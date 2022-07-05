Moto News Weekly Wrap
What’s New:
- RIP Ryan Varnes
- Mathieu Trésarrieu wins Final of FIM Long Track World Championship
- Tomac & Roczen to join 2022 World SX Championship
- Natzke tops Walton One Canadian Triple Crown 250s
- MXGP of Finland moves to Vauhtipuisto
- 2022 New York Short Track Report
- Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine Debuts for 2022 at RedBud
- Riders talk Pro Motocross Round Five 2022 – RedBud
- 2022 Penrite Hattah Desert Race Wrap
- 2022 EnduroGP of Portugal Round 4 Wrap
- 2022 Racing Calendars
- 2022 FIM Motocross (MXGP) World Championship
- 2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross
- 2022 FIM Hard Enduro
- 2022 Australian Arenacross
- 2022 ProMX (Australia)
- 2022 Lucas Oil Pro MX
- 2022 Victorian Junior MX State Titles
- 2022 WA State Supercross
- 2022 FIM Bajas World Cup
- 2022 Silk Way Rally
- 2022 FIM ISDE
RIP Ryan Varnes
The entire AMA Pro Racing paddock has been deeply saddened by the tragic loss of American Flat Track competitor Ryan Varnes, with heartfelt condolences going to his family and friends.
Varnes, a Pennsylvania native, was involved in an on-track incident in the Production Twins Main Event at Weedsport Speedway on Saturday evening. On-scene emergency personnel responded to the incident immediately and transported Varnes to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY where he later succumbed to his injuries. Varnes made the selfless decision to register as an organ donor. His spirit will live on not just in our memories and in the record books, but also by extending the lives of others in dire need.
Gene Crouch – COO of AMA Pro Racing
“The Varnes family has been a staple in the flat track community for decades, and they need our prayers during this difficult time. Ryan was the class of the field, both on track and off track. His bright smile, perpetual optimism and loyal friendship will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”
Mathieu Trésarrieu wins Final of FIM Long Track World Championship
Mathieu Trésarrieu has won the Mühldorf second Final of the FIM Long Track World Championship, with Chris ‘Bomber’ Harris and Romano Hummel completing the podium.
The battle for the 2022 FIM Long Track World Championship had continued at a sunny and very hot Mühldorf on Sunday with the German fans hoping for a local victory. However, it was Frenchman Mathieu Tresarrieu who spoiled their planned celebrations with a display that took him to the top of the standings.
He leads the Intermediate Classification by virtue of his win in the final although Brit Chris Harris has the same number of points.
2022 FIM Long Track World Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Total
|1
|Mathieu Trésarrieu
|France
|36
|2
|Chris Harris
|Great Britain
|36
|3
|Kenneth Kruse Hansen
|Denmark
|32
|4
|Theo Pijper
|Netherlands
|21
|5
|Stanislaw Burza
|Poland
|21
|6
|Martin Malek
|Czech Rep
|20
|7
|Romano Hummel
|Netherlands
|18
|8
|Lukas Fienhage
|Germany
|18
Tomac & Roczen to join 2022 World SX Championship
Two-time 450 motocross champion Ken Roczen has officially committed to compete in the 2022 FIM-sanctioned World Supercross Championship, slated to begin in early October.
Ken Roczen
“The WSX is a unique opportunity to compete on a truly global scale, and I’m thrilled to be a part of that. I haven’t raced overseas in a very long time so I’m looking forward to bringing supercross to die-hard fans at these international events in 2022, all while competing for an FIM-sanctioned world title. I’m thrilled for what will no doubt be an unbelievable experience and a fantastic springboard for a full assault on my 2023 supercross and motocross championship goals.”
Eli Tomac has also been confirmed as an official wildcard for the UK event, in one of four wildcard slots available, with the rivalry between Tomac and Roczen sure to add to the spectacle.
Eli Tomac
“I’m pumped to be heading to Cardiff to compete in the FIM World Supercross British Grand Prix. It’s a huge opportunity for fans in the UK to witness world championship supercross for the first time, and I’m excited to be part of such a historical moment for the sport. While I’m definitely looking forward to going head to head with Ken, I also know there’s going to be a bunch of fast, talented riders from around the world all lining up for their shot at a world championship. It’s going to be an epic battle for certain.”
On Saturday 8 October, fans will get the chance to experience the world’s best supercross riders battle for world championship glory in the largest and most prestigious competitive action sport event ever held in the UK, with Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales hosting the first championship round.
10 teams and 40 of the best riders from across the globe will do battle for over USD$250,000, equal to just over £200,000, in cash and international supremacy. The full rider line-up is still to be announced.
For more information about the FIM World Supercross Championship, see wsxchampionship.com.
Natzke tops Walton One Canadian Triple Crown 250s
23-year-old Kiwi Josiah Natzke raced the Walton One round of the Canadian Triple Crown Series on the weekend and was victorious in the 250 Pro category on his KX250F Kawasaki ahead of Mitch Harrison and Ryder McNabb.
Dylan Wright took out the 450 Pro category ahead of Tyler Medaglia and Cole Thompson.
The series next moves to Gopher Dunes, which is another round staged in Ontario.
MXGP of Finland moves to Vauhtipuisto
The organiser of the upcoming MXGP of Finland, the FIM and FIM Europe, have announced an alternative venue has been selected to host the Finnish Grand Prix on August 13-14.
The event, that was originally set to take place in Iitti-KymiRing, will instead head back to an old favourite venue, Vauhtipuisto in Hyvinkää.
Hyvinkää is a city located around 50 kilometres from the capital Helsinki and has been part of the FIM Motocross World Championship since making its first appearance back in 1965. Some winners at the original venue include the likes of Sylvain Geboers, Harry Everts, Kees Van Der Ven, Dave Strijbos, Antonio Cairoli and Jeffrey Herlings, just to name a few.
The venue itself features the main track, a track for 85cc bikes and a children’s track, as well as an enduro route and a speedway circuit, making it any motorcycling enthusiasts dream land!
Most recently, MXGP visited Hyvinkää in 2014, with Cairoli and Herlings victorious in MXGP and MX2, but since then, in the fall of 2017 the venue has undergone some renovations to bring some variety and interest back to the track.
2022 New York Short Track Report
Progressive American Flat Track superstar Briar Bauman (No. 3 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) delivered a timely performance to win the Mission New York Short Track presented by Mad Max Indian Motorcycle at Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, New York, on Saturday evening.
The clutch victory was the two-time Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle champion’s first since the ‘22 season opener and required a masterful effort to pull off. While Bauman stood in the spotlight when all was said and done, he was mired down in fifth early when reigning class king Jared Mees (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) slid under an on-form Jarod Vanderkooi (No. 20 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) and threatened to check out.
Mees had worked up a near one-second advantage by the time Bauman had made his way onto Vanderkooi’s rear wheel in third. The race for victory was back on, however, after Mees made a minor mistake and nearly collided with the Airfence.
Vanderkooi pounced less than a minute later; the Mission Roof Systems’ pilot seemed positioned to finally earn his maiden premier-class victory, but Bauman remained on the charge himself.
Bauman took full advantage of traffic to erase a half-second deficit and ran up alongside the leader as the race entered its final minute. He then executed the race’s decisive maneuver with just over three laps as Vanderkooi had no answer.
The triumph thrusts Bauman right back into serious title contention after his prospects had seemed on the wane in recent weeks. He said, “I had a decent start but kind of got shuffled back. I tried a few lines and found a good one and was able to get past a few guys. It just feels good.”
Mees drifted back to a relatively distant third, while JD Beach (No. 95 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) overtook Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) late to steal away fourth.
Second Estenson Racing Yamaha ace Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) finished in sixth, followed by Bronson Bauman (No. 37 Latus Motors Racing Harley-Davidson XG750R), Mission Production Twins Challenge runner Jesse Janisch (No. 33 Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson XG750R), Davis Fisher (No. 67 Bob Lanphere’s BMC Racing Indian FTR750), and Sammy Halbert (No. 69 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750)
Mees now leads by 16 points over both Bauman and Daniels (156-140-140). Beach is just over a race back in fourth at 127.
SuperTwins Result – New York Short Track
|Pos
|Rider
|Man
|Gap
|1
|Briar Bauman
|Indian FTR750
|33 Laps
|2
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|Indian FTR750
|1.106
|3
|Jared Mees
|Indian FTR750
|4.728
|4
|JD Beach
|Yamaha MT-07
|6.243
|5
|Brandon Robinson
|Indian FTR750
|8.309
|6
|Dallas Daniels
|Yamaha MT-07
|10.927
|7
|Bronson Bauman
|HD XG750R
|16.024
|8
|Jesse Janisch
|HD XG750R
|16.246
|9
|Davis Fisher
|Indian FTR750
|32 Laps
|10
|Sammy Halbert
|Indian FTR750
|1.948
|11
|Shayna Texter-Bauman
|Indian FTR750
|2.481
|12
|Cameron Smith
|Royal Enfield 650
|2.632
|13
|Larry Pegram
|Indian FTR750
|7.534
|14
|Cory Texter
|Yamaha MT-07
|21 Laps
|15
|Nick Armstrong
|Yamaha MT-07
|17 Laps
SuperTwins Top 10 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Jared Mees
|156
|2
|Briar Bauman
|140
|3
|Dallas Daniels
|140
|4
|JD Beach
|127
|5
|Brandon Robinson
|117
|6
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|108
|7
|Bronson Bauman
|102
|8
|Davis Fisher
|92
|9
|Jesse Janisch
|77
|10
|Shayna Texter-Bauman
|51
Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines
Defending Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines champion Cory Texter (No. 1 G&G Racing/Yamaha Racing Yamaha MT-07) came from behind to secure his third victory of ‘22, grabbing control of the title fight in the process.
