FIM E-Xplorer World Cup wraps up in Sardinia Sept 15-17

The FIM and E-Xplorer have announced that the inaugural FIM E-Xplorer World Cup will conclude with a double-header round in Sardinia, Italy, on 15-16 and 17 September, in a week and a half’s time.

The final follows an opening round in Barcelona in Spain in May, round two in Crans Montana Switzerland in June, and most recently round three in Vollore Montagne, France.

Aussie Flat Track Nationals head to Mick Doohan Raceway September 16-17

The 2023 Aussie Flat Track Nationals (AFTN) heads to Mick Doohan Raceway (Raubers Rd, Banyo QLD) for the third and fourth rounds of the six-round series September 16 and 17 as the fastest flat track racers in the country battle it out across two different circuits at the one venue.

Saturday will see the highly anticipated Pro Twins class join the schedule alongside Clubman Open and the future stars in Junior 85 and Junior Lites, while the Pro 450 battle it out for the big money and bigger bragging rights as they look to build their championship on the more traditional flat track layout. Sunday will see the AFTN switch the more technical TT circuit featuring changes in direction and jumps to challenge riders.

With local favourite Jarred Brook, currently second in the championship, forced to miss the second installment of the series due to commitments racing the World Championship in Europe, the door is open as riders such as Matt Davies, Cyshan Weale, Billy Van Eerde and Daniel Wicks try to chase down Pro 450 series leader Mick Kirkness.

Dave Maddock – AFTN

“The weekend is set to be an exciting one as the series points begin to unfold, and battles within the classes reveal themselves even further. The team at North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club have been fantastic in preparing the venue for us, and it’s a drastically different surface to that of Appin, so it will be interesting to see how that impacts the leaderboard in each class. There’s 450 points on offer in most classes this weekend, and almost $5000 in cash and prizes to be won, so it’s set to be a great two days of racing.”

AFTN Weekend Schedule

Round 3 – Saturday Sept. 17 – Flat Track 9:00am – Practice 9:50am – Qualifying 10:35am – Pro 450 Superpole 11:00am – Racing Underway 3:30pm – End of Activities

Round 4 – Sunday Sept. 18 – TT 9:00am – Practice 9:40am – Qualifying 10:20am – Pro 450 Superpole 10:50am – Racing Underway 3:45pm – End of Activities



Full SuperMotocross field confirmed!

SuperMotocross (SMX) League has announced the final field of racers that will contest the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff round this Saturday, September 9, from zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina.

A total of 60 athletes, split evenly across the 450cc and 250cc divisions, will tackle the one-of-a-kind track layout currently being constructed at “The Bellagio of Dragstrips” for the first of three postseason races.

Due to various circumstances across each division, the seeded field has been adjusted to reflect the current status of each athlete. In the 450cc class, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac will be forced to forgo the SMX Playoffs as he continues to recover from a ruptured achilles suffered earlier this season.

As a result, the seeded premier class field will consist of 19 racers and will in turn provide three transfer positions out of the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ).

In the 250cc class, Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence will contest the 450cc division as the third seed and will forgo his spot in the 250cc field.

An additional vacancy will come from Team Honda HRC rookie Chance Hymas, who continues his recovery from a torn ACL suffered this summer. With the absence of two seeds, the 250cc class will provide four transfer positions out of the LCQ.





Woffinden confirms broken hand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tai Woffinden (@twoffinden)

Australian Supercross Privateer Program launched

The FOX Australian Supercross Championship has launched a new Privateer Support Program, supported by MXstore, created with the aim to better support, profile and financially reward privateer riders.

Forming part of the championship’s three-year growth strategy, the program delivers exciting incentives to privateers including MXstore’s Privateer Payout. With $1000.00 up for grabs for the highest-placed privateer in each category (SX1, SX2 & SX3) and a change to the prize money structure (SX1 & SX2) with money paid down to 20th place, the increased prize pool will deliver more financial recognition and opportunities for these riders.

Additionally, other key initiatives of the program include content and social support, rider profiling, presence in main pit areas and fan activities at events, as well as racewear and apparel discounts.

Championship Director, Kelly Bailey, noted the wider strategic goal of ‘getting more riders in gates’ at all levels to help deliver sustainable growth for supercross in Australia, together with privateer and industry feedback, prompting the new program.

