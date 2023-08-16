Australian Motorsport Innovation Precinct launches

The new Australian Motorsport Innovation Precinct (AMIP) has been launched at Sydney Motorsport Park, aiming make the venue a world-class high-performance technology hub. The $10 million addition was developed by the ARDC, with support and investment from the NSW Government, and officially opened by Minister John Graham.

John Graham

Minister of Roads, the Arts, Music, the Night-time Economy, Jobs and Tourism

“Keeping the best in the business here in Western Sydney, we will help create the smart jobs and technology of the future, which will fuel our economy and further support an already hugely popular sport that’s attracting visitors day and night to this first-class circuit. These events help to identify, develop and foster the next generation of motorsport talent, creating a direct pathway for young Australian motor racing drivers. For generations, motorsports have driven innovations that have benefited millions of ordinary drivers. This precinct will supercharge this process.”

The Australian Motorsport Innovation Precinct is part of the NSW Government’s $32 million investment in Sydney Motorsport Park, which included upgrades to Sydney Dragway , a track extension and installation of the permanent circuit lighting, the latter allowing night time racing at the venue.

AMIP is blueprinted off the Silverstone Innovation Park Precinct in Britain, which brings together 70 businesses specialising in engineering, electronics and software development, with Australian motorcycle helmet manufacturer Forcite taking up residence in the new building, the trackside location a huge drawcard.

The Australian start-up has recently gone global with its latest generation of smart helmets, the Forcite MK1S, which Wayne has recently been testing for MCNews.com.au, with a full review on the way.

Alfred Boyadgis – Forcite Co-Founder

“Forcite has motorsports in its DNA, so being in a smart precinct on track is an exciting opportunity for our company. Forcite Design Engineers will now be able to collaborate with the industry’s best and test our technology on a world-class track day and night. I have no doubt this will help us speed up innovation. We are already in discussions with the ARDC and their technology partners to begin cut-through on-track testing for breakthroughs in rider safety and event broadcast.”

Adam Gotch, principal of professional racing team AGI Sport, has also set up his new Formula Four race academy garage in the new building, housing more than a dozen F4 race machines, and will also use AMIP as an international base for the new F1 Academy for women to scout for drivers and offer elite driver coaching and training of potential female F1 drivers of the future.