ASBK 2023
Round Three – QLD Raceway
Supersport Race Two
The opening Supersport encounter was a cracker. Cameron Dunker getting the better of Olly Simpson for his maiden victory. Simpson had stormed away to a handy lead by the opening lap but Dunker eventually managed to reel him in, the youngster getting dusted up a few times by his competitors along the way before escaping to chase down Simpson and take a well judged victory. Not bad for a 15-year-old… Could he back it up and make it a perfect week of pole and two race wins…? Few guys out there hell keen to prevent that…
Tom Bramich took the holeshot ahead of Olly Simpson as Ty Lynch, Jake Farnsworth and Cam Dunker gave chase. Simpson took the lead from Bramich at turn three, then Ty Lynch had a moment that cost him time at turn four, followed by Jack Passfield having an even bigger moment on the exit of turn five that shook things up. Jake Farnsworth also had a moment that cost him some time.
As they started lap three Simpson led Bramich by two-tenths with a full second further back to Dunker in third. That trio the only riders in the 11s at this early stage of the race but Dunker was well behind Simpson and Bramich, that gap 1.8-seconds after five laps so the youngster had some work to do in order to get on terms with his peers and throw his hat in the ring for a win.
Back in fourth was Scott Nicholson fighting with Ty Lynch and Jake Farnsworth but Farnsworth went down at turn four as the race entered its second half.
Simpson started to pull away from Bramich as the race wore on. The South Australian’s lead out to over a second for the first time with five laps remaining, Dunker was a further second behind Bramich in third.
Dunker now had a sniff of second and reponded with an 11.7 to start reeling Bramich in hand over fist. Bramich then ran very wide at turn three and opened the door for Dunker to cruise on by unchallenged. The gap to Simpson out in front was 1.5-seconds, there were two laps to run…
At the last lap board Simpson led Dunker by 1.1-seconds, that gap down to six-tenths through the first split, half-a-second after sector two, but that was enough…
Olly Simpson the victor by two-tenths and takes the championship lead by three-points over Ty Lynch, a South Australian 1-2 in the championship.
Cam Dunker set the fastest lap of the race on the final lap and is the overall round winner.
Tom Bramich lost a lot of ground over the final laps but still took third place with a handy buffer over Scott Nicholson.
Ty Lynch fifth ahead of Hayden Nelson, Dallas Skeer and Sean Condon took eighth.
Defending champ John Lytras takes little joy from Queensland Raceway with a ninth place result. The teenager has struggled for pace here all weekend and will be keen to reverse that trend before Aussie Supersport heads to Morgan Park in July.
Jack Passfield rounded out the top ten ahead of Reece Oughtred and Jack Favelle.
Supersport Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|16m52.607
|238
|2
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|++0.232
|246
|3
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+3.499
|243
|4
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+5.819
|242
|5
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+6.398
|243
|6
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+7.199
|243
|7
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+11.529
|244
|8
|Sean CONDON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+11.921
|243
|9
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+12.163
|243
|10
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+12.223
|242
|11
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+13.164
|245
|12
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda CBR RR
|+17.743
|242
|13
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+18.129
|244
|14
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+25.162
|244
|15
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+26.032
|240
|16
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+26.199
|246
|17
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki GSXR
|+37.451
|238
|18
|Mitch SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+38.135
|243
|19
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+38.321
|238
|20
|Hunter FORD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+38.557
|236
|21
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+47.252
|236
|22
|Tarbon WALKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+47.338
|237
|23
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+56.859
|231
|DNF
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+6 Laps
|243
Supersport Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|Points
|1
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|1
|25
|20
|46
|2
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|20
|25
|45
|3
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha
|17
|17
|34
|4
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|18
|16
|34
|5
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha
|11
|18
|29
|6
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha
|14
|15
|29
|7
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha
|15
|14
|29
|8
|Sean CONDON
|Yamaha
|16
|13
|29
|9
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha
|13
|11
|24
|10
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha
|12
|10
|22
|11
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda
|10
|9
|19
|12
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|8
|7
|15
|13
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha
|9
|6
|15
|14
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha
|12
|12
|15
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha
|7
|5
|12
|16
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha
|8
|8
|17
|Mitch SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|5
|3
|8
|18
|Hunter FORD
|Kawasaki
|6
|1
|7
|19
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki
|1
|4
|5
|20
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha
|2
|2
|4
|21
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha
|4
|4
|22
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD
|Yamaha
|3
|3
Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|119
|2
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|116
|3
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|109
|4
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha
|92
|5
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha
|86
|6
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha
|84
|7
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha
|84
|8
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha
|83
|9
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha
|82
|10
|Sean CONDON
|Yamaha
|70
|11
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda
|53
|12
|Harrison VOIGHT
|Yamaha
|51
|13
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha
|51
|14
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|51
|15
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha
|51
|16
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha
|49
|17
|Mitch SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|40
|18
|Tarbon WALKER
|Yamaha
|39
|19
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki
|37
|20
|Luke SANDERS
|Yamaha
|31
|21
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha
|26
|22
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha
|25
|23
|Hunter FORD
|Kawasaki
|25
|24
|Jake SENIOR
|Yamaha
|19
|25
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha
|15
|26
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha
|13
|27
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha
|5
|28
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD
|Yamaha
|3
2023 ASBK Calendar
|2023 ASBK Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|R4
|Hidden Valley Raceway (SBK Only)
|NT
|Jun 16-18
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway
|QLD
|Jul 14-16
|R6
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Oct 27-29
|R7
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|SA
|Dec 1 – 3