Kelly Bailey

“We are committed to building a community around Australian Supercross – that means recognising and supporting the privateers who aspire to reach professional careers or are simply racing as they love the sport but pursue these dreams independently. The Privateer Support Program, together with the reintroduction of 85cc racing, are steps forward and align with our on-going commitment to nurture the next generation of talent in Australia. We appreciate privateer racing will continue to be a costly exercise but hope the program can provide some financial relief, more incentives and profiling, and a strong sense of industry support. We also thank MXstore for their support of the program and constant efforts to back supercross in Australia from grassroots to the professional level.”

A privateer rider is defined as someone who is not part of an official manufacturer or manufacturers’ Satellite team, or receiving any financial payment or reimbursement, other than result bonuses. Additionally, the rider must not have finished in the top three in the SX1 or SX2 AUSX Championship in the last three years.

2023 Australian Supercross Championship Calendar

Round 1: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, South Australia – October 7

Round 2: McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle, New South Wales – November 11

Round 3: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Victoria – November 24

Yamaha ASX line-ups revealed

As previously announced, Josh Hill will return to contest the championship with the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy team in the SX1 class. Hill will join 2023 team members, Aaron Tanti, and Luke Clout in a three-pronged attack on the YZ450F. Hill has been a regular visitor to Australia and a longtime friend and partner to the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team.

US based racer, Robbie Wageman, will also make the trip to Australia to join the WBR Yamaha team. Wageman will contest the SX2 class and be teamed up with Ryder Kingsford, while Bailey Malkiewicz will tackle the SX1 class on his YZ450F. This will mark Wageman’s first trip to Australia. He has been a consistent top 15 finisher in the US Supercross Championship recently so he will be more than competitive when he hits Australian shores.

The Yamalube Yamaha Racing Team will have Jayce Cosford and Kaleb Barham fly the flag in the SX2 class. Both riders are skilled at Supercross with Cosford a top five regular last season and Barham always near the front on the tighter stadium circuits.

Canadian Cole Thompson will return down under for the 2023 Australian Supercross Championship and reunite with the Serco Yamaha team. Thompson made his debut in Australia with Serco Yamaha and raced to a second-place finish in the SX2 (250cc) championship last season on board the team YZ250F. He will race alongside Rhys Budd on the Serco Yamaha team.

Cole Thompson

“I had a great time racing in Australia last year and made a lot of new friends, so I was super keen to get back down there and do the 2023 championship. Despite carrying an injury earlier in the year, I now feel good and looking forward to getting the championship started in Adelaide in October. I feel a little more confident going into this year’s championship as I have experienced how their racing works, how the tracks are built and the riders I will compete against. The riders in Australia are talented and hard to beat, so I will need to be at my best if I am to improve on last years’ result.”





Central Coast Cup this weekend!

With Peter Baker

The Construction Team 2023 Central Coast Cup long track motorcycle meeting will be staged this weekend (September 9 and 10) at the Allen Park track at Somersby, near Gosford. Since its inception in 2005 the Central Coast Cup meeting has established itself as one of the major non-championship meetings on the dirt track calendar.

There have been many significant names in the sport who have their names on the honour roll of winners in both the senior and junior (13 to U/16s) cups. Two previous winners of the senior event will be trying to add another success to their records while as often happens there must be a new name added to the honour roll of winners of the junior event this weekend.

Host club member David Smith has a chance to become the winningest rider in the history of the event, an honour he currently shares with Queenslander Jace Castles with three wins each.

Hunter Club rider Luke Bush is the defending champion and he is striving to become only the second rider ever to win the event in successive years.

But there could well be a different rider standing atop the rostrum after the eight-lap final with a number of serious contenders headed by former Junior Cup winner Grant Charnock from Forbes who has recently scored a class win and a third placing at the Australian Senior Track Championships.

Kurri Kurri duo Cody Lewis and Angus Hutchinson, Brayden Gay and Jacob Richardson from the Hunter, Tamworth’s Blake Wilby, another host club rider Peter Smith and former speedway star Taylor Poole all come with good credentials.

