Ducati 1299 Superleggera Motorcycle MY2017

32 affected motorcycles

What are the defects?

Due to an improper manufacturing process, the front brake pad material may separate from the brake pad.

What are the hazards?

If the brake pad material separates from the brake pad, there is an increased risk of an accident and/or injury to the rider and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Consumers will be notified in writing to contact their closest Ducati dealer or service agent and arrange an appointment to replace the front brake pad, free of charge.

For further information, consumers can contact an authorised Ducati dealer or email info@ducati.com.au