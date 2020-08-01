WorldSSP 2020

A curious development unfolded overnight with Dorna releasing a statement, which we include at the bottom of the page, that details a decision to exclude all three MV Agusta riders, Raffaele De Rosa, Federico Fuligni and Randy Krummenacher, from the results of the opening Phillip Island round of the 2020 World Supersport Championship.

De Rosa had finished second in that opening round, Fuligni was ninth while Krummenacher crashed out early on in the race.

We reported early this month that Randy Krummenacher walked away from his contract with MV Agusta Reparto Corse for what the 30-year-old alleged were ‘serious breaches on the part of the company that compromise both the rider‘s performance as well as his professionalism, reputation and personal integrity‘.

Krummenacher also stated that he ‘has also moved to inform the competent bodies, responsible for verifying any technical irregularities.’

MV Agusta put out a tersely worded statement in response to a seemingly snap decision by the Swiss rider to walk away from his contract with MV Agusta Reparto Corse after alleging ‘serious breaches on the part of the company that compromise both the rider‘s performance as well as his professionalism, reputation and personal integrity‘.

Randy Krummenacher

“This is not a pleasant situation and I never wanted any of this. The aim was to fight for the world title once more but unfortunately, the foundations needed to move ahead with the project with MV Agusta Reparto Corse are not there. I have had to take this decision in order to preserve my moral and professional integrity, as well as my safety. Throughout my career, I have always tried to do the right thing, giving it my all in any situation, even the most challenging. But this time there was only one decision I could make. I cannot say more about my motives at this time, but further details will be communicated in due course.”

We mentioned when first publishing those remarks from Krummenacher that you could perhaps read into that what you would, but that reading between the lines one could surmise that Krummenacher was accusing the MV backed team of perhaps not following the rules…MV Agusta then put out the following terse statement, distancing themselves from the team organisation, and strongly denying any wrong-doing.

MV Agusta Statement

MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. had no knowledge of the rider Randy Krummenacher’s decision to terminate his contract with MVRC S.r.l. after only competing in the first race of the 2020 Supersport World Championship.

It being understood that this decision comes as a total surprise to MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., who learned about it through the media. MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. points out that MVRC S.r.l. is a completely independent company which participates in the Supersport World Championship as a private external team.

This apparently sudden decision by the rider was completely unexpected as the company had received no prior warning signs about a possible contentious situation from either Krummenacher nor from the MVRC team.

Following the very encouraging results obtained during the first race of the 2020 World Supersport Championship in Phillip Island, with a front row position on the race’s starting grid, as well as a second place finish by Raffaele De Rosa in the race, MV Agusta was entirely satisfied with the performance and competitiveness of the F3 Supersport bike. Since its inception the F3 Supersport project has brought MV Agusta several vice-World-Championship titles and numerous race wins and podium finishes.

Due to the fact that MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. has no direct contractual relationship with the rider, we will start a comprehensive investigation concerning this matter and reserve any and all rights to take all proper legal actions to protect our brand image and reputation.

And then overnight we receive this statement from Dorna outlining the removal of the MV riders from the results of the opening round. The Dorna statement does not allege any intentional wrong doing by MV Agusta but instead mentions ‘an unintentional engine infringement.’

Decision of the FIM World Superbike Stewards

Penalty notice for MV Agusta Reparto Corse team

Following an investigation, the MV Agusta Reparto Corse team’s results from Phillip Island will not stand due to an unintentional engine infringement.

On July 30th 2020, the FIM World Superbike Stewards received a report from the FIM Superbike World Championship Technical Director, stating that some engines belonging to the MV Agusta Reparto Corse team were unsealed without prior permission after the Yamaha Finance Australian Round. This is an infringement of the 2020 FIM Superbike, Supersport and Supersport 300 World Championships regulations and specifically, article 2.3.10 in general and paragraph d.

FIM WorldSBK Stewards understood that the team’s act didn’t occur with an intention to make an infringement nor to gain an advantage in any way. This was more of a visual mechanical check and the result of a miscommunication.

The team brought it upon themselves to contact the FIM about the issue. Nonetheless, the process was not performed as per the Championship regulations and therefore, article 2.3.10.d is very clear and must be applied in any case.

For the above reasons, the Stewards, in accordance to the FIM Disciplinary and Arbitration code, have decided to penalise the team with the disqualification from all events in which the below engines have been used 2 from Randy Krummenacher and 1 each from Raffaele De Rosa and Federico Fulligni.

A curious sequence of events indeed, and one that has changed the results of the Phillip Island season opener and thus the championship points standings. Jules Cluzel is promoted to second in the championship and the riders behind him also gain more points due to the removel of the MV Agusta riders from the results and move up the order.

2020 World Supersport Championship Points