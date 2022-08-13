2022 British Superbike Championship
Round Six – Thruxton – Saturday
British Superbike Qualifying
Jason O’Halloran claimed his third SUPERPICKS Qualifying pole position of the 2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship, setting an incredible lap time just 0.287s adrift of the fastest ever lap of Thruxton.
O’Halloran fired his McAMS Yamaha to the top of the times, with the front row completed by Peter Hickman and Andrew Irwin claiming their first front row starts of the 2022 season in second and third respectively.
Glenn Irwin heads the second row for Honda Racing UK ahead of Bradley Ray and defending champion Tarran Mackenzie, with the top six on the grid under the existing circuit lap record.
Lee Jackson and Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki head row three, edging out Kyle Ryde and Luke Mossey with Danny Kent completing the top ten on the grid for this afternoon’s eBay Sprint race.
British Superbike Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jason O’HALLORAN
|Yamaha
|1m13.942
|2
|Peter HICKMAN
|BMW
|1m14.298
|3
|Andrew IRWIN
|BMW
|1m14.404
|4
|Glenn IRWIN
|Honda
|1m14.461
|5
|Bradley RAY
|Yamaha
|1m14.474
|6
|Tarran MACKENZIE
|Yamaha
|1m14.510
|7
|Lee JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|1m14.692
|8
|Kyle RYDE
|Yamaha
|1m14.705
|9
|Luke MOSSEY
|BMW
|1m14.832
|10
|Danny KENT
|Suzuki
|1m14.846
|11
|Rory SKINNER
|Kawasaki
|1m14.870
|12
|Ryan VICKERS
|BMW
|1m14.881
|13
|Tom SYKES
|Ducati
|1m14.892
|14
|Leon HASLAM
|Kawasaki
|1m14.998
|15
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|Ducati
|1m15.070
|16
|Chrissy ROUSE
|BMW
|1m15.081
|17
|Christian IDDON
|Suzuki
|1m15.303
|18
|Ryo MIZUNO
|Honda
|1m15.364
|19
|Storm STACEY
|Kawasaki
|1m15.480
|20
|Danny BUCHAN
|BMW
|1m15.531
|21
|Leon JEACOCK
|Suzuki
|1m15.639
|22
|Dan JONES
|BMW
|1m15.841
|23
|Dean HARRISON
|Kawasaki
|1m15.878
|24
|Takumi TAKAHASHI
|Honda
|1m15.939
|25
|Liam DELVES
|Kawasaki
|1m16.113
|26
|Josh BROOKES
|Ducati
|1m16.150
|27
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda
|1m16.180
|28
|Josh OWENS
|Kawasaki
|1m16.254
|29
|James EAST
|Kawasaki
|1m16.556
|30
|Tito RABAT
|Honda
|1m17.285
|31
|Luke HOPKINS
|Honda
|1m17.483
British Superbike Sprint Race
Jason O’Halloran kept his cool in the soaring heat at Thruxton to claim his sixth Bennetts British Superbike Championship race victory of the season in the eBay Sprint Race for the McAMS Yamaha team. It was a photo finish for the final podium position with just 0.003s separating Tarran Mackenzie and Bradley Ray at the chequered flag.
On the opening lap Glenn Irwin had initially taken the lead, but O’Halloran was instantly on the attack, dispensing with the Honda Racing UK rider to hit the front of the pack by the end of the opening lap.
O’Halloran was holding the advantage but his rivals were also in the mix with Mackenzie and Ray completing the leading trio by the eighth lap.
O’Halloran was able to maintain an impressive pace until the finish despite the high track temperature to extend his lead in the standings.
Jason O’Halloran – P1
“It was an exciting race! At the start, Glenn was trying to get in front and I just kept fighting back because I wanted to lead. I didn’t really know what pace to do to be honest, so I just tried to stick in the 15s as long as I could, I was just monitoring the gap behind me and then started to push a little bit more at the end. I saw .3 with one lap to go and I thought that would be enough, then just maintain it on the last lap so massive thanks to McAMS Yamaha – the whole team’s done a great job again, I’m feeling strong and that win felt good.”
