn’t too comfortable and haven’t raced MX in a while so I rode tight and wasn’t going anywhere either. But very late in the race I could put a move on Adam in the last corner and started going forward just a little bit. In the second moto I grabbed a great start and we just laid it down, with some great lines. The track is really gnarly, so I just rode as hard as I could as long as I could and not make any mistakes. The two lap board came out and I was surprised but I brought it home.”
Aaron Plessinger – P3
“It was a great day for me overall. I felt good coming into this weekend and felt like I could do some damage, and I did. I think my last outdoor moto was at the Ironman back in 2019, so to come out here and finish third after a tough two years, it’s pretty amazing. I want to thank the whole team. They do an amazing job. I love my bike right now, and I couldn’t be happier. I’m just going to come into Colorado with the same outlook and try to do It again!”
Justin Barcia – P4
“The track was really gnarly today but my bike was working awesome. I got through practice and went into the first moto open minded and that was a really good ride for me. All-in-all, fourth overall is a super good spot to be in going into the season. It’s a long, grueling season and I definitely need to be on the podium a lot, win races and just stay consistent. I am definitely looking forward to next weekend.”
Chase Sexton – P5
“Round 1 at Pala for me didn’t start off the greatest. I had a rough time in practice, just finding a flow with the track and the bike. I turned it around in the first moto when I got a pretty good start. I kind of went backwards a little bit and then found my groove and charged forward. I made a good push towards the end and got close to Dylan [Ferrandis] but couldn’t quite make it happen. In the second moto I went down on the start and from there it was an uphill battle, just trying to do as much damage control as possible. I got back to 10th and am looking forward to Thunder Valley.”
Jason Anderson – P6
“It was not terrible day but we definitely need to keep building. In the first moto, I had a good start and tipped over while running fifth but I was able to make it back to 10th. In the second moto, I charged up the whole moto and was able to end up fourth, which was a good ride for me.”
Marvin Musquin – P7
“I knew competition would be very tough and a good start would be key. I was happy with my practice, qualifying second, and felt good going into the motos. In both of my motos, my first lap was no good and I was not aggressive enough and making huge mistakes. After that, I had to fight back but it was very difficult to make passes on this track. I was battling with Tomac in both motos, so that tells you the level of competition in the top-10. I’m not super happy with the result on paper. I did a couple good things but overall, I can do better, so let’s do it again next weekend.”
Cooper Webb – P8
“A tough day at the office with eighth overall to start the season at Pala. It felt good to line back up outdoors and I’m looking forward to having fans back at the races this summer. We’ll build on this and come back swinging for the next 22 motos.”
Eli Tomac – P9
“Overall, it was an alright day. It wasn’t my best result, but we managed to put together two consistent motos and deal with the difficult track. I’m looking forward to Thunder Valley next week, especially since it’s my home track. We’ll take the week to get everything dialed and plan to be back on the top step where we belong.”
Zach Osborne – P10
“My day definitely could have been better but I’m still healthy and looking to get more. The first moto was a little disappointing and not what we were looking for but I turned it around and I’m happy to leave in a better spot than I was when I got here. This is the first time I’ve done two motos in a day since I started riding again so we didn’t have any expectations and to get a top-five in the second moto was a step in the right direction.”
Adam Cianciarulo – P11
“Even though the result wasn’t what we hoped for today, there were a lot of things we can build on for the season. I’m staying positive and I’m glad we can shake off those first-round jitters. We can now focus on getting back up on that podium where we belong. We know what we need to work on, and I can’t wait to get back out there next week.”
Christian Craig – P12
“It was a decent day at Pala for the first round. I struggled with the bike set up in the first moto, but I was able to rebound with a solid second moto. I expect a lot more out of myself, so I’m just going to keep pushing!”
Ferrandis has established a five-point lead in the 450 Class standings over both Roczen and Plessinger, who sit tied for second.
The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will continue next weekend with its second round of the 2021 season.
