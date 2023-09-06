Moto News Weekly Wrap
September 5, 2023
What’s New:
- FIM E-Xplorer World Cup wraps up in Sardinia Sept 15-17
- Aussie Flat Track Nationals head to Mick Doohan Raceway
- Full SuperMotocross field confirmed!
- Woffinden confirms broken hand
- Australian Supercross Privateer Program launched
- Yamaha ASX line-ups revealed
- Central Coast Cup this weekend!
- Higlett and Nielsen dominate QORC Rounds 9 & 10
- 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship & World Cups Calendars
- MXstore naming rights sponsor of Australian ISDE team
- Duncan wins WMX Motocross Championship – Cannon P9
- Toni Bou wraps up TrialGP season with a second win in France
- MA releases changes to MXW/SXW class eligibility & endorsements
- Bonacorsi claims EMX250 title a round early in Turkey
- 2023 MXGP Round 17 – MXGP of Turkiye
- 2023 FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain
- 2023 AFT Springfield Mile II – Tom Drane wins
FIM E-Xplorer World Cup wraps up in Sardinia Sept 15-17
The FIM and E-Xplorer have announced that the inaugural FIM E-Xplorer World Cup will conclude with a double-header round in Sardinia, Italy, on 15-16 and 17 September, in a week and a half’s time.
The final follows an opening round in Barcelona in Spain in May, round two in Crans Montana Switzerland in June, and most recently round three in Vollore Montagne, France.
Aussie Flat Track Nationals head to Mick Doohan Raceway September 16-17
The 2023 Aussie Flat Track Nationals (AFTN) heads to Mick Doohan Raceway (Raubers Rd, Banyo QLD) for the third and fourth rounds of the six-round series September 16 and 17 as the fastest flat track racers in the country battle it out across two different circuits at the one venue.
Saturday will see the highly anticipated Pro Twins class join the schedule alongside Clubman Open and the future stars in Junior 85 and Junior Lites, while the Pro 450 battle it out for the big money and bigger bragging rights as they look to build their championship on the more traditional flat track layout. Sunday will see the AFTN switch the more technical TT circuit featuring changes in direction and jumps to challenge riders.
With local favourite Jarred Brook, currently second in the championship, forced to miss the second installment of the series due to commitments racing the World Championship in Europe, the door is open as riders such as Matt Davies, Cyshan Weale, Billy Van Eerde and Daniel Wicks try to chase down Pro 450 series leader Mick Kirkness.
Dave Maddock – AFTN
“The weekend is set to be an exciting one as the series points begin to unfold, and battles within the classes reveal themselves even further. The team at North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club have been fantastic in preparing the venue for us, and it’s a drastically different surface to that of Appin, so it will be interesting to see how that impacts the leaderboard in each class. There’s 450 points on offer in most classes this weekend, and almost $5000 in cash and prizes to be won, so it’s set to be a great two days of racing.”
AFTN Weekend Schedule
- Round 3 – Saturday Sept. 17 – Flat Track
- 9:00am – Practice
- 9:50am – Qualifying
- 10:35am – Pro 450 Superpole
- 11:00am – Racing Underway
- 3:30pm – End of Activities
- Round 4 – Sunday Sept. 18 – TT
- 9:00am – Practice
- 9:40am – Qualifying
- 10:20am – Pro 450 Superpole
- 10:50am – Racing Underway
- 3:45pm – End of Activities
Full SuperMotocross field confirmed!
SuperMotocross (SMX) League has announced the final field of racers that will contest the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff round this Saturday, September 9, from zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina.
A total of 60 athletes, split evenly across the 450cc and 250cc divisions, will tackle the one-of-a-kind track layout currently being constructed at “The Bellagio of Dragstrips” for the first of three postseason races.
Due to various circumstances across each division, the seeded field has been adjusted to reflect the current status of each athlete. In the 450cc class, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac will be forced to forgo the SMX Playoffs as he continues to recover from a ruptured achilles suffered earlier this season.
As a result, the seeded premier class field will consist of 19 racers and will in turn provide three transfer positions out of the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ).
In the 250cc class, Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence will contest the 450cc division as the third seed and will forgo his spot in the 250cc field.
An additional vacancy will come from Team Honda HRC rookie Chance Hymas, who continues his recovery from a torn ACL suffered this summer. With the absence of two seeds, the 250cc class will provide four transfer positions out of the LCQ.
Woffinden confirms broken hand
Australian Supercross Privateer Program launched
The FOX Australian Supercross Championship has launched a new Privateer Support Program, supported by MXstore, created with the aim to better support, profile and financially reward privateer riders.
Forming part of the championship’s three-year growth strategy, the program delivers exciting incentives to privateers including MXstore’s Privateer Payout. With $1000.00 up for grabs for the highest-placed privateer in each category (SX1, SX2 & SX3) and a change to the prize money structure (SX1 & SX2) with money paid down to 20th place, the increased prize pool will deliver more financial recognition and opportunities for these riders.
Additionally, other key initiatives of the program include content and social support, rider profiling, presence in main pit areas and fan activities at events, as well as racewear and apparel discounts.
Championship Director, Kelly Bailey, noted the wider strategic goal of ‘getting more riders in gates’ at all levels to help deliver sustainable growth for supercross in Australia, together with privateer and industry feedback, prompting the new program.
Kelly Bailey
“We are committed to building a community around Australian Supercross – that means recognising and supporting the privateers who aspire to reach professional careers or are simply racing as they love the sport but pursue these dreams independently. The Privateer Support Program, together with the reintroduction of 85cc racing, are steps forward and align with our on-going commitment to nurture the next generation of talent in Australia. We appreciate privateer racing will continue to be a costly exercise but hope the program can provide some financial relief, more incentives and profiling, and a strong sense of industry support. We also thank MXstore for their support of the program and constant efforts to back supercross in Australia from grassroots to the professional level.”
A privateer rider is defined as someone who is not part of an official manufacturer or manufacturers’ Satellite team, or receiving any financial payment or reimbursement, other than result bonuses. Additionally, the rider must not have finished in the top three in the SX1 or SX2 AUSX Championship in the last three years.
2023 Australian Supercross Championship Calendar
- Round 1: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, South Australia – October 7
- Round 2: McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle, New South Wales – November 11
- Round 3: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Victoria – November 24
Yamaha ASX line-ups revealed
As previously announced, Josh Hill will return to contest the championship with the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy team in the SX1 class. Hill will join 2023 team members, Aaron Tanti, and Luke Clout in a three-pronged attack on the YZ450F. Hill has been a regular visitor to Australia and a longtime friend and partner to the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team.
US based racer, Robbie Wageman, will also make the trip to Australia to join the WBR Yamaha team. Wageman will contest the SX2 class and be teamed up with Ryder Kingsford, while Bailey Malkiewicz will tackle the SX1 class on his YZ450F. This will mark Wageman’s first trip to Australia. He has been a consistent top 15 finisher in the US Supercross Championship recently so he will be more than competitive when he hits Australian shores.
