MotoGP Concessions

A new manufacturer concession system along with a number of other proposals, has been approved by the Grand Prix Commission, effective immediately as the test day allocation for the 2024 season begins on Tuesday the 28th of November.

The new system covers test days and riders, wildcard appearances, the number of engines, engine specifications and freezes, aero updates and the number of tyres supplied for testing. Factories will be classified into four groups – A, B, C or D – depending on the percentage of the possible maximum constructor points they have accrued in each window.

There are now two windows in which each factory’s performance is assessed: from the first event to the last event of the season AND from the first event after the summer test ban to the last event before the summer test ban of the following season. This allows factories to more quickly gain, or lose, their concessions based on their most recent form.

All manufacturers, via the MSMA, approved the proposal for the same reason.

Find below the full details of the new system.

RANK % of Points Test Tyres Private Testing GP circuit testing Wildcards Engines x season Engine Spec Aero updates A >=85% 170 Test rider only 3 circuits 0 7 or 8 Freeze 1 B >=60<85% 190 Test rider only 3 circuits 3 7 or 8 Freeze 1 C >=35<60% 220 Test rider only 3 circuits 6* 7 or 8 Freeze 1 D <35% 260 Free Any GP circuit 6* 9 or 10 Free 2**

* Wildcards not subject to engine specification freeze. A maximum of three wildcards before the summer test ban and a maximum of three wildcards after the summer test ban are permitted.

** Must discard a previous aero specification.

Concessions are calculated in two windows:

Window 1: From the first event to the last event of the season.

Window 2: From the first event after the summer test ban to the last event before the summer test ban begins in the following season.

If a manufacturer changes rank during Window 2, the following permissions are granted:

Immediately

Test tyre allowance will be reduced/increased as per their rank – unless the manufacturer has already used more tyres than the number they have been reduced to

Private testing with or without contracted riders

Testing at any GP circuit or three manufacturer-nominated circuits for the remainder of the season

Wildcard allowance increased or reduced. This includes the cancellation of any wildcards that had already approved by the GPC for the period after the test ban.

Aero updates will be reduced/increased as per their rank (unless manufacturer has already used more aero specifications than the ones reduced to).

If changing down from Rank C to D: Engine allowance increased, free engine specification, and one more aero update allowed if a previous iteration is discarded

For the following season:

If changing up from Rank D to C – Engine allowance reduced, engine specification frozen UNLESS the manufacturer returns to Rank D by the end of the season.