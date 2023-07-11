The big ONE is back

Fun bike purchasers can now access 1% p.a. comparison rate finance and enduro riders are set to benefit from the same low rate AND increased savings for both WR250F and WR450F.

Starting from 1 July until 30 Sept 2023, MY23 WR450F will attract $1350 savings to bring the ride away price down to $15,999 inc GST. And MY23 WR250F will attract $600 savings to bring the ride away price down to $14,999 inc GST.

In addition to this, YMF is offering a 1% p.a. comparison rate finance on all new MY23 WRFs over 24 and 36 month terms. The combination of savings AND 1% p.a. comparison rate finance is unique to Yamaha.

This combo offers customers the option to benefit from both a lower ride away price and a low finance rate – that approved purchasers can also use to add accessories, gear and more.

To register your interest in the WRF and finance deals see the Yamaha website here.

Meanwhile, the 1% p.a. comparison rate finance is offered across the fun bike range with 24 month terms. This promo starts 6 July and ends 30 September.

So hurry into a Yamaha dealer because there’s never been a better time to hit the trails on a dream starter machine or a fully road legal, high performance enduro weapon.

To register your interest in the fun bike and finance deals see the Yamaha website here.

1% p.a. comparison rate finance is offered on the entire Yamaha fun range including PW50, TT-R50E, TT-R110E, TT-R125LWE, TT-R230, YFZ50, Grizzly 90 and Raptor 90.