Mackenzie and Ray were almost inseparable for second place. The pair traded positions throughout the closing stages with the final lap starting with Mackenzie ahead of Ray, but the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider made his move into the Club Chicane for the final time to move ahead.
Mackenzie wasn’t settling for third place and the defending champion got a better exit to the finish line to beat Ray by just 0.003s.
Glenn Irwin had continued to hold off the second pack of riders in fourth place following an earlier battle with Peter Hickman on the FHO Racing BMW, who completed the top five.
Glenn Irwin – P4
“It’s been a productive weekend so far. Friday was a little underwhelming going by previous year’s here on the Hondas old and new, but I feel like I worked the team hard; I demanded a lot and they responded and worked brilliantly across the board. Qualifying wasn’t the first job of the weekend, it was a tick on the list, but the main job was today’s race, and to back up fourth on the grid with a fourth in the race from a championship point of view is strong, and also important to finish ahead of Pete [Hickman]. Our package today was great with the Fireblade and Thruxton is another track where we continue to improve and perform. We’ll be trying everything we can tomorrow to make a further step forward and fight for some silverware.”
The Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Racing Kawasaki pairing of Lee Jackson and Rory Skinner held sixth and seventh places respectively at the finish line, holding off Leon Haslam on the VisionTrack Kawasaki.
Tom Sykes was back inside the top ten with a ninth place for the MCE Ducati team, whilst Tommy Bridewell completed the leading ten riders for the Oxford Products Racing Ducati team.
For Josh Brookes, it’s been a tough weekend so far and, just like 2021, he’s suffered with a lack of grip on the MCE Insurance-sponsored and factory-supported Ducati Panigale V4R. Unable to lap at the pace required, both he and the team have worked tirelessly over the first two days and after qualifying in a disappointing 26th place, he was only able to take 20th at the chequered flag, 28-seconds behind the race winner.
Josh Brookes – P20
“After the problems I had at Thruxton last year, it’s the round I’ve been looking forward to the least but after good progress shown at Donington, Knockhill and Brands, I was holding onto that hope and that trend continuing when we got underway. It was clear straightaway though that the same problems existed, and it doesn’t matter what we try, I’m still suffering with a major lack of grip. No matter what we change, we don’t go forward, we just stay stagnant which is incredibly frustrating. You want to scream and throw things but that doesn’t change anything so it’s a question of staying composed and professional and just keep trying as hard as you can.”
Tito Rabat was having his first experience of Thruxton and BSB with TAG Racing Honda, the ex MotoGP star was the last rider home in 26th place, 46-seconds behind the winner of the 15-lap race.
British Superbike Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Jason O’HALLORAN
|Yamaha
|19m01.073
|2
|Tarran MACKENZIE
|Yamaha
|+0.939
|3
|Bradley RAY
|Yamaha
|+0.942
|4
|Glenn IRWIN
|Honda
|+3.545
|5
|Peter HICKMAN
|BMW
|+4.081
|6
|Lee JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|+6.185
|7
|Rory SKINNER
|Kawasaki
|+7.203
|8
|Leon HASLAM
|Kawasaki
|+9.385
|9
|Tom SYKES
|Ducati
|+9.616
|10
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|Ducati
|+11.438
|11
|Ryan VICKERS
|BMW
|+13.735
|12
|Christian IDDON
|Suzuki
|+14.121
|13
|Kyle RYDE
|Yamaha
|+14.186
|14
|Danny BUCHAN
|BMW
|+16.492
|15
|Ryo MIZUNO
|Honda
|+20.723
|16
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda
|+25.558
|17
|Dan JONES
|BMW
|+25.622
|18
|Leon JEACOCK
|Suzuki
|+25.792
|19
|Liam DELVES
|Kawasaki
|+27.797
|20
|Josh BROOKES
|Ducati
|+28.105
|21
|Josh OWENS
|Kawasaki
|+28.208
|22
|Dean HARRISON
|Kawasaki
|+28.429
|23
|Takumi TAKAHASHI
|Honda
|+28.538
|24
|Luke HOPKINS
|Honda
|+33.353
|25
|Storm STACEY
|Kawasaki
|+39.389
|26
|Tito RABAT
|Honda
|+46.451
|Not Classified
|DNF
|James EAST
|Kawasaki
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Danny KENT
|Suzuki
|14 Laps
|DNF
|Andrew IRWIN
|BMW
|/
|DNF
|Luke MOSSEY
|BMW
|/
|DNF
|Chrissy ROUSE
|BMW
|/
British Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha)
|290
|2
|Bradley RAY (Yamaha)
|271
|3
|Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki)
|197
|4
|Rory SKINNER (Kawasaki)
|183
|5
|Kyle RYDE (Yamaha)
|173
|6
|Glenn IRWIN (Honda)
|169
|7
|Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati)
|143
|8
|Tarran MACKENZIE (Yamaha)
|125
|9
|Peter HICKMAN (BMW)
|102
|10
|Leon HASLAM (Kawasaki)
|92
|11
|Danny BUCHAN (BMW)
|90
|12
|Josh BROOKES (Ducati)
|87
|13
|Christian IDDON (Suzuki)
|83
|14
|Tom SYKES (Ducati)
|65
|15
|Andrew IRWIN (BMW)
|55
|16
|Ryan VICKERS (BMW)
|24
|17
|Storm STACEY (Kawasaki)
|18
|18
|Tom NEAVE (Honda)
|18
|19
|Chrissy ROUSE (BMW)
|17
|20
|Danny KENT (Suzuki)
|14
|21
|Dan LINFOOT (BMW)
|7
|22
|Takumi TAKAHASHI (Honda)
|7
|23
|Ryo MIZUNO (Honda)
|7
|24
|Josh OWENS (Kawasaki)
|3
British Superstock Race One
FHO Racing with Kobelco’s Alex Olsen stormed to his first win of the year as he beat Davey Todd under half a second.
From pole, Olsen took the lead at the start and despite dropping to second for a few laps behind Todd, was soon back ahead and able to eke out enough of a gap for a clear run to the line.
Todd took second, as Charlie Nesbitt made a pass on Billy McConnell in the last lap for third, leaving McConnell to pick up fourth, just ahead of Lewis Rollo. McConnell now has a 17-point lead over Todd in the championship.
Countrymen Brayden Elliott and Levi Day finished 11th and 12th respectively. Elliott has now slipped to third in the championship standings, 18-points behind McConnell.