450 Pro MX Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM
|15 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|HON
|+00.099
|3
|Justin Barcia
|GAS
|+12.313
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|YAM
|+15.841
|5
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|+19.734
|6
|Ken Roczen
|HON
|+20.551
|7
|Adam Cianciarulo
|KAW
|+21.157
|8
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|+22.111
|9
|Eli Tomac
|KAW
|+26.206
|10
|Jason Anderson
|HQV
|+44.271
|11
|Christian Craig
|YAM
|+46.940
|12
|Joseph Savatgy
|KTM
|+49.137
|13
|Zachary Osborne
|HQV
|+1:04.560
|14
|Dean Wilson
|HQV
|+1:14.886
|15
|Max Anstie
|SUZ
|+1:15.522
|16
|Coty Schock
|HON
|+2:02.316
|17
|Ryan Surratt
|HQV
|+2:02.945
|18
|Tyler Medaglia
|GAS
|+2:04.435
|19
|Phillip Nicoletti
|YAM
|+2:09.564
|20
|Jacob Hayes
|KTM
|+2:25.094
|21
|Brandon Hartranft
|SUZ
|+2:31.896
|22
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|14 Laps
|23
|Mitchell Falk
|GAS
|+14.501
|24
|Justin Rodbell
|KAW
|+23.640
|25
|Ben LaMay
|KTM
|+34.606
|26
|Justin Bogle
|KTM
|+1:01.898
|27
|Connor Olson
|KTM
|+1:03.091
|28
|Dylan Merriam
|YAM
|+1:24.181
|29
|Alex Ray
|KAW
|+1:28.693
|30
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW
|+1:35.764
|31
|Scott Meshey
|HQV
|+1:47.040
|32
|Hunter Schlosser
|YAM
|13 Laps
|33
|Deven Raper
|KAW
|+00.632
|34
|Tyler Stepek
|KAW
|+1:50.357
|35
|Blaine Silveira
|HON
|12 Laps
|36
|Alessandro Lupino
|KTM
|8 Laps
|37
|Nick Schmidt
|HQV
|6 Laps
|38
|Deegan Vonlossberg Palmdale, CA
|YAM
|+2:46.726
|39
|Colby Copp
|GAS
|5 Laps
|40
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM
|+18:10.973
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Ken Roczen
|HON
|15 Laps
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|YAM
|+11.878
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM
|+23.354
|4
|Jason Anderson
|HQV
|+32.932
|5
|Zachary Osborne
|HQV
|+36.011
|6
|Justin Barcia
|GAS
|+38.183
|7
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|+41.331
|8
|Eli Tomac
|KAW
|+43.576
|9
|Christian Craig
|YAM
|+44.889
|10
|Chase Sexton
|HON
|+48.581
|11
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|+51.351
|12
|Adam Cianciarulo
|KAW
|+1:22.589
|13
|Alessandro Lupino
|KTM
|+1:23.335
|14
|Max Anstie
|SUZ
|+1:26.189
|15
|Coty Schock
|HON
|+1:38.245
|16
|Justin Bogle
|KTM
|+1:46.706
|17
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM
|+1:56.772
|18
|Joseph Savatgy
|KTM
|+1:56.865
|19
|Brandon Hartranft
|SUZ
|+2:12.384
|20
|Ryan Surratt
|HQV
|+2:17.056
|21
|Tyler Medaglia
|GAS
|+2:23.520
|22
|Phillip Nicoletti
|YAM
|+2:28.880
|23
|Mitchell Falk
|GAS
|+2:31.853
|24
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|14 Laps
|25
|Ben LaMay
|KTM
|+53.508
|26
|Alex Ray
|KAW
|+1:17.003
|27
|Scott Meshey
|HQV
|+1:20.095
|28
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW
|+1:25.818
|29
|Dylan Merriam
|YAM
|+1:37.906
|30
|Deegan Vonlossberg
|YAM
|+2:02.999
|31
|Connor Olson
|KTM
|+2:34.425
|32
|Colby Copp
|GAS
|13 Laps
|33
|Deven Raper
|KAW
|+06.018
|34
|Hunter Schlosser
|YAM
|+1:43.289
|35
|Tyler Stepek
|KAW
|11 Laps
|36
|Jacob Hayes
|KTM
|7 Laps
|37
|Matthew Hubert
|KAW
|6 Laps
|38
|Blaine Silveira
|HON
|+1:58.673
|39
|Justin Rodbell
|KAW
|5 Laps
|40
|Dean Wilson
|HQV
|3 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|45
|2
|Ken Roczen
|40
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|40
