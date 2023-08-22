Herlings misses home MXGP with broken collarbone

Jeffrey Herlings did not take part in the Grand Prix of the Netherlands – round sixteen of nineteen in 2023 MXGP – after an innocuous fall in Free Practice at Arnhem turned out to be a fracture of his right collarbone.

The injury is the second for the popular racer this season in what has otherwise been a milestone campaign for the 28-year-old when he burst the seventeen-year-old record for the biggest amount of Grand Prix victories in the history of the sport.

Grands Prix in Turkey, Italy and Great Britain remain in September with the 76th Motocross of Nations at Ernee, France at the beginning of October.

KTM Factory Racing sign Julien Beaumer for SMX

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing has signed Julien Beaumer to a multi-year contract that will see the talented teenager contest the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) in the 250 Class, spanning across AMA Supercross, AMA Pro Motocross, and the SMX Finals series from 2024.

Beaumer made his debut onboard the factory KTM 250 SX-F in last weekend’s penultimate round of the Pro Motocross Championship at Budds Creek and caded 11-9 results.

Beaumer will also race the Ironman Raceway final round of the season on August 26 to build further experience at the professional level as he officially begins working with the Red Bull KTM team in a competitive environment.

Julien Beaumer

“Being a part of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team means the world to me. I’ve worked my entire life to get to this point and I can’t thank everybody enough for the opportunity to ride for such an amazing team. My goals for these last two rounds are to learn each weekend, get better with that experience, see where we stack up, and also what we need to improve on going into next year.”

Courtney Duncan fourth in Netherlands, retains WMX lead

The MXGP Round in Netherlands saw WMX make a comeback to the competition for the first time since France. Riding at home for the first time in WMX, Lotte Van Drunen won her career first round with a perfect 1-1.

Daniela Guillen showed strong pace to maintain her 100% podium record this season in front of Lynn Valk who clinched her second podium of the year. New Zealand’s Courtney Duncan narrowly missed a podium placing but retains the standings lead.

WMX Race One

Kiara Fontanesi took command of the opening race in front of local rider Lynn Valk, and it took several corners for Valk to take over that lead.

Another local rider, Lotte Van Drunen showed great speed charging from fifth to overtake lap after lap, first Daniela Guillen, then Courtney Duncan and finally Fontanesi to move into second by lap four.

Van Drunen took a few laps to reduce the gap to Valk, and saw an opportunity on lap 8, passing for the lead. Van Drunen never looked back and Valk had to settle for second.

Behind them, Duncan had held on to third but could not pull away from from Fontanesi and Guillen. Guillen was the most incisive, overtaking Fontanesi after she made a mistake.

Guillen was then all over Duncan to finally overtake her on lap 7 for third. Duncan came back charging back but Guillen held her ground, and Duncan had to settle for fourth, Fontanesi fifth.

Shana Van Der Vlist and Sara Adersen battled for the sixth but the advantage went to Dutch rider Van Der Vlist who made a successful pass on lap six, while Andersen settled for seventh.

WMX Race Two

In race 2, Van Drunen got off to a great start and led from the start, the young Dutch rider quickly building a 20-second gap on Guillen, and eventually taking the win.

Guillen was the best of the rest, riding the whole race in second, safe from any attacks from behind, the placing helping reduce the gap to red-plate holder Duncan.

Duncan started well in fourth but was quickly under pressure by Britt Jans-Beken and Valk, who pushed her down to sixth. However Jans-Beken made a mistake and a great pass on Andersen saw the New Zealander back in fourth by lap six.

Duncan found a second wind from here and pushed forward to pressure Valk for third. Duncan made the pass stick on lap 9 to finish third, while Valk settled for fourth. Valk went 2-4 to claim the final step on the overall podium at her home round. Duncan missed out narrowly, but retains the Red Plate in fourth overall.

The last round in Turkiye will be intense, three riders still battling for the Title with Red Plate holder Courtney Duncan 16 points ahead of Daniela Guillen and 23 points ahead of Lotte Van Drunen.

Lotte Van Drunen – P1

“I knew already from yesterday that I was the fastest. Yesterday in race one I had a bad start but today I took the Holeshot and it made it a lot easier for me. It’s amazing to do it in front of my home crowd, and to win with a 1-1 makes it even more special ad I’ll remember this one.”

Courtney Duncan – P4

“It was a heavy weekend for sure, but we always know that coming to the sand and I feel I minimised the damage out there. It’s just a little out of the comfort zone coming to this stuff, and those girls who are brought up here are really comfortable in it, but I will continue to work on it for next year. Finishing 4-3 (in the two races) was just short of the podium which was disappointing, but most important is that I have a 16-point buffer going into Turkey. I always enjoy racing there so I’m looking to finish this off on a high.”

