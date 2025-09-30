WorldSBK 2026

BMW

The ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team have confirmed their two-rider line-up with the signing of Miguel Oliveira, who will join Danilo Petrucci to spearhead the BMW assault on the 2026 FIM Superbike World Championship.

Miguel Oliveira

“To join the BMW family in the World Superbike Championship is an exciting step in my career, one in which I see tremendous potential. I am becoming part of a project that is not only ambitious and competitive, but has also made a significant impact on both the championship and the motorcycle industry. Being involved with a new team, working alongside strong partners, and embracing a new championship format gives me great motivation to deliver my very best. I want to sincerely thank Mr. Sven Blusch, Technical Director Chris Gonschor and Team Principal Shaun Muir for their trust and enthusiasm. I can’t wait to begin this new chapter together.”

30-year-old Oliveira switches from MotoGP, where he’s competed for seven years, and will race the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK M 1000 RR.

Oliveira began his international career on the world championship stage as a teenager in 2011 in the 125 cc class. When this was replaced by the Moto3 World Championship in 2012, he competed in that category for several years.

From 2016 to 2018, he was a permanent fixture in the Moto2 World Championship before stepping up to the premier class, MotoGP, in 2019. To date, he has celebrated five wins and four further podium finishes in MotoGP.

Discussions are also underway with Michael van der Mark regarding the continuation of his collaboration with BMW in other projects. The Dutchman has been a factory rider with BMW Motorrad Motorsport since 2021.

Sven Blusch – Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport

“We are very happy to welcome Miguel Oliveira as a new factory rider for our ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team. Miguel has impressively proven throughout his career that he belongs to the most talented and versatile riders of his generation. With victories in all three Grand Prix classes, including five in MotoGP, he brings valuable experience and a high level of professionalism to our project. Together with Danilo Petrucci, his new teammate, he forms a strong and competitive rider duo. The two already know each other well. This constellation gives us the opportunity to take the next steps in our development and to further reinforce BMW Motorrad Motorsport’s ambitions in WorldSBK. The entire team is very much looking forward to working with him. But for now, our focus is on the remaining races of this season, with big goals: we want to win the world championship title again with Toprak Razgatlioglu and build on Michael van der Mark’s strong performance at Magny-Cours in order to also play a decisive role in the battle for the manufacturers’ title. Michael’s time in our WorldSBK project will come to an end after this season. I would like to sincerely thank him for his commitment, his successes and his achievements during his five years in our WorldSBK team. We are currently working on opportunities for further collaboration with him within the BMW Motorrad Motorsport family and would be delighted to move into a new future together with him.”

Shaun Muir