|4
|Justin Barcia
|35
|5
|Chase Sexton
|33
|6
|Jason Anderson
|29
|7
|Marvin Musquin
|27
|8
|Cooper Webb
|26
|9
|Eli Tomac
|25
|10
|Zachary Osborne
|24
|11
|Adam Cianciarulo
|23
|12
|Christian Craig
|22
|13
|Max Anstie
|13
|14
|Joseph Savatgy
|12
|15
|Coty Schock
|11
|16
|Alessandro Lupino
|8
|17
|Dean Wilson
|7
|18
|Justin Bogle
|5
|19
|Ryan Surratt
|5
|20
|Fredrik Noren
|4
|21
|Tyler Medaglia
|3
|22
|Brandon Hartranft
|2
|23
|Phillip Nicoletti
|2
|24
|Jacob Hayes
|1
|25
|Cole Thompson
|0
|26
|Mitchell Falk
|0
|27
|Justin Rodbell
|0
|28
|Ben LaMay
|0
|29
|Alex Ray
|0
|30
|Scott Meshey
|0
|31
|Connor Olson
|0
|32
|Dylan Merriam
|0
|33
|Jeremy Smith
|0
|34
|Deegan Vonlossberg
|0
|35
|Hunter Schlosser
|0
|36
|Colby Copp
|0
|37
|Deven Raper
|0
|38
|Tyler Stepek
|0
|39
|Blaine Silveira
|0
|40
|Matthew Hubert
|0
|41
|Nick Schmidt
|0
Jett Lawrence tops Pro MX 250s at Fox Raceway
The first 250 moto of the season saw young guns surge to the front of the field out the gate, as Max Vohland stormed to the MotoSport.com Holeshot in his Pro Motocross debut, ahead of Stilez Robertson and Seth Hammaker. Just behind them Jeremy Martin, the lone past champion in the field, started to make his move forward and made the pass on Hammaker for third.
The field stabilised through the opening 10 minutes of the moto, as Vohland looked comfortable controlling the pace of the race. The second generation racer maintained the lead through the first half of the moto, while Martin patiently waited for his opportunity to get around Robertson and successfully moved into second.
Behind the lead trio, the battle for the rest of the top five raged between a handful of contenders, as Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire and Lawrence got the upper hand and eventually worked their way by Robertson to assume third and fourth, respectively.
With about 10 minutes left in the moto Martin began to close in on the rookie out front and took full advantage of his wealth of championship experience to make the pass for the lead look easy. As this unfolded, smoke began to emit from Vohland’s exhaust.
Behind them, Lawrence made the pass on Hampshire to move into podium position and set his sights on Vohland. With less than five minutes to go Vohland pulled off the track, which handed second to Lawrence and moved Hampshire into third.
With Lawrence in second, Martin dropped the hammer and picked up the pace in the closing stages of the moto to prevent an attack from the young Australian.
Martin carried on to take the first moto win of the 2021 season over Lawrence, who got to within a 2.8 seconds of the lead at the finish. Hampshire completed the top three, while Michael Mosiman and Justin Cooper rounded out the top five. Hunter Lawrence was sixth.
The second moto got underway with Martin edging out his teammate Cooper for the holeshot, followed by Vohland in third. Cooper was able to secure the lead over Martin and the pair of Yamahas looked to pull away. Lawrence got a much improved start and slotted in behind Vohland in fourth.
The Star Yamaha duo controlled the first half of the moto with relative ease, as Cooper was able to keep Martin at bay. However, Lawrence was lurking. The Honda rider applied heavy pressure on Martin as the moto surpassed the 15-minute mark and made an impressive move to get by the first moto winner.
