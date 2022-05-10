Jorge Prado misses MXGP of Italy

Second place holder in the MXGP World Championship standings Jorge Prado missed round seven of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship, the Grand Prix of Italy, following a practice crash last week.

Jorge Prado sustained a dislocated shoulder in a small crash and, although his shoulder was repositioned without sustaining any further damage, a lack of strength ruled him out of Maggiora. The injury is set to be re-evaluated in the days prior to Grand Prix of Sardegna, which will be run on May 15.

Jorge Prado

“I crashed in practice last week. It was not a very big crash, but I dislocated my shoulder. A shoulder specialist put it back in as quickly as possible and I am thankful for that. I’m working very hard right now, just to make sure that I can get back as soon as possible. Hopefully I will be at Riola Sardo, as long as everything goes well. That would be a big achievement for me! It is a pity that I cannot ride this weekend – I am second in the championship and in the fight for the title. Maggiora is a track that I like as well! I hope that I can put my GASGAS back on track in Sardegna.”

Herlings laid up for longer

Jeffrey Herlings has decided to opt for two further medical procedures and miss both the rest of the 2022 MXGP term – which is now seven rounds old – and the slight possibility of competing in the forthcoming AMA Pro National motocross series in the USA that begins at the end of this month.

The 27-year-old will have a plate removed and his left foot corrected and will also visit the operating theatre a second time for more repair work on his troublesome right foot to reduce the discomfort and inflexibility the Dutchman has been suffering. Recuperation and rehab from both processes means that ‘The Bullet’ can head into the winter, fit and ready to test and train with a view to a potential third MXGP title in 2023.

Herlings has claimed five titles: three in MX2 with the KTM 250 SX-F and two in MXGP with the 450 SX-F including one of the most dominant seasons in the modern era in 2018 and then the unforgettably close contest in 2021 that was won in the last moto and by just four points. With 99 grand prix wins Jeffrey is just two victories away from the all-time record.

Jeffrey Herlings

“I wish the situation was not like this and it’s so frustrating that my career keeps throwing things at me! I’ve been recovering from the injury but the condition of my foot – because of some old problems – means it is not in the best shape and not enough to think about racing at the highest level this summer. It’s a bummer not to run the #1 plate in MXGP or to think about the chance of doing the AMA Pro Nationals but we’ve made our decision and now my only goal is to get my body right, get pain-free and think about preparation for 2023. It feels like a long way away but I know it will also come quickly. Thanks to all my fans for the messages of support and of course to the best team in the sport. Red Bull KTM have always had my back and I’m really grateful they still do.”

Justin Brayton signs off on Supercross career

Justin Brayton finished the Main in seventh to sign off a great and long career in Supercross with ninth place in the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. 170 top ten finishes from those 190 starts for Brayton in what is a long and distinguished record.

Justin Brayton Press Conference

Honda win Supercross Manufacturers Title

Final manufacturer points standings in Supercross are calculated on a combined basis of 250 and 450 results, and coming out on top was Honda by five-points over Yamaha.





Sherco EB16 Factory up for grabs at Hattah Desert Race

The 2022 Hattah Desert Race in Victoria from July 1-3 will kick off with the silent approach – thanks to a fleet of Sherco electric balance bikes. A demonstration will be held on Friday night, July 1, alongside official Hattah scrutineering in Red Cliffs between Hattah and Mildura.

One of the kids will then win an EB16 Factory on the night, which will be presented by Motul Pirelli Sherco Race Team riders Callum Norton and Jonte Reynders.

All the EB16 Factorys at Red Cliffs will be fitted with race numbers, and riders must use an approved off-road helmet and gloves. These rulings will be strictly enforced. Entry is free.

Simply send an email to info@mojomotorcycles.com.au by Friday, June 24 with the rider’s name, date of birth and address, as well as the contact details (phone/email) of their parent or guardian.

Hard Enduro heads for Serbia for Xross

t’s full steam ahead to Serbia as the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship prepares to click into gear again and head to round two, the Xross Hard Enduro Rally. A tough, traditional, and long-standing event, the Hard Enduro takes place across four days in the rugged mountains of Zlatibor, Tara, and Mokra Gora.