The Yamalube Yamaha Racing Team will have Jayce Cosford and Kaleb Barham fly the flag in the SX2 class. Both riders are skilled at Supercross with Cosford a top five regular last season and Barham always near the front on the tighter stadium circuits.
Canadian Cole Thompson will return down under for the 2023 Australian Supercross Championship and reunite with the Serco Yamaha team. Thompson made his debut in Australia with Serco Yamaha and raced to a second-place finish in the SX2 (250cc) championship last season on board the team YZ250F. He will race alongside Rhys Budd on the Serco Yamaha team.
Cole Thompson
“I had a great time racing in Australia last year and made a lot of new friends, so I was super keen to get back down there and do the 2023 championship. Despite carrying an injury earlier in the year, I now feel good and looking forward to getting the championship started in Adelaide in October. I feel a little more confident going into this year’s championship as I have experienced how their racing works, how the tracks are built and the riders I will compete against. The riders in Australia are talented and hard to beat, so I will need to be at my best if I am to improve on last years’ result.”
Central Coast Cup this weekend!
With Peter Baker
The Construction Team 2023 Central Coast Cup long track motorcycle meeting will be staged this weekend (September 9 and 10) at the Allen Park track at Somersby, near Gosford. Since its inception in 2005 the Central Coast Cup meeting has established itself as one of the major non-championship meetings on the dirt track calendar.
There have been many significant names in the sport who have their names on the honour roll of winners in both the senior and junior (13 to U/16s) cups. Two previous winners of the senior event will be trying to add another success to their records while as often happens there must be a new name added to the honour roll of winners of the junior event this weekend.
Host club member David Smith has a chance to become the winningest rider in the history of the event, an honour he currently shares with Queenslander Jace Castles with three wins each.
Hunter Club rider Luke Bush is the defending champion and he is striving to become only the second rider ever to win the event in successive years.
But there could well be a different rider standing atop the rostrum after the eight-lap final with a number of serious contenders headed by former Junior Cup winner Grant Charnock from Forbes who has recently scored a class win and a third placing at the Australian Senior Track Championships.
Kurri Kurri duo Cody Lewis and Angus Hutchinson, Brayden Gay and Jacob Richardson from the Hunter, Tamworth’s Blake Wilby, another host club rider Peter Smith and former speedway star Taylor Poole all come with good credentials.
There is only a small field for the Junior Cup with one Queensland visitor Bodie Paige throwing out a challenge to Hugh Hope-Hodgetts from Forbes, Jayden Holder from Kempsey, Max Earl from Newcastle and local Lachlan Russell.
The other junior classes will feature a number of riders who were successful at the Australian Junior Track Championships back in July including champions Jake Paige (9-U/13s) from Queensland, Cohen McCosker (7-U/9s) from the Hunter and both girls’ champions Romee Flewell-Smith from Queensland and host club rider Amelia Kotze.
Many of the riders contesting the Senior Cup are also riding in the MX Open and Pro 450 classes which will culminate in a final after five rounds of heats. There is also a class for the Over 35s which always provides some close racing.
Action fires up on Saturday morning with practice then three rounds of racing for all classes before the Clock on the Wall KO format for both seniors and juniors in the afternoon.
Sunday action gets underway at 10 am with two more rounds and finals of all classes before the 8-lap finals of both the Junior and then Senior Cup will wrap up the program early in the afternoon.
Entry fee for spectators this weekend will be $10 per vehicle payable at the gate as a tax deductible donation to the St Johns First Aid.
The Allen Park track is situated at Debenham Road North, Somersby.
For more information about the Central Coast Junior Motor Cycle Club check out the club’s website www.ccjuniormotorcycleclub.org.au
Higlett and Nielsen dominate QORC Rounds 9 & 10
Last weekend saw Beta Motorcycles Australia enduro rider, Fraser Higlett and supported rider Ebony Nielsen head to Murphys Creek, QLD for rounds 9 & 10 of the Queensland Off Road Championship.
Located just outside of Toowoomba, the tracks on Saturday were dry, tight, and technical with creek crossings, challenging rock faces and plenty of dust. Sunday saw more fast paced riding on hard pack tracks which continued to test the riders.
Fresh from rounds 7 & 8 of the AORC in South Australia, Fraser took to the track on his RR 390 Racing and continued to ride strong all weekend with wins on both days. Higlett is well on his way to securing back-to-back A Pro class QORC Championship wins, with the final round of the championship later this month.
Fraser Higlett
“It was great to come away with another win on the weekend. The tracks were great and the bike performed really well throughout both days. I’m looking forward to the final round of the QORC at Kyogle later this month.”
Ebony Nielsen head to the track for the first time aboard a Beta, with her bike of choice being the RR 300 Racing. Saturday’s track was tight and technical which suited Nielsen very well thanks to her hard enduro background.
The track on Sunday was faster, on open hard pack fire trails and after trailing in second place for much of the race, Ebony was able to bring it home and take the top spot. Ebony dominated in the I Ladies class, coming first place on both days and with a clean sweep of all sprints.
Fraser and Ebony return to the track on 16/17 September for Rounds 9 & 10 of the AORC and the final round of the QORC at Kyogle, NSW.
2024 World Rally-Raid Championship & World Cups Calendars
The FIM and W2RC have unveiled its 2024 calendar, featuring 5 races held on four continents in season three of the FIA-FIM World Rally-Raid Championship. In addition to classics such as the Dakar, the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge and the Rallye du Maroc, the Desafío Ruta 40 is returning for the second year in a row and, as in 2022, there will be a European round, namely, the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Transibérico through Portugal and Spain.
Following the 46th Dakar in Saudi Arabia and the ADDC in the Emirates, the W2RC caravan will leave Asia for Europe before moving on to Latin America. After the summer break, Africa, the cradle of the sport, will crown the victors in the traditional finale in Morocco.
2024 WRRC & World Cups Calendar
|Date
|Event
|Country
|5-19 January
|Dakar
|Saudi Arabia
|25 Feb-2 Mar
|Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
|United Arab Emirates
|2-7 April
|BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Transibérico
|Portugal
|2-8 June
|Desafio Ruta 40
|Argentina
|5-11 October
|Rallye du Maroc
|Morocco
MXstore naming rights sponsor of Australian ISDE team
Team Australia’s quest for 2023 International Six Day Enduro (ISDE) glory will again receive backing from online retailer, MXstore, which carries Australia’s largest range of riding gear, aftermarket dirt bike parts and accessories.
The 2023 instalment of the historic teams’ event – first held in 1913 – will be returning to South America for the first time since 2018 when it’s held in San Juan, Argentina from November 6-11.
Australia will be represented by a women’s team in 2023, featuring ISDE stalwarts Jessica Gardiner and Tayla Jones – both six-time winners – and multiple junior girls national off-road champion and four-time Hattah Desert Race winner Danielle McDonald. Gardiner and Jones were both part of the ISDE success in South America in 2018.
For Mark Briggs from MXstore, the opportunity to support the riders at the ISDE is an exciting one.