Lawrence kept his head down and soon closed onto the rear of Cooper for the lead. He wasted little time and went on the attack with a head of steam down the finish line straight that carried him by Cooper and into control of the moto.
Once into the lead, Lawrence opened up a healthy advantage as Cooper and Martin battled for second. Martin knew time was of the essence if he wanted to keep his hopes of an overall victory alive and he made the pass on Cooper to take control of second.
About four seconds separated Lawrence from Martin, which Lawrence was able to maintain through to the finish to capture the second moto win and secure the overall victory. He took the checkered flag 4.9 seconds ahead of Martin, while Cooper finished a distant third.
With identical moto finishes Lawrence (2-1) and Martin (1-2) finished tied atop the overall classification, but the second moto tiebreaker proved to be the difference maker in Lawrence’s favor.
It was the second career win for the Aussie, with back-to-back victories dating back to the final round of the 2020 season, also at Fox Raceway. Cooper’s strong second moto allowed him to also earn the tiebreaker to capture the final spot on the overall podium (5-3). Michael Mosiman and Hunter Lawrence completed the top five.
Lawrence and Martin now share possession of the red plate as co-point leaders. They’ve established an 11-point lead over Cooper and Mosiman, who sit tied for third in the point standings.
Jett Lawrence – P1
“My start in the first moto didn’t give me good hopes of a podium, but I ended up carving my way through into third; then [Max] Vohland had some bad luck with a bike malfunction so I ended up going into second. I could see Jeremy [Martin] up there so I kind of put in a little bit of a charge, but I didn’t want to overdo it and make a silly mistake like I used to. In the second moto I think I was eighth or something on the start. I made my way into third, and it took me a while to figure out what the two Star boys were doing out front; they were really on it. J-Mart made a mistake and I was able to get close enough to watch what he was doing and got a pass done a few laps after that. I set my eyes on [Justin] Cooper and caught him fairly quickly; I think he might have made a mistake, but I got the pass done, which was really good. It was really square-edged and technical today, so it kind of helped me a little bit, but I felt really good; I felt like if it was at any other track it would’ve been the same. I felt really strong because I’ve been putting the work in. I’m glad to see that’s paying off, and I can’t wait for next weekend, to maybe do something similar.”
Jeremy Martin – P2
“I’m glad to land two strong performances in today’s motos after being away from racing for so long. The track was brutal, so I’m happy to walk away with a solid second overall finish at the season opener.”
Justin Cooper – P3
“It was a good start to the outdoor series with a podium, but it was definitely a tough transition to the ‘Great Outdoors’ from supercross. We put in some solid laps and some terrible ones as well but learned a lot. We have some good stuff to build on and look to carry that into next weekend.”
Michael Mosiman – P4
“It was a good day. I rode really smooth and had a couple mistakes that cost me a podium but to be honest, coming out here I wasn’t really sure where I was going to be. I thought I was going to be really good but it’s comforting to have the first one out of the way and have a good result. There’s a lot to look forward to this season, so I’m really excited.”
RJ Hampshire – P5
“I’m happy to be back at the races, I felt good all day. The first moto, I didn’t get a great start but we made some good passes and held onto third, which was sweet coming off injury and getting back racing. Looking at our speed and comfort this weekend, I know we have a lot to build on and we will be better.”
Hunter Lawrence – P6
“It was a rough weekend. To start off with two crashes in each moto wasn’t ideal, but we live and learn. I’m looking forward to next weekend, just to be able to be better and not make those mistakes. I’m happy to get the season started nonetheless. Sixth overall is a start—nothing to jump up and down about, but I’m happy to be fit and healthy.”
Austin Forkner – P8
“It was nice to finally get in a round of motocross after so long watching from my living room, while I wanted to be able to run more at the front with those guys, we also wanted to make sure we got through the race learning some things and keeping in mind that this season is long. I feel good about starting to head east. We’ll be ready for next weekend.”
Colt Nichols – P9
“It was a tough day at the office for me. I struggled to find any flow on the track all day and was disappointed in my lackluster performance, but I need to put myself in a better position out of the gate. We race again on Saturday, so I’m looking forward to getting back out there.”
