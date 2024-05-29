2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Review and Street Glide Test

The 2024 Harley Street and Road Glides have very different faces, both somewhat modern, but also both unmistakably Harley-Davidson, despite what is probably the most dramatic visual makeovers for the models in their history. We recently spent some time stropping around the Gold Coast hinterland to get a handle on what makes them tick.

We rode the delectable MY 23.5 CVO Street Glide only a few months ago. That had the full monty 121 Donk, while these models in the regular Harley model line-up use the Milwaukee-Eight 117. However, that is also updated and unique to the MY24 Street and Road Glides, with new cylinder heads, a larger throttle body, and improved intake plumbing. These changes help realise a three per cent improvement in horsepower and four per cent more torque than other recent 117 models.

Improvements are always welcome, but the Milwaukee Eight engine has been a gem in all its incarnations. However, more of a good thing, is well, a good thing!

The shove from a standstill is instant and satisfying. The clutch pull is light and effortless, and the gearbox works well enough. Actually, that word, effortless, just sums up these bikes really well. They are just so ridiculously easy to ride.

‘Yeah, righto, 350 kg+ bikes effortless and easy to ride. Trev has gone soft in the head…’

But they are.

I would even say that as far as large, relatively comfortable touring motorcycles go, nothing in this segment is remotely as approachable and easy to get along with as these Harley-Davidson Touring models.

The thing is, though, that they not only fulfil that whole ‘Touring’ part of their moniker much better than other Harley big-twins that hold no such long-distance pretensions, but they commute better than most other bikes in the Milwaukee range, too.

I would happily use one as a daily.

Especially when you have those convenient integrated bags for your day-to-day stuff, along with large fairing pockets (easily swallowing the largest phones and with a USB port), the best infotainment system in the business, and decent weather protection, well, that all adds up to a lot of daily convenience for me.

And that is not just because I am getting old and soft, which I am, but I started out as a practical biker when young, choosing VFR’s and ZX-9Rs over GSX-Rs or R1s in my early twenties. My car was an AVGAS gulping Charger, thus my bikes were always the day to day options, as keeping fuel up to the Charger even back in those days was an expensive exercise. Let alone getting a bit pissy on a Friday night and burning through yet another set of Bridgestone Eagers.

Anyways, back to the bikes…

If you are a short-arse or, for whatever reason, lack confidence or strength, perhaps through injuries or just plain old wear and tear on the body, then I actually recommend these bikes for you.

Sure, you won’t want to have to pick it up if it falls over, but then, who buys a bike for how easy it is to pick up? Just don’t drop the fecken thing! Use a bit of nouse when it comes to parking manoeuvres, and you will find these things so manageable that your apprehensions will disappear and your confidence will soar. I think there are many female riders out there that would fall in love with these things quite quickly, the vibes are on the much nicer low frequency spectrum too. Link below for the hate mail…

With reasonably slim girths and low 715-720 mm seat heights, getting on and off requires zero thought. Picking them up off the side-stand requires little effort.

Talking of side-stands, to the uninitiated Harley kick-stands are met with trepidation, as the bike rocks a fair bit when on the stand. It’s just how it is and they have proven sure-footed enough for millennia.

The steering at both low and medium speeds is ridiculously light. Just the lightest touch on the bars has 770 pounds of Harley changing direction quickly and accurately through the 130/60-19 front hoop. The 180/55-18 follows in concert in a way that most other Harley models just can’t match.

You get the feeling of polite conversation between the front and rear wheels, whereas most of their brethren make it feel as though the front and back are in constant argument and heading for divorce, talking in different dialects completely or using sign language. This isn’t something new, though, as, dynamically, Harley’s Touring models have always been way better at doing the whole ‘being a motorcycle thing’ than the poser models in the range, where so often form cruels function.

One would imagine that the big Batwing fairing mounted to the forks on the Street Glide would make it heavier to steer than the Road Glide with its frame-mounted set-up, but you would be wrong. Through some sort of weird dynamics beyond my understanding, the Street Glide actually steers nicer than the Road Glide in most riding situations.

Those tables turn, though, when you really want to press on. When loading up the front into a corner, the Road Glide gives you a little more feedback when having a crack.

And you can actually have a bit of a crack on these bikes when you are in the mood for such occasions. Ground clearance is pretty reasonable, and when ridden how a Harley should be ridden, you really are going some before you start decking things out. This is all relative, of course. It is no sportsbike, but then it doesn’t pretend to be. These run rings around models such as the Breakout and its ilk.

I actually quite enjoy the challenge of cornering these big jiggers as fast as I can while protecting the undercarriage. If I touch something down, I deem that a moral failure and make a mental calendar note for a self-flagellation session—not that I enjoy those, mind you…

A bugbear of the Baggers has always been the ridiculously short rear suspension travel. For 2024, the rear shocks now have 50 per cent more travel than their immediate predecessors, 76 mm compared to 54 mm on the 2023 bikes. This is an absolutely huge improvement, but I still wanted to wind on plenty of pre-load to help dampen out the bigger bumps.