The event itself has been steadily growing in stature since its first edition in 2014. Starting off small on the Kopaonik mountain, it’s grown and expanded to include the additional Mount Tara and Mokra Gora mountains, with Zlatibor becoming the new centre location for the race.

The 2022 running of the Xross Hard Enduro Rally will also create its own piece of history by becoming the first world championship level motorsport event held in Serbia.

Action begins on Wednesday, May 18, with an opening ceremony followed by the afternoon Akrapovic Straight Rhythm prologue. It’s then down to the serious business of racing on Thursday for the first of three 100-kilometre-long days. Each day the riding will take the Pro, Expert, Hobby, and Amateur competitors deep into the surrounding mountains, pushing everyone to their limits.

Round two of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship takes place at Serbia’s Xross Hard Enduro Rally on May 18-21.

2022 Supercross champions ready for 50th Lucas Oil Pro MX season

Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Eli Tomac (450SX Class) and Christian Craig (250SX West) as well as Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence (250SX East) will now turn their focus to the summer, where each will set their sights on continued success in the impending 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, which begins on Memorial Day weekend with the Honda Fox Raceway National on May 28 in Southern California.

Eli Tomac (450SX)

The second 450SX Class title for Tomac has brought even more prominence to both the Colorado native, the offseason’s most coveted free agent, and the rapidly ascending Star Racing effort. After the team captured the 450 Class title last summer in its first season of premier class competition it now holds both the supercross and motocross crowns, instantly making it a powerhouse.

Tomac certainly saw the trajectory the organization was headed and made a high profile move to blue, determined to add more championship hardware to an already decorated career. He and Star hit the ground running from the moment the season began in January, winning their first race together at Round 4, and had effectively built an insurmountable points lead just past the halfway point of the 17-round schedule.

That proved to pay big dividends after Tomac suffered a challenging knee injury at Round 14, as he clinched the title one round early in his home state and sat out the finale. His championship tally consisted of seven wins, including a string of five in a row, and 11 podiums. Now, Tomac will seek a fourth 450 Class Championship in Pro Motocross and look to become the first rider since Ryan Dungey in 2015 to sweep the sport’s most coveted titles.

Christian Craig (250SX West)

After a supercross season riding a 250cc Yamaha for Star Racing, Craig will transition for the 450 Class this summer. The strategic decision to leverage Craig’s experience in the 250SX Class was focused solely on capturing an elusive first championship, and it paid off handsomely.

His confidence was unmatched in the Western Regional Championship, where he put on a showcase of speed, patience, and savvy with every gate drop. His control of the championship was never in doubt from the moment he captured the opening round win as he went on to secure four victories and nine podiums in 10 rounds.

While Craig’s maiden championship was long overdue, he’s never been better aboard the motorcycle and has all the pieces to put together a breakthrough season this summer, where his teammates Tomac and defending 450 Class Champion Dylan Ferrandis will set a high bar that Craig will surely benefit from.

Hunter Lawrence (250SX East)

The surge to stardom for Lawrence took another major step with the Australian’s first supercross title in the Eastern Regional Championship. An injury prior to the start of the season in January resulted in an initial setback that forced Lawrence into the East Region, but when he eventually made his 2022 debut Lawrence established himself as the rider to beat with an impressive opening round victory.

He went on to win four of the first five rounds and never finished worse than third en route to clinching the championship one round early. Perhaps even more impressive during Lawrence’s title run was his ability to overcome adversity, showing an all-around skill set that will be advantageous in the demanding 24-moto Pro Motocross season, where he’ll look to become the first rider since Jeremy Martin in 2014-2015 to successfully defend the 250 Class Championship.

For the full results see the AMA SX Rider Quotes section below.

Strong results for RIDE RED Honda riders at ProMX Round 3

RIDE RED, the Honda Australia development program achieved outstanding results through its riders in Round 3 of the Australian Motocross Championship in Albury. Honda Australia supports riders in all championship classes, and the weekends results proved the program is working.

Joben Baldwin went on to claim his best finish of his career, a sixth in moto 1. Unfortunately, a fall in moto 3 hurt his overall position for the weekend but it didn’t hurt his confidence.

