2022 RC MV Agusta Range Now Available

Reparto Corse Racing DNA

F3, Dragster and Turismo Veloce: three unique offerings from the MV Agusta brand, available in the eminently Italian RC racing breed.

The RC range represents MV Agusta’s racing DNA, designed for detail and to the highest point in the development, for these truly exclusive models.

The acronym stands for Reparto Corse as one can easily deduce from the colour scheme shared by the three models, emphasising their racing vocation.

All three models are in limited series: 200 units for the F3 RC, 300 for the Dragster and the Turismo Veloce, with their production number on the steering plate and delivered with a certificate of authenticity.

The racing kit, for the F3 RC and the Dragster RC, is made up of a collection of premium parts: exhaust, control unit, footrests, levers and everything needed to turn a motorcycle into a racetrack-ready machine.

MV Agusta Dragster RC SCS

Renewed graphic elements and colour scheme on the Dragster RC SCS is a clear reminder of the bikes racing in the Moto2 and Supersport championships.

Ample use of premium materials serves both aesthetics and function: the front forks have an advanced titanium nitride (TiN) coating to reduce friction, the forged wheels reduce unsprung mass and improve manoeuvrability; carbon-fibre enhances the design of the Dragster, making it unique among the medium capacity nakeds.

The 800 cc three-cylinder engine is pushed even further the racing kit, which includes an SC Project titanium exhaust and a control unit with optimised mapping, as well as a sleek looking see-through clutch cover.

The new Dragster RC SCS 2022 is being produced in a 300 units limited series, all numbered and delivered with a certificate of authenticity and is available now at your nearest MV Agusta dealership.

MV Agusta F3 RC

Just think of the brand’s best Supersport, dressed up in MV Agusta’s official racing colours. You’re ready to ride the F3 RC, the sportiest of the range, ready to burn the tarmac at the racetrack.

Engine, frame, aerodynamics: everything on this bike was designed for maximum performance without compromise.

The front forks have an advanced titanium nitride (TiN) coating to reduce friction, wheels that are 10% lighter, resulting in a moment of inertia reduction of 7%.

The racing kit includes an Akrapovič full titanium exhaust that pairs well with the control unit featuring special racing mappings, complete with an extensive carbon-fibre protective heat shield.

The aluminium alloy clutch and brake levers are CNC machined. The new F3 RC 2022 is being produced in a 200 units limited series, all numbered and delivered with a certificate of authenticity.

The F3 RC will be available in the coming months at your nearest MV Agusta dealership. Contact your dealership for enquiries.

MV Agusta Turismo Veloce RC SCS

The most eclectic MV Agusta, in its RC version, boasts a number of details that make it even more exclusive, and is also produced in a 300 units limited edition series, numbered and certified.

Many updates have been introduced on this model, from a newly designed exhaust to suspension tuning, on top of an enlarged windscreen and an updated electronic shifting sensor for improved precision and reliability. The inertial platform is also brand new.

The Turismo Veloce RC features the tested and proven Smart Clutch System, developed by MV Agusta together with Rekluse: it will allow for lightning take-offs without having to use the clutch lever to stop and go, making the whole riding experience even easier, more carefree and sportier.

The Turismo Veloce RC SCS will be available in the coming months at your nearest MV Agusta dealership. Contact your dealership for enquiries.

MV Agusta Finance

Request finance via the MV Agusta Australia website, and a friendly member from MV Agusta Australia will be in contact with you shortly.