The Main Event was red flagged after Ryan Varnes (No. 68 Schaeffer’s Motorsports/Rausch Fuel & Oil KTM 890 Duke) was involved in an on-track incident. He was transported to the hospital by on-site first responders and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
When racing resumed following the stoppage, Texter and rival Jesse Janisch (No. 33 Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson XG750R) anticipated a head-to-head showdown for supremacy at the front.
Cameron Smith (No. 34 Thee Cathy Gray/Al Barker Royal Enfield 650) had other plans in his debut ride aboard the Royal Enfield Twins FT while riding in place of the injured Johnny Lewis. While Janisch and Texter got away in first and second, respectively, Smith promptly split them to not only snatch away the lead but rip open some space.
Texter needed pretty much the full remaining distance to finally fight his way back into contention, but he arrived in the shadow of Smith’s Royal Enfield just as they opened the final two laps. He then dove under Smith and into first just as they opened the final circulation.
Smith attempted to press back around the outside of Texter, but the champ held firm at the front.
Texter said, “That was tough… That one means a lot right there. It was a great race. Hats off to Cameron – man, he made me work for it.”
Janisch cruised home in third, while Nick Armstrong (No. 60 Competitive Racing Frames/Lessley Brothers Yamaha MT-07) won out in a five-rider scrap for fourth ahead of Ben Lowe (No. 25 Mission Foods/Roof Systems Harley-Davidson XG750R), Billy Ross (No. 109 Mission Foods/Roof Systems Harley-Davidson XG750R), James Rispoli (No. 43 Wally Brown Racing/Haversack KTM 890 Duke) and Ryan Wells (No. 94 McGrane Racing/Scott Powersports Kawasaki Ninja 650).
After opening the day with a single-point deficit, Texter now leads Janisch by seven points (156-149).
Production Twins Result – New York Short Track
|Pos
|Rider
|Man
|Gap
|1
|Cory Texter
|Yamaha MT-07
|21 Laps
|2
|Cameron Smith
|Royal Enfield 650
|0.394
|3
|Jesse Janisch
|HD XG750R
|2.497
|4
|Nick Armstrong
|Yamaha MT-07
|6.247
|5
|Ben Lowe
|HD XG750R
|7.173
|6
|Billy Ross
|HD XG750R
|7.838
|7
|James Rispoli
|KTM 890 Duke
|8.257
|8
|Ryan Wells
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|8.928
|9
|Michael Rush
|HD XG750R
|10.427
|10
|Cody Johncox
|Yamaha MT-07
|12.449
|11
|Cole Zabala
|Yamaha MT-07
|12.935
|12
|Mitch Harvat
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|14.257
|13
|Brock Schwarzenbacher
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|15.134
|14
|Shelby Miller
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|18 Laps
|15
|Kasey Sciscoe
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|15 Laps
|16
|Jordan Harris
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|4 Laps
|17
|Ryan Varnes
|KTM 890 Duke
|1.463
Production Twins Top 10 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Cory Texter
|156
|2
|Jesse Janisch
|149
|3
|Nick Armstrong
|112
|4
|Ben Lowe
|97
|5
|Billy Ross
|88
|6
|Cole Zabala
|76
|7
|Ryan Varnes
|70
|8
|Johnny Lewis
|63
|9
|Cameron Smith
|59
|10
|Cody Johncox
|59
Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER
For the third consecutive race weekend, Kody Kopp (No. 12 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE) stormed out at the start of the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER Main Event and set sail.
Similar to his previous two demonstrations of domination, Kopp quickly assembled a second-plus advantage and then managed it to the checkered flag.
Trevor Brunner (No. 21 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) emerged from a seven-rider pack contesting second and did manage to cut into Kopp’s lead for a time, dipping it back under a second momentarily. That pressure only motivated Kopp to wick it back up, however, and the KTM prodigy ultimately sprinted away to a 1.692-second margin of victory.
When asked how he stays humble in the face of his accumulating success, Kopp said, “I just show up every week at the track to ride my motorcycle. We’re just having a ball this year. I’ve just got to say a big thanks to my team Red Bull KTM, and to my mom and dad. I was so happy to finally take my mom on a victory lap. That was awesome.”
While Brunner’s runner-up result was his first podium of the season, third place was an even more monumental achievement for Hunter Bauer (No. 24 NKR Canada/KTM/Vance & Hines KTM 450 SX-F), who sliced his way up from the fourth row to claim his first-career Progressive AFT podium.
Despite his race-long forward momentum, Bauer had to play defense late as Trent Lowe (No. 48 Mission Foods/Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda CRF450R) made a last-lap bid to rob him of the position.
Second-ranked Morgen Mischler (No. 13 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R) finished fifth as Kopp extended his title lead to a mammoth 42 points (180-138).
Behind, the mending Max Whale (No. 18 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE) impressed in his return from injury, fighting his way past Mischler’s teammates, Dalton Gauthier (No. 79 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R) and Chase Saathoff (No. 106 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R), to finish in sixth.
Singles Result – New York Short Track
|Pos
|Rider
|Man
|Gap
|1
|Kody Kopp
|KTM 450 SX-F
|21 Laps
|2
|Trevor Brunner
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1.692
|3
|Hunter Bauer
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2.303
|4
|Trent Lowe
|Honda CRF450R
|2.662
|5
|Morgen Mischler
|Honda CRF450R
|3.563
|6
|Max Whale
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4.132
|7
|Dalton Gauthier
|Honda CRF450R
|5.443
|8
|Chase Saathoff
|Honda CRF450R
|5.775
|9
|Chad Cose
|Honda CRF450R
|8.337
|10
|Aidan RoosEvans
|Honda CRF450R
|9.280
|11
|Michael Inderbitzin
|Honda CRF450R
|9.681
|12
|Travis Petton IV
|KTM 450 SX-F
|10.844
|13
|James Ott
|KTM 450 SX-F
|11.834
|14
|Brandon Kitchen
|Husqvarna FC450
|12.136
|15
|Tyler Raggio
|Honda CRF450R
|12.829
|16
|Gage Smith
|Honda CRF450R
|13.900
|17
|Damon Ream
|KTM 450 SX-F
|17.926
Singles Top Ten Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Kody Kopp
|180
|2
|Morgen Mischler
|138
|3
|Dalton Gauthier
|114
|4
|Trent Lowe
|106
|5
|Trevor Brunner
|104
|6
|Max Whale
|102
|7
|Chase Saathoff
|90
|8
|Aidan RoosEvans
|66
|9
|James Ott
|64
|10
|Hunter Bauer
|58
Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine Debuts for 2022 at RedBud
The 2022 MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine commenced its second year as a program at RedBud over the weekend.
The development initiative to prepare the world’s top amateur talent for their transition into the professional level made its first appearance at RedBud MX, where Yamaha rider Haiden Deegan kicked off the holiday weekend with a dominant performance in his combine debut.
Haiden Deegan is the son of famous motocrosser Brian Deegan, the American professional freestyle motocross rider and founding member of Metal Mulisha, demonstrating that riding talent runs in the family.
Moto 1
The first moto of Friday afternoon began with KTM rider Mark Fineis out front with the holeshot ahead of Deegan and Honda’s Chance Hymas. A strong opening lap by Fineis, which included a clean execution on LaRocco’s Leap, allowed the Indiana native to build a gap on the field. His lead was short lived as both Deegan and Hymas made their way around and dropped Fineis to third.
With the lead in hand, Deegan put some distance between he and Hymas. As he gave chase, Hymas crashed after crossing the finish line. He was able to remount and continue, but dropped outside the top 10. Without the threat from behind, Deegan continued to build on his lead over the course of the moto.
That shifted the attention to the battle for a spot on the moto podium, which saw Fineis and Husqvarna’s Talon Hawkins battle for second until Hawkins went down. That then put Fineis under pressure from the Yamahas of Jayden Clough and Gage Linville, both of whom got around the KTM.
Deegan cruised to the Moto 1 win with a winning margin of 32.5 seconds over Clough, followed by Linville in third. Fineis held on for fourth, while Yamaha rider Julien Beaumer rounded out the top five.
Moto 2
The final moto of the day saw Fineis and Deegan at the head of the pack once again, this time with Deegan leading the way. Fineis went on the attack early and returned to the head of the pack with a pass on Deegan. However, it wasn’t long before the Californian reclaimed the top spot and set sail on the field.