Liam Andrews proved to all privateers that hard work will pay off. He finished fourth overall on the day in the MX2 class and moved to eighth in the championship. Liam is no stranger to success, and neither was his dad. He has his sights set on a podium before the championship ends.

In the MX3 class it was RIDE RED rider Ty Kean who finished 5th overall against the factory riders on his Honda CRF250R. Ty now sits in eighth overall and has set his sights on an overall podium in the next round in Gilman, South Australia.

Although the women didn’t compete on the weekend it’s important to note that Honda’s RIDE RED rider Maddison Brown sits in 3rd in the Women’s championship and their next round will take place in Gilman, South Australia at the end of the month.

Micael Simão tops Baja Oeste de Portugal

After a Prologue and two days of racing, Micael Simão (GasGas) sealed victory in the motorcycle category at the Baja Oeste de Portugal, the Portuguese rider finishing ahead of Fabio Magalhães (Honda) and Konrad Dabrowski (KTM Duust).

The Baja Oeste de Portugal took place to the north of Lisbon, in the areas of Torres Vedras, Bombarral, Cadaval, Azambuja, Alenquer, Óbidos and Sobral de Monte Agraço. Competitors enjoyed fine weather, although some suffered a little from the unusual heat this early in the season.

Mario Román wins 2022 Extreme XL Lagares

The 17th edition of Extreme XL Lagares has been held over three days, between Friday and Sunday, in the cities of Vila Nova de Gaia, Paredes and Penafiel. The event brought together 251 competitors this year, representing 15 nationalities and five categories in competition: Hobby, XL, Veterans, Expert and PRO.

After the forced cancellation in 2020 and the restrictions imposed by the DGS in 2021, this was the year of the public’s return, the premiere of a new Prologue on the opposite bank of the Douro River and, the year of Mario Román’s return to triumphs in Extreme XL Lagares, after his victory in 2019.

The Spaniard showed what was coming on Friday in the Endurocross qualifying heats, and to be the fastest in the Prologue held at Cais de Gaia the next day.

The second day of competition ended at night, with the Endurocross semifinals and finals. In the track designed for the Campo de Manobras da Serra do Pilar, Mario Román would again be the featured rider, this time prevented from starting and, with that, from fighting for one of the bonuses at stake in these finals.

Diogo Vieira, third in the Prologue and second in the Endurocross final, ended Saturday in the provisional lead of the race, ahead of Wade Young and Will Hoare, a Brit who secured the maximum bonus (5m) after winning the Endurocross final.

Everything remained open for the main course on Sunday, in a single 52 km loop, starting and ending in Serra da Boneca, in Penafiel.

With the dry weather, the difficulties were, this year, less in the crossing of some obstacles and streams, which was reflected in the final time of the race, much quicker than what was foreseen by the organization.

Starting from fourth place for the course, Mario Román went on the attack and caught up to his opponents, reaching the finish, in just over three hours, with enough advantage to celebrate the second triumph of his career at Extreme XL Lagares, with his teammate, South African Wade Young, finishing in second place.

Mario Román

“I gradually increased the pace, forcing the pace from the second half, when I was already ahead and needed to gain advantage. It is a great joy to win again here. I felt really good throughout the weekend and I got better every day. Today’s special was very technical in the early part, but I managed to set a strong pace and win again in Portugal. Next year I’ll be here to try to get a third victory.”

Wade Young

“It was a great fight with Mario, who is a great driver and a very combative opponent. The course was fantastic, but I got lost a few times and couldn’t fight until the end. Many thanks to all the Portuguese fans who supported me throughout the race.”

With the first two places given to the Sherco Racing Factory duo, there was still hope that Diogo Vieira would confirm a place on the final podium. The Portuguese rider tried hard and fought until the end, but a mistake on the course ended up leaving him down in fourth position.

The podium of this 17th edition was thus completed with the British Will Hoare, SuperEnduro World Champion in the Junior category in 2019.

In the Expert category, which put 24 competitors in the final, Emanuel Costa, Bruno Freitas and Tiago Sousa made the national full on the podium.

In the XL class, the victory went to the French Etiene Clozel and Fabrice Pereira, while the Spaniard Anxo Torres took the best in the Hobby category. Among the veterans, the victory among the six finalists went to José Ferreira.

2022 Extreme XL Lagares Pro Results

POS. RIDER MOTO Total Time 1 Mario Román SHERCO 03:07:16,412 2 Wade Young SHERCO 03:10:53,607 3 Will hoare GAS GAS 03:27:52,916 4 Diogo Vieira GAS GAS 03:31:19,427 5 Ni Esteves SHERCO 04:01:10,106 6 Francesc Moret Clota Rieju 04:04:41,183 7 Joel Viera – 04:20:26,977 8 Carlos Bures KTM 04:26:17,220 9 Carlos Rivero Gutiérrez KTM 04:29:49,919 10 Henrique Coutinho Nogueira SHERCO 04:42:30,357 11 Tiago Oliveira GAS GAS 04:48:03,289 12 Marc Font Torres KTM 04:58:23,217 13 Rigor Rico KTM 05:13:47,186 14 Antonio Saenz – 05:23:01,433 15 Raul Guimera Gasulla SHERCO 05:37:14,050 16 Peru Irazola Arbulu GAS GAS 05:38:26,093 17 Anders Becker Johansen BETA 05:43:08,953 18 Peio echeveste KTM 05:43:31,922 19 Nuno Filipe Couto Pereira Scorpa 05:48:52,735 20 Parchet Stephane KTM 05:56:53,180

Ben Kelly wins 2022 Hoosier GNCC

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) has concluded round six, Hoosier GNCC on Sunday, May 8 at Ironman Raceway. After some slick conditions on Saturday due to rain earlier in the week, Sunday’s weather conditions were near perfect as temperatures remained somewhat cool and the partly cloudy.

As the XC1 Open Pro class took off it was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth grabbing the $250 All Balls Racing Holeshot Award. However, it would not take long for his teammate, FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley to make his way into the lead position. Kelley would continue to lead the way for the duration of the race, crossing the finish line to earn his sixth-straight win of the season.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Trevor Bollinger made his way up to second overall after starting the day off back in sixth. Bollinger would steadily battle his way up through the pack, making a last lap pass on Toth for second overall in Indiana.

Holding onto the last podium position was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth after earning some extra cash for grabbing the holeshot. Toth would remain second for the majority of the race, but he would be unable to hold off a hard-charging Bollinger on the last lap of the race. Toth continued to push, but he would be unable to make the pass back. He would hold onto third on the day.

Earning fourth on the day was Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn as he battled back and forth inside the top five throughout the race. Ashburn continued to push, making a pass on the last lap for that fourth place position. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong came back to round out the top five finishers on the day.

Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang returned to racing after injuring his arm in Florida. Strang would battle back in ninth for the first couple of laps but would begin to make his way through the pack for the second half of the race. After running up in third for the start of the race AmPro Yamaha’s Layne Michael found himself back to seventh with three laps remaining. Michael would try to continue to push, but he would be unable to make up any ground on the competitors in front of him.

Josh Strang

“Back at it yesterday… after the first 2 laps I really enjoyed being back but I struggled early just trying to get back into it which I was a little frustrating but damn it’s good to be back. As much as it’s sucks getting caught by xc2 I was pretty pumped to see the boys I train and train with leading the whole race… but in the end the old dog had to show em how to finish.”

Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell battled back to finish eighth in XC1, with Rev Motorsports/GASGAS Racing’s Grant Baylor coming through ninth. Justin Ashburn would come through in tenth on the opening lap, but he would suffer a mechanical issue.

XC1 Pro Event Results

Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Trevor Bollinger (HQV) Joshua Toth (KTM) Jordan Ashburn (HQV) Craig DeLong (HQV) Josh Strang (KAW) Layne Michael (YAM) Ricky Russell (GAS) Grant Baylor (GAS) Justin Ashburn (KTM)

*Overall National Championship Standings

Benjamin Kelley (180) Jordan Ashburn (115) Trevor Bollinger (114) Craig DeLong (102) Lyndon Snodgrass (83) Joshua Toth (77) Michael Witkowski (62) Ruy Barbosa (55) Grant Baylor (53) Ryder Lafferty (48)

XC2 250 Pro

In the XC2 250 Pro class it was Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass earning his second win of the season. Snodgrass continues to lead the way in the points standings after six rounds of racing.

