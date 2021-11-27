2021 MotoGP season to be shown in eight-part Amazon docuseries

Dorna has announced a new Amazon Exclusive docuseries that followed the FIM MotoGP World Championship in 2021. Produced by Mediapro, in collaboration with Dorna, the Prime Video series will premiere in 2022 and takes viewers behind the scenes of MotoGP as never seen before.

The new series will feature eight 50-minute episodes that follow some of the biggest names in the sport, including MotoGP Legend Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT), eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), newly crowned 2021 Champion Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), runner up Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo team), 2020 Champion Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team), as well as team managers and key figures within the paddock.

With unprecedented access, the series will take viewers behind doors that, until now, have often been closed. From training sessions to team meetings and everything in between, the sporting and personal side of MotoGP will take viewers on a journey through the pinnacle of motorcycle racing, offering unique insight into the day-to-day workings of the teams and riders.

Barry Furlong, VP Prime Video EU

“MotoGP is a demanding, impressive sport with a global fanbase and we’re sure that this new Amazon Exclusive production will not disappoint the fans. We are delighted to continue the collaboration between The MediaPro Studio and Prime Video to create quality content with global sports stars.”

Laura Fernández Espeso, CEO of MediaPro Studio

“The collaboration with Dorna and the support of Amazon Prime Video have been decisive in launching this series. We believe that it will appeal not only to fans of motorcycling, but to all viewers interested in a good story, in this case of triumph and sacrifice both in sporting and in personal terms, which we are able to show thanks to the unique access that, for the first time, the protagonists of the championship have given to our production team.”

Manel Arroyo, Chief Commercial Officer at Dorna Sports

“The close collaboration between all parties, and this project with Mediapro and Prime Video, more than ensures that it will be a success. During this intense season, which ended in Valencia, the work between Dorna and The MediaPro Studio has been constant, with the idea of extracting the best and most outstanding moments of each Grand Prix of the season. The help of the six manufacturers, the teams and the riders will help us see and enjoy so many things that, until now, have remained behind closed doors, creating a product that will live up to the impressive quality and experience of their previous productions and documentaries.”