Fineis encountered misfortune and eventually dropped out of contention for the moto podium, which allowed KTM rider Daxton Bennick and GASGAS rider Caden Braswell to assume the position and wage battle for second. Braswell appeared to have the runner-up spot in hand but a late crash put Bennick back into second and allowed Husqvarna rider Casey Cochran to assume third.
Deegan was once again in a class of his own and took another statement win by 31.4 seconds over Bennick, with Cochran in third.
Overall
The convincing effort by Deegan landed him atop the overall classification with perfect 1-1 moto scores and 50 points.
Bennick’s dramatic shift in fortune from one moto to the next resulted in 10-2 finishes that placed him into a tie for second (33 points) with Fineis, with 4-6 results (33 points), with the tiebreaker going to Bennick for the runner-up spot.
Moto Combine Overall Results (Moto Finishes // Points)
- Haiden Deegan, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha (1-1 // 50)
- Daxton Bennick, Morganton, N.C., KTM (10-2 // 33)
- Mark Fineis, Westfield, Indiana, KTM (4-6 // 33)
- Gage Linville, Cordele, Georgia, Yamaha (3-9 // 32)
- Casey Cochran, Arlington, Tennessee, Husqvarna (12-3 // 29)
- Caden Braswell, Little River, South Carolina, GASGAS (8-5 // 29)
- Preston Boespflug, Battle Ground, Washington, Kawasaki (6-7 // 29)
- Chance Hymas, Pocatello, Idaho, Honda (8-6 // 28)
- Patrick Murphy, Clinton, Iowa, Yamaha (7-10 // 25)
- Jayden Clough, Elko, Minnesota, Yamaha (2-20 // 23)
Riders talk Pro Motocross Round Five 2022 – RedBud
250 Moto One
The opening 250 Class moto saw Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence take the Motosport.com Holeshot, followed by Shimoda and teammate Jett Lawrence. As the field navigated the opening lap, the top three positions remain unchanged with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Stilez Robertson and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker just behind.
Hunter continued to control the race out front as Shimoda began to feel the pressure from Jett who started searching for a way around. Jett would muscle his way around Shimoda and quickly set his sights on Hunter in an attempt to make a bid for the race lead. Shimoda refused to settle as he latched onto the rear wheel of Jett to make it a three way battle up front.
Lap-after-lap Hunter fended off Jett’s pass attempts before Jett eventually made his pass stick with an aggressive downhill move just prior to the halfway point of the 30-minutes-plus-two-lap moto. As Jett continued to hold a narrow lead over Hunter, disaster struck when his bike began smoking and it eventually came to a stop with just 10-minutes remaining in the moto. Jett’s misfortune allowed Hunter to retake the lead with Shimoda hot on his heels. Robertson would move into third.
Shimoda was determined to find his way to the front, taking the lead from Hunter with less than five-minutes remaining. He would push hard to the checkered flag to take his first career moto win by 21.6 seconds over Hunter. Robertson took his first career podium result in third, followed by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team-mate RJ Hampshire in fourth. Hammaker completed the top-five. Jett was scored in 35th after retiring early with a mechanical issue.
250 Moto Two
The second 250 Class moto kicked off with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Ryder Difrancesco taking the Motosport.com holeshot in his pro debut over Hammaker and Ty Masterpool. A mistake by Difrancesco allowed Hammaker to slip by, however, it was short-lived as he grabbed a handful of throttle and crashed just moments later.
As the field came around to complete the opening lap, it was Masterpool out front, followed by Hunter Lawrence, Difrancesco and Robertson. Jett Lawrence circulated the first lap in eighth, while first moto winner Shimoda found himself near the tail end of the field following a crash.
Hunter would make quick work of Masterpool, who continued to run at an impressive pace, taking the race lead. With damage control on his mind, Jett put his head down and began picking off one rider after another and eventually made his way around Masterpool for second. Jett didn’t stop there as he set after Hunter for the race win.
In a league of their own, Hunter and Jett continued to pull away from the 40-rider field. With 10-minutes left, Jett used an aggressive move as he nearly collided with Hunter to take the race lead. There was no looking back for Jett as he quickly pulled away. The battle for the final podium position began to heat up during the final minutes of the moto with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Levi Kitchen and Shimoda finding their way around Masterpool. Shimoda’s unbelievable ride through the field saw him get around Kitchen for third with three laps to go.
Jett won in convincing fashion by more than 16.9 seconds over Hunter. After starting the race outside the top-20, Shimoda rode to a hard-fought third. Kitchen held on for fourth, followed by Robertson in fifth.
250 Overall
The second moto efforts by Shimoda awarded him with the overall victory (1-3), marking the first of his young career and the first for a Japanese rider. Hunter Lawrence was second overall (2-2), followed by Stilez Robertson taking his first career podium in third (3-5). Championship point leader Jett ended the day ninth overall (35-1) following his first moto mechanical, surrendering the championship lead to Hunter.
Jo Shimoda – P1
“I didn’t even realize that I was in third at the end so I wasn’t even sure that I won when the race finished,” said Shimoda. “It was a tough second moto coming back from that crash, but I’m glad I kept pushing. This is an amazing feeling and I am thankful to everyone who has believed in me. RedBud is awesome so to get the win here feels really cool.”
Hunter Lawrence – P2
“The first moto I was sitting behind Jett, trying to leave my charge until the end of the moto, and then he kind of pulled off. I was like, ‘Is he letting me pass?’ but then I started feeling something and went into conservation mode. The second moto I struggled with my riding, but congrats to Jo [Shimoda]; he rode awesome today. The red plate doesn’t always come as fast as you want or how you want, but we’ll take it. It was a tough day, but we made the most of it.”
Stilez Robertson – P3
“RedBud was a good day,” Robertson said. “I just wanted to have two good motos today and we did. We got two good starts as well, so I’m super stoked and just want to keep it going. It was a really fun day and can’t wait to get to Southwick and do it again. Just keep trying to do my best and keep trying to ride like I do during the week, and I think we’ll be okay.”
RJ Hampshire – P4
“The riding was really good today, I felt like I was almost back to normal,” Hampshire said. “My starts were not good and in the first moto, I was beat. The second moto, I ended up going down with a group of guys on the first lap and was buried back in 30th or so. I felt much better on the bike this weekend and had pretty good strength, so I think we’re just going to continue to get better now. We kind of got over that hump with injuries and we’re back having fun and still have a fight in us.”
Levi Kitchen – P5
“It was a good day overall. In the first moto, I got buried on the start and got up to ninth. I really didn’t ride great in that first moto, to be honest. Then in the second moto, it was not the greatest of starts again, but I was riding really well. I got up to third from 10th, which was great. I saw Jo (Shimoda) was coming, and he ended up getting me towards the end. I went 9-4 for fifth overall and got back to fifth in the championship. We’ll just keep building. We have another new track next week, and I’m looking forward to it.”
Justin Cooper – P7
“It was definitely a tough day, but I made it way tougher on myself by starting way back. In the first moto, I messed up the start and in the second moto I was up there around the top three and then I came together with another rider on that first lap. I went down, picked my bike up, then lost it the other way, so I started dead last and just did what I could. My speed was good, though, but I’m still really bummed about going down in the second moto. I think I could have maybe got into the lead doing the (LaRocco) Leap, and that would have been cool to at least give it a shot at the front, but that didn’t happen. We’ll go back and try again next weekend.”
Michael Mosiman – P8
“It was a tough day on a number of different levels. Just before the sight lap in Moto 1, I tried a new goo product and I ended up throwing up everything I ate right before the sight lap, so that was not an ideal start. Off the start, I was making some good moves, keeping pace with the leaders – and catching them a little bit – but I made a mistake and went down. I regrouped and then unfortunately had some bike issues in the latter half of the moto. In the second moto, it was basically the same story. Really frustrating day – I’m looking for more, expecting more and disappointed – but I’m looking forward to Southwick.”
Jett Lawrence – P9
“I was feeling good today. I love this track, and we ended up getting the bike handling pretty good for the first moto. I took some bad lines on the first lap and went back to fourth, but in a couple turns I went up to third. I made my way past Jo and Hunter, and then the bike started feeling funny and losing power. That’s part of this sport, and luckily, we had a bit of a points lead, which helps me a little bit. On the second-moto start, it was hard to tuck around since I was so far out wide, but I made my way through and got the race win. It sucks to lose the red plate, but at least I lost it to Hunter.”
Nate Thrasher – P10
“It was a tough day. The track was very brutal for those motos. It’s probably the roughest track we’ve had so far this year. It was tough, but at the same time, it was good, though. I felt like I had my best pace so far this year and better starts. I’m just moving a little bit each weekend. I felt like I had the top-five pace today, but just a little bit of arm pump held me back. We’ll come out swinging for next weekend. I just want to keep building and hopefully, by the end, we can be on the podium. I’ve got some things to work on, and we know what we need to do.”
