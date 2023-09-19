2023 National H.O.G. Rally

Start your engines, Harley-Davidson’s 2023 National H.O.G. Rally is here, with the Motor Company celebrating its 120th Anniversary in the same year as H.O.G. celebrates 40 years of community.

Thousands of dedicated Harley-Davidson owners will be descending on The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia for the most exhilarating weekend of the year, running from September 22-24, promising to be an unmissable experience, with a high octane line-up both on and off the track.

Members can experience private track sessions, chapter games and a drag race showdown on offer, alongside the renowned Thunder Run, tech and vendor displays and an all-too-enticing live concert.

There will also be one element of the Rally open to members of the public to take in one of Australia’s greatest spectacles; the iconic Harley-Davidson Thunder Run which will take place on Saturday 23rd September at The Bend.

Everyone with a love of glittering chrome, sparkling paint and rumbling engines is invited to come down to see over 1,500 Harley-Davidson motorcycles up close and personal as they prepare to embark on a parade of epic proportions.

This event is the culmination of a year-long celebration, marking a significant chapter in Harley-Davidson’s 120-year legacy.

Nigel Keough – Managing Director Harley-Davidson ANZ

“The Bend is the perfect location to mark 120 years of Harley-Davidson and 40 years of H.O.G in Australia. It’s a central location for most members, whether you’re East or West coast, and somewhere we’ve not been before. The facility itself is also something you just have to experience to truly understand. As far as motorsport venues in Australia, I don’t know if there’s one better… from the track, to the hotel, pit garages and general infrastructure, it’s so accommodating and I think our members will enjoy it.”

The Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) is open to all Harley-Davidson owners as well as family and friends of Harley-Davidson owners across the world who share a passion for riding. By joining a local chapter, members can sign up to exclusive benefits such as H.O.G. events that make the most out of their ownership experience.

Thunder Run

The Thunder Run is aptly named, with the rumble of hundreds of Harley-Davidson motorcycles often louder than thunder itself. This year the ride route will commence with all participating bikes parked along the length of the start/finish straight, before taking off for a single lap around the circuit.

While the ride itself is only open to registered H.O.G. Members who are attending the event, members of the public with a love of glittering chrome, sparkling paint and rumbling engines, are invited to come down to see over 1,500 Harley-Davidson motorcycles up close and personal as they prepare to embark on a parade of epic proportions. Onlookers will be able to soak in the sights, sounds and atmosphere from the Skydeck above the main pit structure as the Thunder Run unfolds.

Earplugs or earmuffs for kids or anyone with sensitive hearing are highly recommended as the sound of over 1,000 roaring engines will be loud.

Show’n’Shine

H.O.G. is about the bikes just as much as it is about the community, and H.O.G. members will have the opportunity to show off their rides with the customary Show’n’Shine.

Categories are based on Harley-Davidson model families and will be an incredible showcase of motorcycle beauty from the past 120 years.

Members and their rides will be duking it out for category honours and the trophies that come with it, but really, it’s the sense of pride that drives these ladies and gentlemen.

Chapter Games

A highlight of any rally, the chapter games are the Olympics of the Harley-Davidson world. This year’s chapter games will see old favourite contests return, along with some futuristic modifications.

A chapter games win is a rarity and the opportunity to be crowned national champion will mean there will be a healthy dose of competition throughout.

Guided Rides

The two South Australian H.O.G. chapters have taken their hosting duties to heart and have curated a number of guided rides to showcase the breath-taking local region.

From endless open roads to scenic river routes and picturesque farms, the South Australian countryside promises a vast collection of memorable cruises.

H.O.G. Rally Concert

No celebration is complete without a party, so Harley-Davidson is throwing a big one on the Saturday night of the event. The main stage will come alive with live music acts specially curated to rev your engines.

Headlined by iconic Aussie rock stars, The Angels, the party is bound to continue into the late hours of the night as the hits keep coming.

Other beloved acts taking to the stage include Richard Clapton, fan favourites The Screaming Eagles and a Skyhooks Tribute band replete with original member Bob “Bongo” Starkie.