Mark Briggs
“We’re thrilled to be supporting Team Australia for the 2023 ISDE. Enduro is obviously such a huge part of our sport and being able to support our Aussie women competing at the pinnacle is a proud moment for us. We can’t wait to see them in action over in Argentina and witness again how incredible these athletes really are.”
Courtney Duncan wins FIM World WMX Women’s Motocross Championship
Courtney Duncan has wrapped up FIM World WMX Women’s Motocross Championship title number four, at Afyonkarahisar in Turkey, taking the final round overall and the gold medal, on her Big Van World MTX Kawasaki.
Courtney Duncan – P1 & 2023 WMX World Champion
“Honestly I was not too stressed today; I knew what I needed to do and I know how to ride mud. Anything can happen in these conditions but I got a good start and just stayed upright. The conditions were difficult and slippery but it was the same for everyone and I ran it home in second; that was enough for the overall victory and the championship. It’s been a really good season with four GP wins and we were really consistent; for sure it’s a challenge when there are such long breaks between some races after you have started to build momentum but we kept our focus. I feel like we definitely stepped it up this year and my Kawasaki never missed a beat. And this title means so much to me; the first one in 2019 was a sigh of relief, getting the monkey off my back, but I got knocked down last year with my injury and I really wanted to raise the bar this year. It took a lot of hard work but my mom’s here this weekend for the first time and to experience one with her is very special so first we’ll enjoy this one and then we’ll start to work for the next one!”
Australian Charli Cannon also make an impact in Turkey, racing to a six-place finish in race one, but not able to capitalise on that pace in race two, recording no points. Cannon did end the season with a top-10 finish however, claiming ninth in the overall standings.
WMX Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Man.
|Total
|1
|Duncan, C.
|NZL
|KAW
|270
|2
|Guillen, D.
|ESP
|GAS
|240
|3
|Van Drunen, L.
|NED
|KAW
|230
|4
|Valk, Lynn
|NED
|FAN
|211
|5
|Andersen, Sara
|DEN
|KTM
|166
|6
|Fontanesi, K.
|ITA
|GAS
|157
|7
|Papenmeier, L.
|GER
|YAM
|145
|8
|Jans-Beken, B.
|NED
|YAM
|130
|9
|Cannon, Charli
|AUS
|YAM
|106
|10
|van der Vlist, S.
|NED
|YAM
|98
Toni Bou wraps up TrialGP season with a second win in France
There was a spectacular close to the season for the Repsol Honda Trial Team. On the second day of competition in Vertolaye, France, Toni Bou took another victory after winning the title just 24 hours earlier. His teammate, Gabriel Marcelli, achieved a podium and sealed third place in the championship.
Toni Bou
“It has been a perfect weekend for us, with the title yesterday and another victory today. Jaime pushed us today and it was a fun race in which in the end we were able to get the win, so I ended up very happy. Now we are focused on winning the Nations Title, which is also important for us, and especially on the final stretch of the XTrial World Championship. I can’t wait to return to the indoor series, where we will try to fight for another title.”
On Sunday’s first lap, Bou was relentless and topped the standings with 12 penalty points, 6 fewer than the second-place finisher. For the second lap, he managed to maintain the lead until the end and took another victory, putting the icing on the cake in an impeccable season.
After winning the title on the first day at the French town, Bou continues to increase his record tally with his latest victory. The current Outdoor World Champion closes the 2023 season with 11 victories, seven of them consecutive, and three podiums.
Jaime Busto took second in the standings and on the day, to finish off his season in fine form.
Jaime Busto
“I am really happy because this weekend I was feeling at one with the bike and was able to put in two good performances. I tried to push Toni hard, but he wasn’t fading or throwing away any marks. In the end I got two second place results, which is fine and I have finished second in the championship. I am happy with this year. It was a new team and new bike for me so in some ways, I wasn’t expecting such good results so quickly. To be able to get some wins and put pressure on Toni is incredible for me and I can’t thank the team enough. I am now going to train hard and I think next year is looking very positive.”
The first lap did not start in the best way for Gabriel Marcelli who, after making some mistakes, was in fifth position. On the second lap, the Repsol Honda rider improved and managed to finish in third place overall, one point ahead of Matteo Grattarola, with whom he was competing for third place in the standings.
Marcelli thus earned the spot after an intense fight during the season with Adam Raga and Grattarola. In 2023, the Repsol Honda Trial Team rider has taken a total of seven podiums and the best position in his sporting career in the World Championship.
Gabriel Marcelli
“We took third in the championship and also two podiums in the races on Saturday and Sunday. I think it has been a great weekend and we are really happy. The goal for the season has been achieved, so now it’s time to recharge our batteries and take another step next year. The most positive thing about this season has been how the entire team have supported me and helped me in moments that have not been easy. I have felt their support every day and in every race. They have also been giving 110%, and that has been reflected in the results, so I want to thank all of them.”
The day before the debut of Vertolaye as a TrialGP World Championship venue saw success for the Repsol Honda Trial Team riders on the first day of competition. Toni Bou earned victory and was proclaimed Outdoor World Champion for the seventeenth time. His teammate, Gabriel Marcelli, rounded off the podium at the French event.
From the start of the first lap, Bou went all-out. The Repsol Honda Trial Team rider quickly took the lead after completing the first few zones with 0 penalty points. On a lap in which time was decisive, at the end of the twelve zones he accrued 5 points for exceeding the time limit -also something that happened to his direct rivals. On the second lap, the Repsol Honda rider maintained the lead and improved his time, which gave him a tenth win of the year.
It gave him his 17th consecutive World Title. The Repsol Honda Trial Team rider continues to increase his extensive record of achievements, which includes 33 titles -seventeen outdoor and sixteen indoor. In addition, he has a total of 142 TrialGP wins, 10 of them this season, 11 once you include the season final result.
The next challenge for the Repsol Honda Trial Team riders will be next weekend with the Trial of Nations, in which Toni Bou and Gabriel Marcelli will participate along with Jaime Busto.
2023 TrialGP Final Standings – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Total
|1
|BOU Toni
|SPA
|Repsol Honda Team
|271
|2
|BUSTO Jaime
|SPA
|Gas Gas Factory Team
|236
|3
|MARCELLI Gabriel
|SPA
|Repsol Honda Team
|191
|4
|GRATTAROLA Matteo
|ITA
|Beta Trueba
|169
|5
|RAGA Adam
|SPA
|TRRS Factory Team
|155
|6
|GELABERT Aniol
|SPA
|Beta Trueba
|137
|7
|CASALES Jorge
|SPA
|Scorpa Factory
|115
|8
|BINCAZ Benoit
|FRA
|Sherco Factory Team
|87
|9
|GELABERT Miquel
|SPA
|Vertigo
|79
|10
|FAJARDO Jeroni
|SPA
|Sherco Factory Team
|75
MA releases changes to MXW/SXW class eligibility & endorsements
The Women in Motorcycling Committee (WIM), in conjunction with MA, proposed the change, decreasing the lower age limit for the MXW class at Australian championship events to 15 (making a new MXW/SXW class of 15 years and over, endorsements apply).
