MV Agusta Superveloce Arsham

MV Agusta and Daniel Arsham will collaborate in creating a super-exclusive limited series of just six units of the MV Agusta Superveloce – to be called the Superveloce Arsham, joining forces for the creation of a dedicated super-exclusive limited series, presented to the world at Miami Art Basel on December 8.

The MV Agusta Superveloce is MV Agusta’s most iconic motorcycle in current production and features a distinctive neo-retro design, and was chosen by the New York-based artist to create an art piece using his iconic erosion technique, for which he is known, which renders the concept of passing time through sculptures.

Working in a multitude of disciplines, he creates and crystallises ambiguous in-between spaces and situations, and stages what he refers to as future relics of the present. Always iconic, most of the objects that he fabricates refer to the late 20th century or millennial era, when technological obsolescence unprecedentedly accelerated along with the digital dematerialisation of our world. Daniel Arsham “I was always fascinated by the automotive world. The design ethos of cars and motorcycles, always fits a particular era and they mark time through their design. The project on the Superveloce was the opportunity to explore a “moving sculpture”, a functional motorcycle that have been transformed into a sculpture, by adding crystal erosions and by applying a colour that is reminiscent of my other artworks and style. Together with MV Agusta we created everything on the bike, including the stand, overcoming engineering challenges and resulting in a new interpretation of Motorcycle Art.”

Timur Sardarov, CEO, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.

“I am thrilled about this incredible collaboration with Daniel Arsham, an artist I truly admire and that has so much in common with MV Agusta in terms of values and philosophy. His works are amazingly inspiring, and together we will take our Motorcycle Art to the next level.”

Every Superveloce Arsham is based on fully functioning Superveloce, however those motorcycles will be sold as works of art that cannot be registered for road use and will not be covered by factory warranty.

The Superveloce Arsham will also not be available through MV Agusta official dealers, but MV Agusta’s top customers and Daniel Arsham’s collectors have already been given the opportunity to request one of the six motorcycles available. The price is provided upon request and it is not disclosed to the public.

MV Agusta Superveloce Arsham Gallery