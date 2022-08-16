Motorex Moto Shine MS1 spray

Advertorial

The all-new Motorex Moto Shine MS1 gloss spray is the perfect product for producing a ‘show room’ finish after cleaning your motorcycle and is suitable for plastic, chrome or other painted surfaces, now with a new can and new aroma.

Motorex Moto Shine MS1 gloss spray refreshes plastics and colours, forms an antistatic film with drop repellent effect and leaves a lasting shine, helping protect and show off your motorcycle.

Motorex Moto Shine MS1 gloss spray features

New Cherry Aroma

New can allows you to spray upside down

For all painted, metal & plastic surfaces (Not to be used on a matte finished surface)

Antistatic film with drop repellent effect

Dust and dirt repellent properties

For easy cleaning use before riding

The new can provides an even and fine spray, which can also be used upside down. Motorex Moto Shine MS1 gloss spray can be used for both on and off-road applications, but isn’t suitable for matte finishes.

Motorex Moto Shine MS1 gloss spray can be bought by the can and costs $26.50 RRP.

For more information see https://www.motorexoil.com.au/product/ms1