This follows on from the same previous change to MX2, allowing endorsed 15-year-old competitors to compete in MX2. MA believes this will provide national opportunities to younger riders which will boost participation and allow the class to align to the existing MX2 class and the FIM women’s capacity.
By creating a new pathway with an overlap in age group classes, riders will have flexibility of choice to remain in the juniors or move up to a senior class(es) should they feel they are ready with the appropriate endorsement to reflect this.
MA and the WIM Committee believe the introduction of the new MXW/SXW classes will support development in MX and SX for talented female competitors who may be impeded in progressing to the senior ranks.
There are no changes to the current junior categories allowing those from 13-U16 years to compete at national championships in their chosen classes.
Age eligibility for all classes remains January of any given year, which is consistent with the current ruling.
New rules (for National MX/SX Championships only)
- 8.1 CATEGORY FOR SENIOR AUSTRALIAN MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- MXW (Women 15 years and over): 122-150cc two-stroke and 200-250cc four-stroke. Endorsements apply.
- 8.2 CATEGORY FOR SENIOR AUSTRALIAN SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- SX2 Women (Women 15 years and over): 122-150cc two-stroke and 200-250cc four-stroke; capacity and SX endorsements apply.
Please note:
Competing in MXW or SXW does not prevent any eligible junior girls from competing in any other junior age-specific class including the MX3/SX3 classes at Australian Championship events;
There is no change to sections 8.6 Senior competition classes: Motocross and Supercross, or 8.7 Junior Competion Classes: Motocross and Arenacross; and
There are no changes to classes at state or club level.
Bonacorsi wraps up EMX250 title in Turkey
The penultimate round of the EMX250 in Afyon, Turkiye witnessed greatness in the making with many battles and good racing over the weekend, giving Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing Team’s Andrea Bonacorsi the opportunity to clinch the overall and the EMX250 Championship Title with one round to spare and a 100% podium record for the season.
The round of Turkiye then saw Andrea Bonacorsi win the overall with an impressive second race win in front of Fantic Racing MX’s Cas Valk who has confirmed week after week his talent, with Kay Karssemakers, third and well placed to take runner-up at the final.
In Race 1, Husqvarna BT Racing Team’s Maxime Grau took the best start and command of the race in front of Cas Valk and KTM Beddini Racing Team’s Valerio Lata. Grau was doing very well until lap 3 of 15 when he crashed.
Valk didn’t need to take the lead but Lata started to threaten the Dutch rider and launched himself up the inside of Valk to take the lead on lap 5. A couple of corners later, Lata went down and was out of the lead which left Valk off the hook. Valk pulled away and flew to victory continuing on his recent form.
In Race 2, Fueri took another good start with the Holeshot and the lead but unfortunately the young French rider committed a mistake and fell to sixth while Karssmakers took the lead in front of Lata.
Karssemakers was doing all he could to delay Bonacorsi’s title win while Bonacorsi made a decent start into fourth on the opening lap. Karssemakers was getting under pressure by Lata when Bonacorsi caught them up and overtook both rider over the course of two laps to show his determination to win the Title with a race and overall win.
By lap seven, Bonacorsi was the new leader and started to pull away from Karssemakers to comfortably clinch the race win, the overall round in Turkiye and the EMX250 Championship.
Bonacorsi took the round overall ahead of Valk, Karssemakers third, Lata fourth and Prugnieres fifth, with a close top four.
Bonacorsi’s 393 championship points handed him the title, but Karssemakers only leads Valk by 29-points, so some care will be needed in the final round.
Andrea Bonacorsi
“It was really good. I struggled a bit on Saturday but today I managed to win it and win the overall. I really want to thank a lot my whole family who is at home watching, my boss and everybody around me, Yamaha, Monster Energy who all helped me so much to achieve this goal. We finally made it and thanks to everyone.”
EMX250 Turkey Round Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Man
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Bonacorsi, Andrea
|ITA
|YAM
|18
|25
|43
|2
|Valk, Cas
|NED
|FAN
|25
|16
|41
|3
|Karssemakers, Kay
|NED
|HUS
|16
|22
|38
|4
|Lata, Valerio
|ITA
|KTM
|20
|18
|38
|5
|Prugnieres, Quentin Marc
|FRA
|KAW
|14
|20
|34
|6
|Zanchi, Ferruccio
|ITA
|KTM
|22
|10
|32
|7
|Garib, Benjamin
|CHI
|KAW
|15
|15
|30
|8
|Reisulis, Karlis Alberts
|LAT
|YAM
|13
|13
|26
|9
|Osterhagen, Haakon
|NOR
|FAN
|10
|12
|22
|10
|Grau, Maxime
|FRA
|HUS
|11
|9
|20
|11
|Canet, Edgar
|ESP
|KTM
|12
|8
|20
|12
|Cazal, Xavier
|FRA
|GAS
|8
|11
|19
|13
|Fueri, Alexis
|FRA
|FAN
|0
|14
|14
|14
|Ruffini, Luca
|ITA
|KTM
|7
|7
|14
|15
|Dieudonne, Wesly
|BEL
|HUS
|9
|4
|13
|16
|Vennekens, Nicolas
|BEL
|GAS
|6
|6
|12
|17
|Gwyther, Kelton
|GBR
|KTM
|5
|5
|10
|18
|Hid, Efe Kemal
|TUR
|YAM
|1
|3
|4
|19
|Kuzu, Ata
|TUR
|YAM
|4
|0
|4
|20
|Uçum, Ömer
|TUR
|KTM
|3
|0
|3
|21
|Selek, Yigit ali
|TUR
|GAS
|0
|2
|2
|22
|Gurur, Beytullah
|TUR
|KAW
|2
|0
|2
|23
|Musaoglu, Mehmet Emin
|TUR
|KTM
|0
|1
|1
EMX250 Standings after Turkey
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Bonacorsi, A.
|ITA
|YAM
|393
|2
|Karssemakers, K.
|NED
|HUS
|334
|3
|Valk, Cas
|NED
|FAN
|305
|4
|Zanchi, F.
|ITA
|KTM
|272
|5
|Prugnieres, Q.
|FRA
|KAW
|249
|6
|Lata, Valerio
|ITA
|KTM
|241
|7
|Rossi, M.
|FRA
|KTM
|199
|8
|Reisulis, K.
|LAT
|YAM
|197
|9
|Van Erp, Ivano
|NED
|YAM
|190
|10
|Fueri, Alexis
|FRA
|FAN
|158
|11
|Tuani, F.
|ITA
|KTM
|149
|12
|Grau, Maxime
|FRA
|HUS
|134
|13
|Greutmann, N.
|SUI
|KTM
|98
|14
|Vettik, Meico
|EST
|TM
|93
|15
|Cazal, Xavier
|FRA
|GAS
|90
|16
|Nilsson, S.
|ESP
|GAS
|83
|17
|Osterhagen, H.
|NOR
|FAN
|78
|18
|Rossi, Andrea
|ITA
|KTM
|59
|19
|Bidzans, E.
|LAT
|HUS
|58
|20
|Nickel, Cato
|GER
|KTM
|58
2023 MXGP Round 17 – MXGP of Turkiye
For the full report see:
Gajser tops MXGP of Turkiye | Everts wins MX2
Round 17 of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship took place over the weekend with the MXGP of Turkiye. Rain compicated things on Saturday while come Sunday Team HRC’s Tim Gajser marked his big return to the top step after one year since his last podium.
Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre claimed his seventh podium in a row in second, closing in on Championship leader Jorge Prado. Rounding the podium was Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Maxime Renaux for the first time since coming back from injury.
In MX2, Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Liam Everts won back-to-back Grand Prix to keep his title chances alive, F&H Kawasaki Racing Team’s Kevin Horgmo claiming a well-deserved podium in second, thanks to his first race win of the season. Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Jago Geerts rounded the podium for the first time since his return from injury.
A storm had earlier hit the MXGP of Turkiye track in Afyon, just moments before the MXGP riders headed to the gate for their qualification race, and after waiting to see if conditions improved, the decision was made to cancel the race and take the results from the timed practice into the two GP-scoring motos on Sunday.
Aussie Mitch Evans raced to a solid twelfth place in race one, significantly denying his team-mate’s championship rival a point through the closing laps of the moto, and was looking for a top placing in moto two as he raced in the wheel tracks of his Kawasaki colleague through turn two.
However the Australian was soon losing positions and it became clear only at the completion of the thirty-five minute moto that he had ridden in great pain in his wrist to salvage points for a brave seventeenth. He remains twelfth in the series standings.
2023 MXGP of Turkiye Highlights
MXGP Standings – Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Man.
|Total
|1
|Prado, Jorge
|ESP
|GAS
|841
|2
|Febvre, Romain
|FRA
|KAW
|774
|3
|Seewer, Jeremy
|SUI
|YAM
|676
|4
|Coldenhoff, G.
|NED
|YAM
|628
|5
|Fernandez, R.
|ESP
|HON
|570
|6
|Vlaanderen, C.
|NED
|YAM
|532
|7
|Herlings, J.
|NED
|KTM
|456
|8
|Forato, A.
|ITA
|KTM
|444
|9
|Guillod, V.
|SUI
|HON
|310
|10
|Renaux, Maxime
|FRA
|YAM
|302
|11
|Paturel, B.
|FRA
|YAM
|244
|12
|Evans, M.
|AUS
|KAW
|235
|13
|Guadagnini, M.
|ITA
|GAS
|227
|14
|Watson, Ben
|GBR
|BET
|221
|15
|Bogers, Brian
|NED
|HON
|217
|16
|Östlund, Alvin
|SWE
|HON
|202
|17
|Gajser, Tim
|SLO
|HON
|199
|18
|Koch, Tom
|GER
|KTM
|150
|19
|Lupino, A.
|ITA
|BET
|150
|20
|Jonass, Pauls
|LAT
|HON
|126
MX2 Standings – Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Man.
|Total
|1
|Adamo, Andrea
|ITA
|KTM
|732
|2
|Everts, Liam
|BEL
|KTM
|684
|3
|Geerts, Jago
|BEL
|YAM
|650
|4
|Laengenfelder, S.
|GER
|GAS
|645
|5
|Coenen, Lucas
|BEL
|HUS
|520
|6
|Van De Moosdijk, R.
|NED
|HUS
|508
|7
|Horgmo, Kevin
|NOR
|KAW
|505
|8
|de Wolf, Kay
|NED
|HUS
|501
|9
|Benistant, T.
|FRA
|YAM
|462
|10
|Elzinga, Rick
|NED
|YAM
|352
|11
|Pancar, Jan
|SLO
|KTM
|321
|12
|Oliver, Oriol
|ESP
|KTM
|278
|13
|Weckman, Emil
|FIN
|HON
|242
|14
|Gifting, Isak
|SWE
|GAS
|233
|15
|Coenen, Sacha
|BEL
|KTM
|232
|16
|Mc Lellan, C.
|RSA
|HON
|226
|17
|Braceras, D.
|ESP
|KAW
|204
|18
|Haarup, Mikkel
|DEN
|KTM
|170
|19
|Olsson, Filip
|SWE
|HUS
|57
|20
|Stauffer, M.
|AUT
|KTM
|52
2023 FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain
See the full rundown:
Vaculik pips Holder for FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain victory
Slovak star Martin Vaculik was elated to live a childhood dream as he won the FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain – Cardiff on the “best prepared track I have ever seen” at Principality Stadium on Saturday evening.
The Zarnovica-born racer produced an ice-cool four laps to win an epic final ahead of Australian champion Jack Holder, Poland’s Speedway GP World Championship leader Bartosz Zmarzlik and Swedish No.1 Fredrik Lindgren, who all produced a lively battle for second and third place.
Jack Holder
“I didn’t need that crash in the first race. I tried to move my hand out of the way, but I hit it and it was definitely sore. It was tough; back-to-back races in my second and third rides sort of killed me. But I am over the moon. This was the aim – to come back for Cardiff. I put myself through the ringer to be here – a lot of pain. I am definitely not one for putting it on. It was definitely sore out there, but it was worth it. I just wanted to get to the semi; I did that, and I got to the final. Then I was thinking, ‘Let’s go! I can do it – just four more laps.’ But that final was hectic! I need to watch that back. Coming out of the first corner, Bartek was on the back wheel, and I thought I was going over the fence. But he controlled it. Then Freddie came around and I was thinking, ‘I don’t need this at all!’ Second feels like a win for me.”
2023 FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain Results
FIM SGP Standings following 2023 SGP of Britain
2023 AFT Springfield Mile II – Tom Drane wins
Images by Tim Lester
Nine riders ran in contention for victory for the full ten laps and two minutes of the epic finale, running five wide and swapping positions all the while, with the runner-up position in the title race to be decided between Drane and Brunner.
As unpredictable as it was, throughout it all the top three positions were dominated by the usual suspects: Kopp, Tom Drane (No. 59 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F), and Chase Saathoff (No. 88 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R).
Drane took the white flag in the lead with Kopp on his rear wheel. But before any Saturday flashbacks could fully materialize, Saathoff blew past Kopp and dove under his Aussie rival entering Turn 3 for the final time.
The Honda ace leapt out of Turn 4 with his maiden victory in his sights, but his ascension to Progressive AFT winner status was cruelly delayed once again when Drane powered ahead to steal the win at the line by 0.043 seconds.
The victory was Drane’s fourth of the season and more than enough to leapfrog his teammate and Sunday fourth-place finisher Trevor Brunner (No. 21 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) for second position in the final standings.
Tom Drane
“This means a lot to do it here, at Springfield, with some Aussie fans out there. My career pretty much started at this track. I can’t thank my whole team enough for all their effort to get us here.”
The near miss was Saathoff’s ninth podium of the season and his sixth runner-up. Meanwhile, two-time champion Kopp finished third to round out his incredible eight-win season with an 11th podium.