WMX Round Overall

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Van Drunen, Lotte NED KAW 25 25 50 2 Guillen, Daniela ESP GAS 20 22 42 3 Valk, Lynn NED FAN 22 18 40 4 Duncan, Courtney NZL KAW 18 20 38 5 van der Vlist, Shana NED YAM 15 16 31 6 Fontanesi, Kiara ITA GAS 16 14 30 7 Andersen, Sara DEN KTM 14 15 29 8 Jans-Beken, Britt NED YAM 12 13 25 9 Gelissen, Danee NED KTM 11 12 23 10 Jakobsen, Malou DEN KTM 10 11 21 11 Hughes, Martine NOR HUS 13 7 20 12 Franzoni, April FRA HON 8 10 18 13 Seisdedos, Gabriela ESP GAS 7 9 16 14 Simons, Amber NED GAS 6 5 11 15 Bäckström, Tyra SWE GAS 5 4 9 16 Seleboe, Mathea NOR YAM 9 0 9 17 Barker, Lucy GBR KTM 0 8 8 18 Borchers, Anne GER FAN 1 6 7 19 Martinez, Mathilde FRA GAS 4 2 6 20 Skudutyte, Adrija LTU KTM 3 1 4 21 Montini, Giorgia ITA KAW 0 3 3 22 Hoppe, Fiona GER YAM 2 0 2

WMX Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Duncan, C. NZL KAW 223 2 Guillen, D. ESP GAS 207 3 Van Drunen, L. NED KAW 200 4 Valk, Lynn NED FAN 168 5 Fontanesi, K. ITA GAS 157 6 Andersen, Sara DEN KTM 132 7 Jans-Beken, B. NED YAM 109 8 Papenmeier, L. GER YAM 105 9 Cannon, Charli AUS YAM 91 10 Gelissen, D. NED KTM 74

AMA celebrates 36 Amateur National MX Champions

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., served as the center of the amateur motocross world from July 31-Aug. 5, with 36 class champions earning AMA No. 1 plates during the 2023 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship.

After sweeping his way to a national title in the Open Pro Sport class, placing first in all three motos, Yamaha racer Daxton Bennick — a native of Morganton, N.C. — was named the Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award winner.

Alongside his first-place finish in the Open Pro Sport class, Bennick was also on the podium for the 250 Pro Sport class, earning second place by going 7-2-6 in the motos.

Bennick wasn’t the only rider to earn special awards over the six-day event, as KTM rider Jeremy Fappani emerged as the AMA Amateur Racer of the Year. The Scottsdale, Ariz., native separated himself from the field by capturing the 250 B Limited National Championship with a 2-1-3 in the motos while adding a second-place finish in the 450 B Limited Class with a 1-8-1 performance.

Klark Robbins of Shamong, N.J., was named the AMA Youth Racer of the Year after earning a pair of No. 1 plates in the 125 Jr. (12-17) B/C (2-1-6) and Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C (7-1-2) classes.

The AMA Veteran Racer of the Year was awarded to AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Jeff Emig, who also claimed a pair of national championships during the event. The Riverside, Calif., native cruised to victories in the Senior (40+) and Masters (50+) classes with 2-2-2 and 1-2-1 results in each class respectively.

Mike Burkeen – AMA Deputy Director of Racing

“It was yet another successful AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, and we’re so grateful to MX Sports, the competitors and their families for making it such an awesome event this year. The competition was fierce, and AMA Youth Motocross Racer of the Year Klark Robbins, AMA Amateur Racer of the Year Jeremy Fappani and Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award winner Daxton Bennick all proved they have bright futures in the sport. AMA Senior Motocross Racer of the Year Jeff Emig also showcased his ability on the track with a pair of class wins.”

The complete list of 36 AMA amateur national champions crowned at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship includes:

Open Pro Sport: Daxton Bennick, Morganton, N.C.,Yamaha (1-1-1)

250 Pro Sport: Gavin Towers, Venetia, Pa., Yamaha (3-3-2)

WMX: Kyleigh Stallings, Yukon, Okla., Kawasaki (1-1-4)

250 B: Krystian Janik, Oak Lawn, Ill., Kawasaki (6-1-1)

250 B Limited: Jeremy Fappani, Scottsdale, Ariz., KTM (2-1-3)

250 C: Robert Weiss, Woodland, N.J., Husqvarna (4-2-1)

250 C Limited: Chase Haynes, Scottsdale, Ariz., Kawasaki (1-1-2)

250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited: Robert Weiss, Woodland, N.J., Husqvarna (2-1-1)