There is only a small field for the Junior Cup with one Queensland visitor Bodie Paige throwing out a challenge to Hugh Hope-Hodgetts from Forbes, Jayden Holder from Kempsey, Max Earl from Newcastle and local Lachlan Russell.

The other junior classes will feature a number of riders who were successful at the Australian Junior Track Championships back in July including champions Jake Paige (9-U/13s) from Queensland, Cohen McCosker (7-U/9s) from the Hunter and both girls’ champions Romee Flewell-Smith from Queensland and host club rider Amelia Kotze.

Many of the riders contesting the Senior Cup are also riding in the MX Open and Pro 450 classes which will culminate in a final after five rounds of heats. There is also a class for the Over 35s which always provides some close racing.

Action fires up on Saturday morning with practice then three rounds of racing for all classes before the Clock on the Wall KO format for both seniors and juniors in the afternoon.

Sunday action gets underway at 10 am with two more rounds and finals of all classes before the 8-lap finals of both the Junior and then Senior Cup will wrap up the program early in the afternoon.

Entry fee for spectators this weekend will be $10 per vehicle payable at the gate as a tax deductible donation to the St Johns First Aid.

The Allen Park track is situated at Debenham Road North, Somersby.

For more information about the Central Coast Junior Motor Cycle Club check out the club’s website www.ccjuniormotorcycleclub.org.au

Higlett and Nielsen dominate QORC Rounds 9 & 10

Last weekend saw Beta Motorcycles Australia enduro rider, Fraser Higlett and supported rider Ebony Nielsen head to Murphys Creek, QLD for rounds 9 & 10 of the Queensland Off Road Championship.

Located just outside of Toowoomba, the tracks on Saturday were dry, tight, and technical with creek crossings, challenging rock faces and plenty of dust. Sunday saw more fast paced riding on hard pack tracks which continued to test the riders.

Fresh from rounds 7 & 8 of the AORC in South Australia, Fraser took to the track on his RR 390 Racing and continued to ride strong all weekend with wins on both days. Higlett is well on his way to securing back-to-back A Pro class QORC Championship wins, with the final round of the championship later this month.

Fraser Higlett

“It was great to come away with another win on the weekend. The tracks were great and the bike performed really well throughout both days. I’m looking forward to the final round of the QORC at Kyogle later this month.”

Ebony Nielsen head to the track for the first time aboard a Beta, with her bike of choice being the RR 300 Racing. Saturday’s track was tight and technical which suited Nielsen very well thanks to her hard enduro background.

The track on Sunday was faster, on open hard pack fire trails and after trailing in second place for much of the race, Ebony was able to bring it home and take the top spot. Ebony dominated in the I Ladies class, coming first place on both days and with a clean sweep of all sprints.

Fraser and Ebony return to the track on 16/17 September for Rounds 9 & 10 of the AORC and the final round of the QORC at Kyogle, NSW.

2024 World Rally-Raid Championship & World Cups Calendars

The FIM and W2RC have unveiled its 2024 calendar, featuring 5 races held on four continents in season three of the FIA-FIM World Rally-Raid Championship. In addition to classics such as the Dakar, the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge and the Rallye du Maroc, the Desafío Ruta 40 is returning for the second year in a row and, as in 2022, there will be a European round, namely, the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Transibérico through Portugal and Spain.

Following the 46th Dakar in Saudi Arabia and the ADDC in the Emirates, the W2RC caravan will leave Asia for Europe before moving on to Latin America. After the summer break, Africa, the cradle of the sport, will crown the victors in the traditional finale in Morocco.

2024 WRRC & World Cups Calendar

Date Event Country 5-19 January Dakar Saudi Arabia 25 Feb-2 Mar Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge United Arab Emirates 2-7 April BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Transibérico Portugal 2-8 June Desafio Ruta 40 Argentina 5-11 October Rallye du Maroc Morocco

MXstore naming rights sponsor of Australian ISDE team

Team Australia’s quest for 2023 International Six Day Enduro (ISDE) glory will again receive backing from online retailer, MXstore, which carries Australia’s largest range of riding gear, aftermarket dirt bike parts and accessories.

The 2023 instalment of the historic teams’ event – first held in 1913 – will be returning to South America for the first time since 2018 when it’s held in San Juan, Argentina from November 6-11.