Kody Kopp
“The season comes to an end here in Springfield! We pulled another podium finish, which is pretty crazy considering how we started the year with the Miles, so it’s a testament to how hard the team has worked throughout the year to get us to where we are now. The pressure was lifted today after the championship was wrapped up yesterday, so it was a fun race to enjoy, and we ended up just a little short in third place. Stoked on the season though and already looking forward to defending this thing next year!”
Morgen Mischler (No. 13 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R), Trent Lowe (No. 48 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R), Declan Bender (No. 216 Killer Bee Racing/Luczak Racing KTM 450 SX-F), and James Ott (No. 19 1st Impressions Race Team/Husqvarna Racing FC450) finished fractions of a second back in fifth through eighth, respectively.
Kopp’s teammate, Max Whale (No. 18 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-F), crossed the stripe as the final rider in the lead pack, registering a ninth-place result despite finishing only 0.637 seconds off the victory. The result was still stout enough to hold onto a championship top-five ranking, however, with an ultimate class order of Kopp (351), Drane (310), Brunner (305), Saathoff (291), and Whale (266).
Max Whale
“All in all things went fairly well this season, as it’s the first time in a while I’ve made it through all rounds healthy. Lots of learnings and takeaways this year, but I feel like I have a lot more to give, so we’ll come back next year stronger and faster. My race here was good, first through 10th were in a super-tight battle, we were all there at the front of the pack, and I ended up ninth. Congratulations to Kody and the whole team, job well done to those guys, and we’ll be up for the fight again next year.”
AFT Singles Main Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|Points
|1
|Tom Drane
|Yamaha YZ450F
|18 Laps
|25
|2
|Chase Saathoff
|Honda CRF450R
|+0.043
|21
|3
|Kody Kopp
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+0.159
|18
|4
|Trevor Brunner
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+0.203
|16
|5
|Morgen Mischler
|Honda CRF450R
|+0.325
|15
|6
|Trent Lowe
|Honda CRF450R
|+0.481
|14
|7
|Declan Bender
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+0.587
|13
|8
|James Ott
|Husqvarna FC450
|+0.603
|12
|9
|Max Whale
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+0.637
|11
|10
|Cole Zabala
|Honda CRF450R
|+2.934
|10
|11
|Tarren Santero
|Honda CRF450R
|+4.637
|9
|12
|Shayna Texter-Bauman
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+10.671
|8
|13
|Travis Petton IV
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+10.751
|7
|14
|Chad Cose
|Husqvarna FC450
|+14.048
|6
|15
|Tyler Raggio
|Honda CRF450R
|+14.272
|5
|16
|Dalton Gauthier
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+14.305
|4
|17
|Hunter Bauer
|Honda CRF450R
|+14.356
|3
|18
|Jared Lowe
|Honda CRF450R
|+15.864
|2
|19
|Landen Smith
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+24.075
|1
AFT Singles Standings – Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Kody Kopp
|351
|2
|Tom Drane
|310
|3
|Trevor Brunner
|305
|4
|Chase Saathoff
|291
|5
|Max Whale
|266
|6
|Trent Lowe
|260
|7
|Dalton Gauthier
|247
|8
|Morgen Mischler
|200
|9
|James Ott
|178
|10
|Chad Cose
|170
|11
|Travis Petton IV
|113
|12
|Aidan RoosEvans
|92
|13
|Tarren Santero
|91
|14
|Shayna Texter-Bauman
|84
|15
|Cole Zabala
|82
|16
|Jared Lowe
|80
|17
|Declan Bender
|65
|18
|Hunter Bauer
|63
|19
|Justin Jones
|62
|20
|Logan Eisenhard
|43
Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle
Jared Mees (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Rogers Racing/SDI Racing FTR750) strengthened his case for consideration as the greatest rider in the history of Progressive American Flat Track, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, securing a third consecutive Grand National Championship in Sunday’s season-ending Mission Springfield Mile II presented by Drag Specialties at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Illinois.
Mees’ hopes of ending his spectacular 2023 atop the podium were foiled, however, by two-time Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle champ Briar Bauman (No. 3 Parts Plus/Jacob Companies KTM 790 Duke), who edged his great rival to the season’s final checkered flag by 0.075 seconds.
Bauman and Mees slipped free first from title challenger Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) and then Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) to settle into a two-rider duel for the contest’s second half. The back-and-forth affair remained in question right up to that last charge to the stripe where Bauman earned his first-career Springfield Mile victory and Mees added to his legend. While the season belonged to Mees, Bauman’s stunning finale served as an enticing sneak preview of what could be in store for the series in 2024.
Briar Bauman
“The team had a never-quit attitude. It’s always different when you’re in a position to wrap up a championship, which Jared was, so he might have been doing things a little bit different, but nonetheless, it’s a win to me. Life has been a little bit different recently. We lost my mom eight months ago and she hasn’t missed a race in five years. Lima kind of snuck up on me – I was surprised we won – but today when I came across the checkered flag, the emotions rolled out of me.”
Despite having been pit up against multiple generations of dirt track titans over the past two decades – from Chris Carr to Kenny Coolbeth to Jake Johnson to Brad Baker to Bryan Smith to Bauman and now Daniels – Mees has stacked up a résumé that stands alongside any previously assembled in the 70-year history of the championship. The factory Indian superstar now boasts an incredible nine Grand National Championships (2009, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, and 2023), equaling the great Scott Parker for most all time.
Jared Mees
“It’s what you wake up for every day. It’s what you train for. Hats off to Scottie Parker – that’s the guy that keeps me going. He kept me going year after year, race after race. He’s still the best in my book, and it’s an honor to match something that he did. So many people contributed to this. I’m a little lost for words for once. I had a really good feeling we were going to get it – we were really fast all weekend long. I wanted to try to win that last one. But I went into that last lap and when Briar ran up underneath me, I was like, ‘Dude, I’m bringing it home.’ I just followed him right off the corner and he brought me to the line, and that was good enough for me. We’re going to let this one soak in.”
Some five seconds back, Daniels tracked down Robinson while simultaneously being reeled in by JD Beach (No. 95 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) and Davis Fisher (No. 67 Rackley Racing/Bob Lanphere’s BMC Racing Indian FTR750). From there a four-rider fight for third was waged to the end.
The same way a tenth victory would have been a fitting conclusion to Mees’ season, a 16th podium would have been a natural way to end Daniels’ remarkable sophomore campaign. Of course, the racing gods aren’t often supporters of such contrivances, and thus Fisher earned the last step on the podium by 0.024 seconds ahead of Daniels with Robinson and Beach just behind in fifth and sixth, respectively.
Fisher’s second top three of the season allowed him to secure a spot in the championship top five (257) behind Mees (388), Daniels (372), Beach (301), and Bauman (299), and end the year as the top independent Indian.
Daniels, meanwhile, completes 2023 with a five-win, 15-podium runner-up season and now armed with plenty of motivation and hard-earned experience heading into 2024.