Seth Hammaker – P11
“We had a decent day going but I made a mistake that cost me a top 10,” said Hammaker. “RedBud is a cool track and I had fun seeing all the fans that come out. Days like this really do push me to come back stronger and I can’t wait to get to sandy Southwick next week.”
Ryder DiFrancesco – P13
“I’m very thankful to Mitch and the team for giving me this opportunity to get some time under the tent,” said DiFrancesco. “The experience is one I don’t want to take for granted and I learned a lot at RedBud. I can’t wait to come back for another round.”
Nick Romano – P15
“My day started off really well. I qualified fourth overall, which I was super stoked with. Then by the time motos came around, I ended up 12th in the first one. I was strong the whole moto but was just the twelfth-fastest. In the second moto, I had a horrible start, and I was kind of mid-pack, then I was stuck there. I think there’s a lot of positives to take away from today, and we’ll keep looking at that and keep building every weekend.”
250 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|1
|3
|45
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|2
|2
|44
|3
|Stilez Robertson
|HQV FC250
|3
|5
|36
|4
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|4
|6
|33
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|9
|4
|30
|6
|Ty Masterpool
|KTM 250 SX-F
|8
|8
|26
|7
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|7
|9
|26
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|GAS MC250F
|6
|10
|26
|9
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|35
|1
|25
|10
|Nathanael Thrasher
|YAM YZ 250F
|10
|7
|25
|11
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|5
|15
|22
|12
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|11
|11
|20
|13
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|14
|12
|16
|14
|Carson Mumford
|SUZ RMZ 250
|13
|13
|16
|15
|Nicholas Romano
|YAM YZ 250F
|12
|16
|14
|16
|Enzo Lopes
|YAM YZ 250F
|15
|18
|9
|17
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250
|20
|14
|8
|18
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|18
|17
|7
|19
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|16
|22
|5
|20
|Matthew Leblanc
|YAM YZ 250F
|19
|19
|4
|21
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|17
|25
|4
|22
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 250F
|23
|20
|1
250 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|218
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|211
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|182
|4
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|159
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|145
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|GAS MC250F
|141
|7
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|132
|8
|Stilez Robertson
|HQV FC250
|130
|9
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|110
|10
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|98
|11
|Nathanael Thrasher
|YAM YZ 250F
|87
|12
|Nicholas Romano
|YAM YZ 250F
|84
|13
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|80
|14
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|61
|15
|Matthew Leblanc
|YAM YZ 250F
|59
|16
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|52
|17
|Josiah Natzke
|KAW KX 250
|45
|18
|Austin Forkner
|KAW KX 250
|30
|19
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 250
|30
|20
|Ty Masterpool
|KTM 250 SX-F
|26
|21
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250
|20
|22
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|16
|23
|Carson Mumford
|SUZ RMZ 250
|16
|24
|Dylan Walsh
|KAW KX 250
|12
|25
|Lance Kobusch
|HON CRF250R
|12
|26
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|10
|27
|Enzo Lopes
|YAM YZ 250F
|9
|28
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 250 SX-F
|8
|29
|Hardy Munoz
|KAW KX 250
|7
|30
|Brandon Ray
|HQV FC250 RE
|7
|31
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|32
|Romain Pape
|KAW KX 250F
|4
|33
|Jack Chambers
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|34
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 250F
|1
450 Moto One
As the 450 Class field launched out of the gate it was Tomac who emerged with his first Motosport.com Holeshot of the season over Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy and Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia. Tomac quickly sprinted to a two second advantage on the opening lap over Savatgy as Barcia engaged in a battle with the Team Honda HRC duo of Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton over third.
Tomac’s early race speed was too much for the competition to match as he steadily pulled away from Savatgy who held a comfortable gap over the rest of the field. The Honda teammates of Roczen and Sexton found their way around Barcia as they continued to fight over a spot on the podium. With just under 10-minutes remaining in the moto, Sexton used an inside line before the famous Larocco’s Leap to take Roczen’s line away and make the pass stick for third.
The push to the front for Sexton continued as he began inching onto the rear wheel of Savatgy for second. He would try the same line he used on Roczen, but Savatgy refused to surrender as he launched back around on Larocco’s Leap. Sexton regrouped and made the pass stick by getting a strong drive through the sand rollers.
Tomac proved to be unstoppable with a wire-to-wire performance that earned him his fourth moto win of the season with 6.3 seconds to spare over Sexton who finished runner-up. Savatgy finished an impressive third, marking his career-best moto result. Roczen followed in fourth, while Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Christian Craig completed the top-five.
450 Moto Two
The final moto of the afternoon saw Barcia charge to the Motosport.com Holeshot ahead of first moto winner Tomac and Roczen. Using incredible opening lap speed, Roczen made his way around Barcia to take the lead, followed by Tomac, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Ryan Dungey, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson and Sexton.
As Roczen maintained a clear track out front, Tomac took control of second with a move on Barcia who continued to keep Dungey, Anderson and Sexton at bay. Just as Anderson and Sexton made their way around Dungey, a mistake saw Anderson go down, collecting Sexton with him in the process.
Tomac began to hit this stride, slowly working his way closer to Roczen with each passing lap. With just under 15-minutes to go, Tomac saw an opening and struck to take the lead from Roczen. Behind the battle up front, Sexton remounted from his early race incident with Anderson to pass Barcia for third.
It was another dominant effort for Tomac, bringing home his fifth moto win of the season by six seconds over Sexton. A late surge by Barcia landed him on the podium for the first time this season in third. Anderson and Dungey would finish fourth and fifth, respectively.
450 Round
Tomac’s double moto sweep (1-1) carried him to his second victory of the season and the 29th of his career. A pair of consistent moto results (2-2) earned Sexton the runner-up position on the day. Barcia’s strong second moto was enough to give him his first podium of the season (8-3).
Eli Tomac – P1
“It was an outstanding day for us, going 1-1. It was almost a completely perfect day. I had some great starts, and in Moto 1, it was all about the start. I was a little bit buried in that second moto and had a battle with Kenny (Roczen) at the beginning of that race. I was able to make the move to the front somewhere around the halfway point, and that was it. The bike worked awesome in all the conditions today. We just have to keep chipping away at the points.”
Chase Sexton – P2
“I’m really happy with my riding, especially in the sandy conditions. In past years I’ve struggled here and Southwick, but this year I feel like I’ve got some good sand riding in me. The starts weren’t great, and I had a little tip-over in the second moto, but I can’t really be too bummed. At the end of the day, if I get first or second in the motos, it puts me in a good spot. I think Eli [Tomac] and I are going to be battling, so I’m looking forward to it.”
Justin Barcia – P3
“It was quite a wild day but a great day to be on the podium, it’s been a while and much-needed. Qualifying wasn’t ideal but mentally I knew I could go fast and the boys made some great changes to the bike. First moto, I was running really well and had a big crash that bent my bars, so I just managed to bring it in for eighth, which isn’t ideal but I rode really well. Second moto, I got a great holeshot and battled with the boys, ending up P3 for third overall. It was a wild – but awesome – day!”
Jason Anderson – P4
“Minor crashes in each moto cost me valuable time and positions early so, I felt like I was playing catch up all day. My speed was solid, and the bike felt great but, a couple of miscues are all it takes to put the podium out of reach. Overall, I made a lot of passes out there and managed to salvage a fourth overall so, we’ll just keep moving forward with the goal of getting another win here soon.”
Ken Roczen – P5
“I tried to hang in there as long as I could, but I got sick this week and still had a lot of exhaustion in my bones. I had to drop the anchor in the second moto because I was empty. I’ve hardly been on the bike this whole last week, and I was laid up on the couch most of the time, so that combination just wasn’t ideal heading into this weekend. I’m working on getting healthy so I can attack next weekend.”
Joey Savatgy – P6
“It’s been almost four years since the last time I was on the podium and there have been plenty of highs and lows along the way. Finally getting myself back up on the box in the first moto felt amazing. Thank you to the Monster Energy Kawasaki team for this opportunity to be racing and improving each weekend. I was set back a bit overall by the crash in Moto 2 but, we took major steps in the right direction today and look forward to more progress ahead.”
Ryan Dungey – P7
“We felt good today and the motor has been good, too. My starts weren’t that great today so I had to kind of work through the pack a little bit and that didn’t make it easy on me. Overall, we’re good. We’ll try to get a little bit better going into next weekend but I’m happy with the progress overall and where we’re at, looking at the times and how close we are there. We’ll just try to keep building every weekend.”
Christian Craig – P8
“I always love coming here to RedBud. I did pretty well here last year, so I wanted to get back up to that front group after a couple of off weeks at High Point and Colorado, and I was able to do that. I qualified well, and although my starts weren’t the best I was able to come through the pack pretty quick and went 5-6. Unfortunately, that was only good enough for eighth overall somehow, but that’s how it rolls sometimes. It’s all about the points at the end of the day, and I’m close to fifth in the standings – just two points behind Dungey. So, I’ve just got to keep going. I’d say Eli was on another level today, but other than that, we were right there with that top group; we’ve just got to keep building.”