RPM/KTM Racing’s Angus Riordan made his second appearance on the XC2 podium this season after coming through to earn second in the class. Riordan also grabbed the STACYC Holeshot Award to start the day. Tely Energy/KTM Racing’s Liam Draper put in his best ride of the season thus far with a third place position on the day in Indiana.

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW) Angus Riordan (KTM) Liam Draper (KTM) Ryder Lafferty (GAS) Cody Barnes (HON) Thorn Devlin (HQV) Ruy Barbosa (HON) Benjamin Herrera (KAW) Simon Johnson (KTM) Mike Witkowski (YAM)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings

Lyndon Snodgrass (151) Michael Witkowski (129) Ryder Lafferty (102) Ruy Barbosa (101) Angus Riordan (92) Benjamin Herrera (81) Cody Barnes (79) Thorn Devlin (72) Jack Edmondson (72) Jonathan Johnson (66)

FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am

In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class it was Husqvarna/Fly Racing/Coppersmith Racing’s Jake Froman would earn his first win of the season as he led the race for the duration of the three-hours. Motorcycle Enthusiast Inc/Moose Racing/MX Tech’s Hunter Neuwirth came back from a fifth place start to the day to finish second in the class as Carolina XC/Moose Racing/XC Gear’s Zack Hayes rounded out the FMF XC3 class podium.

Bubz Tasha would bring home the Top Amateur honors with a 18th place overall finish, and a win in the 250 A class. Jason Tino and Trevor Maley rounded out the top three Top Amateurs and top three finishers in the 250 A class. Tino would come through 22nd overall, and Maley 23rd overall.

10 a.m. Race

As the 10 a.m. race got underway it was Trail Jesters KTM’s Korie Steede jumping off the line and grabbing the $100 Trail Jesters WXC Hoelshot Award and the early lead as they headed into the woods. Steede would be met with a battle from Fly Racing/FMF Racing/KTM Racing’s Brandy Richards as she made the pass for the lead on the second lap. Richards would continue to lead for the next couple of laps before Steede would make a last lap pass on Richards for the win. Steede continues to hold onto the points lead after six rounds of racing in 2022. AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer battled her way up to third in WXC and would remain there for the duration of the race.

During the 8 a.m. youth race it was Nicholas DeFeo coming through to earn his sixth consecutive overall win and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class win. Peyton Feather would come through to earn second overall and in YXC1 while Ryan Amancio earned third overall and YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class win. Van Gosselin rounded out the top three finishers in YXC1, while Brody Amos and Cade Staats rounded out the YXC2 top three.

Canyon Richards would earn the 85 (12-13) class win, while Ryder Sigety earned the 85 Big Wheel (12-15) class win. In the 85 (7-11) class Nash Peerson took home the win, while Travis Lentz earned the 65 (10-11) class win. Hunter Jones battled back to take the 65 (7-8) class win, with Karson George earning the 65 (9) victory. The Girls Sr. class win was earned by Addison Harris, while Aubrey Tsakanikas earned the Girls Jr. class win. Lane Vincent tried his hand at GNCC Racing and earned the trail rider win.

The next round of racing will take place on May 21-22 in Millfield, Ohio with The Wiseco John Penton GNCC.

EMX250 and EMX Open in action at Maggiora

The third and fourth rounds of the EMX250 and EMX Open Championship have concluded in Maggiora for the round of Italy. The weekend saw varying conditions, with rain staying away on Saturday, though with heavy rainfall in the night, the EMX riders were presented with much tougher conditions this morning.

Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Cornelius Toendel did not let this affect his performance, as went on to claim his first overall victory in EMX250 as well as the red plate after Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing’s Rick Elzinga did not finish the second race and lost vital championship points.

Meanwhile in the EMX Open class, Stefano Pezzuto claimed his first overall win on home soil as JD Gunnex KTM Racing’s Jose Butron secured the red plate after Rath’s Motorsports Michael Sandner’s struggles in the second heat too.