Australia will be represented by a women’s team in 2023, featuring ISDE stalwarts Jessica Gardiner and Tayla Jones – both six-time winners – and multiple junior girls national off-road champion and four-time Hattah Desert Race winner Danielle McDonald. Gardiner and Jones were both part of the ISDE success in South America in 2018.

For Mark Briggs from MXstore, the opportunity to support the riders at the ISDE is an exciting one.

Mark Briggs

“We’re thrilled to be supporting Team Australia for the 2023 ISDE. Enduro is obviously such a huge part of our sport and being able to support our Aussie women competing at the pinnacle is a proud moment for us. We can’t wait to see them in action over in Argentina and witness again how incredible these athletes really are.”

Courtney Duncan wins FIM World WMX Women’s Motocross Championship

Courtney Duncan has wrapped up FIM World WMX Women’s Motocross Championship title number four, at Afyonkarahisar in Turkey, taking the final round overall and the gold medal, on her Big Van World MTX Kawasaki.

Courtney Duncan – P1 & 2023 WMX World Champion

“Honestly I was not too stressed today; I knew what I needed to do and I know how to ride mud. Anything can happen in these conditions but I got a good start and just stayed upright. The conditions were difficult and slippery but it was the same for everyone and I ran it home in second; that was enough for the overall victory and the championship. It’s been a really good season with four GP wins and we were really consistent; for sure it’s a challenge when there are such long breaks between some races after you have started to build momentum but we kept our focus. I feel like we definitely stepped it up this year and my Kawasaki never missed a beat. And this title means so much to me; the first one in 2019 was a sigh of relief, getting the monkey off my back, but I got knocked down last year with my injury and I really wanted to raise the bar this year. It took a lot of hard work but my mom’s here this weekend for the first time and to experience one with her is very special so first we’ll enjoy this one and then we’ll start to work for the next one!”

Australian Charli Cannon also make an impact in Turkey, racing to a six-place finish in race one, but not able to capitalise on that pace in race two, recording no points. Cannon did end the season with a top-10 finish however, claiming ninth in the overall standings.

WMX Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Man. Total 1 Duncan, C. NZL KAW 270 2 Guillen, D. ESP GAS 240 3 Van Drunen, L. NED KAW 230 4 Valk, Lynn NED FAN 211 5 Andersen, Sara DEN KTM 166 6 Fontanesi, K. ITA GAS 157 7 Papenmeier, L. GER YAM 145 8 Jans-Beken, B. NED YAM 130 9 Cannon, Charli AUS YAM 106 10 van der Vlist, S. NED YAM 98

Toni Bou wraps up TrialGP season with a second win in France

There was a spectacular close to the season for the Repsol Honda Trial Team. On the second day of competition in Vertolaye, France, Toni Bou took another victory after winning the title just 24 hours earlier. His teammate, Gabriel Marcelli, achieved a podium and sealed third place in the championship.

Toni Bou

“It has been a perfect weekend for us, with the title yesterday and another victory today. Jaime pushed us today and it was a fun race in which in the end we were able to get the win, so I ended up very happy. Now we are focused on winning the Nations Title, which is also important for us, and especially on the final stretch of the XTrial World Championship. I can’t wait to return to the indoor series, where we will try to fight for another title.”

On Sunday’s first lap, Bou was relentless and topped the standings with 12 penalty points, 6 fewer than the second-place finisher. For the second lap, he managed to maintain the lead until the end and took another victory, putting the icing on the cake in an impeccable season.

After winning the title on the first day at the French town, Bou continues to increase his record tally with his latest victory. The current Outdoor World Champion closes the 2023 season with 11 victories, seven of them consecutive, and three podiums.

Jaime Busto took second in the standings and on the day, to finish off his season in fine form.

Jaime Busto

“I am really happy because this weekend I was feeling at one with the bike and was able to put in two good performances. I tried to push Toni hard, but he wasn’t fading or throwing away any marks. In the end I got two second place results, which is fine and I have finished second in the championship. I am happy with this year. It was a new team and new bike for me so in some ways, I wasn’t expecting such good results so quickly. To be able to get some wins and put pressure on Toni is incredible for me and I can’t thank the team enough. I am now going to train hard and I think next year is looking very positive.”