Aaron Plessinger – P9
“In the first moto, I kind of struggled with bike setup a little bit. I got a pretty good start and then kind of pumped up and rode tight, so I went back to ninth. Second moto, I didn’t get the greatest start but I came through to eighth. I felt a lot better – I was flowing, I was wheelie-ing bumps and the bike felt a lot better. We’ll go back and do some homework this week, work on my starts a little bit more and see what Southwick holds for us.”
Shane McElrath – P11
“I felt like today was the first productive race day I’ve had,” McElrath said. “I actually passed some people, and the results don’t really show what we went through today. It was a good step over the last two weeks being back in Florida and we made some pretty big bike changes, which I think is really starting to come around now. It’s definitely progress. We’ve had a lot of work to do, but we’ve done a lot of work. So, I’m excited to keep it going.”
450 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|YAM YZ 450F
|1
|1
|50
|2
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|2
|2
|44
|3
|Justin Barcia
|GAS MC450F
|8
|3
|33
|4
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450SR
|7
|4
|32
|5
|Ken Roczen
|HON CRF450R WE
|4
|7
|32
|6
|Joseph Savatgy
|KAW KX450SR
|3
|9
|32
|7
|Ryan Dungey
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|6
|5
|31
|8
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|5
|6
|31
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|9
|8
|25
|10
|Marshal Weltin
|SUZ RMZ 450
|10
|12
|20
|11
|Shane McElrath
|HQV FC450 RE
|14
|11
|17
|12
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|11
|14
|17
|13
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 450F
|16
|10
|16
|14
|Brandon Hartranft
|SUZ RMZ 450
|13
|13
|16
|15
|Alex Martin
|YAM YZ 450F
|15
|15
|12
|16
|Chris Canning
|GAS MC450F
|12
|38
|9
|17
|Henry Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|30
|16
|5
|18
|Jeremy Hand
|HON CRF450R
|19
|18
|5
|19
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 450 SX-F
|23
|17
|4
|20
|Jerry Robin
|GAS MC450F
|17
|36
|4
|21
|Tyler Stepek
|KTM 450 SX-F
|18
|35
|3
|22
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW KX450
|21
|19
|2
|23
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 450 SX-F
|20
|20
|2
450 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|224
|2
|Eli Tomac
|YAM YZ 450F
|217
|3
|Ken Roczen
|HON CRF450R WE
|194
|4
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450SR
|179
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|153
|6
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|151
|7
|Justin Barcia
|GAS MC450F
|139
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|115
|9
|Joseph Savatgy
|KAW KX450SR
|108
|10
|Shane McElrath
|HQV FC450 RE
|102
|11
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 450F
|102
|12
|Antonio Cairoli
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|89
|13
|Alex Martin
|YAM YZ 450F
|67
|14
|Brandon Hartranft
|SUZ RMZ 450
|62
|15
|Marshal Weltin
|SUZ RMZ 450
|60
|16
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|58
|17
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM 450 SX-F
|35
|18
|Henry Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|22
|19
|Justin Rodbell
|HQV FC450
|21
|20
|Josh Gilbert
|HQV FC450
|19
|21
|Chris Canning
|GAS MC450F
|14
|22
|Ryan Surratt
|YAM YZ 450F
|11
|23
|Jerry Robin
|GAS MC450F
|10
|24
|Tyler Stepek
|KTM 450 SX-F
|10
|25
|Felix Lopez
|HQV FC450
|8
|26
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8
|27
|Grant Harlan
|KAW KX450
|8
|28
|Jeremy Hand
|HON CRF450R
|5
|29
|Bryson Gardner
|HON CRF450R
|4
|30
|Vincent Luhovey
|KAW KX450
|3
|31
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW KX450
|2
|32
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450
|2
|33
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|34
|Justin Bogle
|SUZ RMZ 450
|2
Next Up
The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will resume next weekend in Massachusetts with the MB Tractor & Equipment Southwick National for the sixth round of the 50th anniversary season.
2022 Penrite Hattah Desert Race Wrap
Daniel Sanders has taken victory for GasGas at the 2022 Hattah Desert Race, in a triumphant return to domestic competition within Australia.
Often described as ‘four hours of hell’, Hattah is also widely regarded as the most challenging off-road race in Australia. It takes place in north-western Victoria just south of Mildura and can attract as many as 700 competitors across the categories.
Sanders kicked off the weekend with second in the prologue, behind Lachlan Terry, before winning the Top 10 Shootout held on Saturday, ahead of Todd Waters and Jack Simpson.
Callum Norton, Andrew Wilksch, Cooper Sheidow, Lachlan Terry, Samuel Pretscherer, Riley Graham and Liam Mason completed that top-10 line-up and that was the order they finished in.
Starting from P1 for Sunday’s eight-lap senior race, Sanders delivered a spectacular performance to capture his second crown at the prestigious event, finishing 2m31.980s clear of his nearest rival.
Daniel Sanders – P1
“It was a mad rush to get to the start line at Hattah this year, but I had a lot of people behind me, helping me out with a lot of support from GASGAS Australia, Red Bull and a few other good companies! I grabbed my old mechanic Lewie [Landrigan] from MotoLab, who came and helped me out, so we had a good core group of people around me. We went into the Prologue with a pretty fast bike and just had a good run, passed a few lappers, finished second in that, then got the victory in the Top 10 Shootout by half a second. It was good to take off on Sunday and have fresh air, I was able to put in a good first lap and save a lot of energy, and also the second lap, then the guys were pushing the pace, riding really well in the third, fourth lap, and sort of dropped off a bit halfway through. I kept cruising along, diesel training and got the victory in the end and was able to claw the gap out to two and a half minutes, which was good!”
Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Todd Waters landed on the second step of the podium, after being fifth quickest in the Prologue and narrowly missing out on victory in the Top 10 Shootout.
The Queensland-based rider went on to secure P2 following four gruelling hours of competition, completing the eight laps with a total time of 4h10m15.368s aboard his FE 501 – also winning the Over 450cc Four-Stroke category.
Todd Waters – P2
“I was excited to make my debut at Hattah and to finish on the podium was a real reward for myself and the whole team involved. The FE 501 was awesome to ride, my first time racing that bike and a first for me in the desert, so we were stoked to win our class as well! It definitely wasn’t an easy race, but the result was a good one for us and I look forward to coming back here again in the future after what we learned this weekend.”
Joining Waters on the podium was Husqvarna-mounted Jack Simpson, who displayed great form throughout both days and added to his Finke Desert Race podium achieved last month.
Simford Racing rider Andy Wilksch made it three Husqvarna riders in the top four outright.
Prologue winner Lachlan Terry closed out the top-five, ahead of Josh Green and Sam Pretscherer, with Beau Ralston, Nathan Trigg and Riley Graham completing the top-10 overall. Pretscherer also won the U19s class.
In the Saturday Small Wheels Race, Riley Delaney won, ahead of Malakai Middleton and Curtis Morrison. Byron Dennis won the Big Wheels Race, ahead of Levi Stephens and Thomas O’Dwyer.
Matt Sherman won the 251 cc & Over 2-stroke class, Sanders naturally topped the 251-450cc 4-stroke class. Kelly Catanese topped the Ladies four-lap race, with Emma Milesevic winning the Ladies eight-lap race, ahead of Madi Healey and Emmelie Karlsson.
Emma Milesevic
“It was amazing, my Honda 450 didn’t miss a beat and I was happy to take my second win in a row. Winning the women’s class is an amazing accomplishment and there are so many people that make this possible but passing 26 riders on my way to 41st outright was equally rewarding for the work we have put in. I made life hard for myself following a challenging prologue.”
Emelie Karlsson
“The Prologue was super-fast and pretty fun, but I made a couple of mistakes and I caught another rider on my lap. I finished sixth in that one, although I wasn’t too stressed about that. In the race today, I just decided I was going to try and get into a rhythm on the first lap, stay away from all of the mayhem that goes on, then I worked my way up a bit. I just kept rolling on, but had a really sore back as I’m still recovering from the fever that I had earlier this year – the joints get a bit sore. Still, I kept working away and finished third, so I am happy with that!”
Michael Widdison won the Masters 45+ category, Jacob Eustace the Up to 250cc 2-strokes, and Kyron Bacon topped the up to 250cc 4-strokes. Alan Graham won the Veterans 35-44 class.