Bronson Bauman (No. 37 Fastrack Racing/2 Wheelz KTM 790 Duke) finished seventh on Sunday, with Ben Lowe (No. 25 Rackley Racing/Mission Foods Indian FTR750), Henry Wiles (No. 17 BriggsAuto.com/Martin Trucking Indian FTR750), and Jarod Vanderkooi (No. 20 JMC Motorsports/Fairway Ford Indian FTR750) completing the finale top ten.
SuperTwins Main Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|Points
|1
|Briar Bauman
|KTM 790 Duke
|25 Laps
|25
|2
|Jared Mees
|Indian FTR750
|+0.075
|21
|3
|Davis Fisher
|Indian FTR750
|+5.575
|18
|4
|Dallas Daniels
|Yamaha MT-07
|+5.599
|16
|5
|Brandon Robinson
|Indian FTR750
|+5.836
|15
|6
|JD Beach
|Yamaha MT-07
|+6.132
|14
|7
|Bronson Bauman
|KTM 790 Duke
|+15.726
|13
|8
|Ben Lowe
|Indian FTR750
|+15.96
|12
|9
|Henry Wiles
|Indian FTR750
|+15.973
|11
|10
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|KTM 790 Duke
|+17.949
|10
|11
|Johnny Lewis
|Royal Enfield 650
|+18.055
|9
|12
|Kolby Carlile
|Yamaha MT-07
|+31.672
|8
|13
|Jeffery Lowery
|Yamaha MT-07
|+33.46
|7
|14
|Dan Bromley
|Yamaha MT-07
|+35.279
|6
|15
|Kevin Stollings
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|24 Laps
|5
|16
|Kasey Sciscoe
|Harley XG750R
|12 Laps
|4
|17
|Brandon Price
|Yamaha MT-07
|10 Laps
|3
|18
|Cody Johncox
|Yamaha MT-07
|8 Laps
|2
|19
|Cameron Smith
|Yamaha MT-07
|DNF
|1
SuperTwins Standings – Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Jared Mees
|388
|2
|Dallas Daniels
|372
|3
|JD Beach
|301
|4
|Briar Bauman
|299
|5
|Davis Fisher
|257
|6
|Brandon Robinson
|246
|7
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|215
|8
|Bronson Bauman
|185
|9
|Ben Lowe
|174
|10
|Kolby Carlile
|173
|11
|Johnny Lewis
|158
|12
|Henry Wiles
|101
|13
|Dan Bromley
|83
|14
|Cameron Smith
|66
|15
|Billy Ross
|64
|16
|Kasey Sciscoe
|60
|17
|Ryan Wells
|55
|18
|Sammy Halbert
|54
|19
|Jeffery Lowery
|53
|20
|Brandon Price
|29
2023 Racing schedule
Revised 2023 MXGP Calendar (Remaining Rounds)
|Date
|Country
|Venue
|04 June
|Latvia
|Kegums
|11 June
|Germany
|Teutschenthal
|25 June
|Indonesia
|Sumbawa
|02 July
|Indonesia
|Lombok
|16 July
|Czech Republic
|Loket
|23 July
|Belgium
|Lommel
|30 July
|Finland
|Hyvinkää
|13 August
|Sweden
|Uddevalla
|20 August
|The Netherlands
|Arnhem
|03 September
|Türkiye
|Afyonkarahisar
|17 September
|Italy
|Maggiora
|01 October
|Great Britain
|Matterley Basin
2023 FIM EnduroGP World Championship Calendar
|Date
|Location
|Country
|31 March-2 April
|San Remo/Arma di Taggia
|Italy
|5-7 May
|Lalin
|Spain
|26-28 May
|Heinola
|Finland
|1-3 June
|Skövde
|Sweden
|30 June-2 July
|Gelnica
|Slovakia
|29 Sept-1 Oct
|Valpaços
|Portugal
|6 -8 October
|St Andre/Santiago do Cacem
|Portugal
2023 American Flat Track Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Race
|Location
|1
|March 9
|Daytona Flat Track I
|Daytona Beach, FL
|2
|March 10
|Daytona Flat Track II
|Daytona Beach, FL
|3
|March 25
|Senoia Short Track
|Senoia, GA
|4
|April 1
|Arizona Bike Week
|TBA
|5
|April 22
|Devil’s Bowl Half Mile
|Mesquite, TX
|6
|May 6
|Ventura Short Track
|Ventura, CA
|7
|May 13
|Sacramento Mile
|Sacramento, CA
|8
|May 27
|Red Mile
|Lexington, KY
|10
|June 17
|Du Quoin Mile
|Du Quoin, IL
|11
|June 24
|Line Half-Mile
|Lina, OH
|12
|July 1
|West Virginia Half-Mile
|Mineral Wells, WV
|13
|July 8
|Orange Country Half-Mile
|Middletown, NY
|14
|July 22
|Bridgeport Half-Mile
|Bridgeport, NJ
|15
|July 30
|Peoria TT
|Peroia, IL
|16
|August 6
|Buffalo Chip TT
|Sturgis, SO
|17
|August 12
|Castle Rock TT
|Castle Rock, WA
|18
|September 2
|Springfield Mile I
|Springfield, IL
|19
|September 3
|Springfield Mile II
|Springfield, IL
2023 FIM World Supercross Calendar
|Date
|Venue, Stadium
|Country
|01 July
|Birmingham, Villa Park Stadium
|Great Britain
|22 July
|Lyon-Décines, Groupama Stadium
|France
|30 September
|Asian Grand Prix (TBA)
|South-East Asia
|14 October
|Dusseldorf, Merkus Spiel Arena
|Germany
|28 October
|Vancouver, BC Place Stadium
|Canada
|24-25 November
|Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
|Australia
|*TBA = To be announced
2023 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar
|Rnd
|Series
|Stadium
|Location
|Date
|4
|AMA SX
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA
|January 28
|5
|AMA SX
|NRG Stadium
|Houston, TX
|February 4
|6
|AMA SX
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tampa, FL
|February 11
|2*
|AMA SX
|RingCentral Coliseum
|Oakland, CA
|February 18
|7
|AMA SX
|AT&T Stadium
|Arlington, TX
|February 25
|8
|AMA SX
|Daytona Int. Speedway
|Daytona Beach, FL
|March 4
|9
|AMA SX
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis, IN
|March 11
|10
|AMA SX
|Ford Field
|Detroit, MI
|March 18
|11
|AMA SX
|Lumen Field
|Seattle, WA
|March 25
|12
|AMA SX
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, AZ
|April 8
|13
|AMA SX
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Atlanta, GA
|April 15
|14
|AMA SX
|MetLife Stadium
|East Rutherford, NJ
|April 22
|15
|AMA SX
|Nisssan Stadium
|Nashville, TN
|April 29
|16
|AMA SX
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Denver, CO
|May 6
|17
|AMA SX
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Salt Lake City, UT
|May 13
|18
|ProMX
|Fox Raceway National
|Pala, CA
|May 27
|19
|ProMX
|Hangtown Classic
|Rancho Cordova, CA
|June 3
|20
|ProMX
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|June 10
|21
|ProMX
|High Point National
|Mount Morris, PA
|June 17
|22
|ProMX
|RedBud National
|Buchanan, MI
|July 1
|23
|ProMX
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|July 8
|24
|ProMX
|Spring Creek National
|Millville, MN
|July 15
|25
|ProMX
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|July 22
|26
|ProMX
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, NY