The first lap did not start in the best way for Gabriel Marcelli who, after making some mistakes, was in fifth position. On the second lap, the Repsol Honda rider improved and managed to finish in third place overall, one point ahead of Matteo Grattarola, with whom he was competing for third place in the standings.

Marcelli thus earned the spot after an intense fight during the season with Adam Raga and Grattarola. In 2023, the Repsol Honda Trial Team rider has taken a total of seven podiums and the best position in his sporting career in the World Championship.

Gabriel Marcelli

“We took third in the championship and also two podiums in the races on Saturday and Sunday. I think it has been a great weekend and we are really happy. The goal for the season has been achieved, so now it’s time to recharge our batteries and take another step next year. The most positive thing about this season has been how the entire team have supported me and helped me in moments that have not been easy. I have felt their support every day and in every race. They have also been giving 110%, and that has been reflected in the results, so I want to thank all of them.”

The day before the debut of Vertolaye as a TrialGP World Championship venue saw success for the Repsol Honda Trial Team riders on the first day of competition. Toni Bou earned victory and was proclaimed Outdoor World Champion for the seventeenth time. His teammate, Gabriel Marcelli, rounded off the podium at the French event.

From the start of the first lap, Bou went all-out. The Repsol Honda Trial Team rider quickly took the lead after completing the first few zones with 0 penalty points. On a lap in which time was decisive, at the end of the twelve zones he accrued 5 points for exceeding the time limit -also something that happened to his direct rivals. On the second lap, the Repsol Honda rider maintained the lead and improved his time, which gave him a tenth win of the year.

It gave him his 17th consecutive World Title. The Repsol Honda Trial Team rider continues to increase his extensive record of achievements, which includes 33 titles -seventeen outdoor and sixteen indoor. In addition, he has a total of 142 TrialGP wins, 10 of them this season, 11 once you include the season final result.

The next challenge for the Repsol Honda Trial Team riders will be next weekend with the Trial of Nations, in which Toni Bou and Gabriel Marcelli will participate along with Jaime Busto.

2023 TrialGP Final Standings – Top 10

Pos Rider Nat Team Total 1 BOU Toni SPA Repsol Honda Team 271 2 BUSTO Jaime SPA Gas Gas Factory Team 236 3 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA Repsol Honda Team 191 4 GRATTAROLA Matteo ITA Beta Trueba 169 5 RAGA Adam SPA TRRS Factory Team 155 6 GELABERT Aniol SPA Beta Trueba 137 7 CASALES Jorge SPA Scorpa Factory 115 8 BINCAZ Benoit FRA Sherco Factory Team 87 9 GELABERT Miquel SPA Vertigo 79 10 FAJARDO Jeroni SPA Sherco Factory Team 75

MA releases changes to MXW/SXW class eligibility & endorsements

The Women in Motorcycling Committee (WIM), in conjunction with MA, proposed the change, decreasing the lower age limit for the MXW class at Australian championship events to 15 (making a new MXW/SXW class of 15 years and over, endorsements apply).

This follows on from the same previous change to MX2, allowing endorsed 15-year-old competitors to compete in MX2. MA believes this will provide national opportunities to younger riders which will boost participation and allow the class to align to the existing MX2 class and the FIM women’s capacity.

By creating a new pathway with an overlap in age group classes, riders will have flexibility of choice to remain in the juniors or move up to a senior class(es) should they feel they are ready with the appropriate endorsement to reflect this.

MA and the WIM Committee believe the introduction of the new MXW/SXW classes will support development in MX and SX for talented female competitors who may be impeded in progressing to the senior ranks.

There are no changes to the current junior categories allowing those from 13-U16 years to compete at national championships in their chosen classes.

Age eligibility for all classes remains January of any given year, which is consistent with the current ruling.

New rules (for National MX/SX Championships only)

8.1 CATEGORY FOR SENIOR AUSTRALIAN MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIPS MXW (Women 15 years and over): 122-150cc two-stroke and 200-250cc four-stroke. Endorsements apply.

8.2 CATEGORY FOR SENIOR AUSTRALIAN SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIPS SX2 Women (Women 15 years and over): 122-150cc two-stroke and 200-250cc four-stroke; capacity and SX endorsements apply.



