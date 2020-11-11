BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04

This week have been giving corporate presentations on the theme #NEXTGen 2020 which seeks to outline the direction of the brand as they link between the analogue and digital worlds. While most of this talk has focussed on their core four-wheel business, BMW Motorrad also had an oar in the water with the BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04.

It may only be a concept but I would appreciate having one of these in the garage right now as I believe this sort of runabout for short journeys is ripe territory for electric propulsion. As for motorcycles, I think it quite clear that we are just not there yet with current, forgive me :-), technology. Scooters and the like though, I think are about to be bombarded with them and battery proelled scooters might actually reinvigorate powered two-wheel travel as a whole and in turn give us all a brighter future, rather than where now it seems as though governments would love to legislate us out of existence.

“Electric mobility is a central drive system for the BMW Group and we are consistently relying on this technology in our sustainability strategy. Electric drives are also a current topic for BMW Motorrad, especially for the urban environment. Since 2013, we have been a pioneer in this area with the BMW C evolution scooter. The BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04 is the logical continuation of the electromobility strategy for urban conurbations and provides a concrete preview of what a contemporary production vehicle could look like, with which we will take two-wheel electric mobility in metropolitan areas to a new level, both technically and visually,” explains Edgar Heinrich, Head of Design at BMW Motorrad.

While the BMW Motorrad Concept Link in 2017 still seemed like a vision far from the future, the BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04 in 2020 transfers the radical design of the Concept Link to production readiness with almost unchanged design.

“We have managed to transfer many innovative elements and details of the concept into the series. The technical realities of electric drive – such as the flat energy packs in the underfloor and the compact drive train – allow us to create a highly distinctive design which defines a new, urban aesthetic and which differentiates itself clearly from conventional styling. A design that follows the basic needs for simple functionality, clear aesthetics and the digital reality today’s users live in. The new architecture has led to a visual revolution and has produced many new design themes. Maybe it will polarise, but it will definitely stand out,” continues Alexander Buckan, Head of Vehicle Design BMW Motorrad.

The flat battery in the underbody provides a new storage solution which is illuminated and can be folded open from the side. It gives the rider easy access for storing a helmet and other equipment. In addition, the low position of the flat battery provides a favourable centre of gravity, which ensures playful handling and dynamic riding fun.

Side panels don’t completely cover the vehicle’s side section at the rear, instead they stretch across parts of the vehicle’s side like little wings allowing views of the drive unit, cooling ribs, single-sided swing arm, spring strut and tooth belt.

The design of the lights is as reduced as it is modern. The two U-shaped LED front lights are characterised by minimalist design. Their clear-cut layout and the slim contours accentuate the modern and trailblazing visual appeal of the front section. The rear lights have been integrated into the rear side panels in the form of two C-shaped light elements.

“A scooter is not a “fun bike” which is taken for ride in the mountains in fine weather, but a practical everyday vehicle for driving from home to the office or meeting friends in the evening – simply a vehicle for every day in the city,” says Alexander Buckan. “That’s why we dealt intensively with the design of the drive and energy storage system in order to make it meet the needs of the actual user: The urban target group mainly rides short distances of approx. 12 km per day. Long-distance comfort is therefore less important than variable ergonomics and easy accessibility. In this way we were able to create a “floating” seat bench seat, which allows you to glide comfortably onto the vehicle even from behind. It also offers improved ergonomics for single riders, regardless of leg length and height.”

The rider is connected to his environment through his smartphone via the BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04. Its 10.25 inch display is the largest in the scooter segment to date and acts as an interface between the digital and analogue worlds of the rider.