British Superstock Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Alex OLSEN
|BMW
|19m22.596
|2
|Davey TODD
|Honda
|+0.479
|3
|Charlie NESBITT
|Suzuki
|+1.862
|4
|Billy McCONNELL
|Honda
|+2.902
|5
|Lewis ROLLO
|Honda
|+3.133
|6
|Richard KERR
|Honda
|+8.183
|7
|Brent HARRAN
|Honda
|+11.717
|8
|Joe FRANCIS
|Kawasaki
|+12.168
|9
|Shaun WINFIELD
|Honda
|+14.065
|10
|Luke HEDGER
|Suzuki
|+16.782
|11
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|Honda
|+17.458
|12
|Levi DAY
|Suzuki
|+17.625
|13
|Ash BEECH
|Honda
|+19.176
|14
|Jack NIXON
|BMW
|+20.276
|15
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW
|Suzuki
|+20.604
|16
|TJ TOMS
|Kawasaki
|+20.667
|17
|David ALLINGHAM
|Honda
|+21.635
|18
|Bjorn ESTMENT
|Suzuki
|+21.815
|19
|Tom WARD
|Aprilia
|+23.369
|20
|Nathan HARRISON
|Honda
|+28.497
|21
|Ryan CRINGLE
|Honda
|+28.710
|22
|Joe TALBOT
|Kawasaki
|+33.044
|23
|Matt TRUELOVE
|Aprilia
|+35.132
|24
|Max STAINTON
|BMW
|+42.482
|25
|Jorel BOERBOOM
|Kawasaki
|+42.776
|26
|Rob McNEALY
|BMW
|+43.048
|27
|Sam COX
|BMW
|+43.442
|28
|Max SYMONDS
|BMW
|+44.179
|29
|David SELLERS
|Suzuki
|+47.148
|30
|Rob HODSON
|Kawasaki
|+48.662
|31
|Ben LUXTON
|BMW
|+50.141
|32
|Dave MACKAY
|Suzuki
|+51.314
|33
|Forest DUNN
|Suzuki
|+m:01.856
|34
|Ross IRWIN
|Honda
|+1m02.226
|35
|James BUCHANAN
|Kawasaki
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Craig NEVE
|BMW
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Tim NEAVE
|Yamaha
|14 Laps
British Superstock Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Billy McCONNELL (Honda)
|150
|2
|Davey TODD (Honda)
|133
|3
|Brayden ELLIOTT (Honda)
|132
|4
|Alex OLSEN (BMW)
|115
|5
|Richard KERR (Honda)
|106
|6
|Tim NEAVE (Yamaha)
|105
|7
|Tom WARD (Aprilia)
|101
|8
|David ALLINGHAM (Honda)
|69
|9
|Brent HARRAN (Honda)
|65
|10
|Lewis ROLLO (Honda)
|60
|11
|Charlie NESBITT (Suzuki)
|57
|12
|Richard COOPER (Suzuki)
|45
|13
|Levi DAY (Suzuki)
|42
|14
|Jack NIXON (BMW)
|41
|15
|Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki)
|31
|16
|Shaun WINFIELD (Honda)
|29
|17
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki)
|22
|18
|Luke HEDGER (Suzuki)
|21
|19
|Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki)
|20
|20
|Ashley BEECH (Suzuki)
|13
|21
|Kade VERWEY (BMW)
|12
|22
|Ian HUTCHINSON (BMW)
|11
|23
|TJ TOMS (Kawasaki)
|7
|24
|Tom OLIVER (Suzuki)
|6
|25
|Matt TRUELOVE (Aprilia)
|4
|26
|Matthew PAULO (BMW)
|3
British Supersport Race One
Jack Scott put his GP2 machine on the top step of the podium as he beat points leader and defending champion Jack Kennedy with a bold last lap move.
The One-Kovara Projects/RS Racing rider had spent the race closing in on Kennedy and on the final lap was ready to make his move, shoving his GP2 bike up the inside into the Complex to move to the front and moments later, took the flag.
Kennedy had to settle for second place, a full second behind, as Bradley Perie took third. Fourth went the way of Gearlink Kawasaki’s Luke Stapleford with Eugene McManus fifth.
Korie McGreevy was again the second GP2 machine home as he crossed the line 13th overall, just one place ahead of Cameron Fraser, who rounded out the GP2 top three.
Kiwi Damon Rees went out on the first lap.
British Supersport Race One Results
|Pos
|CL
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|GP2
|Jack SCOTT
|One
|15m37.297
|2
|SSP
|Jack KENNEDY
|Yamaha
|+1.023
|3
|SSP
|Bradley PERIE
|Yamaha
|+4.266
|4
|SSP
|Luke STAPLEFORD
|Kawasaki
|+5.319
|5
|SSP
|Eugene McMANUS
|Kawasaki
|+7.943
|6
|SSP
|Harry TRUELOVE
|Yamaha
|+8.478
|7
|SSP
|Jamie PERRIN
|Yamaha
|/
|8
|SSP
|Mason LAW
|Triumph
|+8.922
|9
|SSP
|Rhys IRWIN
|Triumph
|+9.779
|10
|SSP
|Lee JOHNSTON
|Yamaha
|+10.434
|11
|SSP
|Ash BARNES
|Yamaha
|+15.780
|12
|SSP
|Scott SWANN
|Kawasaki
|+16.411
|13
|GP2
|Korie McGREEVY
|Chassis Factory
|+16.524
|14
|GP2
|Cameron FRASER
|Chassis Factory
|+22.027
|15
|SSP
|Jamie van SIKKELERUS
|Yamaha
|+22.207
|16
|GP2
|Jake ARCHER
|FTR
|+22.520
|17
|GP2
|Harry ROWLINGS
|BER Evo
|+23.814
|18
|SSP
|Caolán IRWIN
|Yamaha
|+25.842
|19
|SSP
|Phil WAKEFIELD
|Yamaha
|+33.755
|20
|GP2
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|Chassis Facotry
|+38.912
|21
|SSP
|Paul JORDAN
|Yamaha
|+41.641
|22
|SSP
|Stephen THOMAS
|Triumph
|+43.749
|23
|GP2
|Tomás de VRIES
|Chassis Factory
|+44.465
|24
|GP2
|Barry BURRELL
|Kramer
|+45.267
|25
|SSP
|Peter HASLER
|Ducati
|+1m03.581
|26
|SSP
|Ewan POTTER
|Ducati
|+1m04.001
|27
|SSP
|Charlie WHITE
|Ducati
|+1m05.284
|28
|SSP
|Leon WILTON
|Ducati
|+1m05.378
|29
|SSP
|Jodie FIELDHOUSE
|Ariane
|+1m17.582
|Not Classified
|NC
|SSP
|Luke JONES
|Ducati
|6 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Max INGHAM
|Kawasaki
|8 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Damon REES
|Yamaha
|11 Laps
British Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha)
|265
|2
|Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha)
|164
|3
|Bradley PERIE (Yamaha)
|158
|4
|Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki)
|138
|5
|Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha)
|118
|6
|Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha)
|89
|7
|Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki)
|73
|8
|Luke JONES (Ducati)
|65
|9
|Rhys IRWIN (Triumph)
|58
|10
|Damon REES (Yamaha)
|57
|11
|Jamie PERRIN (Kawasaki)
|50
|12
|Sam MUNRO (Yamaha)
|37
|13
|Max INGHAM (Kawasaki)
|31
|14
|Mason LAW (Triumph)
|30
|15
|Caolán IRWIN (Yamaha)
|27
|16
|Josh DAY (Triumph)
|26
|17
|Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha)
|26
|18
|Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki)
|24
|19
|Ash BARNES (Yamaha)
|22
|20
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki)
|19
|21
|Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha)
|11
|22
|Scott SWANN (Kawasaki)
|11
|23
|Ian HUTCHINSON (Yamaha)
|9
|24
|Paul JORDAN (Yamaha)
|7
|25
|Tommy FIELDING (Yamaha)
|6
|26
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|5
|27
|Stephen THOMAS (Triumph)
|3
|28
|Alan NAYLOR (Yamaha)
|2
|29
|David JONES (Ducati)
|2
|30
|Josh WOOD (Yamaha)
|2
|31
|Peter WRIGHT (Yamaha)
|1
|32
|Joseph LOUGHLIN (Kawasaki)
|1
GP2 Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jack SCOTT (One)
|220
|2
|Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory)
|161
|3
|Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory)
|147
|4
|Jake ARCHER (FTR)
|124
|5
|Korie McGREEVY (Chassis Factory)
|110
|6
|Barry BURRELL (Kramer)
|94
|7
|Tomás de VRIES (Chassis Factory)
|90
|8
|Harry ROWLINGS (BER Evo)
|81
|9
|Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane)
|45
|10
|Carl STEVENS (Chassis Factory)
|27
|11
|Lukas WIMMER (Kramer)
|11
British Junior Supersport Race One
Mikey Hardie beat team-mate James McManus to the win by a mere 0.164s in today’s Junior Supersport race.
