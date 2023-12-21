Ducati Corse Off-Road

Following the recent announcement of a new project for a range of off-road models that will see the light in the near future, and which will use national motocross competitions as early as 2024 as an integral part of its product development plan with a 450 prototype entrusted to Alessandro Lupino, with the collaboration of Antonio Cairoli as high performance test rider, Ducati has decided to create the Off-Road Division of Ducati Corse.

The new division will deal with the organization and management of the sporting program, which includes participation in the MXGP World Championship and the AMA Supercross Championship in the next few years.

Paolo Ciabatti, Sporting Director of Ducati Corse from 2013 to 2023, has been called to fill the role of General Manager of the new Ducati Corse Off-Road, with the aim of taking the Borgo Panigale company to success also in the world of off-road, and will report directly to the CEO of Ducati Motor Holding, Claudio Domenicali.

For 2024, Ciabatti will also retain responsibility for coordinating Ducati’s sporting activities in the main national SBK and SSP championships (MotoAmerica, British Superbike, All Japan Superbike, Australian Superbike and CIV).

Mauro Grassilli, Head of Marketing and Sponsorships of Ducati Corse, will take on the role of Sporting, Marketing and Communications Director of Ducati Corse, reporting directly to Ducati Corse General Manager Luigi Dall’Igna.

Ducati Corse will continue to manage the MotoGP and WorldSBK championships with the aim of continuing the extraordinary series of successes that have characterised the Borgo Panigale company’s recent years.