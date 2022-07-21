2022 MV Agusta RC Updates

MV Agusta’s F3, Dragster and Turismo Veloce offer three very different motorcycles, all sharing the brand’s iconic DNA and available in an RC variant, with updates for 2022.

The RC range represents the essence of MV Agusta’s racing DNA, standing for Reparto Corse and sharing an eye-catching colour scheme.

All three models are also limited production runs, with 200 units for the F3 RC, as well as 300 for the Dragster and the Turismo Veloce, with production numbers found on the steering plate and bikes delivered with a certificate of authenticity. These updated models are not expected to arrive in Australia until the end of this year.

A F3 RC and Dragster RC racing kits also include a collection of premium parts, including exhaust, control unit, footrests, levers and everything needed to turn the motorcycle into a racetrack-ready machine.

2022 MV Agusta F3 RC

The F3 RC is the sportiest of the range, with the engine, frame, aerodynamic designed for maximum performance. For 2022 the forks now have an advanced titanium nitride (TiN) coating to reduce friction, and wheels that are 10 per cent lighter, resulting in a moment of inertia reduction of seven per cent.

The racing kit includes an Akrapovič full titanium exhaust that pairs with the control unit featuring race maps, complete with an extensive carbon-fibre protective heat shield. The aluminum alloy clutch and brake levers are also CNC machined.

With the race kit performance peaks at 155 hp and 88 Nm of torque from the 798 cc in-line triple, backed by the MVICS 2.1 electronics system, with ride modes, torque control, traction control, and MV EAS 3.0 quickshifter.

Marzocchi provide the 43 mm fully adjustable forks, Sachs the fully adjustable shock, and brakes are Brembo radial four-pot units on the front, with a two-piston rear caliper. Cornering Continental MK100 ABS is run, with rear wheel life-up mitigation.

The F3 RC weighs in at 173 kg dry, with an 830 mm seat height and is of course Euro 5 compliant. The colour scheme is RC Pearl White/Ago Red with Emerald Green.

2022 MV Agusta Dragster RC SCS

The renewed graphic and the colour scheme found on the Dragster RC SCS pays tribute to the Moto2 and Supersport championships.

Like the F3 RC, the front forks have an advanced titanium nitride (TiN) coating to reduce friction, and the forged wheels reduce unsprung mass and improve manoeuvrability.

Carbon fibre enhances the design of the Dragster, alongside the 800 cc three-cylinder engine, which is pushed even further with the racing kit, which includes an SC Project titanium exhaust and a central unit with optimised mapping, as well as a sleek looking see-through clutch cover.

The new Dragster RC SCS 2022 is being produced in a 300 units limited series, all numbered and delivered with a certificate of authenticity.

Power is bumped from the standard 140 hp to 150 hp with the race kit, alongside the MVICS 2.1 system and MV EAS 3.0 quickshifter, while the SCS 2.0 Smart Clutch System offering an automatic clutch, developed together with Rekluse.

Marzocchi provide the forks, with a Sachs monoshock, both fully adjustable, and Brembo brakes are found at both ends.

Wheels are forged aluminium alloy 17-inch wheels, with the 168 kg dry weight further slimmed down to 160 kg with the race kit and seat height is 845 mm, which is actually taller than the F3 R3.

Electronics include the MV Ride App, GPS sensor, Cruise Control, Launch Control, Mobisat Tracker and there’s a manually adjustable steering damper. Continental provides the cornering ABS with rear lift control.

2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce RC SCS

The most eclectic of the MV Agusta range is the sport touring Turismo Veloce, which further stands out in its RC version, with 300 units in this limited edition series, all numbered and certified.

Many updates have also been introduced on this model, from a newly designed exhaust to new suspension tuning, on top of an enlarged windscreen and an updated electronic shifting sensor for improved precision and reliability. The inertial platform is also brand new.

The Turismo Veloce RC features the tested and proven Smart Clutch System, developed by MV Agusta together with Rekluse: it will allow for take-offs without having to use the clutch lever to stop and go.

As with both other RC models mentioned the Turismo Veloce RC runs the 798 cc three-cylinder, with power a little lower at 110 hp, although torque is still 84 Nm, peaking lower in the rev range, in keeping with the more sport touring theme of the bike.

The Turismo Veloce RC also runs Sachs suspension on both ends, with the MVCSC, or MV Agusta Chassis Stability Control system providing electronic semi-active suspension control.

Brembo provide the sporty brake system with radial four-pot calipers on 320 mm rotors, with a two-pot rear caliper. Continental provide the cornering ABS with rear wheel lift.

The Turismo Veloce RC SCS weighs in at 199 kg dry, with an 830 mm seat height and standard inclusions are cruise control, central stand, adjustable windshield, 34L pannier bags, and the Mobisat tracker and GPS sensor.

Unlike the F3 and Dragster RC editions the Turismo Veloce doesn’t get a race kit.