EMX250

In the opening EMX250 race the holeshot went to Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Cornelius Toendel as he led Lucas Coenen of Jumbo Husqvarna BT Racing Team and Yago Martinez.

Camden McLellan of TBS Conversions Racing Team crashed as Martinez began to come under pressure from Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Haakon Osterhagen as the two battled for third.

Series leader, Rick Elzinga of Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing started down in around tenth and was doing his best to make some nice passes in the opening laps. He caught onto his teammate Andrea Bonacorsi and passed him to move into ninth before also catching his other teammate, Dave Kooiker.

By that point Toendel was already more than four seconds ahead, as Osterhagen continued his quest for third with Martinez not backing down easily. There was not changed inside the top three until lap seven, when Osterhagen was finally able to fight an opportunity to pass for third place.

Elzinga struggled to fight back further up the field as he managed to make just one more pass before the chequered flag as him and Bonacorsi got by Lorenzo Ciabatti. In the end, Elzinga was forced to settle for seventh.

Toendel went on to win the opening race with a 5.970 second advantage over Coenen who rode a strong and consistent race and finish in second, ahead of Osterhagen who was third.

In the second race, it was Osterhagen who grabbed the holeshot from his teammate Toendel, Wade, David Braceras of Team VRT KTM Veritise and Marcel Stauffer of WZ Racing Team.

Lucas Coenen, who finished second in race one, got unlucky as he crashed on the start straight after the gate dropped, eventually managing to fight back to 15th.

Elzinga started down in around seventh behind Bonacorsi and Braceras, as Camden Mc Lellan of TBS Conversions Racing Team passed the series leader, pushing him down to eighth.

Bonacorsi then passed Braceras as he set his sights on Stauffer who managed to move by Wade for third. All while Elzinga crashed and rapidly dropped down the order. The Dutchman did not carry on with the race and therefore lost valuable points and the red plate.

Toendel set the fastest lap of the race in the early stages, as Osterhagen responded in order to keep a healthy gap at the front. While Wade lost another spot to Bonacorsi and then to Braceras and eventually Mc Lellan.

On lap six, Bonacorsi got himself into third but was too far behind the two Norwegians at the front. Osterhagen was able to maintain a clean and steady race on his way to his first EMX250 race victory, with Toendel second, Bonacorsi third, Braceras third and Mc Lellan fifth.

With a 1-2 result, Toendel celebrated an overall victory at the round of Italy, with his teammate Osterhagen in second and Braceras finishing on the box in third. With Elzinga not picking up any points in the second race due to a DNF, Toendel now leads the series, as Elzinga slips to second and Osterhagen takes the third spot.

The next round of the EMX250 championship heads to Riola Sardo for the round of Sardegna which will take place next weekend.

Cornelius Toendel

“Solid weekend, good starts and good races. The most important thing is to score good championship points and I did that, and we came away with the red plate. I would like to also congratulate my teammate; he had a good second race and it was nice to get a 1-2 for the team”.

EMX250 Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Toendel, Cornelius NOR FAN 25 22 47 2 Osterhagen, Haakon NOR FAN 20 25 45 3 Braceras, David ESP KTM 16 18 34 4 Bonacorsi, Andrea ITA YAM 13 20 33 5 Martinez, Yago ESP KTM 18 14 32 6 Coenen, Lucas BEL HUS 22 6 28 7 Mc Lellan, Camden RSA KTM 7 16 23 8 Wade, Eddie ESP KAW 8 15 23 9 Ciabatti, Lorenzo ITA KTM 12 11 23 10 Spies, Maximilian GER KTM 10 9 19

EMX250 Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Toendel, C. NOR FAN 124 2 Elzinga, Rick NED YAM 107 3 Osterhagen, H. NOR FAN 92 4 Mc Lellan, C. RSA KTM 80 5 Braceras, D. ESP KTM 77 6 Coenen, Lucas BEL HUS 68 7 Vettik, Meico EST KTM 68 8 Oliver, Oriol ESP KTM 62 9 Bonacorsi, A. ITA YAM 61 10 Stauffer, M. AUT KTM 60 11 Talviku, J. EST KTM 51 12 Martinez, Yago ESP KTM 50 13 Prugnieres, Q. FRA KAW 50 14 Spies, M. GER KTM 44 15 Lugana, Paolo ITA KTM 44

