Motorcycle Recall Notices

Harley-Davidson Street Glide CVO FLHXSE

Recall number – REC-005866

Campaign number – 0185

Original published date – 17 January 2024

Supplier details – Harley-Davidson Australia Pty Limited

Contact name – Harley Davidson Dealership

Contact phone – 02 9886 0600

Contact website – https://www.harley-davidson.com/au/en/index.html

Year range – 2023

Affected units – 66

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing defect, affected motorcycles may lose stability whilst operating under certain conditions at higher speeds. This could result in a loss of vehicle control.

What are the hazards?

A loss of vehicle control could increase the risk of an accident causing injury or death of rider, passenger and/or other road users.

What should consumers do?

When parts become available, owners of affected vehicles will be contacted by Harley-Davidson to schedule an appointment to update the calibration software and the installation of front-end ballast and strap components, free of charge.

Note: Operators should follow the guidance outlined in the owner manual (i.e., to reduce speed and guide the motorcycle with a relaxed grip to a controlled condition)