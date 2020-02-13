Indian appoints Motorcycle Holdings retail network

Earlier this year, Polaris Inc. announced its intention to move to a solely independent network of Indian Motorcycle dealers in Australia during 2020, a change from the current network structure of both company-owned and independent dealers.

The transition away from company-owned dealerships in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth in favor of a fully-independent network will provide Indian Motorcycle with the opportunity to significantly expand its dealer network to provide customers with greater access to Indian Motorcycle across Australia.

Polaris Inc. have announced that they have entered into an agreement with MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX: MTO) to retail the Indian Motorcycle brand through six of their existing dealerships in Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria, vastly increasing the network coverage and support offered by the Indian Motorcycle brand.

MotorCycle Holdings will represent the Indian Motorcycle brand in Brisbane, Gold Coast, two locations in Melbourne and two locations in Sydney. All locations are anticipated to be operational by mid-2020, a transition that will see a smooth supply and service for existing and new Indian Motorcycle customers as each company-owned Indian Motorcycle dealership closes.

Alan Collins

Managing Director of Polaris Australia & New Zealand

“We are very excited to be partnering with Australia’s premier retailer of motorcycles, Motorcycle Holdings, as we write the next exciting chapter for Indian Motorcycle in Australia,” said Alan Collins, Managing Director of Polaris Australia & New Zealand. Both Indian Motorcycle and MotorCycle Holdings share the same vision for the premium experience and service expected by Indian Motorcycle customers, with a commitment to continue the brand experience which has been cultivated so beautifully through our company-owned dealerships over the past years.

“Whilst the partnership with MotorCycle Holdings is a very significant step in our transition to a fully independent network, we will have further network announcements to make over the course of this year to ensure we can provide greater coverage, accessibility and service for Indian Motorcycle customers nationwide, including those in regional Australia.

“We’d also like to reiterate that we anticipate no interruption to sales or customer

service during this transition.”

Indian Motorcycle will also be making an announcement in the near future regarding the plans for its dealer network in Perth.

There will be plenty of familiar faces for customers in the MotorCycle Holdings Indian dealerships, with Polaris and MotorCycle Holdings working together in an effort to keep staff from the current company-owned dealerships working with the Indian Motorcycle brand under the new network structure.

Indian Motorcycle will be represented by MotorCycle Holdings dealerships in the following locations: