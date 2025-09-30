WorldSBK 2026

HRC

HRC has confirmed its factory line-up for the 2026 FIM Superbike World Championship, with Somkiat Chantra and Jake Dixon set to lead the next phase of its WorldSBK programme. Both riders bring proven Moto2 credentials and international experience as HRC seeks to re-establish itself at the front of the production-based series.

Chantra, 26, will become the first Thai rider to contest the championship as a factory rider. A graduate of the Asia Talent Cup, which he won in 2016, he climbed the ladder through the FIM CEV Moto3 Junior World Championship before moving to Moto2 in 2019. Chantra claimed landmark victories in Indonesia in 2022 and at Motegi in 2023, cementing his place in the record books as the first Thai rider to win in the intermediate category. After finishing 12th overall in Moto2 in 2024, Chantra stepped up to MotoGP in 2025 with IDEMITSU Honda LCR, and his move to WorldSBK represents another first for Thai motorsport.

Joining him will be Jake Dixon, who has been one of Moto2’s leading riders in recent seasons. The 29-year-old Englishman, runner-up in the 2018 British Superbike Championship, has taken six Moto2 wins so far – including at Assen and Barcelona in 2023, Silverstone and Aragón in 2024, and Termas de Río Hondo and Austin in 2025. With 21 podiums and eight poles to his name in the category, Dixon arrives with a strong record of speed and consistency at the world level.

HRC General Manager Taichi Honda said the pairing reflects Honda’s ambition to field a competitive, internationally diverse team. Chantra’s breakthrough as a Thai rider on the world stage and Dixon’s proven European pedigree provide a combination the factory believes can accelerate its development and challenge the established frontrunners.

The announcement underlines Honda’s renewed commitment to the WorldSBK project, with the stated aim of returning to championship-winning contention after years of rebuilding.