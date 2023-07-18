Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Aragon & GT Aragón

Iván Cervantes secured victory in the Baja Aragón in 2022 on board a Tiger 900 Rally Pro in the Trail class, while also finishing 11th in the 450 cc rally motorcycle class, and now a year later Triumph are commemorating that victory with the launch of the Tiger 900 Rally Aragón and Tiger 900 GT Aragón special editions.

Available in 2023 only, both Tiger 900 Aragón editions deliver all the specification, technology and capability that the market-leading Tiger 900 GT Pro and Rally Pro are known for, with two fresh new looks.

The Tiger 900 Rally Aragón dons a triple colour of Matt Phantom Black, Matt Graphite and Crystal White, featuring distinct Racing Yellow accents paired seamlessly with Triumph Tiger and Aragón Edition detailing, as well as a new twin colour seat design.

The GT Aragón follows suit with Triumph Tiger and Aragón Edition detailing, in addition to a refreshing twin-colour seat design, but instead features a triple-colour scheme of Diablo Red, Matt Phantom Black and Crystal White to echo a bold and elegant feel.

Both models boast the 87 Nm of peak torque at 7250 rpm, slip and assist clutch and rich triple performance we’ve come to expect, maintaining a lightweight modular frame and high-specification suspension.

Further maximising handling, the GT Aragón Edition carries fully adjustable 45mm USD Marzocchi cartridge forks with electronically adjustable RSU, where the Rally Aragón Edition features Showa forks tuned for even greater off-road performance.

Engine protection bars are fitted as standard to both Aragón Editions, while the Rally Aragón Edition also has fuel tank protection bars as standard to top off the competitive aesthetic.

A collection of more than 65 dedicated accessory options is available for both models, allowing you to tailor your machine to suit your own adventure.

Both models will be competitively priced, at $25,490 ride-away for the Tiger 900 GT Aragon and $26,090 ride-away for the Tiger 900 Rally Aragon. Both models are available in Triumph dealers now in very limited supply.

2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT Aragon Gallery

2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Aragon Gallery