450 B: Jadon Cooper, Baytown, Texas, Yamaha (2-1-4)

450 B Limited: Leum Oehlhof, Oak Hills, Calif., Yamaha (2-1-3)

450 C: Chase Haynes, Scottsdale, Ariz., Kawasaki (1-2-3)

125 C: Makai Olerich, Waddell, Ariz., KTM (1-1-2)

Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C: Casey Cochran, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna (1-5-1)

College (18-24): Jesse Wessell, East Falmouth, Mass., Husqvarna (3-8-1)

Junior (25+): Heath Harrison, Silverhill, Ala., Honda (1-1-1)

Vet (30+): Broc Peterson, Delta, Ohio, Honda (1-2-4)

Senior (40+): Jeff Emig, Riverside, Calif., KTM (1-2-1)

Senior (45+): Ronnie Renner, Floral City, Fla., KTM (1-1-1)

Masters (50+): Jeff Emig, Riverside, Calif., KTM (1-2-1)

Micro-E (4-7) Limited: Jarrett Tincher, Elkview, W.V., Cobra (6-1-2)

Micro 1 (4-6) Shaft Dr. LTD: Brody Jones, Blair, Neb., Yamaha (2-1-1)

Micro 2 (4-6) Limited: Kameron Buckman, Huntington, N.Y., Cobra (1-1-2)

Micro 3 (7-8) Limited: Kannon Zabojnik, Rowlett, Texas, Cobra (2-1-6)

65cc (7-9) Limited: Jaydin Smart, Berry Creek, Calif., Cobra (2-1-1)

65cc (7-9): Nico Verhoeven, New Zealand, KTM (11-1-1)

65cc (10-11) Limited: Jackson Vick, Highland Village, Texas, KTM (1-3-1)

65cc (10-11): Easton Graves, Walker, La., KTM (1-1-1)

85cc (10-12) Limited: Nolan Ford, Fairfield, Calif., KTM (2-2-3)

85cc (10-12): Wyatt Thurman, Burleson, Texas, KTM (2-1-2)

Mini Sr. 1 (12-14): Colby Lessar, Centennial, Colo., KTM (5-4-6)

Mini Sr. 2 (13-15): Vincent Wey, Murrieta, Calif., Husqvarna (1-2-2)

Supermini 1 (12-15): Deacon Denno, Malakoff, Texas, Husqvarna (2-1-2)

Supermini 2 (13-16): Landen Gordon, Murrieta, Calif., Kawasaki (1-2-2)

125 Jr. (12-17) B/C: Klark Robbins, Shamong, N.J., KTM (2-1-6)

Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C: Klark Robbins, Shamong, N.J., KTM (7-1-2)

Girls (11-16): Mayla Herrick, Thornton, Colo., Husqvarna (1-1-2)

Riordan tops Australian GNCC at Coonalpyn, SA

Angus Riordan has topped the opening Australian GNCC round held at Coonalpyn in South Australia over the weekend. Riordan winning the Pro Expert XC1 class and topping the field overall after completing five laps of the 35 km course.

Runner up was Sam Pretscherer, with Andrew Wilsch third, both in the XC1 class, with Korey McMahon fourth overall, and front-runner in the XC2 (Under 250 cc) class.

Beau Ralston, Jue Dickson, Riley McGillivray, Stefan Granquist were placed fifth through eighth respectively. Charles Anderson, Jack Mithell and Liam Dinnage took ninth through 11th, and were the top three respectively in the Expert XC1 class.

Also notable finishers in the overall, were Luke Chellas as top U19s XC2 at 13th, and Max Midwinter as top Expert XC3 in 19th.

Australian GNCC Pro Expert Results

Pos Rider Class Gap 1 Angus Riordan Pro Xc1 – 251+cc 54:34.6 2 Sam Pretscherer Pro Xc1 – 251+cc +03:24.5 3 Andrew Wilksch Pro Xc1 – 251+cc +05:15.4 4 Korey McMahon Pro Xc2 – Under 250cc +05:46.2 5 Beau Ralston Pro Xc1 – 251+cc +07:25.5 6 Jye Dickson Pro Xc1 – 251+cc +09:01.1 7 Riley Mcgillivray Pro Xc1 – 251+cc +10:12.6 8 Stefan Granquist Pro Xc1 – 251+cc +10:50.1 9 Charles Anderson Expert Xc1- 251+cc +17:25.4 10 Jack Bithell Expert Xc1- 251+cc +17:28.8 11 Liam Dinnage Expert Xc1- 251+cc +18:35.1 12 Brodie Waters Pro Xc1 – 251+cc +18:46.3 13 Luke Chellas U19s Xc2 – Under 250cc +20:46.9 14 Max Price Expert Xc1- 251+cc +20:52.3 15 Alex Krieg Expert Xc1- 251+cc +21:15.2 16 Oli Pitchford Expert Xc1- 251+cc +22:03.1 17 Lachlan Pattullo Expert Xc1- 251+cc +23:46.9 18 Ivan Long Pro Xc1 – 251+cc +23:47.8 19 Max Midwinter Expert Xc3 – Under 150cc +24:45.7 20 Jacob Sinclair Expert Xc1- 251+cc +24:57.4 21 Jacob Deagan Pro Xc2 – Under 250cc +26:14.8 22 Jordan Simpson Expert Xc1- 251+cc +28:01.5 23 Jake De Zwart Expert Xc1- 251+cc +29:12.5 24 Luke Bunnik Expert Xc3 – Under 150cc +29:36.8 25 Max Rikys Expert Xc1- 251+cc +30:43.7 26 Nicholas Waters Pro Xc1 – 251+cc +31:12.6 27 Brock Nichols Pro Xc2 – Under 250cc +33:36.1 28 Jet Brien. U19s Xc2 – Under 250cc +34:37.8 29 Samuel Armstrong Expert Xc2 – Under 250cc +35:17.3