|August 12
|27
|ProMX
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|August 19
|28
|ProMX
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsbille, IN
|August 26
|29
|SMX
|zMAX Dragway
|Charlotte, NC
|September 9
|30
|SMX
|Chicagoland Speedway
|Joilet, IL
|September 16
|31
|SMX
|LA Memorial Coliseum
|Los Angeles, LA
|September 23
2023 Penrite ProMX Championship calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Classes
|Round 1
|WONTHAGGI, VIC
|5 March
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 2
|APPIN, NSW
|19 March
|MX1, MX2, MX3
|Round 3
|WODONGA, VIC
|16 April
|MX1, MX2, MX3,
|Round 4
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Round 5
|GILLMAN, SA
|28 May
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 6
|TOOWOOMBA, QLD
|25 June
|MX1, MX2, MX3,
|Round 7
|QLD MOTO PARK (QMP)
|13 August
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 8
|COOLUM, QLD
|19-20 August
|MX1, MX2, MX3, VETS, MXW
GNCC 2023 Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Feb 18-19
|Big Buck
|Union, SC
|Mar 4-5
|Wild Boar
|Palatka, FL
|Mar 11-12
|The General
|Washington, GA
|Apr 1-2
|Tiger Run
|Bick Buck Farm, Union SC
|Apr 15-16
|Camp Coker Bullet
|Society Hill, SC
|May 6-7
|Hoosier
|Crawfordsville, IN
|May 20-21
|The John Penton
|Millfield, OH
|Jun 3-4
|Mason-Dixon
|Mt. Morris, PA
|Jun 24-25
|Snowshoe
|Snowshoe, WV
|Sep 16-17
|The Mountaineer
|Beckley, WV
|Oct 7-8
|Buckwheat 100
|Newburg, WV
|Oct 21-22
|Ironman
|Crawfordsville, IN
2023 Australian Dirt Track Calendar
|Date
|Championship
|Location
|April 15-16
|Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships
|Mike Hatcher MCC (QLD)
|July 15-16
|Australian Junior Track Championships
|Hunter MCC (Barleigh Ranch Circuit) (NSW)
|October 7-8
|Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships
|Albury-Wodonga MCC (Diamond Park) (VIC)
|October 28-29
|Australian Senior Track Championships
|Hunter MCC (Barleigh Ranch Circuit) (NSW)
2023 FIM Long Track World Championship
|FIM Long Track World Championship
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|24 June
|Challenge
|La Réole
|France
|18 May
|Final
|Herxheim
|Germany
|17 June
|Final
|Ostrów
|Poland
|13 July
|Final
|Marmande
|France
|20 August
|Final
|Scheessel
|Germany
|02 September
|Final
|Morizès
|France
|17 September
|Final
|Mühldorf
|Germany
|FIM Long Track of Nations
|24 September
|Final
|Roden
|The Netherlands
|FIM Speedway Youth Gold Trophy
|08 July
|Final
|Holsted
|Denmark
|FIM Track Racing Youth Gold Trophy
|23 July
|Final
|Gdańsk
|Poland
2023 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup Calendar
|DATE
|VENUE
|COUNTRY
|13 May
|Barcelona
|Spain
|24 June
|Crans-Montana*
|Switzerland
|29 July
|Vollore-Montagne
|France
|09 September
|TBA
|USA
|28 October
|Busan*
|South Korea
|18 November
|TBA
|ASIA
|*Subject to contract
2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship calendar
|Round
|Event
|Date
|Round 1
|Xross, Serbia
|May 17/18/19/20
|Round 2
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, Austria
|June 8/9/10/11
|Round 3
|Red Bull Abestone, Italy
|July 7/8/9
|Round 4
|Red Bull Romaniacs, Romania
|July 25/26/27/28/29
|Round 5
|Red Bull Outliers, Canada
|August 26/27
|Round 6
|Roof of Africa, South Africa
|September 28/29/30
|Round 7
|24MX GetzenRodeo, Germany
|November 3/4
2023 Northern NSW Ironman MX Series Calendar
- Round 1 – 14th May Coonabarabran Goanna Tracks
- Round 2 – 18th June Coffs Harbour Motorcycle Club
- Round 3 – 25th June Hastings Valley Motorcycle Club
- Round 4 – 13th August Moree Motorcycle Club
- Round 5 – 3rd September Inverell Motorcycle Club (Finale & Presentation)
2023 FIM Baja World Cup calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|2-4 February
|Saudi Baja-
|Saudi Arabia
|16-18 March
|Qatar International Baja
|Qatar
|14-16 April
|Baja TT
|Dehesa Extremadura
|21-23 July
|Baja Aragon
|Spain
|10-12 August
|Hungarian Baja
|Hungary
|September-October* TBC
|Baja do Oeste
|Portugal
|2-4 November
|Jordan Baja
|Jordan
|December *TBC
|Baja Dubai
|UAE
|*To be confirmed = TBC
2023 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship Calendar
|2023 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|28 January
|Qualifying round
|Örnsköldsvik
|Sweden
|18 – 19 March
|Finals
|Inzell
|Germany
|01 – 02 April
|Finals
|Heerenveen*
|The Netherlands
|FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|27 May
|Qualifying round
|Zarnovica
|Slovakia
|27 May
|Qualifying round
|Lonigo
|Italy
|29 May
|Qualifying round
|Abensberg
|Germany
|29 May
|Qualifying round
|Debrecen
|Hungary
|19 August
|Challenge
|Gislaved
|Sweden
|FIM SGP2 World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Krsko
|Slovenia
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Vojens
|Denmark
|FIM SGP3 World Championship – Semi finals
|12 July
|Semi final 1
|Västervik
|Sweden
|12 July
|Semi final 2
|Västervik
|Sweden
|FIM Flat Track World Championship
|TBA
|Final
|TBA
|TBA
|09 September
|Final
|Debrecen
|Hungary
|16 September
|Final
|Boves
|Italy
|23 September
|Final
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|07 October
|Final
|Morizès
|France
2023 FIM Sidecar Motocross World Championship Provisional Calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|26 March
|Talavera de la Reina
|Spain
|02 April
|Alqueidao
|Portugal
|07 May
|Kramolin
|Czech Republic
|14 May
|Heerde
|The Netherlands
|28 May
|Brou
|France
|11 June
|Lange Motokeskus
|Estonia
|18 June
|Gdansk tbc
|Poland
|25 June
|Lommel
|Belgium
|16 July
|Strassbessenbach tbc
|Germany
|22 July*
|Red Brae
|Northern Ireland
|30 July
|Cusses Gorse
|Great Britain
|20 August
|Kaplice
|Czech Republic
|17 September
|Rudersberg
|Germany
|01 October
|Castelnau de Levis
|France