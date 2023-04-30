ASBK 2023

Round Three – QLD Raceway

Supersport Race Two

The opening Supersport encounter was a cracker. Cameron Dunker getting the better of Olly Simpson for his maiden victory. Simpson had stormed away to a handy lead by the opening lap but Dunker eventually managed to reel him in, the youngster getting dusted up a few times by his competitors along the way before escaping to chase down Simpson and take a well judged victory. Not bad for a 15-year-old… Could he back it up and make it a perfect week of pole and two race wins…? Few guys out there hell keen to prevent that…

Tom Bramich took the holeshot ahead of Olly Simpson as Ty Lynch, Jake Farnsworth and Cam Dunker gave chase. Simpson took the lead from Bramich at turn three, then Ty Lynch had a moment that cost him time at turn four, followed by Jack Passfield having an even bigger moment on the exit of turn five that shook things up. Jake Farnsworth also had a moment that cost him some time.

As they started lap three Simpson led Bramich by two-tenths with a full second further back to Dunker in third. That trio the only riders in the 11s at this early stage of the race but Dunker was well behind Simpson and Bramich, that gap 1.8-seconds after five laps so the youngster had some work to do in order to get on terms with his peers and throw his hat in the ring for a win.

Back in fourth was Scott Nicholson fighting with Ty Lynch and Jake Farnsworth but Farnsworth went down at turn four as the race entered its second half.

Simpson started to pull away from Bramich as the race wore on. The South Australian’s lead out to over a second for the first time with five laps remaining, Dunker was a further second behind Bramich in third.

Dunker now had a sniff of second and reponded with an 11.7 to start reeling Bramich in hand over fist. Bramich then ran very wide at turn three and opened the door for Dunker to cruise on by unchallenged. The gap to Simpson out in front was 1.5-seconds, there were two laps to run…

At the last lap board Simpson led Dunker by 1.1-seconds, that gap down to six-tenths through the first split, half-a-second after sector two, but that was enough…

Olly Simpson the victor by two-tenths and takes the championship lead by three-points over Ty Lynch, a South Australian 1-2 in the championship.

Cam Dunker set the fastest lap of the race on the final lap and is the overall round winner.

Tom Bramich lost a lot of ground over the final laps but still took third place with a handy buffer over Scott Nicholson.

Ty Lynch fifth ahead of Hayden Nelson, Dallas Skeer and Sean Condon took eighth.

Defending champ John Lytras takes little joy from Queensland Raceway with a ninth place result. The teenager has struggled for pace here all weekend and will be keen to reverse that trend before Aussie Supersport heads to Morgan Park in July.

Jack Passfield rounded out the top ten ahead of Reece Oughtred and Jack Favelle.

Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 16m52.607 238 2 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R6 ++0.232 246 3 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.499 243 4 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +5.819 242 5 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 +6.398 243 6 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +7.199 243 7 Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 +11.529 244 8 Sean CONDON Yamaha YZF-R6 +11.921 243 9 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 +12.163 243 10 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +12.223 242 11 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R6 +13.164 245 12 Jack FAVELLE Honda CBR RR +17.743 242 13 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R6 +18.129 244 14 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +25.162 244 15 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha YZF-R6 +26.032 240 16 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +26.199 246 17 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki GSXR +37.451 238 18 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +38.135 243 19 Luca DURNING Yamaha YZF-R6 +38.321 238 20 Hunter FORD Yamaha YZF-R6 +38.557 236 21 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Yamaha YZF-R6 +47.252 236 22 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +47.338 237 23 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 +56.859 231 DNF Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 +6 Laps 243

Supersport Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 Points 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 1 25 20 46 2 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 20 25 45 3 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 17 17 34 4 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 18 16 34 5 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 11 18 29 6 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 14 15 29 7 Dallas SKEER Yamaha 15 14 29 8 Sean CONDON Yamaha 16 13 29 9 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha 13 11 24 10 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha 12 10 22 11 Jack FAVELLE Honda 10 9 19 12 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 8 7 15 13 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha 9 6 15 14 John LYTRAS Yamaha 12 12 15 Ben BAKER Yamaha 7 5 12 16 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha 8 8 17 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha 5 3 8 18 Hunter FORD Kawasaki 6 1 7 19 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki 1 4 5 20 Luca DURNING Yamaha 2 2 4 21 Noel MAHON Yamaha 4 4 22 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Yamaha 3 3

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 119 2 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 116 3 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 109 4 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha 92 5 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 86 6 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 84 7 John LYTRAS Yamaha 84 8 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 83 9 Dallas SKEER Yamaha 82 10 Sean CONDON Yamaha 70 11 Jack FAVELLE Honda 53 12 Harrison VOIGHT Yamaha 51 13 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha 51 14 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 51 15 Ben BAKER Yamaha 51 16 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 49 17 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha 40 18 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha 39 19 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki 37 20 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 31 21 Luca DURNING Yamaha 26 22 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha 25 23 Hunter FORD Kawasaki 25 24 Jake SENIOR Yamaha 19 25 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha 15 26 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 13 27 Noel MAHON Yamaha 5 28 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Yamaha 3

2023 ASBK Calendar