Bonacorsi dominates EMX250 in Netherland

Andrea Bonacorsi won his third round of the season in the Netherlands and kept his 100% podium record this season alive, while extending his lead in the Championship. Cas Valk was second and Kay Karssemakers pulled off another podium after fighting hard to come back in the first race.

Bonacorsi now leads the standings on 350-points, to Karssemakers’ 296, with Cas Valk on 264-points.

Andrea Bonacorsi – P1

“I never give up and I feel comfortable in the sand. I felt a bit tired in the first race and didn’t want to make too many mistakes on this track but we managed to go 2-2 and first overall so I’m really happy and I want to thank all my team and sponsors. I also want to wish the best recovery to my teammate Ivano (Van Erp) who had a crash yesterday. It was a pity because I thought it was possible to go 1-2 on the podium but best of luck to him and thank you everyone.”

EMX250 Overall

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Bonacorsi, Andrea ITA YAM 22 22 44 2 Valk, Cas NED FAN 13 25 38 3 Karssemakers, Kay NED HUS 16 20 36 4 Zanchi, Ferruccio ITA KTM 25 11 36 5 Prugnieres, Quentin Marc FRA KAW 20 14 34 6 Osterhagen, Haakon NOR FAN 18 15 33 7 Tuani, Federico ITA KTM 15 16 31 8 Lata, Valerio ITA KTM 11 18 29 9 Fueri, Alexis FRA FAN 14 13 27 10 Stuurman, Kjeld NED KTM 12 8 20 11 Greutmann, Nico SUI KTM 8 10 18 12 Rossi, Andrea ITA KTM 9 7 16 13 Walvoort, Jens NED KTM 0 12 12 14 Nilsson, Samuel ESP GAS 2 9 11 15 Cazal, Xavier FRA GAS 6 5 11 16 Garib, Benjamin CHL KAW 10 0 10 17 McCullough, Cole IRL KTM 4 4 8 18 Razzini, Pietro ITA KAW 1 6 7 19 Dieudonne, Wesly BEL HUS 7 0 7 20 Lusis, Roberts LAT GAS 3 3 6 21 Gregersen, Magnus DEN HUS 5 0 5 22 Canet, Edgar ESP KTM 0 2 2 23 Congost, Gerard ESP GAS 0 1 1

EMX250 Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Bonacorsi, A. ITA YAM 350 2 Karssemakers, K. NED HUS 296 3 Valk, Cas NED FAN 264 4 Zanchi, F. ITA KTM 240 5 Prugnieres, Q. FRA KAW 215 6 Lata, Valerio ITA KTM 203 7 Rossi, M. FRA KTM 199 8 Van Erp, Ivano NED YAM 190 9 Reisulis, K. LAT YAM 171 10 Tuani, F. ITA KTM 149

Yamaha’s Ferris wraps up Australian ProMX MX1 title

Dean Ferris claimed his fourth ProMX championship with a polished performance at the final round where he finished second for the day but that was more than enough to secure the championship and makes it three in a row for Yamaha after Luke Clout and Aaron Tanti were winners in 2021 and 2022 respective.

Both motos were also carbon copies of each other. Ferris was conservative on the opening laps, doing what ever he could do stay out of the usual chaos 40 hyped up motocross riders create. Once the field settled down, so did Ferris and each time he climbed his way from fourth into second and held it there to the end. It was a very mature performance from a rider who continues to grow on and off the track. He did exactly what he needed to do and executed with perfect.