The shock on the right has a handy wheel to make minor adjustments, which you can actually really feel. However, it is back to the old-fashioned C-spanner days to dial in any significant changes via a threaded collar on the left shock. This grates. These bikes are just over 46 grand, surely we can get some electronic suspension? It is not as if Harley doesn’t have experience here; the Pan America has snazzy Showa self-lowering electronic suspension, and it is almost 20 grand cheaper. The answer must be down to the lack of a shock linkage with a large enough arc for electronic suspension to work through effectively, and no off-the-shelf electronic solution for a twin-shock rear end, but it can’t be that hard, surely?

There is less to complain about the forks, with Showa providing the stout 49 mm forks that do their job well enough, but provide no adjustment.

The brake performance is impressive, with big discs and quality four-piston calipers that provide progressive, strong power with reasonable feel.

The rear brake is always really handy on a Harley, but I find the floorboard set-up makes it too cumbersome for my fused right ankle to modulate effectively; thus, I am forced to leave it alone.

Luckily, the electronic smarts link the brakes front and rear, and along with the slipper clutch with the added back-up of the electronic drag slip control system, you don’t need to use the rear brake to slow the crank to prevent the front pushing into tight turns like you did in decades gone by.

There are riding modes to choose from, and I preferred the ‘Road’ mode overall as the ‘Sport’ mode was a little too urgent for my mood.

The ABS and Traction Control Systems are linked to an IMU that tunes the response for lean angle. Cruise Control is standard but not adaptive. Hill Hold Control is also standard, as is Tyre Pressure Monitoring and Heated Grips. Nice.

The inbuilt navigation system is excellent, the best in class. In fact, the whole Skyline OS infotainment set-up sets the standard in motorcycling.

A 200-watt stereo system is standard, complete with a pair of 5.25-inch speakers mounted in the fairing. These are okay at speeds under 80 km/h, but go much above that, and you will want to run a helmet with speakers and Bluetooth built-in. Apple CarPlay operates both wired and wirelessly and works well.

The mid-range is strong, with the 175 Nm of torque peaking at 3500 rpm, but the grunt is just everywhere. The 107 ponies reach full stride at 5020 rpm, but these days, there is a huge amount of over-rev available past that if you want to save a shift between turns.

I have used the term ‘fit for purpose’ to describe the Milwaukee-Eight drivetrain many times and will do so again here. It provides exactly what you want in this style of machine and gets great fuel economy while doing so.

If you want to fine-tune the reach, the Harley P & A catalogue offers a variety of different bar risers and bends.

Likewise, there are quite a few different windshields to choose from, and overall, the aerodynamics of the new machines are vastly improved. Harley claims a 60 per cent reduction in buffeting over its predecessor. I have no reason to doubt it.

The small louvre above the dash and just below the windscreen can be adjusted, making a marked difference to the airflow around your helmet. It is easily tuneable while riding. There are also adjustable wind deflectors below the lower edges of each screen that allow for more fine-tuning.

The seats are pretty well padded, but with all your weight firmly on your butt and none on your wrists, it needs to be. The improved rear suspension is a big help here. There is a wide range of different seats that can be optioned on to the bikes.

Both the Road Glide and Street Glide have had their lines tweaked for 2024, which has helped streamline the look a little better. This is accentuated by the long, low, and straight pipes exiting below the panniers.

The pièce de résistance in the styling, though, is the lighting. I love the large set-up in the Sharknose fairing of the Road Glide, which reminds me a little of Bender, the robot from the animated Futurama series.

I also love the somewhat more conventional shape of the Street Glide’s headlight. But the long animated strip lighting that flanks the headlight on the Batwing fairing of the Street Glide is what really catches my eye.

The indicators are integrated at both ends, and the tail-light treatments are also handsome.

Harley-Davidson does offer some pretty good financing packages that make throwing a leg over one of their bikes a fair bit easier. However, I find the two-year warranty not really good enough for such a premium machine. On the upside, two years of roadside assistance are included with the warranty coverage.

The 8000 km minor and 16,000 km major service intervals are more onerous than most rivals, which for big mileage Iron Butt runners is something to consider.

Both the Street and Road Glides are available in a wide range of colours, some of which feature a blacked-out drivetrain, to suit your cold dark heart…

I really love the Vivid Black with Chrome Trim, but absolutely hate cleaning motorcycles, so I couldn’t live with a black bike. So maybe Sharkskin Blue with Black Trim, as that colour looks a lot better in person than in the pictures.

But then, I do like Chrome….

Then there is the super special CVO Road Glide ST. However, that sold out within 48 hours of release despite a starting price more than 15k north of the regular Road Glide. There is value to be had in that difference though with the CVO Road Glide ST sporting the larger 121 cube engine. Not only that, but the CVO Road Glide ST is 11 kg lighter and sports fully adjustable forks and remote reservoir shocks. Yes, please…