Jo Shimoda – P10
“It was great coming back to Pala, but I wasn’t able to find the pace right away, I know we learned from the race, which makes me excited about getting to the next round. It can’t come soon enough.”
Jalek Swoll – P11
“It was an up and down day, practice was rough but I felt like we changed it a little bit in the races. Obviously, the first moto didn’t go as planned but I felt like second moto I was really grooving and being myself out there. All-in-all, I’m content with the day and I know we have some stuff to work on but I think the speed is pretty good for finally getting through a whole day of outdoors. We’ll regroup and be ready for Thunder Valley.”
Jarrett Frye – P12
“It was a tough day at the opening round, finishing 13th and 14th for 12th overall. I struggled with a few things, but we will go back to work this week and try to be better next weekend.”
250 Pro MX Results
|Pos
|RIder
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jeremy Martin
|YAM
|15 Laps
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|HON
|+02.821
|3
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV
|+14.045
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|GAS
|+16.948
|5
|Justin Cooper
|YAM
|+18.073
|6
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON
|+19.176
|7
|Austin Forkner
|KAW
|+40.521
|8
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM
|+49.616
|9
|Colt Nichols
|YAM
|+49.692
|10
|Stilez Robertson
|HQV
|+53.285
|11
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW
|+56.848
|12
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV
|+57.689
|13
|Jarrett Frye
|YAM
|+58.147
|14
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW
|+1:00.100
|15
|Cameron Mcadoo
|KAW
|+1:02.506
|16
|Nathanael Thrasher
|YAM
|+1:04.880
|17
|Ty Masterpool
|GAS
|+1:06.753
|18
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ
|+1:10.432
|19
|Alex Martin
|YAM
|+1:26.258
|20
|Derek Drake
|SUZ
|+1:29.645
|21
|Jerry Robin
|GAS
|+1:37.624
|22
|Joshua Varize
|KTM
|+1:37.987
|23
|Pierce Brown
|GAS
|+1:57.024
|24
|Ramyller Alves
|GAS
|+2:22.818
|25
|Jesse Flock
|HQV
|+3:53.581
|26
|Max Miller
|KTM
|14 Laps
|27
|Carson Mumford
|HON
|+20.729
|28
|Gared Steinke
|KAW
|+38.832
|29
|Brayden Lessler
|KTM
|+46.033
|30
|TJ Uselman
|GAS
|+50.619
|31
|Xylian Ramella
|KTM
|+1:14.014
|32
|Maxwell Sanford
|HON
|+1:16.099
|33
|Blake Ashley
|YAM
|+1:30.268
|34
|Cole Bailey
|KTM
|+2:01.164
|35
|Blake Hoag
|YAM
|+2:05.451
|36
|Tyson Johnson
|KTM
|13 Laps
|37
|Jorge Rubalcava
|HQV
|+1:33.054
|38
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM
|10 Laps
|39
|James Harrington
|YAM
|+2:17.192
|40
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM
|7 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON
|15 Laps
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|YAM
|+06.960
|3
|Justin Cooper
|YAM
|+24.017
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|GAS
|+38.284
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON
|+45.600
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM
|+49.014
|7
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM
|+51.662
|8
|Austin Forkner
|KAW
|+54.495
|9
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV
|+56.195
|10
|Pierce Brown
|GAS
|+58.214
|11
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW
|+1:06.230
|12
|Colt Nichols
|YAM
|+1:11.149
|13
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV
|+1:16.498
|14
|Jarrett Frye
|YAM
|+1:16.557
|15
|Carson Mumford
|HON
|+1:18.545
|16
|Alex Martin
|YAM
|+1:48.385
|17
|Nathanael Thrasher
|YAM
|+1:51.931
|18
|Stilez Robertson
|HQV
|+2:04.420
|19
|Joshua Varize
|KTM
