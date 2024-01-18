Motorcycle Recall Notices
Harley-Davidson Street Glide CVO FLHXSE
Recall number – REC-005866
Campaign number – 0185
Original published date – 17 January 2024
Supplier details – Harley-Davidson Australia Pty Limited
Contact name – Harley Davidson Dealership
Contact phone – 02 9886 0600
Contact website – https://www.harley-davidson.com/au/en/index.html
Harley-Davidson Street Glide CVO FLHXSE
Year range – 2023
Affected units – 66
What are the defects?
Due to a manufacturing defect, affected motorcycles may lose stability whilst operating under certain conditions at higher speeds. This could result in a loss of vehicle control.
What are the hazards?
A loss of vehicle control could increase the risk of an accident causing injury or death of rider, passenger and/or other road users.
What should consumers do?
When parts become available, owners of affected vehicles will be contacted by Harley-Davidson to schedule an appointment to update the calibration software and the installation of front-end ballast and strap components, free of charge.
Note: Operators should follow the guidance outlined in the owner manual (i.e., to reduce speed and guide the motorcycle with a relaxed grip to a controlled condition)