Dean Ferris

“2023 has been a massive year of change for me and I’m so happy that I came back to racing and found my love of it again. It was only a small crew of people, but everyone was dedicated and determined to do well and gave me what I needed to get the job done. This time last year I was burnt out and done but now I think I’m more invigorated than ever and the thrill of winning never gets old. It’s been five years since I won a championship and there were times when it seemed so far away, but I hung in there, kept fighting and made the changes I needed to and I’m so proud to have win it in 2023 against a high-quality field of riders and over such a challenging year as far as tracks and conditions go. A big thank you to Yamaha for stepping up and making this happen. I came to them late with this idea of what I wanted to do, and they were able to put a platform in place that worked for me and the YZ450F just feels so natural to me.”

Kirk Gibbs claims third in MX1 Championship

Following eight hard-fought Australian ProMX Championship rounds, KTM Racing Team’s Kirk Gibbs finished in third place overall in the premier MX1 class standings.

In a close championship fight for third place, the former MX1 champion powered his KTM 450 SX-F to the holeshot in the first moto, navigating the deep sand whoops of the iconic Sunshine Coast venue to a fifth-place result. A strong ride when the circuit was at its roughest in moto two saw Gibbs finish in third, successfully claiming third overall for the round and sealing the final place on the series podium.

Kirk Gibbs

“Last round here in Coolum, it went really well for me – I had a solid day and ended up third overall for the round and third overall in the MX1 championship. I’m happy with how the season ended and really can’t thank everyone from the team enough for all their effort throughout the year!”

Tanti reflects on unsuccessful title defence

2022 MX1 Champion Aaron Tanti (CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team) finished the 2023 ProMX championship in fourth place after another frustrating round which has typified his title defence season.

Tanti just couldn’t get momentum on his side during the series despite he and his CDR Yamaha team working hard to keep the championship in their position.

Just five points separated Tanti and the third placed rider, Kirk Gibbs, coming into the weekend so a strong performance at the final round could have seen the CDR rider on the championship podium.

Things were on track after race one when Tanti battled hard for a fourth-place finish, one ahead of Gibbs and narrowed the gap to just three points heading into the final moto. He then positioned himself well in moto two and was ahead of Gibbs when he fell and lost several positions. He fell again a few laps later and with it, any hope of a championship podium went out the window.

Aaron Tanti

“Today was a disappointing finish to the year and not the kind of season myself or the team expected. Last year, I was able to get on a roll and reel of some race and round wins but this year I could never string enough races together to really make an impact. Dean was winning a lot of races while Jed was so consistent while I was having up and down weekends. Appin was good for me, I was solid at Gilman but the rest of them aren’t good enough to win you a championship. I fell at Maitland and Toowoomba, two rounds that I’m good at and then the crash last week at QMP took me out of the hunt. But I will keep working hard as we have supercross to come and its my chance to redeem myself and get back up front again. Thank you to everyone that supports me as well as my mechanic, Allister, and the entire CDR Yamaha Team for working tirelessly throughout the season.”

Thor MX1 Final Championship Points – Top 10

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Dean FERRIS Yamaha 315 2 Jed BEATON Honda 291 3 Kirk GIBBS KTM 258 4 Aaron TANTI Yamaha 249 5 Kyle WEBSTER Honda 248 6 Hamish HARWOOD KTM 224 7 Brett METCALFE KTM 203 8 Luke CLOUT Yamaha 172 9 Todd WATERS Husqvarna 146 10 Zachary WATSON Honda 146

Factory Honda Racing dominate ProMX MX2 class

Factory Honda Racing claimed an MX2 championship (MX2) and two overall wins in the premier MX1 category at the final round of the Australian Motocross Championship.

Terrafirma Equipment Sales Honda’s Wilson Todd owned the MX2 championship and capped the season off with total domination in the final two motos. Winning the final moto of the season by more than 28-seconds.

Wilson Todd

“Honda’s CRF250R is awesome – look at Jett and Hunter [Lawrence] as well. This was a hard championship for me, as I battled many health demons. It has taken six months to get on top of it all; I am happy with the season and how we managed it.”

The team’s second MX2 rider, Polyflor Honda’s Brodie Connolly, had a stellar season. In his rookie year in MX2, he won a round and motos enroute to a final ranking of third. Brodie’s future is cemented with Honda. The team has yet to determine if that will be in Australia or America, however.

Brodie Connolly

“I would have liked to win more races, but I have learnt so much. This is my first full year in Australia. It would not have happened if Honda had not called! My path to here has not been easiest – I had not spent much time abroad, but this year has been amazing. I will be with Honda and Yarrive next year, but we have not decided if I will race here or overseas. I am off to America to start preparing for supercross so that I can give it a good go.”

Second for Crawford in MX2 Title chase

MX2 title challenger Nathan Crawford secured second place in the final standings as the curtain closed on the 2023 season at Coolum.