|+2:23.522
|20
|Max Miller
|KTM
|+2:28.813
|21
|Ramyller Alves
|GAS
|+2:39.003
|22
|Derek Drake
|SUZ
|14 Laps
|23
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW
|+05.535
|24
|Ty Masterpool
|GAS
|+21.111
|25
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM
|+48.767
|26
|James Harrington
|YAM
|+57.680
|27
|TJ Uselman
|GAS
|+1:03.293
|28
|Brayden Lessler
|KTM
|+1:12.766
|29
|Blake Ashley
|YAM
|+1:12.802
|30
|Maxwell Sanford
|HON
|+1:17.082
|31
|Xylian Ramella
|KTM
|+1:59.532
|32
|Jorge Rubalcava
|HQV
|+2:14.306
|33
|Gared Steinke
|KAW
|13 Laps
|34
|Lane Shaw
|KTM
|+04.269
|35
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ
|11 Laps
|36
|Cole Bailey
|KTM
|+3:07.200
|37
|Cameron Mcadoo
|KAW
|8 Laps
|38
|Blake Hoag
|YAM
|6 Laps
|39
|Jerry Robin
|GAS
|4 Laps
|40
|Jesse Flock
|HQV
|3 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|47
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|47
|3
|Justin Cooper
|36
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|36
|5
|RJ Hampshire
|32
|6
|Hunter Lawrence
|31
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|28
|8
|Austin Forkner
|27
|9
|Colt Nichols
|21
|10
|Jo Shimoda
|17
|11
|Jalek Swoll
|17
|12
|Jarrett Frye
|15
|13
|Maximus Vohland
|14
|14
|Stilez Robertson
|14
|15
|Pierce Brown
|11
|16
|Seth Hammaker
|10
|17
|Nathanael Thrasher
|9
|18
|Alex Martin
|7
|19
|Carson Mumford
|6
|20
|Cameron Mcadoo
|6
|21
|Ty Masterpool
|4
|22
|Dilan Schwartz
|3
|23
|Joshua Varize
|2
|24
|Derek Drake
|1
|25
|Max Miller
|1
|26
|Ramyller Alves
|0
|27
|Jerry Robin
|0
|28
|Christopher Prebula
|0
|29
|Jesse Flock
|0
|30
|James Harrington
|0
|31
|TJ Uselman
|0
|32
|Brayden Lessler
|0
|33
|Gared Steinke
|0
|34
|Blake Ashley
|0
|35
|Maxwell Sanford
|0
|36
|Xylian Ramella
|0
|37
|Jorge Rubalcava
|0
|38
|Lane Shaw
|0
|39
|Cole Bailey
|0
|40
|Blake Hoag
|0
|41
|Tyson Johnson
|0
2021 Racing schedule
2021 Provisional MXGP Calendar
|Rnd
|Location
|Date
|1
|Russia, Orlyonok
|June 13
|2
|Great Britain, Matterley Basin
|June 27
|3
|Italy, Maggiora
|July 4
|4
|Latvia, Kegums
|July 11
|5
|Netherlands, Oss
|July 18
|6
|Czech Republic, Loket
|July 25
|7
|Flanders Belgium, Lommel
|August 1
|8
|Sweden, Uddevall
|August 15
|9
|Finland, Iitti-Kymiring
|August 22
|10
|Turkey, Afyonkarahisar
|September 5
|11
|Sardegna Italy, Riola Sardo
|September 19
|12
|Germany, Teutschenthal
|October 3
|13
|France, TBA
|October 10
|14
|Spain, Arroyomolinos
|October 17
|15
|Portugal, Agueda
|October 24
|16
|Trentinto Italy, Pietramurata
|October 31
|17
|Argentina, TBC
|November 14
|18
|Asia, Borobudur
|November 28
|19
|Indonesia, Bali
|December 5
2021 Yamaha AORC presented by MXStore calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Rounds 5 & 6
|Kyogle, NSW
|July 17-18
|Rounds 7 & 8
|TBA, QLD
|August 6-7
|Rounds 9 & 10
|Kingston SE, SA
|September 18-19
|Rounds 11 & 12
|Omeo, VIC
|October 16-17
2021 Australian Penrite ProMX calendar
|Rnd
|Date
|Location
|
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, 125 CUP
|
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3
|3
|May-30
|Gilman, South Australia
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, 125 CUP
|4
|Jun-27
|Maitland, NSW
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, Classic Motocross Evolution Motocross Cup
|5
|Jul-25
|Wodonga, Victoria
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, 125 CUP
|6
|Aug-08
|QMP, Queensland
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW, AORC (Fri & Sat)
|7/8
|August 14-15
|Coolum, Queensland
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, VETS (Sat)
MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW (Sun)
