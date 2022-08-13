2022 British Superbike Championship

Round Six – Thruxton – Saturday

British Superbike Qualifying

Jason O’Halloran claimed his third SUPERPICKS Qualifying pole position of the 2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship, setting an incredible lap time just 0.287s adrift of the fastest ever lap of Thruxton.

O’Halloran fired his McAMS Yamaha to the top of the times, with the front row completed by Peter Hickman and Andrew Irwin claiming their first front row starts of the 2022 season in second and third respectively.

Glenn Irwin heads the second row for Honda Racing UK ahead of Bradley Ray and defending champion Tarran Mackenzie, with the top six on the grid under the existing circuit lap record.

Lee Jackson and Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki head row three, edging out Kyle Ryde and Luke Mossey with Danny Kent completing the top ten on the grid for this afternoon’s eBay Sprint race.

British Superbike Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha 1m13.942 2 Peter HICKMAN BMW 1m14.298 3 Andrew IRWIN BMW 1m14.404 4 Glenn IRWIN Honda 1m14.461 5 Bradley RAY Yamaha 1m14.474 6 Tarran MACKENZIE Yamaha 1m14.510 7 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki 1m14.692 8 Kyle RYDE Yamaha 1m14.705 9 Luke MOSSEY BMW 1m14.832 10 Danny KENT Suzuki 1m14.846 11 Rory SKINNER Kawasaki 1m14.870 12 Ryan VICKERS BMW 1m14.881 13 Tom SYKES Ducati 1m14.892 14 Leon HASLAM Kawasaki 1m14.998 15 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati 1m15.070 16 Chrissy ROUSE BMW 1m15.081 17 Christian IDDON Suzuki 1m15.303 18 Ryo MIZUNO Honda 1m15.364 19 Storm STACEY Kawasaki 1m15.480 20 Danny BUCHAN BMW 1m15.531 21 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki 1m15.639 22 Dan JONES BMW 1m15.841 23 Dean HARRISON Kawasaki 1m15.878 24 Takumi TAKAHASHI Honda 1m15.939 25 Liam DELVES Kawasaki 1m16.113 26 Josh BROOKES Ducati 1m16.150 27 Tom NEAVE Honda 1m16.180 28 Josh OWENS Kawasaki 1m16.254 29 James EAST Kawasaki 1m16.556 30 Tito RABAT Honda 1m17.285 31 Luke HOPKINS Honda 1m17.483

British Superbike Sprint Race

Jason O’Halloran kept his cool in the soaring heat at Thruxton to claim his sixth Bennetts British Superbike Championship race victory of the season in the eBay Sprint Race for the McAMS Yamaha team. It was a photo finish for the final podium position with just 0.003s separating Tarran Mackenzie and Bradley Ray at the chequered flag.

On the opening lap Glenn Irwin had initially taken the lead, but O’Halloran was instantly on the attack, dispensing with the Honda Racing UK rider to hit the front of the pack by the end of the opening lap.

O’Halloran was holding the advantage but his rivals were also in the mix with Mackenzie and Ray completing the leading trio by the eighth lap.

O’Halloran was able to maintain an impressive pace until the finish despite the high track temperature to extend his lead in the standings.

Jason O’Halloran – P1

“It was an exciting race! At the start, Glenn was trying to get in front and I just kept fighting back because I wanted to lead. I didn’t really know what pace to do to be honest, so I just tried to stick in the 15s as long as I could, I was just monitoring the gap behind me and then started to push a little bit more at the end. I saw .3 with one lap to go and I thought that would be enough, then just maintain it on the last lap so massive thanks to McAMS Yamaha – the whole team’s done a great job again, I’m feeling strong and that win felt good.”

Mackenzie and Ray were almost inseparable for second place. The pair traded positions throughout the closing stages with the final lap starting with Mackenzie ahead of Ray, but the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider made his move into the Club Chicane for the final time to move ahead.

Mackenzie wasn’t settling for third place and the defending champion got a better exit to the finish line to beat Ray by just 0.003s.

Glenn Irwin had continued to hold off the second pack of riders in fourth place following an earlier battle with Peter Hickman on the FHO Racing BMW, who completed the top five.

Glenn Irwin – P4

“It’s been a productive weekend so far. Friday was a little underwhelming going by previous year’s here on the Hondas old and new, but I feel like I worked the team hard; I demanded a lot and they responded and worked brilliantly across the board. Qualifying wasn’t the first job of the weekend, it was a tick on the list, but the main job was today’s race, and to back up fourth on the grid with a fourth in the race from a championship point of view is strong, and also important to finish ahead of Pete [Hickman]. Our package today was great with the Fireblade and Thruxton is another track where we continue to improve and perform. We’ll be trying everything we can tomorrow to make a further step forward and fight for some silverware.”

The Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Racing Kawasaki pairing of Lee Jackson and Rory Skinner held sixth and seventh places respectively at the finish line, holding off Leon Haslam on the VisionTrack Kawasaki.

Tom Sykes was back inside the top ten with a ninth place for the MCE Ducati team, whilst Tommy Bridewell completed the leading ten riders for the Oxford Products Racing Ducati team.

For Josh Brookes, it’s been a tough weekend so far and, just like 2021, he’s suffered with a lack of grip on the MCE Insurance-sponsored and factory-supported Ducati Panigale V4R. Unable to lap at the pace required, both he and the team have worked tirelessly over the first two days and after qualifying in a disappointing 26th place, he was only able to take 20th at the chequered flag, 28-seconds behind the race winner.

Josh Brookes – P20

“After the problems I had at Thruxton last year, it’s the round I’ve been looking forward to the least but after good progress shown at Donington, Knockhill and Brands, I was holding onto that hope and that trend continuing when we got underway. It was clear straightaway though that the same problems existed, and it doesn’t matter what we try, I’m still suffering with a major lack of grip. No matter what we change, we don’t go forward, we just stay stagnant which is incredibly frustrating. You want to scream and throw things but that doesn’t change anything so it’s a question of staying composed and professional and just keep trying as hard as you can.”

Tito Rabat was having his first experience of Thruxton and BSB with TAG Racing Honda, the ex MotoGP star was the last rider home in 26th place, 46-seconds behind the winner of the 15-lap race.

British Superbike Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha 19m01.073 2 Tarran MACKENZIE Yamaha +0.939 3 Bradley RAY Yamaha +0.942 4 Glenn IRWIN Honda +3.545 5 Peter HICKMAN BMW +4.081 6 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +6.185 7 Rory SKINNER Kawasaki +7.203 8 Leon HASLAM Kawasaki +9.385 9 Tom SYKES Ducati +9.616 10 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +11.438 11 Ryan VICKERS BMW +13.735 12 Christian IDDON Suzuki +14.121 13 Kyle RYDE Yamaha +14.186 14 Danny BUCHAN BMW +16.492 15 Ryo MIZUNO Honda +20.723 16 Tom NEAVE Honda +25.558 17 Dan JONES BMW +25.622 18 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki +25.792 19 Liam DELVES Kawasaki +27.797 20 Josh BROOKES Ducati +28.105 21 Josh OWENS Kawasaki +28.208 22 Dean HARRISON Kawasaki +28.429 23 Takumi TAKAHASHI Honda +28.538 24 Luke HOPKINS Honda +33.353 25 Storm STACEY Kawasaki +39.389 26 Tito RABAT Honda +46.451 Not Classified DNF James EAST Kawasaki 5 Laps DNF Danny KENT Suzuki 14 Laps DNF Andrew IRWIN BMW / DNF Luke MOSSEY BMW / DNF Chrissy ROUSE BMW /

British Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha) 290 2 Bradley RAY (Yamaha) 271 3 Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki) 197 4 Rory SKINNER (Kawasaki) 183 5 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 173 6 Glenn IRWIN (Honda) 169 7 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati) 143 8 Tarran MACKENZIE (Yamaha) 125 9 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 102 10 Leon HASLAM (Kawasaki) 92 11 Danny BUCHAN (BMW) 90 12 Josh BROOKES (Ducati) 87 13 Christian IDDON (Suzuki) 83 14 Tom SYKES (Ducati) 65 15 Andrew IRWIN (BMW) 55 16 Ryan VICKERS (BMW) 24 17 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 18 18 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 18 19 Chrissy ROUSE (BMW) 17 20 Danny KENT (Suzuki) 14 21 Dan LINFOOT (BMW) 7 22 Takumi TAKAHASHI (Honda) 7 23 Ryo MIZUNO (Honda) 7 24 Josh OWENS (Kawasaki) 3

British Superstock Race One

FHO Racing with Kobelco’s Alex Olsen stormed to his first win of the year as he beat Davey Todd under half a second.

From pole, Olsen took the lead at the start and despite dropping to second for a few laps behind Todd, was soon back ahead and able to eke out enough of a gap for a clear run to the line.

Todd took second, as Charlie Nesbitt made a pass on Billy McConnell in the last lap for third, leaving McConnell to pick up fourth, just ahead of Lewis Rollo. McConnell now has a 17-point lead over Todd in the championship.