In the MX2 class, Crawford recorded the fourth-fastest time in qualifying at Coolum on the weekend, before fighting through the pack and the pain of a coccyx injury in the opening moto to finish second. Suiting up for another determined ride in moto two, the Queenslander pushed hard to take third place, which landed him P2 overall for the final round.

Claiming seven race wins and three overall round victories this year, Crawford pieced together a solid championship campaign in 2023 to claim second in the MX2 class championship standings.

Nathan Crawford

“We gave it everything we had here in Coolum. I had a big crash on the opening lap of qualifying yesterday where I got cleaned up by another rider, having gone down leading the field. We lined up today, which was really tough as the body wasn’t where it needed to be, but we ended up salvaging P2 on the day and for the championship. I scored a good number of wins and podiums throughout the season, so I’ve got to be happy with that. We showed a lot of fight and dug ourselves out of a pretty deep hole from the beginning of the season, so I can’t say a big enough thank you to the team. We fought hard and I’m proud of what we accomplished together in this year’s motocross championship.”

Pirelli MX2 Final Championship Points – Top 10

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Wilson TODD Honda 334 2 Nathan CRAWFORD KTM 299 3 Brodie CONNOLLY Honda 265 4 Rhys BUDD Yamaha 233 5 Noah FERGUSON Gas 227 6 Kayden MINEAR KTM 198 7 Liam ANDREWS Honda 168 8 Ryan ALEXANDERSON KTM 164 9 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna 145 10 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki 131

Byron Dennis claims Maxxis MX3 crown

After piecing together a season akin to that of an experienced veteran, GASGAS-supported racer Byron Dennis claimed his first ever MAXXIS MX3 championship in emphatic fashion by sealing the overall round win in Coolum.

Racing into the lead during the opening moto of the day, Dennis appeared as though he would wrap the title up a moto early, before a fall at the midway mark relegated him to second position.

Series rival Jack Mather (Raceline Berry Sweet Husqvarna Racing) made the move into the lead, capturing the win and pushing the quest for the championship into the second moto. Dennis recovered to finish second place, with KTM rider Deacon Paice finishing P3.

The stage was set for a showdown as the MAXXIS MX3 championship came down to the very last moto of 2023, and Dennis proved that he was up for the challenge, delivering a clutch performance to win the final moto by over 17 seconds, securing the round victory and the MAXXIS MX3 championship.

Second place on the day and in the series was Mather, who put up a valiant performance as he entered the final round under the weather, while GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing youngster Seth Burchell completed the round podium. Teammate Jake Cannon would wrap up P3 in the series standings following a standout year.

Maxxis MX3 Final Championship Points – Top 10

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Byron DENNIS GasGas 319 2 Jack MATHER Husqvarna 292 3 Jake CANNON Yamaha 226 4 Kobe DREW Yamaha 216 5 Cambell WILLIAMS Kawasaki 209 6 Seth BURCHELL Yamaha 200 7 Liam OWENS Husqvarna 175 8 Travis OLANDER Husqvarna 172 9 Rian KING KTM 158 10 Kayd KINGSFORD Yamaha 137

Charli Cannon lifts AUSPro MX Women’s Title

Charli Cannon took her second WMX championship after a final round domination on her home track at Coolum. It was also the first time she had stood on the podium since turning 18 so she was finally allowed to spray some champaign in celebration of another number 1 plate.

Cannon rounded the first turn inside the top four each time, passed into the lead within the opening laps and then continued to stretch out her lead all the way until the checkered flag. She won both races by approximately 30 seconds to stamp her authority in WMX and make it back-to-back championships.

Charli Cannon

“I was pretty nervous coming into the final round. I had to reset from last weekend at QMP and just trying and focus on riding well this weekend because there was no room for error in the points after that DNF. I also had to learn from last week and not make that same mistake again. I tried to rush a pass when I shouldn’t have, and I went down and damaged the bike so there was a lot going on in my head before the races started. But thankfully when the gates dropped, I was just able to race. I was able to get to the lead quickly without taking any risks and the track was super tough, especially in that second race so I was so focused on my lines and what was happening on the track, I didn’t really think about the championship. But I was pretty relieved when I came onto the final straight knowing that I had it won. Thank you Yamaha and the entire Yamalube Yamaha Team. Its great the support they have given me, and I think it’s been a big part in why there are more girls being supported in motocross. Also, to ProMX for giving us a platform to race. There are now more than 20 riders at each round and hopefully that continues to grow, and the women enjoy the experience of racing at these events.”

Honda’s female racers also did an amazing job taking second, third and fourth overall respectively. Factory riders Emma Milesevic and Tahlia O’Hare finished second and fourth, whilst it was ‘Ride Red’ rider Maddie Brown in third. Emma struggled at the final round, following a crash that she had a week ago. She rode maturely and managed her second place overall in the championship.