2021 Speedway GP Calendar
|Date
|Round
|Location
|Apr-24
|2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|TBC
|May-15
|2021 PZM Warsaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland
|PGE Narodowy
|May-22
|2021 German FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Bergring Arena
|Jun-05
|2021 Czech Republic FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Marketa Stadium
|Jun-19
|2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|TBC
|Jul-17
|2021 Adrian Flux British FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Principality Stadium
|Jul-31
|2021 Betard Wroclaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix OF POLAND
|Olympic Stadium
|Aug-14
|2021 Swedish FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|G&B Arena
|Aug-28
|2021 Russian FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Anatoly Stepanov Stadium
|Sep-11
|2021 Danish FIM Speedway Grand Prix Sponsored by ECCO
|Vojens Speedway Center
|Oct-02
|2021 Torun FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland
|Marian Rose MotoArena
2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship (Provisional)
|Round 2
|June 3-6
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|AMF
|Round 3
|July 10/11
|TBD
|Italy
|FMI
|Round 4
|July 27-31
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|FRM
|Round 5
|August 14/15
|Red Bull TKO
|USA
|AMA
|Round 6
|September 18/19
|TBD
|Poland
|PZM
|Round 7
|October 1-3
|Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|RFME
|Round 8
|October 30/31
|GetzenRodeo
|Germany
|DMSB
2021 Australian Speedway events
|Championship
|Location
|Date
|2021 Australian Under 21’s Speedway Championship
|Gillman Speedway, SA
|Postponed
|2021 Speedway FIM Oceania Speedway Championship
|Gillman Speedway, SA
|Postponed to November
2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies calendar
|Date
|Event
|Cat 1 RallyGP
|Cat 2 Rally 2
|Cat 3
|Grp1 Moto-Rally
|Grp1 Moto-Rally
|Grp2 Moto Enduro
|Grp3 Quad
|Adventure Trophy Grp1+3
|SSV
|June 7-13
|Rally Kazakhstan (KAZ)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|July 1-11
|Silkway Rally (RUS)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|August 13-22
|Rally do Sertoes (BRA)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|October 8-13
|Rallye du Maroc (MAR)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|November 6-12
|Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (UAE)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
2021 GNCC
|Round
|Date
|Event Name
|City, State
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 1
|Feb 20-21
|Big Buck
|Union, SC
|Micro
|Rnd 7
|May 22-23
|The John Penton
|Millfield, OH
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 8
|Jun 5-6
|Mason-Dixon
|Mount Morris, PA
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 9
|Jun 26-27
|Snowshoe
|Snowshoe, WV
|eMTB
|Rain
|Jul 10-11
|RAIN DATE
|–
|–
|–
|Jul-31
|Loretta Lynn eMTB
|Hurricane Mills, TN
|eMTB
|Rnd 10
|Sep 11-12
|The Mountaineer
|Beckley, WV
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 11
|Sep 25-26
|Burr Oak
|Millfield, OH
|Micro
|Rnd 12
|Oct 9-10
|Buckwheat 100
|Newburg, WV
|Micro
|Rnd 13
|Oct 23-24
|Ironman
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Micro
|Rain
|Nov 13-14
|RAIN DATE
|–
|–
2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
|Round
|Date
|Raceway
|Location
|Round 1
|May 29
|Fox Raceway National
|Pala, CA
|Round 2
|June 5
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|Round 3
|June 19
|High Point National
|Mt Morris, PA
|Round 5
|July 10
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|Round 4
|July 3