2022 Hattah Desert Race Outright Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Daniel SANDERS
|4:07:43.388
|2
|Todd WATERS
|4:10:15.368
|3
|Jack SIMPSON
|4:13:35.332
|4
|Andrew WILKSCH
|4:19:42.073
|5
|Lachlan TERRY
|4:20:17.011
|6
|Joshua GREEN
|4:20:47.587
|7
|Samuel PRETSCHERER
|4:21:49.038
|8
|Beau RALSTON
|4:22:34.062
|9
|Nathan TRIGG
|4:25:28.018
|10
|Riley GRAHAM
|4:26:03.707
|11
|Korey MCMAHON
|4:26:57.144
|12
|Brodie WATERS
|4:28:01.393
|13
|Jackson MCGRATH
|4:28:53.652
|14
|Blake HOLLIS
|4:29:17.027
|15
|Ryan SHADBOLT
|4:30:31.170
|16
|Corey HAMMOND
|4:30:36.020
|17
|Harrison WOODING
|4:30:52.723
|18
|Kyron BACON
|4:31:57.163
|19
|Hunter SEMMENS
|4:32:49.323
|20
|Shane MASON
|4:34:19.046
|21
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|4:34:20.050
|22
|Thomas ANDERSON
|4:35:13.486
|23
|Steven BOWEN
|4:35:52.295
|24
|Jye DICKSON
|4:36:22.412
|25
|Taylor ADAMS
|4:36:26.396
|26
|Connor ADAMS
|4:40:01.415
|27
|Charlie ANDERSON
|4:42:35.170
|28
|Josh GLEESON
|4:42:43.378
|29
|Jake SHADBOLT
|4:43:20.756
|30
|Billy HARGY
|4:44:14.621
|31
|Sam HANDLEY
|4:44:41.696
|32
|Simon COX
|4:44:59.975
|33
|Sam STOCKMAN
|4:45:17.320
|34
|Alistair LEWIS
|4:45:20.332
|35
|Campbell HALL
|4:46:33.365
|36
|Jake DE ZWART
|4:07:59.339
|37
|Jacob SWEET
|4:08:26.100
|38
|Kodi Lee STEPHENS
|4:08:35.443
|39
|Jack BITHELL
|4:08:37.853
|40
|Daniel GRATTAN
|4:08:53.820
|41
|Emma MILESEVIC
|4:10:11.983
|42
|Patrick MCGILLIVRAY
|4:10:57.290
|43
|Luke CHELLAS
|4:11:39.437
|44
|Tim LONSDALE
|4:11:56.848
|45
|Jack COLBERT
|4:12:00.491
|46
|Daniel MIDDLETON
|4:12:21.342
|47
|Josh ANDERSON
|4:14:33.602
|48
|Dean ROSS
|4:14:48.714
|49
|Jacob SHIELDS
|4:15:03.425
|50
|Rory HILL
|4:16:34.542
2022 Hattah Desert Race Class Top-Fives
|251cc & over 2 stroke
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Matt SHERMAN
|4:17:15.742
|2
|James ELDRIDGE
|4:35:34.551
|3
|Luke WOODBERRY
|4:38:18.158
|4
|Mackyle THOMSON
|4:46:35.740
|5
|William WHISHAW
|4:49:49.962
|251cc – 450cc 4 stroke
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Daniel SANDERS
|4:07:43.388
|2
|Joshua GREEN
|4:20:47.587
|3
|Beau RALSTON
|4:22:34.062
|4
|Riley GRAHAM
|4:26:03.707
|5
|Korey MCMAHON
|4:26:57.144
|Ladies 4 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Kellie CATANESE
|1:19:15.705
|2
|Monique SIMIONI
|1:20:17.606
|3
|Lauren DUNSTAN
|1:21:28.302
|4
|Emma HAYLOCK
|1:23:34.182
|5
|Olivia KIMBALL
|1:23:37.853
|Ladies 8 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Emma MILESEVIC
|4:10:11.983
|2
|Madi HEALEY
|4:34:46.581
|3
|Emmelie KARLSSON
|4:37:01.346
|4
|Courtney RUBIE
|4:28:13.596
|5
|Isabella BENNETT
|4:24:01.252
|Masters 45Yrs & Over
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Michael WIDDISON
|4:40:40.238
|2
|James GRAHAM
|4:52:41.991
|3
|Darren LESSIO
|4:08:14.486
|4
|Jason DAWES
|4:12:06.387
|5
|Steve BOUCHER
|4:15:28.099
|Over 450cc 4 stroke
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Todd WATERS
|4:10:15.368
|2
|Jack SIMPSON
|4:13:35.332
|3
|Andrew WILKSCH
|4:19:42.073
|4
|Lachlan TERRY
|4:20:17.011
|5
|Nathan TRIGG
|4:25:28.018
|Under 19’s
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Samuel PRETSCHERER
|4:21:49.038
|2
|Blake HOLLIS
|4:29:17.027
|3
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|4:34:20.050
|4
|Billy HARGY
|4:44:14.621
|5
|Jacob SWEET
|4:08:26.100
|Up to 250cc 2 stroke
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Jacob EUSTACE
|4:30:28.346
|2
|Nash JONES
|4:42:42.098
|3
|William FROST
|4:51:11.363
|4
|Trent PUDDY
|4:52:43.973
|5
|Alexander HEAD
|4:08:13.437
|Up to 250cc 4 stroke
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Kyron BACON
|4:31:57.163
|2
|Campbell HALL
|4:46:33.365
|3
|Rory HILL
|4:16:34.542
|4
|Russell SCOBLE
|4:17:03.480
|5
|Jake HENDERSON
|4:18:47.336
|Veterans 35-44Yrs
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Alan GRAHAM
|4:24:06.422
|2
|Corey BANKS
|4:26:46.084
|3
|Luke ABLITT
|4:34:41.543
|4
|Ben CARDENAS
|4:38:16.682
|5
|Jeff DRAY
|4:40:23.996
2022 Hattah Desert Race Prologue (Top 20)
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Lachlan TERRY
|5:00.151
|2
|Daniel SANDERS
|2.158
|3
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|4.657
|4
|Jack SIMPSON
|4.929
|5
|Todd WATERS
|5.225
|6
|Callum NORTON
|6.378
|7
|Liam MASON
|6.632
|8
|Samuel PRETSCHERER
|7.753
|9
|Riley GRAHAM
|8.937
|10
|Andrew WILKSCH
|10.413
|11
|Matt RYAN
|10.567
|12
|Ryan SHADBOLT
|11.691
|13
|Korey MCMAHON
|11.944
|14
|Jye DICKSON
|12.779
|15
|Harrison WOODING
|12.947
|16
|Jonte REYNDERS
|13.462
|17
|Aaron MASON
|14.134
|18
|Joshua GREEN
|14.299
|19
|Connor ADAMS
|14.860
|20
|Blake HOLLIS
|15.579
2022 Hattah Desert Race Top Ten Shootout
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Daniel SANDERS
|5:02.889
|2
|Todd WATERS
|+0.508
|3
|Jack SIMPSON
|+0.998
|4
|Callum NORTON
|+8.659
|5
|Andrew WILKSCH
|+10.391
|6
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|+11.263
|7
|Lachlan TERRY
|+12.001
|8
|Samuel PRETSCHERER
|+13.351
|9
|Riley GRAHAM
|+14.666
|10
|Liam MASON
|+19.948
2022 EnduroGP of Portugal Round 4 Wrap
Friday Super Test
At the top of the time sheets for Friday’s Super Test was GASGAS mounted Andrea Verona by a comfortable margin. But behind him the remainder of the top 10 were separated by less than one second. Honda Racing Redmoto World Enduro’s Nathan Watson ended Friday in second, and defending EnduroGP champion Brad Freeman placed third quickest.
Fantic’s Daniel Milner continues to impress having switched to the Enduro1 category and was just one hundredth of a second behind Freeman in fourth. It was not the start to the GP of Portugal that EnduroGP championship leader Will Ruprecht hoped for. The TM Racing rider was 25th overall and started Saturday needing to hunt down Verona.
Day 1 (Saturday)
The FIM EnduroGP World Championship’s second visit of the year to Portugal certainly didn’t disappoint. Dry and stony but nowhere near as hot as the Italian event, the host towns Coimbra and Souselas served up great special tests.
While it was Italy’s Andrea Verona (GASGAS) who started the Portuguese event in the best way possible by topping both the Friday night AKRAPOVIC Super Test and Saturday morning’s opening Just1 Enduro Test, it was Great Britain’s Nathan Watson who ultimately went the distance and ended the day at the top of the outright EnduroGP results.
With Verona just over 15 seconds behind Watson following a day-long battle for the win, the Italian GASGAS rider nevertheless took advantage of Wil Ruprecht’s monster crash on the opening Just1 Enduro Test and subsequent 13th place finish to move to the top of the EnduroGP championship standings.
Rounding out the EnduroGP podium was Australian Daniel Milner. Clearly loving life on his 250cc Fantic, despite not topping any of the day’s special tests, his consistent riding enabled him to finish as a worthy third-place finisher. Placing fourth overall, Steve Holcombe (Beta) put his troubled run through round three behind him to top the POLISPORT Extreme Test on lap one and eventually place fourth overall.
Fifth outright went to France’s Hugo Blanjoue (KTM) who, like Milner, carried the impressive form he showed in Italy over to the Portuguese event. Delivering a stand-out performance to finish a strong sixth on his Motoclub Lago D’Iseo Honda was Italian Samuele Bernardini.
Just 0.58 of a second behind Bernardini was fellow Honda mounted Italian Thomas Oldrati in seventh while Matteo Cavallo (TM), Antoine Megan (Sherco), and Brad Freeman (Beta) rounded out the top 10 in EnduroGP.
