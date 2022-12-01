MV Agusta Ampelio eScooter

In something a little different out of MV Agusta, they’ve revealed a new direction that expands the brand into urban mobility with an electric scooter, with styling paying homage to the CGT and Ovunque models of the 1950s.

Russian designed Maksim Ponomarev created the prototype sketches unofficially, before being tasked with designing the scooter by MV CEO Timur Sardarov, with his passion for vintage style showing through in the design.

Project development started two years ago, with a focus on zero-emission fuel supply, with resource constraints leading to a partnership with Taiwan’s Kymco, who are renowned for their scooters.

The Kymco S7 was used as the basis, offering full size dimensions, suitable for adult riders, along with the inclusion of two 1.7 kWh Ionex batteries, which are swappable, and allow a range of 85 km.

The electric motor is capable of 4.1 kW, peaking at 7.2 kW and weighs in at 122 kg with both batteries fitted (or 95 kg without). Batteries are positioned below the seat, but don’t impact storage capacity with room for a flip-up helmet.

MV Agusta envisage two riding modes, normal and sport, as well as keyless operation and an electric steering lock.

Brakes are still being decided on, with ABS and combined braking the choices, while accessories are likewise still in development.

Telescopic forks are listed on the current spec sheet, as well as a dual sided swingarm, with 80 mm and 75 mm of travel front and rear.

Disc brakes are run, one at each end and that’s a 220 mm front and 180 mm rear.

Wheels would be a small 13 inch front and 12 inch rear, tying in with the lower speed, more urban style of the scooter.

Fairings would be thermoplastic, no doubt to save weight compared to competition like Vespa, with weight a particular concern on an electric vehicle, where it’ll impact range.

We’ll have to wait to see how this project pans out, with that all the detail currently available.