Hardie got the better of McManus after a tough race which went all the way to the flag, as Jack Kirsch took third.
Charlie Atkins took third, with Kieran Kent fifth at the end of a dramatic 10 lap race.
British Junior Supersport Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Mikey HARDIE
|Kawasaki
|14m37.252
|2
|James McMANUS
|Kawasaki
|+0.164
|3
|Jack KIRSCH
|Kawasaki
|+0.356
|4
|Charlie ATKINS
|Kawasaki
|+0.436
|5
|Kieran KENT
|Kawasaki
|+1.128
|6
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|+1.495
|7
|Abbz THOMAS
|Kawasaki
|+4.553
|8
|Christian SMITH
|Kawasaki
|+4.678
|9
|Kieran SMITH
|Kawasaki
|+6.547
|10
|Calum BEACH
|Kawasaki
|+11.485
|11
|Finn SMART-WEEDEN
|Kawasaki
|+11.775
|12
|Jacob STEPHENSON
|Kawasaki
|+19.370
|13
|Chris MOFFITT
|Kawasaki
|+19.964
|14
|Joe ELLIS
|Kawasaki
|+35.853
|15
|Lewis SMART
|Kawasaki
|+36.709
|16
|Denise DAL ZOTTO
|Kawasaki
|+37.095
|17
|Katie HAND
|Kawasaki
|+37.156
|18
|Aaron LILLY
|Kawasaki
|+37.394
|19
|Jamie HANKS-ELLIOTT
|Kawasaki
|+38.406
|20
|Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS
|Kawasaki
|+38.692
|21
|Lissy WHITMORE
|Yamaha
|+39.850
|22
|Darragh O’MAHONY
|Yamaha
|+40.667
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Jack ROACH
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Cameron BROWN
|Kawasaki
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Scarlett ROBINSON
|Kawasaki
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Charlotte MARCUZZO
|Kawasaki
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Keo WALKER
|Kawasaki
|DNF
|DNF
|Harry COOK
|Yamaha
|DNF
|DNF
|Jack SMITH
|Kawasaki
|DNF
|DNF
|Fred McMULLAN
|Yamaha
|DNF
|DNF
|Freddy OAKLEY
|Yamaha
|DNF
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|James McMANUS (Kawasaki)
|138
|2
|Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki)
|114
|3
|Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki)
|103
|4
|Kieran KENT (Kawasaki)
|95
|5
|Jack KIRSCH (Kawasaki)
|53
|6
|Jack ROACH (Kawasaki)
|53
|7
|Lewis JONES (Kawasaki)
|53
|8
|Harry COOK (Yamaha)
|50
|9
|Chris MOFFITT (Kawasaki)
|40
|10
|Kieran SMITH (Kawasaki)
|39
|11
|Abbz THOMAS (Kawasaki)
|36
|12
|Finn SMART-WEEDEN (Kawasaki)
|36
|13
|Joe ELLIS (Kawasaki)
|33
|14
|Calum BEACH (Kawasaki)
|23
|15
|Christian SMITH (Kawasaki)
|21
|16
|Charlotte MARCUZZO (Kawasaki)
|21
|17
|Cameron BROWN (Kawasaki)
|19
|18
|Lennon DOCHERTY (Kawasaki)
|12
|19
|Luuk de RUITER (Yamaha)
|12
|20
|Denise DAL ZOTTO (Kawasaki)
|7
|21
|Lewis SMART (Kawasaki)
|6
|22
|Keo WALKER (Kawasaki)
|5
|23
|Jacob STEPHENSON (Yamaha)
|4
|24
|Lewis LAKEY (Kawasaki)
|3
|25
|Jamie HANKS-ELLIOTT (Kawasaki)
|2
|26
|Darragh O’MAHONY (Yamaha)
|1