EMX Open

In the first EMX Open race of the weekend, it was Rath’s Motorsports Michael Sandner who took the holeshot from JD Gunnex KTM Racing’s Jose Butron. The Spaniard was quick to get himself in the lead as Sandner followed, ahead of Stefano Pezzuto, Tomas Kohut of Osicka MX Team and KTM Beddini MX2 Joakin Furbetta, while Millionair Racing Team’s Giuseppe Tropepe started in around seventh.

Davide De Bortoli and Tropepe got around Furbetta, as Tropepe also made a pass on last year’s EMX Open champion to move into fifth as he set his sights on higher positions. By that point Butron was 3.141 seconds ahead of Sandner as Tropepe made yet another pass to get around Kohut for fourth.

Sandner and Pezzuto were locked in battle for second position as they started to close the gap to Butron who had a train forming behind him as Tropepe also joined the battle after setting some very fast laps.

On lap six Butron lost the lead to Pezzuto as Tropepe also went by. By the following lap the leader changed again, with Tropepe in the driving seat.

The final few laps of the race were full of action as the battle for the win intensified. Butron was able to close down the gap as Tropepe was caught by Pezzuto and in the closing stages of the first race, Butron was able to fight back and take over first place for the second time.

The Spaniard led the final five laps of the race as he took the race win ahead of Tropepe, Pezzuto and Sandner, with Kohut rounding out the top five.

In the second race, it was Tropepe who was the leading rider into the first corner before Simone Croci moved into the lead, all while race one winner, Butron, was down in 19th position.

Quite a few riders struggled with the muddy conditions as the track became stickier, though Croci was able to keep his focus and stretch the lead to 6.549 seconds at the early stages of the race.

Further down the order, Furbetta passed Andrea La Scala for eighth as Butron made good progress despite the tough conditions, to get himself into 11th and then a couple of laps later into 8th as he passed Furbetta.

Tropepe was able to bring down Croci’s lead, as Sandner lost a couple of positions to Jost and then Kohut. Sandner’s race only went from bad to worse as on lap eight he crashed and struggled to pick up his bike which was heavy from all the mud.

Tropepe took over the lead on lap six as Pezzuto got himself into second too, with Croci dropping to third in a matter of corners. De Bortoli was the next rider to pass Croci.

Tropepe led for two laps before going down himself and eventually ended up 21st behind Sandner.

In the final laps, Croci was able to close in on Pezzuto and challenge him for the win. The two battled closely and then it looked like Pezzuto’s bike stopped which gave Croci and easy pass on his way to the race victory. Pezzuto managed to get going in second, with Kohut finishing in third ahead of Jost and Butron who fought back to fifth.

Pezzuto claimed the overall victory with a 3-2 result ahead of Butron who was second and Croci third. In terms of the championship, Butron now leads with 150 points, 21 ahead of Sandner who lost valuable points this weekend, while Kohut is third just two points behind.

The next round of the EMX Open Championship will take place in Finland on the 13th and 14th of August.

Stefano Pezzuto

“Two good races but not really perfect for me as yesterday I was third and today second, but I am happy to get the first overall. Thanks to my team and sponsors.”

EMX Open Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Pezzuto, Stefano ITA KTM 20 22 42 2 Butron, Jose ESP KTM 25 16 41 3 Croci, Simone ITA HUS 13 25 38 4 Kohut, Tomas SVK KTM 16 20 36 5 Jost, Simon SVK KTM 14 18 32 6 De Bortoli, Davide ITA HON 15 15 30 7 Ivanov, Michael BUL HUS 12 14 26 8 Tropepe, Giuseppe ITA HUS 22 0 22 9 Sandner, Michael AUT KTM 18 1 19 10 Anderson, Brad GBR HON 9 9 18