Countrymen Brayden Elliott and Levi Day finished 11th and 12th respectively. Elliott has now slipped to third in the championship standings, 18-points behind McConnell.

British Superstock Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Alex OLSEN BMW 19m22.596 2 Davey TODD Honda +0.479 3 Charlie NESBITT Suzuki +1.862 4 Billy McCONNELL Honda +2.902 5 Lewis ROLLO Honda +3.133 6 Richard KERR Honda +8.183 7 Brent HARRAN Honda +11.717 8 Joe FRANCIS Kawasaki +12.168 9 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +14.065 10 Luke HEDGER Suzuki +16.782 11 Brayden ELLIOTT Honda +17.458 12 Levi DAY Suzuki +17.625 13 Ash BEECH Honda +19.176 14 Jack NIXON BMW +20.276 15 Joe SHELDON-SHAW Suzuki +20.604 16 TJ TOMS Kawasaki +20.667 17 David ALLINGHAM Honda +21.635 18 Bjorn ESTMENT Suzuki +21.815 19 Tom WARD Aprilia +23.369 20 Nathan HARRISON Honda +28.497 21 Ryan CRINGLE Honda +28.710 22 Joe TALBOT Kawasaki +33.044 23 Matt TRUELOVE Aprilia +35.132 24 Max STAINTON BMW +42.482 25 Jorel BOERBOOM Kawasaki +42.776 26 Rob McNEALY BMW +43.048 27 Sam COX BMW +43.442 28 Max SYMONDS BMW +44.179 29 David SELLERS Suzuki +47.148 30 Rob HODSON Kawasaki +48.662 31 Ben LUXTON BMW +50.141 32 Dave MACKAY Suzuki +51.314 33 Forest DUNN Suzuki +m:01.856 34 Ross IRWIN Honda +1m02.226 35 James BUCHANAN Kawasaki +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Craig NEVE BMW 2 Laps DNF Tim NEAVE Yamaha 14 Laps

British Superstock Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 150 2 Davey TODD (Honda) 133 3 Brayden ELLIOTT (Honda) 132 4 Alex OLSEN (BMW) 115 5 Richard KERR (Honda) 106 6 Tim NEAVE (Yamaha) 105 7 Tom WARD (Aprilia) 101 8 David ALLINGHAM (Honda) 69 9 Brent HARRAN (Honda) 65 10 Lewis ROLLO (Honda) 60 11 Charlie NESBITT (Suzuki) 57 12 Richard COOPER (Suzuki) 45 13 Levi DAY (Suzuki) 42 14 Jack NIXON (BMW) 41 15 Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki) 31 16 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 29 17 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 22 18 Luke HEDGER (Suzuki) 21 19 Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki) 20 20 Ashley BEECH (Suzuki) 13 21 Kade VERWEY (BMW) 12 22 Ian HUTCHINSON (BMW) 11 23 TJ TOMS (Kawasaki) 7 24 Tom OLIVER (Suzuki) 6 25 Matt TRUELOVE (Aprilia) 4 26 Matthew PAULO (BMW) 3

British Supersport Race One

Jack Scott put his GP2 machine on the top step of the podium as he beat points leader and defending champion Jack Kennedy with a bold last lap move.

The One-Kovara Projects/RS Racing rider had spent the race closing in on Kennedy and on the final lap was ready to make his move, shoving his GP2 bike up the inside into the Complex to move to the front and moments later, took the flag.

Kennedy had to settle for second place, a full second behind, as Bradley Perie took third. Fourth went the way of Gearlink Kawasaki’s Luke Stapleford with Eugene McManus fifth.

Korie McGreevy was again the second GP2 machine home as he crossed the line 13th overall, just one place ahead of Cameron Fraser, who rounded out the GP2 top three.

Kiwi Damon Rees went out on the first lap.