Emma Milesevic

“It was the toughest weekend. I was riding injured from the weekend before and was struggling to hold on. It was not fun finishing this way, but I am happy to take home second.“

EziLift MXW Final Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Charli CANNON Yamaha 150 2 Emma MILESEVIC Honda 131 3 Madison BROWN Honda 121 4 Tahlia O’HARE Honda 120 5 Taylor THOMPSON Yamaha 115 6 Madison HEALEY Honda 106 7 Amy BARTSCH KTM 86 8 Tahlia DREW Yamaha 86 9 Taylah McCUTCHEON Kawasaki 76 10 Holly VAN DER BOOR Yamaha 61

2023 MXGP of Netherlands, Arnhem

The FIM Motocross World Championship landed in Arnhem for Round 16 in the Dutch sand. Great weather and track conditions offered plenty to delight fans and competitors alike.

In MXGP, Romain Febvre won his sixth Grand Prix of the season, heading off Red Plate holder Jorge Prado.

Jeremy Seewer confirmed his return to form after his win in Sweden with a back-to-back podium and now sits third in the Championship standings.

In MX2, a consistent Liam Everts won his second Grand Prix of the season in a last lap thriller that saw Lucas Coenen finish second overall thanks to his win in race two. Simon Laengenfelder completed the podium with another race win to keep his podium streak going.

KRT team-mate Mitch Evans, second in morning Warm-up, rode a solid first moto as he moved forward to finish tenth.

Race two was following a similar pattern as he came from twelfth to challenge for tenth before fading to fifteenth in the closing laps as the effects of the sickness which had laid him low all week kicked in.

The Australian was twelfth overall in the GP and has comsolidated that ranking in the series standings.

Mitch Evans

“Today started with a good feeling in Warm-up and I got two decent starts but just didn’t have the flow. That was OK for P10 in moto one but the sickness I’ve been dealing with all week kicked in halfway through race two; I just didn’t have anything left in the tank and was riding round with my tongue in the chain. I showed good speed considering I was laid up all week so now it’s time to recover and carry the momentum into the last three rounds.”

2023 MXGP of Netherlands Highlights

2023 AMA Pro MX Championship Round Ten – Budds Creek

450 Round

The 10th overall victory of the season for Lawrence was arguably his toughest of the summer, as he was forced to dig deep to pull out the 1-1 sweep and keep his unblemished record intact.

With his third-place finish in the final moto Plessinger was able to secure a season-best runner-up finish (4-3), while Anderson’s resilient charges through the field in both motos was rewarded with third overall (2-5).

Lawrence needs to win the final two motos of the summer to become the third different rider to amass a perfect season, in what has been a historic first season of premier class competition.

Jett Lawrence – P1

“I’ve been super consistent with my starts this year, but I gave myself a pretty big disadvantage in the first moto. It was definitely something different, but I just had to be calculated on such a hard track to pass. The second moto started off a lot easier, but Chase really pushed me toward the end. I really started to make mistakes as we got toward the finish, but I gave myself just enough to push it over the line. I’m happy with my day overall, but time to go back to work and see if we can keep this thing going at Ironman.”

Aaron Plessinger – P2

“My starts were good today and it’s so much easier to run the pace of those guys when you’re up there from the beginning. Led the first moto for a long time, then tightened up and went to fourth, before the second moto was an all-out battle. I think there were four of us battling for that spot, and I managed to get Justin [Barcia], which gave me some clear track to come home in third. Man, second overall feels great, the fans were awesome, and I’m looking to close this thing out strong next weekend!”

Jason Anderson – P3

“Budds Creek is one of my favorite tracks on the circuit and today went really well. I was able to secure my best moto finish of the season and clinch a third overall on the day. The bike setup was immaculate all day on my KX450SR and I am ready for the last round of the series before SuperMotocross.”

Chase Sexton – P4

“I’m leaving Budds Creek with a 9-2 for fourth overall and some mixed feelings. Even though I never crashed hard, I definitely fell a lot today. I feel like in the second moto, I found another gear, and if I can bring that into Ironman, it would be a huge positive. Super-tough day overall, but I’m happy to end it on a good note.”

Justin Barcia – P5

“It was definitely a more productive day here at Budds Creek. I qualified sixth after two good practices, and we kind of used this weekend as a testing session. It’s hard coming back after being unable to test and do everything you need to do to prepare for the Nationals. Everyone has a lot of races under their belts, so we used press day as a test session, and then we changed the suspension going into the first moto. It worked out well for us today. We had two good starts, and battled up front in both motos. All in all I was extremely happy with where I’m at for not being able to train or anything. This is like only my fourth 30-minute moto since I started riding again, so considering that, I’m quite happy. We’ll keep plugging along and working hard. I’m looking forward to Indiana and we’ll keep building for SuperMotocross.”

