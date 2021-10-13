Product Advertorial

Motorex Boxer 4T

Motorex Boxer 4T is a high-tech, synthetic-performance engine oil develop for maximum performance in both air/oil and water-cooled Boxer engines, tested and proven by BMW tuning experts at AC Schnizer.

Motorex joined forces with AC Schnitzer to develop the best performing engine oil for BMW’s Boxer engine. Boxer 4T is the result of AC Schnitzer’s world-renowned engine tuning experience coming together with Motorex’s extensive experience in manufacturing high-performance lubricants.

A very important feature to this oil is the low evaporation behaviour. Air cooled Boxer engines typically run at very high operating temperatures which can lead to excessive oil consumption in some cases.

Boxer 4T has an extremely low NOACK value compared to the JASO industry standard (JASO allows NOACK of 20, Boxer 4T is well below 10) which leads to significantly lower oil consumption.

15W50 vs 5W40: Air vs Water-Cooled

Motorex Boxer 4T 15W50 and 5W40 provide an extremely stable lubrication film that lowers friction in the engine significantly, whilst assuring consistently high oil pressure under all operating conditions. JASO MA2 approval guarantees the fault-free functioning of wet multi-disc clutches.

Boxer 5W40 is specially developed for water-cooled boxer engines (i.e BMW’s R1250 GS Adventure). Where Boxer 15W50 has been developed for and recommended in all air/oil cooled boxer engines with separate engine & gearbox lubrication (i.e BMW’s nineT Scrambler, BMW R18).

Motorex Boxer 4T 5W40

1L Part #: MBO4T5401

RRP: $27.50

Specifications: JASO MA2, API SN, API SL, API SM

Recommended for: BMW K1600 GT 2011 – 2021 BMW R1200 GS 2015 – 2018 BMW R1200 GS Adventure 2015 – 2018 BMW R1250 GS Adventure 2019 – 2021 BMW R1250 R 2019 – 2021



Motorex Boxer 4T 15W50