E1
Marching on in his quest to defend his Enduro1 World Championship title, Andrea Verona (GASGAS) took yet another E1 class win on day one in Portugal. Beaten on just one of the day’s nine special tests, Verona placed 25 seconds clear of runner-up Daniel Milner (Fantic).
With Samuele Berdardini (Honda) rounding out the top three in E1 to claim his first trip to the podium of 2022, Thomas Oldrati (Honda) placed fourth with Matteo Cavallo (TM) fifth.
E2
The Enduro2 class saw a British one-two with the day’s outright winner Nathan Watson (Honda) finishing comfortably ahead of Steve Holcombe (Beta), who’d missed the second day of racing at last weekend’s GP of Portugal due to his previously injured shoulder.
With the GB countrymen out front, third went to Hugo Blanjoue (KTM) with Wil Ruprecht (TM) battling his way back from his early morning get-off to place fourth with Czech rider Krystof Kouble (Husqvarna) rounding out the top five.
E3
Showing that every second is worth fighting for, Brad Freeman (Beta) again battled through another day of racing with his injured hand to importantly get the better of his closest challenger on the final special test of the day.
In finishing six seconds up on Antoine Basset (Beta) in the final ACERBIS Cross Test, Brad topped the podium by 0.27 of a second. With Basset runner-up, third went to Matteo Pavoni (TM) with Mikael Person (Husqvarna) fourth following a spill on the final extreme test.
Junior
Picking up yet another day win in the Enduro Junior class, France’s Zachary Pichon (Sherco) topped the Friday night AKRAPOVIC Super Test in the Juniors, then went on to win the opening Just1 Enduro Test before taking six more special test wins and place close to 40 seconds ahead of Roni Kytonen (Honda). Kytonen in turn finished close to 14 seconds ahead of third-placed Luc Fargier (Beta).
Women
Unbeaten on all but one special test (where she finished second!) Jane Daniels (Fantic) topped the Magnorange FIM Women Enduro World Championship class by a massive one minute and 12 seconds.
Doing her best to try and stop Jane from stamping her mark on the class, Mireia Badia (Rieju) claimed a well-deserved second with Rosie Rowett (KTM) rounding out the podium in third.
Youth
Battling to the very end of the day to finally claim the Enduro Youth class win Harry Edmondson squeezed every last drop of power out of his 125cc Fantic to claim the win, finishing just 2.47 seconds ahead of team-mate Kevin Cristino with third going to Samuli Puhakainen (TM) in third.
Day 1 Results – EnduroGP of Portugal, Coimbra
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Cat
|Man
|Gap
|1
|WATSON Nathan
|GBR
|E2
|Honda
|1:00:21.68
|2
|VERONA Andrea
|ITA
|E1
|GasGas
|+15.65
|3
|MILNER Daniel
|AUS
|E1
|Fantic
|+41.28
|4
|HOLCOMBE Steve
|GBR
|E2
|Beta
|+55.55
|5
|BLANJOUE Hugo
|FRA
|E2
|KTM
|+1:22.00
|6
|BERNARDINI Samuele
|ITA
|E1
|Honda
|+1:25.05
|7
|OLDRATI Thomas
|ITA
|E1
|Honda
|+1:25.63
|8
|CAVALLO Matteo
|ITA
|E1
|TM
|+1:27.54
|9
|MAGAIN Antoine
|BEL
|E1
|Sherco
|+1:31.94
|10
|FREEMAN Brad
|GBR
|E3
|Beta
|+1:31.95
|11
|BASSET Antoine
|FRA
|E3
|Beta
|+1:32.22
|12
|PAVONI Matteo
|ITA
|E3
|TM
|+1:32.34
|13
|RUPRECHT Wil
|AUS
|E2
|TM
|+1:46.35
|14
|MCCANNEY Jamie
|GBR
|E1
|Husqvarna
|+1:47.58
|15
|PERSSON Mikael
|SWE
|E3
|Husqvarna
|+1:58.19
|16
|KOUBLE Krystof
|CZE
|E2
|Husqvarna
|+1:58.56
|17
|LARRIEU Loic
|FRA
|E1
|Fantic
|+2:00.70
|18
|REDONDI Giacomo
|ITA
|E2
|GasGas
|+2:02.86
|19
|ESPINASSE Theophile
|FRA
|E1
|Beta
|+2:09.33
|20
|LE QUERE Leo
|FRA
|E3
|Sherco
|+2:16.59
|21
|CRIVILIN Bruno
|BRA
|E1
|Honda
|+2:24.98
|22
|BETRIU Jaume
|ESP
|E3
|KTM
|+2:49.23
|23
|GARDIOL Jordi
|ITA
|E1
|TM
|+3:00.47
|24
|CRIQ Antoine
|FRA
|E3
|Beta
|+3:11.05
|25
|MCCANNEY Daniel
|GBR
|E3
|Sherco
|+3:19.43
|26
|SANS SORIA Marc
|ESP
|E3
|Husqvarna
|+3:26.60
|27
|SORECA Davide
|ITA
|E1
|Husqvarna
|+3:36.33
|28
|HUBNER Edward
|GER
|E1
|KTM
|+5:52.73
|29
|HRONES Jakub
|CZE
|E2
|Husqvarna
|+6:13.04
|30
|BURUD Kevin
|NOR
|E1
|KTM
|+6:38.69
|Non-classified
|NOBLE Scott
|AUS
|E1
|KTM
|18:49.77
Day 2 (Sunday)
All smiles after his first EnduroGP victory of the season on Saturday, Nathan Watson wasted no time in returning to the top step of the podium by winning again on Sunday.
Clearly favouring the hard and dry Portuguese terrain, the Honda rider hit his stride late on lap one by topping the opening ACERBIS Cross Test. Fastest in the following JUST1 Enduro Test, he closed the gap to early leader Steve Holcombe (Beta).
Holcombe, also back to top form, had managed to keep Watson at bay as they exited the second POLISPORT Extreme Test, but Watson again favoured the ACERBIS Cross Test. Clocking in the fastest time he put himself out front by four seconds as they began the final lap of three.
Striking again, he won the JUST1 Enduro Test to build a 12-second cushion over Verona who’d now moved up to second. Keeping the pace high, it proved once again to be Watson’s day and with two more solid tests, the Brit clinched victory to mark a career-first EnduroGP double win.
Behind him, Verona fought hard to keep pace while also facing a rejuvenated Holcombe. Holcombe started out the day strong with two test wins as Verona spent the morning steadily chipping away at his advantage. With a lap to go the Italian was up to second. Holding strong, Verona took his second runner-up result of the weekend to move back into the EnduroGP championship lead.
Enjoying a resurgence of form, Holcombe was happy with his efforts for third overall. Defending EnduroGP champion Brad Freeman (Beta) also enjoyed his best result in recent weeks too. Fourth today, while also taking a POLISPORT Extreme Test win, indicates Freeman is beginning to put his numerous injuries behind him.
Spain’s Marc Sans Soria (Husqvarna) put in a standout performance to finish fifth. The Spaniard was clearly enjoying the conditions, claiming the final POLISPORT Extreme Test win.
E1
Making the Enduro1 class his own in 2022, Andrea Verona marched on to his eighth consecutive victory of the season in Portugal.
The battle for the remainder of the podium was tight, with Samuele Bernardini (Honda) taking the runner-up result by less than three seconds over Thomas Oldrati (Honda). Matteo Cavallo (TM Racing) was only a further five seconds behind in fourth.
Andrea Verona
“It’s been another good round for me, two good days of racing and leaving with the lead in EnduroGP! The tests were really good here in Portugal and I enjoyed them a lot. I was happy with my riding, but I did make some mistakes on both days – one crash on Saturday and two on Sunday. But this is to be expected a little bit because we are all pushing so hard at the moment. Congratulations to Nathan Watson on his wins this week, he was riding really well. I have to say a huge thanks to my GASGAS team as without them it wouldn’t be possible to be leading both championships. There’s now a short break in the calendar, which we will enjoy and then it’s onto Slovakia later this month.”
Daniel Milner
“Some days are good and some days are bad. Unfortunately I had a good crash in the second enduro, snapping my bars and ending my day. Walked away from it thankfully, but she was a scary one. Onwards and upwards.”
E2
With his win in EnduroGP, Nathan Watson also made it a double in Enduro2 in Portugal. Holcombe finished as runner-up, while Czech’s Krystof Kouble enjoyed his first visit to the podium with third.
Nathan Watson
“It’s been a perfect weekend going 1-1, which I kind of didn’t expect to achieve coming into this weekend. It’s the first time I’ve ever done that, so it feels amazing. I want to give a massive thank you to my team for their effort.”
E3
Brad Freeman was back on top of the Enduro3 podium on Sunday. His double win puts him back in the driving seat of the championship. Just three seconds behind Freeman, Sans Soria took second, while Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Mikael Persson completed the top three.
