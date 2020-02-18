1% Finance On All Yamaha Enduro Bikes

Yamaha Motor Australia and Yamaha Motor Finance have announced an exciting new 1% finance package, meaning it’s now even easier to make the dream of owning a brand-new Yamaha enduro bike a reality.

The new 1% comparison rate p.a. enduro promotion covers all 2020 and earlier Yamaha enduro motorcycles, including the just-released all-new 2020 WR250F that’s winning races, media shootouts and the hearts of riders around the globe.

Other models available to purchase with 1% finance include the YZ250FX, YZ450FX, WR250R and WR450F models. Lovers of two-stroke machines have not been forgotten with the new YZ125X and YZ250X also available with the quick and convenient program.

In addition to the super-low interest rate, there’s also no application fee, so there’s never been a better, easier and more affordable time to own a new Yamaha enduro model.

The Yamaha 1% enduro model finance promotion is for a limited time only and ends on 31 March 2020, so be quick.

Yamaha Motor Finance 1% Finance Deal key points

Interest rate 1.00%

App fee $0.00

24 and 36-month payment terms available

Offer ends 31 March 2020

Further information and terms and conditions are available at https://yma.sale/1percent (link) or contact your local Yamaha dealer to find out more.