EMX Open Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Butron, Jose ESP KTM 150 2 Sandner, M. AUT KTM 129 3 Kohut, Tomas SVK KTM 127 4 Tropepe, G. ITA HUS 104 5 Ivanov, M. BUL HUS 101 6 Croci, Simone ITA HUS 95 7 Jost, Simon SVK KTM 84 8 Pezzuto, S. ITA KTM 64 9 Meuwissen, Raf NED KTM 60 10 De Bortoli, D. ITA HON 57 11 Anderson, Brad GBR HON 54 12 Getteman, Jens BEL GAS 48 13 Grimshaw, Tom GBR GAS 47 14 Van der Mierden, S. NED GAS 44 15 Haavisto, Jere FIN KTM 42 16 Krc, Martin CZE KTM 33

2022 A4DE wraps up with Kyron Bacon the victor

The 2022 edition of the Prestige Truck Centre backed Australian Four Day Enduro came to an exciting conclusion today with a natural terrain motocross style final special test for each individual category and here we bring you the A4DE Results across all categories along with the top 15 outright.

While conditions were incredibly slippery throughout, A4DE stalwarts described it as one of the less technical events in recent memory in regards to the ruggedness of the terrain. The event was staged near the tiny Victorian town of Erica, 135 kilometres east of Melbourne, a located that had previously hosted an A4DE in 1987.

Tasmanian teenager Kyron Bacon impressed throughout the entire competition and lapped the final natural terrain moto three-seconds faster than anyone else in the E1 category to not only clinch the A4DE E1 class win (100cc to 200cc two stroke and 150cc to 250cc four stroke), but also took outright honours for the entire event on the Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team WR250F.

Bacon’s Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing team-mate Josh Green finished second outright and took the E2 class (201cc to 250cc 2 Stroke and 275cc to 450cc four stroke) victory on a WR450F in what was his 13th A4DE.

With that E2 victory 32-year-old Green notched up his third category win at the event and the Yamaha stalwart helped guide his young team-mate through the event in what was 19-year-old Bacon’s first attempt at the A4DE.

Bacon’s A4DE debut had been delayed by the plague years but he obviously used that time well to hone his craft alongside mentor Matt Phillips back home in Wynyard, Tasmania, as the teenager has also been dominant in the opening rounds of the 2022 AORC series.

Victorian Andy Wilksch was second quickest across the four days of competition but a three-minute time penalty for a procedural error before racing even got underway on day one put him behind the eight-ball. Not to be deterred, Wilksch powered on aboard the big-bore Husky FE501 to finish the event only 36-seconds behind Bacon, but with the three-minute penalty added to his time that pushed him down to fifth outright, and demoted him to second place in the E3 category (290cc to 500cc two stroke and 475cc to 650cc four stroke).

The time penalty for Wilksch also promoted Thomas Mason on to the outright podium and overall E3 category honours on a 300 cc kitted GASGAS MC250 two-stroke. Mason took numerous test wins along the way to third place outright and the E3 victory despite a scare at almost the final hurdle when his kick-starter broke. After a long time away from the sport it was a brilliant performance from Mason in an event that was otherwise dominated by four-stroke machinery.

Multiple Australian Motocross Championship winner Todd Waters finished fourth outright on an FE450 Husqvarna, and second in the E2 category behind Green. Waters won the Natural Terrain style Final Moto and fourth place overall is a great result for the traditionally motocross specialist.

Cooper Sheidow again shone in the slippery conditions and got stronger as the event wore on in what was first ever A4DE. The South Australian youngster rode his Kessner Motorcycles backed 250 XC-F to a brilliant sixth outright, second in the E1 category.

Sheidow also has the honour of being the highest finishing KTM ahead of the hugely experienced 500 EXC-F mounted Stefan Granquist who finished seventh outright and third in the E3 category.

Jeremy Carpentier and Blake Hollis finished eighth and ninth outright on WR250F Yamahas and third and fourth respectively in the E1 category.

Fraser Higlett finished tenth outright on a Beta 430 RR Racing which also put him on the E2 podium ahead of Brad Hardaker on a WR450F.

Jessica Gardiner was the 41st rider home which was plenty good enough to secure the JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team rider her sixth A4DE class victory.

For the full results see: A4DE Results – Teenager Kyron Bacon wins A4DE on WR250F

2022 A4DE Final Outright Standings