Adam Cianciarulo – P7

“There are lots of positives to take from the day. In both motos the starts were there. A holeshot in Moto 1 and a second place start in Moto 2. The track was challenging, but being able to lead a lot of laps in the first moto was a good feeling. I’m looking forward to making more progress each day to finish the season strong.”

450 Round Results

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Jett Lawrence 1 1 50 2 Aaron Plessinger 4 3 38 3 Jason Anderson 2 5 38 4 Chase Sexton 9 2 34 5 Justin Barcia 5 4 34 6 Dylan Ferrandis 3 9 32 7 Adam Cianciarulo 7 6 29 8 Garrett Marchbanks 6 8 28 9 Ty Masterpool 8 7 27 10 Phillip Nicoletti 10 11 21 11 Fredrik Noren 13 10 19 12 Harri Kullas 12 12 18 13 Grant Harlan 11 14 17 14 Stephen Rubini 16 13 13 15 Anton Gole 15 15 12 16 Jay Wilson 14 16 12 17 Jace Kessler 17 18 7 18 Jose Butron 22 17 4 19 Romain Pape 20 19 3 20 Luca Marsalisi 18 25 3

250 Round

With identical moto finishes Lawrence (2-1) and Cooper (1-2) finished tied atop the overall standings, but the second-moto tie-breaker went to Lawrence for his seventh win of the season and forced Cooper to settle for his sixth runner-up effort of the summer.

Shimoda rounded out the overall podium with his third top-three performance of the year (7-3).

Lawrence, Cooper, and Shimoda remain the only riders mathematically eligible for the 250 Class title entering the finale next weekend. With no points lost or gained on Cooper, Lawrence will carry a 22-point advantage into Indiana’s Ironman Raceway next weekend in search of his first national championship.

Hunter Lawrence – P1

“It was definitely a weird day, with the first moto having two starts. It really was like doing two short sprints back-to-back. I’m happy we were able to take advantage of it and finish on the podium, but I prefer long motos. Going into the last race of the season, we know where we stand, and we know we won’t be changing anything drastic. We have a gameplan, and we’ll focus on running that out to the end. I’m looking forward to finishing this series strong and focusing on SuperMotocross.”

Justin Cooper – P2

“I gave it everything I had today. I got into second, but Hunter [Lawrence] was riding really good. I tried to close the gap and got a bit sketchy out there but did everything I could. We’ll see what we can do next weekend.”

Jo Shimoda – P3

“Today was a good one. I had a few minor mistakes in Moto 2 while I was charging towards the front, but I was able to hold on and bring home another overall podium. I’m looking forward to the last round next weekend and hope to keep the momentum rolling.”

Austin Forkner – P4

“I will take that! A holeshot in Moto 2 and a fourth overall on the day is much closer to where we want to be. My speed showed today and I know I belong up there every race. Big shoutout to the fans and my team for the continued support.”

Tom Vialle – P5

“Budds Creek was pretty good for me. I want to be on the podium, but I was really happy with how I rode today. Had a great start in moto one after the restart, but [Haiden] Deegan hit me hard in the back, and I very nearly crashed – came back to fifth. And second moto, just a bad start, which resulted in sixth. The bike was working really good today and I can’t wait for Ironman next week – I want to finish this motocross season with a podium.”

Jalek Swoll – P6

“I’d say this was a positive for me. I got back on the box, but I couldn’t secure it for the overall. I had a tough second moto and not the best start. I was buried, but I fought as hard as I could and got to 12th. I felt like I could have been on the box for the overall today,” said Swoll. “We’re taking this confidence and the momentum to the last round and getting excited for the playoffs.”

Carson Mumford – P8

“All day I felt as if I was at the practice track ripping laps. I was able to hit my lines and never fatigued throughout the motos. I had some good battles with Levi (Kitchen) and Stilez (Robertson) passing each other back and forth for the better position. Huge shoutout to the team for keeping my KX™250 running perfect all weekend.”

Julien Beaumer – P9

“Good start in the opening moto here at Budds, I was running fifth for a long time, but these races are much longer than what I’m used to and everyone is so fast, so a couple mistakes cost me a lot of time and I went to 11th. Moto two was good, I started in 12th, and was able to get to ninth for ninth overall on my pro debut. We met our expectations and we’ll take this momentum into next weekend.”

Seth Hammaker – P10

“Tough day at the races for me. I went down in the first corner of Moto 2 and had my work cut out for me. I put my head down and was able to fight through the pack to finish 14th.”

250 Round Results