|Redbud National
|Buchanan, MI
|Round 6
|July 17
|Spring Creek National
|Millville, MN
|Round 7
|July 24
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|Round 8
|August 14
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, MY
|Round 9
|August 21
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|Round 10
|August 28
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Round 11
|September 4
|Pala National
|Pala, CA
|Round 12
|September 11
|Hangtown National
|Sacremento, CA
2021 Progressive American Flat Track calendar
|Round
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Rnd 4
|May 22
|Texas Half-Mile
|Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX
|Rnd 5
|May 29
|Chicago Half-Mile
|Dirt Oval Route 66, Joliet, IL
|Rnd 6
|June 18
|OKC Mile I
|Remington Park, Oklahoma City, OK
|Rnd 7
|June 19
|OKC Mile II
|Remington Park, Oklahoma City, OK
|Rnd 8
|June 26
|Lima Half-Mile
|Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH
|Rnd 9
|July 17
|DuQuoin Mile
|DuQuoin Fairgrounds, DuQuoin, IL
|Rnd 10
|July 24
|Port Royal Half-Mile
|Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA
|Rnd 11
|August 14
|New York Short Track
|Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY
|Rnd 12
|August 21
|Peoria TT
|Peoria Motorcycle Club, Peoria, IL
|Rnd 13
|September 4
|Springfield Mile I
|Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL
|Rnd 14
|September 5
|Springfield Mile II
|Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL
|Rnd 15
|September TBD
|TBA
|Doubleheader I, California
|Rnd 16
|September TBD
|TBA
|Doubleheader II, California
|Rnd 17
|October 8
|Charlotte Half-Mile
|Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC
2021 New Zealand Enduro Championship
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 3
|Hosted by Kapi Mana Motorcycle Club (race days TBC)
|5th, 6th & 7th June
|Round 4
|Masterton; Martinborough
|12th June & 13th June
FIM Bajas World Cup 2021 (Provisional)
|Date
|Round
|Location
|Nation
|18-20 Feb
|Dubai Intl Baja
|Dubai
|UAE
|28-30 May
|Baja do Pinahl
|Serta
|Portugal
|17-19 Jun
|Baja Jalapao 500
|Teruel
|Spain
|23-25 Jul
|Baja Aragon
|Teruel
|Spain
|5-8 Aug
|Hungarian Baja
|Varpalota
|Hungary
|29 Aug-1 Sep
|Atacama Baja 1
|Copiapo
|Chile
|2-4 Sep
|Atacama Baja 2
|Copiapo
|Chile
|28-30 Oct
|Baja Portalegre
|Portalegre
|Portugal
2021 Provisional Australian Supercross dates
- 25 September – Further information TBA
- 9 October – Further information TBA
- 16 October – Further information TBA
- 23 October – Further information TBA
- 30 October – Further information TBA
- 6 November – Further information TBA
- 20 November – Further information TBA
- 27 November – Further information TBA
2021 Australian Four Day Enduro (A4DE) Cancelled
2021 Enduro Australian Three Day Vintage Enduro (A3VE)
7-9 May – Blackwood, VIC
2021 Finke Desert Race
11-14 June – Northern Territory
2021 Hattah Desert Race
3-4 July – Hattah, Victoria
2021 Motocross Australian Classic Motocross Championship
9-11 July – Nowra, NSW
2021 Motocross Australian Post Classic Motocross
16-18 July – Nowra, NSW
2021 International Six Day Enduro (ISDE)
30 August – 4 September – Italy
U.S. AMA West ISDE Qualifier Series
- March 20-21: Red Mountain, Calif., Desert MC and Prospectors MC, AMA District 37 Sprint Enduro
- April 17-18: Campwood, Ariz., Arizona Trail Riders, AMA AMRA
- May 22-23: Craig, Colo., Enduro Colorado, AMA RMEC
U.S. AMA East ISDE Qualifier Series
- May 1-2: Battle Creek Mich., BCMC, AMA Michigan Sprint Enduro
- May 7-8: Plantersville, Ala., Southern Enduro Riders Association
- May 29-30: Glen Daniel, W. Va., AMA Full Gas Sprint Enduro