British Supersport Race One Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 GP2 Jack SCOTT One 15m37.297 2 SSP Jack KENNEDY Yamaha +1.023 3 SSP Bradley PERIE Yamaha +4.266 4 SSP Luke STAPLEFORD Kawasaki +5.319 5 SSP Eugene McMANUS Kawasaki +7.943 6 SSP Harry TRUELOVE Yamaha +8.478 7 SSP Jamie PERRIN Yamaha / 8 SSP Mason LAW Triumph +8.922 9 SSP Rhys IRWIN Triumph +9.779 10 SSP Lee JOHNSTON Yamaha +10.434 11 SSP Ash BARNES Yamaha +15.780 12 SSP Scott SWANN Kawasaki +16.411 13 GP2 Korie McGREEVY Chassis Factory +16.524 14 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis Factory +22.027 15 SSP Jamie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +22.207 16 GP2 Jake ARCHER FTR +22.520 17 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS BER Evo +23.814 18 SSP Caolán IRWIN Yamaha +25.842 19 SSP Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha +33.755 20 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis Facotry +38.912 21 SSP Paul JORDAN Yamaha +41.641 22 SSP Stephen THOMAS Triumph +43.749 23 GP2 Tomás de VRIES Chassis Factory +44.465 24 GP2 Barry BURRELL Kramer +45.267 25 SSP Peter HASLER Ducati +1m03.581 26 SSP Ewan POTTER Ducati +1m04.001 27 SSP Charlie WHITE Ducati +1m05.284 28 SSP Leon WILTON Ducati +1m05.378 29 SSP Jodie FIELDHOUSE Ariane +1m17.582 Not Classified NC SSP Luke JONES Ducati 6 Laps DNF SSP Max INGHAM Kawasaki 8 Laps DNF SSP Damon REES Yamaha 11 Laps

British Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha) 265 2 Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha) 164 3 Bradley PERIE (Yamaha) 158 4 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 138 5 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 118 6 Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 89 7 Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki) 73 8 Luke JONES (Ducati) 65 9 Rhys IRWIN (Triumph) 58 10 Damon REES (Yamaha) 57 11 Jamie PERRIN (Kawasaki) 50 12 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 37 13 Max INGHAM (Kawasaki) 31 14 Mason LAW (Triumph) 30 15 Caolán IRWIN (Yamaha) 27 16 Josh DAY (Triumph) 26 17 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 26 18 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 24 19 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 22 20 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 19 21 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 11 22 Scott SWANN (Kawasaki) 11 23 Ian HUTCHINSON (Yamaha) 9 24 Paul JORDAN (Yamaha) 7 25 Tommy FIELDING (Yamaha) 6 26 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 5 27 Stephen THOMAS (Triumph) 3 28 Alan NAYLOR (Yamaha) 2 29 David JONES (Ducati) 2 30 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 2 31 Peter WRIGHT (Yamaha) 1 32 Joseph LOUGHLIN (Kawasaki) 1

GP2 Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack SCOTT (One) 220 2 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 161 3 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 147 4 Jake ARCHER (FTR) 124 5 Korie McGREEVY (Chassis Factory) 110 6 Barry BURRELL (Kramer) 94 7 Tomás de VRIES (Chassis Factory) 90 8 Harry ROWLINGS (BER Evo) 81 9 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 45 10 Carl STEVENS (Chassis Factory) 27 11 Lukas WIMMER (Kramer) 11

British Junior Supersport Race One

Mikey Hardie beat team-mate James McManus to the win by a mere 0.164s in today’s Junior Supersport race.

Hardie got the better of McManus after a tough race which went all the way to the flag, as Jack Kirsch took third.

Charlie Atkins took third, with Kieran Kent fifth at the end of a dramatic 10 lap race.

British Junior Supersport Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Mikey HARDIE Kawasaki 14m37.252 2 James McMANUS Kawasaki +0.164 3 Jack KIRSCH Kawasaki +0.356 4 Charlie ATKINS Kawasaki +0.436 5 Kieran KENT Kawasaki +1.128 6 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +1.495 7 Abbz THOMAS Kawasaki +4.553 8 Christian SMITH Kawasaki +4.678 9 Kieran SMITH Kawasaki +6.547 10 Calum BEACH Kawasaki +11.485 11 Finn SMART-WEEDEN Kawasaki +11.775 12 Jacob STEPHENSON Kawasaki +19.370 13 Chris MOFFITT Kawasaki +19.964 14 Joe ELLIS Kawasaki +35.853 15 Lewis SMART Kawasaki +36.709 16 Denise DAL ZOTTO Kawasaki +37.095 17 Katie HAND Kawasaki +37.156 18 Aaron LILLY Kawasaki +37.394 19 Jamie HANKS-ELLIOTT Kawasaki +38.406 20 Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS Kawasaki +38.692 21 Lissy WHITMORE Yamaha +39.850 22 Darragh O’MAHONY Yamaha +40.667 Not Classified DNF Jack ROACH Kawasaki 1 Lap DNF Cameron BROWN Kawasaki 5 Laps DNF Scarlett ROBINSON Kawasaki 5 Laps DNF Charlotte MARCUZZO Kawasaki 6 Laps DNF Keo WALKER Kawasaki DNF DNF Harry COOK Yamaha DNF DNF Jack SMITH Kawasaki DNF DNF Fred McMULLAN Yamaha DNF DNF Freddy OAKLEY Yamaha DNF