Please note:

Competing in MXW or SXW does not prevent any eligible junior girls from competing in any other junior age-specific class including the MX3/SX3 classes at Australian Championship events;

There is no change to sections 8.6 Senior competition classes: Motocross and Supercross, or 8.7 Junior Competion Classes: Motocross and Arenacross; and

There are no changes to classes at state or club level.

Bonacorsi wraps up EMX250 title in Turkey

The penultimate round of the EMX250 in Afyon, Turkiye witnessed greatness in the making with many battles and good racing over the weekend, giving Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing Team’s Andrea Bonacorsi the opportunity to clinch the overall and the EMX250 Championship Title with one round to spare and a 100% podium record for the season.

The round of Turkiye then saw Andrea Bonacorsi win the overall with an impressive second race win in front of Fantic Racing MX’s Cas Valk who has confirmed week after week his talent, with Kay Karssemakers, third and well placed to take runner-up at the final.

In Race 1, Husqvarna BT Racing Team’s Maxime Grau took the best start and command of the race in front of Cas Valk and KTM Beddini Racing Team’s Valerio Lata. Grau was doing very well until lap 3 of 15 when he crashed.

Valk didn’t need to take the lead but Lata started to threaten the Dutch rider and launched himself up the inside of Valk to take the lead on lap 5. A couple of corners later, Lata went down and was out of the lead which left Valk off the hook. Valk pulled away and flew to victory continuing on his recent form.

In Race 2, Fueri took another good start with the Holeshot and the lead but unfortunately the young French rider committed a mistake and fell to sixth while Karssmakers took the lead in front of Lata.

Karssemakers was doing all he could to delay Bonacorsi’s title win while Bonacorsi made a decent start into fourth on the opening lap. Karssemakers was getting under pressure by Lata when Bonacorsi caught them up and overtook both rider over the course of two laps to show his determination to win the Title with a race and overall win.

By lap seven, Bonacorsi was the new leader and started to pull away from Karssemakers to comfortably clinch the race win, the overall round in Turkiye and the EMX250 Championship.

Bonacorsi took the round overall ahead of Valk, Karssemakers third, Lata fourth and Prugnieres fifth, with a close top four.

Bonacorsi’s 393 championship points handed him the title, but Karssemakers only leads Valk by 29-points, so some care will be needed in the final round.

Andrea Bonacorsi

“It was really good. I struggled a bit on Saturday but today I managed to win it and win the overall. I really want to thank a lot my whole family who is at home watching, my boss and everybody around me, Yamaha, Monster Energy who all helped me so much to achieve this goal. We finally made it and thanks to everyone.”

EMX250 Turkey Round Overall

Pos Rider Nat Man R1 R2 Total 1 Bonacorsi, Andrea ITA YAM 18 25 43 2 Valk, Cas NED FAN 25 16 41 3 Karssemakers, Kay NED HUS 16 22 38 4 Lata, Valerio ITA KTM 20 18 38 5 Prugnieres, Quentin Marc FRA KAW 14 20 34 6 Zanchi, Ferruccio ITA KTM 22 10 32 7 Garib, Benjamin CHI KAW 15 15 30 8 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts LAT YAM 13 13 26 9 Osterhagen, Haakon NOR FAN 10 12 22 10 Grau, Maxime FRA HUS 11 9 20 11 Canet, Edgar ESP KTM 12 8 20 12 Cazal, Xavier FRA GAS 8 11 19 13 Fueri, Alexis FRA FAN 0 14 14 14 Ruffini, Luca ITA KTM 7 7 14 15 Dieudonne, Wesly BEL HUS 9 4 13 16 Vennekens, Nicolas BEL GAS 6 6 12 17 Gwyther, Kelton GBR KTM 5 5 10 18 Hid, Efe Kemal TUR YAM 1 3 4 19 Kuzu, Ata TUR YAM 4 0 4 20 Uçum, Ömer TUR KTM 3 0 3 21 Selek, Yigit ali TUR GAS 0 2 2 22 Gurur, Beytullah TUR KAW 2 0 2 23 Musaoglu, Mehmet Emin TUR KTM 0 1 1

EMX250 Standings after Turkey