Mikael Persson
“It’s been a good weekend in terms of pace. I was close enough both days to be in the fight for the Enduro3 win but lacked a little speed at the end to make it happen. The times were tight and I made a couple of mistakes that I couldn’t afford when it’s close like that. On Saturday my rhythm was solid and I was riding good until a small mishap on the final Extreme Test dropped me to fourth. On Sunday I was in the hunt all day, but just missed that little extra on the final lap. But in the end to be just 10 seconds from winning shows how competitive things are. We’ve a short break now to regroup, charge the batteries, and fight again in Slovakia.”
Women
The Magnorange FIM Women Enduro World Championship saw Jane Daniels continue to rule the roost. The Brit was once again on flying form, racing to a convincing 25-second margin of victory. Rieju’s Mireia Badia took second, while Roise Rowett (KTM) completed the top three.
Junior
Day two in Portugal finally saw Team Sherco CH Racing’s Zachary Pichon’s unbeaten run of form come to an end. Determined to get the better of the Frenchman, Roni Kytonen (Honda) came out swinging this morning and with a strong showing managed to take the win. With Pichon second, Luc Fargier (Beta) was back on the podium in third.
Youth
Having come close numerous times, Fantic’s Harry Edmondson finally clinched his own double victory in Enduro Youth. The Brit put in a solid ride in Coimbra to take victory over teammate Kevin Cristino. Leo Joyon (Beta) completed the top three.
The WPTGlobal FIM EnduroGP World Championship takes a short break before returning to action with a double header rounds five and six in Slovakia and Hungary, beginning on July 29-31.
Day 2 Results – EnduroGP of Portugal, Coimbra
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Cat
|Man
|Gap
|1
|WATSON Nathan
|GBR
|E2
|Honda
|57:27.68
|2
|VERONA Andrea
|ITA
|E1
|GasGas
|+20.72
|3
|HOLCOMBE Steve
|GBR
|E2
|Beta
|+25.87
|4
|FREEMAN Brad
|GBR
|E3
|Beta
|+57.97
|5
|SANS SORIA Marc
|ESP
|E3
|Husqvarna
|+1:00.93
|6
|KOUBLE Krystof
|CZE
|E2
|Husqvarna
|+1:00.95
|7
|BLANJOUE Hugo
|FRA
|E2
|KTM
|+1:03.10
|8
|PERSSON Mikael
|SWE
|E3
|Husqvarna
|+1:10.86
|9
|BERNARDINI Samuele
|ITA
|E1
|Honda
|+1:13.43
|10
|OLDRATI Thomas
|ITA
|E1
|Honda
|+1:15.95
|11
|CAVALLO Matteo
|ITA
|E1
|TM
|+1:20.83
|12
|REDONDI Giacomo
|ITA
|E2
|GasGas
|+1:24.49
|13
|PAVONI Matteo
|ITA
|E3
|TM
|+1:24.70
|14
|RUPRECHT Wil
|AUS
|E2
|TM
|+1:28.37
|15
|MCCANNEY Jamie
|GBR
|E1
|Husqvarna
|+1:47.02
|16
|LE QUERE Leo
|FRA
|E3
|Sherco
|+1:58.01
|17
|ESPINASSE Theophile
|FRA
|E1
|Beta
|+2:04.38
|18
|BASSET Antoine
|FRA
|E3
|Beta
|+2:19.45
|19
|GARDIOL Jordi
|ITA
|E1
|TM
|+2:30.48
|20
|BETRIU Jaume
|ESP
|E3
|KTM
|+2:30.97
|21
|CRIVILIN Bruno
|BRA
|E1
|Honda
|+2:36.98
|22
|SORECA Davide
|ITA
|E1
|Husqvarna
|+2:41.51
|23
|MCCANNEY Daniel
|GBR
|E3
|Sherco
|+2:56.80
|24
|CRIQ Antoine
|FRA
|E3
|Beta
|+3:39.25
|25
|HUBNER Edward
|GER
|DMSB
|KTM
|+5:19.94
|26
|BURUD Kevin
|NOR
|NMF
|KTM
|+5:31.38
|27
|HRONES Jakub
|CZE
|ACCR
|Husqvarna
|+6:32.91
|Non-classified
|LARRIEU Loic
|FRA
|FFM
|Fantic
|Retired: S.T.5
|MILNER Daniel
|AUS
|MA
|Fantic
|Retired: S.T.4
EnduroGP Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|VERONA Andrea
|ITA
|GasGas
|133
|2
|RUPRECHT Wil
|AUS
|TM
|110
|3
|WATSON Nathan
|GBR
|Honda
|107
|4
|GARCIA Josep
|ESP
|KTM
|87
|5
|OLDRATI Thomas
|ITA
|Honda
|83
|6
|FREEMAN Brad
|GBR
|Beta
|57
|7
|HOLCOMBE Steve
|GBR
|Beta
|53
|8
|MILNER Daniel
|AUS
|Fantic
|52
|9
|BLANJOUE Hugo
|FRA
|KTM
|45
|10
|CAVALLO Matteo
|ITA
|TM
|43
|11
|PERSSON Mikael
|SWE
|Husqvarna
|40
|12
|MACDONALD Hamish
|NZL
|Sherco
|30
|13
|MAGAIN Antoine
|BEL
|Sherco
|27
|14
|GUARNERI Davide
|ITA
|Fantic
|26
|15
|SALVINI Alex
|ITA
|Husqvarna
|25
|16
|PAVONI Matteo
|ITA
|TM
|23
|17
|ESPINASSE Theophile
|FRA
|Beta
|21
|18
|SANS SORIA Marc
|ESP
|Husqvarna
|18
|19
|BERNARDINI Samuele
|ITA
|Honda
|17
|20
|KOUBLE Krystof
|CZE
|Husqvarna
|17
|21
|LARRIEU Loic
|FRA
|Fantic
|10
|22
|LE QUERE Leo
|FRA
|Sherco
|7
|23
|BASSET Antoine
|FRA
|Beta
|6
|24
|REDONDI Giacomo
|ITA
|GasGas
|4
|25
|MCCANNEY Jamie
|GBR
|Husqvarna
|4
|26
|MCCANNEY Daniel
|GBR
|Sherco
|3
E1 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|VERONA Andrea
|ITA
|GasGas
|160
|2
|OLDRATI Thomas
|ITA
|Honda
|132
|3
|CAVALLO Matteo
|ITA
|TM RACING
|104
|4
|MAGAIN Antoine
|BEL
|Sherco
|82
|5
|MCCANNEY Jamie
|GBR
|Husqvarna
|79
|6
|ESPINASSE Theophile
|FRA
|Beta
|77
|7
|LARRIEU Loic
|FRA
|Fantic
|71
|8
|BERNARDINI Samuele
|ITA
|Honda
|66
|9
|SORECA Davide
|ITA
|Husqvarna
|61
|10
|CRIVILIN Bruno
|BRA
|Honda
|59
|11
|GARDIOL Jordi
|ITA
|TM RACING
|40
|12
|HUBNER Edward
|GER
|KTM
|28
|13
|TOMAS FONT Pau
|ESP
|Rieju
|25
|14
|LJUNGSTROM Oskar
|SWE
|Honda
|16
|15
|BURUD Kevin
|NOR
|KTM
|16
|16
|OLIVEIRA Luis
|POR
|Yamaha
|5
E2 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|RUPRECHT Wil
|AUS
|TM
|134
|2
|WATSON Nathan
|GBR
|Honda
|126
|3
|GARCIA Josep
|ESP
|KTM
|100
|4
|BLANJOUE Hugo
|FRA
|KTM
|92
|5
|KOUBLE Krystof
|CZE
|Husqvarna
|81
|6
|HOLCOMBE Steve
|GBR
|Beta
|75
|7
|HRONES Jakub
|CZE
|Husqvarna
|52
|8
|SALVINI Alex
|ITA
|Husqvarna
|45
|9
|REDONDI Giacomo
|ITA
|GasGas
|40
|10
|MACDONALD Hamish
|NZL
|Sherco
|39
|11
|MILNER Daniel
|AUS
|Fantic
|39
|12
|PINI Pietro
|ITA
|Beta
|15
|13
|LUNDGREN Anton
|SWE
|Honda
|12
E3 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|FREEMAN Brad
|GBR
|Beta
|129
|2
|PERSSON Mikael
|SWE
|Husqvarna
|124
|3
|PAVONI Matteo
|ITA
|TM
|112
|4
|SANS SORIA Marc
|ESP
|Husqvarna
|88
|5
|BASSET Antoine
|FRA
|Beta
|88
|6
|MCCANNEY Daniel
|GBR
|Sherco
|81
|7
|GUARNERI Davide
|ITA
|Fantic
|71
|8
|CRIQ Antoine
|FRA
|Beta
|66
|9
|LE QUERE Leo
|FRA
|Sherco
|62
|10
|BETRIU Jaume
|ESP
|KTM
|37
|11
|BOLT Billy
|GBR
|Husqvarna
|13
|12
|DEBAUD Valerian
|FRA
|Fantic
|10
|13
|OGAMI Tomoki
|JPN
|Beta
|4
